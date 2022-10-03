Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.
City of Wenatchee
Aug. 1
Monta Vista 3 LLC, MJ's Odds & Ends LLC, 517 Okanogan Ave., no valuation, reroof
Bruce T. Unger, 1019 Dartmouth Ave., $2,500, miscellaneous
Aug. 2
Dawn and Christian Wood, American Exterior Solutions Corp., 911 Orondo Ave., $115,795, addition/alteration, convert single family residence into duplex
Daniel Gutierrez-Garcia, 1929 Hideaway Place, $3,000, reroof
Ryan Campbell and Sydney Paez Campbell, 2103 Fifth St., no valuation, addition/alteration
Aug. 3
FNWD Deer Haven LLC, Rookard Custom Pools LLC, 1705 Stella Ave., $120,000, pool
Shon D. and Janeen D. Smith, 110 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, demo, Wok About Grill building, Stemilt Creek Winery
Aug. 4
Lima Alvaro Guerro, 700 Cashmere St., no valuation, miscellaneous
Aug. 10
Riverwest Manor LLC, Donald E. Sheets, 902 N. Western Ave., $25,000, addition/alteration
Aug. 16
justin and Chasity Sallas, Allied Plumbing & Pumps LLC, 1122 Linwood Ave., no valuation, plumbing
Keyes Fibre Corporation, Rimmer & Roeter Construction Inc., 3715 U.S. Highway 97A, no valuation, demolition of fire damage, roof
Aug. 17
Paula Arno Martinez, 800 3rd St., $10,000, addition/alteration
Aug. 18
Gregory Standiford and Mary McElory, 1122 Columbine St., $6,164, garage addition
Mark Kacmarcik and Thea Appleton et al, 140 S. Emerson Ave., $6,000, patio
Aug. 19
Roberts Construction LLC, 969 Racine Springs Drive, $243,618, single-family residence
Blair and Priscilla Davis, 1836 Mulberry Lane, no valuation, demolition
Aug. 22
EGN Legacy LLC, Graybeal Signs, 703 N. Miller St., no valuation, sign for John L. Scott Real Estate
Aug. 23
Holmberg Holdings LLC, 213 N. Chelan Ave., no valuation, sign for Alano Club of Wenatchee
Aug. 24
Andrew L. Zanol, Lafreniere Construction Inc., 31 Pershing St. Unit B, $50,270, accessory dwelling unit
Aug. 25
Cruz Rental LLC, KMB Architects, 300 Okanogan Ave., $11,700,000, addition/alteration, tenant improvement for work release facility
Washington State D.O.T. North Central Region, 2830 Euclid Ave., $35,000, tenant improvement
Aug. 29
Debie V. Ponce Rojas, 426 S. Chelan Ave. Unit C, no valuation, miscellaneous
Aug. 30
Keyes Fibre corporation, Rimmer & Roeter Construction Inc., 3715 U.S. Highway 97A, $5,000, emergency truss repair
Aug. 31
Sienna 41 LLC, 135 Sienna Road, $285,000, retaining wall
Jonathan Clark et al, 1726 Springwater Ave., $41,945, addition/alteration
Chelan County
Aug. 1
Emily and Kerwin Loukusa et al, 41 Viviane Lane, Leavenworth, $34,460, accessory structure
Eddie and Sandra Scovil, Lopez Design LLC, 4680 Crown Lane, Malaga, $396,776, single-family residence
Caleb Swart, Black and Fir LLC, 20603 S. Shugart Flats Road, Leavenworth, $333,567, single-family residence
Matthew and Laura Ficker, California All Steel Carports Inc., 5409 N. Cashmere Road, Cashmere, $49,229, accessory structure
Alfredo and Maria Martinez, Jerry's Custom Homes LLC, 1704 S. Mission St., $4,500, accessory structure
Aug. 2
Robert T. Werth, 77 Byron Lane, Leavenworth, $195,398, single-family residence
Robert and Sara Biles, Boa Construction Co., 658 Majestic View Drive, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Aug. 3
Rodney A. and Michelle C. Hoffman, Hoffman Homes Inc., 6209 Crum Canyon Road, Entiat, $86,183, single-family residence
Flint and Jamie Hartwig, 4705 U.S. Highway 97A, Wenatchee, no valuation, pool/spa
Aug. 4
Timothy and Deborah Rickman, 17395 High Mountain Meadows Road, Lake Wenatchee, $381,331, single-family residence
Mark and Jill Michael, Hiline Homes, 5643 Locust Lane, Cashmere, $330,838, single-family residence
Shuel Investments LLC, 2935 Katya Lane, Chelan, $442,320, single-family residence
Curtis A. Spiel, 19357 U.S. Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $220,941, single family residence
Aug. 5
Joseph Dietz, 37 Uphill Lane, Wenatchee, $182,812, single-family residence
Marc and Elizabeth McElney, R.S. Carpentry LLC, 16096 River Road, $224,585, single-family residence
Kirk Coppock, 34 Truest Lane, Wenatchee, $215,280, single-family residence
Sharon E. Vespier, 465 George Johnson Ave., Wenatchee, $48,716, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Kristi Watson, 239 Shadow Hill Lane, Chelan, $56,411, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Timothy and Arlene Corbaley, Corbaley Construction, 50 Pyrus Lane, Cashmere, $52,408, accessory structure-addition/alteration
McCue Construction LLC, 3554 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Aug. 8
Samuel E. Sherwood, 34175 Stevens Road, Stevens Pass, $318,927, single-family residence
Steven and Lisa Garvich, Gillespie Homes Inc., 752 Nancy Lane, Chelan, three accessory structures, valued at $44,306, $24,614 and $4,102
Stephen and Diane Gundersen, Steel Structures America Inc., 11190 Mundun Canyon Road, Peshastin, $73,843, accessory structure
