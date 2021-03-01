Chelan County
Jan. 4
William C. Peare, 1021 Amherst Ave., $2,200, HVAC replacement
Debbie Wade, 12386 Meacham Road, Leavenworth, $178,823, accessory dwelling unit
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 27 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $230,486, single-family residence
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 135 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $270,348, single-family residence
Dawn MacCallum, 417 Moonbeam Road, Manson, $122,418, single-family residence
Claudia and Gary D. Cockerham, 7502 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $30,000, single-family residence—addition/alteration
Jan. 5
John A. and Teresa L. Johnson, 1350 Oak St. Unit B, $65,181, addition to garage and convert to living space
Tyler W. Chambers, 1834 Kristina Lane, $208,737, single-family residence
Jan. 6
Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St., $60,171, new Type 1 Hood System
Jan. 7
Seventh Day Adventist Church, 600 N. Western Ave., $62,200, interior renovation in locker rooms and restrooms
FADVZ Real Estate LLC, 124 N. Wenatchee Ave., $25,000, interior remodel and cosmetic exterior updates
Upper Valley Mini Storage LLC, 12300 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $30,000, new construction
Blue Architecture, 65 Wall St., Manson, $492,211, single-family residence
Jan. 8
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 333 Henderson Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Steel Structures America Inc., 18702 Fir Loop, Leavenworth, $44,629, accessory structure
Grette Associates LLC, 305 Wall St., Manson, no valuation, dock accessory
Jan. 11
Patricia Etzkorn, 1132 Eighth St., $2,413, structural wall modification
Jordan B. Kimmerly et al, 221 Chatham Hill Road, $31,265, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Larry E. Hibbard, 906 Cooper Gulch Road, Manson, $189,377, single-family residence
Wilf T. and Diane M. Wainhouse, 4354 Highway 97A, Chelan, no valuation, demolition
Jan. 12
Keith A. Grubb, 223 Fuller St., no valuation, remove enclosed portion of carport
Steve and Mary Lou Shumway, 34 Larocha Lane, Manson, $27,048, accessory structure
Stefan Swoboda, 5700 Westcott Drive, Cashmere, $3,000, addition/alteration
Jan. 13
Roberto and Amanda Pineda, 392 Saddlehorn Ave., $12,440, new patio cover
Jan. 14
Timberwood Homes LLC, 260 Burch Hollow Lane, $417,586, single-family residence
Douglas R. and Renee R. Merrill, 1039 Pitcher Canyon Road, $47,284, accessory dwelling unit
Jan. 15
Charles D. Engel, 1411 Orchard Ave., no valuation, gas line and one appliance
Michael B. and Nancy L. Lorcher, 940 Coolidge Drive, $5,000, one egress window
Larry E. Hibbard, 231 Malbec Lane, Manson, $280,662, single-family residence
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 96 Wells Ave., Manson, $312,951, single-family residence
Travis Sapp, 129 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $399,169, single-family residence
Anthony Medina, 124 N. Harris Ave., Manson, $227,575, single-family residence
Travis Sapp, 129 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $25,358, accessory structure
Real Homes, 243 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $239,696, single-family residence
Real Homes, 251 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $239,696, single-family residence
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 157 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $104,328, accessory structure
Jan. 19
Patrick and Vanessa McCormick, 4943 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $398,529, single-family residence
Mulhall Design & Consulting, 461 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $379,900, single-family residence
Kurtis L. Wyant, 810 Stormy View Drive, Manson, $304,185, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Complete Design, 83 Helios Hills Lane, Manson, $229,024, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Real Homes, 342 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $5,796, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Randolph and Cindee Juel et al, 43 Terrace Drive, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical
Jan. 20
Everett E. and Abby L. Turner, 14141 Brae Burn Road, Leavenworth, $33,327, accessory structure
Complete Design, 3642 School St., $509,525, single-family residence
Syndicate Smith LLC, 12346 Bretz Road, Leavenworth, $50,232, accessory structure
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 1808 Lower Monitor Road, $238,428, single-family residence
Jan. 21
Justin and Robin Hansen, 2005 North Road, $518,997, single-family residence
Jose E. Jimenez and Lorena N. Cruz, 319 N. Miller St., no valuation, demolish bathroom in garage
James McMahan, 140 S. Franklin Ave., no valuation, residential re-roof
Jan. 22
Riley Shewak, 127 N. Delaware Ave., no valuation, gasline to range
Gary and Diane Owen, 15970 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $158,833, single-family residence
Sirius Builders, 12755 Ranger Road, Leavenworth, $176,688, single-family residence
Chelan Cove LLC, 50 Mela Lane, Manson, $517,254, single-family residence
