Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.

City of Wenatchee

April 1

Wenatchee Valley College, Hultzl Bhu Engineers, 1300 Fifth St., $536,300, HVAC replacement on multiple campus buildings

Chaanda Investments LLC, Waters Excavation & Dev Inc., 79 Thurston St., no valuation, demolition of Muffler Shop building

April 4

Xavier Arinez, 415 King St., $5,000, addition/alteration

Roberts Construction LLC, 978 Racine Springs Drive, $235,584, single-family residence

April 5

Washington Central North LLC, Graybeal Signs, 701 N. Mission St., no valuation, sign for DVO Express

Roberts Construction LLC, 982 Racine Springs Drive, $269,594, single-family residence

April 7

Jared Hooley, 1023 Ninth St., $5,000, addition/alteration

Jeremy and Kathleen Chase, Courtright Construction LLC, 604 S. Elliott Ave., $99,225, addition/alteration

Ann L. Neilson, 340 Brandi Lane, $1,500, miscellaneous

April 8

Ricardo B. Gudino and Veronica M. Rios, 1549 Cashmere St., $10,000, addition/alteration

Alfred W. Stonas, LSPI Exchange Corp., 310 Pear Lane Units 1-8, $1,800,000, townhomes

April 11

Tree Top Inc., American Exterior Solutions Corp., 3981 U.S. Highway 97A, $290,000, reroof

April 12

Alan C. Smith, Hildebrand Construction, 620 Meadows Drive, $8,000, patio

April 14

Jodi Johnston, 614 Riverside Drive Suite B105, $600, tenant improvement

Lina F. Reyes, 1008 S. Chelan Ave., $10,000, patio

Wenatchee Downtown Investments LLC, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 1A, no valuation, plumbing

April 15

Shawn and Crystal DeLancy, SNJ Construction Remodeling & Design LLC, 301 Pershing St., $62,149, addition/alteration

April 18

George D. Rohrbach, 1131 9th St., $18,764, addition/alteration

Joshua Myrmoe and Dawn Heagley, Gardner Plumbing Service, 1471 Skyline Drive, no valuation, fuel line and appliance

April 19

Wenatchee Downtown Investments LLC, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 1A, no valuation, tenant improvement

April 21

Mills Bros Building LLC, Graybeal Signs, 10 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign for Green Motion E Bike

Matthew Dahlgreen, Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 917 Idaho St., $12,000, mechanical

Quentin and ERica Batjer, Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 2000 Center Court Drive, $26,000, mechanical

Virginia Terrell, Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 227 Fuller St., $12,000, mechanical

James D. Tarrant, Arctic Refrigeration and Heating Inc., 234 N. Miller St. Unit A, $16,581, mechanical

April 25

Wayne and Carol Loranger, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1415 Jefferson St., $8,750, mechanical

Yang & Liu Investment LLC, Sadler Construction, 6 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, demolition of wall at Iwa Sushi

April 26

R&R Holdings NW LLC, Whitebird Construction Inc., 21 N. Wenatchee Ave., $150,000, addition/alteration

Faustino Barrios, 1022 ½ S. Mission St., $15,000, addition/alteration

April 27

Jeremy and Stephani Smith, 418 S. Wenatchee Ave., $15,000, tenant improvement

Roberts Construction LLC, 974 Racine Springs Drive, $244,315, single-family residence

April 28

Flint and Jamie Hartwig, Eider Construction, 1603 Springwater Ave., no valuation, demolition

April 29

Grace City Church, KBI Construction LLC, 277 Melody Lane, $488,440, tenant improvement

Chelan County

April 1

Bryan Mrachek, 4147 Hamlin Road, Malaga, no valuation, demolition

Ronald and Cheryl Riggs, Lopez Design LLC, 142 Turkey Point Lane, Cashmere, $276,498, single-family residence

Jonathan Karcutski et al, 3036 Eagle View Drive, Malaga, $109,116, single-family residence

