Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.
City of Wenatchee
July 1
Sandra M. Barros, 701 Gellatly St., $15,000, converting garage into office and storage space
Marvin Devers, Lyons Construction, 12 S. Delaware Ave., $2,800, residential reroof
July 5
Cherry Management LLC, 1229 Cherry St., $62,011, residential remodel
Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St., $32,000, tenant improvement, creating two spaces for Cutting Edge Barber Shop & Barber School
Catalina Flores, 904 Orondo Ave., $3,500, replace siding
July 6
Roberts Construction LLC, 962 Bentley Lane, $366,121, single-family residence
Trevor and Stefanie Archibald, Titan Roofing CW LLC, 109 S. Elliott Ave., $4,000, residential reroof
July 7
Wenatchee Valley College et al, Burton Construction Inc., 1300 Fifth St., $80,000, tenant improvement, janitor closet, kitchenette update for Wells Hall wing five.
Sergio and Vincente Munoz, 1639 Ridgeview Loop Drive, $4,622, patio cover
Juan M. and Martha Martinez, 514 First St., $5,000, addition/alteration, dining room and laundry room
Marco Gonzalez, H Drafting and Design, 808 Ferry St., no valuation, demolition of non-permitted carports, storage on west side of house
Scott J. Mason, Alpine Roofing, 1109 Monitor Ave., $25,000, residential reroof
July 8
Jose G. Covarrubias, 1260 Cherry St., $59,755, addition/alteration
NCW Libraries, McKinstry Co. LLC, 16 N. Columbia St., $25,236, mechanical replacement
Emily and Samuel Sullivan, Cory D. Watters and Katerina Gayda, 202-204 Danawood Drive, no valuation, build non-bearing walls to create additional bedroom
July 11
TR3 Holdings LLC, 1301 S. Columbia St., $72,106, tenant improvement, lunchroom, bathroom remodel
Maria G. Ponce, 1304 Gaspar St., $52,963, addition/alteration, dining room and storage addition
Veronica Vega Pulido, 1029 8th St., no valuation, garage reroof
July 12
Cruz Rental LLC, A Central LLC, 300 Okanogan Ave., no valuation, interior demolition
Sara E. Pritchard, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1719 Walnut St., $9,650, HVAC replacement
Dawn R. and Christian B. Wood, American Exterior Solutions Corp., 911 Orondo Ave., no valuation, demolition, prep for plumbing work
Mary Henriksen Trustee et al, Plumb Perfect/Brugg Man Mechanical Inc., 702 Grandview Ave., $5,500, plumbing
July 13
Valley North Center LLC, Rudnick and Sons LLC, 1102 Springwater Ave., no valuation, parking, directional signs
City of Wenatchee, DOH Associates, 504 S. Chelan Ave., no valuation, modular classroom for Pinnacles Prep
Z HDN LLC, 4 S. Mission St., $5,500, no valuation, tenant improvement, convert office to tea cafe, Boba Lounge
July 14
Doug and Cindy Goodell el al, Gray Horn Construction, 1519 Washington St., $48,218, addition/alteration, new master bedroom and bathroom addition, kitchen remodel
July 15
Angela and Lance McGinnis, Rookard Custom Pools LLC, 1524 Elmwood St., $20,000, in-ground swimming pool
Sara Ornelas, H Drafting and Design, 417 Kittitas St., $10,000, residential remodel, patio addition
July 18
John W. and Marilyn J. Michel, 1200 Central Ave., no valuation, reroof
July 19
Arthur Jordan, 1238 Cherry St., $1,400, window replacement, add sliding door
July 20
Brian C. and Jamie R. Hewitt, 1802 Aspen Creek Lane, $88,000, addition/alteration, remodel, new bedroom, rec room
Augusta Brown, Vanzelia LLC, 809 S. Chelan Ave., no valuation, home demolition
Joseph and Deborah Tornabene, Alpine Construction and Consulting LLC, 1904 Skyline Drive, $21,676, residential reroof
July 21
Housing Authority of Chelan Co. and City of Wenatchee, DR Construction Services, 702 N. Emerson Ave. Apt. 101, $738,881, interior remodel
Tyler and Beth Dew, 621 Meadows Drive, $58,099, detached garage with office space
Timothy A. and Candy Smith, 1409 Saddlerock Drive, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Cody J. Curry, 1102 Cashmere St., $10,000, new siding, windows
July 22
Jacob Riedel and Catherine Clift, Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 2053 Broadcrest Court, $439,033, single-family residence
Cuc Thi Kim Tran, Titan Roofing CW LLC, 1010 Glenwood Ave., $7,000, reroof
