Chelan County

Nov. 2

Kay Sikes, 4045 Sunnybank Drive, Chelan, $444,635, single-family residence

Real Homes, 791 Majestic View Drive, $784,396, single-family residence

Real Homes, 791 Majestic View Drive, $100,464, accessory structure

Nov. 3

Lawrence W. Nicholas, 337 Methow St., $3,359, replace like-for-like patio cover

Dennis C. Withers, 1565 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home

Nov. 4

Ronald G. and Kimberly M. Fila, 12 N. Delaware Ave., no valuation, demolish single-family residence and garage

Hayden L. and Allie Carnline, 520 S. Franklin Ave., $4,000, two egress windows

Grette Associates LLC, 9576 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock accessory

Grette Associates LLC, 9564 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock accessory

Grette Associates LLC, 9560 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock accessory

Patio Pools of Chelan LLC, 20 Little Butte Ranch Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Tim Lambro Sr., 519 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $411,677, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 4598 Kelly Road, Cashmere, no valuation, modular home

Nov. 5

Stemilt Growers LLC, 1610 N. Miller St., $404,175, new HVAC system and upgrades

Dick and Ed LLC, 760 Castle Heights Drive, $242,375, single-family residence

Real Homes, 303 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $252,404, single-family residence

Real Homes, 319 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $217,269, single-family residence

Real Homes, 179 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $277,255, single-family residence

Real Homes, 342 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $171,701, single-family residence

Real Homes, 62 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $256,486, single-family residence

Patrick Hurley, 50 Aria Lane, no valuation, residential mechanical

Patrick Hurley, 52 Aria Lane, no valuation, residential mechanical

Ian D. and Kimberly A. Adams, 76 Garmisch Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Nov. 6

Jerome J. Jefferson Jr., 1814 Rocklund Drive, $7,000, HVAC replacement

Complete Design, 42 Patriot Lane, Monitor, $398,778, single-family residence

Complete Design, 38 Patriot Lane, Monitor, $214,787, single-family residence

Complete Design, 181 Windy Ridge Lane, Chelan, $216,346, single-family residence

Travis and Dawna Fox, 6545 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Nov. 9

Melanie E. and Matthew B. La Vergne, 910 Poplar Ave., no valuation, demolish house and barn

BT Buildingworks LLC, 18950 Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $58,814, single-family residence

Twin Peaks Construction, 705 Circle St. Building 3, $64,915, accessory structure

Syndicate Smith LLC, 6648 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $9,080, single-family residence — addition/alteration

E Cobb Architects, 110 S. Bennett Road, Manson, $220,294, single-family residence — addition/alteration

J W S Designs Inc., 381 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $13,524, accessory structure

Woollen Studio, 9980 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $236,895, single-family residence

River Bend Park Association, 11583 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $64,400, new construction

Louisa Case, 365 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Nov. 10

Hector Camacho and Cecilia Torres, 1002 Okanogan Ave., no valuation, add hand railing

Western Hills Center LLC, 1716 Fifth St., $37,323, accessory storage building

Anderson Residential Design, 19160 Westside Drive, Leavenworth, $366,800, accessory structure

Robert and Meegan Carlson, 1105 Easy St., no valuation, residential mechanical

Michael P. and Leanne M. Emerson, 8213 Williams Canyon Road, Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical

Nov. 12

Gary L. Nguyen and Maria E. Hernandez, 1646 Kayla Way, $16,702, add back porch

Complete Design, 186 and 186-B Merlot Lane, Manson, $510,358, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 34 Samantha Lane, $83,269, accessory structure

Kyle P. and Chelsea Mahuika, 4061 Crestview Road, $982,032, single-family residence

Cheryl D. Burke et al, 500 Robison Lane, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical

Nov. 13

James and Kimberly Richardson, 1901 Broadway Place, $15,000, HVAC replacement

Marcus and Lori Gruber, 46 Chestnut St., Chelan, $197,295, single-family residence

Boghokian Construction, 3063 Conarty Road, Malaga, $241,971, single-family residence

Axelson Construction LLC, 2303 Pine Tree Road, Leavenworth, $26,758, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Grette Associates LLC, 12520 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $54,400, dock

Nov. 16

R & R Holdings NW LLC, 21 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, interior demolition

Jeffery Kohn, 413 McClosky Drive, Chelan, $430,039, single-family residence

Terry and Valerie Hall, 12160 Detillion Road, Leavenworth, $40,572, accessory structure

