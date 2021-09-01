City of Wenatchee
July 1
Kevin and Joan L. Rimes, 332 Whitebirch Place, $27,459, addition/alteration
July 7
Smartlink LLC, 420 Fourth St., $49,000, communication tower
Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1830 Jefferson St., $9,150, mechanical
Joe Beach, 129 S. Franklin Ave., no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Dianne Caffiere, 104 N. Franklin Ave., $1,368, fuel line and appliance
July 8
JP General Construction LLC, 619 S. Chelan Ave., no valuation, reroofing
Tranquility Day Spa, 735 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit A, no valuation, sign
SMC Enterprises Inc., 1313 Washington St., no valuation, miscellaneous
July 9
Odilia Chavez, 115 N. Franklin Ave., $10,984, patio
July 13
Diaz Maribel, 820 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite B, $22,671, tenant improvement
Lucas Behrens and Susan Schott, 929 Monroe St., $12,000, miscellaneous
July 14
Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, $751,857, new construction
Francisco Cuevas-Suarez and Kim J. Cuevas , 1010 Spring Mountain Drive, $20,000, retaining wall
Timberloom, 200 S. Columbia St., no valuation, sign
Salvador Martinez, 1006 Spring Mountain Drive, $20,000, retaining wall
Total Brand Management, 501 N. Mission St., no valuation, sign
Wenatchee Ave. Properties LLC, 733 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign
July 16
3-D Construction and Design LLC, 1708 Skyline Drive, $75,000, addition/alteration
Irene K. Thomas, 2102 Orchard Ave., $10,274, addition/alteration
July 19
Kelly and Kirk Moore , 609 S. Franklin Ave., $35,000, addition/alteration
Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1218 Castlerock Ave., $8,550, mechanical
Margarito D. Mancines, 544 Methow St., no valuation, reroofing
July 20
Capital Sign and Awning, 1616 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign
Todd M. and Kimberly A. Woods, 2307 Lester Road, no valuation, fuel line & appliance
July 21
Jesus Villanueva, 719 Stevens St., $1,300, miscellaneous
Kathryn Wallace, 120 S. Wilson St., no valuation, fuel line and appliance
July 22
Staats Investments LLC, 1811 McKittrick St. A and B, $387,917, duplex
BTR Construction, 1607 Horse Lake Road, $10,000, addition/alteration
July 23
Western Ranch Building LLC, 1107 Walla Walla Ave., no valuation, sign
Scott P. Helton and Amanda J. Burgess, 1817 Castlerock Ave., no valuation, miscellaneous
Scott P. Helton and Amanda J. Burgess, 1817 Castlerock Ave., no valuation, demolition
July 26
Western Ranch Building LLC, 1107 Walla Walla Ave., $10,942, addition/alteration
July 27
BDH, 517 N. Mission St., $254,374, tenant improvement
Monica E. Thrift, 227 Pershing Circle, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
July 28
Linnea Briggs, 1605 Pacific Lane, no valuation, elevation certificate
July 29
Kalie L. Thompson, 320 Pioneer Drive, $10,000, addition/alteration
Chelan County
July 1
Erik and Krista Hampton, 190 Hillcreek Lane, $348,453, single-family residence
Timothy Federspiel, 1750 Cooper Gulch Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Grette Associates LLC, 48892 N. Water Way, no valuation, dock
Grette Associates LLC, 20616 N. Water Way, no valuation, dock
JWS Designs, Inc., 2414 SR 150, no valuation, demolition
Grette Associates LLC, 26 Yokesil Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock/accessory structure
July 2
Michael K. Mallon, 490 McKenzie Ridge Road, Entiat, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Del Shull, 9 Howser Road, Chelan, $35,000, addition/alteration
Ariel's Construction, 4029 Dixie Lane, Malaga, no valuation, mobile home
Grette Associates LLC, 3565 Chelan Blvd., Manson, no valuation, dock
July 7
Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 12590 Maple St., Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
Andrew and Stacy Erisman, 12708 Wilson St., Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition
July 8
John D. and Colleen Corbin, 305 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $699,213, single-family residence
Chim Chimney Fireplace and Spa, 4050 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, pool/spa
Chim Chimney Fireplace and Spa, 2025 Sleepy Hollow Heights, no valuation, mechanical/residential
Cashmere Plumbing Inc., 17325 US Highway 2, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical/commercial
July 9
