Chelan County
April 1
Crown Castle, 4580 Red Apple Road, Cashmere, $145,000, new construction
Mark F. and Tamira Garvin, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson, $12,000, new construction
Grette Associates LLC, 24 Mela Lane, Manson, $66,500, dock
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business c/o Walmart Stores #01 2187, 2000 N. Wenatchee Ave., $30,000, online grocery pickup area
April 2
Jeremy and Stephani Smith, 96 Tanager Lane, Cashmere, $567,913, single-family residence
April 3
David F. Frostad, 17625 High Mountain Meadows Road, $222,721, single-family residence — addition/alteration
April 6
Real Homes, 130 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $274,030, single-family residence
Waterfront Properties LLC, 527 Piere St. Suite C., $20,071, awning addition
April 8
Real Homes, 1758 Washington St., Manson, $14,490, single-family residence — addition/alteration
K & L Homes LLC, 574 Division St., Manson, $21,349, single-family residence — addition/alteration
April 9
Real Homes, 73 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $246,574, single-family residence
April 10
Forrest West, 47 Edmonds Lane, Leavenworth, $145,488, accessory dwelling unit
Tyler W. Chambers, 1822 Kristina Lane, $208,737, single-family residence
April 13
Michael and Sandi Davis, 4215 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $288,633, single-family residence
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 6730 Stemilt Loop Road, $115,920, accessory structure
McCue Construction LLC, 3838 Eels Road, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
Grette Associates LLC, 1284 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $77,048, accessory structure
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 5207 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
Beatrice E. Manson and Kenneth Manson, 1719 Lincoln Park Circle, $10,000, HVAC replacement
Executive Investments LLC, 1638 Meadowridge Drive #27, $7,000, HVAC replacement
Jeff Dimke and Erica Taecker, 1420 First St., $10,000, HVAC replacement
April 14
Pierre Niess, 17 Chelsie Lane, Leavenworth, $113,954, single-family residence
Kellogg Shopco Properties LLC, 1340 N. Wenatchee Ave., $5,000,000, interior/exterior alterations
April 15
Preston and Tosha R. Mackness, 22135 Appaloosa Lane, Plain, $31,298, accessory structure
Roberts Construction LLC, 998 Spring Mountain Drive, $249,477, single-family residence
April 16
General Dynamics Wireless Services, 311 Natapoc Ridge Road, Leavenworth, $15,000, addition/alteration
Allison Miller Architect LLC, 11965 Spromberg Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $235,631, single-family residence
April 17
Syndicate Smith LLC, 16699 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $95,769, single-family residence—addition/alteration
Eider Properties LLC, 1015 Fifth St. Units 1-5, $930,330, five-unit apartment building
Gesa Credit Union, 1005 N. Wenatchee Ave., $150,000, interior office modifications
Christopher and Stephanie Rudin, 9 N. Garfield Ave., $5,506, new covered porch
April 20
Marshall T. Baxter, 10010 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $213,373, single-family residence
April 21
Richard Derek and Kathleen S. Allen, 9 Summercreek Place, $24,625, adding deck awning and outdoor kitchen
April 22
Andrea Lyons, 97 Chelsie Lane, Leavenworth, $397,913, single-family residence
Ralph E. Zufall et al, 1114 N. Mission St. Unit B, $10,000, new furnaces and heat pumps
April 23
Grette Associates LLC, 28 Campione Lane, Manson, $102,158, dock
Grette Associates LLC, 59 Cobalt Lane, Manson, $39,500, dock
April 24
Stevens Pass Sewer District, 34000 N. Nason Road, Leavenworth, $50,000, addition/alteration
April 27
MJ Neal Associates, 122 Mackenzie Way, Chelan, $19,610, accessory structure
J W S Designs Inc., 615 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, $152,757, single-family residence — addition/alteration
The DOH Associates, 14140 Chiwaukum Road, Leavenworth, $73,658, accessory structure
Taylors Land Company LLC, 59 Cobalt Lane, Manson, $29,850, accessory structure
Michael T. Bean and Melissa P. Spear, 3245 Ivan Morse Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
City of Wenatchee, 720 S. Worthen St., $26,884, new picnic shelter
James R. Rogers, 501 Pioneer Drive, $12,000, HVAC replacement
Keary P. Kunz, 210 Jennings St., $12,000, HVAC replacement
April 28