Ricard and Teresa Seubert, Miguel Mendoza Landscaping, 145 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Gordon R. and Nancy J. Hansen, 1199 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Bridget and Dakota Shae, 115 Windy Willow Lane, Leavenworth, $138,675, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Davies and Hong LLC, 183 Big Jim Lane, Leavenworth, $52,306, accessory structure

Ronald W. Colwell, 3053 Flamingo St., Malaga, $36,922, accessory structure

April 4

Chelan County, 3327 Ohme Road, $136,000, new commercial structure

Michele Mottaz, Designs Illustrated, 15975 River Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition

Francisco and Mildred Valazquez, Construction Consulting LLC, 527 Goose Rock Lane, Malaga, $361,114, single-family residence

Susan Dodge, VRD Builders LLC, 8450 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $57,096, single-family residence

April 5

David and Kelly Hudgins, Grette Associates LLC, 28 Campione Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock/accessory structure

Columbia River Ranch LLC, Lenssen Construction LLC, 763 Ravens Home Lane, Malaga, $459,355, single-family residence, and $50,254, accessory structure

Cameron and Melissa Knudson, 32 Overlake Lane, Manson, $260,308, single-family residence

Harry and Debra Richards, 21834 Pinto Lane, Leavenworth, $102,375, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Deryl J. King et al, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 18851 Pine Loop, Leavenworth, $36,922, accessory structure

Kendra Shemorry and Jesse Wilson, 33 Wedge Mountain Estates Road, Peshastin, $123,072, accessory structure

Dwayne H. and Polly A. Hilmo, 21818 Colt Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mobile home

April 6

Rivercom 911, Day Wireless Systems, 8985 Winding Gulch Lane, $257,000, new

Greg and Sandra Sivinski, Lenssen Construction, 585 Ravens Home Lane, Malaga, $488,145, single-family residence, and $59,075, accessory structure

Datto LLC, Custom Construction and Cabinetry LLP, 6310 Hay Canyon Road, Cashmere, $417,570, single-family residence-addition/alteration

RSTA Investments LLC, 7957 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, no valuation, mobile home

Sheri and George Ruiz, Tri-State General Construction LLC, 384 Robison Lane, Chelan, no valuation, dock

April 7

Gary and Paige Wescott, Van Assche Inc., 329 Old Vine Lane, Chelan, $664,410, single-family residence

Kenneth Neher, 365 Inks Road, $103,190, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Jake and Rachelle Youngren, 185 Idyll Spurs Lane, Chelan, $178,062, additional dwelling unit

April 8

Amanda Maxwell and William Reidel, Borealis Builders LLC, 1793 Alpenview Drive, Leavenworth, $320,194, single-family residence

April 11

Washington Central North LLC, Kitt Construction, 207 Easy St. Wenatchee, $70,000, addition/alteration

David and Sixel Aimee Archer Trustees, 14578 Morning Sun Drive, Chelan, $84,046, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Mar Simms and Chrysalis Sabatinos, Strode Construction LLP, 7690 Stine Hill Road, Cashmere, $31,024, single-family residence-addition/alteration

April 12

Steven A. and Kathy J. Swain, 1037 Fish Pond Lane, Leavenworth, $532,978, single-family residence

Lenard V. and Wendy M. Geren, 6290 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $410,247, single-family residence

Brandon W. West, 9707 North Road, Peshastin, no valuation, pool/spa

Steven A. and Kathy J. Swain, 1037 Fish Pond Lane, Leavenworth, $34,665, accessory structure

Steve G. Sauer, 9452 Anderson Canyon Road, Peshastin, $40,614, accessory structure

Rodney G. Grams, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4909 Selfs Motel Road, Monitor, $36,922, accessory structure

Rodney G. Grams, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4911 Selfs Motel Road, Monitor, $36,922, accessory structure

