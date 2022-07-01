Purchase Access

Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.

City of Wenatchee

May 2

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Yakima, Eagle Signs LLC, 139 S. Worthen St., no valuation, wall sign

Following Seas LLC, 535 Douglas St., $58,248, home addition/alteration

David and Mary Brushwood, Lange Construction LLC, 931 Silas Lane, $371,523, single-family residence

Paul and Lorna Loveridge, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1524 Fourth St., $10,050, mechanical

Joshua Syria, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1917 Pensione Place, $10,050, mechanical

May 3

Clark Jonathan et al, 1726 Springwater Ave., $3,310, patio

Viridiana A. Ramirez, 2114 Honeysett Road, $1,300, reroof

May 6

Wenatchee School District No. 246, Graybeal Signs, 235 Sunset Ave., no cost listed, post and panel sign

May 10

Jose and Maria Cuevas, 802 S. Wenatchee Ave., $10,000, tenant improvement, converting space to Bakery Sofia

Svensson Investments LLC, Complete Design Inc., 4 Fifth St. Unit C, $9,500, tenant improvement for Luna Sandals

May 12

Jim Becker, 2082 Maiden Lane, no valuation, fuel line and appliance

May 13

John R. La Casse, 825 Walker Ave., no valuation, replace siding

Don and Kathleen Heffner Living Trust, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1914 Skyline Drive, $11,250, mechanical

May 16

Tekni-Plex Inc., Rimmer and Roeter Construction, 1121 S. Columbia St., $24,116, Dolco Packaging storage building

Central Washington Health Services Association, 1201 S. Miller St., $130,132, interior remodel, morgue

City of Wenatchee, Timeless Concrete Design Studios, 7 N. Worthen St. Suite E1, $50,000, tenant improvement for Stemilt Creek Winery's Off The Hill

Shreve Properties, Graybeal Signs, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit A, no valuation, wall sign for The Chicken Shack

Tawnee M. Seals, 1122 Orchard Ave., $24,000, pool

TLC Services, 1044 Columbine St., no valuation, backflow

May 19

Stephen W. Wirth and Amy A. Silvernail Wirth, All in 1 Handyman, 402 Methow St., no valuation, egress window

Randall A. O'Neel, 818 Highland Drive, $10,000, enclose front porch

May 23

Two Bros LLC, Sparks Construction LLC, 2001 N. Wenatchee Ave. Building E, $450,000, pre-engineered steel warehouse, Sav-Mart storage building

May 24

Cherry Management LLC, 1229 Cherry St., no valuation, roof demolition

May 25

Richard Reynolds, Eider Construction, 1030 Finch Lane, eight four-unit townhomes, each valued at $897,639

May 27

Beal Co. LLC, Rentals & Management Co. LLC, 103 S. Mission St., $27,500, tenant improvement for Evergreen Home Loans

May 31

City of Wenatchee, DOH Associates, 504 S. Chelan Ave., $1,300,000, addition/alteration for Pinnacles Prep

Chelan County

May 2

Keith and Lemlem Porter, 2805 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $1,600, addition/alteration

May 3

Paul J. Clark, 613 Crooked Mile Lane, Chelan, $63,382, mobile home

PBTL LLC, Apex Building Services LLC, 700 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $165,000, new commercial project

Rodrigo Mata and Bravo Briseida, A Plus Construction LLC, 4611 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home

Washington State Department of Natural Resources, 3617 Chelan Butte Road, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical permit for T-Mobile

Misenar Holdings Inc., 124 Wapato Way #B, Manson, $41,870, single-family residence

Orrin C. and Anastacia C. Pierce, 78 Stormy Vista Lane, Manson, $40,000, commercial addition/alteration

May 4

Thomas and Dina King, 7123 Union Valley Road, Chelan, $305,692, single-family residence

Susan L. Flick, Outdoor Elements Northwest LLC, 4260 Monitor Orchard Road, Monitor, no valuation, pool/spa

Justin A. and Amanda K. Hammond, 5241 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $73,843, accessory structure

Icicle Properties LLC, Timberwood Construction Inc., 7375 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $10,000, commercial permit, tenant improvement

May 5

Mark Wallace, McCue Construction LLC, 4683 Chelan Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Carl and Megan Swander, Blue Water Homes, 3212 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $584,200, single-family residence

Michael D. and Heidi W. Holte, Builderman Construction Inc., 445 W. Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $460,169, single-family residence

