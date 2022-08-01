Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.
City of Wenatchee
June 1
Isaac and Ashley Frost, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1228 Seventh St., $11,350, mechanical
June 2
JJA Properties, Qiu Libin, Bolt Fast LLC, 1925 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit C, $100,000, tenant improvement for Ichiban Sushi & Teriyaki
June 3
Roberts Construction LLC, 970 Bentley Lane, $270,791, single-family residence
Roberts Construction LLC, 966 Bentley Lane, $280,422, single-family residence
June 6
City of Wenatchee, 2300 Maiden Lane, no valuation, trailhead picnic shelter and vault toilet
June 8
Christian Chapel of Wenatchee, 1619 Methow St., $30,000, modification to Verizon Wireless Communication tower
Alturas Mission Village LLC, Graybeal Signs, 212 Fifth St. Suite 14, no valuation, two wall-mounted signs for Cosmo Prof
Eric M. and Amy C. Walls, 517 Lynn St., no valuation, plumbing
June 9
Brian R. and Aubra B. Vertrees, Gold Construction Inc., 1505 Madison St., $150,000, addition/alteration
June 13
Fincarr Properties LLC, Lexar Homes, 147 Easy Way Suite 110, $150,000, tenant improvement for new Bomb Burrito restaurant
June 14
Wapato Ral Property LLC, Plumb Perfect/Brugg Man Mechanical Inc., 10 N. Mission St., $2,267, tenant improvement for Furballs Grooming
June 16
Katherine Roember, Dan Pershall, 320 Brandi Lane, $22,632, addition/alteration
KJB Property Management LLC, 307 Stevens St., no valuation, demolition
June 17
Chelan County, 350 Orondo Ave., $82,961, addition/alteration to Courthouse entry vestibule
Daniel Van Polen, Graybeal Signs, 22 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, two wall signs and 1 projecting sign for Performance Footwear
June 21
Western Ave 2021 LLC, Eider Construction, 510 S. Western Ave., $25,000, addition/alteration to Rogers Ranch group home
Cecilia Leon, Plumb Perfect/Bruggman Mech. Inc., 904 Methow St., no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Neil Kinnebrew and Ginny Fuerst, Plumb Perfect/Bruggman Mech. Inc., 911 Westmorland Drive, fuel line and appliance
Lee Barnhill et al, 1125 McKittrick St. space 17, no valuation, demolition of two unpermitted additions.
June 22
Justina M. Bolz, Cemas Construction, 216 Wetherald St., $15,000, addition/alteration
Nick B. Schubert, the Fireplace Guy LLC, 150 Quail Run, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
June 23
Joachim and Kristi Morrison, Livewell Handyman LLC, 310 Whitebirch Place Unit B, $94,127, accessory dwelling unit
Executive Investments LLC, Reve Exteriors LLC, 1637 Meadowridge Drive, no valuation, reroof
June 24
Wenatchee School District, 1410 Maple St., $50,000, tenant improvement at Foothills Middle School, divide lab space into two classrooms
June 27
1101 Red Apple LLC, Eider Construction, 1105 Red Apple Road, $15,000, car canopies
June 28
Abraham and Kelly Lopez, 2055 Broadcrest Court, $50,000, pool
Coast Hospitality LLC, McKinstry Co. LLC, 201 N. Wenatchee Ave., $131,115, mechanical
June 29
Lila A. Nickel Revocable Lving Trust, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 217 Wetherald St., $15,450, mechanical
Cindy B. Johnson et al, Allpine Construction and Consulting Inc., 305 N. Franklin Ave., $7,751, reroof
June 30
Sergio Esquivel Lucatero and Ana B. Esquivel, H Drafting and Design, 1224 Cascade St., $69,350, new detached garage
Chelan County
June 1
Jeremy J. Clites, 2630 Cottonwood Lane, Leavenworth, $107,688, accessory structure
Arturo Evangelista et al, 158 Saratoga Lane, Malaga, $240,726, single-family residence
Stephen and Angela Ford, 11349 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $273,945, single-family residence
Timothy Stumbles et al, Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 428 Kutil Place, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Shore Street Realty LLC, HOL Construction, 12576 Shore St., Leavenworth, $40,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Kurtis and Kristine Sixel, General Solutions, 303 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $10,000, accessory structure
June 3
Jordan and Olivia McDevitt, 60 Brunton Lane, Leavenworth, $735,094, single-family residence
Murray Bartholomew and Michelle L. Sanders, 21422 Stirrup Road, Leavenworth, $108,745, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Sandra C. Fray Trust, 40 Frays Lane, Manson, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Michael and Vickie Short, 357 Lakayuse Road, Manson, $45,835, single-family residence-addition/alteration
