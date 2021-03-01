Chelan County

Jan. 4

William C. Peare, 1021 Amherst Ave., $2,200, HVAC replacement

Debbie Wade, 12386 Meacham Road, Leavenworth, $178,823, accessory dwelling unit

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 27 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $230,486, single-family residence

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 135 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $270,348, single-family residence

Dawn MacCallum, 417 Moonbeam Road, Manson, $122,418, single-family residence

Claudia and Gary D. Cockerham, 7502 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $30,000, single-family residence—addition/alteration

Jan. 5

John A. and Teresa L. Johnson, 1350 Oak St. Unit B, $65,181, addition to garage and convert to living space

Tyler W. Chambers, 1834 Kristina Lane, $208,737, single-family residence

Jan. 6

Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St., $60,171, new Type 1 Hood System

Jan. 7

Seventh Day Adventist Church, 600 N. Western Ave., $62,200, interior renovation in locker rooms and restrooms

FADVZ Real Estate LLC, 124 N. Wenatchee Ave., $25,000, interior remodel and cosmetic exterior updates

Upper Valley Mini Storage LLC, 12300 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $30,000, new construction

Blue Architecture, 65 Wall St., Manson, $492,211, single-family residence

Jan. 8

Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 333 Henderson Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Steel Structures America Inc., 18702 Fir Loop, Leavenworth, $44,629, accessory structure

Grette Associates LLC, 305 Wall St., Manson, no valuation, dock accessory

Jan. 11

Patricia Etzkorn, 1132 Eighth St., $2,413, structural wall modification

Jordan B. Kimmerly et al, 221 Chatham Hill Road, $31,265, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Larry E. Hibbard, 906 Cooper Gulch Road, Manson, $189,377, single-family residence

Wilf T. and Diane M. Wainhouse, 4354 Highway 97A, Chelan, no valuation, demolition

Jan. 12

Keith A. Grubb, 223 Fuller St., no valuation, remove enclosed portion of carport

Steve and Mary Lou Shumway, 34 Larocha Lane, Manson, $27,048, accessory structure

Stefan Swoboda, 5700 Westcott Drive, Cashmere, $3,000, addition/alteration

Jan. 13

Roberto and Amanda Pineda, 392 Saddlehorn Ave., $12,440, new patio cover

Jan. 14

Timberwood Homes LLC, 260 Burch Hollow Lane, $417,586, single-family residence

Douglas R. and Renee R. Merrill, 1039 Pitcher Canyon Road, $47,284, accessory dwelling unit

Jan. 15

Charles D. Engel, 1411 Orchard Ave., no valuation, gas line and one appliance

Michael B. and Nancy L. Lorcher, 940 Coolidge Drive, $5,000, one egress window

Larry E. Hibbard, 231 Malbec Lane, Manson, $280,662, single-family residence

Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 96 Wells Ave., Manson, $312,951, single-family residence

Travis Sapp, 129 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $399,169, single-family residence

Anthony Medina, 124 N. Harris Ave., Manson, $227,575, single-family residence

Travis Sapp, 129 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $25,358, accessory structure

Real Homes, 243 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $239,696, single-family residence

Real Homes, 251 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $239,696, single-family residence

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 157 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $104,328, accessory structure

Jan. 19

Patrick and Vanessa McCormick, 4943 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $398,529, single-family residence

Mulhall Design & Consulting, 461 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $379,900, single-family residence

Kurtis L. Wyant, 810 Stormy View Drive, Manson, $304,185, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Complete Design, 83 Helios Hills Lane, Manson, $229,024, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Real Homes, 342 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $5,796, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Randolph and Cindee Juel et al, 43 Terrace Drive, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical

Jan. 20

Everett E. and Abby L. Turner, 14141 Brae Burn Road, Leavenworth, $33,327, accessory structure

Complete Design, 3642 School St., $509,525, single-family residence

Syndicate Smith LLC, 12346 Bretz Road, Leavenworth, $50,232, accessory structure

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 1808 Lower Monitor Road, $238,428, single-family residence

Jan. 21

Justin and Robin Hansen, 2005 North Road, $518,997, single-family residence

Jose E. Jimenez and Lorena N. Cruz, 319 N. Miller St., no valuation, demolish bathroom in garage

James McMahan, 140 S. Franklin Ave., no valuation, residential re-roof

Jan. 22

Riley Shewak, 127 N. Delaware Ave., no valuation, gasline to range

Gary and Diane Owen, 15970 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $158,833, single-family residence

Sirius Builders, 12755 Ranger Road, Leavenworth, $176,688, single-family residence

Chelan Cove LLC, 50 Mela Lane, Manson, $517,254, single-family residence

Dwight and Lynn Stoddard, 15510 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $99,185, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Marc Flack, 9821 Dye Road, Leavenworth, $15,649, accessory structure