Ryan Dell, 1011 Dry Lake Road, Manson, $57,960, accessory structure

Nov. 17

Skylar L. and Shannon Bryant, 823 Orondo Ave., no valuation, demolish garage

David C. Elkins, 19545 State Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Nov. 18

Michael M. Potter, 1625 Quail Hollow Lane, $50,000, retaining wall and decks

Argelio M. Zaragosa, 801 Walker Ave., no valuation, gas line and appliance

Apex Building Services LLC, 31 Winesap Ave., Manson, $20,000, addition/alteration

Grette Associates LLC, 52 Awesome Lane, Chelan, $156,800, accessory structure

Jacinto M. Maldonado and Marta M. Martinez, 9025 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $135,240, mobile home

Juan and Mariana Escoto, 236 Barkley Road, Manson, no valuation, mobile home

Joe P. and Shari M. Neuenschwander, 93 Bacchus Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Nov. 19

Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, 1585 Crescent St., no valuation, free-standing sign

Sasseen Family Revocable Trust, 328 N. Chelan Ave., $2,500, foundation repair

Joe and Lori Da Silva, 304 S. Chelan Ave., $60,000, residential remodel

John M. Sant John Jr. and Maura Barker et al, 519 Crawford Ave., $23,097, framing two bedrooms and one bathroom in existing basement

Thomas W. Clark Trust c/o Twinpeaks Manor, 1608 Clark Drive Space 67, $6,550, HVAC replacement

Aaron R. Blake and Ann B. Grote, 8296 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $2,521, single-family residence—addition/alteration

Complete Design, 8426 Heimbigner Road, Cashmere, $224,837, single-family residence

Nov. 20

ALJAHA 1 LLC, 1311 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, selective demolition

Jenni and John Parker, 1220 Laverne Place, $8,000, convert carport to garage

Borealis Builders LLC, 18285 Little Chumstick Creek Road, Leavenworth, $142,668, accessory dwelling unit

Gabriel R. Bromwell-Winter and Christina M. Thompson, 11965 Spromberg Canyon Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Nov. 23

North Central Regional Library, 310 Douglas St., no valuation, wall-mounted sign

Wehmeyer LLC #1, 801 Poplar Ave. Unit A, $18,660, replace fire-damaged carport

U.S. Bank of Washington, 1020 N. Mission St., no valuation, replace two rooftop units

Patricia Winegar, 1115 Monroe St., no valuation, HVAC replacement

Geraldine Fischer, 1844 Heritage Drive, no valuation, HVAC replacement

Robert and Carolyn Faulconer, 305 N. Western Ave., $1,500, putting powder room back in original location

Cruz Services LLC, 223 Goose Rock Lane, Malaga, $115,920, accessory structure

Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 51 Phoebe Lane #A1 and A2, Manson, $338,580, duplex

Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 51 Phoebe Lane #B3 and B4, Manson, $338,580, duplex

Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 51 Phoebe Lane #E9 and E10, Manson, $338,580, duplex

Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 51 Phoebe Lane #H15 and H16, Manson, $338,580, duplex

Cowell Custom Design & Construction, LLC, 1705 Summit Blvd., Manson, $11,592, accessory structure

Nov. 24

Winton Manufacturing LLC, 17400 Winton Road, Leavenworth, $80,000, new construction

Nov. 25

Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 169 Rocky Point Lane, Manson, $613,226, single-family residence

Cowell Custom Design & Construction LLC, 22 Barkley Road, Manson, $268,731, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 11194 Wending Lane, Leavenworth, $95,634, accessory structure

Cowell Custom Design & Construction LLC, 24 Barkley Road, Manson, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 4015 Lovell Road, $3,000, accessory structure

Leanne and Michael P. Emerson, 8213 Williams Canyon Road, Cashmere, $30,912, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 55 Barden Lane, Chelan, $55,642, accessory structure

William C. and Trisha W. Self, 12759 Wilson St., Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Nov. 30

F & M Construction Co., 17202 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $179,063, single-family residence

Syndicate Smith LLC, 18176 River Road, Leavenworth, $494,027, single-family residence

Kimberly McRoberts, 25315 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $34,003, accessory structure

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4325 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $125,194, accessory structure

Erik L. and Catherine E. Torset, 11 Tall Pine Lane, Chelan, $69,552, accessory structure

Brian J. Baker and Adam C. Baker, 18775 Pine Cone Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Douglas County

