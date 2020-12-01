Chelan County
Oct. 1
Gailanne Molver, 627 Chelan Ranch Road, Chelan, $96,871, single-family residence
Curtis L. and Colleen M. Foster, 750 First Creek Road, Chelan, $245,698, single-family residence
Real Homes, 356 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $150,619, single-family residence
Real Homes, 374 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $239,938, single-family residence
Real Homes, 371 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $247,272, single-family residence
Central Washington Health Services Association, 1201 S. Miller St., $472,000, dialysis department renovations
Michael G. and Maureen A. Poirier, 1900 Cumbo Court, $307,459, single-family residence
Justin Clare, 1245 Ninth St., $1,800, residential remodel
Oct. 2
Nikolay and Natalya Zhuk, 150 Pine Crest Place, Manson, $7,000, single-family residence—addition/alteration
First Presbyterian Church of Wenatchee, 1400 S. Miller St., $335,255, commons addition and entry canopy
Zufall Investments LLC, 1111 N. Mission St. Unit A, no valuation, one wall sign
Marco and Victoria Ramirez, 601 Highland Drive, no valuation, removal of outdoor shed
Oct. 5
MJ Neal Associates, 975 Summit Blvd., Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical
Jeffrey and Brigid Chvilicek, 1209 Orchard Ave., $25,000, kitchen remodel
Oct. 6
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 585 Burnett Ranch Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Chelan County Fire District No. 1, 731 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, one wall sign
Jacinto Bedolla et al, 448-A Wilson St., $94,434, single family housing
Rachel Cooper, 132 N. Franklin Ave., $30,000, main floor remodel, front porch enclosure, finish basement
Gabriel Scott and Jason Midkiff, 825 First St., no valuation, gas line and one appliance
Donald W. Murray, 1143 Appleland Drive, $10,000, converting gas to electric furnace
Victor E. and Brenda J. Flint, 1217 Red Apple Road, $13,000, HVAC replacement
Oct. 7
Evgeny G. Kozhevnikov et al, 2570 Emerson Acres Road, Manson, $3,000, dock
Lopez Design LLC, 8414 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $289,789, single-family residence—addition/alteration
Lolos Construction LLC, 920 Loop Ave., Manson, $312,051, single-family residence
Forte Architects Inc., 115 Bella Lane, Manson, $613,959, single-family residence
Parsons Rentals LLC, 15 S. Mission St., no valuation, one wall sign
Dreger Security LLC, 151 S. Worthen St., $9,550, HVAC replacement
Omgayatri LLC, 1004 N. Wenatchee Ave., $8,000, fire damage repair
Stemilt Growers LLC, 3607 Highway 97A, no valuation, fuel line replacement
Micky R. and Amy L. Jennings, 109 S. Franklin Ave., no valuation, residential backflow
Oct. 8
Jerry L. and Tracy M. Bishop, 1288 Homesteader Lane, Chelan, $383,429, single-family residence
Jerry L. and Tracy M. Bishop, 1288 Homesteader Lane, Chelan, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Anderson Residential Design, 2619 Larch Drive, Leavenworth, $217,326, single-family residence — addition/alteration
600 Mission LLC, 600 S. Mission St., $219,093, new office building
Chris Loeken et al, 1207B N. Wenatchee Ave., $16,500, interior remodel
Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St. Suite 9A, no valuation, one wall-mounted sign
Kellogg Valley North Properties LLC et al, 1304 N. Miller St. Unit E, no valuation, one wall sign
Tanya M. Chavez, 1646 Ridgeview Lane, $150,000, manufactured home replacement
Oct. 9
Central Development Inc., 23505 Highway 97A, Chelan, $224,928, single-family residence
Oct. 12
Real Homes, 443 Margaux Loop Unit A and B, Malaga, $362,527, duplex
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 142 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $295,665, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 86 Bonham Lane, Leavenworth, $213,611, single-family residence
James B. and Mary R. Painter, 12225 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Joseph and Maya P. Grantham, 114 N. Miller St., $4,405, roof covering stairway to basement
James L. Duck, 1917 Second St., $21,148, covered patio and deck
Jason and Tara J. Breidert, 1511 Pershing St., $29,473, office and bedroom addition
Oct. 13
Lowes Company Inc., 1200 Walla Walla Ave., $80,474, roof top unit replacement
Central Washington Health Services Association, 933 Red Apple Road, $22,700, gas package RTU
Ariel Oquist and Hector Vazquez, 1607 A Maiden Lane, $2,500, replace footings and rotten wood on existing deck
Oct. 14
Michael P. and Leanne M. Emerson, 8213 Williams Canyon Road, Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical
Oct. 15