Christopher and Marilyn Birchman, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 270 Elmer Garton Road, Chelan, no valuation, plumbing - residential

April 13

Amy E. and Brandi N. Hightower, 1409 Pitcher Canyon Road, $46,152, accessory structure

April 14

Bradley F. and Sharon Selland, 135 May Lane, $86,407, accessory structure-addition/alteration

Steve E. Strode, 10315 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, $24,409, accessory structure-addition/alteration

Anthony Viggiano and Martin Chuck, Lenssen Construction, 569 Ravens Home Lane, Malaga, $368,181, single-family residence, $51,485, accessory structure

Coleman and Sydney Green McElroy, 882 Willems Road, Cashmere, $605,724, single-family residence

Kenneth R. and Frances Horn, 4721 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $547,322, single-family residence

Duane T. Jr. Carlson, 301 Village Drive, Manson, $404,355, single-family residence

Timothy and Deborah Rickman, 17395 High Mountain Meadows Road, Leavenworth, $381,331, single-family residence

Charles E. and Laura R. Merritt, 10990 Wending Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - residential

Timothy S. and Alice A. Pierce, 115 Kage Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Steve E. Strode, 10315 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa

Gerald Cutler and Lesley Young, 82 Eagle Place, Leavenworth, no valuation, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Steve E. Strode, 10315 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, $123,072, accessory structure

April 15

Amanda Maxwell and William M. Riedel, 1793 Alpenview Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition

David and Marci Gamon, McDonald Building LLC, 355 Karma Kanyon Drive, Chelan, $573,935, single-family residence

Brandon W. West, 9707 North Road, Peshastin, no valuation, mechanical - residential

Bruce S. Parkins, 4090 ½ Zager Road, Monitor, no valuation, mechanical - residential

Local Yokel LLC, Bayshore Renovations LLC, 9607 North Road, Peshastin, $288,423, single-family residence-addition/alteration

April 18

Nathan and Misty Foster, 67 Wild Willows Lane, $665,444, single-family residence

James and Laurel Ghiglia, Prestigious Patios LLC, 4746 Number 2 Canyon Road, no valuation, pool/spa

Robert E. Holt Jr. and Melissa Holt, Steel Structures America Inc., 770 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, $61,536, accessory structure

April 19

Kerry J. Griffith, 9100 Otis Road, Cashmere, $13,000, accessory structure-addition/alteration

Larry E. Hibbard, 18623 Beaver Valley Road, Leavenworth, $32,614, accessory structure-addition/alteration

Robert Tuttle, 630 Santana Drive, Manson, $7,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Chelax LLC, 16310 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $19,587, accessory structure

April 20

Harmony Creek LLC, 4842 Green Ave., Manson, $150,000, new commercial structure

Patrick and Vanessa McCormick, Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 4943 Chelan Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

April 21

Timberwood Homes LLC, 199 Burch Hollow Lane, $473,035, single-family residence

Allan M. and Betsy D. Rand, 15898 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Robert Tuttle, 754 Santana Drive, Manson, no valuation, additional dwelling unit

April 22

Donald F. Hunter and Lynne M. Gibson, 6035 Webster Way, Cashmere, $200,686, single-family residence

Rudolph V. and Lisa Ann Valdez, 9134 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - residential

William C. and Stephanie K. Hill, 9120 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $42,665, accessory structure

Wolfgang Puls and Lindy Lee Stewart, 482 Banks Ave., Manson, $24,980, additional dwelling unit

April 25

Ravenwing Ranch LLC, Lenssen Construction LLC, 5814 Colockum Road, Malaga, $121,962, accessory structure-addition/alteration

Columbia River Ranch LLC, 55 Ravenwing Lane, $20,000, new commercial structure

Paul R. and Kristin M. Kuchler, 9195 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $336,513, single-family residence

Glenn S. and Karen J. Fisher, 12348 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $296,361, single-family residence

