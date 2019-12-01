Chelan County
Oct. 1
Steven P. and Christel W. Vanassche, 125 Bene Vista Lane, Chelan, $345,994, single-family residence
Michael and Sandi Davis, 4215 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $39,938, accessory structure
Mark and Jessica Zielinski, 61 Moonlit Lane, $37,710, accessory structure
Nicholas V. Martini, 324 S. Chelan Ave., $20,000, evaporative cooler
James B. and Tammi R. Maas, 1380 S. Wenatchee Ave., $35,372, residential remodel
Oct. 2
Jonna Valdez, 921 Apple Acres Road, Chelan, $85,680, duplex
Cliff Frey Construction, 5701 Squilchuck Road, $10,853, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Springwater Homes LLC, 3681 Sky Crest Lane, $113,002, single-family residence
Randy L. and Cici B. Asplund, 324 Pinegrass Place, Lake Wenatchee, $187,259, single-family residence
Bollinger Construction LLC, 2974 E. Richared Drive, Monitor, $214,474, single-family residence
McClosky Family Trust c/o Virgil M. and Frances M. McClosky Trustees, 15 McClosky Drive, Chelan, $29,722, accessory structure
Robert L. Loar, 2677 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $142,406, single-family residence
SKS Investments LLC, 540 N. Mission St., no valuation, one wall sign
Oct. 3
ALA Architecture PLLC, 2031 Manson Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
ALA Architecture PLLC, 2031 Manson Blvd., Manson, $12,916, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Palazzo Ponds & Waterfalls LLC, 711 Loop Ave., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Borealis Builders LLC, 129 Sundog Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory structure, addition/alteration
Paul and Laurie Barnhart, 1000 Highway 150 Space 38, Manson, no valuation, mobile home
Scott T. and Christy M. Hensrude, 625 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, two wall-mounted signs
Francisco E. and Marcia J. Blas, 500 Yakima St., $5,300, new gas insert
Oct. 4
Donald J. and Rebecca L. Madonna, 14210 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, $810, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Barton H. and Sheila E. Clennon, 35 S. Wenatchee Ave., $100,000, entrance seismic bracing/basement wall repair
Brian and Heather Kniffen, 810 Gehr St., no valuation, air handler unit replacement
Oct. 7
Grette Associates LLC, 14164 Idlewild Road, Leavenworth, $62,000, dock
M & M Quality Construction LLC, 180 Swiftwater Lane, Plain, $107,903, accessory dwelling unit
Family Home Properties LLC, 3027 Eastview Lane, $45,600, accessory dwelling unit
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 17756 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 4317 Anna Lane, no valuation, pool/spa
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 915 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Grette Associates LLC, 10072 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $20,000, accessory structure
Stefan Swoboda, 7840 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $6,480, accessory structure, addition/alteration
Steven and Debra Lamberto, 11451 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $9,450, accessory structure
Gary T. House, 20270 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $8,256, accessory structure
Scott L. and Jennifer L. Devereaux, 1426 Washington St., $61,492, accessory dwelling unit
Oct. 8
Barn Pros Construction, LLC, 8154 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $119,405, accessory dwelling unit
Kurtis L. Wyant, 45 Willow Point Road, Manson, $34,750, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Complete Design, 494 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $238,245, single-family residence
Shawn T. Sherman, 255 Milkweed Lane, Chelan, $222,272, single-family residence
Steel Structures America Inc., 18 Diede Hills Lane, $61,920, accessory structure
Lopez Design LLC, 19 Bruce Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $51,084, accessory structure
Lopez Design LLC, 45 Bruce Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $14,861, accessory structure
Ron, Andrea and Don J. Lutes JTROS, 1406 Easy St., $4,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration
North Central Regional Library, 310 Douglas St., $1,400,000, interior remodel/exterior upgrades
