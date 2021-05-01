Chelan County

March 1

Winton LLC, 17400 Winton Road, Leavenworth, $250,000, new construction

Timothy S. and Alice A. Pierce, 115 Kage Lane, Manson, $483,346, single-family residence

Timothy S. and Alice A. Pierce, 115 Kage Lane, Manson, $135,240, accessory structure

Robert and Janet Rust Trustees, 3891 Iroquois Lane, $21,804, single-family residence — addition/alteration

William V. Sehmel Trustee, 497 Wheatland Lane, Chelan, $63,999, accessory structure

Robert G. Egge and Pamela J. Koeller, 25703 Bridle Lane, Leavenworth, $44,830, single-family residence — addition/alteration

HCD Homes LLC, 1912 Pensione Place, $185,813, single-family residence

Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 1021 N. Western Ave., $25,000, residential mechanical

Saddlerock Education Association, 1407 Walla Walla Ave., no valuation, demolition

March 2

Michael K. Mallon, 577 Murdock Canyon Road, Entiat, $396,593, single-family residence

Brent A. and Christine M. Barber, 3326 Ohme Road, $12,075, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Stevan Fredrickson, 22731 Brown Road, Leavenworth, $128,801, single-family residence

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 720 Loop Ave., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 12335 W. Emig Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa

Complete Design, 11848 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition

BRR Architecture Inc., 1616 N. Wenatchee Ave., $25,000, tenant improvement

Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Building A, $18,692,179, new construction

Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Building B, $4,752,890, new construction

Focal Point Educational Services, 105 S. Mission St., no valuation, sign

March 3

Saw and Hammer Construction LLC, 12245 S. Lakeshore Road #15, Chelan, $566,700, single-family residence

Bethany Hayes, 7343 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $686,465, single-family residence

Denny and Carrie Kruckenberg, 2061 Stiss Canyon Road, no valuation, residential mechanical

Wenatchee Productions Inc., 151 Easy Way, $108,800, tenant improvement

March 4

Apex Building Services LLC, 31 Winesap Ave., Manson, $430,192, new construction

Aaron Jones Construction LLC, 3611 Crestview Road, $17,459, accessory structure

Gregory A. Mummy, 1062 Cottontail Lane, Chelan, $431,852, single-family residence

Gregory A. Mummy, 1062 Cottontail Lane, Chelan, $32,245, accessory structure

Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife Real Estate Services, 7950 Depot Road, Dryden, $30,000, new construction

Grette Associates LLC, 15544 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $23,753, dock

Al Stonas, 1311 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, re-roof

March 5

RD Construction, 426 Headwater Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $292,457, single-family residence

Lights Out Boxing LLC, 33 ½ N. Mission St., $30,000, tenant improvement

Overall Construction Services, 1221 Pershing St., $15,000, addition/alteration

March 8

Thiago D. S. Morales, 297 Liberty Lane, Manson, $452,508, single-family residence

J W S Designs Inc., 2370 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $348,834, single-family residence

James and Nicole Wright, 2524 Kinnikinnick Drive, Leavenworth, $43,470, accessory structure

Chad and Amanda Holaday, 2800 Austin Court, $115,920, accessory structure

M.J. Neal & Associates, 1105 Red Apple Road Building B, $85,450, new construction

M.J. Neal & Associates, 1105 Red Apple Road Building A, $1,474,657, multi-family housing

M.J. Neal & Associates, 1105 Red Apple Road Building C, $1,474,657, multi-family housing

M.J. Neal & Associates, 1105 Red Apple Road, no valuation, site plan permit

DOH Associates PS, 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., $50,000, addition/alteration

Dick’s Heating & Air Conditioning of Wenatchee Inc., 1500 Fourth St., $9,250, mechanical

March 9

Jesus Murillo, 709 Piere St., $1,866, addition/alteration

March 10

James and Ursula Panagiotou, 4120 April Drive, $639,783, single-family residence

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 417 Lower Sunnyslope Road, $145,286, accessory structure

Joseph and Heather J. Lewin, 118 Charles St. Unit B, $83,894, accessory dwelling unit

