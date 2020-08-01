WENATCHEE — The state’s phased reopening plan started gaining momentum in late June and early July.
Employees were called back to work as business owners put into practice new state guidelines designed to keep COVID-19 at bay. Social distancing, hand washing, masks in public places.
Zoom meetings revealed newly cut hair, appointments were made for eye checks and medical consults that had been postponed. Retail therapy returned.
Plans were presented for the start of school in the fall that included school buses and classrooms.
The pent-up demand pushed the limits. The lines were long. Masks were uncomfortable. Some tempers flared. Others found silver linings, with new business opportunities.
Funds aimed at easing the shutdown’s pain were distributed as businesses started to envision a return to some normalcy.
Within weeks of loosened restrictions, health officials expressed concern at the increased case counts, warning of a second wave.
Chelan and Douglas counties moved to Phase 1.5 of the state's reopening plan on June 10. That week, 16 new cases of the virus were reported, the lowest since tracking began in April.
The first week in July, 168 people tested positive for the virus.
Similar results were reported across the state — and the nation, prompting concern that restrictions would be tightened again.
Clusters of cases were reported at fruit-packing plants and nursing homes.
On June 20, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered stricter mask restrictions in Yakima County then days later extended it to the entire state. More announcements followed, sending school administrators and business owners back to rework the hopeful plans developed a few weeks before.
As Wenatchee Valley Business World was heading to press this month, Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman rolled back some of the rules, targeting activities data has shown provide a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure —like bars and restaurants — and increasing guidance for wearing masks. Some anticipate further restrictions are on the horizon.
Here are some of the events of the past month leading up to the rollback.
Friday, June 19
Slidewaters turmoil
Confusion over paperwork prompts Slidewaters water park in Chelan to move ahead with plans to open over the weekend.
Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling issues a statement that the district had performed an inspection at the water park Thursday and found it was well prepared to meet requirements for safe operation. Water park inspections are a standard procedure every year.
"This was misinterpreted as permission to reopen immediately even though that violates the Governor's current orders," read part of a release from the health district. "... CDHD notified the slide park to clarify that reopening now would cause suspension of the facility's permits and expose it to enforcement actions by state agencies."
Current rules would allow the park to open at reduced capacity in Phase 3, but not in the current Phase 1.5.
Previously the company was denied a restraining order that would have prevented it from being fined for operating outside the rules. The ruling was being appealed.
Saturday, June 20
Yakima County concerns
Inslee announces masks will be required in Yakima County following an increase in case counts that were taxing the county’s health care system.
Tuesday, June 23
Masks all around
Inslee announces a statewide mask requirement that will start June 26.
“As necessary economic activity increases and more people are out in their communities, it is imperative that we adopt further measures to protect all of us,” Inslee said during a press conference. “Until a vaccine or cure is developed, this is going to be one of our best defenses.”
Wednesday, June 24
Lawsuit dismissed
Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera denies a temporary restraining order that would have lifted Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 state of emergency, ruling the plaintiffs "haven't established a clear legal or equitable right ... for the temporary restraining order."
The lawsuit was filed by a group of residents from Chelan and Douglas counties who sought a temporary restraining order that would have, in effect, lifted Inslee's pandemic restrictions.
The lawsuit started as separate lawsuits, one filed in Chelan County and the other in Douglas County. With the Chelan-Douglas Health District overseeing both counties, the cases were combined in Chelan County.
The plaintiffs, led by Wenatchee City Councilman José Cuevas, sued the governor May 22 to end his state of emergency order and allow officials in Chelan and Douglas counties to lead the local pandemic response and reopening of the economy.
Forty-six people are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and include elected officials, business owners and residents.
The plaintiffs argued that the state of emergency — defined as the potential for COVID-19 patients to overwhelm the hospital systems — no longer exists, and that state law regarding states of emergency requires the governor to end the proclamation once there is no longer an emergency.
College plan for fall: In-person if possible
State colleges and universities unveil plans for in-person instruction in the fall. Plans include masks, class size limitation, symptom monitoring and more. Each school will come up with a plan tailored to fit the pandemic conditions for each campus.
