Chelan County
March 1
Winton LLC, 17400 Winton Road, Leavenworth, $250,000, new construction
Timothy S. and Alice A. Pierce, 115 Kage Lane, Manson, $483,346, single-family residence
Timothy S. and Alice A. Pierce, 115 Kage Lane, Manson, $135,240, accessory structure
Robert and Janet Rust Trustees, 3891 Iroquois Lane, $21,804, single-family residence — addition/alteration
William V. Sehmel Trustee, 497 Wheatland Lane, Chelan, $63,999, accessory structure
Robert G. Egge and Pamela J. Koeller, 25703 Bridle Lane, Leavenworth, $44,830, single-family residence — addition/alteration
HCD Homes LLC, 1912 Pensione Place, $185,813, single-family residence
Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 1021 N. Western Ave., $25,000, residential mechanical
Saddlerock Education Association, 1407 Walla Walla Ave., no valuation, demolition
March 2
Michael K. Mallon, 577 Murdock Canyon Road, Entiat, $396,593, single-family residence
Brent A. and Christine M. Barber, 3326 Ohme Road, $12,075, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Stevan Fredrickson, 22731 Brown Road, Leavenworth, $128,801, single-family residence
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 720 Loop Ave., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 12335 W. Emig Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa
Complete Design, 11848 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition
BRR Architecture Inc., 1616 N. Wenatchee Ave., $25,000, tenant improvement
Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Building A, $18,692,179, new construction
Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Building B, $4,752,890, new construction
Focal Point Educational Services, 105 S. Mission St., no valuation, sign
March 3
Saw and Hammer Construction LLC, 12245 S. Lakeshore Road #15, Chelan, $566,700, single-family residence
Bethany Hayes, 7343 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $686,465, single-family residence
Denny and Carrie Kruckenberg, 2061 Stiss Canyon Road, no valuation, residential mechanical
Wenatchee Productions Inc., 151 Easy Way, $108,800, tenant improvement
March 4
Apex Building Services LLC, 31 Winesap Ave., Manson, $430,192, new construction
Aaron Jones Construction LLC, 3611 Crestview Road, $17,459, accessory structure
Gregory A. Mummy, 1062 Cottontail Lane, Chelan, $431,852, single-family residence
Gregory A. Mummy, 1062 Cottontail Lane, Chelan, $32,245, accessory structure
Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife Real Estate Services, 7950 Depot Road, Dryden, $30,000, new construction
Grette Associates LLC, 15544 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $23,753, dock
Al Stonas, 1311 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, re-roof
March 5
RD Construction, 426 Headwater Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $292,457, single-family residence
Lights Out Boxing LLC, 33 ½ N. Mission St., $30,000, tenant improvement
Overall Construction Services, 1221 Pershing St., $15,000, addition/alteration
March 8
Thiago D. S. Morales, 297 Liberty Lane, Manson, $452,508, single-family residence
J W S Designs Inc., 2370 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $348,834, single-family residence
James and Nicole Wright, 2524 Kinnikinnick Drive, Leavenworth, $43,470, accessory structure
Chad and Amanda Holaday, 2800 Austin Court, $115,920, accessory structure
M.J. Neal & Associates, 1105 Red Apple Road Building B, $85,450, new construction
M.J. Neal & Associates, 1105 Red Apple Road Building A, $1,474,657, multi-family housing
M.J. Neal & Associates, 1105 Red Apple Road Building C, $1,474,657, multi-family housing
M.J. Neal & Associates, 1105 Red Apple Road, no valuation, site plan permit
DOH Associates PS, 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., $50,000, addition/alteration
Dick’s Heating & Air Conditioning of Wenatchee Inc., 1500 Fourth St., $9,250, mechanical
March 9
Jesus Murillo, 709 Piere St., $1,866, addition/alteration
March 10
James and Ursula Panagiotou, 4120 April Drive, $639,783, single-family residence
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 417 Lower Sunnyslope Road, $145,286, accessory structure
Joseph and Heather J. Lewin, 118 Charles St. Unit B, $83,894, accessory dwelling unit
March 11
Homes By JJ, 522 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $27,531, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Dena L. and Robert A. Wiseman, 51 Eagle Bluff Lane, Chelan, $196,178, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 423 Canyon Place, $66,080, pool
