Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.
City of Wenatchee
March 1
Dana Martinez, Peet Plumbing Inc., 400 S. Mission St., no valuation, plumbing
March 2
Midtown Ventures, TBCC LLC, 29 S. Wenatchee Ave., $97,440, tenant improvement
Peter and Kendra Super, Ramjack West, 2110 Sage Grouse Road, $16,453, foundation repair
March 3
Neryem Flores, 904 Morris St., $5,000, siding and windows
March 4
Richard and Karin Volpe, Patriot Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 115 N. Buchanan Ave., $10,000, HVAC replacement
March 7
Johnson Professional Properties LLC, 3rk Architecture, 304 N. Chelan Ave., $428,606, two-story addition to Central Washington Oral and Facial Surgery
March 8
Awaken Wenatchee Church, 2 Fifth St., no valuation, sign
March 9
Aspen Heights LLC, Belfor Property Restoration, 220 Antles Ave., $600,000, fire damage repair
March 10
Martha Camacho, 305 Marie Ave., $10,000, miscellaneous
Paul and Loretta M. Smits, 1601 Orchard Ave., no valuation, pool
Kevin and Elyse Krueger, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1609 Quail Hollow Lane, $10,850, HVAC replacement
Chad Morgan, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee, 1221 Pershing St., $7,550, HVAC replacement
March 11
Albert and Sheri Rookard, Valle Construction, 1004 Amherst Ave., $37,000, addition/alteration
March 14
Teresa Zepeda Sosa and Zepeda Armando Bendito, 420 Walker Ave., $4,800, addition/alteration
Dianna and Roland Wheeler, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 2013 Maple St., $44,277, garage
Marti Elder, Chim Chimney Fireplace & Spa, 1811 Orchard Ave., $50,000, pool
March 15
Cascadian Apartments LLC, Graybeal Signs, 104 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign for Steam Boy
March 16
GA One Properties LLC et al, Lopez Design, 516 1st St., Unit 1, $122,000, apartment upgrade, remodel
Noemi P. Bazan, 445 S. Miller St., no valuation, miscellaneous
Gerrit and Terese Visser, Ridgeline Custom Builders LLC, 754 Kings Court, $55,700, pool
DJML LLC, BT Buildingworks LLC, 1710 Springwater Ave. Units 1-4, $601,617, townhouse
March 17
Noel and Sandra Cornelio, 406 N. Franklin Ave., $50,000, addition/alteration
City of Wenatchee, Wells & Wade Mechanical, 1350 McKittrick St., $10,000 to add HVAC unit in public service center; $44,310 for HVAC in fleet shop and $24,186 for HVAC in lighting shop.
March 18
Benito A. Fonseca and Ana L. Martinez, 845 S. Mission St., $73,080, tenant improvement March 21
Cherry Hill Orchards Wen LLC, Graybeal Signs, 140 Easy Way, no valuation, two wall signs for Columbia Valley Community Health-Children's Behavioral Health
Colette S. Vizcaino, Corbaley Construction, 224 Ramona Ave., $4,800, installing sliding door
Ignacio Primitivo et al, Gomez Construction LLC, 920 Monroe St., $4,200, covered back porch
Patrick and Mabel Bodell, Patriot Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1413 Somerset Drive, no valuation, HVAC replacement
March 22
Jana D. Roy, Valle Construction, 1014 Berg Ave., $10,000, addition/alteration
Elliott and Danielle Salmon,Valle Construction, 15 N. Elliott Ave., $3,000, addition/alteration
Rebecca Peltz and James A. Gartner, 764 Monroe St., $300, fuel line and appliance
March 24
Joyce B. O'Neal, 1230 Castlerock Ave., no valuation, backflow
March 25
Glenn Gorst, 915 Bryan St., no valuation, fuel line and appliance
March 28
Jaime Gamez, 1750 Methow St., $25,922, addition/alteration
March 29
U.S. Postal Service, Alpine Aire Heating and Cooling Inc., 3075 Ohme Road, $26,000, HVAC replacement
Lynn and Carol De Lozier, Alpine Aire Heating and Cooling Inc., 222 S. Wenatchee Ave., $4,400, new heat pump
Marshall P. Mitchell and Jacquelyn N. Chestnut, 1002 Spring Mountain Drive, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
March 30
Tree Top Inc., Salcido Connection Inc., 3981 U.S. Highway 97A, $90,000, new HVAC to packing room
Confluence Health, Cashmere Plumbing Inc., 820 N. Chelan Ave., $2,100, new sink in blood draw lab
March 31
