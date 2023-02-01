When Kathryn Etherington conceived of her kitchen, it was in shades of black, white, blue-gray and oak. She imagined a variety of shapes and finishes that would lend the Squilchuck house – completed last August – a sense of personality. She wanted easy access to all her appliances, but with a “great room” open-style floor plan, she also needed them covertly tucked away. And she dreamed of a central piece of furniture that would facilitate grand cooking projects when her friends and grandkids visited.

All these challenges and more were put to a local company that Etherington said she’d heard about “a million” years before at a home show.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?