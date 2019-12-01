Chapter 7
Oral S. Jantz, Wenatchee
Shea Kiyoshi Nanto, Wenatchee
Peter A. Lybarger, Wenatchee
Jose A. Perez Torres, Cashmere
Maya Adam Neal, Wenatchee
Carol Nicole Adamek, Wenatchee
Christopher Michael May, East Wenatchee
Kathrine Marie Mattern, East Wenatchee
Chapter 13
Brendan Bergren, Wenatchee
Sergio M. Avila and Maria De Lourdes Avila, Wenatchee
Kathren Willimina Staveskie, Chelan
Cheryl Jo Clark, Cashmere
Chapter 7 bankruptcy discharges all debts and the debtor gives up all non-exempt property. Chapter 11 protects a business from creditors while it reorganizes. Chapter 12 protects a farmer while debts are reorganized. Chapter 13 discharges part of debts based on the debtor’s ability to pay. Information from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Spokane.
— Compiled by Karen Larsen, For Business World