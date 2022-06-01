Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.
City of Wenatchee
April 1
Wenatchee Valley College, Hultzl Bhu Engineers, 1300 Fifth St., $536,300, HVAC replacement on multiple campus buildings
Chaanda Investments LLC, Waters Excavation & Dev Inc., 79 Thurston St., no valuation, demolition of Muffler Shop building
April 4
Xavier Arinez, 415 King St., $5,000, addition/alteration
Roberts Construction LLC, 978 Racine Springs Drive, $235,584, single-family residence
April 5
Washington Central North LLC, Graybeal Signs, 701 N. Mission St., no valuation, sign for DVO Express
Roberts Construction LLC, 982 Racine Springs Drive, $269,594, single-family residence
April 7
Jared Hooley, 1023 Ninth St., $5,000, addition/alteration
Jeremy and Kathleen Chase, Courtright Construction LLC, 604 S. Elliott Ave., $99,225, addition/alteration
Ann L. Neilson, 340 Brandi Lane, $1,500, miscellaneous
April 8
Ricardo B. Gudino and Veronica M. Rios, 1549 Cashmere St., $10,000, addition/alteration
Alfred W. Stonas, LSPI Exchange Corp., 310 Pear Lane Units 1-8, $1,800,000, townhomes
April 11
Tree Top Inc., American Exterior Solutions Corp., 3981 U.S. Highway 97A, $290,000, reroof
April 12
Alan C. Smith, Hildebrand Construction, 620 Meadows Drive, $8,000, patio
April 14
Jodi Johnston, 614 Riverside Drive Suite B105, $600, tenant improvement
Lina F. Reyes, 1008 S. Chelan Ave., $10,000, patio
Wenatchee Downtown Investments LLC, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 1A, no valuation, plumbing
April 15
Shawn and Crystal DeLancy, SNJ Construction Remodeling & Design LLC, 301 Pershing St., $62,149, addition/alteration
April 18
George D. Rohrbach, 1131 9th St., $18,764, addition/alteration
Joshua Myrmoe and Dawn Heagley, Gardner Plumbing Service, 1471 Skyline Drive, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
April 19
Wenatchee Downtown Investments LLC, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 1A, no valuation, tenant improvement
April 21
Mills Bros Building LLC, Graybeal Signs, 10 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign for Green Motion E Bike
Matthew Dahlgreen, Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 917 Idaho St., $12,000, mechanical
Quentin and ERica Batjer, Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 2000 Center Court Drive, $26,000, mechanical
Virginia Terrell, Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 227 Fuller St., $12,000, mechanical
James D. Tarrant, Arctic Refrigeration and Heating Inc., 234 N. Miller St. Unit A, $16,581, mechanical
April 25
Wayne and Carol Loranger, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1415 Jefferson St., $8,750, mechanical
Yang & Liu Investment LLC, Sadler Construction, 6 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, demolition of wall at Iwa Sushi
April 26
R&R Holdings NW LLC, Whitebird Construction Inc., 21 N. Wenatchee Ave., $150,000, addition/alteration
Faustino Barrios, 1022 ½ S. Mission St., $15,000, addition/alteration
April 27
Jeremy and Stephani Smith, 418 S. Wenatchee Ave., $15,000, tenant improvement
Roberts Construction LLC, 974 Racine Springs Drive, $244,315, single-family residence
April 28
Flint and Jamie Hartwig, Eider Construction, 1603 Springwater Ave., no valuation, demolition
April 29
Grace City Church, KBI Construction LLC, 277 Melody Lane, $488,440, tenant improvement
Chelan County
April 1
Bryan Mrachek, 4147 Hamlin Road, Malaga, no valuation, demolition
Ronald and Cheryl Riggs, Lopez Design LLC, 142 Turkey Point Lane, Cashmere, $276,498, single-family residence
Jonathan Karcutski et al, 3036 Eagle View Drive, Malaga, $109,116, single-family residence
Ricard and Teresa Seubert, Miguel Mendoza Landscaping, 145 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Gordon R. and Nancy J. Hansen, 1199 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Bridget and Dakota Shae, 115 Windy Willow Lane, Leavenworth, $138,675, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Davies and Hong LLC, 183 Big Jim Lane, Leavenworth, $52,306, accessory structure
Ronald W. Colwell, 3053 Flamingo St., Malaga, $36,922, accessory structure
April 4
Chelan County, 3327 Ohme Road, $136,000, new commercial structure
Michele Mottaz, Designs Illustrated, 15975 River Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition
Francisco and Mildred Valazquez, Construction Consulting LLC, 527 Goose Rock Lane, Malaga, $361,114, single-family residence
Susan Dodge, VRD Builders LLC, 8450 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $57,096, single-family residence
April 5
David and Kelly Hudgins, Grette Associates LLC, 28 Campione Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock/accessory structure
Columbia River Ranch LLC, Lenssen Construction LLC, 763 Ravens Home Lane, Malaga, $459,355, single-family residence, and $50,254, accessory structure
Cameron and Melissa Knudson, 32 Overlake Lane, Manson, $260,308, single-family residence
