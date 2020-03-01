Chelan County
Jan. 2
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 960 Upper Ridge Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Jan. 3
Brian E. and Tamara J. Snyder, 1213 Okanogan Ave., $32,641, convert garage to single-family residence
Irvin L. and Chelsea M. Lenker, 508 Surry Road, $10,000, HVAC unit replacement
Jan. 6
Chelan County PUD, 1187 Walla Walla Ave., $26,000, modular/mobile office trailer
Wenatchee Raquet and Athletic Club Inc., 1913 Skyline Drive, $12,000, replace stairs
George O. Harmon et al, 345 Canyon Creek Drive, no valuation, elevation certificate
Marc Flack, 7045 School St., Cashmere, $47,326, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Custom Tile & Remodeling LLC, 18135 River Road, Leavenworth, $5,738, accessory structure
Ware Family Irrevocable Trust, 25402 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical
Jan. 7
Aladav Properties LLC, 929 N. Mission St., no valuation, one wall-mounted sign
Lopez Design, LLC, 173 Diede Hills Lane, $282,519, single-family residence
Jan. 8
LocalTel Federal Building LLC, 301 Yakima St., $25,000, structural shoring
Troy D. Fetzer, 3200 Jagla Road, $86,940, accessory structure
Jan. 9
Apex Building Services LLC, 31 Winesap Ave., Manson, $490,475, new construction
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 78 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $166,579, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 1126 Rue Jolie, $165,444, accessory structure
W.D. Hamilton, 4364 Anna Lane, no valuation, mechanical
Jan. 10
A Home Doctor Inc., 63 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $98,667, single-family residence
Jan. 13
Michael and Karisa Grimstad, 655 Chelan Trails Road, $201,416, single-family residence
France & Co., 4520 Eels Road, Cashmere, $30,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Jan. 14
MRT Properties LLC, 200 S. Columbia St., no valuation, one wall-mounted sign
Angelica Cabrera Valadez, 934 Plum St. Unit 6, $6,000, bathroom addition
Kevin R. Fenton, 400 Crawford Ave., no valuation, gas line and range
Talos Construction LLC, 4392 Highway 97A, Chelan, $17,280, single-family residence—addition/alteration
Dana L. and Carrie L. Gerdes, 1570 Easy St., no valuation, plumbing
Jan. 15
First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., no valuation, temporary shelter
BT Buildingworks LLC, 1448 Watchman Lane, $98,400, single-family residence
Jeff and Bonnie Geers, 8836 Canal Road, Leavenworth, $192,767, single-family residence
Jan. 16
Om Sai Baba LLC, 1640 N. Wenatchee Ave., $5,799,903, 95-room hotel
Chris Loeken et al, 1213 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, interior non-barrier wall removal
Staats Investments LLC, 1550 N. Western Ave., $418,662, new duplex
Mark Kacmarcik et al, 140 S. Emerson Ave., $3,500, removing partial wall
Steven Michael Massee, 523 Village Drive, Manson, $154,792, single-family residence
True North Business Services LLC, 2621 Stehekin Valley Road, Stehekin, $61,690, single-family residence
Sadler Construction Inc., 3613 Burchvale Road, $135,989, single-family residence
A Home Doctor Inc., 104 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $179,457, single-family residence
A Home Doctor Inc., 118 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $129,366, single-family residence
A Home Doctor Inc., 66 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $86,957, single-family residence
Allen Construction Services Inc., 65 Getaway Lane, Manson, $250,000, single-family residence—addition/alteration
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 149 Manzanita Drive, Manson, no valuation, mechanical
Jan. 17
Natalie A. Richmond Trustee, 329 Methow St., no valuation, installing a new sink in the basement
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 2685 Winesap Ave., Manson, $277,242, single-family residence
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 2685 Winesap Ave., Manson, $18,576, accessory structure
Jan. 21
Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St. Suite 11, no valuation, two wall-mounted signs
Community Resource Group, 640 S. Mission St., no valuation, interior demolition
Penelope I. Taylor et al, 1021 Walla Walla Ave., no valuation, HVAC remove and replace
David and Meredith Scott, 9140 Lone Pine Orchards Road, Leavenworth, $124,071, single-family residence
Mark A. Julian, 135 Dos Brothers Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, plumbing
Mark A. Julian, 135 Dos Brothers Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 4334 Anna Lane, no valuation, mechanical
Jan. 22
Frederick A. Howe, 1616 Madison St., $9,700, HVAC unit replacement
Larry E. Hibbard, 11332 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $19,421, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Steel Structures America Inc., 527 Burnett Ranch Lane, Chelan, $150,696, accessory structure
Steel Structures America Inc., 894 Homesteader Lane, Chelan, $92,736, accessory structure
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 163 Gobblers Knob Lane, Manson, $111,283, accessory structure
Gregory W. Stone and Keri Leighton-Stone, 16999 Tyee Drive, no valuation, mechanical
Jan. 23
Cruz Services LLC, 223 Goose Rock Lane, Malaga, no valuation, mobile home
Jan. 24
Myers, Myers and Myers LLC, 149 Easy Way, $500,000, tenant improvement
Jan. 27
