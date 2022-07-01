Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.
City of Wenatchee
May 2
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Yakima, Eagle Signs LLC, 139 S. Worthen St., no valuation, wall sign
Following Seas LLC, 535 Douglas St., $58,248, home addition/alteration
David and Mary Brushwood, Lange Construction LLC, 931 Silas Lane, $371,523, single-family residence
Paul and Lorna Loveridge, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1524 Fourth St., $10,050, mechanical
Joshua Syria, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1917 Pensione Place, $10,050, mechanical
May 3
Clark Jonathan et al, 1726 Springwater Ave., $3,310, patio
Viridiana A. Ramirez, 2114 Honeysett Road, $1,300, reroof
May 6
Wenatchee School District No. 246, Graybeal Signs, 235 Sunset Ave., no cost listed, post and panel sign
May 10
Jose and Maria Cuevas, 802 S. Wenatchee Ave., $10,000, tenant improvement, converting space to Bakery Sofia
Svensson Investments LLC, Complete Design Inc., 4 Fifth St. Unit C, $9,500, tenant improvement for Luna Sandals
May 12
Jim Becker, 2082 Maiden Lane, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
May 13
John R. La Casse, 825 Walker Ave., no valuation, replace siding
Don and Kathleen Heffner Living Trust, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1914 Skyline Drive, $11,250, mechanical
May 16
Tekni-Plex Inc., Rimmer and Roeter Construction, 1121 S. Columbia St., $24,116, Dolco Packaging storage building
Central Washington Health Services Association, 1201 S. Miller St., $130,132, interior remodel, morgue
City of Wenatchee, Timeless Concrete Design Studios, 7 N. Worthen St. Suite E1, $50,000, tenant improvement for Stemilt Creek Winery's Off The Hill
Shreve Properties, Graybeal Signs, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit A, no valuation, wall sign for The Chicken Shack
Tawnee M. Seals, 1122 Orchard Ave., $24,000, pool
TLC Services, 1044 Columbine St., no valuation, backflow
May 19
Stephen W. Wirth and Amy A. Silvernail Wirth, All in 1 Handyman, 402 Methow St., no valuation, egress window
Randall A. O'Neel, 818 Highland Drive, $10,000, enclose front porch
May 23
Two Bros LLC, Sparks Construction LLC, 2001 N. Wenatchee Ave. Building E, $450,000, pre-engineered steel warehouse, Sav-Mart storage building
May 24
Cherry Management LLC, 1229 Cherry St., no valuation, roof demolition
May 25
Richard Reynolds, Eider Construction, 1030 Finch Lane, eight four-unit townhomes, each valued at $897,639
May 27
Beal Co. LLC, Rentals & Management Co. LLC, 103 S. Mission St., $27,500, tenant improvement for Evergreen Home Loans
May 31
City of Wenatchee, DOH Associates, 504 S. Chelan Ave., $1,300,000, addition/alteration for Pinnacles Prep
Chelan County
May 2
Keith and Lemlem Porter, 2805 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $1,600, addition/alteration
May 3
Paul J. Clark, 613 Crooked Mile Lane, Chelan, $63,382, mobile home
PBTL LLC, Apex Building Services LLC, 700 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $165,000, new commercial project
Rodrigo Mata and Bravo Briseida, A Plus Construction LLC, 4611 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home
Washington State Department of Natural Resources, 3617 Chelan Butte Road, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical permit for T-Mobile
Misenar Holdings Inc., 124 Wapato Way #B, Manson, $41,870, single-family residence
Orrin C. and Anastacia C. Pierce, 78 Stormy Vista Lane, Manson, $40,000, commercial addition/alteration
May 4
Thomas and Dina King, 7123 Union Valley Road, Chelan, $305,692, single-family residence
Susan L. Flick, Outdoor Elements Northwest LLC, 4260 Monitor Orchard Road, Monitor, no valuation, pool/spa
Justin A. and Amanda K. Hammond, 5241 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $73,843, accessory structure
Icicle Properties LLC, Timberwood Construction Inc., 7375 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $10,000, commercial permit, tenant improvement
May 5
Mark Wallace, McCue Construction LLC, 4683 Chelan Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Carl and Megan Swander, Blue Water Homes, 3212 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $584,200, single-family residence
Michael D. and Heidi W. Holte, Builderman Construction Inc., 445 W. Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $460,169, single-family residence
Militello Investments LLC, R&M Builders, 20644 Miracle Mile, Leavenworth, $503,494, single-family residence
Patricia Ohrazda, 116 Burns St., Wenatchee, $62,013, accessory dwelling unit
