Chelan County
Nov. 2
Kay Sikes, 4045 Sunnybank Drive, Chelan, $444,635, single-family residence
Real Homes, 791 Majestic View Drive, $784,396, single-family residence
Real Homes, 791 Majestic View Drive, $100,464, accessory structure
Nov. 3
Lawrence W. Nicholas, 337 Methow St., $3,359, replace like-for-like patio cover
Dennis C. Withers, 1565 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home
Nov. 4
Ronald G. and Kimberly M. Fila, 12 N. Delaware Ave., no valuation, demolish single-family residence and garage
Hayden L. and Allie Carnline, 520 S. Franklin Ave., $4,000, two egress windows
Grette Associates LLC, 9576 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock accessory
Grette Associates LLC, 9564 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock accessory
Grette Associates LLC, 9560 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock accessory
Patio Pools of Chelan LLC, 20 Little Butte Ranch Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Tim Lambro Sr., 519 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $411,677, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 4598 Kelly Road, Cashmere, no valuation, modular home
Nov. 5
Stemilt Growers LLC, 1610 N. Miller St., $404,175, new HVAC system and upgrades
Dick and Ed LLC, 760 Castle Heights Drive, $242,375, single-family residence
Real Homes, 303 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $252,404, single-family residence
Real Homes, 319 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $217,269, single-family residence
Real Homes, 179 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $277,255, single-family residence
Real Homes, 342 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $171,701, single-family residence
Real Homes, 62 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $256,486, single-family residence
Patrick Hurley, 50 Aria Lane, no valuation, residential mechanical
Patrick Hurley, 52 Aria Lane, no valuation, residential mechanical
Ian D. and Kimberly A. Adams, 76 Garmisch Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Nov. 6
Jerome J. Jefferson Jr., 1814 Rocklund Drive, $7,000, HVAC replacement
Complete Design, 42 Patriot Lane, Monitor, $398,778, single-family residence
Complete Design, 38 Patriot Lane, Monitor, $214,787, single-family residence
Complete Design, 181 Windy Ridge Lane, Chelan, $216,346, single-family residence
Travis and Dawna Fox, 6545 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Nov. 9
Melanie E. and Matthew B. La Vergne, 910 Poplar Ave., no valuation, demolish house and barn
BT Buildingworks LLC, 18950 Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $58,814, single-family residence
Twin Peaks Construction, 705 Circle St. Building 3, $64,915, accessory structure
Syndicate Smith LLC, 6648 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $9,080, single-family residence — addition/alteration
E Cobb Architects, 110 S. Bennett Road, Manson, $220,294, single-family residence — addition/alteration
J W S Designs Inc., 381 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $13,524, accessory structure
Woollen Studio, 9980 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $236,895, single-family residence
River Bend Park Association, 11583 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $64,400, new construction
Louisa Case, 365 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Nov. 10
Hector Camacho and Cecilia Torres, 1002 Okanogan Ave., no valuation, add hand railing
Western Hills Center LLC, 1716 Fifth St., $37,323, accessory storage building
Anderson Residential Design, 19160 Westside Drive, Leavenworth, $366,800, accessory structure
Robert and Meegan Carlson, 1105 Easy St., no valuation, residential mechanical
Michael P. and Leanne M. Emerson, 8213 Williams Canyon Road, Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical
Nov. 12
Gary L. Nguyen and Maria E. Hernandez, 1646 Kayla Way, $16,702, add back porch
Complete Design, 186 and 186-B Merlot Lane, Manson, $510,358, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 34 Samantha Lane, $83,269, accessory structure
Kyle P. and Chelsea Mahuika, 4061 Crestview Road, $982,032, single-family residence
Cheryl D. Burke et al, 500 Robison Lane, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical
Nov. 13
James and Kimberly Richardson, 1901 Broadway Place, $15,000, HVAC replacement
Marcus and Lori Gruber, 46 Chestnut St., Chelan, $197,295, single-family residence
Boghokian Construction, 3063 Conarty Road, Malaga, $241,971, single-family residence