March 12
Michael and Adele Caemmerer, 11170 Meadow Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
H Drafting & Design, 1013 Fifth St., $7.464, patio
Dalsin Inc., 1405 Maiden Lane, $330,711, re-roof
March 15
Prestigious Patios LLC, 262 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Ross J. and Doreen L. McConnell Trustees of the McConnell Living Trust, 4135 Sunnybank Drive, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical
J W S Designs Inc., 272 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $503,714, single-family residence
Monteith Construction LLC, 15 Margaret Lane, $472,059, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 1284 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $376,888, single-family residence
Valuplus Medical Supply LLC, 1311 N. Wenatchee Ave., $80,000, tenant improvement
Graybeal Signs, 1230 McKittrick St., no valuation, sign
Graybeal Signs, 1301 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign
March 16
Forte Architects Inc., 50 Sires Lane, Leavenworth, $587,796, new construction
Infinigy, 4520 Butcher Creek Road, Leavenworth, $20,000, addition/alteration
Twin Peaks Construction, 130 Wilcox Lane, Leavenworth, $289,369, single-family residence
Syndicate Smith LLC, 155 Bjork Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $259,065, single-family residence
Timberwood Homes LLC, 264 Burch Hollow Lane, $417,828, single-family residence
Mulhall Design & Consulting, 3364 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $19,803, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Prestigious Patios LLC, 35 Yokesil Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 186 Merlot Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 16310 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 241 Reserve Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 22 Pippin Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Graybeal Signs, 1718 Pine St., no valuation, sign
March 17
Syndicate Smith LLC, 4907 Butler Road, Cashmere, $341,818, single-family residence
Syndicate Smith LLC, 4905 Butler Road, Cashmere, $41,202, accessory dwelling unit
Lopez Design LLC, 506 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $420,649, single-family residence
Integritech, 16234 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $60,000, accessory structure
Grette Associates LLC, 1615 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $101,091, dock
Grette Associates LLC, 1386 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $99,500, accessory structure
Grette Associates LLC, 1308 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $91,750, accessory structure
Grette Associates LLC, 110 S. Bennett Road, Manson, $83,500, accessory structure
Chim Chimney, 1407 Maiden Lane, no valuation, commercial mechanical
March 18
Borealis Builders LLC, 18220 W. Dardanells Road, Leavenworth, $169,986, single-family residence
MG Sales Real Estate LLC, 1285 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $51,621, accessory structure
3rd Rock LLC, 1842 N. Wenatchee Ave., $1,120,813, addition/alteration
March 19
Dava Construction LLC, 2893 Sierra Blvd., Malaga, $188,449, single-family residence
Complete Design, 2884 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $472,096, single-family residence
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 122 Lost Spoke Lane, $432,639, single-family residence
Dorinda Gongia, 1255 Johnson St., $5,000, backflow
David L Morris et al, 718 Grandview Ave., $400, fuel line and appliance
March 22
Leo J. and Kim A. Suver, 12439 Plain Ranches Road #8, Leavenworth, $150,271, accessory dwelling unit
Acme Homes LLC, 239 Sienna Road, $304,328, single-family residence
Acme Homes LLC, 235 Sienna Road, $304,328, single-family residence
Acme Homes LLC, 231 Sienna Road, $227,509, single-family residence
Acme Homes LLC, 227 Sienna Road, $283,922, single-family residence
Acme Homes LLC, 223 Sienna Road, $304,328, single-family residence
Acme Homes LLC, 219 Sienna Road, $283,922, single-family residence
Nestor Lemus, 1533 Fifth St., $20,000, addition/alteration
Hub and Spoke Holdings LLC, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., $33,000, addition/alteration
Scott Hager, 2012 Westhaven, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
March 23
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 142 Manzanita Drive, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical
