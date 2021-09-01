City of Wenatchee

July 1

Kevin and Joan L. Rimes, 332 Whitebirch Place, $27,459, addition/alteration

July 7

Smartlink LLC, 420 Fourth St., $49,000, communication tower

Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1830 Jefferson St., $9,150, mechanical

Joe Beach, 129 S. Franklin Ave., no valuation, fuel line and appliance

Dianne Caffiere, 104 N. Franklin Ave., $1,368, fuel line and appliance

July 8

JP General Construction LLC, 619 S. Chelan Ave., no valuation, reroofing

Tranquility Day Spa, 735 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit A, no valuation, sign

SMC Enterprises Inc., 1313 Washington St., no valuation, miscellaneous

July 9

Odilia Chavez, 115 N. Franklin Ave., $10,984, patio

July 13

Diaz Maribel, 820 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite B, $22,671, tenant improvement

Lucas Behrens and Susan Schott, 929 Monroe St., $12,000, miscellaneous

July 14

Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, $751,857, new construction

Francisco Cuevas-Suarez and Kim J. Cuevas , 1010 Spring Mountain Drive, $20,000, retaining wall

Timberloom, 200 S. Columbia St., no valuation, sign

Salvador Martinez, 1006 Spring Mountain Drive, $20,000, retaining wall

Total Brand Management, 501 N. Mission St., no valuation, sign

Wenatchee Ave. Properties LLC, 733 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign

July 16

3-D Construction and Design LLC, 1708 Skyline Drive, $75,000, addition/alteration

Irene K. Thomas, 2102 Orchard Ave., $10,274, addition/alteration

July 19

Kelly and Kirk Moore , 609 S. Franklin Ave., $35,000, addition/alteration

Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1218 Castlerock Ave., $8,550, mechanical

Margarito D. Mancines, 544 Methow St., no valuation, reroofing

July 20

Capital Sign and Awning, 1616 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign

Todd M. and Kimberly A. Woods, 2307 Lester Road, no valuation, fuel line & appliance

July 21

Jesus Villanueva, 719 Stevens St., $1,300, miscellaneous

Kathryn Wallace, 120 S. Wilson St., no valuation, fuel line and appliance

July 22

Staats Investments LLC, 1811 McKittrick St. A and B, $387,917, duplex

BTR Construction, 1607 Horse Lake Road, $10,000, addition/alteration

July 23

Western Ranch Building LLC, 1107 Walla Walla Ave., no valuation, sign

Scott P. Helton and Amanda J. Burgess, 1817 Castlerock Ave., no valuation, miscellaneous

Scott P. Helton and Amanda J. Burgess, 1817 Castlerock Ave., no valuation, demolition

July 26

Western Ranch Building LLC, 1107 Walla Walla Ave., $10,942, addition/alteration

July 27

BDH, 517 N. Mission St., $254,374, tenant improvement

Monica E. Thrift, 227 Pershing Circle, no valuation, fuel line and appliance

July 28

Linnea Briggs, 1605 Pacific Lane, no valuation, elevation certificate

July 29

Kalie L. Thompson, 320 Pioneer Drive, $10,000, addition/alteration

Chelan County

July 1

Erik and Krista Hampton, 190 Hillcreek Lane, $348,453, single-family residence

Timothy Federspiel, 1750 Cooper Gulch Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Grette Associates LLC, 48892 N. Water Way, no valuation, dock

Grette Associates LLC, 20616 N. Water Way, no valuation, dock

JWS Designs, Inc., 2414 SR 150, no valuation, demolition

Grette Associates LLC, 26 Yokesil Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock/accessory structure

July 2

Michael K. Mallon, 490 McKenzie Ridge Road, Entiat, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Del Shull, 9 Howser Road, Chelan, $35,000, addition/alteration

Ariel's Construction, 4029 Dixie Lane, Malaga, no valuation, mobile home

Grette Associates LLC, 3565 Chelan Blvd., Manson, no valuation, dock

July 7

Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 12590 Maple St., Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa

Andrew and Stacy Erisman, 12708 Wilson St., Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition

July 8

John D. and Colleen Corbin, 305 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $699,213, single-family residence

Chim Chimney Fireplace and Spa, 4050 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, pool/spa

Chim Chimney Fireplace and Spa, 2025 Sleepy Hollow Heights, no valuation, mechanical/residential

Cashmere Plumbing Inc., 17325 US Highway 2, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical/commercial