Dwight and Lynn Stoddard, 15510 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $99,185, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Marc Flack, 9821 Dye Road, Leavenworth, $15,649, accessory structure
Harvey Development LLC, 58 Ward Lane, Manson, $346,460, single-family residence
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 130 Purtteman Gulch Road, Chelan, $17,388, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Jan. 25
Andrew and Jessica L. Donaldson, 2055 Silver Lane, $2,500, adding partition wall, door and egress window
208 N. Chelan LLC, 208 N. Chelan Ave., no valuation, demolish north side of front porch
Azure Lakes Inc., 171 Reflection Lane, Chelan, $201,058, single-family residence
Jan. 26
City of Wenatchee, 504 S. Chelan Ave., no valuation, selective demolition of walls/finishes/fixtures
Reuben C. Hart and Kerin A. Keys, 1224 Orchard Ave., $30,000, basement and first floor modifications
Country Roney, 538 Highland Drive, $20,000, main floor remodel
Summit Lake Investment LLC, 1324 Rosewood Ave., no valuation, kitchen/laundry room updates
Syndicate Smith LLC, 9876 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $231,006, single-family residence
Syndicate Smith LLC, 9874 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $179,973, accessory dwelling unit
Kevin and Holly Brown, 65 Vignito Lane, Chelan, $677,680, single-family residence
Simplicity Homes LLC, 97 Tara Lane, Manson, $307,832, single-family residence
Forte Architects Inc., 126 Coles View Lane, Chelan, $318,695, single-family residence
Jan. 27
Matthew and Stephanie Giannandrea, 1227 First St., no valuation, gas line and appliance
Rodney M. and Joan B. Mendenhall, 1203 Washington St., $15,000, HVAC replacement
Morton D. and Mari A. Gould, 420 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $30,912, accessory structure
Jan. 28
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 114 Wells Ave., Manson, $301,666, single-family residence
Jan. 29
Jeffrey W. and Julie A. Brummel, 1323 Rosewood Ave., $8,739, new back porch cover
Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 4354 Highway 97A, Chelan, $860,181, single-family residence
Douglas County
Jan. 4
D & D Orchards LLC, 13920 Highway 2, Orondo, $524,649, single-family residence
Jan. 5
Robert C. and Kristine A. Paxman, 215 31st St. N.W., $5,700, LPG tank, line and appliance
Jan. 6
Courtney Rumbolz, 634 S. Lincoln Place, $17,505, new deck
Jason and Jenny Kaminski, 817 N. Ladd Ave., $99,168, post frame building
Kevin J. and Anna R. Battis, 851 N. Manchester Place, $80,000, inground heated pool
Jan. 7
Tyler Spaeth, 603 N. Jerome Lane, $500, support beam in attic
Jan. 8
Graciela Negrete, 28 Cedar Ave., Brewster, $155,574, single-family residence
Jan. 11
James R. McCoy, 2520 Sunset Highway, $5,000, fire damage demolition
Jan. 13
Pacha Uma LLC, 23149 Highway 97, Orondo, $328,372, barn with living space
Charles and Patricia Johnson, 774 Oberg Road, Orondo, $157,867, shop/accessory dwelling unit
Juan and Maria Guerrero, 310 Gold Crest St., $18,888, replace carport with garage
Sage Homes LLC, 1095 S. Nevada Ave., $8,784, retaining wall
Jan. 14
MTNS LLC, 2659 Parkette St. S.E., $357,623, single-family residence
Kevin Long, 210 S. Kansas Ave., $11,449, carport
Kevin Steinburg, 1490 Copper Loop, no valuation, mechanical permit
Dirt Guru LLC, 104 11th St. N.E., no valuation, signage for AgroFresh
Robert Foland, 322 N. Kansas Ave., $2,000, window replacement
Jan. 15
Sage Homes LLC, 2339 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $152,776, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2357 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $163,946, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2363 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $171,107, single-family residence
Jan. 19
William and Kelly King, 62 Orchard Place, Orondo, $60,000, heated inground pool and spa
Jan. 20
James D. and Cara J. Havens, 12 Elite Drive, Brewster, $28,759, garden shop
DJ Custom Homes Inc., 2651 7th St. S.E., $298,479, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2349 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $164,153, single-family residence
Jan. 21
Clark Cook, 1816 Briarwood Place, $353,024, single-family residence
Jan. 22
Derek Samuel and Tiffany A. Lee, 412 S. Mason Ave., $25,000, inground solar heated pool
Kory A. Waller, 3018 N. Breckenridge Drive, $18,739, retaining wall
Kory A. Waller, 3018 N. Breckenridge Drive, $463,331, single-family residence
Larry and Sandy Miller, 2902 N. Brysen Drive, $448,877, single-family residence
Jan. 27
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 220 Solomon Loop N.W., $300,029, single-family residence
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 216 Solomon Loop N.W., $300,029, single-family residence
Jan. 29
Torrie L. Gilden, 229 S. Mystical Ave., $7,025, deck awning
Sage Homes LLC, 2385 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $177,160, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2391 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $153,441, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2399 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $152,776, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2407 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $152,197, single-family residence