Chelan County

Oct. 1

Gailanne Molver, 627 Chelan Ranch Road, Chelan, $96,871, single-family residence

Curtis L. and Colleen M. Foster, 750 First Creek Road, Chelan, $245,698, single-family residence

Real Homes, 356 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $150,619, single-family residence

Real Homes, 374 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $239,938, single-family residence

Real Homes, 371 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $247,272, single-family residence

Central Washington Health Services Association, 1201 S. Miller St., $472,000, dialysis department renovations

Michael G. and Maureen A. Poirier, 1900 Cumbo Court, $307,459, single-family residence

Justin Clare, 1245 Ninth St., $1,800, residential remodel

Oct. 2

Nikolay and Natalya Zhuk, 150 Pine Crest Place, Manson, $7,000, single-family residence—addition/alteration

First Presbyterian Church of Wenatchee, 1400 S. Miller St., $335,255, commons addition and entry canopy

Zufall Investments LLC, 1111 N. Mission St. Unit A, no valuation, one wall sign

Marco and Victoria Ramirez, 601 Highland Drive, no valuation, removal of outdoor shed

Oct. 5

MJ Neal Associates, 975 Summit Blvd., Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical

Jeffrey and Brigid Chvilicek, 1209 Orchard Ave., $25,000, kitchen remodel

Oct. 6

Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 585 Burnett Ranch Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Chelan County Fire District No. 1, 731 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, one wall sign

Jacinto Bedolla et al, 448-A Wilson St., $94,434, single family housing

Rachel Cooper, 132 N. Franklin Ave., $30,000, main floor remodel, front porch enclosure, finish basement

Gabriel Scott and Jason Midkiff, 825 First St., no valuation, gas line and one appliance

Donald W. Murray, 1143 Appleland Drive, $10,000, converting gas to electric furnace

Victor E. and Brenda J. Flint, 1217 Red Apple Road, $13,000, HVAC replacement

Oct. 7

Evgeny G. Kozhevnikov et al, 2570 Emerson Acres Road, Manson, $3,000, dock

Lopez Design LLC, 8414 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $289,789, single-family residence—addition/alteration

Lolos Construction LLC, 920 Loop Ave., Manson, $312,051, single-family residence

Forte Architects Inc., 115 Bella Lane, Manson, $613,959, single-family residence

Parsons Rentals LLC, 15 S. Mission St., no valuation, one wall sign

Dreger Security LLC, 151 S. Worthen St., $9,550, HVAC replacement

Omgayatri LLC, 1004 N. Wenatchee Ave., $8,000, fire damage repair

Stemilt Growers LLC, 3607 Highway 97A, no valuation, fuel line replacement

Micky R. and Amy L. Jennings, 109 S. Franklin Ave., no valuation, residential backflow

Oct. 8

Jerry L. and Tracy M. Bishop, 1288 Homesteader Lane, Chelan, $383,429, single-family residence

Jerry L. and Tracy M. Bishop, 1288 Homesteader Lane, Chelan, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Anderson Residential Design, 2619 Larch Drive, Leavenworth, $217,326, single-family residence — addition/alteration

600 Mission LLC, 600 S. Mission St., $219,093, new office building

Chris Loeken et al, 1207B N. Wenatchee Ave., $16,500, interior remodel

Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St. Suite 9A, no valuation, one wall-mounted sign

Kellogg Valley North Properties LLC et al, 1304 N. Miller St. Unit E, no valuation, one wall sign

Tanya M. Chavez, 1646 Ridgeview Lane, $150,000, manufactured home replacement

Oct. 9

Central Development Inc., 23505 Highway 97A, Chelan, $224,928, single-family residence

Oct. 12

Real Homes, 443 Margaux Loop Unit A and B, Malaga, $362,527, duplex

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 142 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $295,665, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 86 Bonham Lane, Leavenworth, $213,611, single-family residence

James B. and Mary R. Painter, 12225 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Joseph and Maya P. Grantham, 114 N. Miller St., $4,405, roof covering stairway to basement

James L. Duck, 1917 Second St., $21,148, covered patio and deck

Jason and Tara J. Breidert, 1511 Pershing St., $29,473, office and bedroom addition

Oct. 13

Lowes Company Inc., 1200 Walla Walla Ave., $80,474, roof top unit replacement

Central Washington Health Services Association, 933 Red Apple Road, $22,700, gas package RTU

Ariel Oquist and Hector Vazquez, 1607 A Maiden Lane, $2,500, replace footings and rotten wood on existing deck

