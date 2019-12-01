Chapter 7

Oral S. Jantz, Wenatchee

Shea Kiyoshi Nanto, Wenatchee

Peter A. Lybarger, Wenatchee

Jose A. Perez Torres, Cashmere

Maya Adam Neal, Wenatchee

Carol Nicole Adamek, Wenatchee

Christopher Michael May, East Wenatchee

Kathrine Marie Mattern, East Wenatchee

Chapter 13

Brendan Bergren, Wenatchee

Sergio M. Avila and Maria De Lourdes Avila, Wenatchee

Kathren Willimina Staveskie, Chelan

Cheryl Jo Clark, Cashmere

Chapter 7 bankruptcy discharges all debts and the debtor gives up all non-exempt property. Chapter 11 protects a business from creditors while it reorganizes. Chapter 12 protects a farmer while debts are reorganized. Chapter 13 discharges part of debts based on the debtor’s ability to pay. Information from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Spokane.

— Compiled by Karen Larsen, For Business World

Nevonne McDaniels: 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com