Chelan County

Jan. 2

Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 960 Upper Ridge Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Jan. 3

Brian E. and Tamara J. Snyder, 1213 Okanogan Ave., $32,641, convert garage to single-family residence

Irvin L. and Chelsea M. Lenker, 508 Surry Road, $10,000, HVAC unit replacement

Jan. 6

Chelan County PUD, 1187 Walla Walla Ave., $26,000, modular/mobile office trailer

Wenatchee Raquet and Athletic Club Inc., 1913 Skyline Drive, $12,000, replace stairs

George O. Harmon et al, 345 Canyon Creek Drive, no valuation, elevation certificate

Marc Flack, 7045 School St., Cashmere, $47,326, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Custom Tile & Remodeling LLC, 18135 River Road, Leavenworth, $5,738, accessory structure

Ware Family Irrevocable Trust, 25402 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical

Jan. 7

Aladav Properties LLC, 929 N. Mission St., no valuation, one wall-mounted sign

Lopez Design, LLC, 173 Diede Hills Lane, $282,519, single-family residence

Jan. 8

LocalTel Federal Building LLC, 301 Yakima St., $25,000, structural shoring

Troy D. Fetzer, 3200 Jagla Road, $86,940, accessory structure

Jan. 9

Apex Building Services LLC, 31 Winesap Ave., Manson, $490,475, new construction

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 78 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $166,579, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 1126 Rue Jolie, $165,444, accessory structure

W.D. Hamilton, 4364 Anna Lane, no valuation, mechanical

Jan. 10

A Home Doctor Inc., 63 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $98,667, single-family residence

Jan. 13

Michael and Karisa Grimstad, 655 Chelan Trails Road, $201,416, single-family residence

France & Co., 4520 Eels Road, Cashmere, $30,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Jan. 14

MRT Properties LLC, 200 S. Columbia St., no valuation, one wall-mounted sign

Angelica Cabrera Valadez, 934 Plum St. Unit 6, $6,000, bathroom addition

Kevin R. Fenton, 400 Crawford Ave., no valuation, gas line and range

Talos Construction LLC, 4392 Highway 97A, Chelan, $17,280, single-family residence—addition/alteration

Dana L. and Carrie L. Gerdes, 1570 Easy St., no valuation, plumbing

Jan. 15

First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., no valuation, temporary shelter

BT Buildingworks LLC, 1448 Watchman Lane, $98,400, single-family residence

Jeff and Bonnie Geers, 8836 Canal Road, Leavenworth, $192,767, single-family residence

Jan. 16

Om Sai Baba LLC, 1640 N. Wenatchee Ave., $5,799,903, 95-room hotel

Chris Loeken et al, 1213 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, interior non-barrier wall removal

Staats Investments LLC, 1550 N. Western Ave., $418,662, new duplex

Mark Kacmarcik et al, 140 S. Emerson Ave., $3,500, removing partial wall

Steven Michael Massee, 523 Village Drive, Manson, $154,792, single-family residence

True North Business Services LLC, 2621 Stehekin Valley Road, Stehekin, $61,690, single-family residence

Sadler Construction Inc., 3613 Burchvale Road, $135,989, single-family residence

A Home Doctor Inc., 104 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $179,457, single-family residence

A Home Doctor Inc., 118 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $129,366, single-family residence

A Home Doctor Inc., 66 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $86,957, single-family residence

Allen Construction Services Inc., 65 Getaway Lane, Manson, $250,000, single-family residence—addition/alteration

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 149 Manzanita Drive, Manson, no valuation, mechanical

Jan. 17

Natalie A. Richmond Trustee, 329 Methow St., no valuation, installing a new sink in the basement

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 2685 Winesap Ave., Manson, $277,242, single-family residence

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 2685 Winesap Ave., Manson, $18,576, accessory structure

Jan. 21

Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St. Suite 11, no valuation, two wall-mounted signs

Community Resource Group, 640 S. Mission St., no valuation, interior demolition

Penelope I. Taylor et al, 1021 Walla Walla Ave., no valuation, HVAC remove and replace

David and Meredith Scott, 9140 Lone Pine Orchards Road, Leavenworth, $124,071, single-family residence

Mark A. Julian, 135 Dos Brothers Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, plumbing

Mark A. Julian, 135 Dos Brothers Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 4334 Anna Lane, no valuation, mechanical

Jan. 22

Frederick A. Howe, 1616 Madison St., $9,700, HVAC unit replacement

Larry E. Hibbard, 11332 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $19,421, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Steel Structures America Inc., 527 Burnett Ranch Lane, Chelan, $150,696, accessory structure

Steel Structures America Inc., 894 Homesteader Lane, Chelan, $92,736, accessory structure

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 163 Gobblers Knob Lane, Manson, $111,283, accessory structure

Gregory W. Stone and Keri Leighton-Stone, 16999 Tyee Drive, no valuation, mechanical