James Milford, 505 Malaga Ave. Unit B, $57,822, accessory dwelling unit
Wenatchee Valley Truck Stop Inc., 3607 Highway 97A, $10,000, addition/alteration
March 24
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 100 Lost Spoke Lane, $477,823, single-family residence
Nicholas P. and Kira M. Wood, 5185 Vista Heights Place, Cashmere, $503,173, single-family residence
Rimmer & Roeter Construction, 803 N. Emerson Ave., $270,000, tenant improvement
Matt and Brittany J. Tait, 650 Okanogan Ave., no valuation, demolition
March 25
Roberts Construction LLC, 1015 Racine Springs Drive, $216,404, single-family residence
Wells & Wade Mechanical, 123 Ohme Garden Road Suite C6, $2,947, commercial mechanical
Arieca Devery, 124 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign
March 26
Kevin and Carrie D. Sloan, 597 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $445,804, single-family residence
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 125 Lost Spoke Lane, $308,231, single-family residence
Courtright Construction LLC, 146 Easy Way, no valuation, retaining walls
Ohme Garden Business Park LLC, 123 Ohme Garden Road Suite C6, $2,500, tenant improvement
Eider Construction, 1105 Red Apple Road Building D, $1,642,402, multi-family housing
Eider Construction, 1105 Red Apple Road Building E, $1,642,402, multi-family housing
Eider Construction, 1105 Red Apple Road Building F, $1,642,402, multi-family housing
Eider Construction, 1105 Red Apple Road Building G, $1,642,402, multi-family housing
Eider Construction, 1105 Red Apple Road Building H, $1,642,402, multi-family housing
Meghan M. McLean and Brandon J. Brown, 426 Pearl St., $1,200, miscellaneous
March 29
Neal and Jeanette Wanner, 17217 Coulter Creek Road, Leavenworth, $217,274, single-family residence
Torin D. and Caitlin R. Vanderpool, 2990 Conarty Road, Malaga, $290,512, single-family residence
Complete Design, 21 Miller Road, Chelan, $541,808, single-family residence
Complete Design, 21 Miller Road, Chelan, $131,699, accessory structure
Ocean Roofing LLC, 115 N. Franklin Ave., no valuation, re-roof
Joshua K. Snyder, 516 Highland Drive, $6,000, miscellaneous
March 30
Cameron Smith, 134 Ranch Creek Road, Peshastin, $2,000, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Lopez Design LLC, 88 Samantha Lane, $672,014, single-family residence
Coolsys Light Commercial Solutions Inc., 1016 N. Mission St., $10,211, mechanical
Turner Restoration LLC, 812 Kittitas St., no valuation, miscellaneous
March 31
Palazzo Ponds & Waterfalls LLC, 168 Wapato Court, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Cowell Custom Design & Construction LLC, 950 Klate Road, Manson, $402,135, single-family residence
Wiley Construction LLC, 8950 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Patriot Investment Properties LLC, 910 Poplar Ave. Building A, $721,955, four-unit townhouse
Patriot Investment Properties LLC, 910 Poplar Ave. Building B, $721,955, four-unit townhouse
Patriot Investment Properties LLC, 910 Poplar Ave. Building C, $721,955, four-unit townhouse
Victor Maldonado, 911 S. Wilson St., no valuation, re-roof
Douglas County
March 2
Graybeal Signs, 5534 Baker Flats Drive, $5,000, three wall-mounted sign replacements
Gary Berg, 3068 N. Breckenridge Drive, $308,189, single-family residence
Eugen Capusan, 182 Eastmont Ave., $77,510, addition
March 3
River Valley Development LLC, 2295 Brinley Court, $203,976, single-family residence
River Valley Development LLC, 2289 Brinley Court, $201,014, single-family residence
River Valley Development LLC, 2283 Brinley Court, $325,792, single-family residence
River Valley Development LLC, 2277 Brinley Court, $159,798, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2466 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $190,539, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2456 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $190,539, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2450 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $190,539, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2440 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $195,604, single-family residence
KTS Development, 470 S. Partridge Lane, $293,852, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2398 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $191,867, single-family residence
March 4
Andy L. and Shane M. Handley, 817 S. Mary Ave., $308,402, single-family residence
March 5