March 11

Homes By JJ, 522 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $27,531, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Dena L. and Robert A. Wiseman, 51 Eagle Bluff Lane, Chelan, $196,178, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 423 Canyon Place, $66,080, pool

March 12

Michael and Adele Caemmerer, 11170 Meadow Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

H Drafting & Design, 1013 Fifth St., $7.464, patio

Dalsin Inc., 1405 Maiden Lane, $330,711, re-roof

March 15

Prestigious Patios LLC, 262 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Ross J. and Doreen L. McConnell Trustees of the McConnell Living Trust, 4135 Sunnybank Drive, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical

J W S Designs Inc., 272 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $503,714, single-family residence

Monteith Construction LLC, 15 Margaret Lane, $472,059, single-family residence

Grette Associates LLC, 1284 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $376,888, single-family residence

Valuplus Medical Supply LLC, 1311 N. Wenatchee Ave., $80,000, tenant improvement

Graybeal Signs, 1230 McKittrick St., no valuation, sign

Graybeal Signs, 1301 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign

March 16

Forte Architects Inc., 50 Sires Lane, Leavenworth, $587,796, new construction

Infinigy, 4520 Butcher Creek Road, Leavenworth, $20,000, addition/alteration

Twin Peaks Construction, 130 Wilcox Lane, Leavenworth, $289,369, single-family residence

Syndicate Smith LLC, 155 Bjork Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $259,065, single-family residence

Timberwood Homes LLC, 264 Burch Hollow Lane, $417,828, single-family residence

Mulhall Design & Consulting, 3364 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $19,803, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Prestigious Patios LLC, 35 Yokesil Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 186 Merlot Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 16310 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 241 Reserve Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 22 Pippin Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Graybeal Signs, 1718 Pine St., no valuation, sign

March 17

Syndicate Smith LLC, 4907 Butler Road, Cashmere, $341,818, single-family residence

Syndicate Smith LLC, 4905 Butler Road, Cashmere, $41,202, accessory dwelling unit

Lopez Design LLC, 506 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $420,649, single-family residence

Integritech, 16234 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $60,000, accessory structure

Grette Associates LLC, 1615 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $101,091, dock

Grette Associates LLC, 1386 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $99,500, accessory structure

Grette Associates LLC, 1308 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $91,750, accessory structure

Grette Associates LLC, 110 S. Bennett Road, Manson, $83,500, accessory structure

Chim Chimney, 1407 Maiden Lane, no valuation, commercial mechanical

March 18

Borealis Builders LLC, 18220 W. Dardanells Road, Leavenworth, $169,986, single-family residence

MG Sales Real Estate LLC, 1285 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $51,621, accessory structure

3rd Rock LLC, 1842 N. Wenatchee Ave., $1,120,813, addition/alteration

March 19

Dava Construction LLC, 2893 Sierra Blvd., Malaga, $188,449, single-family residence

Complete Design, 2884 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $472,096, single-family residence

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 122 Lost Spoke Lane, $432,639, single-family residence

Dorinda Gongia, 1255 Johnson St., $5,000, backflow

David L Morris et al, 718 Grandview Ave., $400, fuel line and appliance

March 22

Leo J. and Kim A. Suver, 12439 Plain Ranches Road #8, Leavenworth, $150,271, accessory dwelling unit

Acme Homes LLC, 239 Sienna Road, $304,328, single-family residence

Acme Homes LLC, 235 Sienna Road, $304,328, single-family residence

Acme Homes LLC, 231 Sienna Road, $227,509, single-family residence

Acme Homes LLC, 227 Sienna Road, $283,922, single-family residence

Acme Homes LLC, 223 Sienna Road, $304,328, single-family residence

Acme Homes LLC, 219 Sienna Road, $283,922, single-family residence

Nestor Lemus, 1533 Fifth St., $20,000, addition/alteration

Hub and Spoke Holdings LLC, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., $33,000, addition/alteration

Scott Hager, 2012 Westhaven, no valuation, fuel line and appliance

March 23

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 142 Manzanita Drive, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical

