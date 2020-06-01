Chelan County

April 1

Crown Castle, 4580 Red Apple Road, Cashmere, $145,000, new construction

Mark F. and Tamira Garvin, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson, $12,000, new construction

Grette Associates LLC, 24 Mela Lane, Manson, $66,500, dock

Wal-Mart Real Estate Business c/o Walmart Stores #01 2187, 2000 N. Wenatchee Ave., $30,000, online grocery pickup area

April 2

Jeremy and Stephani Smith, 96 Tanager Lane, Cashmere, $567,913, single-family residence

April 3

David F. Frostad, 17625 High Mountain Meadows Road, $222,721, single-family residence — addition/alteration

April 6

Real Homes, 130 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $274,030, single-family residence

Waterfront Properties LLC, 527 Piere St. Suite C., $20,071, awning addition

April 8

Real Homes, 1758 Washington St., Manson, $14,490, single-family residence — addition/alteration

K & L Homes LLC, 574 Division St., Manson, $21,349, single-family residence — addition/alteration

April 9

Real Homes, 73 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $246,574, single-family residence

April 10

Forrest West, 47 Edmonds Lane, Leavenworth, $145,488, accessory dwelling unit

Tyler W. Chambers, 1822 Kristina Lane, $208,737, single-family residence

April 13

Michael and Sandi Davis, 4215 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $288,633, single-family residence

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 6730 Stemilt Loop Road, $115,920, accessory structure

McCue Construction LLC, 3838 Eels Road, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa

Grette Associates LLC, 1284 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $77,048, accessory structure

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 5207 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa

Beatrice E. Manson and Kenneth Manson, 1719 Lincoln Park Circle, $10,000, HVAC replacement

Executive Investments LLC, 1638 Meadowridge Drive #27, $7,000, HVAC replacement

Jeff Dimke and Erica Taecker, 1420 First St., $10,000, HVAC replacement

April 14

Pierre Niess, 17 Chelsie Lane, Leavenworth, $113,954, single-family residence

Kellogg Shopco Properties LLC, 1340 N. Wenatchee Ave., $5,000,000, interior/exterior alterations

April 15

Preston and Tosha R. Mackness, 22135 Appaloosa Lane, Plain, $31,298, accessory structure

Roberts Construction LLC, 998 Spring Mountain Drive, $249,477, single-family residence

April 16

General Dynamics Wireless Services, 311 Natapoc Ridge Road, Leavenworth, $15,000, addition/alteration

Allison Miller Architect LLC, 11965 Spromberg Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $235,631, single-family residence

April 17

Syndicate Smith LLC, 16699 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $95,769, single-family residence—addition/alteration

Eider Properties LLC, 1015 Fifth St. Units 1-5, $930,330, five-unit apartment building

Gesa Credit Union, 1005 N. Wenatchee Ave., $150,000, interior office modifications

Christopher and Stephanie Rudin, 9 N. Garfield Ave., $5,506, new covered porch

April 20

Marshall T. Baxter, 10010 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $213,373, single-family residence

April 21

Richard Derek and Kathleen S. Allen, 9 Summercreek Place, $24,625, adding deck awning and outdoor kitchen

April 22

Andrea Lyons, 97 Chelsie Lane, Leavenworth, $397,913, single-family residence

Ralph E. Zufall et al, 1114 N. Mission St. Unit B, $10,000, new furnaces and heat pumps

April 23

Grette Associates LLC, 28 Campione Lane, Manson, $102,158, dock

Grette Associates LLC, 59 Cobalt Lane, Manson, $39,500, dock

April 24

Stevens Pass Sewer District, 34000 N. Nason Road, Leavenworth, $50,000, addition/alteration

April 27

MJ Neal Associates, 122 Mackenzie Way, Chelan, $19,610, accessory structure

J W S Designs Inc., 615 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, $152,757, single-family residence — addition/alteration

The DOH Associates, 14140 Chiwaukum Road, Leavenworth, $73,658, accessory structure

Taylors Land Company LLC, 59 Cobalt Lane, Manson, $29,850, accessory structure

Michael T. Bean and Melissa P. Spear, 3245 Ivan Morse Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

City of Wenatchee, 720 S. Worthen St., $26,884, new picnic shelter

James R. Rogers, 501 Pioneer Drive, $12,000, HVAC replacement

Keary P. Kunz, 210 Jennings St., $12,000, HVAC replacement

April 28

James I. and Jill K. Compton, 571 First Creek Road, Chelan, $49,266, accessory structure

Grette Associates LLC, 21734 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $14,120, dock

Chris Loeken et al, 1213 N. Wenatchee Ave., $20,000, salon buildout

Keyes Fibre Corporation, 3715 Highway 97A, no valuation, remove and replace building material

