Chelan County

Oct. 1

Steven P. and Christel W. Vanassche, 125 Bene Vista Lane, Chelan, $345,994, single-family residence

Michael and Sandi Davis, 4215 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $39,938, accessory structure

Mark and Jessica Zielinski, 61 Moonlit Lane, $37,710, accessory structure

Nicholas V. Martini, 324 S. Chelan Ave., $20,000, evaporative cooler

James B. and Tammi R. Maas, 1380 S. Wenatchee Ave., $35,372, residential remodel

Oct. 2

Jonna Valdez, 921 Apple Acres Road, Chelan, $85,680, duplex

Cliff Frey Construction, 5701 Squilchuck Road, $10,853, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Springwater Homes LLC, 3681 Sky Crest Lane, $113,002, single-family residence

Randy L. and Cici B. Asplund, 324 Pinegrass Place, Lake Wenatchee, $187,259, single-family residence

Bollinger Construction LLC, 2974 E. Richared Drive, Monitor, $214,474, single-family residence

McClosky Family Trust c/o Virgil M. and Frances M. McClosky Trustees, 15 McClosky Drive, Chelan, $29,722, accessory structure

Robert L. Loar, 2677 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $142,406, single-family residence

SKS Investments LLC, 540 N. Mission St., no valuation, one wall sign

Oct. 3

ALA Architecture PLLC, 2031 Manson Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

ALA Architecture PLLC, 2031 Manson Blvd., Manson, $12,916, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Palazzo Ponds & Waterfalls LLC, 711 Loop Ave., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Borealis Builders LLC, 129 Sundog Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory structure, addition/alteration

Paul and Laurie Barnhart, 1000 Highway 150 Space 38, Manson, no valuation, mobile home

Scott T. and Christy M. Hensrude, 625 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, two wall-mounted signs

Francisco E. and Marcia J. Blas, 500 Yakima St., $5,300, new gas insert

Oct. 4

Donald J. and Rebecca L. Madonna, 14210 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, $810, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Barton H. and Sheila E. Clennon, 35 S. Wenatchee Ave., $100,000, entrance seismic bracing/basement wall repair

Brian and Heather Kniffen, 810 Gehr St., no valuation, air handler unit replacement

Oct. 7

Grette Associates LLC, 14164 Idlewild Road, Leavenworth, $62,000, dock

M & M Quality Construction LLC, 180 Swiftwater Lane, Plain, $107,903, accessory dwelling unit

Family Home Properties LLC, 3027 Eastview Lane, $45,600, accessory dwelling unit

Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 17756 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa

Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 4317 Anna Lane, no valuation, pool/spa

Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 915 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Grette Associates LLC, 10072 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $20,000, accessory structure

Stefan Swoboda, 7840 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $6,480, accessory structure, addition/alteration

Steven and Debra Lamberto, 11451 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $9,450, accessory structure

Gary T. House, 20270 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $8,256, accessory structure

Scott L. and Jennifer L. Devereaux, 1426 Washington St., $61,492, accessory dwelling unit

Oct. 8

Barn Pros Construction, LLC, 8154 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $119,405, accessory dwelling unit

Kurtis L. Wyant, 45 Willow Point Road, Manson, $34,750, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Complete Design, 494 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $238,245, single-family residence

Shawn T. Sherman, 255 Milkweed Lane, Chelan, $222,272, single-family residence

Steel Structures America Inc., 18 Diede Hills Lane, $61,920, accessory structure

Lopez Design LLC, 19 Bruce Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $51,084, accessory structure

Lopez Design LLC, 45 Bruce Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $14,861, accessory structure

Ron, Andrea and Don J. Lutes JTROS, 1406 Easy St., $4,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration

North Central Regional Library, 310 Douglas St., $1,400,000, interior remodel/exterior upgrades

Robert E. and Janet L. Cripe, 1024 Princeton Ave., no valuation, residential re-roof

Chelsea Lenker et al, 508 Surry Road, $3,000, woodstove insert

Oct. 9

One-Way Construction N.W. Inc., 1355 Pitcher Canyon Road, $220,564, single-family residence

One-Way Construction N.W. Inc., 1355 Pitcher Canyon Road, $29,722, accessory structure

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 150 Horse Heaven Lane, Malaga, $62,746, accessory structure

