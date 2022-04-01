Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.
City of Wenatchee
Feb. 3
Christopher and Stephanie Rudin, 9 N. Garfield Ave., $68,037, addition/alteration
EGN Legacy LLC, Wells and Wade Mechanical, 145 Easy St., $153,567, mechanical permit, replacing eight roof-top units at Charter Communications
Feb. 8
Red Barn Enterprises Inc., 1816 N. Wenatchee Ave., $4,500, tenant improvement
Christopher Gabrielli, 506 Malaga Ave. Unit B, $42,620, accessory dwelling unit
Z HDN LLC, Dick's Heating & Air Conditioning of Wenatchee Inc., 2 S. Mission St., $600, mechanical permit for exhaust fan addition
Feb. 9
City of Wenatchee, 201 N. Worthen St., $13,224,000, new digester and mechanical building
Feb. 11
Washington State Patrol, Cortner Architectural Company, 2822 Euclid Ave., no valuation listed, reroof
Sharon D. Perez Ezquivel, 1905 Hideaway Place, no valuation, reroof
Feb. 14
Valley North Center LLC c/o Target Store $1064, Skanska USA Building LLC, 1102 Springwater Ave., $488,000, interior store remodel at Target
Charles and Rachael Lundin, C Sandberg Homes, 1406 Tacoma St., $80,000, basement remodel, adding kitchen and living area
Wayne C. Ehrenberg, Coria Construction, 1310 Monitor Ave., no valuation, addition of egress window
Feb. 15
Chelan County, Fisher Construction Group, 401 Washington Ave., $117,112, reroof of Chelan County Law & Justice Building
Piere Street Apartments LLC, Signature Plumbing, 614 Riverside Drive Unit B105, no valuation, plumbing addition for Bubbly
Feb. 16
Stacy Mitchell Living Trust, 1719 Bluegrass Lane, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Feb. 18
Cabo Ventures LLC, H2H Construction, 517 S. Wenatchee Ave., $95,254, tenant improvement for Cascade Baptist Church
Irvin J. and Daisy D. Lugo Sanchez, 1812 Cumbo Court, $66,933, addition/alteration
Mark and Melissa Payne, Solgen Power, 1495 Melissa Way, $4,800, solar panel installation
Dennis and Leah Roberts, Empire Roofing Systems, 1912 Hideaway Place, no valuation, reroof
Joel and Brett McDonald, Empire Roofing Systems, 1916 Hideaway Place, no valuation, reroof
Feb. 22
Megan Long, Gold Construction Inc., 810 Red Apple Road, $16,325, addition/alteration, convert garage into living space
Loren Long, Dick's Heating & Air Conditioning of Wenatchee Inc., 1908 Hideaway Place, no valuation, mechanical, HVAC replacement
Cross Creek Farm LLC, Pursuit Carpentry, 715 S. Western Ave., no valuation, garage demolition
Stephen Knox, Chim Chimney Fireplace & Spa, 1342 Patsue Place, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Feb. 23
Frank P. Sblendorio, The Fireplace Guy LLC, 1924 Aspen Creek Lane, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Feb. 24
Cascadian Apartments LLC, 104 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, gas line and appliance for Steam Boy
Feb. 25
Cross Creek Farm LLC, Pursuit Carpentry, 715 S. Western Ave., $10,000, addition/alteration
Feb. 28
Valley North Center LLC c/o Target Store #1064, Aes Mechanical Services Group Inc., 1102 Springwater Ave., $151,000, mechanical, HVAC replacement
Chelan County
Feb. 1
Harvey Development LLC, 71 Axtman Lane, $237,641, single-family residence
Jeremy A. and Katryna Young, 125 Wheatland Lane, Chelan, $348,547, single-family residence
Rod Higley, MacDonald Building LLC, 904 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $135,000, accessory structure
Flatwater Retreat LLC, 270 Shypoke Place, Entiat, no valuation, additional dwelling unit
Remax Advantage, 79 American Way Lane, Manson, $82,472, additional dwelling unit
Feb. 2
Eric and Leslie Kraft, Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 204 Manzanita Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Tamaris and James Clark, Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 897 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, no valuation, pool/spa
Joshua M. and Anna L. Dunagan, 2060 Sleepy Hollow Heights, $88,612, accessory structure
Feb. 3
John and Kristin Grein, Lopez Design LLC, 7550 Chelan Ridge Road, Chelan, $683,731, single-family residence
Feb. 4
Chris and Shannon Sims, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4730 Brisky Canyon Road, Cashmere, $43,075, accessory structure-addition/alteration