Hans and Ellen Slette, 8450 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $19,589, accessory structure
May 6
Jeremy J. and Shayla M. Adams, 223 Ambrosia Lane, Malaga, $18,461, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Dennis and Susan Hepner, 1205 Santana Drive, Manson, $79,915, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Vincent J. Conner, Steel Structures America Inc., 21909 S. Shugart Flats Road, Plain, $82,048, accessory structure
Tracy and Lauren Hyatt, Romero Landscaping Service, 105 Wall St., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
May 9
Kelly T. Kortman, 8515 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $186,729, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Emily Webb, 471 N. Madeline Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
May 10
Sunitsch Canyon LLC, Borealis Builders LLC, 11872 Sunitsch Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $214,946, single-family residence
Stonefly Holdings LLC, 6690 Osprey Lane, Cashmere, $146,464, single-family residence
Michael B. Felch, 700 Totem Pole Road #B, Manson, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Liam Morris, 132 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $22,153, accessory structure
May 11
William and Marcy Hericks, 632 Tonalite Lane, Chelan, $456,535, single-family residence
Stamps Orchards Inc., A Plus Construction LLC, 10 Shooting Star Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home
Nathan P. and Laura N. and Steven Turner, Dickinson Construction Inc., 901 Ringsrud Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, demolition
May 12
Rex Helderop, Lexar Homes, 70 Dover Lane, Chelan, $266,871, single-family residence
Rex Helderop, Steel Structures America Inc., 70 Dover Lane, Chelan, $82,048, accessory structure
Robert and Sara Biles, 658 Majestic View Drive, Wenatchee, no valuation, plumbing - residential
Kevin Lackey, Steel Structures America Inc., 8689 N. Dryden Road, Cashmere, $103,842, accessory structure
Corbin Bohart, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 87 Brunner Lane, Cashmere, $15,384, accessory structure-addition/alteration
John and Heather McDowell, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 16537 Lakeview Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $36,922, accessory structure
May 13
David E. Fowler, 2960 Jamaica St., Malaga, $468,776, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Nicholas and Jami Krenz, 53 Clear Creek Lane, Plain, $23,790, accessory dwelling unit
Daniel and Erin Becraft, VRD Builders LLC, 8401 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $811,042, single-family residence
Adam T. West, 11536 U.S. Highway 2, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Ehtasham Malik and Manucharyan Inesse, Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 4095 W. Eaglerock Drive, Wenatchee, no valuation, pool/spa
May 16
R&B Investments Unlimited LLC, Lopez Design LLC, 60 Cowboy Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $239,041, single-family residence
Ty Matthew Hedges, Connor Construction, 1713 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $66,857, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Tom and Brenda Daily, 295 Rosemary Court, Chelan Falls, $287,168, accessory structure
William McGlynn and Julie England, Carlisle Classic Homes, 68 Lucky Dog Lane, Leavenworth, $86,368, accessory dwelling unit
Emily and Kerwin Loukusa et al, 41 Viviane Lane, Leavenworth, $141,133, single-family residence
Jose E. Zaragoza and Esperanza Y. Lopez, 11 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $12,307, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Bruce and Karen Nyberg Trustees, BT Buildingworks LLC, 15460 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $66,182, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Bryan Mrachek, 4147 Hamlin Road, Malaga, no valuation, demolition
May 17
Todd Cohn, One-Way Construction NW Inc., 18347 Little Chumstick Creek Road, Leavenworth, $258,977, single-family residence
Angela and Gavin Loth, 481 Sweetbriar Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $509,618, single-family residence
Richard McClean, Grette Associates LLC, 508 Loop Ave., Manson, no valuation, dock accessory structure
Susan Dodge, VRD Builders LLC, 8450 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - residential
May 18
Anthony Meranto, 634 Donovan Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $285,774, single-family residence
Bill and Heather King, Complete Design, 132 Sugarbee Lane, Chelan, $470,360, single-family residence
Matthew and Andrea Wood, Creasey Log Homes Inc., 20910 Steller Jay Road, Lake Wenatchee, $121,021, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Nicholas and Magan Pell, Simplicity Homes, 7389 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $373,594, single-family residence