Oct. 14

Michael P. and Leanne M. Emerson, 8213 Williams Canyon Road, Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical

Oct. 15

Larry and Shelly M. Lowe, 22584 Alpine Hills Road, Leavenworth, $45,319, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, 1585 Crescent St., $20,895, reroof three buildings

Taylor A. and Andrew D. Smoke et al, 520 Pearl St., no valuation, egress window

Eva Martinez, 1207 Brown St., $15,000, HVAC replacement

Oct. 16

Samuel R. Wentzel and Cassandra M. Wentzel, 17635 High Mountain Meadows Road, Leavenworth, $334,277, single-family residence

Andrew J. Schauer, 25 Owl Lane, $135,240, accessory structure

Real Homes, 180 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $247,135, single-family residence

Real Homes, 195 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $150,571, single-family residence

Oct. 19

Gunnar and Heidi Ildhuso, 278 Wapato Way, Manson, no valuation, demolition

Gunnar and Heidi Ildhuso, 590 Highway 150, Manson, no valuation, demolition

Gunnar and Heidi Ildhuso, 94 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson, no valuation, demolition

Oct. 20

Michael Wheat, 935 River Rock Lane, Chelan Falls, no valuation, single-family residence

Jeffrey B. and Laura K. Bede, 262 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $470,829, single-family residence

Jeffrey B. and Laura K. Bede, 262 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $108,917, accessory structure

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 300 Loop Ave., Manson, $22,800, accessory structure

Janet Mills, 1310 Castlerock Ave. Unit 2, $16,000, HVAC replacement

James and Lynda Woltring, 781 Queens Court, $12,000, HVAC replacement

Oct. 21

Timothy A. Hibbard, 63 Corkscrew Lane, Manson, $277,654, accessory dwelling unit

BT Buildingworks, LLC, 22708 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $3,381, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Robert A. and Debra Ann Neudorfer, 105 Meraki Lane, Manson, $14,249, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Sirius Builders, 8015 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $298,021, single-family residence

Tyler and Georgia Addington, 8011 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

David T. Larson, 6001 Larson St., Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical

Roberts Construction LLC, 1023 Racine Springs Drive, $181,921, single-family residence

Oct. 22

Trever and Heather Irelan, 65 Raptor Lane, Dryden, no valuation, demolition

Integrity Flooring and Contracting LLC, 10627 Titus Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Wells Fargo Bank, 301 N. Chelan Ave., no valuation, replace two rooftop signs

Stemilt Industrial Development LLC, 1610 N. Miller St., $225,000, bunker phase III

Oct. 23

Lopez Design LLC, 12598 Shore St., Leavenworth, $110,595, accessory dwelling unit

Real Homes, 337 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $150,619, single-family residence

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 3477 Allen Lane, Peshastin, $27,821, accessory structure

Oct. 26

Ronald and Evelyn Weems, 193 Juniper Lane, $28,980, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Real Homes, 355 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $222,030, single-family residence

Real Homes, 221 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $171,701, single-family residence

Todd M. Petersen Trust et al, Todd and Michelle Petersen Trustees, 270 Eagle Crest Road, Chelan, $559,963, single-family residence

Paula Holt, 389 McClosky Drive, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home

Prestigious Patios, LLC, 4205 April Drive, no valuation, pool/spa

Rookard Custom Pool, LLC, 511 Highpoint Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Martin and Martina Machacek, 12574 Shore St., Leavenworth, $14,490, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Grette Associates LLC, 93 Parkhill Drive, Manson, $171,187, dock

Leo S. Miller, 60 Highway 150, Chelan, no valuation, demolition

Timothy J. and Kristen B. Miller, 45 Willow Point Road, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical

Roberts Construction LLC, 1018 Racine Springs Drive, $226,979, single-family residence

Mervin D. Odaffer and Sara Bartrum Revocable Living Trust, 1513 Madison St., no valuation, install one new window

Jesus and Maria L. Veneros, 1039 Dakota St., $3,710, construct wall to create new bath/laundry room

Oct. 27

Lopez Design LLC, 4655 Brisky Canyon Road, Cashmere, $304,193, single-family residence

Soehren Design and Development, 4458 Bardin James Road, Cashmere, $539,320, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 18047 River Road, Leavenworth, $82,991, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 3830 Crestview Road, no valuation, pool/spa

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 2729 DeBord Drive, $43,325, accessory structure