HJE Enterprises LLC, 290 E. Penny Road, $20,000, modification to existing monopole
Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St. Suite 3, no valuation, one wall sign
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 803 Autumn Crest Drive, no valuation, pool/spa
John H. and Kelly M. Huff, 113 View Ridge Circle, no valuation, mechanical
Jan. 28
Michael J. and Su A. Taylor, 711 Methow St., $8,000, HVAC unit replacement
Melanie K. Spies, 610 Yakima St., $8,000, HVAC unit replacement
David A. and Elizabeth K. Kazemba, 1422 Somerset Drive, $8,000, HVAC unit replacement
Modform LLC, 1906 Harbel St., $59,515, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Prestigious Patios, LLC, 920 Shooting Star Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Sandra J. Johnson, 5802 Ruby St., Cashmere, no valuation, mechanical
Sandra J. Johnson, 5802 Ruby St., Cashmere, no valuation, plumbing
Jan. 29
William and Darlene Walton, 1012 N. Western Ave., $250, one egress window well
Wapiti North LLC, 81 Starlight Ave., no valuation, mechanical
Wapiti North LLC, 144 Starlight Ave., no valuation, mechanical
Wapiti North LLC, 118 Starlight Ave., no valuation, mechanical
Jan. 30
Andrew and Melanie Doubroff, 1218 Pershing St., $56,097, remodel/addition and detached garage
Darryl C. and Melinda M. Wall, 5864 Mountain Lane Road, Peshastin, $233,869, single-family residence
Jan. 31
Forte Architects Inc., 16140 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $92,884, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Dan and Vicki Selin, 695 Madrona Lane, Chelan, $285,453, single-family residence
Crafton Communications Inc., 2615 Jagla Road, $5,000, addition/alteration
Douglas County
Jan. 2
Fourth Street Development LLC, 468 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 470 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 471 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 473 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 475 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 479 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 478 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 484 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 477 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 493 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 480 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 481 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 486 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 482 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 483 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 492 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 490 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 488 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 485 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 487 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 489 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 491 S. Kansas Loop, $172,626, single-family residence
Gerardo Lopez, 2618 26th Court N.E., $394,347, single-family residence
Jan. 3
Randy and Lisa Hines, 5 Evenhus Lane, Rock Island, $20,000, swimming pool
Jan. 6
Robert D. and Kathy M. Johnson, 2454 Grand Ave., $2,500, LPG gas line and appliance
A & G Brothers General Construction, 2458 Berkley Loop, $418,325, single-family residence
Jan. 7
DK Baker Holdings LLC, 520 11th St. N.E. #22, $6,000, replace bearing wall with support beam
Jan. 8
Jessie Blair, 4 French St., no valuation, demolition of mobile home and shop
Jan. 9
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2301 Rock Island Road, $245,232, lock and load system retaining walls
Richard A. and Terri L. Martin, 11 Zanol Loop Road, Orondo, $10,000, manufactured home
Evan and Petra McCauley, 2406 Catalina Drive, $98,200, in-ground heated pool
Jan. 10
Vince Sterrato, 732 11th St. N.E., $15,000, fire damage repair
Jan. 13
Jose F. and Vera H. Salas, 1707 3rd St. S.E., $3,314, covered deck
Jan. 15
East Wenatchee Investments, 270 9th St. N.E., no valuation, plumbing permit
Jan. 16
Lyle Dearment, 810 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, wall sign for Nexgen Nails & Beauty
Jan. 17
East Wenatchee Hotel Partners LLC, 80 9th St. N.E., $5,000, new concrete spa
Jan. 23
Eastmont School District, 1430 1st St. N.E., $2,500,000, 6,945-square-foot addition to existing school
Eastmont School District, 1430 1455 N. Baker Ave., $3,200,000, 8,181-square-foot addition to existing school
Eastmont School District, 601 N. Jonathan Ave., $1,320,331, 10,693-square-foot addition to existing school
Eastmont School District, 955 3rd St. N.E., $380,579, demolition and replacement of concession building
Barnedt Family Living Trust, 14 Tieton Place, Orondo, $29,160, joint use dock
Sage Homes LLC, 2223 S. Mystical Loop, $165,526, single-family residence
Jan. 27
Eastmont School District #206, 2330 N. Baker Ave., $1,146,243, Cascade Elementary addition
Scott and Tricia Prazer, 56 Spring Valley Road, Rock Island, $77,000, heated inground pool with auto cover
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2628 7th St. S.E., $253,535, single-family residence
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2642 7th St. S.E., $303,412, single-family residence
Jan. 28
Core & Main, 3575 Territiorial Way, $44,320, unheated post-frame storage building
New Cingular Wireless (AT&T), 1120 Lenore Overlook Road, Ephrata, $195,000, new cell tower, equipment upgrades and backup power