Militello Investments LLC, R&M Builders, 20644 Miracle Mile, Leavenworth, $503,494, single-family residence

Patricia Ohrazda, 116 Burns St., Wenatchee, $62,013, accessory dwelling unit

Hans and Ellen Slette, 8450 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $19,589, accessory structure

May 6

Jeremy J. and Shayla M. Adams, 223 Ambrosia Lane, Malaga, $18,461, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Dennis and Susan Hepner, 1205 Santana Drive, Manson, $79,915, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Vincent J. Conner, Steel Structures America Inc., 21909 S. Shugart Flats Road, Plain, $82,048, accessory structure

Tracy and Lauren Hyatt, Romero Landscaping Service, 105 Wall St., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

May 9

Kelly T. Kortman, 8515 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $186,729, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Emily Webb, 471 N. Madeline Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

May 10

Sunitsch Canyon LLC, Borealis Builders LLC, 11872 Sunitsch Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $214,946, single-family residence

Stonefly Holdings LLC, 6690 Osprey Lane, Cashmere, $146,464, single-family residence

Michael B. Felch, 700 Totem Pole Road #B, Manson, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Liam Morris, 132 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $22,153, accessory structure

May 11

William and Marcy Hericks, 632 Tonalite Lane, Chelan, $456,535, single-family residence

Stamps Orchards Inc., A Plus Construction LLC, 10 Shooting Star Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home

Nathan P. and Laura N. and Steven Turner, Dickinson Construction Inc., 901 Ringsrud Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, demolition

May 12

Rex Helderop, Lexar Homes, 70 Dover Lane, Chelan, $266,871, single-family residence

Rex Helderop, Steel Structures America Inc., 70 Dover Lane, Chelan, $82,048, accessory structure

Robert and Sara Biles, 658 Majestic View Drive, Wenatchee, no valuation, plumbing - residential

Kevin Lackey, Steel Structures America Inc., 8689 N. Dryden Road, Cashmere, $103,842, accessory structure

Corbin Bohart, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 87 Brunner Lane, Cashmere, $15,384, accessory structure-addition/alteration

John and Heather McDowell, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 16537 Lakeview Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $36,922, accessory structure

May 13

David E. Fowler, 2960 Jamaica St., Malaga, $468,776, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Nicholas and Jami Krenz, 53 Clear Creek Lane, Plain, $23,790, accessory dwelling unit

Daniel and Erin Becraft, VRD Builders LLC, 8401 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $811,042, single-family residence

Adam T. West, 11536 U.S. Highway 2, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Ehtasham Malik and Manucharyan Inesse, Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 4095 W. Eaglerock Drive, Wenatchee, no valuation, pool/spa

May 16

R&B Investments Unlimited LLC, Lopez Design LLC, 60 Cowboy Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $239,041, single-family residence

Ty Matthew Hedges, Connor Construction, 1713 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $66,857, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Tom and Brenda Daily, 295 Rosemary Court, Chelan Falls, $287,168, accessory structure

William McGlynn and Julie England, Carlisle Classic Homes, 68 Lucky Dog Lane, Leavenworth, $86,368, accessory dwelling unit

Emily and Kerwin Loukusa et al, 41 Viviane Lane, Leavenworth, $141,133, single-family residence

Jose E. Zaragoza and Esperanza Y. Lopez, 11 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $12,307, accessory structure-addition/alteration

Bruce and Karen Nyberg Trustees, BT Buildingworks LLC, 15460 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $66,182, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Bryan Mrachek, 4147 Hamlin Road, Malaga, no valuation, demolition

May 17

Todd Cohn, One-Way Construction NW Inc., 18347 Little Chumstick Creek Road, Leavenworth, $258,977, single-family residence

Angela and Gavin Loth, 481 Sweetbriar Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $509,618, single-family residence

Richard McClean, Grette Associates LLC, 508 Loop Ave., Manson, no valuation, dock accessory structure

Susan Dodge, VRD Builders LLC, 8450 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - residential

May 18

Anthony Meranto, 634 Donovan Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $285,774, single-family residence

Bill and Heather King, Complete Design, 132 Sugarbee Lane, Chelan, $470,360, single-family residence

Matthew and Andrea Wood, Creasey Log Homes Inc., 20910 Steller Jay Road, Lake Wenatchee, $121,021, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Nicholas and Magan Pell, Simplicity Homes, 7389 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $373,594, single-family residence

Amanda and Ezekiel Telecky, Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 309 Easy St., Wenatchee, no valuation, pool/spa

