Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.

City of Wenatchee

March 1

Dana Martinez, Peet Plumbing Inc., 400 S. Mission St., no valuation, plumbing

March 2

Midtown Ventures, TBCC LLC, 29 S. Wenatchee Ave., $97,440, tenant improvement

Peter and Kendra Super, Ramjack West, 2110 Sage Grouse Road, $16,453, foundation repair

March 3

Neryem Flores, 904 Morris St., $5,000, siding and windows

March 4

Richard and Karin Volpe, Patriot Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 115 N. Buchanan Ave., $10,000, HVAC replacement

March 7

Johnson Professional Properties LLC, 3rk Architecture, 304 N. Chelan Ave., $428,606, two-story addition to Central Washington Oral and Facial Surgery

March 8

Awaken Wenatchee Church, 2 Fifth St., no valuation, sign

March 9

Aspen Heights LLC, Belfor Property Restoration, 220 Antles Ave., $600,000, fire damage repair

March 10

Martha Camacho, 305 Marie Ave., $10,000, miscellaneous

Paul and Loretta M. Smits, 1601 Orchard Ave., no valuation, pool 

Kevin and Elyse Krueger, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1609 Quail Hollow Lane, $10,850, HVAC replacement

Chad Morgan, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee, 1221 Pershing St., $7,550, HVAC replacement

March 11

Albert and Sheri Rookard, Valle Construction, 1004 Amherst Ave., $37,000, addition/alteration

March 14

Teresa Zepeda Sosa and Zepeda Armando Bendito, 420 Walker Ave., $4,800, addition/alteration

Dianna and Roland Wheeler, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 2013 Maple St., $44,277, garage

Marti Elder, Chim Chimney Fireplace & Spa, 1811 Orchard Ave., $50,000, pool

March 15

Cascadian Apartments LLC, Graybeal Signs, 104 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign for Steam Boy

March 16

GA One Properties LLC et al, Lopez Design, 516 1st St., Unit 1, $122,000, apartment upgrade, remodel

Noemi P. Bazan, 445 S. Miller St., no valuation, miscellaneous

Gerrit and Terese Visser, Ridgeline Custom Builders LLC, 754 Kings Court, $55,700, pool

DJML LLC, BT Buildingworks LLC, 1710 Springwater Ave. Units 1-4, $601,617, townhouse

March 17

Noel and Sandra Cornelio, 406 N. Franklin Ave., $50,000, addition/alteration

City of Wenatchee, Wells & Wade Mechanical, 1350 McKittrick St., $10,000 to add HVAC unit in public service center; $44,310 for HVAC in fleet shop and $24,186 for HVAC in lighting shop.

March 18

Benito A. Fonseca and Ana L. Martinez, 845 S. Mission St., $73,080, tenant improvement March 21

Cherry Hill Orchards Wen LLC, Graybeal Signs, 140 Easy Way, no valuation, two wall signs for Columbia Valley Community Health-Children's Behavioral Health

Colette S. Vizcaino, Corbaley Construction, 224 Ramona Ave., $4,800, installing sliding door

Ignacio Primitivo et al, Gomez Construction LLC, 920 Monroe St., $4,200, covered back porch

Patrick and Mabel Bodell, Patriot Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1413 Somerset Drive, no valuation, HVAC replacement

March 22

Jana D. Roy, Valle Construction, 1014 Berg Ave., $10,000, addition/alteration

Elliott and Danielle Salmon,Valle Construction, 15 N. Elliott Ave., $3,000, addition/alteration

Rebecca Peltz and James A. Gartner, 764 Monroe St., $300, fuel line and appliance

March 24

Joyce B. O'Neal, 1230 Castlerock Ave., no valuation, backflow

March 25

Glenn Gorst, 915 Bryan St., no valuation, fuel line and appliance

March 28

Jaime Gamez, 1750 Methow St., $25,922, addition/alteration

March 29

U.S. Postal Service, Alpine Aire Heating and Cooling Inc., 3075 Ohme Road, $26,000, HVAC replacement

Lynn and Carol De Lozier, Alpine Aire Heating and Cooling Inc., 222 S. Wenatchee Ave., $4,400, new heat pump