Duncan M. Chalfant, 16894 Mule Tail Flats Road, Leavenworth, $21,230, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Duncan M. Chalfant, 16894 Mule Tail Flats Road, Leavenworth, $31,999, accessory structure

James and Laurie Rich, Steel Structures America Inc., 8939 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $107,073, accessory structure

Glenn S. and Karen J. Fisher, 12346 Entiat River Road, Entiat, no valuation, additional dwelling unit

Kenneth and Lyndsie Zener, The Dock Company LLC, 1107 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, no valuation, dock

April 26

Benjamin D. Wiley and Kathryn E. Sharpe, 22591 Alpine Drive, Leavenworth, $60,000, accessory structure-addition/alteration

Brett Hull, 3990 Knowles Road, $380,577, single-family residence

Kyle Skalisky et al, Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 409 W. Rolling Hills Lane, no valuation, pool/spa

April 27

The Sanctuary LLC, Serious Fun Studio, 21285 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $750,000, new commercial structure

Fish Lake Community Club Inc., 22546 Alpine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $16,000, new commercial structure

Ian and Deborah Carmichael, Timberwood Construction Inc., Syndicate Smith LLC, 17545 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $62,055, single-family residence-addition/alteration, $138,763, accessory structure

Syndicate Smith LLC, 68 Lucky Dog Lane, $86,368, additional dwelling unit

Steven and Lisa Garbich, Gillespie Homes Inc., 752 Nancy Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home

April 28

Dana L. Eich and Kathleen D. Cassou, 301 Chatham Hill Road, $31,896, accessory structure

William J. and Evelyn D. Williams, 7495 Pot O Gold Lane #B, no valuation, additional dwelling unit

MG Sales Real Estate LLC, The Dock Company LLC, 1285 Lakeshore Drive, Entiat, no valuation, dock

MG Sales Real Estate LLC,The Dock Company LLC, 61 Washut Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock

April 29

Daniel J. and Carly M. Harris, 223 Don Eli Lane, $369,492, single-family residence

Chelan Investments Waterfront LLC, 12298 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock

City of East Wenatchee

April 4

Luis and Idahlia Romero, 824 N. Iowa Ave., $25,000, deck

April 5

Lindsey Stout, 309 Valley Mall Parkway, $2,500, sign for Navy Recruitment Center

Steve Thomas, 38 19th St. N.W., $15,000, deck

April 8

Saul Tovar, 625 N. Gale Place, $17,615, garage

April 13

Kroger, 11 Grant Road, $203,000, building/mechanical

Randy Jackson, 103 S. Houston, $200,000, addition

April 14

Lauri Stevens, 1136 Cherry Circle, $23,000, garage conversion

April 15

Jason Jones, 44 Rock Island Road Suite 6, $4,000, sign

April 18

T- Mobile, 500 Valley Mall Parkway, $6,000, sign

April 20

Clark Cooke, 1816 Briarwood Place, no valuation, building/cabana

April 21

Michael Townsend, 1013 N. Denis Court, $600,000, addition

Douglas County

April 1

Sam Lytle, 3101 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $164,096, accessory structure

Ronald & Linda Bracci Family Trust, 2715 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $138,590, addition

Merilyn Warner, 440 30th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $92,475, addition

Jeff and Margo Miltenberger, 3 Fredrick Court, Orondo, $50,000, pool

April 4

James A. and Magnolia Davidson, 1750 Riverside Drive, Rock Island, $400, fuel storage tank, appliance

April 5

Edward D. and Sherry Lynn Mott, 292 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $2,000, deck

Karen S. Holtorf Holtorf Revocable Living Trust, 2336 Fancher Field Road, East Wenatchee, $18,629, deck

April 6

Jeff Petersen, 3777 10th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $108,174, accessory structure

Corey J. and Tanya L. Davis, 2055 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $338,216, single-family residence