July 25
Ruth Cabrera De Alpire and Daniel O. Alpire Vega, 427 Orondo Ave., $21,391, convert existing cover porch into office lobby
July 26
Roberts Construction LLC, 2014 Lightning Lane, $317,850, single-family residence
Alan C. Smith, 620 Meadows Drive, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Laurelie Mingo Trust, After Hours Plumbing and Heating, 635 Highland Drive, $1,200, fuel line and appliance
July 28
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Stecker Design and Consulting, 1100 Millerdale Ave., $15,300, replace carport and roof cover footings
Circle K Stores Inc., TLM Petro Labor Force Inc., 153 Easy St., $15,000, tenant improvement, new food and beverage station
Robert A. Tageant, 842 Walker Ave., no valuation, egress windows
Chelan County
July 1
Tadeusz and Joy Markow, 9576 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, plumbing - residential
July 5
Jay Pickering et al, Bollinger Construction LLC, 3775 Sky Crest Lane, Wenatchee, $392,936 for single-family residence; $21,486 for accessory structure; plumbing permit
Allan Jess, Silverado Homes LLC, 480 Bohart Road, Wenatchee, $209,673, single-family residence
Christopher and Lori McAuslan, 19760 S.R. 207, Lake Wenatchee, no valuation, pool/spa
July 6
V Farm LLC, Steven D. Andersen Construction Inc., 943 Veroske Road, Manson, $266,387, accessory dwelling unit
Robert S. Fritz, Beaver Creek Custom Construction, 1696 Nighthawk Ridge Lane, Leavenworth, $28,717, accessory structure-addition/alteration
July 7
Koenig Enterprises LLC, France & Co., 77 Wapato Way, Manson, $85,000, addition/alteration
July 8
Mark and Shirley Stoddard, 32 Grateful Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Edward C. and Ingrid Brooks, 2404 Lester Road, Wenatchee, $175,487, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Meraki Lodge LLC, Northwest Plumbing Contractors Inc., 221 Meraki Lane, Manson, no valuation, plumbing - residential
Randy J. and Virginia G. Cagle, After Hours Plumbing & Heating Inc., 6780 Osprey Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Mark A. and Joyce L. Hedin, After Hours Plumbing & Heating Inc., 35 Chestnut St., Chelan, no valuation, mechanical - residential
July 12
Timothy S. and Alice A. Pierce, 115 Kage Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
John J. and Tamara K. Boersema, 446 Fifth St., Chelan Falls, $44,306, accessory structure
Jonathan and Susan Neff, 3745 Lovell Road, no valuation, mechanical - residential
July 13
Anthony Viggiano and Chuck Martin, Lenssen Construction LLC, 569 Ravens Home Lane, Malaga, no valuation, pool/spa
Dennis L. Jaspers, Smith Excavation, 6950 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
Steve and Phyllis McKenna, Complete Design, 12490 Shore St., Leavenworth, $117,217, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Sean and Ann Reardon, 431 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $68,715, accessory structure
Kevin P. and Laura J. Luzan, Wenatchee Petroleum Co., 18880 Pine Loop, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Gregory W. and Amy L. Thomas, 159 Gobblers Knob Lane, Manson, no valuation, mechanical - residential
July 14
Andrew Lange, Lange Construction LLC, 50 Beach Lane, Chelan, $157,635, accessory structure
David and Margarete M. Chenoweth, 10995 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $23,076, single-family residence
Guillaume Chabot Couture and Olga Couture, Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 1370 Cottontail Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Thomas and Marci Tsohonis, 4034 Pioneer Way, Monitor, $35,076, accessory structure
July 18
Daniel Petzoldt, 156 Waterfront Terrace Lane, Manson, $287,934 for single-family residence, no valuation for accessory structure-addition/alteration
Mark A. McCalmon, Eider Construction, 208 Bandera Way, Chelan, $693,576, single-family residence
Jana and Lance Pettit, 68 Harvey Lewis Lane, Manson, $24,614, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Georgia L. Bakke-Tull, Solgen Power LLC, 13029 Bayne Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - residential