Marshall P. Mitchell and Jacquelyn N. Chestnut, 1002 Spring Mountain Drive, no valuation, fuel line and appliance

March 30

Tree Top Inc., Salcido Connection Inc., 3981 U.S. Highway 97A, $90,000, new HVAC to packing room

Confluence Health, Cashmere Plumbing Inc., 820 N. Chelan Ave., $2,100, new sink in blood draw lab

March 31

Toki C. Wolf, 1216 Pershing St., $100,114, addition/alteration

Cross Creek Farm LLC, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 715 S. Western Ave., no valuation, ductless heat pump

Emma Carr, 1112 Madison St., $350, plumbing

Chelan County

March 1

Brian and Susan Hartwell, Saddlerock Plumbing and Mechanical, 12795 ½ Shore St., no valuation, mechanical

Aaron R. Blake and Ann B Grote, 8296 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical

Robert and Carol Dowell, 7411 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $76,920, accessory structure

March 3

Kyle and Jacqueline Byrne, Eckert Construction Inc., 291 Bluebird Hollow Lane, Chelan, $532,590, single-family residence

March 4

Joseph and Mary Bundrant, Stuart Silk Architects Inc., 3944 U.S. Hwy 97A, Chelan, no valuation, demolition

E & C Holdings LLC C/O Ernest Carlson, 857 First St., Chelan Falls, $743,862, single-family residence 

Jan and Helena Kotas, Regeneration Design LLC, 34310 S. Nason Road, Leavenworth, $449,770, single-family residence

Chad A. and Alison D. Hartvigson, Impel Construction Company Inc., 34 Campione Lane, Manson, $463,585 for single-family residence

Chad A. and Alison D. Hartvigson, Impel Construction Company Inc., 32 Campione Lane, Manson, $149,070, accessory dwelling unit

Kyle and Chelsea Mahuika, McCue Construction LLC, 4061 Crestview Road, Orondo, no valuation, pool/spa

March 7

Douglas R. Davidson, Simplicity Homes LLC, 4757 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $397,901, single-family residence

Christopher Moore et al, D. Palmaffy Design, 23105 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $58,333, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Casey and Natalie Dundas, 49 Voila Lane, Cashmere, $157,008, accessory dwelling unit

March 8

John L. Ford Jr., Upfront Construction LLC, 164 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $401,673, single-family residence

John L. Ford Jr., Upfront Construction LLC, 17 Tex Ford Drive, $ 302,939, single-family residence

TDCD Living Trust, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 507 Lakeshore Drive, Chelan, $392,099, single-family residence

Matthew and Lana Williams, Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 866 Autumn Crest Drive, no valuation, pool/spa

Abrahan C. Aragon and Maria D. R. Quinones, 2417 Lester Road, $26,204, accessory structure

March 9

Manson Growers Co-Op Inc., Bethlehem Construction Inc., 1680 Manson Blvd., Manson, $658,000, addition/alteration

Gary and Paige Wescott Receivable Living Trust, The Dock Company LLC, 1308 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock

March 10

Lisa Winsby, Eider Construction, 65 Terrace Drive, Manson, $397,651, single-family residence

Airway Excavation and Construction LLC, 2908 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $337,022, single-family residence

Carl R. and Kasandra N. Bertilson, 163 Brunner Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa

Robert May and Rosemary O'Connell, K&L Homes LLC, 319 Highpoint Place and 319 Highpoint Place #B, Chelan, $550,228, single-family residence-addition/alteration

March 11

A Home Doctor Inc., Real Homes, 304 Margaux Loop, $355,943, single-family residence

March 14

Mill Bay Marine & Storage LLC, Complete Design, 312 Summer Breeze Road #A, Manson, $43,000, new

Mill Bay Marine & Storage LLC, Complete Design, 312 Summer Breeze Road #B, Manson, $77,000, new

Mill Bay Marine & Storage LLC, Complete Design, 312 Summer Breeze Road #C, Manson, $89,000, new

Mill Bay Marine & Storage LLC, Complete Design, 312 Summer Breeze Road #D, Manson, $66,000, new

Brian and Jennifer Powers, R&B Property Development, 10121 Suncrest Drive, $443,864, single-family residence