Iver S. and Alissa M. Molver, 2718 Westview Drive, East Wenatchee, $43,973, deck

April 7

Michael W. and Lynette J. Syth, 1503 Road 6 N.E., Coulee City, $30,768, accessory structure

James L. Blake Jr. and Jennifer L. Blake, 210 Chipmunk Trail Road, East Wenatchee, $467,285, single-family residence

Robert H. Calhoun, 221 25th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $25,246, garage

Scott D. and Teresa L. Jensen, 44 Orchard Place, Orondo, $52,100, pool

April 8

Donald W. and Coleen M. Spratt, 333 Pine View Drive, Manson, $406,442, single-family residence

Adam Brizendine, 25 Riverside Place, Rock Island, $736,028, single-family residence

April 12

Alfonso C. Lopez and Maria E. Hernandez De Lopez, 2177 Maryhill St S.E., East Wenatchee, $17,466, patio

April 13

KTS Development, 4627 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $563,810, single-family residence

Vincent M. Nethery and Kathy M. Coffey, 384 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $549,503, single-family residence

Salvador Diaz Torres and Graciela Diaz Luna, 1065 S. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $29,668, addition

H.R. Spinner Corporation, 5695 Nelpar Drive Suite #101 & Suite #102, East Wenatchee, $4,672,000, new storage, warehouse

April 14

Doug and Maeleen Schreifels, 22 Ivy Lane, Orondo, $532,444, addition

April 15

Felipe and Veronica Mendoza, 17 Indian Cliffs Lane, Rock Island, $278,655, single-family residence

Brad E. Metz, 409 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $127,135, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2224 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $191,977, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2212 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $191,977, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2204 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $180,164, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2251 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $208,475, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2255 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $188,030, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2259 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $188,030, single-family residence

Orondo School District #13, 100 Orondo School Road, Orondo, $58,851, tenant improvement, entry security and office remodel

April 18

Thomas and Amy Ovenell, 2893 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $62,275, garage

Stacie and Cameron De Mestre, 281 Leslie Way, East Wenatchee, no valuation, demolition

Joseph and Zandra Anzalone, 2280 Grand Ave., East Wenatchee, $70,300, pool

April 19

Bradley R. and Brenda K. Maas Smith, 22841 U.S. 97, Orondo, $13,030, accessory structure

Eric Flaten, 355 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $541,068, single-family residence

April 20

Kent Perry and Verna Marie Boothman, 455 Sycamore Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $347,618, single-family residence

April 21

D.J. Custom Homes Inc., 644 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $371,308, single-family residence

Rick J. and Signe M. Schumaker, 3902 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $5,000, fuel storage tank, appliance

Sarah and Neal Safley, 418 N. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $431,273, accessory dwelling unit

April 25

Sarah and Neal Safley, 416 N. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $676,234, single-family residence

Double D Vineyards LLC, 15 Twin W. Road, Orondo, $25,845, manufactured

April 26

Kevin Smith, 140 Desert Shores Drive, Orondo, $417,182, single-family residence

Sperline Living Trust, 1836 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $15,881, deck

John A. and Sharon J. Crosetto, 188 Ridge Road, Orondo, $50,000, pool

April 27

Brian Brooks, 47 Corral Creek Drive, Orondo, $107,688, accessory structure

Michael L. Johnson, 103 Chipmunk Trail Road, East Wenatchee, $14,358, accessory structure

April 28

Thomas Barros, 4250 S.R. 28, Rock Island, $16,688, remodel

April 29

Doroteo Luna Perez, Maria M. Barajas De Luna and Rose E. Luna, 776 S.R. 173, Brewster, $71,260, post frame cover

Randy H. and Renee Sexauer, 13773 U.S. 2, East Wenatchee, $34,808, garage addition

Doroteo Luna Perez Maria M. Barajas De Luna and Rose E. Luna, 776 S.R. 173, Brewster, $5,000, manufactured home replacement



