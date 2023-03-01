Taking portraits of the Apple Blossom royalty was the smartest thing a fledgling professional photographer could do in the 1940s.

“It gave him publicity,” said Dean Parsons, whose father, Wayne Parsons, started the decades-long tradition for Parsons Photography of shooting pictures of the festival queen and her royal court.