Mask enforcement
State and local law enforcement agencies clarify that they will not be writing tickets to enforce the mask mandate, but encourage compliance.
Thursday, June 25
Kling announces retirement
Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling, 66, announces he will retire in July. His departure comes in the midst of upheaval in the community in regards to COVID-19 regulation and backlash about confusion surrounding the opening of Slidewaters.
Friday, June 26
Mask up
The new mask requirement begins requiring masks statewide for those in public spaces, indoor and outdoor.
Buckles named interim
The Chelan-Douglas Board of Health appoints Bruce Buckles as interim administrator for the health district.
Buckles, executive director of Aging and Adult Care in Central Washington, will take a leave of absence while filling the interim position with the health district, until a new administrator can be hired. He will receive a $9,250 monthly salary for the position.
Saturday, June 27
No to Phase 4
Inslee puts a pause on counties moving to Phase 4 of the “Safe Start” reopening plan. Rising cases across the state and concerns about continued spread of the COVID virus have made Phase 4, which would essentially mean no restrictions, impossible at this time, the said.
Eight counties were eligible to move from Phase 3 to Phase 4 before the pause.
"Phase 4 would mean a return to normal activity and we can’t do that now due to the continued rise in cases across the state," Inslee said. "We all want to get back to doing all the things we love in Washington during the summer, and fully open our economy, but we aren’t there yet. This is an evolving situation and we will continue to make decisions based on the data."
Oktoberfest hopes end
Projekt Bayern announces Leavenworth’s Oktoberfest, scheduled over three October weekends, is canceled this year.
"Our biggest concern was over our liquor permits being denied by the city and state,” Oktoberfest Chairman Steve Lord said.
The event typically has an attendance of 10,000 people per weekend.
Tuesday, June 30
A word about summer travel
The state Department of Health encourages people across the state to limit summer travel plans to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state also announces funding for rent assistance, tribal recovery efforts, small businesses and nonprofits.
County contact tracing moves to state
The Chelan-Douglas Health District deployed its own team to conduct contact tracing in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in mid-May handed over its cases to the state Department of Health, according to public health nurse Cari Hammond.
"We no longer have the capacity to complete case investigations for positive cases and conduct the contact tracing," Hammond said. "We still will conduct investigations if there is a positive case in a long-term care facility, but all of the other cases have been turned over to the Department of Health."
Previously, the health district's team included a mix of staff and nine volunteers to conduct contact tracing. Columbia Valley Community Health was also conducting contact tracing for its patients but on June 15 turned over its caseload to the Department of Health.
Wednesday, July 1
Safe Start extended
The Safe Start proclamation, set to end on July 1, is extended through July 9, in anticipation of additional modifications.
Thursday, July 2
No mask, no service
Inslee announces that businesses throughout the state will be required to refuse service to customers not wearing a face covering starting July 7.
"We're doing this because of the extremely troublesome spike in the number of cases that we are experiencing across the state of Washington and because we know that the better we can protect ourselves from the virus, the better we can avoid repeating the painful shutdowns that we have had to experience in the last several months,” he said.
He also announces counties will remain in their current phase of the state reopening plan until at least July 16. Applications on file are paused, except for Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties, which are being moved to a modified Phase 1. Restrictions on personal services in those Phase 1 counties has resulted in some residents traveling to neighboring counties for services.
Chelan and Douglas counties brace for COVID-19 second wave
The rate of COVID-19 positives in Chelan and Douglas counties is 126 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period, up from 25 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period before the partial reopening, Dr. Malcolm Butler, Chelan-Douglas Health officer, reports to the Chelan-Douglas health board. It appears to be a second wave, he said.
In the last 14 days Chelan County has had 88 positives and Douglas County 64, according to the health district.
The health board also delayed action on its Phase 2 application.