Toki C. Wolf, 1216 Pershing St., $100,114, addition/alteration
Cross Creek Farm LLC, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 715 S. Western Ave., no valuation, ductless heat pump
Emma Carr, 1112 Madison St., $350, plumbing
Chelan County
March 1
Brian and Susan Hartwell, Saddlerock Plumbing and Mechanical, 12795 ½ Shore St., no valuation, mechanical
Aaron R. Blake and Ann B Grote, 8296 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical
Robert and Carol Dowell, 7411 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $76,920, accessory structure
March 3
Kyle and Jacqueline Byrne, Eckert Construction Inc., 291 Bluebird Hollow Lane, Chelan, $532,590, single-family residence
March 4
Joseph and Mary Bundrant, Stuart Silk Architects Inc., 3944 U.S. Hwy 97A, Chelan, no valuation, demolition
E & C Holdings LLC C/O Ernest Carlson, 857 First St., Chelan Falls, $743,862, single-family residence
Jan and Helena Kotas, Regeneration Design LLC, 34310 S. Nason Road, Leavenworth, $449,770, single-family residence
Chad A. and Alison D. Hartvigson, Impel Construction Company Inc., 34 Campione Lane, Manson, $463,585 for single-family residence
Chad A. and Alison D. Hartvigson, Impel Construction Company Inc., 32 Campione Lane, Manson, $149,070, accessory dwelling unit
Kyle and Chelsea Mahuika, McCue Construction LLC, 4061 Crestview Road, Orondo, no valuation, pool/spa
March 7
Douglas R. Davidson, Simplicity Homes LLC, 4757 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $397,901, single-family residence
Christopher Moore et al, D. Palmaffy Design, 23105 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $58,333, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Casey and Natalie Dundas, 49 Voila Lane, Cashmere, $157,008, accessory dwelling unit
March 8
John L. Ford Jr., Upfront Construction LLC, 164 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $401,673, single-family residence
John L. Ford Jr., Upfront Construction LLC, 17 Tex Ford Drive, $ 302,939, single-family residence
TDCD Living Trust, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 507 Lakeshore Drive, Chelan, $392,099, single-family residence
Matthew and Lana Williams, Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 866 Autumn Crest Drive, no valuation, pool/spa
Abrahan C. Aragon and Maria D. R. Quinones, 2417 Lester Road, $26,204, accessory structure
March 9
Manson Growers Co-Op Inc., Bethlehem Construction Inc., 1680 Manson Blvd., Manson, $658,000, addition/alteration
Gary and Paige Wescott Receivable Living Trust, The Dock Company LLC, 1308 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock
March 10
Lisa Winsby, Eider Construction, 65 Terrace Drive, Manson, $397,651, single-family residence
Airway Excavation and Construction LLC, 2908 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $337,022, single-family residence
Carl R. and Kasandra N. Bertilson, 163 Brunner Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
Robert May and Rosemary O'Connell, K&L Homes LLC, 319 Highpoint Place and 319 Highpoint Place #B, Chelan, $550,228, single-family residence-addition/alteration
March 11
A Home Doctor Inc., Real Homes, 304 Margaux Loop, $355,943, single-family residence
March 14
Mill Bay Marine & Storage LLC, Complete Design, 312 Summer Breeze Road #A, Manson, $43,000, new
Mill Bay Marine & Storage LLC, Complete Design, 312 Summer Breeze Road #B, Manson, $77,000, new
Mill Bay Marine & Storage LLC, Complete Design, 312 Summer Breeze Road #C, Manson, $89,000, new
Mill Bay Marine & Storage LLC, Complete Design, 312 Summer Breeze Road #D, Manson, $66,000, new
Brian and Jennifer Powers, R&B Property Development, 10121 Suncrest Drive, $443,864, single-family residence
Brian and Jennifer Powers, R&B Property Development, Lopez Design LLC, 10125 Suncrest Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Austin and Shelby Campbell, Canvasback Contracting LLC, 129 Eagle Place, Chelan, $653,706, single-family residence
Peter D. and Laura J. Longcore, Wenatchee Petroleum Co., 129 Bene Vista Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical - residential