Larry and Shelly M. Lowe, 22584 Alpine Hills Road, Leavenworth, $45,319, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, 1585 Crescent St., $20,895, reroof three buildings
Taylor A. and Andrew D. Smoke et al, 520 Pearl St., no valuation, egress window
Eva Martinez, 1207 Brown St., $15,000, HVAC replacement
Oct. 16
Samuel R. Wentzel and Cassandra M. Wentzel, 17635 High Mountain Meadows Road, Leavenworth, $334,277, single-family residence
Andrew J. Schauer, 25 Owl Lane, $135,240, accessory structure
Real Homes, 180 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $247,135, single-family residence
Real Homes, 195 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $150,571, single-family residence
Oct. 19
Gunnar and Heidi Ildhuso, 278 Wapato Way, Manson, no valuation, demolition
Gunnar and Heidi Ildhuso, 590 Highway 150, Manson, no valuation, demolition
Gunnar and Heidi Ildhuso, 94 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson, no valuation, demolition
Oct. 20
Michael Wheat, 935 River Rock Lane, Chelan Falls, no valuation, single-family residence
Jeffrey B. and Laura K. Bede, 262 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $470,829, single-family residence
Jeffrey B. and Laura K. Bede, 262 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $108,917, accessory structure
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 300 Loop Ave., Manson, $22,800, accessory structure
Janet Mills, 1310 Castlerock Ave. Unit 2, $16,000, HVAC replacement
James and Lynda Woltring, 781 Queens Court, $12,000, HVAC replacement
Oct. 21
Timothy A. Hibbard, 63 Corkscrew Lane, Manson, $277,654, accessory dwelling unit
BT Buildingworks, LLC, 22708 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $3,381, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Robert A. and Debra Ann Neudorfer, 105 Meraki Lane, Manson, $14,249, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Sirius Builders, 8015 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $298,021, single-family residence
Tyler and Georgia Addington, 8011 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
David T. Larson, 6001 Larson St., Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical
Roberts Construction LLC, 1023 Racine Springs Drive, $181,921, single-family residence
Oct. 22
Trever and Heather Irelan, 65 Raptor Lane, Dryden, no valuation, demolition
Integrity Flooring and Contracting LLC, 10627 Titus Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Wells Fargo Bank, 301 N. Chelan Ave., no valuation, replace two rooftop signs
Stemilt Industrial Development LLC, 1610 N. Miller St., $225,000, bunker phase III
Oct. 23
Lopez Design LLC, 12598 Shore St., Leavenworth, $110,595, accessory dwelling unit
Real Homes, 337 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $150,619, single-family residence
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 3477 Allen Lane, Peshastin, $27,821, accessory structure
Oct. 26
Ronald and Evelyn Weems, 193 Juniper Lane, $28,980, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Real Homes, 355 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $222,030, single-family residence
Real Homes, 221 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $171,701, single-family residence
Todd M. Petersen Trust et al, Todd and Michelle Petersen Trustees, 270 Eagle Crest Road, Chelan, $559,963, single-family residence
Paula Holt, 389 McClosky Drive, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home
Prestigious Patios, LLC, 4205 April Drive, no valuation, pool/spa
Rookard Custom Pool, LLC, 511 Highpoint Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Martin and Martina Machacek, 12574 Shore St., Leavenworth, $14,490, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Grette Associates LLC, 93 Parkhill Drive, Manson, $171,187, dock
Leo S. Miller, 60 Highway 150, Chelan, no valuation, demolition
Timothy J. and Kristen B. Miller, 45 Willow Point Road, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical
Roberts Construction LLC, 1018 Racine Springs Drive, $226,979, single-family residence
Mervin D. Odaffer and Sara Bartrum Revocable Living Trust, 1513 Madison St., no valuation, install one new window
Jesus and Maria L. Veneros, 1039 Dakota St., $3,710, construct wall to create new bath/laundry room
Oct. 27
Lopez Design LLC, 4655 Brisky Canyon Road, Cashmere, $304,193, single-family residence
Soehren Design and Development, 4458 Bardin James Road, Cashmere, $539,320, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 18047 River Road, Leavenworth, $82,991, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 3830 Crestview Road, no valuation, pool/spa
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 2729 DeBord Drive, $43,325, accessory structure
Brent A. and Christine M. Barber, 3326 Ohme Road, no valuation, pool/spa