Nov. 2

Moody Family Property LLC/Intermountain West Inc., 3795 N. George St., Suite #111 and 121, $857,798, new construction

Thomas J. and Jackie J. Holcomb, 3004 N. Breckenridge Drive, $446,220, single-family residence

Nov. 3

Smith Excavation, 501 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $10,000, residential demolition

Robert Campbell, 368 4th St. N.E., no valuation, decommission fuel tank

Bojack Investments LLC, 280 Grant Road, $7,000, Glulam beam for Buzz Inn

Mayer Ventures LLC, 720 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, signage

Nov. 4

State of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, 10 Mauntell Landing, Brewster, $80,000, new vault restroom

Sarah B. Troutman, 2655 Road H N.E., Brewster, no valuation, shop demolition

Steven Fries Company LLC, 80 N. Nevada Ave., $10,010, LPS gas line, appliance and tank

Sage Homes LLC, 60 S. Millbrook Loop, $196,868, single-family residence

Monica Roberts, 1617 N. Aurora Ave., $5,200, carport

Nov. 5

William H. LInterman, 330 Olds Station Bridge Road, no valuation, fuel tank decommission

Jose de Jesus Aguilar, 31 S. Lee Court, $50,000, new windows, replacing plumbing and insulation

Jeremie Clark, 210 S. Iowa Ave., no valuation, mechanical permit

Nov. 6

School District No. 207, 491 Road 14 N.E., Mansfield, $55,044, fire alarm replacement project

Intergate Columbia II LLC, 4405 Grant Road, Building D, $966,305, tenant improvement

William H. Linterman, 3610 N.W. Cascade Ave., no valuation, fuel tank decommission

Lance Harvey Trucking & Excavation Inc., 32 Bundy Place, Orondo, $366,804, single-family residence

D J Custom Homes Inc., 2650 Patriot Way S.E., $291,570, single-family residence

Nov. 9

Wade A. Troutman, 660 Old Highland Orchard Road, Bridgeport, $5,000, demolition of burned home structure

Rudy Taatz, 351 Eastmont Ave., no valuation, demolition of single-family residence

Nov. 12

Ronald B. and Cathy Lee, 2195 3rd St. N.E., $33,716, carport

William and Kelly King, 62 Orchard Place, Orondo, $493,792, single-family residence

Nov. 13

I & K Farms Inc., 1240 A Road 6 N.E., Coulee City, $154,950, accessory structure

Jason Douglas Schmidt, 295 W. Beach Drive, Orondo, $262,981, single-family residence

Nov. 17

Jim Harris Construction Inc., 2638 Patriot Way S.E., $285,510, single-family residence

Nov. 18

Ackerman Construction Inc., 675 S. Perry Ave., $268,266, single-family residence

Third Street Mini Storage LLC, 235 3rd St. S.E., $24,272, coffee shop

Nov. 19

Miguel and Maria E. Cendejas, 2630 Fancher Landing, $500, LPG line and appliance

Deborah and Bradley Graham, 30 Junebug Lane, $237,719, single-family residence

Nov. 20

Elliott and Catharine L. Morris, 68 Springhill Drive, $243,834, fire rebuild of single-family residence

Nov. 23

Joshua J. Winningham and Allison R. Pasta, 610 S. Lyle Ave., $11,900, accessory structure

Ryan S. and Tennille A. Vickery, 44 Yote Road, $112,662, garage

MTNS LLC, 2626 Parkette St. S.E., $312,484, single-family residence

Hardway Holdings LLC, 40 Yote Road, $650,416, single-family residence

Nov. 24

Chelan County PUD No. 1, 11 and 13 Rock Island Grade Road, Rock Island, $50,000, re-roof two buildings

Randolph Grant, 1566 10th St. N.E., $500, completion of residential addition

Miro Gabaldo, 301 2nd St. S.E., $52,700, detached garage

Nov. 25

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, 3306 5th St. S.E., $48,816, interior remodel

Jorge and Jessica Jimenez, 2112 S. Melody Lane, $35,126, addition

Courtright Construction LLC, 6271 Penn Ave., $99,168, accessory structure

BT Buildingworks LLC, 762 Oberg Road, Orondo, $62,958, detached garage

BT Buildingworks LLC, 762 Oberg Road, Orondo, $225, 529, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 1095 S. Nevada Ave., $165,992, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 1101 S. Nevada Ave., $174,542, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 1085 S. Nevada Ave., $165,992, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 1094 S. Nevada Ave., $151,532, single-family residence