Axelson Construction LLC, 18834 Alpine Acres Road, Leavenworth, $19,440, accessory structure

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 59 Summerset Vista, Manson, $25,200, accessory structure

Aaron P. Kelly, 808 N. Miller St., no valuation, one monument sign and one wall sign

FQ Building LLC, 6 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, one wall sign

Robert B. Rowe Trustee, 110 N. Wenatchee Ave., $5,000, re-piping

Oct. 10

Real Homes, 4149 Dixie Lane, Malaga, $181,591, single-family residence

Grette Associates LLC, 16945 North Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $132,339, single-family residence

Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 189 Pinot Noir Lane, Manson, $46,440, accessory structure

Bernard J. and Jacqueline Cain, 2275 Sleepy Hollow Heights, no valuation, mechanical

Stephanie, Ronald and Tammy Stone, 1701 Stella Ave., $10,000, convert out-building to salon

Oct. 11

Richard and Stacy Willoughby, 410 Strada Della Vista, Chelan, $226,241, single-family residence

Barton H. and Sheila E. Clennon, 12 Orondo Ave., no valuation, one projecting wall sign

Padron Property Management LLC, 202 S. Wenatchee Ave., $4,000, replacing furnace

Stephen B. Wiest et al, 511 W. Knoll Ave., $15,000, add stairs to deck

Oct. 14

Steven P. and Christel W. Vanassche, 125 Bene Vista Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

A Plus Construction LLC, 17104 River Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mobile home

Psymuhnys LLC, 18970 Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $34,296, single-family residence

Douglas F. Snider, 6309 Kimber Road, Cashmere, $198,970, single-family residence

Grette Associates LLC, 7684 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $4,050, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Timothy E. Elliott, 785 Wheeler Hill Road, no valuation, mobile home

Arnulfo L. and Lori B. Torres, 3707 Bainard Road, Malaga, no valuation, mobile home

A Plus Construction LLC, 15090 Entiat River Road, Entiat, no valuation, mobile home

Angel Avelar, 1111 Walla Walla Ave., no valuation, monument sign

Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance Inc., 22 N. Chelan Ave., no valuation, monument sign

B2H Partners, 16 S. Mission St., no valuation, wall sign

1250 Central Ave. LLC, 1250 Central Ave., $3,000, new mini split system

Thomas D. Harmon et al, 14 Kittitas St., $10,550, replacing remote terminal unit

Carl A. Irwin, 1504 Woodhaven Place, $6,113, patio cover

Wayne and Janice Ranne, 1510 Danawood Drive, $3,000, mini split system

Oct. 15

Juan Amezcua and Patricia Morales, 4084 Tokay Ave., Malaga, no valuation, mobile home

Steel Structures America Inc., 97 Mirage Lane, Chelan, $27,000, accessory structure

Todd M. and Kerri V. Parmenter, 4015 Lovell Road, no valuation, pool/spa

Steel Structures America Inc., 7539 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $19,440, accessory structure

Steel Structures America Inc., 7703 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $24,300, accessory structure

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 118 Starlight Ave., $181,114, single-family residence

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 20 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $129,139, single-family residence

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 20 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $16,099, accessory structure

Strode Construction LLP, 12282 Meacham Road, Leavenworth, $54,897, single-family residence

Steven B. and Susan M. Lundh, 1333 S. Hills Drive, $33,000, foundation stabilization

Oct. 16

Apex Building Services, LLC, 1050 Cooper Gulch Road, Manson, $5,515, single-family residence, addition/alteration

James D. and Deanna M. Lovatt, 14163 Idlewild Road, Leavenworth, $159,632, single-family residence

John K. Peiguss, 18820 Pine Loop, Leavenworth, $171,180, single-family residence

One-Way Construction N.W. Inc., 23102 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Leavenworth, $92,890, single-family residence

Powder River Development Services LLC, 4520 Butcher Creek Road, Lake Wenatchee, $20,000, addition/alteration

David W. Larsen, 11330 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, $74,870, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Olson’s Construction Inc., 133 View Ridge Circle, $6,696, single-family residence—addition/alteration

All Points North, 129 Carlson Loop, no valuation, mobile home

John F. Whiteman, 711 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit A, no valuation, commercial demolition

Oct. 17

Eric and Sandra Means, 2106 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, $24,097, accessory structure