July 9

Abrahan C. Aragon and Maria D. R. Quinones, $15,000, 2417 Lester Road, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Holly and Ian Davidson, 95 Slide View Lane, Manson, $76,920, accessory structure

Dale and Sherry Kimmerly, 10 Truest Lane, no valuation, mobile home

Sparks Construction LLC, 430 Edgemont Drive, $167,378, accessory structure

Danielle Gibbs, 11685 US Highway 2, Leavenworth, no valuation, sign

Prestigious Patios LLC, 9615 North Road, no valuation, pool/spa

Clearwater Holdings LLC, 78 Clearwater Lane, Manson, no valuation, mechanical/residential

July 12

Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 143 Glory View Lane, Manson, $317,636, single-family residence

Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 3385 US Highway 97A, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Dan and Vicki Selin, 689 Madrona Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Grette Associates LLC, 14224 Idlewild Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, dock

Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 5265 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa

July 13

Lopez Design LLC, 940 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $509,518, single-family residence

Brett K. Breckenridge, 6243 Entiat River Road, Entiat, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Mulhall Design and Consulting, 270 Shypoke Place, Entiat, $11,282, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Keith L. and Sally J. Fast, 19944 SR 207, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical/residential

NJ Construction Remodeling and Design LLC, 1616 Walnut St., no valuation, mechanical/residential

July 14

Rodney and Deborah Drivstuen, 609 Hidden Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

July 15

Mulhall Design and Consulting, 18711 Pine Loop, Leavenworth, $201,629, single-family residence

The Doh Associates, 3109 School St., $250,000, new

Alfredo and Maria Martinez, 1704 S. Mission St., $4,615, single-family residence, addition/alteration

July 16

Herb W. Jr. Courtney, 15985 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $271,901, single-family residence

Mulhall Design and Consulting, 16654 Fir Road, East Wenatchee, $351,921, single-family residence

Alison Miller Architect LLC, 15380 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $22,973, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Real Homes, 198 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $277,413, single-family residence

July 19

David Gilchrist Architect LLC, 8 Washut Lane, Manson, $373,708, single-family residence

David Gilchrist Architect LLC, 8 Washut Lane, Manson, $5,000, accessory structure

H&B Harvey Family LLC, 72 Grammas Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home

July 20

Fenner Todd Bendtsen LLC, 3802 Fairview Canyon Road, Monitor, no valuation, change of use

Richard and Sandra Burkenpas, 11955 Entiat River Road, Entiat, no valuation, mechanical/residential

July 21

Keith and Christine Olsen, 75 Furey Ave., Manson, $435,651, single-family residence

Keith and Christine Olsen, 163 Green Ave., Manson, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

July 22

Lopez Design LLC, 12210 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, $494,530, single-family residence

Dave Doubroff, 4203 April Drive, $204,899, accessory dwelling unit

Grette Associates LLC, 12022 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock, accessory structure

July 23

9917 Saunders Road LLC, 9917 Saunders Road #E, Peshastin, $550,000, new construction

9917 Saunders Road LLC, 9917 Saunders Road #F, Peshastin, $530,000, new construction

Tower Engineering Professionals, 7450 Tarpiscan Road, Malaga, no valuation, mechanical/commercial

William J. and Lynn L. Fass, 391 Minneapolis Beach Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition

Kenneth Neher, 365 Inks Road, no valuation, mechanical/residential

July 26

Douglas S. and Sarah S. Reed 10849 Fox Road, Leavenworth, $188,710, accessory structure

Connor and Trisha Craig, 5922 Campbell Road, Peshastin, $108,303, accessory structure

Lopez Design LLC, 20671 Miracle Mile, Leavenworth, $438,188, single-family residence

July 27

Mark and Carol Rhinehart, 1495 Skyline Drive #A and B, $292,769, single-family residence

Mark and Carol Rhinehart, 1495 Skyline Drive, $22,973, accessory structure

Anita K. and Ralph E. Olson, 39 Sunny Meadows Loop, $24,358, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Shawna and Michael St. Clair, 4516 Joe Miller Road, Malaga, $61,536, accessory structure

Brian and Cheryl Kelley, 6365 Kimber Road, Cashmere, no valuation, mechanical/residential

July 28

Axis Construction, 1560 Bear Mountain Road, Chelan, $238,964, single-family residence

Valley View Homes LLC, 2854 Arizona Blvd., Malaga, $314,180, single-family residence