Harry and Debra Richards, 21834 Pinto Lane, Leavenworth, $102,375, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Deryl J. King et al, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 18851 Pine Loop, Leavenworth, $36,922, accessory structure
Kendra Shemorry and Jesse Wilson, 33 Wedge Mountain Estates Road, Peshastin, $123,072, accessory structure
Dwayne H. and Polly A. Hilmo, 21818 Colt Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mobile home
April 6
Rivercom 911, Day Wireless Systems, 8985 Winding Gulch Lane, $257,000, new
Greg and Sandra Sivinski, Lenssen Construction, 585 Ravens Home Lane, Malaga, $488,145, single-family residence, and $59,075, accessory structure
Datto LLC, Custom Construction and Cabinetry LLP, 6310 Hay Canyon Road, Cashmere, $417,570, single-family residence-addition/alteration
RSTA Investments LLC, 7957 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, no valuation, mobile home
Sheri and George Ruiz, Tri-State General Construction LLC, 384 Robison Lane, Chelan, no valuation, dock
April 7
Gary and Paige Wescott, Van Assche Inc., 329 Old Vine Lane, Chelan, $664,410, single-family residence
Kenneth Neher, 365 Inks Road, $103,190, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Jake and Rachelle Youngren, 185 Idyll Spurs Lane, Chelan, $178,062, additional dwelling unit
April 8
Amanda Maxwell and William Reidel, Borealis Builders LLC, 1793 Alpenview Drive, Leavenworth, $320,194, single-family residence
April 11
Washington Central North LLC, Kitt Construction, 207 Easy St. Wenatchee, $70,000, addition/alteration
David and Sixel Aimee Archer Trustees, 14578 Morning Sun Drive, Chelan, $84,046, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Mar Simms and Chrysalis Sabatinos, Strode Construction LLP, 7690 Stine Hill Road, Cashmere, $31,024, single-family residence-addition/alteration
April 12
Steven A. and Kathy J. Swain, 1037 Fish Pond Lane, Leavenworth, $532,978, single-family residence
Lenard V. and Wendy M. Geren, 6290 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $410,247, single-family residence
Brandon W. West, 9707 North Road, Peshastin, no valuation, pool/spa
Steven A. and Kathy J. Swain, 1037 Fish Pond Lane, Leavenworth, $34,665, accessory structure
Steve G. Sauer, 9452 Anderson Canyon Road, Peshastin, $40,614, accessory structure
Rodney G. Grams, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4909 Selfs Motel Road, Monitor, $36,922, accessory structure
Rodney G. Grams, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4911 Selfs Motel Road, Monitor, $36,922, accessory structure
Christopher and Marilyn Birchman, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 270 Elmer Garton Road, Chelan, no valuation, plumbing - residential
April 13
Amy E. and Brandi N. Hightower, 1409 Pitcher Canyon Road, $46,152, accessory structure
April 14
Bradley F. and Sharon Selland, 135 May Lane, $86,407, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Steve E. Strode, 10315 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, $24,409, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Anthony Viggiano and Martin Chuck, Lenssen Construction, 569 Ravens Home Lane, Malaga, $368,181, single-family residence, $51,485, accessory structure
Coleman and Sydney Green McElroy, 882 Willems Road, Cashmere, $605,724, single-family residence
Kenneth R. and Frances Horn, 4721 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $547,322, single-family residence
Duane T. Jr. Carlson, 301 Village Drive, Manson, $404,355, single-family residence
Timothy and Deborah Rickman, 17395 High Mountain Meadows Road, Leavenworth, $381,331, single-family residence
Charles E. and Laura R. Merritt, 10990 Wending Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Timothy S. and Alice A. Pierce, 115 Kage Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Steve E. Strode, 10315 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa
Gerald Cutler and Lesley Young, 82 Eagle Place, Leavenworth, no valuation, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Steve E. Strode, 10315 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, $123,072, accessory structure
April 15
Amanda Maxwell and William M. Riedel, 1793 Alpenview Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition
David and Marci Gamon, McDonald Building LLC, 355 Karma Kanyon Drive, Chelan, $573,935, single-family residence
Brandon W. West, 9707 North Road, Peshastin, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Bruce S. Parkins, 4090 ½ Zager Road, Monitor, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Local Yokel LLC, Bayshore Renovations LLC, 9607 North Road, Peshastin, $288,423, single-family residence-addition/alteration
April 18
Nathan and Misty Foster, 67 Wild Willows Lane, $665,444, single-family residence
James and Laurel Ghiglia, Prestigious Patios LLC, 4746 Number 2 Canyon Road, no valuation, pool/spa
Robert E. Holt Jr. and Melissa Holt, Steel Structures America Inc., 770 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, $61,536, accessory structure