June 6
Chelan Douglas Land Trust, 2455 Sleepy Hollow Heights, Wenatchee, $47,667, commercial addition/alteration
Steven Lutz, The Dock Company LLC, 56 Richard Lutz Lane, Chelan, no valuation, dock
Teresa Heyen, Steel Structures America Inc., 1075 Second St., Chelan Falls, $41,742, accessory structure
June 7
Aaron and Aime Undseth, 23 Big Jim Lane, Leavenworth, $437,706, single-family residence
Zack Jacobson, 9165 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition
Jeff and Renee Cooper, 822 McGinty Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
MHC TT Inc. c/o Kroll, 11350 Chiwawa Loop Road, Lake Wenatchee, $204,358, commercial addition/alteration
Community Savings and Loan c/o Kroll, 20752 Chiwawa Loop Road, Lake Wenatchee, $183,604, commercial addition/alteration
Eugene N. and Angela C. Econ, Allied Plumbing & Pumps LLC, 2607 Larch Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical-residential
Jason L. and Lisa M. Sweem, Chim Chimney Fireplace & Spa, 1250 American Fruit Road, Wenatchee, no valuation, mechanical-residential
June 8
John H. and Cathy A. Kaschko, 2224 Riffle Drive, Leavenworth, $12,307, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Logan E. Rooper and Nova E. Fallen, 9581 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $30,460, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Gregg Smith, 5885 Kimber Road, Cashmere, $33,999, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Brendon and Kristin Lynch, HOL Construction, 7506 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $369,232, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Dale and Anna Hall, Prestigious Patios LLC, 311 May Lane, Wenatchee, no valuation, pool/spa
June 9
Greg Berman, Merle Inc., 6768 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $580,184, single-family residence
Alpine Chalets LLC c/o Sherry Schweizer, 38 Cabin Creek Lane, Peshastin, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Aaron J. Jones, Aaron Jones Construction LLC, 1711 Easy St., Wenatchee, no valuation, pool/spa
Dawn C. Romano, Azure Lakes Inc., 315 Chase Ave., Manson, $308,189, single-family residence
David and Heidi Holmes, Steel Structures America Inc., 595 Shooting Star Lane, Chelan, $73,843, accessory structure
William R. Missal, 4490 Bardin James Road, Monitor, $180,000, single-family residence
Noniluna II LLC, Prestigious Patios LLC, 755 Wapato Way, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
William Buckley and Tammy Connor, G.L. White Construction Inc., 3780 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, no valuation, dock
June 10
James Gouldin, 1681 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $25,640 for accessory structure and no value listed for plumbing permit
Kirk Koontz and Megan Koontz Trust, Smith Excavation, 2249 Halvorson Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $100,000, accessory structure
Joseph and Michelle Short, 24203 Morgan St., Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition
June 13
David and Kristian Hamilton, Carlisle Classic Homes, 14164 Idlewild Road, Leavenworth, $360,791 for single-family residence and $39,742, accessory structure
William and Sarah Little, American Exterior Solutions Corp., 6310 Campbell Road, Peshastin, no valuation, pool/spa
Thomas Campbell, Allied Plumbing and Pumps LLC, 18684 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical-residential
June 14
Jason N. and Cheri A. Peterson, 1626 Pitcher Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $61,536, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Neil and Amy Spietz, Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 6280 Hay Canyon Road, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
Patrick Dehuff, Lakewood Homes LLC, 219 Scenic Ranch Lane, Chelan, $237,717, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Chelan Douglas Land Trust, Jake's Custom Tile & Remodelng LLC, 3680 Horse Lake Road, Wenatchee, no valuation, demolition
Martin and Barbara Cramer, After Hours Plumbing & Heating Inc., 22603 Corral St., Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical-residential
June 15
Christina Clark, 288 Coopers Hawk Lane, Leavenworth, $280,320, single-family residence
WA Sunnyslope Apartments I LLC, Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., no valuation, commercial permit, pool/spa
Tracy and Beverly J. Schakohl, 6154 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $43,075, accessory structure