Spencer Bosket et al, 10171 Chumstick Highway Suite C, Leavenworth, $85,000, change of use

Stefan Swoboda, 10597 Nibbelink Road, Peshastin, $10,000, accessory structure, addition/alteration

Megan Parish et al, 1084 Pitcher Canyon Road, $8,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Big Al’s Place LLC, 22744 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Leavenworth, $2,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Joshua and Renell Holve, 1424 Orchard Ave., $5,028, deck/patio cover

Oct. 18

Better Built Customs & Consultation LLC, 84 Mountain Lake Lane, Chelan, $127,545, single-family residence

Valley View Homes, LLC, 2949 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $149,358, single-family residence

Better Built Customs & Consultation LLC, 84 Mountain Lake Lane, Chelan, $56,760, accessory structure

Maitri Living Trust, Catherine Freeman Trustee, 236 Quetilquasoon Road, Chelan, no valuation, mechanical

Eleazar Sandoval et al, 1707 Lincoln Park Circle, $764, patio cover

Chelan Rental Property LLC, 20 N. Chelan Ave., $20,000, interior renovations

Oct. 21

Michael L. and Roxanne M. Davis, 25702 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, $75,898, single-family residence

Dannette Ross, 460 Laughing Bear Lane, Chelan, $136,080, accessory structure

JWS Designs Inc., 381 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $275,147, single-family residence

Oct. 22

Gary B. and Loretta J. Dickinson, 64 Two Rivers Road, Entiat, $58,358, accessory dwelling unit

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 144 Starlight Ave., $172,696, single-family residence

Gregory E. and Janice E. Monroe Trustees, 12435 Plain Ranches Road, Leavenworth, $12,384, accessory structure

Crafton Communication, Inc., 10690 North Road, Leavenworth, $5,000, addition/alteration

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 97 Starlight Ave., $200,746, single-family residence

Jeffrey S. Pierce, 4100 Jim Smith Road, $92,844, accessory structure

Gray Christopher et al, 42 Bacchus Lane, Manson, $13,752, accessory structure

Phitsamay Maytrychit and Andres C. Banuelos, 921 Cashmere St., $30,658, residential remodel

Oct. 23

Eastern Washington Construction Inc, 168 Wapato Court, Manson, $3,695,224, new construction

Sculpted Homes, 21504 Palomino Road, Leavenworth, $165,107, single-family residence

Alison Miller Architect LLC, 375 Balsamroot Lane, Cashmere, $67,344, accessory structure,addition/alteration

Antonio Nunez and Alejandrina Cabrera De Nunez, 330 Pine St., Leavenworth, $72,900, accessory structure

Greater Wenatchee Regional Events Center Public Facilities District, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., $6,200, temporary locker room

Oct. 24

Jesus and Candelaria Cisneros, 346 Davis Canyon Road, Chelan, $194,286, single-family residence

Jesus and Candelaria Cisneros, 350 Davis Canyon Road, Chelan, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool, Inc., 863 Autumn Crest Drive, no valuation, pool/spa

Stuart Silk Architects, Inc., 3942 Highway 97A, Chelan, $42,483, accessory structure

Joseph and Cynthia Kuijper, 655 Meeks Road, $67,750, single-family residence

Lopez Design, LLC, 3528 Crestview Road, $313,211, single-family residence

Fernando Mendoza, 1515 American Fruit Road, $183,419, single-family residence

Mission Plaza LLC, 212 Fifth St. Suite 3, $700, add interior partition wall

Jeremy K. and Lynnelle Newell, 1406 S. Hills Drive, $18,042, deck and railing replacement

Evergreen Property Management Inc., 111 S. Wilson St., no valuation, new service line and backflow device

Russell and Lisa C. Ogle, 1656 Rainier St., no valuation, flood elevation certificate

Oct. 25

Paul W. and Lyndsay M. Diaz, 4254 Old Monitor Road, Monitor, $34,340, accessory structure

Syndicate Smith LLC, 18580 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $8,000, accessory structure

Oct. 28

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 720 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, $131,220, single-family residence

One-Way Construction NW Inc., 17915 Nason Ridge Road, Leavenworth, $94,494, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 86 Bruce Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $14,861, accessory structure