James Milford, 505 Malaga Ave. Unit B, $57,822, accessory dwelling unit

Wenatchee Valley Truck Stop Inc., 3607 Highway 97A, $10,000, addition/alteration

March 24

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 100 Lost Spoke Lane, $477,823, single-family residence

Nicholas P. and Kira M. Wood, 5185 Vista Heights Place, Cashmere, $503,173, single-family residence

Rimmer & Roeter Construction, 803 N. Emerson Ave., $270,000, tenant improvement

Matt and Brittany J. Tait, 650 Okanogan Ave., no valuation, demolition

March 25

Roberts Construction LLC, 1015 Racine Springs Drive, $216,404, single-family residence

Wells & Wade Mechanical, 123 Ohme Garden Road Suite C6, $2,947, commercial mechanical

Arieca Devery, 124 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign

March 26

Kevin and Carrie D. Sloan, 597 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $445,804, single-family residence

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 125 Lost Spoke Lane, $308,231, single-family residence

Courtright Construction LLC, 146 Easy Way, no valuation, retaining walls

Ohme Garden Business Park LLC, 123 Ohme Garden Road Suite C6, $2,500, tenant improvement

Eider Construction, 1105 Red Apple Road Building D, $1,642,402, multi-family housing

Eider Construction, 1105 Red Apple Road Building E, $1,642,402, multi-family housing

Eider Construction, 1105 Red Apple Road Building F, $1,642,402, multi-family housing

Eider Construction, 1105 Red Apple Road Building G, $1,642,402, multi-family housing

Eider Construction, 1105 Red Apple Road Building H, $1,642,402, multi-family housing

Meghan M. McLean and Brandon J. Brown, 426 Pearl St., $1,200, miscellaneous

March 29

Neal and Jeanette Wanner, 17217 Coulter Creek Road, Leavenworth, $217,274, single-family residence

Torin D. and Caitlin R. Vanderpool, 2990 Conarty Road, Malaga, $290,512, single-family residence

Complete Design, 21 Miller Road, Chelan, $541,808, single-family residence

Complete Design, 21 Miller Road, Chelan, $131,699, accessory structure

Ocean Roofing LLC, 115 N. Franklin Ave., no valuation, re-roof

Joshua K. Snyder, 516 Highland Drive, $6,000, miscellaneous

March 30

Cameron Smith, 134 Ranch Creek Road, Peshastin, $2,000, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Lopez Design LLC, 88 Samantha Lane, $672,014, single-family residence

Coolsys Light Commercial Solutions Inc., 1016 N. Mission St., $10,211, mechanical

Turner Restoration LLC, 812 Kittitas St., no valuation, miscellaneous

March 31

Palazzo Ponds & Waterfalls LLC, 168 Wapato Court, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Cowell Custom Design & Construction LLC, 950 Klate Road, Manson, $402,135, single-family residence

Wiley Construction LLC, 8950 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Patriot Investment Properties LLC, 910 Poplar Ave. Building A, $721,955, four-unit townhouse

Patriot Investment Properties LLC, 910 Poplar Ave. Building B, $721,955, four-unit townhouse

Patriot Investment Properties LLC, 910 Poplar Ave. Building C, $721,955, four-unit townhouse

Victor Maldonado, 911 S. Wilson St., no valuation, re-roof

Douglas County

March 2

Graybeal Signs, 5534 Baker Flats Drive, $5,000, three wall-mounted sign replacements

Gary Berg, 3068 N. Breckenridge Drive, $308,189, single-family residence

Eugen Capusan, 182 Eastmont Ave., $77,510, addition

March 3

River Valley Development LLC, 2295 Brinley Court, $203,976, single-family residence

River Valley Development LLC, 2289 Brinley Court, $201,014, single-family residence

River Valley Development LLC, 2283 Brinley Court, $325,792, single-family residence

River Valley Development LLC, 2277 Brinley Court, $159,798, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2466 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $190,539, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2456 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $190,539, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2450 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $190,539, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2440 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $195,604, single-family residence

KTS Development, 470 S. Partridge Lane, $293,852, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2398 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $191,867, single-family residence

March 4

Andy L. and Shane M. Handley, 817 S. Mary Ave., $308,402, single-family residence