David and Anja Celli, Lopez Design LLC, 17925 River Road, Plain, $8,820, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Doug E. Jones, Creative Spaces, 1948 Canyon Breeze Lane, Wenatchee, $6,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
July 19
Amanda and Nicholas Gonzalez, HCD Homes LLC, 6204 Stemilt Creek Road, Wenatchee, $211,691, accessory dwelling unit
Blake A. and Elaine C. Kavalok, Ziegler Lumber Co., 561 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $55,382, accessory structure
Travis Bradburn, Duffy & Bradburn General Contracting, 2222 Riffle Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - residential
July 20
Eric R. Worthen, Lopez Design LLC, 43 Mulligan Lane, Cashmere, $187,728, accessory dwelling unit
Bryan and Mistie McLaughlin, Simplicity Homes LLC, 49 Good Tern Lane, Malaga, $438,944, single-family residence
Dustin and Aubri Armitage, Potter Built LLC, 3502 Burchvale Road, $19,800 for accessory structure, no valuation for pool/spa
WA Sunnyslope Apartments I LLC, 3272 School St., Wenatchee, no valuation, sign
July 21
Gerald F. and Kimberly K. Wickman, 317 Cottontail Lane, Chelan, $130,117, single-family residence
Debbie and Brian Bertlin, Whaleys Custom Custom Construction, 3407 Camas Way, Peshastin, $355,282, single-family residence
Briana M. Clark, Apex Building Services LLC, 1944 Swartout Road, Manson, $178,006, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Debbie and Brian Bertlin, Leavenworth Electric & Excavating Inc., 3407 Camas Way, Peshastin, no valuation, mechanical - residential
July 22
Patrick H. and Pauline D. Cook, 224 Aria Lane Unit A, Wenatchee, $82,048, accessory structure
July 25
Richard W. and Rita R. Marshall, 23 McDonald Lane, Manson, $45,677, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Doug Darlington, 23 Arrowleaf Lane #A, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Ohrt Family LLC, 40 Rutherford Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock
Rosemary Bulmer, The Dock Company LLC, 11278 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock
Scott and Debra Waldal, Almag Inc., 140 Brimstone Lane, Chelan, no valuation, dock
July 26
Deborah Reiser, Forte Architects Inc., 150 Wall St., Manson, $634,578, single-family residence
Antonios Landscaping & Rock Walls Inc., 12 Abe Lane, Manson, $349,814, single-family residence
Antonios Landscaping & Rock Walls Inc., 56 Abe Lane, Manson, $349,814, single-family residence
Antonios Landscaping & Rock Walls Inc., 34 Abe Lane, Manson, $349,814, single-family residence
Antonios Landscaping & Rock Walls Inc., 274 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $349,814, single-family residence
David and Allison Williams, HCD Homes LLC, 3791 Viewmont Drive, Wenatchee, $102,795, accessory dwelling unit
Andrew and Keri Hollenbeck Trustees, The Dock Company LLC, 307 Helios Hills Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock
July 27
David Zahler, 618 Wapato Way, Manson, $229,779, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Nathan and Misty Foster, G.L. White Construction Inc., 63 Wild Willows Lane, $253,324, accessory dwelling unit
Joan Fisher and Douglas Goforth, 117 Wells Ave., Manson, accessory structure
Schuyler and Kimberly Smith, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 458 Panorama Lane, $143,584, accessory structure
Michael Meglathery and Hana Kern, The Dock Company LLC, 15916 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, dock
Robert York et al, Osprey Custom Homes, 1444 Washington St., Manson, no valuation, demolition
July 28
Lonnie B. McClellan, H Drafting and Design, 1494 Totem Pole Road, Manson, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Ravinn Johnson and Inez Vasquez, Simplicity Homes LLC, 8698 School St., $325,342, single-family residence
Christine Douglas and Joseph Howard, Monteith Construction LLC, 74 Steinbach Road, Wenatchee, $438,937, single-family residence
Adit and Ramen Vohra, K&L Homes LLC, 70 Terrace Drive, Manson, $368,263, single-family residence
Jason T. and Carla A. Rose, KTS Development LLC, 171 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $343,157, single-family residence.