Borealis Builders LLC, 129 Sundog Lane, Leavenworth, $114,995, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 86 Bruce Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $124,465, single-family residence

Safeway Inc., 501 N. Miller St., no valuation, sushi bar

Oct. 29

Nilufer Wheeler, 1922 Hideaway Place, $5,649, new storage shed attached to back of garage

Oct. 30

Grette Associates LLC, 10072 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $262,235, single-family residence

Mark and Blanche Gilbert, 1621 Angela St., no valuation, air handler unit replacement

Donald D. Bull, 515 Marjo St., no valuation, SlabJack foundation repair

Oct. 31

Patriot Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, 8977 North Road, Peshastin, no valuation, plumbing

Frederick Charles Construction Inc., 896 Cloudless Drive, Manson, no valuation, mechanical

Mike and Diane Shryock, 595 Liberty Lane, Manson, no valuation, mechanical

Eider Properties LLC, 1013 Fifth St. Unit A, no valuation, removal of carport

Douglas County

Oct. 1

Robert S. Moyer, 1703 3rd St. S.E., $3,000, pantry addition

Mary E. Troy, 1752 Kent Plaza, $18,494, carport

Greg Stevens, 1400 Palisades Road, Palisades, $56,160, mobile home with cover

Maria Ester Santos, 166 9th St. N.E., $1,000, garage remodel

Oct. 2

Fourth Street Development LLC, 430 S. Kansas Loop, $142,333, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 432 S. Kansas Loop, $142,333, single-family residence

Marvich East Wenatchee LLC, 300 Valley Mall Parkway, $2,500, damage repair on Jo-Ann Fabrics

Oct. 3

David Wakefield Family LLC, 3857 N. George St., $50,000, eight-foot site enclosure fence

William R. and Paula S. Whitlow, 748 Highline Drive, $10,000, carport

Mike and Laura Hoiland, 2832 N. Brysen Drive, $65,300, swimming pool

Sharon L. Blanchard, 590 S. Van Well Ave., $21,162, remodel existing shop into accessory dwelling unit with one-car garage

Fourth Street Development LLC, 444 S. Kansas Loop, $148,071, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 446 S. Kansas Loop, $132,396, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 494 S. Kansas Loop, $132,396, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 496 S. Kansas Loop, $148,071, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 464 S. Kansas Loop, $148,071, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 466 S. Kansas Loop, $148,071, single-family residence

Jesus and Celia De La Cruz Rumbo, 5158 Basin Viet Drive, Rock Island, $326,338, single-family residence

Oct. 4

River Vue LLC, 899 S. Lamplight Lane, $30,000, swimming pool

Tony K. and Pamela S. Davick, 891 S. Lamplight Lane, $40,000, swimming pool

Sachs Farms Inc., 5526 Rock Island Grade Road, $1,000, remodel/plumbing

David R. and Lynnette M. Matson, 608 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $270,586, single-family residence

Oct. 7

Thomas M. and Camela R. Davies, 3537 Sunset Highway, $13,751, replace existing deck

Kevin M. Sweepe, 338 11th St. N.E., $522,621, 4-plex townhome

Kevin M. Sweepe, 354 11th St. N.E., $653,273, 5-plex townhome

Oct. 8

Randy S. and Jackie R. Whited, 23099 Highway 97, Orondo, $158,699, garage

Robert Harvey, 621 Briarwood Drive, no valuation, propane plumbing extension

Oct. 9

Brad and Robin Stone, 2591 Paisley St. S.E., $330,823, single-family residence

Oct. 10

Juanita Potter, 392 27th St. N.W., $15,533, manufactured home replacement with detached garage

Jens P. and Lou Ann Foged, 1601 Road C N.E., Mansfield, $8,000, foundation repair

Fourth Street Development LLC, 435 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 433 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 431 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 429 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 476 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 474 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 454 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 452 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 448 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence

Fourth Street Development LLC, 450 S. Kansas Loop, $163,850, single-family residence

Timberwood Homes LLC, 2647 Paisley St. S.E., $332,820, single-family residence

Timberwood Homes LLC, 2576 Paisley St. S.E., $332,820, single-family residence

East Wenatchee Investments, 270 9th St. N.E., $198,579, tenant improvements

Oct. 11

Chamberlin Distributing Inc., 3845 5th St. N.E., $6,455, 3 dibond and one projecting sign