April 29

Lee P. Duncan, 5583 Big Springs Ranch Road, no valuation, change of use

Beazley Construction, 407 Lakayuse Road, Manson, $471,698, single-family residence

Beazley Construction, 411 Lakayuse Road, Manson, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Patricia Lott, 2114 Chiwawa Court, Leavenworth, $345,002, single-family residence

A Home Doctor Inc., 82 Margaux Loop, Malaga, no valuation, residential mechanical

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool, Inc., 6690 Osprey Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa

Meyer Sign Company, Inc., 53 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, sign

Real Homes, 424 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $7,825, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Central Cascade Properties LLC, 1315 Fifth St. Units A-E, $726,677, five-unit townhouse project

City of Wenatchee, 3 N. Worthen St., $20,000, retail space build out

April 30

Cowell Custom Design & Construction LLC, 1705 Summit Boulevard, Manson, $612,349, single-family residence

JWS Designs Inc., 50 Capri Road, Manson, $485,294, single-family residence

Kurtis L. Wyant, 257 Substation Road, Chelan, $440,856, single-family residence

Medina Brothers Construction LLC, 134 Borealis Lane, Manson, $86,940, accessory structure

Grette Associates LLC, 59 Yokesil Lane, Manson, $59,310, dock

Grette Associates LLC, 502 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $67,700, dock

Anne Hoesl, 1310 Castlerock Ave. Unit 11, $10,000, HVAC replacement

Alberto Javier Mejia, 233 N. Franklin Ave. Unit B, $111,930, accessory dwelling unit and garage addition

Richard and Sharon Erickson, 2157 Sunrise Circle, $15,000, HVAC replacement

Robert S. Parsons and Jacklynn K. Flones, 1011 First St., $15,000, HVAC replacement

Jeffrey G. and Tiffany D. McEachern, 1930 Hideaway Place, $15,000, HVAC replacement

Douglas County

April 1

Rodolfo and Amalia Sanchez, 17 S. Stark Ave., $181,498, accessory dwelling

Ken Petitt, 482 Lower Daniels Drive, $3,000, LPS gas line and appliance

April 3

James and Sandy Trice, 9 Red Tail Drive, Orondo, $415,116, single-family residence

April 6

Douglas Bianchi, 4200 10th St. S.E., $23,858, patio

Brandon Maddy, 315 Bourne Place, Ephrata, $11,900, accessory structure

April 7

Phitsamay Maytrychit and Andres Banuelos, 855 S. Mary Ave., $578,892, single-family residence

Eric and Marion Granstrom, 3250 1st St. S.E., $37,188, accessory structure

Russell L. and Kally E. Bryan, 382 S. Pennington Court, $59,501, accessory structure

April 8

Theodore Keys, 813 N. James Ave., $2,900, convert existing carport into garage

April 9

Bob Ashbrook, 479 N. Kent Terrace, no valuation, manufactured home set-up

April 10

Ruth Cabrera De Alpire, 2486 4th St. N.E., $27,040, addition

April 13

Kyle Pennington, 344 S. Pennington Court, East Wenatchee, $737,263, single-family residence

Tanya and Brian Scott, 2024 1st St. N.E., $64,746, addition

DPE Properties LLC, 994/996 Highline Drive, $9,941, deck

April 14

Gregory C. and Christine A. Klingel, 2370 8th St. S.E., $904,679, single-family residence

Edgemont Group LLC, 349 Industrial Way, $45,000, six-ton bulk carbon dioxide tank

April 15

Jenell M. Steltz and James R. Steltz Jr., 140 W. Marine View Place, Orondo, $26,840, deck

MWSH East Wenatchee LLC, 50 29th St. N.W., $40,000, addition

April 16

Jason and Miranda A. Miller, 648 Highline Drive, $34,000, remodel

April 20

Daric Latham, 417 Lake View Drive, Orondo, $125,176, accessory structure

Garrison Homes, 126 Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $11,934, retaining wall

April 22

Douglas County Fire District No. 2, 240 35th St. N.W., $1,295,394, new construction

April 23

Eastmont 33 LLC, 450 6th St. N.E., $22,982, fire repair

April 24

Fausto and Aurelia Gomez, 3090 N.W. Empire Ave., $57,988, accessory structure

April 27

Sage Homes LLC, 2225 S. Mystical Loop, $202,380, single-family residence

April 28

Mark and Jody A. Hanson, 2629 Paisley Street S.E., $307,602, single-family residence

Nathon Harmon, 1806 Manhattan Drive, $8,284, deck

April 29

Joseph R. and Brittany A. Eaton, 260 Lakeview Ave., Orondo, $8,229, addition

Join the online forum