Robert E. and Janet L. Cripe, 1024 Princeton Ave., no valuation, residential re-roof
Chelsea Lenker et al, 508 Surry Road, $3,000, woodstove insert
Oct. 9
One-Way Construction N.W. Inc., 1355 Pitcher Canyon Road, $220,564, single-family residence
One-Way Construction N.W. Inc., 1355 Pitcher Canyon Road, $29,722, accessory structure
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 150 Horse Heaven Lane, Malaga, $62,746, accessory structure
Axelson Construction LLC, 18834 Alpine Acres Road, Leavenworth, $19,440, accessory structure
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 59 Summerset Vista, Manson, $25,200, accessory structure
Aaron P. Kelly, 808 N. Miller St., no valuation, one monument sign and one wall sign
FQ Building LLC, 6 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, one wall sign
Robert B. Rowe Trustee, 110 N. Wenatchee Ave., $5,000, re-piping
Oct. 10
Real Homes, 4149 Dixie Lane, Malaga, $181,591, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 16945 North Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $132,339, single-family residence
Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 189 Pinot Noir Lane, Manson, $46,440, accessory structure
Bernard J. and Jacqueline Cain, 2275 Sleepy Hollow Heights, no valuation, mechanical
Stephanie, Ronald and Tammy Stone, 1701 Stella Ave., $10,000, convert out-building to salon
Oct. 11
Richard and Stacy Willoughby, 410 Strada Della Vista, Chelan, $226,241, single-family residence
Barton H. and Sheila E. Clennon, 12 Orondo Ave., no valuation, one projecting wall sign
Padron Property Management LLC, 202 S. Wenatchee Ave., $4,000, replacing furnace
Stephen B. Wiest et al, 511 W. Knoll Ave., $15,000, add stairs to deck
Oct. 14
Steven P. and Christel W. Vanassche, 125 Bene Vista Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
A Plus Construction LLC, 17104 River Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mobile home
Psymuhnys LLC, 18970 Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $34,296, single-family residence
Douglas F. Snider, 6309 Kimber Road, Cashmere, $198,970, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 7684 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $4,050, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Timothy E. Elliott, 785 Wheeler Hill Road, no valuation, mobile home
Arnulfo L. and Lori B. Torres, 3707 Bainard Road, Malaga, no valuation, mobile home
A Plus Construction LLC, 15090 Entiat River Road, Entiat, no valuation, mobile home
Angel Avelar, 1111 Walla Walla Ave., no valuation, monument sign
Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance Inc., 22 N. Chelan Ave., no valuation, monument sign
B2H Partners, 16 S. Mission St., no valuation, wall sign
1250 Central Ave. LLC, 1250 Central Ave., $3,000, new mini split system
Thomas D. Harmon et al, 14 Kittitas St., $10,550, replacing remote terminal unit
Carl A. Irwin, 1504 Woodhaven Place, $6,113, patio cover
Wayne and Janice Ranne, 1510 Danawood Drive, $3,000, mini split system
Oct. 15
Juan Amezcua and Patricia Morales, 4084 Tokay Ave., Malaga, no valuation, mobile home
Steel Structures America Inc., 97 Mirage Lane, Chelan, $27,000, accessory structure
Todd M. and Kerri V. Parmenter, 4015 Lovell Road, no valuation, pool/spa
Steel Structures America Inc., 7539 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $19,440, accessory structure
Steel Structures America Inc., 7703 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $24,300, accessory structure
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 118 Starlight Ave., $181,114, single-family residence
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 20 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $129,139, single-family residence
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 20 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $16,099, accessory structure
Strode Construction LLP, 12282 Meacham Road, Leavenworth, $54,897, single-family residence
Steven B. and Susan M. Lundh, 1333 S. Hills Drive, $33,000, foundation stabilization
Oct. 16
Apex Building Services, LLC, 1050 Cooper Gulch Road, Manson, $5,515, single-family residence, addition/alteration
James D. and Deanna M. Lovatt, 14163 Idlewild Road, Leavenworth, $159,632, single-family residence
John K. Peiguss, 18820 Pine Loop, Leavenworth, $171,180, single-family residence