Oct. 14

Tab Land LLC, 700 3rd St. S.E., $4,000, wall-mounted auto dealership sign

Rebecca Lyn Palmer-Overmiller, 3101 N.W. Empire Ave., $3,000, roof and siding repair

Karen Lynn Dove, 58 Corral Creek Drive, Orondo, $274,443, single-family residence

Oct. 15

New Cingular Wireless, 76 Shelton Road, Coulee City, $30,000, co-locate AT&T’s FAS ground building and antennas to a previous building permit

Double D Vineyards LLC, 90 Danielle Lane, Orondo, $53,018, dock

Raul Negrete Mendez, 400 Chelan Hills Acres Road, Orondo, $2,200, LPG stove replacement

John A. and Veronique F. Paquette, 2882 N. Brie Lane, $20,124, retaining wall

Randy and Sarah Riley and Charles and Patricia Johnson, 770 Oberg Road, Orondo, $619,037, single-family residence with accessory dwelling

Oct. 16

Justin T. Arntson, 102 Grand Valley Road, $99,168, shop

Nicholas and Leigha Craig, 3110 Rock Island Road, $8,000, new foundation

Oct. 18

C & C Investment Properties LLC, parcel number 05300002300, Solomon Loop, $257,017, single-family residence

C & C Investment Properties LLC, parcel number 05300002400, Solomon Loop, $257,017, single-family residence

Oct. 21

Kregg and Kerry Kappenman, 2454 Twin Peaks View, East Wenatchee, $12,799, deck

Ryan W. and Holly Bringman Fancher, 22 Cydnee Place, Orondo, $377,705, single-family residence

Oct. 22

Donald Hastings Estate, 240 12th Place N.E., no valuation, decommission fuel tank

Israel Sanchez, 1510 16th Court N.W., $26,064, residential garage

Arturo Gonzalez, 684 2nd St. N.E., $1,000, residential front porch addition

Oct. 23

Lindco LLC, 3744 N. George St., $17,850, single slope post frame storage building

Charles E. and Traci L. Weaver, 32 Longview Road, $64,459, detached garage

Charles E. and Traci L. Weaver, 32 Longview Road, $169,389, accessory dwelling

Victor and Elaine Lancaster, 30 Mountmorvic Ranch Road, $70,248, accessory earthship dwelling

Corey J. and Tanya L. Davis, 473 S. Lynn Ave., $197,387, single-family residence

Construction Consulting LLC, 2810 10th St. N.E., $261,538, single-family residence

Tony Warren, 254 N. Kentucky Ave., $4,860, residential front porch with cover addition

Oct. 24

DJ Cutom Homes Inc., 2592 Paisley St. S.E., $275,453, single-family residence

Oct. 25

Erika Rodriguez Mejia, 2402 1st St. N.E., $427,083, single-family residence

Oct. 28

Erick A. and Alejandra Gonzalez, 1124 S. Ward Ave., $3,000, propane tank and line

Prime Properties LLC, 175 S. Mystical Ave., $229,493, single-family residence

Prime Properties LLC, 165 S. Mystical Ave., $209,511 single-family residence

Prime Properties LLC, 157 S. Mystical Ave., $197,655, single-family residence

Prime Properties LLC, 149 S. Mystical Ave., $197,127, single-family residence

Prime Properties LLC, 139 S. Mystical Ave., $229,493, single-family residence

Prime Properties LLC, 131 S. Mystical Ave., $197,127, single-family residence

Oct. 29

Joseph David and Sandra Mae Stegeman, 2825 6th St. S.E., $7,207, patio cover

Daniel W. Harkey and Allison H. Podlich, 145 Rooster Ridge, Orondo, $230,467, single-family residence

Valley Parkway LLC, 307 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, Blue Flame Kitchen renovation mechanical

Oct. 30

C & M Properties of Wenatchee LLC, 201 S. Union Ave., $10,924, one wall and one monument sign

Oct. 31

Jim Brock, 5052 Basin View Drive, Rock Island, $51,650, detached accessory garage

Valley Excavation LLC, 2525 Basalt Drive, Quincy, $8,000, change an existing carport into an enclosed garage

Jim Brock, 5052 Basinview Drive, Rock Island, $443,140, single-family residence