220901-bzw-lombardlumber 01.jpg
Lombard's Hardwood Supply owners Eric Arlt, right, and Kaden Smith cut custom strips of oak for a customer's stair order on Aug. 12. Mill work is done in their large shop behind the storefront. The two took over the nearly 40-year-old business from Mark Lombard in January.

 Business World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Specialty lumber and custom millwork have been mainstays of Lombard's Hardwood Supply for more than three decades, serving the various needs of cabinetmakers, custom home builders and general woodworkers throughout the region.

“Someone’s got a 1920’s house where they need this little piece of molding matched, they can’t go buy it, so we make it,” said Eric Arlt, who started working at the Sunnyslope business when he was about 16 years old.

Eric Arlt

Lombard's Hardwood Supply
Kaden Smith

Lombard's Hardwood Supply
Mark Lombard, standing, helps Eric Arlt with a customer's order July 27. Lombard is retiring from Lombard's Hardwood Supply.
Lombard's Hardwood Supply customer Kenny Greene, Wenatchee, picks out shelving at the store's warehouse in Sunnyslope on July 27.
Lombard's Hardwood Supply in Sunnyslope offers various types of wood for projects.
Bryce Hart with Lombard's Hardwood Supply in Sunnyslope changes out saw blades before working on a customer's order on July 27.