Amanda and Ezekiel Telecky, Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 309 Easy St., Wenatchee, no valuation, pool/spa
David and Karen Wade, Wenatchee Petroleum Co., 565 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical - commercial
Brun and Mindy Garfoot, Timberland Homes Inc., 40 Anderson Road, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home
Randal Potter and Dawn Hoge, Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 354 Substation Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
May 19
Bryan and Jody Jennings, Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 301 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $1,051,997, single-family residence
Kaylin Bettinger and Tucker Havekost, Alison Miller Architect LLC, 7988 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $363,677, single-family residence
Derek and Molly Hill, Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 151 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $710,274, single-family residence
John Jr. Becker, 4195 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Denise and William Hall, Custom Construction & Cabinetry LLP, 702 Easy St., no valuation, plumbing - residential
Joan McGovern, Lakeside Heating & A/C, 195 Chase Ave., Cashmere, no valuation, mechanical - residential
May 20
Gary Oyler and Bethany Porter, Larry E. Hibbard, 1769 Stehekin Valley Road, Stehekin, $189,389, single-family residence
Dale and Anna Hall, Helton Builders Inc., 311 May Lane, Wenatchee, $59,053, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Michael P. and Laurie A. Adams, 449 Lakayuse Road, Manson, $113,072, accessory structure
Russell R. Miller et al, 90 Precision Lane, Malaga, $258,540, new commercial project
Kurtix and Kristine Sixel, Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 303 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
May 23
Mark and Debbie Ossewaarde, Smith Excavation, 40 Sackett Glen Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
May 24
Bruce Clurman and Debra Gumbardo, Bollinger Construction LLC, 10627 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $286,913, single-family residence
Clifford and Kate Trent, BT Buildingworks LLC, Beaver Creek Custom Construction, 12439 Hill St., Plain, $116,346, accessory dwelling unit
Daniel and Virginia Swindell, 124 E. Peters St., $285,636, single-family residence
Steve and Trudy Maloof, Chim Chimney Fireplace & Spa, 8980 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical - residential
May 25
Juan and Nancy Castro, Construction Consulting LLC, 7031 School St., Dryden, $143,638, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Zack Jacobson, 9165 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $357,218, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Ray Family Living Trust, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 58 Mountain Lake Lane, Chelan, $270,153, single-family residence
May 26
Logan Bosket et al, Alison Miller Architect LLC, 353 Bjork Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $288,913, single-family residence
Cyrus and Sara Bowthorpe, 182 Shadow Hill Lane, Chelan, $206,471, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Jacob Roth, R&B In estments Unlimited LLC, 25507 Riata St., Plain, $193,755, single-family residence
Roy and Eugenia Miller Trust, The Dock Company LLC, 12282 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock
Richard D. Donaldson, Wenatchee Ptroleum Co., 425 Lone Piper Drive, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical - residential
May 27
Fish Lake Community Club Inc., The Dock Company LLC, 22546 Alpine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, no valuation, dock
Harland and Deborah Markham, Complete Design, 52 Mike Keys Road, Manson, $132,047, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Rick and Roberta Hanson, Varrelman Concrete & Construction, 379 Tutino Construction LLC, 379 Moo Lane, Chelan, $369,216, accessory structure
Ronald and Cheryl Riggs, Lopez Design LLC, 142 Turkey Point Lane, $89,022, accessory structure
Rick and Roberta Hanson, Allways Plumbing, 379 Moo Lane, Chelan, no valuation, plumbing - residential
Rick and Roberta Hanson, Holden's LLC, 379 Moo Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical - residential
May 31
Shaun C. Lacour and Troy Fetzer, 3200 Jagla Road, $412,065, single-family residence
Christopher Skolrud et al, Erik Mueller Contracting Inc., 2260 Pine Tree Road, Lake Wenatchee, $269,488, single-family residence
East Wenatchee
Building permits issued in May by the city of East Wenatchee were not available at press time.
