Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.

City of Wenatchee

Feb. 3

Christopher and Stephanie Rudin, 9 N. Garfield Ave., $68,037, addition/alteration

EGN Legacy LLC, Wells and Wade Mechanical, 145 Easy St., $153,567, mechanical permit, replacing eight roof-top units at Charter Communications

Feb. 8

Red Barn Enterprises Inc., 1816 N. Wenatchee Ave., $4,500, tenant improvement

Christopher Gabrielli, 506 Malaga Ave. Unit B, $42,620, accessory dwelling unit

Z HDN LLC, Dick's Heating & Air Conditioning of Wenatchee Inc., 2 S. Mission St., $600, mechanical permit for exhaust fan addition

Feb. 9

City of Wenatchee, 201 N. Worthen St., $13,224,000, new digester and mechanical building

Feb. 11

Washington State Patrol, Cortner Architectural Company, 2822 Euclid Ave., no valuation listed, reroof

Sharon D. Perez Ezquivel, 1905 Hideaway Place, no valuation, reroof

Feb. 14

Valley North Center LLC c/o Target Store $1064, Skanska USA Building LLC, 1102 Springwater Ave., $488,000, interior store remodel at Target

Charles and Rachael Lundin, C Sandberg Homes, 1406 Tacoma St., $80,000, basement remodel, adding kitchen and living area

Wayne C. Ehrenberg, Coria Construction, 1310 Monitor Ave., no valuation, addition of egress window

Feb. 15

Chelan County, Fisher Construction Group, 401 Washington Ave., $117,112, reroof of Chelan County Law & Justice Building

Piere Street Apartments LLC, Signature Plumbing, 614 Riverside Drive Unit B105, no valuation, plumbing addition for Bubbly

Feb. 16

Stacy Mitchell Living Trust, 1719 Bluegrass Lane, no valuation, fuel line and appliance

Feb. 18

Cabo Ventures LLC, H2H Construction, 517 S. Wenatchee Ave., $95,254, tenant improvement for Cascade Baptist Church

Irvin J. and Daisy D. Lugo Sanchez, 1812 Cumbo Court, $66,933, addition/alteration

Mark and Melissa Payne, Solgen Power, 1495 Melissa Way, $4,800, solar panel installation

Dennis and Leah Roberts, Empire Roofing Systems, 1912 Hideaway Place, no valuation, reroof

Joel and Brett McDonald, Empire Roofing Systems, 1916 Hideaway Place, no valuation, reroof

Feb. 22

Megan Long, Gold Construction Inc., 810 Red Apple Road, $16,325, addition/alteration, convert garage into living space

Loren Long, Dick's Heating & Air Conditioning of Wenatchee Inc., 1908 Hideaway Place, no valuation, mechanical, HVAC replacement

Cross Creek Farm LLC, Pursuit Carpentry, 715 S. Western Ave., no valuation, garage demolition

Stephen Knox, Chim Chimney Fireplace & Spa, 1342 Patsue Place, no valuation, fuel line and appliance

Feb. 23

Frank P. Sblendorio, The Fireplace Guy LLC, 1924 Aspen Creek Lane, no valuation, fuel line and appliance

Feb. 24

Cascadian Apartments LLC, 104 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, gas line and appliance for Steam Boy

Feb. 25

Cross Creek Farm LLC, Pursuit Carpentry, 715 S. Western Ave., $10,000, addition/alteration

Feb. 28

Valley North Center LLC c/o Target Store #1064, Aes Mechanical Services Group Inc., 1102 Springwater Ave., $151,000, mechanical, HVAC replacement

Chelan County

Feb. 1

Harvey Development LLC, 71 Axtman Lane, $237,641, single-family residence

Jeremy A. and Katryna Young, 125 Wheatland Lane, Chelan, $348,547, single-family residence

Rod Higley, MacDonald Building LLC, 904 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $135,000, accessory structure

Flatwater Retreat LLC, 270 Shypoke Place, Entiat, no valuation, additional dwelling unit

Remax Advantage, 79 American Way Lane, Manson, $82,472, additional dwelling unit

Feb. 2

Eric and Leslie Kraft, Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 204 Manzanita Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Tamaris and James Clark, Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 897 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, no valuation, pool/spa

Joshua M. and Anna L. Dunagan, 2060 Sleepy Hollow Heights, $88,612, accessory structure

Feb. 3

John and Kristin Grein, Lopez Design LLC, 7550 Chelan Ridge Road, Chelan, $683,731, single-family residence