Everett and Abby Turner, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 14141 Brae Burn Road, Lake Wenatchee, $46,152, accessory structure
William K. Buckley and Tammy L. O’Connor, G.L. White Construction Inc., 3780 US Highway 97A, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
July 29
Chad J. Minnick and Julie A. Bragonier Minnick, 4793 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $51,710, accessory dwelling unit
Marsha Rolfs Revocable Living Trust, Tri-State General Construction LLC, 523 Minneapolis Beach Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock
City of East Wenatchee
July 5
Tony and Deanna Porter, 606 19th St. N.E., $36,000, building/pool
July 19
Douglas Co. Sewer District, 1050 Sunset Highway, $255,000, building/storage building
July 25
William Schneider, 1451 3rd St. N.E., no valuation, building/manufactured home placement
Douglas County
July 1
Stanley B. and Heidi L. Fosse, 330 West Beach Drive, Orondo, $98,000, pool
July 5
Karen A. and Daniel C. Martinez, 324 Pine View Drive, Manson, $25,890, deck
James C. and Rebeca K. Anderson, 2520 N.W. Boston Ave., East Wenatchee, $93,065, garage
July 6
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2608 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $27,919, accessory structure
Callie Ann Chestnut and Nickolas George Lolos, Boghokian Construction, 2801 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $23,425, patio
July 8
Brian and Heidi Favor, HCD Homes LLC, 72 N. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $531,184, single-family residence
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 207 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $259,295, single-family residence
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 211 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $259,295, single-family residence
Sutton Apartments LLC, Stimac Construction, 407 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $19,338, apartment complex gazebo
July 11
David W. and Heidi A. Cissna, Boyer Mountain Door Inc., 125 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $95,300, pool
Michael C. and Angela S. Reilly, 519 Lacey Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $16,438, patio
Douglas County Port District #1, Alpine Construction LLC, 3306-C S.E. 5th St., East Wenatchee, $6,539, tenant improvement
North Face Properties LLC, Graybeal Signs, 291 Urban Industrial Way Suite #A, East Wenatchee, $4,200, sign
July 12
Ryan Schwinkendorf, 858 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $652,208, single-family residence
WH Vineyard LLC, KMS Homes Inc., 102 Orchard Place, Orondo, $24,658, gazebo
James and Darla Smith, 51 Pilot Rock Road, Coulee City, $161,019, accessory structure
July 13
Bernard and Nanci Eskildsen, Sweeney Construction, 881 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $5,034, patio cover, pergola
July 14
Spencer Cave, 10 Tunnel View Drive, Orondo, $358,167, accessory dwelling unit
Iron Art LLC, MDJ Contractors, 480 Clearview Road, Quincy, $554,640, single-family residence
Jill M. Anderson, 241 25th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $14,507, deck
July 15
Isidro Cruz and Maria Carmen Gonzalez, FVM Construction LLC, 182 Desert Court, Ephrata, $14,795, gazebo/shelter cover
July 18
Town of Bridgeport, 1115 16th St., Bridgeport, $314,012, 237,000-gallon water reservoir and booster pump station
Richard D. and Gayle M. Manning, Harper Homes LLC, 15 Goldy Lane, Orondo, $427,848, accessory structure