Rodger and Janice Schemenauer, Gilbertson Construction, 16055 River Road, Plain, $79,997, accessory structure
Daniel D. Reichert, 3540 Warehouse Road, Monitor, no valuation, mechanical-residential
June 16
Brent and Susan Emory, 2676 Sumac Lane, Leavenworth, $460,303 for single-family residence and $68,459 for accessory structure
Maksym Kryatov and Anna Kryatova, 2S Design LLC, 190 Big Pine Drive, Leavenworth, $50,593, accessory dwelling unit
Kyle Skalisky et al, 409 W. Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $54,844, accessory structure
Wilfong Family Trust, Chim Chimney Fireplace and Spa, 417 Lower Sunnyslope Road, Wenatchee, no valuation, pool/spa
Troy and Dana Davis, Patio Pools of Chelan LLC, 607 Edgemont Drive, Wenatchee, no valuation, pool/spa
Kelli and Chad Coltman et al, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 1065 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $22,153, accessory structure
June 17
Brian R. Bachmann, 48 Firenza Lane, Manson, $454,992, single-family residence
Richard W. Johns and Candida Crane, Curtin Woodworks, 10835 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $45,947, accessory structure
Matthew and Tara Henery, Morisoli & Son Construction, 21301 Lariat Road, Plain, $250,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Robert and Janet Frey, Resch Renovation & Design, 260 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, no valuation, mechanical-residential
June 21
Kirt E. and Jill K. Hannem, 600 Roses Lake Drive, Manson $175,702, single-family residence
Angelo and Therese Borrelli, Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 1410 Westpoint Place, no valuation, pool/spa
Brian and Susan E. Hartwell, 12795 ½ Shore St., Leavenworth, $162,442, accessory dwelling unit
Joanne M. Brown, 36 Manson Bay Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Charles J. Jr. Wolk Revocable Living Trust, After Hours Plumbing & Heating Inc., 11679 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical-residential
June 22
Jonah and Melinda Nelson, Chinook Builders, 16864 Fir Drive, Leavenworth, $377,629, single-family residence
Morning Sun Estates, Waterfront Construction Company Inc., 14526 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock
June 23
Kit and Joslin Roth, Mulhall Construction Inc., 11822 Shugart Flats Road, Plain, $479,344, single-family residence
Cindy and Joel Sutherland, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 722 Panorama Lane, Chelan, $249,765, accessory dwelling unit
Copper Notch Family LLC, Borealis Builders LLC, 7560 Old Bridge Road, Leavenworth, $120,611, accessory structure
June 24
Howie K. and Elena Te, 2400 Summit Road, Manson, $84,612, accessory structure
Mauricio Diaz Jr. and Tiffany Girard, 3430 Casandra Drive, Wenatchee, $62,356, accessory structure
Dennis W. Tarbert, 3750 Number 1 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, plumbing-residential
June 27
Jake and Rachelle Youngren, 74 Idyll Ridge Lane, Chelan, $253,848, single-family residence
June 28
Roger Sorensen, 27 Katalpa Lane, Manson, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Michael N. and Shannon M. Burnett, 5270 Hinman Drive, Cashmere, $264,605, accessory structure
Jeffrey and Tami Riley, Wenatchee Petroleum Co., 19160 Westside Drive, Plain, no valuation, mechanical-residential
June 30
Bryan Mrachek, 4147 Hamlin Road, Malaga, $50,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
MHC TT Inc. c/o Kroll, 11340 Chiwawa Loop Road, Plain, no valuation, plumbing-commercial
City of East Wenatchee
June 3
Tony Larimer, 771 N. Gale Place, $37,541, building/post frame building
June 7
Darin Rumbolz, 230 1st St. S.E., $60,000, building/enclosing between two buildings with extended cover front and back, plus bath
June 9
Juan A. Avila, 331 11th St. N.E., $8,000, building/converting garage into bedroom
June 13
Anthony Consiglio, 1614 N. Aurora Ave., $20,309, building/rebuilding deck, adding deck space and stairs
June 17
Mark Mondeck, BT Construction LLC, 813 Briarwood Drive, $368,000, building/new single family residential
June 30
City of East Wenatchee, 50 Simon St., $993,000, building/tenant improvement for police station
Douglas County
June 1
Jason and Joann M. Tanneberg, Western Ranch Buildings, 2503 N.W. Boston Ave., East Wenatchee, $24,614, carport
June 2
Ricky L. and Laura J. Collins, 570 Entiat Place, Orondo, $34,612, deck
Bromiley Brothers, T-Mobile, Clark/Badger Site, East Wenatchee, $5,000, backuup power generator
