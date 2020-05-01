Q&A | American Shoe Shop Owner Josh Tarr

American Shoe Shop owner Josh Tarr is no stranger to the financial ups and downs that come with owning and operating a small business.
He purchased the store in 1996 from Jim and Joanne Parker. Then 23, he had worked there for several years when they offered him the opportunity to buy the business, which celebrates its 100th year in 2020.
He committed to carrying on the legacy of providing quality product and good service, a formula that continues to serve him — and the community — well.
In the wake of the Sleepy Hollow Fire in 2015, he offered free shoes to fire victims, a gesture that helped earn him the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce's "2016 Business of the Year" award.
Like many other retail businesses, Tarr closed his doors in March, complying with Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency proclamation designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As weeks have turned into a month or more, he is facing, perhaps, one of the biggest challenges of his business.
The Wenatchee Valley Business World contacted Tarr in early April and asked him to share his experience — his worries, his fears and what he sees coming in the future.
Note: Answers edited for length and clarity
Wenatchee Valley Business World: How is your business doing?
Josh Tarr: Our business isn’t doing much. The doors are shut to the public. We chose to do that the day before the governor shut things down.
It was a whirlwind of emotions, a whirlwind of decisions to make. I laid off everybody except one of my coworkers.
You think you’re living a pretty darn good life and then that rug’s pulled out from under you. I know there are so many people who are feeling this same way. It just sucks.
But, slowly, surely, we are rising out of the ashes, finding ways to do business without seeing people face-to-face. We’re finding some way to make this work. We had an unbelievably good response to selling gift cards on Facebook. Some people really came out and supported us in ways I never would have imagined.
WVBW: How much money do you currently owe?
Tarr: If you were to add my payables with everything else, it's close to $80,000. And that's not a comfortable position to be in. That's just a rough estimate, looking at the bills that are coming due and where we're at in our banking situation.
I've never taken out a loan for my inventory as a lot of businesses have.
The problem with this happening this time of the year is all the spring and summer things are starting to show up. Those bills are still sitting there waiting to be paid.
We run on a pretty tight cash flow situation here in retail these days. It's tighter than it ever has been when you are competing with so many online entities.
This time of year we are getting $100,000 worth of product. Some of those are being delayed. They put all of our orders on hold until we feel like we can pay for them.
I'm worried about supply availability. When we do get started, I might not be able to get things I really need because all that product has gone to online retailers or other retailers.
I'm hoping our vendors can work with us on that.
WVBW: How much revenue are losing?
Tarr: Percentage-wise, as far as April goes, we’re almost 100 percent down. I just did the numbers for March, and we’re down about 40 percent.
Basically, business ceased around the 16th or 17th of March. We’re down quite a bit as far as numbers go.
We are selling a few things here and there. I feel like I’m going to be able to make rent next month, maybe not pay all my vendors, but a lot of them are very understanding.
WVBW: What scares you the most right now?
Tarr: Not being able to provide for my coworkers. Not being able to provide for my family.
Also, I’m afraid of getting sick. Any sales made in the last week or so are no touch. I’m either delivering it to the doorstep or I'm leaving it outside the door.
My mom is just about to turn 80, my dad is 80. And, I am, for the most part, their caregiver. I’m concerned about getting them sick. I don’t want to expose my folks to anything.
WVBW: What are your long-term business plans?
Tarr: Right now I don't have a lot of long-term plans other than trying to keep this business afloat.
I joke about running it into the ground but really there's nothing in this world I want to do more than keep this business afloat here in Wenatchee and keep the relatively similar lifestyle that I've had because of it. And I want the families and my friends that I've worked with for years supported the way that I've been used to doing.
That's the hardest thing for me. There's still a lot of unknown, still a lot of sleepless nights and worry-filled days.
WVBW: Will you be able to financially recover after this pandemic passes?
Tarr: Recover? Who knows. But I think we'll be able to eke through. I'm feeling pretty confident about that at this point. If the things that are in motion to help us as small business people come to fruition and that funding happens, I feel like we're going to be able to squeak through.
I'm not so confident about our entire downtown family here right now.
WVBW: What do you hope to see from the Wenatchee community?
Tarr: What I would really like to see is a rally for the Wenatchee Valley, something that we could all be a part of together, yet not physically together.
Wenatchee is awesome. Wenatchee is amazing. Wenatchee comes out and takes care of their own. I feel like we need something that we can rally together to do — a show of community solidarity. We’ve talked about at 7 p.m. every evening, getting outside, playing an instrument, singing, making some noise, honkin’ a horn, bangin’ some pots together just to get something we can all do as a cathartic release but also a thanks to the health care workers, people who are still stuck at work everyday.
It’s just for morale, but I would really love to see something like that happening on a consistent basis.
I feel like we’re so lucky to be where we’re at. We’re the perfect-sized town. We are in the perfect place to make it through this.
WVBW: Final thoughts?
Tarr: We still need to keep an eye out for those who are having trouble. I think that’s something we overlook when we get so focused on taking care of ourselves. There’s always someone else in a worse situation than you are personally.
It's scary times. I've got lots of friends in the restaurant business. Lots of friends downtown that just have no clue what they're going to do next.