Brian and Jennifer Powers, R&B Property Development, Lopez Design LLC, 10125 Suncrest Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Austin and Shelby Campbell, Canvasback Contracting LLC, 129 Eagle Place, Chelan, $653,706, single-family residence

Peter D. and Laura J. Longcore, Wenatchee Petroleum Co., 129 Bene Vista Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical - residential

March 15

William F. Joyce, Axelson Construction LLC, 12193 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, $227,394, accessory dwelling unit

Kathleen Wolf and Philip Blumhagen, 19948 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock

March 16

Matt Roewe, Kellyi-Case Construction, 1383 Hale Road, Chelan, $448,584, single-family residence

Jon M. Brenton, RAS Construction Inc., 272 Mountain Ridge Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Ann L. Snyder, West Coast Metal Buildings Inc., 101 Tibbets View Lane, Cashmere, $32,819, accessory structure

March 17

Cody and Chris Bench, M&M Quality Construction LLC, 19088 Beaver Valley Road, Leavenworth, $383,305, single-family residence

Anthony J. and Perry Patty A. Muma, 179 Margaux Loop, Malaga, no valuation, pool/spa

William McGlynn and Julie England, Syndicate Smith LLC, 70 Lucky Dog Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Shannon Family Revocable Living Trust, Shannon Fred Trustee, 3845 Squilchuck Road, $13,957, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Jason Roberts, Borealis Builders LLC, 165 Big Jim Lane, Leavenworth, $147,392, addition/alteration

March 18

Du and Xu Ping Nguyen, Great Northern Plumbing Services, 13933 U.S. Highway 2, no valuation, mechanical - residential

Juan C. and Guilmette Kristen M. Blancas, 4029 Dixie Lane, Malaga, $5,025, accessory structure

Chelan County Fire District 3, First Choice Electric LLC, 15415 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - commercial

MG Sales Real Estate LLC, Custom Craftsmanship LLP, 1285 Lakeshore Drive, Chelan, no valuation, dock

March 21

Marita Properties LLC, 333 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition

Lopez Design LLC, 116 Sailing Hawk Lane, $293,181, single-family residence

Christopher and Marilyn Birchman, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 439 Elmer Garton Lane, Chelan, $131,277, accessory structure

March 22

948 KMO Holdings LLC, M.J. Neal Associates Architects PLLC, 948 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $376,286, single-family residence-addition/alteration

March 23

LSR Condo Homeowners Association, The Dock Company LLC, 1038 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $15,000, accessory structure-addition/alteration

Dorette Banghart, Impel Construction Company Inc., 91 Wapato Way #101-105 and #201- 207, Manson, $2,200,000, new

Roy Mejia, Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 209 W. Peters St., no valuation, pool/spa

March 24

Lopez Design LLC, 455 Skyhaven Lane, $640,205, single-family residence

Matthew and Julia Mullins, Hiline Homes, 509 McGinty Lane, Chelan, $265,252, single-family residence

March 25

Jeff and Renee Cooper, 947 McGinty Lane, Chelan, $352,573, single-family residence

Jeff and Renee Cooper, 822 McGinty Lane, Chelan, $404,610, single-family residence

Danielle S. Bregren and Andrew J. Morris, 17706 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $508,877, single-family residence

Danielle S. Bregren and Andrew J. Morris, 17710 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

March 28

Joseph and Mary Bundrant, Harkey Construction & Development Inc., 3944 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $1,517,927, single-family residence

Lyle O. Kile, Mountain Home Exteriors LLC, 25 Kile Lane, Cashmere, $94,462, single-family residence

Johnny T. and Jeannette L. Cooper, Nunez Construction, 1000 S.R. 150 SPC 16, no valuation, mobile home

Broc and Kristin Dayley, The Dock Company LLC, 13994 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock

John Hoyt,The Dock Company LLC, 10230 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock

March 29

Jeremy and Kristin Hauck, Maintenance Plus LLC, 146 Twin Ponds Lane, no valuation, mobile home

March 30

John L. Ford Jr., KTS Development LLC, 42 Tex Ford Drive, $391,874, single-family residence

Kenneth E. Ficker, Berggren's Backyard Oasis Pool Construction, 5410 N. Cashmere Road, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa

