Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.
City of Wenatchee
Sept. 1
Bryan and Kiley Bedson et al, 1041 Columbine St. Unit B, $18,256, accessory dwelling unit
John Barkhausen and Caroline Rex Waller, 114 S. Franklin Ave., $78,000, addition/alteration
Vanessa and Paula Martinez, Turner Restoration LLC, 800 Third St., $10,300, patio
Sept. 7
Uriel Escobedo Jr., Rookard Custom Pools LLC, 409 Castlewood Place, $20,000, pool
Elizabeth J. Sanchez, Empire Roofing Systems, 1406 S. Wenatchee Ave., $12,357, reroof
Esperanza Gamez et al, Renewal By Anderson of Washington, 1201 Brown St., no valuation, miscellaneous
Sept. 8
Craig Burke, 845 Methow St., $500, miscellaneous
Sept. 12
Gary Amaral and Teresa H. Nguyen, 1418 Orchard Ave., $9,322, patio
Start Again LLC, 201 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite B, $32,503, tenant improvement for Sweat Equity Cycle Studio LLC
Wenatchee River General Contractor LLC, 426 Malaga Ave., no valuation, miscellaneous
Sept. 13
GC Building Inc., Jester's Roofing LLC, 25 N. Wenatchee Ave., $8,000, reroof
Sept. 14
Michiel L. Salmon, Forte Architects Inc., 919 First St., $72,000, pool house and pergola
Roger Mejia, Reve Exteriors LLC, 131 S. Delaware Ave., $11,066, reroof
Sept. 16
Yang & Liu Investment LLC, Sadler Construction Inc., 6 N. Wenatchee Ave., $200,000, expand Iwa Sushi restaurant into adjacent space
Wenatchee River General Contractor LLC, 426 Malaga Ave., $10,000, interior remodel
Sept. 19
Burke Apartments LLC, 119 Okanogan Ave. Apt. 1, no valuation, plumbing
Sept. 20
Washington Cacade Pharmacy LLC, 1625 N. Wenatchee Ave., $52,455, tenant improvement for Hope Care Clinic
Valley North Center LLC (Target Store # 1064), Rudnick and Sons LLC, 1102 Springwater Ave., no valuation, sign
Sept. 21
BTO LLC, Empire Roofing Systems, 2101 Duncan Road, $135,900, reroof
Karin Lammert, The Fireplace guyy LLC, 2014 Maiden Lane, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Sept. 22
Washington State University, 1104 N. Western Ave., $489,018, addition/alteration to USDA greenhouse
Simon Regena, Sky Hawk Excavation, 107 Schafer St., no valuation, reroof
Sept. 26
TKC! LLC, Graybeal Signs, 146 Easy Way, no valuation, monument, wall and projecting signs for Dutch Bros.
Start Again LLC, Graybeal Signs, 201 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, wall sign for Sweat Equity Cycle Studio
Sept. 27
First Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., $2,850, addition/alteration
Sept. 28
Roberts Construction LLC, 986 Racine Springs Drive, $352,134, single-family residence
Sergio and Sonia Castaneda, H Drafting & Design, 2119 Honeysett Road, $3,236, patio
Savvycakes LLC, J & JP Construction LLC, 623 Orondo Ave., no valuation, siding and windows
Victoria E. Vaca, Navarrete Construction LLC, 527 Malaga Ave., $8,000, reroof
Sept. 30
Chelan County PUD, 333 Olds Station Road, $11,556, metal carport
Chelan County
Sept. 1
Christel Properties LLC, Lopez Design LLC, 163 Faulkenberry Lane, Chelan, $112,889, single-family residence
David and Anja Celli, Lopez Design LLC, 17925 River Road, Leavenworth, $8,820, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Scot F. and Sally A. Beahan, Bigdog Structures LLC, 316 Bud Break Lane, Manson, $78,766, accessory structure
Michael and Gail Brandeberry Revocable Living Trust, Rl Rogers Construction LLC, 5015 Harnden Road, Cashmere, $42,768, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Heather and Brandon Schuh, 2687 Cedar Crest, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Sept. 2
Wheeler Ridge LLC, 2366 Upper Wheeler Road, $100,000, new construction
Keith W. Wall, 28 Fall Creek Lane, Leavenworth, $235,118, single-family residence-addition/alteration
John W. Jones Jr., A.S. Contractors, 2156 Manson Blvd., Manson, no valuation, mobile home
Richard J. and Pamela Loofburrow Legacy Trust, Dava Construction LLC, 3035 Eastview Lane, $55,793, accessory structure
Sept. 6
Glenn S. Brunson, Daniel's General Construction LLC, 1831 Cottontail Lane, Chelan, $399,557, single-family residence
Lisa Schmidt, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 9869 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $99,886, accessory dwelling unit
Sept. 7
Jason Markham, 1961 Summit Blvd., Manson, $482,470, single-family residence
Sept. 8
Laurie J. Braunstein, 11033 North Road #B, Leavenworth, $134,497, accessory dwelling unit
Patrick and Kimber O’Connor, 59 Karl Downs Lane, Cashmere $78,766, accessory structure
Datto LLC, Outdoor Elements Northwest LLC, 6310 Hay Canyon Road, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
Sept. 9
Kurtis L. Wyant, 196 Rock Ranch Lane, Chelan, $86,183, accessory dwelling unit
James and Mary Klarich, Borealis Builders LLC, 175 Alpenview Drive, Leavenworth, $463,102, single-family residence