David and Karen Wade, Wenatchee Petroleum Co., 565 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical - commercial

Brun and Mindy Garfoot, Timberland Homes Inc., 40 Anderson Road, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home

Randal Potter and Dawn Hoge, Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 354 Substation Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

May 19

Bryan and Jody Jennings, Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 301 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $1,051,997, single-family residence

Kaylin Bettinger and Tucker Havekost, Alison Miller Architect LLC, 7988 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $363,677, single-family residence

Derek and Molly Hill, Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 151 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $710,274, single-family residence

John Jr. Becker, 4195 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, no valuation, mechanical - residential

Denise and William Hall, Custom Construction & Cabinetry LLP, 702 Easy St., no valuation, plumbing - residential

Joan McGovern, Lakeside Heating & A/C, 195 Chase Ave., Cashmere, no valuation, mechanical - residential

May 20

Gary Oyler and Bethany Porter, Larry E. Hibbard, 1769 Stehekin Valley Road, Stehekin, $189,389, single-family residence

Dale and Anna Hall, Helton Builders Inc., 311 May Lane, Wenatchee, $59,053, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Michael P. and Laurie A. Adams, 449 Lakayuse Road, Manson, $113,072, accessory structure

Russell R. Miller et al, 90 Precision Lane, Malaga, $258,540, new commercial project

Kurtix and Kristine Sixel, Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 303 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

May 23

Mark and Debbie Ossewaarde, Smith Excavation, 40 Sackett Glen Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

May 24

Bruce Clurman and Debra Gumbardo, Bollinger Construction LLC, 10627 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $286,913, single-family residence

Clifford and Kate Trent, BT Buildingworks LLC, Beaver Creek Custom Construction, 12439 Hill St., Plain, $116,346, accessory dwelling unit

Daniel and Virginia Swindell, 124 E. Peters St., $285,636, single-family residence

Steve and Trudy Maloof, Chim Chimney Fireplace & Spa, 8980 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical - residential

May 25

Juan and Nancy Castro, Construction Consulting LLC, 7031 School St., Dryden, $143,638, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Zack Jacobson, 9165 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $357,218, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Ray Family Living Trust, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 58 Mountain Lake Lane, Chelan, $270,153, single-family residence

May 26

Logan Bosket et al, Alison Miller Architect LLC, 353 Bjork Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $288,913, single-family residence

Cyrus and Sara Bowthorpe, 182 Shadow Hill Lane, Chelan, $206,471, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Jacob Roth, R&B In estments Unlimited LLC, 25507 Riata St., Plain, $193,755, single-family residence

Roy and Eugenia Miller Trust, The Dock Company LLC, 12282 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock

Richard D. Donaldson, Wenatchee Ptroleum Co., 425 Lone Piper Drive, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical - residential

May 27

Fish Lake Community Club Inc., The Dock Company LLC, 22546 Alpine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, no valuation, dock

Harland and Deborah Markham, Complete Design, 52 Mike Keys Road, Manson, $132,047, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Rick and Roberta Hanson, Varrelman Concrete & Construction, 379 Tutino Construction LLC, 379 Moo Lane, Chelan, $369,216, accessory structure

Ronald and Cheryl Riggs, Lopez Design LLC, 142 Turkey Point Lane, $89,022, accessory structure

Rick and Roberta Hanson, Allways Plumbing, 379 Moo Lane, Chelan, no valuation, plumbing - residential

Rick and Roberta Hanson, Holden's LLC, 379 Moo Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical - residential

May 31

Shaun C. Lacour and Troy Fetzer, 3200 Jagla Road, $412,065, single-family residence

Christopher Skolrud et al, Erik Mueller Contracting Inc., 2260 Pine Tree Road, Lake Wenatchee, $269,488, single-family residence

East Wenatchee

Building permits issued in May by the city of East Wenatchee were not available at press time.