The state's goal for counties to move to the next phase is 25 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days, Butler said. He believes that if Chelan and Douglas counties get down to 75 cases and are headed toward 50 cases per 100,000, the health district could submit an application for Phase 2.
"I can tell you at Columbia Valley Community Health in the last 48 hours, about 50% of the tests have come back positive," Butler said. "So, this is not just an increase in the amount of testing."
Central Washington Hospital can handle the current level of positives it is receiving, but any increase will lead to limiting other services, Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford said. If the disease plateaus at its current level, Confluence Health would support increased economic and recreational activities.
Monday, July 6
31 Columbia Fruit workers test positive for COVID-19
Columbia Fruit announces a total of 31 workers at its East Wenatchee packing facility test positive for COVID-19. The first three positive results were between June 25 and 29. Employees were notified and the production line was shut down for deep cleaning. The company then learned another 12 employees had tested positive. All remaining employees at the packing facility were tested July 2 at Columbia Valley Community Health, with 16 testing positive and 77 negative.
"We have been following the guidelines established by the Washington State Department of Health and the Chelan-Douglas Health District to ensure the health and safety of our employees," owner-manager Mike Wade said in a release.
According to the release, the company began taking many precautionary measures several months ago: social distancing, increased sanitation, mandatory face coverings, daily temperature and symptom checks, monitored hand washing, rotating breaks, break room reconfiguration and additional break room space, and use of physical barriers where social distancing is impossible.
Tuesday, July 7
'Safe Start' extended again
“Safe Start” proclamation, including the masking requirements, is extended to Aug. 6.
The proclamation also requires employers to notify local health districts within 24 hours of COVID-19 cases spreading in the workplace or if the employer is aware of two or more employees who develop confirmed or suspected COVID-19 within a 14-day period.
The governor also clarifies rules for restaurants and taverns in Phases 2 and 3, prohibiting bar-style seating and live music. Phase 2 does allow restaurant and taverns to resume self-service buffets, salad bars, salsa bars and other similar communal food sources and drink stations, subject to business adherence to safety standards.
Wednesday, July 8
Seven residents test positive at Cashmere Care Center
Seven residents and one staff member test positive for COVID-19 at Cashmere Care Center.
All affected residents are in isolation, the Chelan-Douglas Health District said in a news release Wednesday.
The staff member is quarantined at home, Cashmere Care Center Administrator Paul Foltz said in an interview.
Foltz said the staff member tested positive July 2.
"In March, when COVID reared its ugly head, we created a quarantine wing that was vacant for this sole purpose," he said. "As soon as a resident tested positive, we activated that quarantine wing, so all positive residents and their corresponding roommates are on that wing in separate rooms."
Thursday, July 9
Toxic sanitizer
The state Department of Health issues a caution about the dangers of methanol-based hand sanitizers. The wood alcohol is toxic.
Friday, July 10
Number of local COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high
Central Washington Hospital reports 19 coronavirus patients Wednesday, its highest daily count since the pandemic began. The previous peak was 14 patients on April 14.
Seventeen of Wednesday's patients were North Central Washington residents: Four from Chelan County, three from Douglas, six from Grant and four from Okanogan, said Dr. Jason Lake, chief medical officer-elect of Confluence Health, which runs the hospital.
"I've heard in the community that there's a perception a lot of these patients are coming from outside our region," Lake said. "... These are our friends and our neighbors and people from our communities who are getting admitted to our hospital and requiring that care."
Central Washington Hospital will take patients from other counties if they have adequate capacity to treat them, Lake said.
Seven of the 19 patients Wednesday were in the ICU and four were on ventilators.
Grant County reported its seventh death Thursday. Chelan and Douglas counties haven't recorded a new death since May.
Monday, July 13
Grant County man in his 50s with COVID-19 dies
A Mattawa man in his 50s with COVID-19 died last week, the Grant County Health District reports.
The man, who had underlying health conditions, died in his home July 6.
"The investigation determined no workplace exposure and the infection was likely acquired in the community," according to news release from the health district.
It's the eighth coronavirus-associated death in the county since the pandemic began. The last death was reported July 7.
