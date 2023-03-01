Taking portraits of the Apple Blossom royalty was the smartest thing a fledgling professional photographer could do in the 1940s.
“It gave him publicity,” said Dean Parsons, whose father, Wayne Parsons, started the decades-long tradition for Parsons Photography of shooting pictures of the festival queen and her royal court.
That tradition continues today, as Dean’s daughter and son-in-law, Seana and Javid Freeman make up the third generation of the Parsons family to operate the studio in Wenatchee.
The studio, in the 1940s, was on the first floor of what was then the Bruce Hotel and is now the Women’s Resource Center.
Wayne, in business with his wife, Lorene, also got serious about taking school pictures of local youth. Today, the business is a big name in the local industry, with its photographers taking pictures of children starting the school year, of young people at local dances, and of families wanting their portraits taken.
Dean, who operated the business with his wife, Donna, from 1970 to 2014, recalls working in the business during his teen years. His main job was packaging finished photos.
Then, he earned an industrial design degree from the University of Washington and was unsure of his future.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do with that degree,” he said.
The lure of the family business brought him back to Wenatchee, where he got serious about photography after his father died in 1970 at the age of 47.
“My mother’s occupation was still there,” Dean said. “She was still working there, and it was all I really knew.”
It was a steep learning curve.
“Have you ever tried to photograph a kindergartner?” he asked. “They might just walk off.”
Eighteen-year-olds can also be challenging. “Sometimes they don’t want to smile; they think they look good that way.”
Dean, and now his daughter and son-in-law, have developed tricks to get kids to smile.
“You tell them to say, ‘Hi” and they automatically smile,” Dean said. “You kind of trick them into it.”
“You use eee words, like candy, cookies,” Javid said. “Then you get a two-for-one on ‘stinky feet,’ ” said Javid.
Dean laughed and said, “I don’t think I ever did that.”
Location shoots can also be a challenge.
“There was one young man who wanted to take an armchair up on the hill in the sagebrush,” Dean said.
The good thing: the young man hauled the chair to the site.
Javid is amazed that he got good shots not long ago with a graduating senior.
“The student wanted their cat in the picture,” he recalled. “We had a bag of cat treats and did a lot of crinkling of the treats bag so the cat would look in the right direction.
“Honestly, you go into those things just hoping for the best.”
Technology has come a long way from the 1940s when Dean’s father used big, heavy cameras that took one picture at a time, then had to be reloaded.
Dean recalled all the time it took in his father’s day to process film. “You had to do it using sheet film, in the dark with chemicals. There was developer, stop developer, a fix, then you had to hang them to dry overnight. Then, you had to unclip them and take the negative and use a light source and project the image downward.”
The business went digital in 2003, one year before Seana and Javid came to work at the business. Both of them had worked in the tech industry in the Seattle area and were ready for the new way of doing business.
Parsons Photography now can print out 600 8-by-10 photographs in an hour, said Javid.
The business uses “heavily integrated cloud computing and artificial intelligence software,” Javid said. “We can process an entire school for cropping in under 10 minutes.”
Customers also can have their pictures taken with a digital camera, then have a viewing of those photos within a few minutes.
On a recent weekend, Parsons Photography took pictures of 1,200 soccer players, making individual and team shots. “We did a group every eight minutes,” Javid said.
“That’s how much it’s changed,” Dean said.
When Wayne Parsons owned the business, the company employed about 10 people. Now, during the very busy fall season, the company employs 30 people. In slower times, it functions with about 15 employees.
Seana and Javid now own the business. Like her father before her, Seana worked in the office as a teenager. She and Javid have two children, ages 11 and 16, and they joke about there being a fourth generation of owners. Their 16-year-old is now doing some work for the business.
The three see a bright future in photography, with people always wanting keepsake memories of their children’s years and family photos.
“It’s great to see those kids grow up from kindergarten to high school and see all the sports and all their achievements along the way,” Seana said. “It’s so wonderful when you’re at the grocery store and someone comes up to you and says, ‘You took my kindergarten photo’ and to see them all grown up and they remember. I love being known for being there at a special time and creating a special memory.”