Gregory L. Parrish, 91 Joyful Place, Leavenworth, $64,637, single-family residence-addition/alteration
BT Buildingworks LLC, 330 Aria Lane, $498,151, single-family residence
Keith A. Johnson, 75 Tennant Lane, Chelan, $49,844, accessory structure
Sept. 12
Matthew and Sharon Seguin, Lopez Design LLC, 12622 Agape Hill Road, Leavenworth, $793,788, single-family residence
Matthew and Sharon Seguin, Outdoor Elements Northwest LLC, 12622 Agape Hill Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa
Debra and Jay Bertram, Lopez Design LLC, 229 Goose Rock Lane, Malaga, $334,884, accessory dwelling unit
George and Lisa Westover, Smith Excavation, 146 Mirabella Drive, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Sept. 13
Adam and Cynthia Rasmussen, RAS Construction Inc., 966 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $405,923, single-family residence
James and Kimberly Rose, Andrew Morris, 2206 Pine Tree Road, Leavenworth, $55,998, accessory structure
Thomas Davies, Wiley Construction LLC, 9789 Dye Road, Leavenworth, $352,478, single-family residence
Diane Parker, NJB Construction, 8201 Williams Canyon Road, Cashmere, $52,921, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Stuart W. Pitstick and Emily Leighpitstick, 8746 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $21,179, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Owen Adcock, Wray Electric, 6164 Big Springs Ranch Road, Malaga, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Sept. 14
William Swayne, Complete Design, 649 Manson Blvd., Manson, $168,675, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Zachary P. and Elizabeth M. Hileman, 350 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Gene and Dianne Wannschaff, 5668 Tigner Road, Cashmere, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Sept. 15
WA State Parks and Recreation Commission, 21588 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Leavenworth, $125,000, addition/alteration
Karla and Joel Hix, 787 Majestic View Drive, Wenatchee, $68,386, additional dwelling unit
Brooks and Gracia Gilbertson, Gilbertson Construction LLC, 22415 Stirrup Road, Leavenworth, $85,952, single-family residence
Kendell and Patricia Mulvaney, 5980 Entiat River Road, Entiat, demolition
Sept. 16
9783 Dye Road LLC, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 9783 Dye Road, Leavenworth, $340,079, single-family residence
Bradley S. and Susan E. Freden, Titus Construction LLC, 44 Firwood Lane, Manson, $18,768, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Todd and Kellie James, 11919 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Holly A. Watkins, 10642 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition
Sept. 19
Dogwood Industries LLC, 1476 Nixon Rapids Lane #C10, Malaga, $999,995, new commercial construction
Michael Roser, 3D HandymanPro, 806 Shooting Star Lane, Chelan, $38,460, accessory structure
Sept. 21
Collin Hauskins, 774 Interior Road, Leavenworth, $793,888, single-family residence
Timothy J. and Ginger E. Ewing, 1080 Washington St., Manson, $142,418, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Matthew and Tara Henery, Morisoli & Son Construction, 21301 Lariat Road, Plain, $315,531, single-family residence
Brian E. and Jeneen F. Nixon, 12654 Icicle Place, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Sept. 22
Roaring Creek Cabin LLC, 17765 Roaring Creek Road, Leavenworth, $163,953, accessory dwelling unit
Kyle M. and Danielle J. Hart, 1629 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Sept. 23
Stephanie and Shawn Bohannan, Ghiglia Homes LLC, 331 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $682,466, single-family residence
Sept. 26
Don and Koni Braman, Carlisle Classic Homes, 3565 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $425,124, single-family residence
DB&D Realty LLC, Otis Childers Construction, 23111 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Leavenworth, $548,772, single-family residence
Paul D. Jr. Darrow, The Fireplace Guy LLC, 18610 U.S. Highway 2, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Sept. 27
Larry Christensen, Rimmer & Roeter Construction Inc., 9192 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $674,425, single-family residence
Larry Christensen, Rimmer & Roeter Construction Inc., 9188 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $162,572, accessory dwelling unit
Roaring Creek Cabin LLC, 17765 Roaring Creek Road, Leavenworth, $43,844, accessory structure
Sept. 28
Tim Gellatly, 77 Byron Lane, Leavenworth, $36,922, accessory structure
Erika Nesholm and David Smith, Americans Exterior Solutions Corp., 7205 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $100,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Matthew and Tara Henery, Morisoli & Son Construction, 21301 Lariat Road, Leavenworth, $15,000, accessory structure