April 19
Kerry J. Griffith, 9100 Otis Road, Cashmere, $13,000, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Larry E. Hibbard, 18623 Beaver Valley Road, Leavenworth, $32,614, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Robert Tuttle, 630 Santana Drive, Manson, $7,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Chelax LLC, 16310 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $19,587, accessory structure
April 20
Harmony Creek LLC, 4842 Green Ave., Manson, $150,000, new commercial structure
Patrick and Vanessa McCormick, Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 4943 Chelan Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
April 21
Timberwood Homes LLC, 199 Burch Hollow Lane, $473,035, single-family residence
Allan M. and Betsy D. Rand, 15898 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Robert Tuttle, 754 Santana Drive, Manson, no valuation, additional dwelling unit
April 22
Donald F. Hunter and Lynne M. Gibson, 6035 Webster Way, Cashmere, $200,686, single-family residence
Rudolph V. and Lisa Ann Valdez, 9134 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - residential
William C. and Stephanie K. Hill, 9120 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $42,665, accessory structure
Wolfgang Puls and Lindy Lee Stewart, 482 Banks Ave., Manson, $24,980, additional dwelling unit
April 25
Ravenwing Ranch LLC, Lenssen Construction LLC, 5814 Colockum Road, Malaga, $121,962, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Columbia River Ranch LLC, 55 Ravenwing Lane, $20,000, new commercial structure
Paul R. and Kristin M. Kuchler, 9195 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $336,513, single-family residence
Glenn S. and Karen J. Fisher, 12348 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $296,361, single-family residence
Duncan M. Chalfant, 16894 Mule Tail Flats Road, Leavenworth, $21,230, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Duncan M. Chalfant, 16894 Mule Tail Flats Road, Leavenworth, $31,999, accessory structure
James and Laurie Rich, Steel Structures America Inc., 8939 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $107,073, accessory structure
Glenn S. and Karen J. Fisher, 12346 Entiat River Road, Entiat, no valuation, additional dwelling unit
Kenneth and Lyndsie Zener, The Dock Company LLC, 1107 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, no valuation, dock
April 26
Benjamin D. Wiley and Kathryn E. Sharpe, 22591 Alpine Drive, Leavenworth, $60,000, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Brett Hull, 3990 Knowles Road, $380,577, single-family residence
Kyle Skalisky et al, Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 409 W. Rolling Hills Lane, no valuation, pool/spa
April 27
The Sanctuary LLC, Serious Fun Studio, 21285 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $750,000, new commercial structure
Fish Lake Community Club Inc., 22546 Alpine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $16,000, new commercial structure
Ian and Deborah Carmichael, Timberwood Construction Inc., Syndicate Smith LLC, 17545 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $62,055, single-family residence-addition/alteration, $138,763, accessory structure
Syndicate Smith LLC, 68 Lucky Dog Lane, $86,368, additional dwelling unit
Steven and Lisa Garbich, Gillespie Homes Inc., 752 Nancy Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home
April 28
Dana L. Eich and Kathleen D. Cassou, 301 Chatham Hill Road, $31,896, accessory structure
William J. and Evelyn D. Williams, 7495 Pot O Gold Lane #B, no valuation, additional dwelling unit
MG Sales Real Estate LLC, The Dock Company LLC, 1285 Lakeshore Drive, Entiat, no valuation, dock
MG Sales Real Estate LLC,The Dock Company LLC, 61 Washut Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock
April 29
Daniel J. and Carly M. Harris, 223 Don Eli Lane, $369,492, single-family residence
Chelan Investments Waterfront LLC, 12298 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock
City of East Wenatchee
April 4
Luis and Idahlia Romero, 824 N. Iowa Ave., $25,000, deck
April 5
Lindsey Stout, 309 Valley Mall Parkway, $2,500, sign for Navy Recruitment Center
Steve Thomas, 38 19th St. N.W., $15,000, deck
April 8
Saul Tovar, 625 N. Gale Place, $17,615, garage
April 13
Kroger, 11 Grant Road, $203,000, building/mechanical
Randy Jackson, 103 S. Houston, $200,000, addition
April 14
Lauri Stevens, 1136 Cherry Circle, $23,000, garage conversion
April 15
Jason Jones, 44 Rock Island Road Suite 6, $4,000, sign
April 18
T- Mobile, 500 Valley Mall Parkway, $6,000, sign
April 20
Clark Cooke, 1816 Briarwood Place, no valuation, building/cabana
April 21
Michael Townsend, 1013 N. Denis Court, $600,000, addition
Douglas County
April 1
Sam Lytle, 3101 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $164,096, accessory structure
Ronald & Linda Bracci Family Trust, 2715 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $138,590, addition
Merilyn Warner, 440 30th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $92,475, addition