March 5

Dianna Lynn and Steven Leon McCandless, 611 S. Jarvis Ave., no valuation, demolition

Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 2580 Catalina Ave., $311,103, single-family residence

March 8

Kevin Hamilton, 1190 N. Ashland, no valuation, decommission oil tank

March 9

Diane L. Legg and Timothy J. Schmidt, 4 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $469,130, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2432 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $195,604, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2424 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $195,604, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2414 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $195,604, single-family residence

Eastmont Metropolitan Parks, 230 N. Georgia Ave., $1,000, replace front door

March 10

Larrie Dovich, 6 French St., $313,086, single family addition and new shop

March 11

Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, $1,022, carport parking structures

Gordon G. and Jill K. Gradwohl, 1 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $10,010, pugola addition and outdoor kitchen completion

Peter F. and Lindre M. Brant, 62 Orchard Drive, Orondo, $17,422, dock replacement

Sage Homes LLC, 2408 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $195,604, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2390 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $190,539, single-family residence

March 12

Elbert C. and Erika L. Schenkvonstauffenberg, 3032 Martin Place, $99,552, garage

Ackerman Construction Inc., 2626 Patriot Way S.E., $270,545, single-family residence

Neil E. and Wendy L. Hendricks and Bryan E. and Jessica L. Hendricks, 32 Elite Drive, Brewster, $370,527, single-family residence

March 15

Sandra L. and Thomas L. Gogert, 95 Riverview Road, Orondo, $62,220, accessory storage/shop

Timothy A. and Sandra K. Hubbard, 2642 7th St. S.E., $3,000, LPG tank, line and appliance

Keith Zweigle, 704 Clarissa Lane, $5,760, addition of new roof over back yard deck

March 16

Brett A. and Micah L. Gailey, 160 E. Marine View Place, Orondo, $322,161, single-family residence

KTS Development, 4560 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $293,852, single-family residence

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 952 N. Newport Loop, $266,982, single-family residence

March 18

David and Cheri Allen, 3055 Martin Place, $24,461, lean-to added to existing building

Ray Perez, 209 Standerfer Ave., $29,722, alterations and mechanical system

Nathan and Rachel West, 200 S. Iowa Ave., no valuation, inground swimming pool

March 19

Eric David and Erika Mara Kurle, 340 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $11,929, deck

Ron C. and Elaine M. Jordan, 3016 6th St. S.E., $80,000, heated inground pool

March 22

Grant Missionary Baptist Church, 125 S. Kentucky Ave., no valuation, garage demolition

Brad Farmer and Pamela Struck, 96 Laurel Estates, $74,664, detached garage

March 23

Mathew R. and Amanda N. Shepard, 430 S. Partridge Lane, $87,606, post frame shop

Calen J. and Linda M. Heppell, 212 Willow View Drive, Orondo, $9,955, deck cover to existing deck

Roland and Mary Marsten, 420 19th St. N.E., $350, cap old gas fixture and run to new range location

March 24

Sully Hubbard, 503 N. Keller Ave., $1,000, garage remodel

March 25

Angelique T. Walton, 6149 Penn Ave., Rock Island, $514,953, single-family residence

March 26

Jesus and Celia De La Cruz Rumbo, 5158 Basin View Drive, Rock Island, $21,486, patio cover and spa mechanical storage

Michael J. Scott, 3400 10th St. S.E., $49,873, pergola remodel to storage building

Robert B. Harnetiaux and Sharon Z. Morrison, 204 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $48,000, heated liner pool with auto cover

Norman D. and Erin A. Mooney, 444 Hawthorn Court N.W., $46,000, fiberglass pool

March 29

DD Vineyards A LLC, 22464 Highway 97, Orondo, $300,000, water reservoir

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2627 Parkette St. S.E., $291,186, single-family residence

KTS Development, 4534 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $256,330, single-family residence

Joan Broomell, 2609 Parkette St. S.E., $308,110, single-family residence

David Petersen, 624 10th St. N.E., $3,600, testing main (switch from electric to gas)

March 31

Robert B. Harnetiaux and Sharon Z. Morrison, 204 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $93,040, detached garage with a room and restroom

Join the online forum

Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com