Brandon J. Baarstad, 920 Tennant Lane, Chelan, no valuation, plumbing - residential
Aug. 9
Nicholas P. and Kira M. Wood, Jake's Custom Tile & Remodeling LLC, 5139 Vista Heights Place, Cashmere, $35,000, single-family residence addition/alteration
Aug. 10
Kurtis L. Wyant, 173 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, $480,921, single-family residence
Kimberly C. and Mark P. Wagner, 173 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, $74,561, accessory structure
Aug. 12
Tristan and Elaine Ansell, David Gilchrist Architect LLC, 294 Pumbaa Lane, Chelan, $368,312, single-family residence, and $145,054, accessory dwelling unit
Aug. 15
John Bradshaw, 134 Homegrown Lane, Leavenworth, $285,430, single-family residence
John Bradshaw, 12732 Ranger Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Noniluna II LLC, 755 Wapato Way, Manson, $637,060, single-family residence addition/alteration
Steven J. Kludt, 463 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Aug. 16
Juhle Family Trust, VRD Builders LLC, 8260 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $212,814, single-family residence addition/alteration
Wendy L. and Andrew S. Martinson, 7736 Stine Hill Road, Cashmere, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Robert and Janet Frey, 260 Burch Hollow Lane, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Aug. 17
Marshall H. Rose, 10744 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $158,509, single-family residence, $20,102, accessory structure
Charles and Lindsay M. Naismith, 6776 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, plumbing - residential
Aug. 18
8215 Investments LLC, The Dock Company LLC, 280 Brimstone Lane, Chelan, no valuation, dock accessory structure
Aug. 19
Laurie Hough, Anderson Landscaping, 4337 Anna Lane, Wenatchee, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Jeff and Bonnie Geers, 8921 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Aug. 22
Joseph and Karla Moore, Sarah Uplinger, 1082 Sunset Ridge Lane, Chelan, $109,500, single-family residence
Jon Tankersley, Hiline Homes, 604 Panorama Lane, Chelan, $190,450, single-family residence
James J. Boisseranc, 18028 Nason Ridge Road, Lake Wenatchee, $100,688, single-family residence addition/alteration
Stephanie Boccacino, Noah Baker, 8935 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $20,512, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Aug. 23
Philip J. and Janet V. Gordon-Fournier, 907 Cooper Gulch Road, Manson, $100,727, accessory dwelling unit
Travis Frederick et al, 16811 Brown Road, Leavenworth, $172,056, single-family residence
Charles and Amber Moniz, 476 Cherry Lane, $168,198, accessory structure, plumbing - residential
Christopher and Michelle Epping, AP Construction, 7001 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, plumbing - residential
Aug. 24
Michelle Hatch, Lopez Design LLC, 16654 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $681,077, single-family residence
Joely and Travis Hibbard, Talos Construction LLC, 1236 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, $127,995, accessory structure
Deboray and Ian Carmichael, Timberwood Construction Inc., 17545 North Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, no valuation, plumbing - residential, mechanical - residential
Aug. 25
Steven C. Bozorth et al, 40 Cowin Lane, Leavenworth, $317,086, single-family residence, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Kelly F. and Michael Boeing, 8047 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $366,755, single-family residence, $174,433, accessory dwelling unit
Kirk and Megan Koontz Trust, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 2249 Halvorson Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $516,486, single-family residence
Aug. 26
Terry and Linda La Brue, Forte Architects Inc., 334 Paintbrush Road, Chelan, $624,204, single-family residence
Thomas Groce, CDA Structures Inc., 5063 Harnden Road, Cashmere, $61,536, accessory structure
Jody Miller, 3226 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $35,000, accessory structure
Aug. 29
Dana Elwell, Chim Chimney Fireplace and Spa, 162 Gobblers Knob Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Michael and Connie Smith, Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 256 Cougar Crossing Lane, $635,206, single-family residence
Timothy P. and Anna M. Dougherty, 12089 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $1,600, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Steve Shiflett Orchard Inc., Daniel Delgadillo, 5923 Stemilt Creek Road, Wenatchee, no valuation, mobile home
South Shore Plaza LLC, Lakeside Heating, Air Conditioning, Hearth Products Inc., 90 Lees Place, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical - commercial
Aug. 30
Ronald and Cheryl Riggs, Silvertech LLC, 206 Turkey Point Lane, Dryden, no valuation, mechanical - residential