Gary and Barbara Gudmundson, 695 Skiview Drive, East Wenatchee, $29,011, retaining wall
June 6
Chelan County PUD #1, POW Contracting, 91 Lincoln Rock Park Road, East Wenatchee, $26,046, pump house remodel
June 7
River Valley Development LLC, Springwater Homes LLC, 2532 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $352,899, single-family residence
River Valley Development LLC, Springwater Homes LLC, 2259 Brinley Court, East Wenatchee, $247,614, single-family residence
June 9
Tania R Russell, CHI General Contracting, 581 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $516,726, single-family residence
Brett and Lindsey Manning, C&E Landscaping LLC, 863 S. Lamplight Lane, East Wenatchee, $33,212, retaining wall
Jason M. and Julie M. Sissons, 104 35th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $20,548, patio
June 10
Veedol LLC, Sparks Construction LLC, 3790 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $8,000, commercial tenant improvement
June 13
Roseanne T. and Gregory A. Cordes, Backyard Escapes LLC, 916 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $76,500, pool
Robert W. and Julia L. Goodman, Smith Excavation, 2720 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $45,000, pool
June 14
Reid B. Cowell and Sandra K. Francis, Cowell Custom Design/Construction LLC, 55 Corral Creek Drive, Orondo, $30,000, pool
Diane L. Legg and Timothy J. Schmidt, Boyer Mountain Door Inc., 4 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $80,000, pool
Steven L. and Mary M. Winter, Boyer Mountain Door Inc., 123 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $85,300, pool
Brad A. and Kristy Rickman, Boyer Mountain Door Inc., 180 Desert Shores Drive, Orondo, $7,887, retaining wall
June 15
Maria Christina Barros Trustee, Van Lith Developments and Excavation Inc., 4720 Hurst Landing Road, Rock Island, $129,544, addition
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2448 Neighbor Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $398,553 for single-family residence and $34,808 for garage
June 16
Scott and Janet Johnston, 265 E. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $438,062, single-family residence
Morgan Investments LLC/Moonlight Tile, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 5564 Industry Lane, $1,466,326, new commercial structure
Jason and Deanna French, Smith Excavation, 7 E. Shore Court, Orondo, $87,200, pool
Rocky Reach Vineyards LLC, J&K Earthworks LLC, 39 Danielle Drive, Orondo, $61,286, retaining wall for winery expansion
June 17
Michael J. and Cindy A. Schwartzenberger, Xay's Concrete LLC, 821 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $16,198, pool
Susan Boden, 1717 Gary St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $21,724, remodel
Christopher and Teresa A. Davis, Plumb Level & True Construction, 2190 Inglewood Drive, East Wenatchee, $2,877, deck
June 20
Sarah and Randy Riley, Tutino Construction, 768 Oberg Road, Orondo, $150,000, pool
June 21
Bryan J. and Rebecca J. Pape, MM Landscaping Service LLC, 10 Dallas Drive, Waterville, $133,232, pool
June 24
A&G Brothers General Construction LLC, 2480 Berkley Loop, East Wenatchee, $540,481, single-family residence
Jerry C. and Janie E. Milbrandt, Gann Construction LLC, 315 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $636,313, single-family residence
Andrew T. and Leslie A. Pebley, Gann Construction LLC, 404 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $23,432, addition
Samuel R. and Kathy J. Foster, 274 42nd Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $27,758, accessory structure
Brett and Lindsey Manning, 863 S. Lamplight Lane, $10,000, fuel storage tank and appliance
June 27
Aaron Jones Construction LLC, 2548 7th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $569,746, single-family residence
Maxwell William Janicki, 53 Deer Creek Drive, Orondo, $46,152 , accessory structure
June 29
Jeff and Heli Wittenberg, Rookard Construction, 560 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $80,000, pool
Jon and Lisa Kuhnhenn, Rookard Construction, 3231 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $25,000, pool
DJ Reichert Properties LLC, ABC Fire Control Inc., 3745 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $70,000, fire suppression
June 30
Stella Hout Visser, Saw & Hammer Construction LLC, 2835 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $49,008, addition
Sutton Apartments LLC, Graybeal Signs, 407 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $4,100, sign