William F. Joyce, After Hours Pumbing & Heating Inc., 12179 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical-residential
Feb. 7
Jaida and Scottie Kimmerer, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 28 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $292,338, single-family residence
Lorin G. Yeaton et al, Patio Pools of Chelan LLC, 112 Coyote Hill Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Rick and Christina Mendoza, Construction Consulting LLC, 4621 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $97,240, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Feb. 8
Justin and Kelli Fletcher, 1073 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, no valuation, demolition
Arrowhead Lodge LLC, 12042 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical-residential
Justyn Egert, Forte Architects Inc., 12590 Maple St., Leavenworth, $122,555, accessory structure
Anvil Properties LLC, Marine Services LLC, 43 Grace Lane, Chelan, no valuation, dock
Feb. 9
Steven and Tiffaney Balloun, Martin Custom Homes & Framing LLC, 81 Nora Lane, Chelan, $494,918, single-family residence
Richard Finger and Melissa Asher, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 9864 Derby Canyon Road, Peshastin, $235,488, single-family residence
Shugart Wasse Workshop, Van Assche Inc., 421 Manson Blvd., Manson, $400,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Michelle Hatch, Coy Finish Company, 16675 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, no valuation, plumbing-residential
Feb. 10
Sukhwinder and Kyle Meissner, 3900 Burch Mountain Road, no valuation, mechanical-residential
V Farm LLC, Steven D. Anderson Construction Inc., 945 Veroske Road, Manson, no valuation, plumbing-residential
Feb. 14
JA Homes LLC, J3 Architects, 21315 Stetson Road, Leavenworth, $209,030, single-family residence
Joshua and Alison Jessup, JA Homes LLC, 21817 Colt Road, Leavenworth, $209,030, single-family residence
Carl and Laura Pedersen, Lopez Design LLC, 4015 Knowles Road, $474,651, single-family residence
Robert E. Johnson, 10292 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $369,216, accessory structure
Feb. 15
Alexander Mathers and Nichol Graham-Mathers, Smith Excavation, 8752 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition
Thercio Brandao, 20700 Pelton Place, Leavenworth, $425,022, single-family residence
Brian and Anna Decker, 35 Burnett Road, Leavenworth, $49,483, single-family residence
Benjamin L. and Jodi L. Truscott, 327 Lombard Lane, $25,851, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Ana M. Gomez and Carlos A. Cuevas, 4217 Dixie Lane, Malaga, $3,000, no valuation, accessory structure
Feb. 16
Flatwater Retreat LLC, Real Homes, 274 Shypoke Place, Orondo, $356,592, single-family residence
Eric and Helen Chase, Gann Construction LLC, 7003 Burch Mountain Road, $405,640, single-family residence
Kurtis L. Wyant, 1648 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, $163,920, additional dwelling unit
Feb. 17
Logan Nielson, Anderson Residential Design, 51 Wedge Mountain Estates Road, Peshastin, $292,315, single-family residence
Jade Koskela and Nan Lin, 319 Wynnie Lane, Cashmere, $100,420, single-family residence
Michael and Joanne Reeder, et al, Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 2855 Eagle View Drive, Malaga, no valuation, pool/spa
Robert D. and Julie L. Smith, 9400 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $73,843, accessory structure
Feb. 22
Dimensions Inc., West/Gard Builders LLC, 10879 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $742,890, single-family residence
D&T Campbell Investments LLC, Capstone Solutions Inc., 14 Jonagold Lane, Manson, no valuation, mechanical-residential
D&T Campbell Investments LLC, Capstone Solutions Inc., 29 Honeycrisp Lane, Manson, no valuation, mechanical-residential
Dimensions Inc., West/Gard Builders LLC, 10879 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $49,229, accessory structure
Feb. 23
William J. and Lynn L. Fass, 391 Minneapolis Beach Road, Chelan, $729,871, single-family residence
Lisi Ott, Alison Miller Architect LLC, 12130 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, $272,593, single-family residence