James E. and Rhonda L. Simek, 317 Village Drive, Manson, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Aug. 31
Kevin Winters, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 74 Number Hill Lane, Peshastin, $335,566, single-family residence
Tracy and Christine McMahan, Lopez Design LLC, 93 Milan Drive, Manson, $376,366, single-family residence
Kenneth and Lyndsie Zener, Lopez Design LLC, 1107 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $292,537, single-family residence
James and Ursula Panagiotou, Lenssen Construction LLC, 4120 April Drive, $135,174, accessorty structure, no valuation, pool/spa, no valuation, plumbing - residential
Adams Trii-Cities Enterprises, Cowell Custom Homes Inc., 49 Blessin Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Larae and Mark Frohmader, 4540 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $61,536, accessory structure
Element Homes LLC, 3125 Conarty Road, Malaga, $30,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Luke A. and Janelle M. Ibsen, 461 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
East Wenatchee
Aug. 2
Jayson and Bobbi Hills, 1310 2nd St. S.E., $36,000, building/deck ramp
Aug. 23
Alvaro Ortiz Lopez, 1112 Cherry Circle, no valuation, building/deck replacement, deck cover
Aug. 26
Tony Porter, 606 19th St. N.E., $10,000, building/patio cover
Douglas County
Aug. 2
Casey Dougherty and Lisa Krause, 25 Evenhus Lane, Rock Island, $53,948, miscellaneous
Aug. 3
Keyhole Security Inc., 5875 Nelpar Drive, East Wenatchee, $20,000, fire alarm installation
Aug. 4
Saul U. Delgado and Vilma A. Zavala, 2615 Grant Road, East Wenatchee,$50,467, remodel
Michael Lasater, 2327 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee,$77,572, remodel
Aug. 8
Leonard L. and Claudia Backus Revocable Family Trust, 4906 Hurst Landing Road, Rock Island, $1,145,784, single-family residence
Aaron M. and Erin D. Kelly, 2605 6th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $91,854, remodel
Aug. 9
SCR Holdings LLC, 138 Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $527,068, single-family residence
Town of Bridgeport, 1115 16th St., Bridgeport, $60,742, retaining wall
Aug. 10
Michael F. and Kristi L. Mayer, 2875 Cascade Ridge, East Wenatchee, $58,013, garage
David W. and Heidi A. Cissna, 125 N Shore Drive, Orondo, $632,593, single-family residence
Aug. 11
CPM Development Corporation, 5515 Enterprise Drive, East Wenatchee, $236,460, new commercial building, post frame shop
Aug. 12
Double D Vineyards LLC, 415 Pond Lane, Orondo, $85,000, fire sprinkler
Aug. 15
Benjamin Woodward, 356 Palisades Road, Palisades, $197,878, single-family residence
Ernesto and Jennifer L. Tapia, 2498 Fancher Landing, East Wenatchee, $20,137, patio
Aug. 16
Jill Perrigoue and Todd Peterson, 240 Lake Front Road, Orondo, $223,002, addition
Kurt Blanchard and Martha Ann Milliett, 2630 Quarter Horse Drive, Palisades, $371,011, single-family residence
A & G Brothers General Construction LLC, 13028 Highway 97, East Wenatchee, $133,964, remodel
Aug. 17
Holaday Parks Inc., 1 S. Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, $15,000, HVAC boiler upgrades
Aug. 18
Veedol LLC, 3790 5th St. N.E. Building #B, East Wenatchee, $724,914, tenant improvement
Josh Herzberg Rhea Bevans, 32 Park Place, Orondo, $13,804, remodel
Vicente and Maria Rocha, 4754 Rock Island Road, Rock Island, $112,816, accessory structure
Double D Vineyards LLC, 164 Pond Lane, Malaga, $410,240, accessory structure
Erik L. and Deana L. Brown, 334 Pugsley Place N.W., $80,000, pool
Aug. 19
Wade M. and Abby L. Foged, 198 Road 14 N.E., Mansfield, $105,602, remodel
Aug. 22
Taylor E. McDonald and Shelby S. Streeter, 1330 Palisades Road, Palisades, $8,000, miscellaneous
Aug. 23
Alvin F. and Joanne Little Jr., 58 Orchard Place, Orondo, $456,475, single-family residence
Aug. 24
Thomas Snell, 200 Grand Valley Road, East Wenatchee, $98,458, accessory structure
Carl and Patricia Mattson, 2112 1st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $12,945, patio
Aug. 25
Eduardo Aguilar Zavala and Gabriela Muniz Guzman, 2120 S Majestic Drive, East Wenatchee, $21,378, patio
Randall B. and Linda L. Walter, 394 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $172,622, accessory dwelling unit
Aug. 26
Jose A. and Camille A. Lisson, 2720 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $161,500, pool
Martin and Maria B. Mendez, 3070 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $766,208, single-family residence
Aug. 29
Lilly Property Management LLC, 185 Dezellem Hill Road, Bridgeport, $30,768, accessory structure
Aug. 31
Douglas County Fire District #4, 23420 U.S. Highway 97, Orondo, $244,555, new commercial buiding, Beebe Station 244
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2526 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $346,197, single-family residence
Scott C. and Coleen Eastham, 137 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $94,350, pool