Double D Vineyards LLC, 415 Pond Lane, Orondo, $70,896, HVAC mechanical installation
July 19
Joseph Downs and Sharel Rogers - Trustee of Her Family Trust, 125 Freese Road, Quincy, $41,639, accessory structure
Timberwood Homes LLC, 651 S. Kent Ave., East Wenatchee, $314,383, single-family residence
July 20
Lisa K. and Kent A. Heminger, 509 Builders, 2090 6th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $167,347, accessory dwelling unit
Timberwood Homes LLC, 657 S. Juli Ave., East Wenatchee, $467,081, single-family residence
Charolette Glessner, 12 Richards Ave., Brewster, $55,382, quonset hut
HR Spinner Corporation, Keyhole Security Inc., 5665 Nelpar Drive, East Wenatchee, $30,711, fire alarm system
July 21
Nathan Harmon, 261 N.W. Chinook Way, East Wenatchee, $505,472, single-family residence
Steven Edward and Bonnie Ann Whittendale, 9 Fredrick Court, Orondo, $85,000, pool
Chadwick W. Gavin, 1740 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $10,685, deck
Herbert V. Sykes, Sykes Decedents Trust and Survivors Trust, Trustee, 37 33rd St. N.W., East Wenatchee, no valuation, demolition
Steven G. and Julie A. Statham, Boyter Mountain Door Inc., 13 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $111,000, pool
July 22
Sergio Guerra and Valentina Jacob, 2280 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $18,493, remodel
Thomas R. and Kelli A. Dion, Western Ranch Builders LLC, 2450 Highland View Drive, East Wenatchee, $55,382, garage
Lawrence L. and Holly A. Lehman Jr., Coy Finish Company, 1175 S. Quincy Ave., East Wenatchee, $25,171, patio
Dan R. and Joan L. Stanfield, New Pine Construction, 2150 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $75,419, accessory structure
Jeffrey and Leann Crosby Trust, 3015 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $5,000, demolition
July 25
John and Lynette Sagvold, 380 W. Beach Drive, Orondo, $126,080, addition
Kyler and Rebecca Kling, 160 Sun Cove Road, Orondo, $193,376, accessory structure
Wakefield Family LLC, Inland Fire Protection Inc., 3857 N. George St., no valuation, fire sprinkler system installation
July 27
Nicole and Roger Howe, Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 52 Tunnel View Drive, Orondo, $2,286,896, single-family residence
Maria Christina Barros, Trustee, Van Lith Developments and Excavation Inc., 4265 Hurst Landing Road, Rock Island, $452,025, accessory dwelling unit
Joseph M. and Kirsten E. Cox, Steele Structures America Inc., 5101 Basin View Drive, Rock Island, $102,560, garage
Philipp Buterbaugh, BT Buildingworks LLC, 1767 and 1769 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $450,122, duplex
Philipp Buterbaugh, BT Buildingworks LLC, 1771 and 1773 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $450,122, duplex
John A. and Sharon J. Crosetto, Ghiglia Homes LLC, 188 Ridge Road, Orondo, $1,000, fuel storage tank and appliance
July 28
Todd and Nyssa Weideman, Dan Ostrem Construction LLC, 525 Entiat Place, Orondo, $354,558, single-family residence
Barbara and Roy Gunsolus, Boyer Mountain Door Inc., 107 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $77,000, pool
July 29
Kenneth W. Swanson, Sparks Construction LLC, 2627 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $145,032, garage
Jeff Dane and Lisa Carol Gaston, Andy & Sons Construction LLC, 1760 Canyon Trail, Palisades, $210,000, manufactured home
Raul Reynaga Gonzalez and Estela Castro Urena, 2370 Bentley Court, East Wenatchee, $3,082, miscellaneous