Matthew and Courtney Martin, 123 Nora Lane, Chelan, $697,083, single-family residence
Benjamin R. Harmeling and Sally F. White, 3615 Westridge Place, no valuation, pool/spa
Lisi Ott, Alison Miller Architect LLC, 12130 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, $18,461, accessory structure
Lisi Ott, Alison Miller Architect LLC, 12130 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, $22,563, accessory structure
Matthew and Courtney Martin, 123 Nora Lane, Chelan, $167,993, accessory structure
Lisi Ott, Alison Miller Architect LLC, 12132 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
David and Manya Ross, Carlisle Classic Homes, 12022 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock
David and Manya Ross, Marine Services LLC, 12022 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock
Feb. 25
Nick Covey, Western Ranch Builders LLC, 1231 American Fruit Road, $77,946, accessory structure
City of East Wenatchee
Jan. 7
Muriel Van House, 351 19th St. N.E. Unit 17, no valuation, mechanical/extending house gas line to fireplace
Jan. 10
Valley Parkway LLC, 309 Valley Mall Parkway, $150,000, building/tenant improvements scope
Feb. 16
HD and Sharon Hall, 237 3rd St., no valuation, mechanical /gas piping for kitchen range
Feb. 24
Zach Stimac, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #35, $4,000, mechanical/cannabis extraction booth
Douglas County
Feb. 1
Pedro A. and Enedina Sandoval, 4481 N.W. Cascade Ave., $211,795, accessory structure
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 834 N. Newport Loop, $317,198, single-family residence
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 819 N. Newport Ave., $329,407, single-family residence
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 822 N. Newport Loop, $382,823, single-family residence
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 829 N. Newport Loop, $345,647, single-family residence
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 839 N. Newport Loop, $379,485, single-family residence
Feb. 7
Steven Edward and Bonnie Ann Whittendale, 9 Fredrick Court, Orondo, $711,969, single-family
Steven Edward and Bonnie Ann Whittendale, 9 Fredrick Court, Orondo, $50,299, garage
Ben H. and Iris M. Queen, 209 N. Nancy Ave., East Wenatchee, $5,807, deck
Feb. 9
Noe and Guadalupe Sitio, 1380 Pear Lane, Rock Island, $102,560, accessory structure
Timberwood Homes LLC, 661 S. Kent Ave., $363,674, single-family residence
Timberwood Homes LLC, 639 S. Kent Ave., $309,389, single-family residence
Jeffrey R. and Catherine A. P. Lau, 536 S. Iowa Ave., $17,917, deck
Feb. 10
Matt and Shelley Charlton, 344 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $352,535, single-family residence
Baker Street Development LLC, 141 Harold St. N.E., $417,513, single-family residence and attached accessory dwelling
Jerry and Opal Fernandez, 21 Cloud Nine Lane, Orondo, $91,894, garage
Salvador Martinez Rico, 2205 A 3rd St. N.E., $75,000, manufactured
Feb. 11
Steve and Patricia Garcia, 1979 N. Devon Ave., $11,435, retaining wall
Feb. 16
Brian P. and Mikia M. Schmidt, 1526 Road G N.E., Orondo, $119,760, accessory structure
Jerald P. and Ann M. Sargent, 6 Tieton Place, $32,169, dock
Donald D. Zender, 12 Twin W. Road, Orondo, $2,000, fsta
Scott B. and Kristina D. Kruse, 2359 Monument Place, $103,838, remodel
Daniel B. and Delores L. Roach Sr., 2033 Rock Island Road, $16,593, deck
Casey and Lisa Dougherty, 25 Evenhus Lane, Rock Island, $26,154, pool
Feb. 18
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2608 Parkette St. S.E., $316,870, single-family residence
Mark and Jody A. Hanson, 2591 and 2589 Parkette St. S.E., $479,800, single-family residence
Feb. 23
Michael C. and Laura A. Papritz, 9 B Eagles Nest Road, $29,332, accessory structure
Dean T. and Kristi A. Sloan, 9 E. Shore Court, Orondo, $377,381, single-family residence
Amanda G. Berger, 14 Sunflower Lane, Orondo, $71,856, garage
Peter B. Faulkner, 2727 N.W. Empire Ave., $110,187, pool
Feb. 24
Beverley A. Olson, 2921 N. Breckenridge Drive, $353,683, single-family residence
Feb. 25
James and Tamara Qualls, 415 S. Partridge Lane, $502,001, single-family residence
David A. and Jessica L. Hamack, 16 Dewie Drive, Orondo, $275,303, add well
Feb. 28
Dustin Deshane and Amy Saffron Johnson, 2359 Grand Ave., $88,000, pool