Dianna Lynn and Steven Leon McCandless, 611 S. Jarvis Ave., no valuation, demolition
Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 2580 Catalina Ave., $311,103, single-family residence
March 8
Kevin Hamilton, 1190 N. Ashland, no valuation, decommission oil tank
March 9
Diane L. Legg and Timothy J. Schmidt, 4 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $469,130, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2432 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $195,604, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2424 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $195,604, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2414 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $195,604, single-family residence
Eastmont Metropolitan Parks, 230 N. Georgia Ave., $1,000, replace front door
March 10
Larrie Dovich, 6 French St., $313,086, single family addition and new shop
March 11
Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, $1,022, carport parking structures
Gordon G. and Jill K. Gradwohl, 1 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $10,010, pugola addition and outdoor kitchen completion
Peter F. and Lindre M. Brant, 62 Orchard Drive, Orondo, $17,422, dock replacement
Sage Homes LLC, 2408 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $195,604, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2390 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $190,539, single-family residence
March 12
Elbert C. and Erika L. Schenkvonstauffenberg, 3032 Martin Place, $99,552, garage
Ackerman Construction Inc., 2626 Patriot Way S.E., $270,545, single-family residence
Neil E. and Wendy L. Hendricks and Bryan E. and Jessica L. Hendricks, 32 Elite Drive, Brewster, $370,527, single-family residence
March 15
Sandra L. and Thomas L. Gogert, 95 Riverview Road, Orondo, $62,220, accessory storage/shop
Timothy A. and Sandra K. Hubbard, 2642 7th St. S.E., $3,000, LPG tank, line and appliance
Keith Zweigle, 704 Clarissa Lane, $5,760, addition of new roof over back yard deck
March 16
Brett A. and Micah L. Gailey, 160 E. Marine View Place, Orondo, $322,161, single-family residence
KTS Development, 4560 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $293,852, single-family residence
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 952 N. Newport Loop, $266,982, single-family residence
March 18
David and Cheri Allen, 3055 Martin Place, $24,461, lean-to added to existing building
Ray Perez, 209 Standerfer Ave., $29,722, alterations and mechanical system
Nathan and Rachel West, 200 S. Iowa Ave., no valuation, inground swimming pool
March 19
Eric David and Erika Mara Kurle, 340 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $11,929, deck
Ron C. and Elaine M. Jordan, 3016 6th St. S.E., $80,000, heated inground pool
March 22
Grant Missionary Baptist Church, 125 S. Kentucky Ave., no valuation, garage demolition
Brad Farmer and Pamela Struck, 96 Laurel Estates, $74,664, detached garage
March 23
Mathew R. and Amanda N. Shepard, 430 S. Partridge Lane, $87,606, post frame shop
Calen J. and Linda M. Heppell, 212 Willow View Drive, Orondo, $9,955, deck cover to existing deck
Roland and Mary Marsten, 420 19th St. N.E., $350, cap old gas fixture and run to new range location
March 24
Sully Hubbard, 503 N. Keller Ave., $1,000, garage remodel
March 25
Angelique T. Walton, 6149 Penn Ave., Rock Island, $514,953, single-family residence
March 26
Jesus and Celia De La Cruz Rumbo, 5158 Basin View Drive, Rock Island, $21,486, patio cover and spa mechanical storage
Michael J. Scott, 3400 10th St. S.E., $49,873, pergola remodel to storage building
Robert B. Harnetiaux and Sharon Z. Morrison, 204 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $48,000, heated liner pool with auto cover
Norman D. and Erin A. Mooney, 444 Hawthorn Court N.W., $46,000, fiberglass pool
March 29
DD Vineyards A LLC, 22464 Highway 97, Orondo, $300,000, water reservoir
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2627 Parkette St. S.E., $291,186, single-family residence
KTS Development, 4534 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $256,330, single-family residence
Joan Broomell, 2609 Parkette St. S.E., $308,110, single-family residence
David Petersen, 624 10th St. N.E., $3,600, testing main (switch from electric to gas)
March 31
Robert B. Harnetiaux and Sharon Z. Morrison, 204 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $93,040, detached garage with a room and restroom