March 15
William F. Joyce, Axelson Construction LLC, 12193 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, $227,394, accessory dwelling unit
Kathleen Wolf and Philip Blumhagen, 19948 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock
March 16
Matt Roewe, Kellyi-Case Construction, 1383 Hale Road, Chelan, $448,584, single-family residence
Jon M. Brenton, RAS Construction Inc., 272 Mountain Ridge Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Ann L. Snyder, West Coast Metal Buildings Inc., 101 Tibbets View Lane, Cashmere, $32,819, accessory structure
March 17
Cody and Chris Bench, M&M Quality Construction LLC, 19088 Beaver Valley Road, Leavenworth, $383,305, single-family residence
Anthony J. and Perry Patty A. Muma, 179 Margaux Loop, Malaga, no valuation, pool/spa
William McGlynn and Julie England, Syndicate Smith LLC, 70 Lucky Dog Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Shannon Family Revocable Living Trust, Shannon Fred Trustee, 3845 Squilchuck Road, $13,957, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Jason Roberts, Borealis Builders LLC, 165 Big Jim Lane, Leavenworth, $147,392, addition/alteration
March 18
Du and Xu Ping Nguyen, Great Northern Plumbing Services, 13933 U.S. Highway 2, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Juan C. and Guilmette Kristen M. Blancas, 4029 Dixie Lane, Malaga, $5,025, accessory structure
Chelan County Fire District 3, First Choice Electric LLC, 15415 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - commercial
MG Sales Real Estate LLC, Custom Craftsmanship LLP, 1285 Lakeshore Drive, Chelan, no valuation, dock
March 21
Marita Properties LLC, 333 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition
Lopez Design LLC, 116 Sailing Hawk Lane, $293,181, single-family residence
Christopher and Marilyn Birchman, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 439 Elmer Garton Lane, Chelan, $131,277, accessory structure
March 22
948 KMO Holdings LLC, M.J. Neal Associates Architects PLLC, 948 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $376,286, single-family residence-addition/alteration
March 23
LSR Condo Homeowners Association, The Dock Company LLC, 1038 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $15,000, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Dorette Banghart, Impel Construction Company Inc., 91 Wapato Way #101-105 and #201- 207, Manson, $2,200,000, new
Roy Mejia, Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 209 W. Peters St., no valuation, pool/spa
March 24
Lopez Design LLC, 455 Skyhaven Lane, $640,205, single-family residence
Matthew and Julia Mullins, Hiline Homes, 509 McGinty Lane, Chelan, $265,252, single-family residence
March 25
Jeff and Renee Cooper, 947 McGinty Lane, Chelan, $352,573, single-family residence
Jeff and Renee Cooper, 822 McGinty Lane, Chelan, $404,610, single-family residence
Danielle S. Bregren and Andrew J. Morris, 17706 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $508,877, single-family residence
Danielle S. Bregren and Andrew J. Morris, 17710 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
March 28
Joseph and Mary Bundrant, Harkey Construction & Development Inc., 3944 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $1,517,927, single-family residence
Lyle O. Kile, Mountain Home Exteriors LLC, 25 Kile Lane, Cashmere, $94,462, single-family residence
Johnny T. and Jeannette L. Cooper, Nunez Construction, 1000 S.R. 150 SPC 16, no valuation, mobile home
Broc and Kristin Dayley, The Dock Company LLC, 13994 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock
John Hoyt,The Dock Company LLC, 10230 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock
March 29
Jeremy and Kristin Hauck, Maintenance Plus LLC, 146 Twin Ponds Lane, no valuation, mobile home
March 30
John L. Ford Jr., KTS Development LLC, 42 Tex Ford Drive, $391,874, single-family residence