Brent A. and Christine M. Barber, 3326 Ohme Road, no valuation, pool/spa

Darrell Collins Family LLC, 18450 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $4,637, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Josue Cisneros and Rosa A. Avalos-Alfaro JTROS, 22610 Highway 97A, Chelan, $34,776, accessory structure

Backyard Escapes LLC, 6288 Alder Court, no valuation, pool/spa

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 306 Lowell Lane, Manson, $55,642, accessory structure

Patricia L. Johnson, 1319 Poe St., $16,195, attached garage

Oct. 28

Mulhall Design & Consulting, 3016 Memory Lane, Leavenworth, $189,048, single-family residence

Aaron and Melissa Boeger, 11215 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $286,076, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 7375 Navarre Drive, Chelan, $40,000, accessory structure

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 5571 Squilchuck Road, $36,225, accessory structure

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 571 First Creek Road, $49,266, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Andy and Jennifer Chikos, 21305 Stetson Road, Plain, no valuation, residential mechanical

Vera Noe J. Murillo and Erika Murillo, 1010 Berg Ave., $9,500, HVAC replacement

Oct. 29

Ted and Gina Jenneskens, 12320 W. Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $477,848, single-family residence

Apex Building Services LLC, 115 Pine View Drive, Manson, $311,072, single-family residence

Ronnie and Wanda Etheridge, 102 S. Harris Ave., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Mark Early and Aloise C. Bates, 777 Morning Star Lane, Leavenworth, $27,531, mobile home/cover

Indigo Enterprises LLC, 18535 Karl Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mobile home

Indigo Enterprises LLC, 18550 Karl Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mobile home

Leroy House Jr., 1610 Woodland Drive, $7,500, HVAC replacement

Oct. 30

Complete Design, 142 Walnut St., Chelan Falls, $202,445, single-family residence

Homes by JJ, 350 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $346,015, single-family residence

Grette Associates LLC, 21 Grace Lane, Chelan, $90,515, accessory structure

Grette Associates LLC, 25 Grace Lane, Chelan, $77,015, accessory structure

Yessica I. Escobar-Barrientos et al, 788 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $63,756, mobile home/cover

Shawn and Mary O’Rourke, 2876 Green Ave., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Rimmer & Roeter Construction Inc., 110 S. Bennett Road, Manson, no valuation, demolition

Peter and Jennifer Kellogg-Smith, 12315 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Angela Coleman and Shawn T. Reed, 4 D S. Western Ave., $27,828, convert shop into living space

Douglas County

Oct. 1

Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, private above-ground fueling station

Greg D. and Luanne Howland, 2609 Gun Club Road, $452,202, shop and accessory dwelling

Dane S. and Lisa K. Keane, 7975 Keane Grade Road, Rock Island, $1, fire damage removal

Elliott and Catherine L. Morris, 68 Springhill Drive, $1, demolition of fire damaged residence

Avelino Lopez, 40 Cedar Ave., Brewster, $2,000, covered patio

Jose de Jesus Aguilar, 31 S. Lee Court, $18,811, garage remodel

KTS Development, 4593 Rock Island Road, $22,000, demolish two buildings/remodel

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 235 21st St. N.W., $285,285, zero lot line single family dwelling

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 241 21st St. N.W., $285,285, zero lot line single family dwelling

Oct. 2

Sage Homes LLC, 81 S. Milbrook Loop, $172,546, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2156 Milwood Lane S.E., $196,961, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2155 Milwood Lane S.E., $212,290, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2165 Milwood Lane S.E., $172,546, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 31 S. Milbrook Loop, $196,951, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2145 Milwood Lane S.E., $214,996, single-family residence

Oct. 5

Laurel Evenhus, 4790 Rock Island Road, Rock Island, $119,002, post frame building

Agustin and Elena Sanchez, 3968 N.E. Blueridge Drive, $12,260 deck replacement

Slipstream LLC, 2924 N. Brysen Drive, $352,759, single-family residence

Oct. 6

Darren Goehner, 854 Briarwood Drive, no valuation, swimming pool

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, 1 S. Campbell Parkway, $650,000, HVAC and duct replacements

Dennis and Cheryl M. Grennan, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #56, $2,000, LPG gas line, appliance and tank

Matthew R. and Amanda N. Shepard, 430 S. Partridge Lane, $457,113, single-family residence

Oct. 7

Dan Feil Holdings, 1099 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, plumbing permit

Selland Construction, 2301 Rock Island Road, $10,238, Sagebrook Pond retaining wall

