Lombard's Hardwood Supply owners Eric Arlt, right, and Kaden Smith cut custom strips of oak for a customer's stair order on Aug. 12. Mill work is done in their large shop behind the storefront. The two took over the nearly 40-year-old business from Mark Lombard in January.
WENATCHEE — Specialty lumber and custom millwork have been mainstays of Lombard's Hardwood Supply for more than three decades, serving the various needs of cabinetmakers, custom home builders and general woodworkers throughout the region.
“Someone’s got a 1920’s house where they need this little piece of molding matched, they can’t go buy it, so we make it,” said Eric Arlt, who started working at the Sunnyslope business when he was about 16 years old.
Now 27, he is one of two long-time employees who now own the company. Kaden Smith, 33, who has worked there for 12 years, and Arlt, took over officially on Jan. 1 from founder Mark Lombard.
Lombard, who started the business in 1984, is still in the process of retiring, on hand as needed to help Arlt and Smith with some of the operation details.
The venture started in what had been a fruit packing shed on part of his father's orchard at 3411 School St., near the intersection with Knowles Road, Lombard said. At first the focus was on finding and selling specialty hardwoods — mahogany, cherry, cedar, oak and more exotic types. He added millwork to the mix after 10 years.
After 38 years, Lombard said he was ready to retire and, with construction demand high, the timing worked for Arlt and Smith to take over the company.
“Good strong years right now, there’s a lot of building going on, so it’s a good time for them to get their feet wet,” he said.
The lumber company, which sells both retail and wholesale, now employs five people. Most of the orders are for homebuilders, but some craft woodworkers are regular customers as well, Arlt said.
They have an entire workshop in the back with several types of saws that allow them to customize their orders, Smith said.
Smith showed a false beam that they had made for the ceiling of a house.
Smith held up two pieces of wood, one piece with a joint and the other with a groove. The two pieces of wood fit together seamlessly and could be used to make it look like there was a beam running across a ceiling.
"We'll do one piece for Joe Schmo who walks off the street or we'll do a whole house for a contractor that we see five times a week," Arlt said of their custom work.
Their orders range from simply processing lumber to doing full-custom millwork for any construction projects — from doors to floors, he said.
One of the more recent additions at the business is the use of a computer-controlled router — a saw that can make specific cuts, Smith said. It has allowed the company to cut out wooden letters for signs.
Arlt and Smith are not planning to make major changes to the operation in the near future, they said. It is the first time for either of them to run a business on their own, so they are still figuring out the basics.
“So right now, we’re just trying to stay afloat, keep it going, keep everybody happy and then maybe down the road, maybe we can try to get some new customers,” Arlt said.
Arlt and Smith are leasing Lombard's original storefront and shop and will make a decision in the next 18 months whether to purchase the building, Arlt said. They will need to take out a business loan for the building, land, equipment and the good will value of Lombard's business.
The good will value consists of the business connections that Lombard has built over the years, Arlt said.
The shop has a nice large location that allows semis to pull up with ease, Arlt said.
However, it is not an area of Chelan County that gets a lot of through traffic or a place where people would know to look, Smith said.
“We get people that call and ask where we are or they stop in looking for something and they’re like, ‘Oh, I never even looked here and I live right up the hill,’” Smith said.
Smith and Arlt decided to pursue ownership of the business because the lumber industry is what they've been doing their entire careers and what they feel is their specialty. But Mark Lombard, and the people employed at the shop, are also like family, Arlt said.
“I’m not family, but I feel like family and Mark’s dad had this place as an orchard and then (Mark) got rid of the orchard and (Mark) put this here,” Arlt said. “And he’s been here for 41 years since.”