Darrell Collins Family LLC, 18450 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $4,637, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Josue Cisneros and Rosa A. Avalos-Alfaro JTROS, 22610 Highway 97A, Chelan, $34,776, accessory structure
Backyard Escapes LLC, 6288 Alder Court, no valuation, pool/spa
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 306 Lowell Lane, Manson, $55,642, accessory structure
Patricia L. Johnson, 1319 Poe St., $16,195, attached garage
Oct. 28
Mulhall Design & Consulting, 3016 Memory Lane, Leavenworth, $189,048, single-family residence
Aaron and Melissa Boeger, 11215 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $286,076, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 7375 Navarre Drive, Chelan, $40,000, accessory structure
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 5571 Squilchuck Road, $36,225, accessory structure
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 571 First Creek Road, $49,266, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Andy and Jennifer Chikos, 21305 Stetson Road, Plain, no valuation, residential mechanical
Vera Noe J. Murillo and Erika Murillo, 1010 Berg Ave., $9,500, HVAC replacement
Oct. 29
Ted and Gina Jenneskens, 12320 W. Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $477,848, single-family residence
Apex Building Services LLC, 115 Pine View Drive, Manson, $311,072, single-family residence
Ronnie and Wanda Etheridge, 102 S. Harris Ave., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Mark Early and Aloise C. Bates, 777 Morning Star Lane, Leavenworth, $27,531, mobile home/cover
Indigo Enterprises LLC, 18535 Karl Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mobile home
Indigo Enterprises LLC, 18550 Karl Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mobile home
Leroy House Jr., 1610 Woodland Drive, $7,500, HVAC replacement
Oct. 30
Complete Design, 142 Walnut St., Chelan Falls, $202,445, single-family residence
Homes by JJ, 350 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $346,015, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 21 Grace Lane, Chelan, $90,515, accessory structure
Grette Associates LLC, 25 Grace Lane, Chelan, $77,015, accessory structure
Yessica I. Escobar-Barrientos et al, 788 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $63,756, mobile home/cover
Shawn and Mary O’Rourke, 2876 Green Ave., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Rimmer & Roeter Construction Inc., 110 S. Bennett Road, Manson, no valuation, demolition
Peter and Jennifer Kellogg-Smith, 12315 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Angela Coleman and Shawn T. Reed, 4 D S. Western Ave., $27,828, convert shop into living space
Douglas County
Oct. 1
Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, private above-ground fueling station
Greg D. and Luanne Howland, 2609 Gun Club Road, $452,202, shop and accessory dwelling
Dane S. and Lisa K. Keane, 7975 Keane Grade Road, Rock Island, $1, fire damage removal
Elliott and Catherine L. Morris, 68 Springhill Drive, $1, demolition of fire damaged residence
Avelino Lopez, 40 Cedar Ave., Brewster, $2,000, covered patio
Jose de Jesus Aguilar, 31 S. Lee Court, $18,811, garage remodel
KTS Development, 4593 Rock Island Road, $22,000, demolish two buildings/remodel
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 235 21st St. N.W., $285,285, zero lot line single family dwelling
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 241 21st St. N.W., $285,285, zero lot line single family dwelling
Oct. 2
Sage Homes LLC, 81 S. Milbrook Loop, $172,546, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2156 Milwood Lane S.E., $196,961, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2155 Milwood Lane S.E., $212,290, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2165 Milwood Lane S.E., $172,546, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 31 S. Milbrook Loop, $196,951, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2145 Milwood Lane S.E., $214,996, single-family residence
Oct. 5
Laurel Evenhus, 4790 Rock Island Road, Rock Island, $119,002, post frame building
Agustin and Elena Sanchez, 3968 N.E. Blueridge Drive, $12,260 deck replacement
Slipstream LLC, 2924 N. Brysen Drive, $352,759, single-family residence
Oct. 6
Darren Goehner, 854 Briarwood Drive, no valuation, swimming pool
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, 1 S. Campbell Parkway, $650,000, HVAC and duct replacements
Dennis and Cheryl M. Grennan, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #56, $2,000, LPG gas line, appliance and tank
Matthew R. and Amanda N. Shepard, 430 S. Partridge Lane, $457,113, single-family residence
Oct. 7
Dan Feil Holdings, 1099 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, plumbing permit