Dana Elwell, Central Washington General Construction LLC, 162 Gobblers Knob Lane, Manson, $6,205, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Dimitrij Ponomarchuk, Loomis Construction, 28 Big Jim Lane, Leavenworth, $51,998, accessory structure

March 31

Barry and Kimberly O'Brien, AP Construction, 147 Jay Road, Leavenworth, $246,662, single-family residence

Barry and Kimberly O'Brien, AP Construction, 147 Jay Road, $36,922, accessory structure

Gordon R. and Nancy J. Hansen, 1199 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $844,330, single-family residence

Matthew and Kelly Radcliff, 8872 Canal Road, $300,246, single-family residence

William and Donna Elliott Living Trust, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 3655 Bridge St., Monitor, $271,230, single-family residence

Justin and Angela Hamlin, Prestigious Patios LLC, 140 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Kendal E. McAlvey, 11244 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $36,922, accessory structure

City of East Wenatchee

March 1

Gerardo Garcia, 1018 N. Devon, $27,000, remove garage door and replace with a wall and window

March 24

Kirsten Larsen, 833 N. Kansas Ave., $158,000, residential addition and renovation

Lauri Stevens, 1136 Cherry Circle, $2,000, building/frame in garage door

Douglas County

March 1

Douglas County PUD #1, 925 Urban Industrial Way, $66,500, utilities

Ryan and Candice Fast, 131 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $462,521, single-family residence

Mark S. and Sarah A. Battisjohnson, 3159 Martin Place, $1,500, fsta

March 2

Allen J. and Marlene A. McCulloch, 374 Pugsley Place N.W., $658,399, single-family residence

Allen J. and Marlene A. McCulloch, 374 Pugsley Place N.W., $66,000, pool

Mike Mackey, 375 Pugsley Place N.W., $380,071, single-family residence

Louis A. and Marlene D. Bencze, 335 Pugsley Place N.W., $446,611, single-family residence

March 3

Ackerman Construction Inc., 2627 Patriot Way S.E., $356,889, single-family residence

Ackerman Construction Inc., 632 S Perry Ave., $330,136, single-family residence

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 234 21st St. N.W., $252,384, single-family residence

 C & C Investment Properties LLC, 230 21st St. N.W., $270,387, single-family residence

Terry B. Pope, 10 Highland Place, $126,459 , single-family residence

Ron Brokaw, 1497 Road 6 N.E., $111,106, single-family residence

Ackerman Construction Inc., 632 S. Perry Ave., $76,646, garage

Erik L. and Deana L. Brown, 334 Pugsley Place N.W., $469,974, single-family residence

Byron Lott, 824 N. Lyle Ave., $123,072, garage

Roger and Stephanie Funston, 15 Pine Grove Road, $45,000, pool

March 7

Michael L. and Lori Reed, 549 32nd Place N.W., $420,155, single-family residence

Benjamin and Kristin Knierim, 3032 N. Breckenridge Drive, $575,708, single-family residence

Benjamin and Kristin Knierim, 3032 N. Breckenridge Drive, $11,153, retaining wall

Benjamin and Kristin Knierim, 3032 N. Breckenridge Drive, $31,531, patio

Laura Murphy, 16550 Badger Mountain Road, $245,000, manufactured

John Eldon and Kimberly Ann Smith, 276 Spring Canyon Road, Orondo, $3,258, deck

Robert William and Danette Kaye Hamilton Jr., 15 South Shore Drive, Orondo, $24,000, pool

Benjamin and Kristin Knierim, 3032 N. Breckenridge, $51,000, pool

March 8

Patrick and Mary Harney, 72 Harney Lane, $208,375, add well

Brian T. and Megan L. Wetherald, 1241 Jupiter St. S.E., $7,436, retaining wall

March 10

Noe and Guadalupe Sitio, 1380 Pear Lane, Rock Island, $40,052, remodel

Neil Jr. and Sharon Zimmer Sharon R. McMullen, 170 Desert Shores Drive, Orondo, $166,640, pool

Adam Brockman, 121 Weimer Road, Orondo, $99,094, pool

March 11

Gregory J. and Valarie A. Zeller, 218 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $47,784, garage

March 14

MTNS LLC, Aarong Jones Construction LLC, 2562 7th St. S.E., $366,845, single-family residence