Abrahan C. Aragon and Maria D. R. Quinones, $15,000, 2417 Lester Road, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Holly and Ian Davidson, 95 Slide View Lane, Manson, $76,920, accessory structure
Dale and Sherry Kimmerly, 10 Truest Lane, no valuation, mobile home
Sparks Construction LLC, 430 Edgemont Drive, $167,378, accessory structure
Danielle Gibbs, 11685 US Highway 2, Leavenworth, no valuation, sign
Prestigious Patios LLC, 9615 North Road, no valuation, pool/spa
Clearwater Holdings LLC, 78 Clearwater Lane, Manson, no valuation, mechanical/residential
July 12
Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 143 Glory View Lane, Manson, $317,636, single-family residence
Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 3385 US Highway 97A, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Dan and Vicki Selin, 689 Madrona Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Grette Associates LLC, 14224 Idlewild Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, dock
Boyer Mountain Door and Pool Inc., 5265 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
July 13
Lopez Design LLC, 940 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $509,518, single-family residence
Brett K. Breckenridge, 6243 Entiat River Road, Entiat, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Mulhall Design and Consulting, 270 Shypoke Place, Entiat, $11,282, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Keith L. and Sally J. Fast, 19944 SR 207, Leavenworth, no valuation, mechanical/residential
NJ Construction Remodeling and Design LLC, 1616 Walnut St., no valuation, mechanical/residential
July 14
Rodney and Deborah Drivstuen, 609 Hidden Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
July 15
Mulhall Design and Consulting, 18711 Pine Loop, Leavenworth, $201,629, single-family residence
The Doh Associates, 3109 School St., $250,000, new
Alfredo and Maria Martinez, 1704 S. Mission St., $4,615, single-family residence, addition/alteration
July 16
Herb W. Jr. Courtney, 15985 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $271,901, single-family residence
Mulhall Design and Consulting, 16654 Fir Road, East Wenatchee, $351,921, single-family residence
Alison Miller Architect LLC, 15380 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $22,973, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Real Homes, 198 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $277,413, single-family residence
July 19
David Gilchrist Architect LLC, 8 Washut Lane, Manson, $373,708, single-family residence
David Gilchrist Architect LLC, 8 Washut Lane, Manson, $5,000, accessory structure
H&B Harvey Family LLC, 72 Grammas Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home
July 20
Fenner Todd Bendtsen LLC, 3802 Fairview Canyon Road, Monitor, no valuation, change of use
Richard and Sandra Burkenpas, 11955 Entiat River Road, Entiat, no valuation, mechanical/residential
July 21
Keith and Christine Olsen, 75 Furey Ave., Manson, $435,651, single-family residence
Keith and Christine Olsen, 163 Green Ave., Manson, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
July 22
Lopez Design LLC, 12210 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, $494,530, single-family residence
Dave Doubroff, 4203 April Drive, $204,899, accessory dwelling unit
Grette Associates LLC, 12022 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock, accessory structure
July 23
9917 Saunders Road LLC, 9917 Saunders Road #E, Peshastin, $550,000, new construction
9917 Saunders Road LLC, 9917 Saunders Road #F, Peshastin, $530,000, new construction
Tower Engineering Professionals, 7450 Tarpiscan Road, Malaga, no valuation, mechanical/commercial
William J. and Lynn L. Fass, 391 Minneapolis Beach Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition
Kenneth Neher, 365 Inks Road, no valuation, mechanical/residential
July 26
Douglas S. and Sarah S. Reed 10849 Fox Road, Leavenworth, $188,710, accessory structure
Connor and Trisha Craig, 5922 Campbell Road, Peshastin, $108,303, accessory structure
Lopez Design LLC, 20671 Miracle Mile, Leavenworth, $438,188, single-family residence
July 27
Mark and Carol Rhinehart, 1495 Skyline Drive #A and B, $292,769, single-family residence
Mark and Carol Rhinehart, 1495 Skyline Drive, $22,973, accessory structure
Anita K. and Ralph E. Olson, 39 Sunny Meadows Loop, $24,358, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Shawna and Michael St. Clair, 4516 Joe Miller Road, Malaga, $61,536, accessory structure
Brian and Cheryl Kelley, 6365 Kimber Road, Cashmere, no valuation, mechanical/residential
July 28