Jan. 23

Cruz Services LLC, 223 Goose Rock Lane, Malaga, no valuation, mobile home

Jan. 24

Myers, Myers and Myers LLC, 149 Easy Way, $500,000, tenant improvement

Jan. 27

HJE Enterprises LLC, 290 E. Penny Road, $20,000, modification to existing monopole

Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St. Suite 3, no valuation, one wall sign

Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 803 Autumn Crest Drive, no valuation, pool/spa

John H. and Kelly M. Huff, 113 View Ridge Circle, no valuation, mechanical

Jan. 28

Michael J. and Su A. Taylor, 711 Methow St., $8,000, HVAC unit replacement

Melanie K. Spies, 610 Yakima St., $8,000, HVAC unit replacement

David A. and Elizabeth K. Kazemba, 1422 Somerset Drive, $8,000, HVAC unit replacement

Modform LLC, 1906 Harbel St., $59,515, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Prestigious Patios, LLC, 920 Shooting Star Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Sandra J. Johnson, 5802 Ruby St., Cashmere, no valuation, mechanical

Sandra J. Johnson, 5802 Ruby St., Cashmere, no valuation, plumbing

Jan. 29

William and Darlene Walton, 1012 N. Western Ave., $250, one egress window well

Wapiti North LLC, 81 Starlight Ave., no valuation, mechanical

Wapiti North LLC, 144 Starlight Ave., no valuation, mechanical

Wapiti North LLC, 118 Starlight Ave., no valuation, mechanical

Jan. 30

Andrew and Melanie Doubroff, 1218 Pershing St., $56,097, remodel/addition and detached garage

Darryl C. and Melinda M. Wall, 5864 Mountain Lane Road, Peshastin, $233,869, single-family residence

Jan. 31

Forte Architects Inc., 16140 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $92,884, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Dan and Vicki Selin, 695 Madrona Lane, Chelan, $285,453, single-family residence

Crafton Communications Inc., 2615 Jagla Road, $5,000, addition/alteration

Douglas County

Jan. 2

Fourth Street Development LLC, 468 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 470 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 471 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 473 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 475 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 479 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 478 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 484 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 477 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 493 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 480 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 481 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 486 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 482 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 483 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 492 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 490 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 488 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 485 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 487 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 489 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 491 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence

Gerardo Lopez, 2618 26th Court N.E., $394,347, single-family residence

Jan. 3

Randy and Lisa Hines, 5 Evenhus Lane, Rock Island, $20,000, swimming pool

Jan. 6

Robert D. and Kathy M. Johnson, 2454 Grand Ave., $2,500, LPG gas line and appliance

A & G Brothers General Construction, 2458 Berkley Loop, $418,325, single-family residence

Jan. 7

DK Baker Holdings LLC, 520 11th St. N.E. #22, $6,000, replace bearing wall with support beam

Jan. 8

Jessie Blair, 4 French St., no valuation, demolition of mobile home and shop

Jan. 9

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2301 Rock Island Road, $245,232, lock and load system retaining walls

Richard A. and Terri L. Martin, 11 Zanol Loop Road, Orondo, $10,000, manufactured home

Evan and Petra McCauley, 2406 Catalina Drive, $98,200, in-ground heated pool

Jan. 10

Vince Sterrato, 732 11th St. N.E., $15,000, fire damage repair

Jan. 13

Jose F. and Vera H. Salas, 1707 3rd St. S.E., $3,314, covered deck

Jan. 15

East Wenatchee Investments, 270 9th St. N.E., no valuation, plumbing permit

Jan. 16

Lyle Dearment, 810 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, wall sign for Nexgen Nails & Beauty

Jan. 17

East Wenatchee Hotel Partners LLC, 80 9th St. N.E., $5,000, new concrete spa

Jan. 23

Eastmont School District, 1430 1st St. N.E., $2,500,000, 6,945-square-foot addition to existing school

Eastmont School District, 1430 1455 N. Baker Ave., $3,200,000, 8,181-square-foot addition to existing school

Eastmont School District, 601 N. Jonathan Ave., $1,320,331, 10,693-square-foot addition to existing school

Eastmont School District, 955 3rd St. N.E., $380,579, demolition and replacement of concession building

Barnedt Family Living Trust, 14 Tieton Place, Orondo, $29,160, joint use dock

Sage Homes LLC, 2223 S. Mystical Loop, $165,526, single-family residence

Jan. 27

Eastmont School District #206, 2330 N. Baker Ave., $1,146,243, Cascade Elementary addition

Scott and Tricia Prazer, 56 Spring Valley Road, Rock Island, $77,000, heated inground pool with auto cover

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2628 7th St. S.E., $253,535, single-family residence

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2642 7th St. S.E., $303,412, single-family residence

Jan. 28

Core & Main, 3575 Territiorial Way, $44,320, unheated post-frame storage building

New Cingular Wireless (AT&T), 1120 Lenore Overlook Road, Ephrata, $195,000, new cell tower, equipment upgrades and backup power