National Guard
Inslee requests the state National Guard’s mission be extended through Dec. 31. More than 1,000 members have been deployed to help with food distribution, COVID mapping and testing.
Tuesday, July 14
Nine additional residents test positive at Cashmere Care Center
Nine more residents and three more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Cashmere Care Center, bringing the total number of infected to 20 — 16 residents and four staff members.
After one staff member tested positive on July 2, the nursing home conducted facility-wide testing the following day through the Chelan-Douglas Health District. About 152 people were tested.
Of those 152, seven residents tested positive and were placed in isolation at the facility while the one staff member was asked to quarantine at home. The care center coordinated another round of testing on July 10 with the assistance of the health district and a representative from Confluence Health and received the results on Monday.
The three staff members are now on a 14-day quarantine while the COVID positive residents have all been moved to prevent further spread.
Push back
Michael McKee, owner of Mike's Meats, launches an initiative to limit the emergency powers of the state governor. McKee co-founded the initiative that is working to get 350,000 signatures by Dec. 31. If successful, the initiative would go to the state Legislature, which could approve it, deny it and send it to the November 2021 ballot — or submit a competing initiative for the ballot.
"The pandemic flu response was never part of the vision of the legislature when they (created the emergency proclamation) and we feel that Gov. Inslee has just abused the power that was given to him," McKee said.
Cary Condotta, the former state representative, supports the initiative and is an administrator with the Facebook page Restore Washington, which is a focal point for backers of the initiative. Condotta declined to comment.
The initiative push would limit emergency proclamations by the governor to 14 days. The state Legislature would then be able to continue to extend the proclamation, but for 14-day periods.
The governor would also have to make emergency proclamations for each county. It would mean he would need to make 39 separate emergency proclamations for a statewide emergency, McKee said.
McKee said he isn't trying to downplay the danger of the virus. But the governor's response to handling this pandemic has been inadequate, he said.
"What I'm saying is the way it's been administered has been unfair from the different essential versus nonessential businesses," he said.
McKee lives in Quincy and said he sees construction projects on the Microsoft data centers continue, but residential construction remains shut down. It seems like 200 people working together present more of a risk than four to five people, he said.
McKee said his butcher shop at Pybus Public Market has been largely unaffected by the pandemic as it is an essential business and has been able to stay open. But his catering business has suffered during the shutdown, he said.
Pause in phases extended
Inslee and Wiesman extend the pause announced July 2 for any county to advance to the next phase of the Safe Start plan. This pause is anticipated to last until at least July 28.
Slidewaters lawsuit dismissed
Slidewaters’ lawsuit challenging the legality of Gov. Jay Inslee's emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic is thrown out in the federal Eastern District Court of Washington.
In dismissing the complaint, Judge Thomas Rice wrote that the governor's emergency power granted by the Legislature "clearly encompasses an outbreak of a pandemic disease." The judge also ruled the Department of Labor & Industries lawfully exercised its authority in developing rules that enforce the governor's emergency proclamations.
The judge previously rejected the water park's motion for a temporary restraining order against state enforcement of the emergency proclamations.
Judge Rice remanded the state's counter claims against the water park to Chelan County Superior Court, where the state is seeking a declaratory judgment that Slidewaters' conduct violates the governor's proclamation and an order enjoining them from operating. The state is also seeking to recoup costs and attorney fees.
Wednesday, July 15
Brewster nursing home reports outbreak
A senior living center in Brewster reports an outbreak of COVID-19 among its staff and residents, though no numbers are provided by the Okanogan County Public Health District and the nursing home, Regency Harmony House.
The nursing home received its first positive test on June 28, according to a news release from Regency Pacific. It contained the virus by July 8. It has since done testing of all its residents and staff and is communicating those results with its residents, residents' families and staff.
Okanogan County reports third COVID-19 death
Okanogan County reports a third death from COVID-19 and 71 new cases in two days.