One-Way Construction N.W. Inc., 23102 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Leavenworth, $92,890, single-family residence
Powder River Development Services LLC, 4520 Butcher Creek Road, Lake Wenatchee, $20,000, addition/alteration
David W. Larsen, 11330 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, $74,870, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Olson’s Construction Inc., 133 View Ridge Circle, $6,696, single-family residence—addition/alteration
All Points North, 129 Carlson Loop, no valuation, mobile home
John F. Whiteman, 711 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit A, no valuation, commercial demolition
Oct. 17
Eric and Sandra Means, 2106 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, $24,097, accessory structure
Spencer Bosket et al, 10171 Chumstick Highway Suite C, Leavenworth, $85,000, change of use
Stefan Swoboda, 10597 Nibbelink Road, Peshastin, $10,000, accessory structure, addition/alteration
Megan Parish et al, 1084 Pitcher Canyon Road, $8,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Big Al’s Place LLC, 22744 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Leavenworth, $2,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Joshua and Renell Holve, 1424 Orchard Ave., $5,028, deck/patio cover
Oct. 18
Better Built Customs & Consultation LLC, 84 Mountain Lake Lane, Chelan, $127,545, single-family residence
Valley View Homes, LLC, 2949 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $149,358, single-family residence
Better Built Customs & Consultation LLC, 84 Mountain Lake Lane, Chelan, $56,760, accessory structure
Maitri Living Trust, Catherine Freeman Trustee, 236 Quetilquasoon Road, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical
Eleazar Sandoval et al, 1707 Lincoln Park Circle, $764, patio cover
Chelan Rental Property LLC, 20 N. Chelan Ave., $20,000, interior renovations
Oct. 21
Michael L. and Roxanne M. Davis, 25702 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, $75,898, single-family residence
Dannette Ross, 460 Laughing Bear Lane, Chelan, $136,080, accessory structure
JWS Designs Inc., 381 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $275,147, single-family residence
Oct. 22
Gary B. and Loretta J. Dickinson, 64 Two Rivers Road, Entiat, $58,358, accessory dwelling unit
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 144 Starlight Ave., $172,696, single-family residence
Gregory E. and Janice E. Monroe Trustees, 12435 Plain Ranches Road, Leavenworth, $12,384, accessory structure
Crafton Communication, Inc., 10690 North Road, Leavenworth, $5,000, addition/alteration
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 97 Starlight Ave., $200,746, single-family residence
Jeffrey S. Pierce, 4100 Jim Smith Road, $92,844, accessory structure
Gray Christopher et al, 42 Bacchus Lane, Manson, $13,752, accessory structure
Phitsamay Maytrychit and Andres C. Banuelos, 921 Cashmere St., $30,658, residential remodel
Oct. 23
Eastern Washington Construction Inc, 168 Wapato Court, Manson, $3,695,224, new construction
Sculpted Homes, 21504 Palomino Road, Leavenworth, $165,107, single-family residence
Alison Miller Architect LLC, 375 Balsamroot Lane, Cashmere, $67,344, accessory structure,addition/alteration
Antonio Nunez and Alejandrina Cabrera De Nunez, 330 Pine St., Leavenworth, $72,900, accessory structure
Greater Wenatchee Regional Events Center Public Facilities District, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., $6,200, temporary locker room
Oct. 24
Jesus and Candelaria Cisneros, 346 Davis Canyon Road, Chelan, $194,286, single-family residence
Jesus and Candelaria Cisneros, 350 Davis Canyon Road, Chelan, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool, Inc., 863 Autumn Crest Drive, no valuation, pool/spa
Stuart Silk Architects, Inc., 3942 Highway 97A, Chelan, $42,483, accessory structure
Joseph and Cynthia Kuijper, 655 Meeks Road, $67,750, single-family residence
Lopez Design, LLC, 3528 Crestview Road, $313,211, single-family residence
Fernando Mendoza, 1515 American Fruit Road, $183,419, single-family residence
Mission Plaza LLC, 212 Fifth St. Suite 3, $700, add interior partition wall
Jeremy K. and Lynnelle Newell, 1406 S. Hills Drive, $18,042, deck and railing replacement
Evergreen Property Management Inc., 111 S. Wilson St., no valuation, new service line and backflow device