Axis Construction, 1560 Bear Mountain Road, Chelan, $238,964, single-family residence
Valley View Homes LLC, 2854 Arizona Blvd., Malaga, $314,180, single-family residence
Michael C. and Carol Livers, 382 Snowberry Lane, Leavenworth, $68,920, accessory structure
Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 169 Rocky Point Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
July 29
Norm and Virginnia Pennington, 354 Substation Road, Chelan, $257,443, single-family residence
Gordon C. and Cindy L. Rice, 2065 Summit Blvd., Manson, $55,998, accessory structure
Kurtis L. Wyant, 4482 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $480,750, accessory structure
Designs Illustrated, 2541 Sumac Lane, Leavenworth, $102,560, accessory structure
Grette Associates LLC, 7350 US Highway 97A, Entiat, no valuation, dock accessory structure
Jennie L. Ayers, 5625 Campbell Road, Peshastin, no valuation, demolition
July 30
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4121 Jagla Road, $49,229, accessory structure
Steel Structures America Inc., 9292 Deadman Hill Road, Cashmere, $123,072, accessory structure
City of East Wenatchee
July 8
Paul Boghokian, 464 Kansas St. N., $2,400, building/covered porch
July 12
Omar Mora, 610 19th St. N.E., $281,255, building/new single-family residence
July 15
Derek S. Mikkelsen, 211 13th St., $3,289, building/mudroom addition
Gerard D. Schuh, 1352 Eastmont Ave. #5, $5,840, building/replace existing second-story deck
July 28
Cosme Hernandez, 1604 Hannah Way, $2,040, building/re-decking
Douglas County
July 7
Allen and Stephanie Nguyen, 1738 Bluegrass Ave., $92,089, three-bedroom addition, remodel
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2056 Legacy Place S.E., $403,294, single-family residence
July 8
Beverley A. Olson, 2963 N. Breckenridge Drive, $276,914, single-family residence
Phillip and Bernadette Harper, 233 N. Newton Ave., $180,000, new manufactured home, replacement
Miles and Angela Deishl, 210 A and 210 B Grand Valley Road, $20,102, accessory structure
July 9
Douglas J. Bromiley, 2195 10th St. N.E., $17,436, deck
July 13
East Wenatchee Water District, 1711 10th St. N.E., $73,843, booster pump station
July 14
Microsoft Corporation One, 10th Street N.E., $15,030, retaining wall
Avelino Lopez and Ireri Y. Arrez Perez, 38 Cedar Ave., Brewster, $152,000, new manufactured home, accessory dwelling
Sage Homes LLC, Bill Mashburn, 330 S. Partridge Lane, $471,498, single-family residence
July 16
Charles A. and Maria Kara Taylor, 117 Box Canyon Road, Orondo, $44,306, garage
July 21
Scott and Tricia Prazer, 56 Spring Valley Road, Rock Island, $499,980, garage
July 23
Kathy D. and Rodney D. Thomas, 598 Ski View Drive, $438,832, single-family residence
Lawrence R. Auvil, 21397 US 97, Orondo, $7,247, remodel
Tina L. Thompson, 170 Manhattan Square, $1,500, new propane line from kitchen to storage tank
July 26
Megan Diane Oltman, 1762 Glen St. N.E., $24,941, addition to single-family home
July 27
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1133 S. New Oak Lane, $185,833, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1143 S. New Oak Lane, $166,758, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1153 S. New Oak Lane, $184,279, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2329 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $191,922, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2319 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $167,072, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2304 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $166,854, single-family residence
Whitney and Kristeena Spence, 930 S. Nile Ave., $112,000, pool
July 28
DJ Custom Homes Inc., 2663 7th St. S.E., $296,412, single-family residence
Jeffrey and Loni Parks, 245 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $334,568, single-family residence
School District #13, 100 Orondo School Road, $50,000, fire alarm system
Bandersnatch LLC, 5875 Nelpar Drive, $58,000, fire sprinkler system
Richard Neel, 3902 N.W. Cascade Ave., $2,000, oil tank decommission
July 29
William R. and Lori A. Connor, 8 Sandcastle Drive, Orondo, $55,382, garage
Vincent Von Paul, 51 Whitehorse Road, $73,843, garage
BB Homes LLC dba Bellanca Homes, 3033 N. Breckenridge Drive, $336,588, single-family residence
BB Homes LLC dba Bellanca Homes, 3047 N. Breckenridge Drive, $336,588, single-family residence
July 30
Vincent Von Paul, 51 Whitehorse Road, $150,000, new manufactured home
James W. and Peggy L. Vines, 2722 Sunset Highway, $29,641, carport