Selland Construction, 2301 Rock Island Road, $10,238, Sagebrook Pond retaining wall
Bruce and Toya Smith, 821 S. Mary Ave., $407,111, single-family residence
Oct. 8
Thomas and Loranna Pickett, 461 15th St. N.E., no valuation, mechanical permit
Washington State Parks & Recreation Committee, parcel number 24203510001, Lincoln Rock Park Road, $135,365, shop and office addition, remodel to existing structure
Douglas County, 6136 Battermann Road, $5,000, repair 10’ X 10’ roof section
Michael and Carol Schultz, 230 25th St. N.E., $14,001, block retaining wall
Oct. 9
Eric and Michelle Haeger, 19 N. Gun Club Road, Brewster, $79,334, shop
David R. and Brenna D. Massey, 1304 Wheatridge Drive, $12,923, deck replacement
Sage Homes LLC, 2166 2nd St. S.E., $199,784, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2136 2nd St. S.E., $196,961, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2146 2nd St. S.E., $214,996, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2158 2nd St. S.E., $209,553, single-family residence
Oct. 12
State of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, 54 B Moe Road, Brewster, $50,000, boat ramp and vault restroom
Oct. 14
Speidel Property, 176 Grant Road, no valuation, mechanical permit
Mark and Karen Wade, 790 Grant Road, no valuation, sign permit
Kevin M. Sweepe, 11 Orondo Loop Road, Orondo, $172,172, accessory dwelling unit and shop
Oct. 15
Jense M. and Lauralee Flaherty, 86 Orchard Place, Orondo, $110,605, garage
Sage Homes LLC, 2135 Milwood Lane S.E., $199,618, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 18 S. Milbrook Loop, $221,375, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 28 S. Milbrook Loop, $218,947, single-family residence
Beverly A. Olson, 2949 N. Breckenridge Drive, $235,178, single-family residence
Trina James, 3058 N. Breckenridge Drive, $362,491, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 12 S. Milbrook Loop, $218,130, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 40 S. Milbrook Loop, $218,130, single-family residence
Oct. 16
Ackerman Construction Inc., 661 S. Perry Ave., $264,439, single-family residence
Oct. 19
Ramon Perez, 18 Richards Ave., Brewster, $179,385, single-family residence
Oct. 21
Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, #411-436, $2,300,365, 18-unit apartment building
Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, #511-536, $2,300,365, 18-unit apartment building
Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, #611-634, $1,502,895, 12-unit apartment building
Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, #711-734, $1,502,895, 12-unit apartment building
Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, #811-836, $2,276,007, 18-unit apartment building
Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, $80,000, community pool
Stephen F. Bradford, 19 Peaceful Pine Lane, $39,667, permit renewal for BPR-10-102 and BPR-2017-257
Robert C. Shamley, 2650 2nd St. S.E., $1,200, replace basement window and well
Casey J. and Kari A. Hall, 314 23rd St. N.E., $50,000, heated in ground pool
Isaac A. and Melanie D. Miller, 2948 N. Baker Ave., $30,108, block retaining wall
Wolfgang Plakinger, 2624 Paisley St. S.E., $276,891, single-family residence
Oct. 23
Gregory C. and Martha A. Alexander, 227 Ridge Road, Orondo, $43,000, heated inground liner pool with autocover
Kathy D. and Rodney D. Thomas, parcel number 86500000500, $19,266, verti-block retaining wall
Oct. 27
Sage Homes LLC, 34 S. Milbrook Loop, $229,535, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 44 S. Milbrook Loop, $248,177, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1111 S. Nevada Ave., $151,177, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1107 S. Nevada Ave., $151,177, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1110 S. Nevada Ave., $151,177, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1104 S. Nevada Ave., $151,177, single-family residence
Oct. 29
Esperanza Ridge LLC, 13047 Highway 2, no valuation, demolition of two buildings
Esperanza Ridge LLC, 13051 Highway 2, no valuation, demolition of three buildings
Ray Glen and Deb Andre, 163 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $346,552, single-family residence
Steven G. and Julie A. Statham, 13 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $357,343, single-family residence
MTNS LLC, 2658 Parkette St. S.E., $298,908, single-family residence
Oct. 30
Double D Vineyards LLC, 415 Pond Lane, Orondo, $110,101, Rocky Pond music box
Matthew R. and Lyndsey M. Files, 2030 Glen St. N.E., $24,852, replacing deck and adding deck cover
Double D Vineyards LLC, 11 Twin W Road, Orondo, $53,929, garage/storage building
John R. Beer, 2862 N. Brysen Drive, $301,574, single-family residence