Douglas County

May 4

Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez, Daisy Denise Lugo-Sanchez, Ana Cecilia Sanchez, Bravo Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez and Daisy Denise Lugo-Sanchez, 817 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $394,920, single-family residence

Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez, Daisy Denise Lugo-Sanchez, Ana Cecilia Sanchez Bravo Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez and Daisy Denise Lugo-Sanchez, 835 Rock Island Road, $384,866, East Wenatchee, single-family residence

Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez, Daisy Denise Lugo-Sanchez, Ana Cecilia Sanchez, Bravo Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez and Daisy Denise Lugo-Sanchez, 825 Rock Island Road, $399,321, East Wenatchee, single-family residence

May 5

Brooke and Thomas William Friedlander, The Road Home Inc., 2341 Catalina Drive, East Wenatchee, $1,001,824, single-family residence

May 9

Russell Scott Clark, Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 200 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $657,990, single-family residence

Jeff Dane and Lisa Carol Gaston, JG Carpentry LLC, 1760 Canyon Trail, $123,072, accessory structure

May 11

Triple R Construction LLC, 2514 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $351,703, single-family residence

Triple R Construction LLC, 2516 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $397,912, single-family residence

Scott E. Reiman, Sage Homes LLC, 37 Cougar Ridge Road, East Wenatchee, $364,646, accessory dwelling unit

Thomas J. and Jackie J. Holcomb, Construction Consulting LLC, 3004 N. Breckenridge Drive, $33,242, retaining wall

May 13

Matthew and Melanie Porter, 14 Greens Canyon Road, Orondo, $283,006, acessory dwelling unit

Michelle D. Ballou, Countryman General Contractors Inc. 2545 6th St. S.E., $77,455, addition

May 16

Adam Brizendine (Selland Construction), Sage Homes LLC, 11 Riverside Place, Rock Island, $254,994, garage

Lorraine Libby-Thomas and Blaine Dempke, General Consulting Services Inc., 1950 Diamond Court, East Wenatchee, $70,618, remodel

Mitchel Lee Nelson, Divco Inc., 5537 Enterprise Drive, East Wenatchee, $9,500, mechanical

May 17

C&C Investment Properties LLC, 221 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $260,323, single-family residence

C&C Investment Properties LLC, 215 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $260,323, single-family residence

May 18

William S. and Rebecca L. Baxter, 756 Oberg Road, Orondo, $775,588, single-family residence

William S. and Rebecca L. Baxter, 756 Oberg Road, Orondo, $104,108, garage

Adam Brizendine (Selland Construction), Sage Homes LLC, 29 Riverside Place, Rock Island, $113,808, accessory structure

May 19

Gary and Barbara Gudmundson, 697 Ski View Drive, East Wenatchee, $244,408, accessory dwelling unit

Oscar J. Hernandez, 3961 N.E. Vista Del Rey Drive, East Wenatchee, $2,036, deck

May 20

Timberwood Homes LLC, S. Kent Ave., East Wenatchee, $369,547, single-family residence

Timberwood Homes LLC, 1621 S. Kelvin Court, East Wenatchee, $506,453, single-family residence

Javier Sanchez, 4240 N.W. Cascade Ave., $80,000, pool

Matthew W. and Julie S. Pickett, 228 Grange Road, $100,000, manufactured

May 24

Donald Paul and Denise Crocker, 201 Central St., $20,000, manufactured

Middle Kingdom LLC, Luna Truman, Norris Homes Inc., 45 Rivendell Road, Waterville, $123,964, single-family residence

Middle Kingdom LLC, Luna Truman, Norris Homes Inc., 35 Rivendell Road, Waterville, $218,405, single-family residence

Middle Kingdom LLC, Luna Truman, Norris Homes Inc., 25 Rivendell Road, Waterville, $123,964, single-family residence

Middle Kingdom LLC, Luna Truman, Norris Homes Inc., 174 Stinar Road, Waterville, $123,964, single-family residence

Javier Sanchez, Prazer Construction LLC, 4240 N.W. Cascade Ave., $19,945, retaining wall

Daniel J. and Linda M. Russell, Wenatchee Petroleum, 400 W. Beach Drive, Orondo, $8,500, residential fuel storage tank and appliance

May 25

John F. and Marjorie S. Gradwohl, 46 A. Orchard Place, Orondo, $224,586, accessory dwelling unit

Hal and Michelle Signett, 3186 2nd St. S.E., $558,161, single-family residence

May 27

Jeffery and Maulitta Brown, Judge & Associates Inc., 200 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $19,953, deck

Adam Brizendine (Selland Construction), Rookard Construction, 25 Riverside Place, Rock Island, $80,000, pool

Ryan and Candice Fast, Rookard Construction, 131 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $20,000, pool

Timberwood Homes LLC, 676 S. Juli Ave., $494,257, single-family residence

Chris Rinke, Steel Structures America LLC, 1242 W. Baseline Road, Waterville, $153,840, garage

May 31

Nancy Jane Anderson and Sandra Kay Leduc, HCD Homes LLC, 451 S. Partridge Lane, $449,422, single-family residence