Bruce and Toya Smith, 821 S. Mary Ave., $407,111, single-family residence

Oct. 8

Thomas and Loranna Pickett, 461 15th St. N.E., no valuation, mechanical permit

Washington State Parks & Recreation Committee, parcel number 24203510001, Lincoln Rock Park Road, $135,365, shop and office addition, remodel to existing structure

Douglas County, 6136 Battermann Road, $5,000, repair 10’ X 10’ roof section

Michael and Carol Schultz, 230 25th St. N.E., $14,001, block retaining wall

Oct. 9

Eric and Michelle Haeger, 19 N. Gun Club Road, Brewster, $79,334, shop

David R. and Brenna D. Massey, 1304 Wheatridge Drive, $12,923, deck replacement

Sage Homes LLC, 2166 2nd St. S.E., $199,784, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2136 2nd St. S.E., $196,961, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2146 2nd St. S.E., $214,996, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2158 2nd St. S.E., $209,553, single-family residence

Oct. 12

State of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, 54 B Moe Road, Brewster, $50,000, boat ramp and vault restroom

Oct. 14

Speidel Property, 176 Grant Road, no valuation, mechanical permit

Mark and Karen Wade, 790 Grant Road, no valuation, sign permit

Kevin M. Sweepe, 11 Orondo Loop Road, Orondo, $172,172, accessory dwelling unit and shop

Oct. 15

Jense M. and Lauralee Flaherty, 86 Orchard Place, Orondo, $110,605, garage

Sage Homes LLC, 2135 Milwood Lane S.E., $199,618, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 18 S. Milbrook Loop, $221,375, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 28 S. Milbrook Loop, $218,947, single-family residence

Beverly A. Olson, 2949 N. Breckenridge Drive, $235,178, single-family residence

Trina James, 3058 N. Breckenridge Drive, $362,491, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 12 S. Milbrook Loop, $218,130, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 40 S. Milbrook Loop, $218,130, single-family residence

Oct. 16

Ackerman Construction Inc., 661 S. Perry Ave., $264,439, single-family residence

Oct. 19

Ramon Perez, 18 Richards Ave., Brewster, $179,385, single-family residence

Oct. 21

Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, #411-436, $2,300,365, 18-unit apartment building

Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, #511-536, $2,300,365, 18-unit apartment building

Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, #611-634, $1,502,895, 12-unit apartment building

Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, #711-734, $1,502,895, 12-unit apartment building

Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, #811-836, $2,276,007, 18-unit apartment building

Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, $80,000, community pool

Stephen F. Bradford, 19 Peaceful Pine Lane, $39,667, permit renewal for BPR-10-102 and BPR-2017-257

Robert C. Shamley, 2650 2nd St. S.E., $1,200, replace basement window and well

Casey J. and Kari A. Hall, 314 23rd St. N.E., $50,000, heated in ground pool

Isaac A. and Melanie D. Miller, 2948 N. Baker Ave., $30,108, block retaining wall

Wolfgang Plakinger, 2624 Paisley St. S.E., $276,891, single-family residence

Oct. 23

Gregory C. and Martha A. Alexander, 227 Ridge Road, Orondo, $43,000, heated inground liner pool with autocover

Kathy D. and Rodney D. Thomas, parcel number 86500000500, $19,266, verti-block retaining wall

Oct. 27

Sage Homes LLC, 34 S. Milbrook Loop, $229,535, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 44 S. Milbrook Loop, $248,177, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 1111 S. Nevada Ave., $151,177, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 1107 S. Nevada Ave., $151,177, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 1110 S. Nevada Ave., $151,177, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 1104 S. Nevada Ave., $151,177, single-family residence

Oct. 29

Esperanza Ridge LLC, 13047 Highway 2, no valuation, demolition of two buildings

Esperanza Ridge LLC, 13051 Highway 2, no valuation, demolition of three buildings

Ray Glen and Deb Andre, 163 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $346,552, single-family residence

Steven G. and Julie A. Statham, 13 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $357,343, single-family residence

MTNS LLC, 2658 Parkette St. S.E., $298,908, single-family residence

Oct. 30

Double D Vineyards LLC, 415 Pond Lane, Orondo, $110,101, Rocky Pond music box

Matthew R. and Lyndsey M. Files, 2030 Glen St. N.E., $24,852, replacing deck and adding deck cover

Double D Vineyards LLC, 11 Twin W Road, Orondo, $53,929, garage/storage building

John R. Beer, 2862 N. Brysen Drive, $301,574, single-family residence