Jeff and Margo Miltenberger, 3 Fredrick Court, Orondo, $50,000, pool
April 4
James A. and Magnolia Davidson, 1750 Riverside Drive, Rock Island, $400, fuel storage tank, appliance
April 5
Edward D. and Sherry Lynn Mott, 292 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $2,000, deck
Karen S. Holtorf Holtorf Revocable Living Trust, 2336 Fancher Field Road, East Wenatchee, $18,629, deck
April 6
Jeff Petersen, 3777 10th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $108,174, accessory structure
Corey J. and Tanya L. Davis, 2055 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $338,216, single-family residence
Iver S. and Alissa M. Molver, 2718 Westview Drive, East Wenatchee, $43,973, deck
April 7
Michael W. and Lynette J. Syth, 1503 Road 6 N.E., Coulee City, $30,768, accessory structure
James L. Blake Jr. and Jennifer L. Blake, 210 Chipmunk Trail Road, East Wenatchee, $467,285, single-family residence
Robert H. Calhoun, 221 25th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $25,246, garage
Scott D. and Teresa L. Jensen, 44 Orchard Place, Orondo, $52,100, pool
April 8
Donald W. and Coleen M. Spratt, 333 Pine View Drive, Manson, $406,442, single-family residence
Adam Brizendine, 25 Riverside Place, Rock Island, $736,028, single-family residence
April 12
Alfonso C. Lopez and Maria E. Hernandez De Lopez, 2177 Maryhill St S.E., East Wenatchee, $17,466, patio
April 13
KTS Development, 4627 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $563,810, single-family residence
Vincent M. Nethery and Kathy M. Coffey, 384 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $549,503, single-family residence
Salvador Diaz Torres and Graciela Diaz Luna, 1065 S. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $29,668, addition
H.R. Spinner Corporation, 5695 Nelpar Drive Suite #101 & Suite #102, East Wenatchee, $4,672,000, new storage, warehouse
April 14
Doug and Maeleen Schreifels, 22 Ivy Lane, Orondo, $532,444, addition
April 15
Felipe and Veronica Mendoza, 17 Indian Cliffs Lane, Rock Island, $278,655, single-family residence
Brad E. Metz, 409 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $127,135, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2224 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $191,977, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2212 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $191,977, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2204 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $180,164, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2251 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $208,475, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2255 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $188,030, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2259 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $188,030, single-family residence
Orondo School District #13, 100 Orondo School Road, Orondo, $58,851, tenant improvement, entry security and office remodel
April 18
Thomas and Amy Ovenell, 2893 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $62,275, garage
Stacie and Cameron De Mestre, 281 Leslie Way, East Wenatchee, no valuation, demolition
Joseph and Zandra Anzalone, 2280 Grand Ave., East Wenatchee, $70,300, pool
April 19
Bradley R. and Brenda K. Maas Smith, 22841 U.S. 97, Orondo, $13,030, accessory structure
Eric Flaten, 355 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $541,068, single-family residence
April 20
Kent Perry and Verna Marie Boothman, 455 Sycamore Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $347,618, single-family residence
April 21
D.J. Custom Homes Inc., 644 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $371,308, single-family residence
Rick J. and Signe M. Schumaker, 3902 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $5,000, fuel storage tank, appliance
Sarah and Neal Safley, 418 N. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $431,273, accessory dwelling unit
April 25
Sarah and Neal Safley, 416 N. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $676,234, single-family residence
Double D Vineyards LLC, 15 Twin W. Road, Orondo, $25,845, manufactured
April 26
Kevin Smith, 140 Desert Shores Drive, Orondo, $417,182, single-family residence
Sperline Living Trust, 1836 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $15,881, deck
John A. and Sharon J. Crosetto, 188 Ridge Road, Orondo, $50,000, pool
April 27
Brian Brooks, 47 Corral Creek Drive, Orondo, $107,688, accessory structure
Michael L. Johnson, 103 Chipmunk Trail Road, East Wenatchee, $14,358, accessory structure
April 28
Thomas Barros, 4250 S.R. 28, Rock Island, $16,688, remodel
April 29
Doroteo Luna Perez, Maria M. Barajas De Luna and Rose E. Luna, 776 S.R. 173, Brewster, $71,260, post frame cover
Randy H. and Renee Sexauer, 13773 U.S. 2, East Wenatchee, $34,808, garage addition
Doroteo Luna Perez Maria M. Barajas De Luna and Rose E. Luna, 776 S.R. 173, Brewster, $5,000, manufactured home replacement