Kenneth E. Ficker, Berggren's Backyard Oasis Pool Construction, 5410 N. Cashmere Road, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
Dana Elwell, Central Washington General Construction LLC, 162 Gobblers Knob Lane, Manson, $6,205, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Dimitrij Ponomarchuk, Loomis Construction, 28 Big Jim Lane, Leavenworth, $51,998, accessory structure
March 31
Barry and Kimberly O'Brien, AP Construction, 147 Jay Road, Leavenworth, $246,662, single-family residence
Barry and Kimberly O'Brien, AP Construction, 147 Jay Road, $36,922, accessory structure
Gordon R. and Nancy J. Hansen, 1199 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $844,330, single-family residence
Matthew and Kelly Radcliff, 8872 Canal Road, $300,246, single-family residence
William and Donna Elliott Living Trust, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 3655 Bridge St., Monitor, $271,230, single-family residence
Justin and Angela Hamlin, Prestigious Patios LLC, 140 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Kendal E. McAlvey, 11244 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $36,922, accessory structure
City of East Wenatchee
March 1
Gerardo Garcia, 1018 N. Devon, $27,000, remove garage door and replace with a wall and window
March 24
Kirsten Larsen, 833 N. Kansas Ave., $158,000, residential addition and renovation
Lauri Stevens, 1136 Cherry Circle, $2,000, building/frame in garage door
Douglas County
March 1
Douglas County PUD #1, 925 Urban Industrial Way, $66,500, utilities
Ryan and Candice Fast, 131 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $462,521, single-family residence
Mark S. and Sarah A. Battisjohnson, 3159 Martin Place, $1,500, fsta
March 2
Allen J. and Marlene A. McCulloch, 374 Pugsley Place N.W., $658,399, single-family residence
Allen J. and Marlene A. McCulloch, 374 Pugsley Place N.W., $66,000, pool
Mike Mackey, 375 Pugsley Place N.W., $380,071, single-family residence
Louis A. and Marlene D. Bencze, 335 Pugsley Place N.W., $446,611, single-family residence
March 3
Ackerman Construction Inc., 2627 Patriot Way S.E., $356,889, single-family residence
Ackerman Construction Inc., 632 S Perry Ave., $330,136, single-family residence
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 234 21st St. N.W., $252,384, single-family residence
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 230 21st St. N.W., $270,387, single-family residence
Terry B. Pope, 10 Highland Place, $126,459 , single-family residence
Ron Brokaw, 1497 Road 6 N.E., $111,106, single-family residence
Ackerman Construction Inc., 632 S. Perry Ave., $76,646, garage
Erik L. and Deana L. Brown, 334 Pugsley Place N.W., $469,974, single-family residence
Byron Lott, 824 N. Lyle Ave., $123,072, garage
Roger and Stephanie Funston, 15 Pine Grove Road, $45,000, pool
March 7
Michael L. and Lori Reed, 549 32nd Place N.W., $420,155, single-family residence
Benjamin and Kristin Knierim, 3032 N. Breckenridge Drive, $575,708, single-family residence
Benjamin and Kristin Knierim, 3032 N. Breckenridge Drive, $11,153, retaining wall
Benjamin and Kristin Knierim, 3032 N. Breckenridge Drive, $31,531, patio
Laura Murphy, 16550 Badger Mountain Road, $245,000, manufactured
John Eldon and Kimberly Ann Smith, 276 Spring Canyon Road, Orondo, $3,258, deck
Robert William and Danette Kaye Hamilton Jr., 15 South Shore Drive, Orondo, $24,000, pool
Benjamin and Kristin Knierim, 3032 N. Breckenridge, $51,000, pool
March 8
Patrick and Mary Harney, 72 Harney Lane, $208,375, add well
Brian T. and Megan L. Wetherald, 1241 Jupiter St. S.E., $7,436, retaining wall
March 10
Noe and Guadalupe Sitio, 1380 Pear Lane, Rock Island, $40,052, remodel
Neil Jr. and Sharon Zimmer Sharon R. McMullen, 170 Desert Shores Drive, Orondo, $166,640, pool
Adam Brockman, 121 Weimer Road, Orondo, $99,094, pool
March 11
Gregory J. and Valarie A. Zeller, 218 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $47,784, garage
March 14
MTNS LLC, Aarong Jones Construction LLC, 2562 7th St. S.E., $366,845, single-family residence
March 15