Feb. 4

Chris and Shannon Sims, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4730 Brisky Canyon Road, Cashmere, $43,075, accessory structure-addition/alteration

William F. Joyce, After Hours Pumbing & Heating Inc., 12179 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical-residential

Feb. 7

Jaida and Scottie Kimmerer, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 28 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $292,338, single-family residence

Lorin G. Yeaton et al, Patio Pools of Chelan LLC, 112 Coyote Hill Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Rick and Christina Mendoza, Construction Consulting LLC, 4621 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $97,240, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Feb. 8

Justin and Kelli Fletcher, 1073 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, no valuation, demolition

Arrowhead Lodge LLC, 12042 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical-residential

Justyn Egert, Forte Architects Inc., 12590 Maple St., Leavenworth, $122,555, accessory structure

Anvil Properties LLC, Marine Services LLC, 43 Grace Lane, Chelan, no valuation, dock

Feb. 9

Steven and Tiffaney Balloun, Martin Custom Homes & Framing LLC, 81 Nora Lane, Chelan, $494,918, single-family residence

Richard Finger and Melissa Asher, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 9864 Derby Canyon Road, Peshastin, $235,488, single-family residence

Shugart Wasse Workshop, Van Assche Inc., 421 Manson Blvd., Manson, $400,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Michelle Hatch, Coy Finish Company, 16675 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, no valuation, plumbing-residential

Feb. 10

Sukhwinder and Kyle Meissner, 3900 Burch Mountain Road, no valuation, mechanical-residential

V Farm LLC, Steven D. Anderson Construction Inc., 945 Veroske Road, Manson, no valuation, plumbing-residential

Feb. 14

JA Homes LLC, J3 Architects, 21315 Stetson Road, Leavenworth, $209,030, single-family residence

Joshua and Alison Jessup, JA Homes LLC, 21817 Colt Road, Leavenworth, $209,030, single-family residence

Carl and Laura Pedersen, Lopez Design LLC, 4015 Knowles Road, $474,651, single-family residence

Robert E. Johnson, 10292 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $369,216, accessory structure

Feb. 15

Alexander Mathers and Nichol Graham-Mathers, Smith Excavation, 8752 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition

Thercio Brandao, 20700 Pelton Place, Leavenworth, $425,022, single-family residence

Brian and Anna Decker, 35 Burnett Road, Leavenworth, $49,483, single-family residence

Benjamin L. and Jodi L. Truscott, 327 Lombard Lane, $25,851, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Ana M. Gomez and Carlos A. Cuevas, 4217 Dixie Lane, Malaga, $3,000, no valuation, accessory structure

Feb. 16

Flatwater Retreat LLC, Real Homes, 274 Shypoke Place, Orondo, $356,592, single-family residence

Eric and Helen Chase, Gann Construction LLC, 7003 Burch Mountain Road, $405,640, single-family residence

Kurtis L. Wyant, 1648 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, $163,920, additional dwelling unit

Feb. 17

Logan Nielson, Anderson Residential Design, 51 Wedge Mountain Estates Road, Peshastin, $292,315, single-family residence

Jade Koskela and Nan Lin, 319 Wynnie Lane, Cashmere, $100,420, single-family residence

Michael and Joanne Reeder, et al, Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 2855 Eagle View Drive, Malaga, no valuation, pool/spa

Robert D. and Julie L. Smith, 9400 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $73,843, accessory structure

Feb. 22

Dimensions Inc., West/Gard Builders LLC, 10879 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $742,890, single-family residence

D&T Campbell Investments LLC, Capstone Solutions Inc., 14 Jonagold Lane, Manson, no valuation, mechanical-residential

D&T Campbell Investments LLC, Capstone Solutions Inc., 29 Honeycrisp Lane, Manson, no valuation, mechanical-residential

Dimensions Inc., West/Gard Builders LLC, 10879 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $49,229, accessory structure

Feb. 23

William J. and Lynn L. Fass, 391 Minneapolis Beach Road, Chelan, $729,871, single-family residence

Lisi Ott, Alison Miller Architect LLC, 12130 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, $272,593, single-family residence

Matthew and Courtney Martin, 123 Nora Lane, Chelan, $697,083, single-family residence

Benjamin R. Harmeling and Sally F. White, 3615 Westridge Place, no valuation, pool/spa