Michael C. and Carol Livers, 382 Snowberry Lane, Leavenworth, $68,920, accessory structure

Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 169 Rocky Point Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

July 29

Norm and Virginnia Pennington, 354 Substation Road, Chelan, $257,443, single-family residence

Gordon C. and Cindy L. Rice, 2065 Summit Blvd., Manson, $55,998, accessory structure

Kurtis L. Wyant, 4482 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $480,750, accessory structure

Designs Illustrated, 2541 Sumac Lane, Leavenworth, $102,560, accessory structure

Grette Associates LLC, 7350 US Highway 97A, Entiat, no valuation, dock accessory structure

Jennie L. Ayers, 5625 Campbell Road, Peshastin, no valuation, demolition

July 30

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4121 Jagla Road, $49,229, accessory structure

Steel Structures America Inc., 9292 Deadman Hill Road, Cashmere, $123,072, accessory structure

City of East Wenatchee

July 8

Paul Boghokian, 464 Kansas St. N., $2,400, building/covered porch

July 12

Omar Mora, 610 19th St. N.E., $281,255, building/new single-family residence

July 15

Derek S. Mikkelsen, 211 13th St., $3,289, building/mudroom addition

Gerard D. Schuh, 1352 Eastmont Ave. #5, $5,840, building/replace existing second-story deck

July 28

Cosme Hernandez, 1604 Hannah Way, $2,040, building/re-decking

Douglas County

July 7

Allen and Stephanie Nguyen, 1738 Bluegrass Ave., $92,089, three-bedroom addition, remodel

Timberwood Homes LLC, 2056 Legacy Place S.E., $403,294, single-family residence

July 8

Beverley A. Olson, 2963 N. Breckenridge Drive, $276,914, single-family residence

Phillip and Bernadette Harper, 233 N. Newton Ave., $180,000, new manufactured home, replacement

Miles and Angela Deishl, 210 A and 210 B Grand Valley Road, $20,102, accessory structure

July 9

Douglas J. Bromiley, 2195 10th St. N.E., $17,436, deck

July 13

East Wenatchee Water District, 1711 10th St. N.E., $73,843, booster pump station

July 14

Microsoft Corporation One, 10th Street N.E., $15,030, retaining wall

Avelino Lopez and Ireri Y. Arrez Perez, 38 Cedar Ave., Brewster, $152,000, new manufactured home, accessory dwelling

Sage Homes LLC, Bill Mashburn, 330 S. Partridge Lane, $471,498, single-family residence

July 16

Charles A. and Maria Kara Taylor, 117 Box Canyon Road, Orondo, $44,306, garage

July 21

Scott and Tricia Prazer, 56 Spring Valley Road, Rock Island, $499,980, garage

July 23

Kathy D. and Rodney D. Thomas, 598 Ski View Drive, $438,832, single-family residence

Lawrence R. Auvil, 21397 US 97, Orondo, $7,247, remodel

Tina L. Thompson, 170 Manhattan Square, $1,500, new propane line from kitchen to storage tank

July 26

Megan Diane Oltman, 1762 Glen St. N.E., $24,941, addition to single-family home

July 27

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1133 S. New Oak Lane, $185,833, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 1143 S. New Oak Lane, $166,758, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1153 S. New Oak Lane, $184,279, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2329 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $191,922, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2319 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $167,072, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2304 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $166,854, single-family residence

Whitney and Kristeena Spence, 930 S. Nile Ave., $112,000, pool

July 28

DJ Custom Homes Inc., 2663 7th St. S.E., $296,412, single-family residence

Jeffrey and Loni Parks, 245 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $334,568, single-family residence

School District #13, 100 Orondo School Road, $50,000, fire alarm system

Bandersnatch LLC, 5875 Nelpar Drive, $58,000, fire sprinkler system

Richard Neel, 3902 N.W. Cascade Ave., $2,000, oil tank decommission

July 29

William R. and Lori A. Connor, 8 Sandcastle Drive, Orondo, $55,382, garage

Vincent Von Paul, 51 Whitehorse Road, $73,843, garage

BB Homes LLC dba Bellanca Homes, 3033 N. Breckenridge Drive, $336,588, single-family residence

BB Homes LLC dba Bellanca Homes, 3047 N. Breckenridge Drive, $336,588, single-family residence

July 30

Vincent Von Paul, 51 Whitehorse Road, $150,000, new manufactured home

James W. and Peggy L. Vines, 2722 Sunset Highway, $29,641, carport