KTS Development, 4577 Colockum View Drive, $550,446, single-family residence
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 970 N. Newport Loop, $282,145, single-family residence
143 Tina Stetner, Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $370,310, single-family residence
Kimberly A. and Timothy E. Feeney, 27 Park Place, $150,000, manual
March 16
Ronald and Linda Bracci Family Trust, Anytime Restoration LLC, 2715 8th St. S.E., $16,911, remodel
Daniel and Maxima Azucena Lopez, 22306 U.S. Highway 97, $28,250, deck
March 17
Sandra L. and Thomas L. Gogert, 95 Riverview Road, Orondo, $261,151, single-family residence
Herold & Vicki Peebles, Monteith Construction LLC, 385 Pugsley Place N.W., $565,419, single-family residence
Carl F. and Mary Lou Lattimer, Just Right Cleaning/Construction Inc., 104 S. Linden Ave., East Wenatchee, $69,646, remodel
March 18
Golden Egg LLC, Graybeal Signs, 5535 Baker Flats Drive, $16,340, sign
HDG LP, Graybeal Signs Inc., 5528 Enterprise Drive, $2,000, sign
Jeffrey R. Clemons, 1920 8th St. S.E., $20,820, accessory structure
TAB Land LLC, Ackerman Construction Inc., 500 3rd St. S.E., $13,078, tenant improvement, Town Toyota lounge remodel
Angelique T. Walton, 6149 Penn Ave., Rock Island, no valuation, demolition
Town of Waterville, North Sky Communications LLC, 174 Road O N.W., Waterville, $9,230, co-location, communications tower
March 21
Robert W. and Susan M. Babitsky, 9 W. Rocky Road Drive, $26,769, accessory structure
Theodore Richard Montoya, Construction Consulting LLC, 3075 N. Breckenridge Drive, $308,257, single-family residence
Robert W. and Susan M. Babitsky, Prestigious Patios LLC, 9 W. Rocky Road Drive, $282,175, pool
March 22
John M. Taylor, EDY Construction Corp., 3121 N.W. Cascade Ave., $125,634, addition
March 23
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 931 N. Newport Loop, $282,145, single-family residence
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 931 Newport Loop, $17,964, garage
Michael L. and Lori Reed, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 545 32nd Place N.W., $44,567, accessory dwelling unit
DJ Reichert Properties LLC, Cascade Central Construction, 3745 5th St. N.E., $1,597,739, warehouse and office construction
March 24
Microsoft Corporation, Convergint Technologies, 875 B Urban Industrial Way, Suite #201, $1,600,000, fire alarm
March 25
Bradley H. Sourbeer and Heidi M. Brown, 406 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $10,000, fence replacement, pool enclosure
Amanda G. Berger, 14 Sunflower Lane, $381,748, single-family residence
Laura A. and Jeffrey J. Sell, LJ Construction LLC, 93 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $23,141, residential addition
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, 3698 Airport Way, Chelan, $34,870, post frame storage building
Willard Neville, Nailbender Construction LLC, 15 N. Gun Club Road, Brewster, $31,369, addition and remodel
March 29
Intergate Columbia I LLC, Burr Computer Environments Inc., 4405 Grant Road Building A, $1,030,000, tenant improvement, chiller evaporative additions for T-Mobile Polaris
Wayne E. and Karen L. Massing, After Hours Plumbing & Heating LLC, 74 Springhill Drive, $2,000, fuel storage tank and appliance
Darrell L. Hoth and Angela C. Shea, Talon River LLC, 501 N. Mason Ave., $15,881, carport
Darrell L. Hoth and Angela C. Shea, Talon River LLC, 501 N. Mason Ave., $26,998, remodel
March 30
Intergate Columbia I LLC, Sabey Construction, 4405 Grant Road Building B, $793,630, tenant improvement, new air handler unit
Harvey Development LLC, Rookard Construction, 27 New Horizon Drive, Orondo, $40,000, pool
March 31
Hannah Woodworth, Harmon Construction, 224 N.W. Chinook Way, $352,180, single-family residence
Kevin and Kim Johnson, Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 121 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $450,828, single-family residence
Jay and Jennifer Witherbee, 395 Pugsley Place N.W., $458,074, single-family residence