James I. and Jill K. Compton, 571 First Creek Road, Chelan, $49,266, accessory structure
Grette Associates LLC, 21734 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $14,120, dock
Chris Loeken et al, 1213 N. Wenatchee Ave., $20,000, salon buildout
Keyes Fibre Corporation, 3715 Highway 97A, no valuation, remove and replace building material
April 29
Lee P. Duncan, 5583 Big Springs Ranch Road, no valuation, change of use
Beazley Construction, 407 Lakayuse Road, Manson, $471,698, single-family residence
Beazley Construction, 411 Lakayuse Road, Manson, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Patricia Lott, 2114 Chiwawa Court, Leavenworth, $345,002, single-family residence
A Home Doctor Inc., 82 Margaux Loop, Malaga, no valuation, residential mechanical
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool, Inc., 6690 Osprey Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
Meyer Sign Company, Inc., 53 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, sign
Real Homes, 424 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $7,825, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Central Cascade Properties LLC, 1315 Fifth St. Units A-E, $726,677, five-unit townhouse project
City of Wenatchee, 3 N. Worthen St., $20,000, retail space build out
April 30
Cowell Custom Design & Construction LLC, 1705 Summit Boulevard, Manson, $612,349, single-family residence
JWS Designs Inc., 50 Capri Road, Manson, $485,294, single-family residence
Kurtis L. Wyant, 257 Substation Road, Chelan, $440,856, single-family residence
Medina Brothers Construction LLC, 134 Borealis Lane, Manson, $86,940, accessory structure
Grette Associates LLC, 59 Yokesil Lane, Manson, $59,310, dock
Grette Associates LLC, 502 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $67,700, dock
Anne Hoesl, 1310 Castlerock Ave. Unit 11, $10,000, HVAC replacement
Alberto Javier Mejia, 233 N. Franklin Ave. Unit B, $111,930, accessory dwelling unit and garage addition
Richard and Sharon Erickson, 2157 Sunrise Circle, $15,000, HVAC replacement
Robert S. Parsons and Jacklynn K. Flones, 1011 First St., $15,000, HVAC replacement
Jeffrey G. and Tiffany D. McEachern, 1930 Hideaway Place, $15,000, HVAC replacement
Douglas County
April 1
Rodolfo and Amalia Sanchez, 17 S. Stark Ave., $181,498, accessory dwelling
Ken Petitt, 482 Lower Daniels Drive, $3,000, LPS gas line and appliance
April 3
James and Sandy Trice, 9 Red Tail Drive, Orondo, $415,116, single-family residence
April 6
Douglas Bianchi, 4200 10th St. S.E., $23,858, patio
Brandon Maddy, 315 Bourne Place, Ephrata, $11,900, accessory structure
April 7
Phitsamay Maytrychit and Andres Banuelos, 855 S. Mary Ave., $578,892, single-family residence
Eric and Marion Granstrom, 3250 1st St. S.E., $37,188, accessory structure
Russell L. and Kally E. Bryan, 382 S. Pennington Court, $59,501, accessory structure
April 8
Theodore Keys, 813 N. James Ave., $2,900, convert existing carport into garage
April 9
Bob Ashbrook, 479 N. Kent Terrace, no valuation, manufactured home set-up
April 10
Ruth Cabrera De Alpire, 2486 4th St. N.E., $27,040, addition
April 13
Kyle Pennington, 344 S. Pennington Court, East Wenatchee, $737,263, single-family residence
Tanya and Brian Scott, 2024 1st St. N.E., $64,746, addition
DPE Properties LLC, 994/996 Highline Drive, $9,941, deck
April 14
Gregory C. and Christine A. Klingel, 2370 8th St. S.E., $904,679, single-family residence
Edgemont Group LLC, 349 Industrial Way, $45,000, six-ton bulk carbon dioxide tank
April 15
Jenell M. Steltz and James R. Steltz Jr., 140 W. Marine View Place, Orondo, $26,840, deck
MWSH East Wenatchee LLC, 50 29th St. N.W., $40,000, addition
April 16
Jason and Miranda A. Miller, 648 Highline Drive, $34,000, remodel
April 20
Daric Latham, 417 Lake View Drive, Orondo, $125,176, accessory structure
Garrison Homes, 126 Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $11,934, retaining wall
April 22
Douglas County Fire District No. 2, 240 35th St. N.W., $1,295,394, new construction
April 23
Eastmont 33 LLC, 450 6th St. N.E., $22,982, fire repair
April 24
Fausto and Aurelia Gomez, 3090 N.W. Empire Ave., $57,988, accessory structure
April 27
Sage Homes LLC, 2225 S. Mystical Loop, $202,380, single-family residence
April 28
Mark and Jody A. Hanson, 2629 Paisley Street S.E., $307,602, single-family residence
Nathon Harmon, 1806 Manhattan Drive, $8,284, deck
April 29
Joseph R. and Brittany A. Eaton, 260 Lakeview Ave., Orondo, $8,229, addition