March 15

KTS Development, 4577 Colockum View Drive, $550,446, single-family residence

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 970 N. Newport Loop, $282,145, single-family residence

143 Tina Stetner, Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $370,310, single-family residence

Kimberly A. and Timothy E. Feeney, 27 Park Place, $150,000, manual

March 16

Ronald and Linda Bracci Family Trust, Anytime Restoration LLC, 2715 8th St. S.E., $16,911, remodel

Daniel and Maxima Azucena Lopez, 22306 U.S. Highway 97, $28,250, deck

March 17

Sandra L. and Thomas L. Gogert, 95 Riverview Road, Orondo, $261,151, single-family residence

Herold & Vicki Peebles, Monteith Construction LLC, 385 Pugsley Place N.W., $565,419, single-family residence

Carl F. and Mary Lou Lattimer, Just Right Cleaning/Construction Inc., 104 S. Linden Ave., East Wenatchee, $69,646, remodel

March 18

Golden Egg LLC, Graybeal Signs, 5535 Baker Flats Drive, $16,340, sign

HDG LP, Graybeal Signs Inc., 5528 Enterprise Drive, $2,000, sign

Jeffrey R. Clemons, 1920 8th St. S.E., $20,820, accessory structure

TAB Land LLC, Ackerman Construction Inc., 500 3rd St. S.E., $13,078, tenant improvement, Town Toyota lounge remodel

Angelique T. Walton, 6149 Penn Ave., Rock Island, no valuation, demolition

Town of Waterville, North Sky Communications LLC, 174 Road O N.W., Waterville, $9,230, co-location, communications tower

March 21

Robert W. and Susan M. Babitsky, 9 W. Rocky Road Drive, $26,769, accessory structure

Theodore Richard Montoya, Construction Consulting LLC, 3075 N. Breckenridge Drive, $308,257, single-family residence

Robert W. and Susan M. Babitsky, Prestigious Patios LLC, 9 W. Rocky Road Drive, $282,175, pool

March 22

John M. Taylor, EDY Construction Corp., 3121 N.W. Cascade Ave., $125,634, addition

March 23

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 931 N. Newport Loop, $282,145, single-family residence

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 931 Newport Loop, $17,964, garage

Michael L. and Lori Reed, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 545 32nd Place N.W., $44,567, accessory dwelling unit

DJ Reichert Properties LLC, Cascade Central Construction, 3745 5th St. N.E., $1,597,739, warehouse and office construction

March 24

Microsoft Corporation, Convergint Technologies, 875 B Urban Industrial Way, Suite #201, $1,600,000, fire alarm

March 25

Bradley H. Sourbeer and Heidi M. Brown, 406 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $10,000, fence replacement, pool enclosure

Amanda G. Berger, 14 Sunflower Lane, $381,748, single-family residence

Laura A. and Jeffrey J. Sell, LJ Construction LLC, 93 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $23,141, residential addition

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, 3698 Airport Way, Chelan, $34,870, post frame storage building

Willard Neville, Nailbender Construction LLC, 15 N. Gun Club Road, Brewster, $31,369, addition and remodel

March 29

Intergate Columbia I LLC, Burr Computer Environments Inc., 4405 Grant Road Building A, $1,030,000, tenant improvement, chiller evaporative additions for T-Mobile Polaris

Wayne E. and Karen L. Massing, After Hours Plumbing & Heating LLC, 74 Springhill Drive, $2,000, fuel storage tank and appliance

Darrell L. Hoth and Angela C. Shea, Talon River LLC, 501 N. Mason Ave., $15,881, carport

Darrell L. Hoth and Angela C. Shea, Talon River LLC, 501 N. Mason Ave., $26,998, remodel

March 30

Intergate Columbia I LLC, Sabey Construction, 4405 Grant Road Building B, $793,630, tenant improvement, new air handler unit

Harvey Development LLC, Rookard Construction, 27 New Horizon Drive, Orondo, $40,000, pool

March 31

Hannah Woodworth, Harmon Construction, 224 N.W. Chinook Way, $352,180, single-family residence

Kevin and Kim Johnson, Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 121 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $450,828, single-family residence

Jay and Jennifer Witherbee, 395 Pugsley Place N.W., $458,074, single-family residence