A man in his 30s from Mexico died on July 8 from COVID-19, according to an Okanogan County Public Health news release. He did not have any underlying or chronic conditions and contracted the virus in Okanogan County. He was an agricultural worker.
Okanogan County has had 147 positive cases in the past two weeks, according to a Okanogan County Public Health news release. Forty-six of the new cases are from Brewster.
Okanogan County has had 263 confirmed cases since tracking started and three deaths, according to the news release.
Douglas County offices close after employee tests positive
The Douglas County Public Services Building closes for a deep cleaning after a Land and Transportation Services employee tests positive for COVID-19.
Thursday, July 16
New limits
Inslee and Wiesman announce a new limit on social gatherings and a ban on live entertainment across the state for counties in Phase 3, reducing the number allowed in social gatherings from 50 to 10. Counties in Phase 2 may continue to have social gatherings of up to five people.
All live entertainment, indoor or outdoor, also are prohibited statewide, including drive-in concerts, comedy clubs and music in restaurants.
The orders go into effect July 20.
Slidewaters announces closure
Slidewaters announces it will close for the season July 20, ending a 30-day run in defiance of restrictions accompanying the state's COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement followed a "Notice of Immediate Restraint" from the state Department of Labor & Industries, along with $9,639 citation for the "willful" violation of state's Safe Start rules. Those rules would allow it to open in Phase 3 of the restart plan. Chelan County is operating under a modified Phase 1.
The park, which employs 150 people, had adopted and implemented a "Clean & Safe Plan" for 50% capacity, following guidelines allowed in the state’s Phase 3 of the Safe Start reopening plan.
Co-owner Robert Bordner said the state is being hypocritical in how it applies its orders with state parks brimming with people on weekends, disobeying social distancing guidelines. Meanwhile, businesses cannot operate at limited capacity with safety features in place.
"After operating for 30 days and seeing all our team members remain healthy, with no contact tracing of the virus back to us from any guests, now more than ever we stand behind our Clean & Safe Plan," the Bordners said in Friday's press release. "For four weeks we have offered a safe place for families to escape the stress of 2020 and live, laugh and enjoy life again. It is with tremendous sadness that we face the reality that after 38 years of offering a place for family recreation, Sunday could be our last operational day ever."
Harvest Festival canceled
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival cancels preliminary plans to host a harvest festival in September, which was to be the makeup for the event postponed this spring.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and still being in Phase 1.5, we cannot foresee this happening,” organizers state.
Friday, July 17
Case rates on the rise
State Department of Health releases a report highlighting increases in rates of transmission and hospitalization. The data showed increased mask use in Yakima County had slowed the spread.
Douglas County resident with COVID-19 dies
The Chelan-Douglas Health District announces the death of a fourth Douglas County resident with COVID-19, the first death reported in the county since mid-May.
Chelan and Douglas counties combined have a total of 10 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Four of the residents were over 90, two were 80-89, two were 60-79, and two were 50-59, according to health district data.
Eight Grant County residents and three Okanogan County residents with the virus have died.
Local hospitalizations have increased, along with the number of positive cases, over the past few weeks. Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee had 19 COVID-19 patients: six residents of Chelan County, one from Douglas, four from Grant, seven from Okanogan and one from Kittitas.
Monday, July 20
Health officer: Rising COVID infections threaten reopening of schools
Schools will not be able to reopen in the fall unless more is done now to curb rising COVID-19 infection rates, warns Dr. Malcolm Butler, health officer for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
"I want you to think about schools like wind on a wildfire," Butler tells members of the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health at the first meeting since Gov. Jay Inslee rolled back some steps previously taken to reopen the economy following a surge in new COVID-19 cases.
The infection rate in Chelan and Douglas counties combined is at 422.8 per 100,000 people over 14 days, the highest it has ever been, Butler said. It is supposed to be at 25 per 100,000 people over 14 days to move to the next phase of Washington's Safe Start plan. Chelan and Douglas are two of five counties in the state still in modified Phase 1.