Douglas County
May 4
Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez, Daisy Denise Lugo-Sanchez, Ana Cecilia Sanchez, Bravo Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez and Daisy Denise Lugo-Sanchez, 817 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $394,920, single-family residence
Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez, Daisy Denise Lugo-Sanchez, Ana Cecilia Sanchez Bravo Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez and Daisy Denise Lugo-Sanchez, 835 Rock Island Road, $384,866, East Wenatchee, single-family residence
Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez, Daisy Denise Lugo-Sanchez, Ana Cecilia Sanchez, Bravo Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez and Daisy Denise Lugo-Sanchez, 825 Rock Island Road, $399,321, East Wenatchee, single-family residence
May 5
Brooke and Thomas William Friedlander, The Road Home Inc., 2341 Catalina Drive, East Wenatchee, $1,001,824, single-family residence
May 9
Russell Scott Clark, Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 200 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $657,990, single-family residence
Jeff Dane and Lisa Carol Gaston, JG Carpentry LLC, 1760 Canyon Trail, $123,072, accessory structure
May 11
Triple R Construction LLC, 2514 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $351,703, single-family residence
Triple R Construction LLC, 2516 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $397,912, single-family residence
Scott E. Reiman, Sage Homes LLC, 37 Cougar Ridge Road, East Wenatchee, $364,646, accessory dwelling unit
Thomas J. and Jackie J. Holcomb, Construction Consulting LLC, 3004 N. Breckenridge Drive, $33,242, retaining wall
May 13
Matthew and Melanie Porter, 14 Greens Canyon Road, Orondo, $283,006, acessory dwelling unit
Michelle D. Ballou, Countryman General Contractors Inc. 2545 6th St. S.E., $77,455, addition
May 16
Adam Brizendine (Selland Construction), Sage Homes LLC, 11 Riverside Place, Rock Island, $254,994, garage
Lorraine Libby-Thomas and Blaine Dempke, General Consulting Services Inc., 1950 Diamond Court, East Wenatchee, $70,618, remodel
Mitchel Lee Nelson, Divco Inc., 5537 Enterprise Drive, East Wenatchee, $9,500, mechanical
May 17
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 221 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $260,323, single-family residence
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 215 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $260,323, single-family residence
May 18
William S. and Rebecca L. Baxter, 756 Oberg Road, Orondo, $775,588, single-family residence
William S. and Rebecca L. Baxter, 756 Oberg Road, Orondo, $104,108, garage
Adam Brizendine (Selland Construction), Sage Homes LLC, 29 Riverside Place, Rock Island, $113,808, accessory structure
May 19
Gary and Barbara Gudmundson, 697 Ski View Drive, East Wenatchee, $244,408, accessory dwelling unit
Oscar J. Hernandez, 3961 N.E. Vista Del Rey Drive, East Wenatchee, $2,036, deck
May 20
Timberwood Homes LLC, S. Kent Ave., East Wenatchee, $369,547, single-family residence
Timberwood Homes LLC, 1621 S. Kelvin Court, East Wenatchee, $506,453, single-family residence
Javier Sanchez, 4240 N.W. Cascade Ave., $80,000, pool
Matthew W. and Julie S. Pickett, 228 Grange Road, $100,000, manufactured
May 24
Donald Paul and Denise Crocker, 201 Central St., $20,000, manufactured
Middle Kingdom LLC, Luna Truman, Norris Homes Inc., 45 Rivendell Road, Waterville, $123,964, single-family residence
Middle Kingdom LLC, Luna Truman, Norris Homes Inc., 35 Rivendell Road, Waterville, $218,405, single-family residence
Middle Kingdom LLC, Luna Truman, Norris Homes Inc., 25 Rivendell Road, Waterville, $123,964, single-family residence
Middle Kingdom LLC, Luna Truman, Norris Homes Inc., 174 Stinar Road, Waterville, $123,964, single-family residence
Javier Sanchez, Prazer Construction LLC, 4240 N.W. Cascade Ave., $19,945, retaining wall
Daniel J. and Linda M. Russell, Wenatchee Petroleum, 400 W. Beach Drive, Orondo, $8,500, residential fuel storage tank and appliance
May 25
John F. and Marjorie S. Gradwohl, 46 A. Orchard Place, Orondo, $224,586, accessory dwelling unit
Hal and Michelle Signett, 3186 2nd St. S.E., $558,161, single-family residence
May 27
Jeffery and Maulitta Brown, Judge & Associates Inc., 200 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $19,953, deck
Adam Brizendine (Selland Construction), Rookard Construction, 25 Riverside Place, Rock Island, $80,000, pool
Ryan and Candice Fast, Rookard Construction, 131 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $20,000, pool
Timberwood Homes LLC, 676 S. Juli Ave., $494,257, single-family residence
Chris Rinke, Steel Structures America LLC, 1242 W. Baseline Road, Waterville, $153,840, garage
May 31
Nancy Jane Anderson and Sandra Kay Leduc, HCD Homes LLC, 451 S. Partridge Lane, $449,422, single-family residence