Russell and Lisa C. Ogle, 1656 Rainier St., no valuation, flood elevation certificate
Oct. 25
Paul W. and Lyndsay M. Diaz, 4254 Old Monitor Road, Monitor, $34,340, accessory structure
Syndicate Smith LLC, 18580 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $8,000, accessory structure
Oct. 28
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 720 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, $131,220, single-family residence
One-Way Construction NW Inc., 17915 Nason Ridge Road, Leavenworth, $94,494, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 86 Bruce Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $14,861, accessory structure
Borealis Builders LLC, 129 Sundog Lane, Leavenworth, $114,995, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 86 Bruce Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $124,465, single-family residence
Safeway Inc., 501 N. Miller St., no valuation, sushi bar
Oct. 29
Nilufer Wheeler, 1922 Hideaway Place, $5,649, new storage shed attached to back of garage
Oct. 30
Grette Associates LLC, 10072 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $262,235, single-family residence
Mark and Blanche Gilbert, 1621 Angela St., no valuation, air handler unit replacement
Donald D. Bull, 515 Marjo St., no valuation, SlabJack foundation repair
Oct. 31
Patriot Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, 8977 North Road, Peshastin, no valuation, plumbing
Frederick Charles Construction Inc., 896 Cloudless Drive, Manson, no valuation, mechanical
Mike and Diane Shryock, 595 Liberty Lane, Manson, no valuation, mechanical
Eider Properties LLC, 1013 Fifth St. Unit A, no valuation, removal of carport
Douglas County
Oct. 1
Robert S. Moyer, 1703 3rd St. S.E., $3,000, pantry addition
Mary E. Troy, 1752 Kent Plaza, $18,494, carport
Greg Stevens, 1400 Palisades Road, Palisades, $56,160, mobile home with cover
Maria Ester Santos, 166 9th St. N.E., $1,000, garage remodel
Oct. 2
Fourth Street Development LLC, 430 S. Kansas Loop, $142,333, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 432 S. Kansas Loop, $142,333, single-family residence
Marvich East Wenatchee LLC, 300 Valley Mall Parkway, $2,500, damage repair on Jo-Ann Fabrics
Oct. 3
David Wakefield Family LLC, 3857 N. George St., $50,000, eight-foot site enclosure fence
William R. and Paula S. Whitlow, 748 Highline Drive, $10,000, carport
Mike and Laura Hoiland, 2832 N. Brysen Drive, $65,300, swimming pool
Sharon L. Blanchard, 590 S. Van Well Ave., $21,162, remodel existing shop into accessory dwelling unit with one-car garage
Fourth Street Development LLC, 444 S. Kansas Loop, $148,071, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 446 S. Kansas Loop, $132,396, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 494 S. Kansas Loop, $132,396, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 496 S. Kansas Loop, $148,071, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 464 S. Kansas Loop, $148,071, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 466 S. Kansas Loop, $148,071, single-family residence
Jesus and Celia De La Cruz Rumbo, 5158 Basin Viet Drive, Rock Island, $326,338, single-family residence
Oct. 4
River Vue LLC, 899 S. Lamplight Lane, $30,000, swimming pool
Tony K. and Pamela S. Davick, 891 S. Lamplight Lane, $40,000, swimming pool
Sachs Farms Inc., 5526 Rock Island Grade Road, $1,000, remodel/plumbing
David R. and Lynnette M. Matson, 608 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $270,586, single-family residence
Oct. 7
Thomas M. and Camela R. Davies, 3537 Sunset Highway, $13,751, replace existing deck
Kevin M. Sweepe, 338 11th St. N.E., $522,621, 4-plex townhome
Kevin M. Sweepe, 354 11th St. N.E., $653,273, 5-plex townhome
Oct. 8
Randy S. and Jackie R. Whited, 23099 Highway 97, Orondo, $158,699, garage
Robert Harvey, 621 Briarwood Drive, no valuation, propane plumbing extension
Oct. 9
Brad and Robin Stone, 2591 Paisley St. S.E., $330,823, single-family residence
Oct. 10
Juanita Potter, 392 27th St. N.W., $15,533, manufactured home replacement with detached garage
Jens P. and Lou Ann Foged, 1601 Road C N.E., Mansfield, $8,000, foundation repair