Lisi Ott, Alison Miller Architect LLC, 12130 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, $18,461, accessory structure

Lisi Ott, Alison Miller Architect LLC, 12130 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, $22,563, accessory structure

Matthew and Courtney Martin, 123 Nora Lane, Chelan, $167,993, accessory structure

Lisi Ott, Alison Miller Architect LLC, 12132 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

David and Manya Ross, Carlisle Classic Homes, 12022 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock

David and Manya Ross, Marine Services LLC, 12022 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock

Feb. 25

Nick Covey, Western Ranch Builders LLC, 1231 American Fruit Road, $77,946, accessory structure

City of East Wenatchee

Jan. 7

Muriel Van House, 351 19th St. N.E. Unit 17, no valuation, mechanical/extending house gas line to fireplace

Jan. 10

Valley Parkway LLC, 309 Valley Mall Parkway, $150,000, building/tenant improvements scope

Feb. 16

HD and Sharon Hall, 237 3rd St., no valuation, mechanical /gas piping for kitchen range

Feb. 24

Zach Stimac, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #35, $4,000, mechanical/cannabis extraction booth

Douglas County

Feb. 1

Pedro A. and Enedina Sandoval, 4481 N.W. Cascade Ave., $211,795, accessory structure

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 834 N. Newport Loop, $317,198, single-family residence

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 819 N. Newport Ave., $329,407, single-family residence

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 822 N. Newport Loop, $382,823, single-family residence

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 829 N. Newport Loop, $345,647, single-family residence

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 839 N. Newport Loop, $379,485, single-family residence

Feb. 7

Steven Edward and Bonnie Ann Whittendale, 9 Fredrick Court, Orondo, $711,969, single-family

Steven Edward and Bonnie Ann Whittendale, 9 Fredrick Court, Orondo, $50,299, garage

Ben H. and Iris M. Queen, 209 N. Nancy Ave., East Wenatchee, $5,807, deck

Feb. 9

Noe and Guadalupe Sitio, 1380 Pear Lane, Rock Island, $102,560, accessory structure

Timberwood Homes LLC, 661 S. Kent Ave., $363,674, single-family residence

Timberwood Homes LLC, 639 S. Kent Ave., $309,389, single-family residence

Jeffrey R. and Catherine A. P. Lau, 536 S. Iowa Ave., $17,917, deck

Feb. 10

Matt and Shelley Charlton, 344 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $352,535, single-family residence

Baker Street Development LLC, 141 Harold St. N.E., $417,513, single-family residence and attached accessory dwelling

Jerry and Opal Fernandez, 21 Cloud Nine Lane, Orondo, $91,894, garage

Salvador Martinez Rico, 2205 A 3rd St. N.E., $75,000, manufactured

Feb. 11

Steve and Patricia Garcia, 1979 N. Devon Ave., $11,435, retaining wall

Feb. 16

Brian P. and Mikia M. Schmidt, 1526 Road G N.E., Orondo, $119,760, accessory structure

Jerald P. and Ann M. Sargent, 6 Tieton Place, $32,169, dock

Donald D. Zender, 12 Twin W. Road, Orondo, $2,000, fsta

Scott B. and Kristina D. Kruse, 2359 Monument Place, $103,838, remodel

Daniel B. and Delores L. Roach Sr., 2033 Rock Island Road, $16,593, deck

Casey and Lisa Dougherty, 25 Evenhus Lane, Rock Island, $26,154, pool

Feb. 18

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2608 Parkette St. S.E., $316,870, single-family residence

Mark and Jody A. Hanson, 2591 and 2589 Parkette St. S.E., $479,800, single-family residence

Feb. 23

Michael C. and Laura A. Papritz, 9 B Eagles Nest Road, $29,332, accessory structure

Dean T. and Kristi A. Sloan, 9 E. Shore Court, Orondo, $377,381, single-family residence

Amanda G. Berger, 14 Sunflower Lane, Orondo, $71,856, garage

Peter B. Faulkner, 2727 N.W. Empire Ave., $110,187, pool

Feb. 24

Beverley A. Olson, 2921 N. Breckenridge Drive, $353,683, single-family residence

Feb. 25

James and Tamara Qualls, 415 S. Partridge Lane, $502,001, single-family residence

David A. and Jessica L. Hamack, 16 Dewie Drive, Orondo, $275,303, add well

Feb. 28

Dustin Deshane and Amy Saffron Johnson, 2359 Grand Ave., $88,000, pool