Axelson Construction LLC, 2303 Pine Tree Road, Leavenworth, $26,758, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Grette Associates LLC, 12520 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $54,400, dock
Nov. 16
R & R Holdings NW LLC, 21 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, interior demolition
Jeffery Kohn, 413 McClosky Drive, Chelan, $430,039, single-family residence
Terry and Valerie Hall, 12160 Detillion Road, Leavenworth, $40,572, accessory structure
Ryan Dell, 1011 Dry Lake Road, Manson, $57,960, accessory structure
Nov. 17
Skylar L. and Shannon Bryant, 823 Orondo Ave., no valuation, demolish garage
David C. Elkins, 19545 State Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Nov. 18
Michael M. Potter, 1625 Quail Hollow Lane, $50,000, retaining wall and decks
Argelio M. Zaragosa, 801 Walker Ave., no valuation, gas line and appliance
Apex Building Services LLC, 31 Winesap Ave., Manson, $20,000, addition/alteration
Grette Associates LLC, 52 Awesome Lane, Chelan, $156,800, accessory structure
Jacinto M. Maldonado and Marta M. Martinez, 9025 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $135,240, mobile home
Juan and Mariana Escoto, 236 Barkley Road, Manson, no valuation, mobile home
Joe P. and Shari M. Neuenschwander, 93 Bacchus Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Nov. 19
Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, 1585 Crescent St., no valuation, free-standing sign
Sasseen Family Revocable Trust, 328 N. Chelan Ave., $2,500, foundation repair
Joe and Lori Da Silva, 304 S. Chelan Ave., $60,000, residential remodel
John M. Sant John Jr. and Maura Barker et al, 519 Crawford Ave., $23,097, framing two bedrooms and one bathroom in existing basement
Thomas W. Clark Trust c/o Twinpeaks Manor, 1608 Clark Drive Space 67, $6,550, HVAC replacement
Aaron R. Blake and Ann B. Grote, 8296 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $2,521, single-family residence—addition/alteration
Complete Design, 8426 Heimbigner Road, Cashmere, $224,837, single-family residence
Nov. 20
ALJAHA 1 LLC, 1311 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, selective demolition
Jenni and John Parker, 1220 Laverne Place, $8,000, convert carport to garage
Borealis Builders LLC, 18285 Little Chumstick Creek Road, Leavenworth, $142,668, accessory dwelling unit
Gabriel R. Bromwell-Winter and Christina M. Thompson, 11965 Spromberg Canyon Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Nov. 23
North Central Regional Library, 310 Douglas St., no valuation, wall-mounted sign
Wehmeyer LLC #1, 801 Poplar Ave. Unit A, $18,660, replace fire-damaged carport
U.S. Bank of Washington, 1020 N. Mission St., no valuation, replace two rooftop units
Patricia Winegar, 1115 Monroe St., no valuation, HVAC replacement
Geraldine Fischer, 1844 Heritage Drive, no valuation, HVAC replacement
Robert and Carolyn Faulconer, 305 N. Western Ave., $1,500, putting powder room back in original location
Cruz Services LLC, 223 Goose Rock Lane, Malaga, $115,920, accessory structure
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 51 Phoebe Lane #A1 and A2, Manson, $338,580, duplex
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 51 Phoebe Lane #B3 and B4, Manson, $338,580, duplex
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 51 Phoebe Lane #E9 and E10, Manson, $338,580, duplex
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 51 Phoebe Lane #H15 and H16, Manson, $338,580, duplex
Cowell Custom Design & Construction, LLC, 1705 Summit Blvd., Manson, $11,592, accessory structure
Nov. 24
Winton Manufacturing LLC, 17400 Winton Road, Leavenworth, $80,000, new construction
Nov. 25
Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 169 Rocky Point Lane, Manson, $613,226, single-family residence
Cowell Custom Design & Construction LLC, 22 Barkley Road, Manson, $268,731, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 11194 Wending Lane, Leavenworth, $95,634, accessory structure
Cowell Custom Design & Construction LLC, 24 Barkley Road, Manson, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 4015 Lovell Road, $3,000, accessory structure
Leanne and Michael P. Emerson, 8213 Williams Canyon Road, Cashmere, $30,912, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 55 Barden Lane, Chelan, $55,642, accessory structure
William C. and Trisha W. Self, 12759 Wilson St., Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Nov. 30
F & M Construction Co., 17202 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $179,063, single-family residence