Michael S. Smith and Tracie J. Davidson, 191 Shales Lane, Leavenworth, $1,065, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Sept. 29
Daniel Reichert, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 3540 Warehouse Road, Monitor, $29,537, accessory structure
Ross and Lauren Peterson, Timberwood Construction Inc., 18172 River Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical - residential
Sept. 30
Christine T. Morales, 18769 Pine Cone Drive, Leavenworth, $189,690, single-family residence
Christine T. Morales, 17025 Lupine Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Maitri Living Trust, Catherine Oldfield Trustee, 238 Quetilquasoon Road, Manson, $40,219, accessory dwelling unit
Gregory E. Bingham, 10904 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa
Holden Village Inc., Faber Construction Corp., 11155 Railroad Creek, Chelan, $75,000, new commercial structure
Mulhall Construction Inc., 278 Wapato Way B, C and D, Manson, no valuation, commercial tenant improvement
City of East Wenatchee
Sept. 7
Manuel Camacho, 1351 N. Devon Ave., $23,000, building/convert carport to garage
Sept. 15
Darin Arnall, 554 N. Colorado Ave., plumbing
Douglas County
Sept. 1
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, 305 N. Stark Ave., East Wenatchee, $80,000, demolition of house, barn, concrete slabs
Sept. 7
Tyler J. and Ashley Nicole Eldred, 2133 S. Majestic Drive, East Wenatchee, $249,541, single-family residence
SCR Holdings LLC, 114 Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $573,042, single-family residence
David James and Amanda M. Arlt, 2244 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $20,000, pool
Sept. 9
Russell C. and Linda C. Pangborn, 711 Turtle Rock Road, East Wenatchee, $197,732, no valuation, remodel
Sept. 13
Tracy Smith and Jeanette O'Neil, 75 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $368,330, single-family residence
David and Michelle Routhier, 3241 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $70,000, pool
Sept. 14
Timberwood Homes LLC, 661 S. Juli Ave., East Wenatchee, $470,294, single-family residence
Brandon Williams, 90 S. Valliant Drive, East Wenatchee, $568,323, single-family residence
David and Dorrinda Huerta Carlson, 2229 Blackstone Court, East Wenatchee, $80,000, pool
Sean M. and Brieann R. Akers, 96 S Valliant Drive, $403,204, single-family residence
Mark and Ann Doennebrink, 180 E. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $193,969, garage
Sharon Wills and Jon Snyder, 1811 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $4,110, deck remodel
Timberwood Homes LLC, 669 S. Juli Ave., East Wenatchee, $3,000, Kentucky Court sign
Sept. 16
James R. and Marilea Ann Peterson, 9840 Tumbleweed Way, Waterville, $13,151, deck
John J. and Virginia M. Fraley, 77 Road O N.W. (Waterville Road), Waterville, $25,274, carport
Alfonso M. Atenco and Maria Del Rosario Luna, 600 S. Van Well Ave., East Wenatchee, $500, fuel storage tank and appliance
Sept. 19
Bruce and Debra Hill, 109 Freese Road N.W., Quincy, $5,192, remodel
Aaron Brown, 515 N. Lander Court, East Wenatchee, $6,000, heat pump
Waterville LLC, 40 Stinar Road, Waterville, $107,414, single-family residence
Sept. 20
Lyle S. and Michelle Sloan, 205 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $190,458, accessory structure
Ackerman Construction Inc., 624 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $362,446, single-family residence
Russell Carveth, 3116 Airway St. S.E., East Wenatchee, no valuation, fuel storage tank and appliance
Sept. 22
Kurtis D. and Dawn M. Schonewald, 365 Lake Front Road, Orondo, $540,744, single-family residence
David Wright, 316 N.W. Deep River Court, East Wenatchee, $349,529, single-family residence
Sept. 23
Fred A. and Patricia J. Waunch Living Trust, 1099 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $6,164, patio
Sean Dean and Jennifer Serene Pipkin, 54 Corral Creek Drive, Waterville, $290,191, single-family residence
Sept. 26
David W. and Bridget L. Arseneault, 3900 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $58,738, garage
Katherine Mason and Anthony Clinton Arkwright, 135 Ohme View N.W., East WEnatchee, $6,781, deck extension
Brooke and Chris Davis, 20 Yellow Topaz Lane, Orondo, $55,382, carport
Sept. 30
Amy and Randall Grams, 1911 N.W. Bates Ave., East Wenatchee, $104,325, accessory dwelling unit
David and Michelle Routhier, 3241 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $44,384, patio
Tadd and Jamie Ackerman, 2790 6th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $420,336, single-family residence
Jeffery T. and Celeste A. Van Houten, 19 Blue Grade Road, East Wenatchee, $152,845, addition