Fourth Street Development LLC, 435 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 433 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 431 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 429 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 476 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 474 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 454 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 452 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 448 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence
Fourth Street Development LLC, 450 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2647 Paisley St. S.E., $332,820, single-family residence
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2576 Paisley St. S.E., $332,820, single-family residence
East Wenatchee Investments, 270 9th St. N.E., $198,579, tenant improvements
Oct. 11
Chamberlin Distributing Inc., 3845 5th St. N.E., $6,455, 3 dibond and one projecting sign
Oct. 14
Tab Land LLC, 700 3rd St. S.E., $4,000, wall-mounted auto dealership sign
Rebecca Lyn Palmer-Overmiller, 3101 N.W. Empire Ave., $3,000, roof and siding repair
Karen Lynn Dove, 58 Corral Creek Drive, Orondo, $274,443, single-family residence
Oct. 15
New Cingular Wireless, 76 Shelton Road, Coulee City, $30,000, co-locate AT&T’s FAS ground building and antennas to a previous building permit
Double D Vineyards LLC, 90 Danielle Lane, Orondo, $53,018, dock
Raul Negrete Mendez, 400 Chelan Hills Acres Road, Orondo, $2,200, LPG stove replacement
John A. and Veronique F. Paquette, 2882 N. Brie Lane, $20,124, retaining wall
Randy and Sarah Riley and Charles and Patricia Johnson, 770 Oberg Road, Orondo, $619,037, single-family residence with accessory dwelling
Oct. 16
Justin T. Arntson, 102 Grand Valley Road, $99,168, shop
Nicholas and Leigha Craig, 3110 Rock Island Road, $8,000, new foundation
Oct. 18
C & C Investment Properties LLC, parcel number 05300002300, Solomon Loop, $257,017, single-family residence
C & C Investment Properties LLC, parcel number 05300002400, Solomon Loop, $257,017, single-family residence
Oct. 21
Kregg and Kerry Kappenman, 2454 Twin Peaks View, East Wenatchee, $12,799, deck
Ryan W. and Holly Bringman Fancher, 22 Cydnee Place, Orondo, $377,705, single-family residence
Oct. 22
Donald Hastings Estate, 240 12th Place N.E., no valuation, decommission fuel tank
Israel Sanchez, 1510 16th Court N.W., $26,064, residential garage
Arturo Gonzalez, 684 2nd St. N.E., $1,000, residential front porch addition
Oct. 23
Lindco LLC, 3744 N. George St., $17,850, single slope post frame storage building
Charles E. and Traci L. Weaver, 32 Longview Road, $64,459, detached garage
Charles E. and Traci L. Weaver, 32 Longview Road, $169,389, accessory dwelling
Victor and Elaine Lancaster, 30 Mountmorvic Ranch Road, $70,248, accessory earthship dwelling
Corey J. and Tanya L. Davis, 473 S. Lynn Ave., $197,387, single-family residence
Construction Consulting LLC, 2810 10th St. N.E., $261,538, single-family residence
Tony Warren, 254 N. Kentucky Ave., $4,860, residential front porch with cover addition
Oct. 24
DJ Cutom Homes Inc., 2592 Paisley St. S.E., $275,453, single-family residence
Oct. 25
Erika Rodriguez Mejia, 2402 1st St. N.E., $427,083, single-family residence
Oct. 28
Erick A. and Alejandra Gonzalez, 1124 S. Ward Ave., $3,000, propane tank and line
Prime Properties LLC, 175 S. Mystical Ave., $229,493, single-family residence
Prime Properties LLC, 165 S. Mystical Ave., $209,511 single-family residence
Prime Properties LLC, 157 S. Mystical Ave., $197,655, single-family residence
Prime Properties LLC, 149 S. Mystical Ave., $197,127, single-family residence
Prime Properties LLC, 139 S. Mystical Ave., $229,493, single-family residence
Prime Properties LLC, 131 S. Mystical Ave., $197,127, single-family residence
Oct. 29
Joseph David and Sandra Mae Stegeman, 2825 6th St. S.E., $7,207, patio cover
Daniel W. Harkey and Allison H. Podlich, 145 Rooster Ridge, Orondo, $230,467, single-family residence
Valley Parkway LLC, 307 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, Blue Flame Kitchen renovation mechanical
Oct. 30
C & M Properties of Wenatchee LLC, 201 S. Union Ave., $10,924, one wall and one monument sign
Oct. 31
Jim Brock, 5052 Basin View Drive, Rock Island, $51,650, detached accessory garage
Valley Excavation LLC, 2525 Basalt Drive, Quincy, $8,000, change an existing carport into an enclosed garage
Jim Brock, 5052 Basinview Drive, Rock Island, $443,140, single-family residence