He also reports medical officials are having trouble getting testing kits and the time it takes to get test results back has doubled from 48 hours to three to four days, Butler said. The health district is trying to stock a 30-day supply of kits.
On the upside, a survey conducted by a Chelan-Douglas Health District employee found 95% of people were wearing masks, he said. He expects to see the impact of those efforts by August, but the region continues to face challenges including an onslaught of tourists coming to the valley, with reports from residents of Leavenworth and Chelan of larger crowds than normal for this time of the year.
"It is not OK for the entirety of King County to come to over to Chelan for the weekend," Butler said. "I don't know how we can enforce those essential travel conditions, but I'm very concerned that is an important step that we have to make."
GoFundMe for Slidewaters surpasses $35K
Slidewater’s GoFundMe donations top $35,000. The fund was set up hours after owners Burke and Robert Bordner issued a press release July 16 stating they were laying off 150 employees and suspending their season after getting hit with a $9,639 fine for operating for a month against state rules. It was organized by Chelan resident Kristina Thomason Buche.
The campaign caught fire over the weekend and by midday on Monday, had generated over $35,000 from more than 360 donors.
Some in the community have criticized the fundraiser, pointing out that other small businesses that followed Gov. Inslee's guidelines could use some financial assistance.
Tuesday, July 21
Free rides, masks required
Link Transit offers fare-free rides through the end of the year. The transit system's board votes to extend that service, which has been in place since mid-March because of COVID-19. The idea is to help those financially affected by the pandemic and to avoid having riders get close to drivers to pay their fares.
The board also moves to require all riders to wear face coverings. The state also requires employees to wear face coverings unless they have no contact with others.
Local law enforcement agencies have said they won't cite or arrest people for not wearing face coverings. Link Transit general manager Richard DeRock said that presents a problem, even though not wearing one could potentially expose other riders to the virus.
Under the state guidelines, people without face coverings who claim medical issues aren't required to provide proof of said conditions.
Link attorney Chuck Zimmerman said drivers could politely ask riders to wear a face covering, offer a mask if they don't have one, and document refusals made without reasons.
"We can't put everybody on the bus in jeopardy with the one individual who's standing in line who doesn't want to be compliant with that," he said.
Cashmere's Apple Days canceled
Cashmere's 2020 Apple Days festivities scheduled for October are canceled.
"Not having Apple Days means lost admission fees for over 1,100 people and the corresponding gift shop sales, no delicious Friends of Old Mission baked goods (which always sell out the first day, and send the members racing home to each bake 10 more pies), no generous donations, and no new memberships," the Cashmere Museum Board said in a news release.
Wednesday, July 22
Okanogan County’s positive case rate climbs
OKANOGAN — Okanogan County has reported 149 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing its total to 444 since the pandemic began.
Six residents are now hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, accounting for the most of any county in the region.
The city of Brewster, which has a population of around 2,300, had 107 of those new cases. Last week a nursing home in the town, Regency Harmony House, reported an outbreak of the virus among its staff and residents.
Public health, Confluence Health, Three Rivers Hospital and Family Health Centers opened a joint drive-thru testing site in Brewster last week that tested 400 people over four days, Confluence spokesman Andrew Canning said Tuesday.
Of the 226 results that have returned so far, 79 have been positive, he said. At 34.9%, it's one of the highest known positive rates of any general testing site in North Central Washington. Only targeted testing, like the testing at agricultural sites, have yielded higher percentages.
As of Wednesday, six Okanogan County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The hospital had five Chelan County residents, three from Douglas, four from Grant and one from Yakima.
Thursday, July 23
Rollback for restaurants, bars
Citing continued increased case counts, Inslee and Wiesman announce a rollback on some of the activities they say data have shown provide a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure, including restaurants, bars, fitness centers, wedding and funerals. The changes will also affect family entertainment centers, movie theaters and card rooms.
“We do not take these steps lightly. We know every prohibition is a challenge for individuals and business owners,” Inslee said during a press conference Thursday. “But we know that if we fail to act, we expose people and businesses to even greater risk down the line.”