Syndicate Smith LLC, 18176 River Road, Leavenworth, $494,027, single-family residence
Kimberly McRoberts, 25315 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $34,003, accessory structure
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4325 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $125,194, accessory structure
Erik L. and Catherine E. Torset, 11 Tall Pine Lane, Chelan, $69,552, accessory structure
Brian J. Baker and Adam C. Baker, 18775 Pine Cone Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Douglas County
Nov. 2
Moody Family Property LLC/Intermountain West Inc., 3795 N. George St., Suite #111 and 121, $857,798, new construction
Thomas J. and Jackie J. Holcomb, 3004 N. Breckenridge Drive, $446,220, single-family residence
Nov. 3
Smith Excavation, 501 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $10,000, residential demolition
Robert Campbell, 368 4th St. N.E., no valuation, decommission fuel tank
Bojack Investments LLC, 280 Grant Road, $7,000, Glulam beam for Buzz Inn
Mayer Ventures LLC, 720 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, signage
Nov. 4
State of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, 10 Mauntell Landing, Brewster, $80,000, new vault restroom
Sarah B. Troutman, 2655 Road H N.E., Brewster, no valuation, shop demolition
Steven Fries Company LLC, 80 N. Nevada Ave., $10,010, LPS gas line, appliance and tank
Sage Homes LLC, 60 S. Millbrook Loop, $196,868, single-family residence
Monica Roberts, 1617 N. Aurora Ave., $5,200, carport
Nov. 5
William H. LInterman, 330 Olds Station Bridge Road, no valuation, fuel tank decommission
Jose de Jesus Aguilar, 31 S. Lee Court, $50,000, new windows, replacing plumbing and insulation
Jeremie Clark, 210 S. Iowa Ave., no valuation, mechanical permit
Nov. 6
School District No. 207, 491 Road 14 N.E., Mansfield, $55,044, fire alarm replacement project
Intergate Columbia II LLC, 4405 Grant Road, Building D, $966,305, tenant improvement
William H. Linterman, 3610 N.W. Cascade Ave., no valuation, fuel tank decommission
Lance Harvey Trucking & Excavation Inc., 32 Bundy Place, Orondo, $366,804, single-family residence
D J Custom Homes Inc., 2650 Patriot Way S.E., $291,570, single-family residence
Nov. 9
Wade A. Troutman, 660 Old Highland Orchard Road, Bridgeport, $5,000, demolition of burned home structure
Rudy Taatz, 351 Eastmont Ave., no valuation, demolition of single-family residence
Nov. 12
Ronald B. and Cathy Lee, 2195 3rd St. N.E., $33,716, carport
William and Kelly King, 62 Orchard Place, Orondo, $493,792, single-family residence
Nov. 13
I & K Farms Inc., 1240 A Road 6 N.E., Coulee City, $154,950, accessory structure
Jason Douglas Schmidt, 295 W. Beach Drive, Orondo, $262,981, single-family residence
Nov. 17
Jim Harris Construction Inc., 2638 Patriot Way S.E., $285,510, single-family residence
Nov. 18
Ackerman Construction Inc., 675 S. Perry Ave., $268,266, single-family residence
Third Street Mini Storage LLC, 235 3rd St. S.E., $24,272, coffee shop
Nov. 19
Miguel and Maria E. Cendejas, 2630 Fancher Landing, $500, LPG line and appliance
Deborah and Bradley Graham, 30 Junebug Lane, $237,719, single-family residence
Nov. 20
Elliott and Catharine L. Morris, 68 Springhill Drive, $243,834, fire rebuild of single-family residence
Nov. 23
Joshua J. Winningham and Allison R. Pasta, 610 S. Lyle Ave., $11,900, accessory structure
Ryan S. and Tennille A. Vickery, 44 Yote Road, $112,662, garage
MTNS LLC, 2626 Parkette St. S.E., $312,484, single-family residence
Hardway Holdings LLC, 40 Yote Road, $650,416, single-family residence
Nov. 24
Chelan County PUD No. 1, 11 and 13 Rock Island Grade Road, Rock Island, $50,000, re-roof two buildings
Randolph Grant, 1566 10th St. N.E., $500, completion of residential addition
Miro Gabaldo, 301 2nd St. S.E., $52,700, detached garage
Nov. 25
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, 3306 5th St. S.E., $48,816, interior remodel
Jorge and Jessica Jimenez, 2112 S. Melody Lane, $35,126, addition
Courtright Construction LLC, 6271 Penn Ave., $99,168, accessory structure
BT Buildingworks LLC, 762 Oberg Road, Orondo, $62,958, detached garage
BT Buildingworks LLC, 762 Oberg Road, Orondo, $225, 529, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1095 S. Nevada Ave., $165,992, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1101 S. Nevada Ave., $174,542, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1085 S. Nevada Ave., $165,992, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1094 S. Nevada Ave., $151,532, single-family residence