Harvey Development LLC, 58 Ward Lane, Manson, $346,460, single-family residence

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 130 Purtteman Gulch Road, Chelan, $17,388, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Jan. 25

Andrew and Jessica L. Donaldson, 2055 Silver Lane, $2,500, adding partition wall, door and egress window

208 N. Chelan LLC, 208 N. Chelan Ave., no valuation, demolish north side of front porch

Azure Lakes Inc., 171 Reflection Lane, Chelan, $201,058, single-family residence

Jan. 26

City of Wenatchee, 504 S. Chelan Ave., no valuation, selective demolition of walls/finishes/fixtures

Reuben C. Hart and Kerin A. Keys, 1224 Orchard Ave., $30,000, basement and first floor modifications

Country Roney, 538 Highland Drive, $20,000, main floor remodel

Summit Lake Investment LLC, 1324 Rosewood Ave., no valuation, kitchen/laundry room updates

Syndicate Smith LLC, 9876 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $231,006, single-family residence

Syndicate Smith LLC, 9874 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $179,973, accessory dwelling unit

Kevin and Holly Brown, 65 Vignito Lane, Chelan, $677,680, single-family residence

Simplicity Homes LLC, 97 Tara Lane, Manson, $307,832, single-family residence

Forte Architects Inc., 126 Coles View Lane, Chelan, $318,695, single-family residence

Jan. 27

Matthew and Stephanie Giannandrea, 1227 First St., no valuation, gas line and appliance

Rodney M. and Joan B. Mendenhall, 1203 Washington St., $15,000, HVAC replacement

Morton D. and Mari A. Gould, 420 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $30,912, accessory structure

Jan. 28

Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 114 Wells Ave., Manson, $301,666, single-family residence

Jan. 29

Jeffrey W. and Julie A. Brummel, 1323 Rosewood Ave., $8,739, new back porch cover

Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 4354 Highway 97A, Chelan, $860,181, single-family residence

Douglas County

Jan. 4

D & D Orchards LLC, 13920 Highway 2, Orondo, $524,649, single-family residence

Jan. 5

Robert C. and Kristine A. Paxman, 215 31st St. N.W., $5,700, LPG tank, line and appliance

Jan. 6

Courtney Rumbolz, 634 S. Lincoln Place, $17,505, new deck

Jason and Jenny Kaminski, 817 N. Ladd Ave., $99,168, post frame building

Kevin J. and Anna R. Battis, 851 N. Manchester Place, $80,000, inground heated pool

Jan. 7

Tyler Spaeth, 603 N. Jerome Lane, $500, support beam in attic

Jan. 8

Graciela Negrete, 28 Cedar Ave., Brewster, $155,574, single-family residence

Jan. 11

James R. McCoy, 2520 Sunset Highway, $5,000, fire damage demolition

Jan. 13

Pacha Uma LLC, 23149 Highway 97, Orondo, $328,372, barn with living space

Charles and Patricia Johnson, 774 Oberg Road, Orondo, $157,867, shop/accessory dwelling unit

Juan and Maria Guerrero, 310 Gold Crest St., $18,888, replace carport with garage

Sage Homes LLC, 1095 S. Nevada Ave., $8,784, retaining wall

Jan. 14

MTNS LLC, 2659 Parkette St. S.E., $357,623, single-family residence

Kevin Long, 210 S. Kansas Ave., $11,449, carport

Kevin Steinburg, 1490 Copper Loop, no valuation, mechanical permit

Dirt Guru LLC, 104 11th St. N.E., no valuation, signage for AgroFresh

Robert Foland, 322 N. Kansas Ave., $2,000, window replacement

Jan. 15

Sage Homes LLC, 2339 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $152,776, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2357 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $163,946, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2363 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $171,107, single-family residence

Jan. 19

William and Kelly King, 62 Orchard Place, Orondo, $60,000, heated inground pool and spa

Jan. 20

James D. and Cara J. Havens, 12 Elite Drive, Brewster, $28,759, garden shop

DJ Custom Homes Inc., 2651 7th St. S.E., $298,479, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2349 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $164,153, single-family residence

Jan. 21

Clark Cook, 1816 Briarwood Place, $353,024, single-family residence

Jan. 22

Derek Samuel and Tiffany A. Lee, 412 S. Mason Ave., $25,000, inground solar heated pool

Kory A. Waller, 3018 N. Breckenridge Drive, $18,739, retaining wall

Kory A. Waller, 3018 N. Breckenridge Drive, $463,331, single-family residence

Larry and Sandy Miller, 2902 N. Brysen Drive, $448,877, single-family residence

Jan. 27

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 220 Solomon Loop N.W., $300,029, single-family residence

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 216 Solomon Loop N.W., $300,029, single-family residence

Jan. 29

Torrie L. Gilden, 229 S. Mystical Ave., $7,025, deck awning

Sage Homes LLC, 2385 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $177,160, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2391 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $153,441, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2399 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $152,776, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2407 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $152,197, single-family residence

