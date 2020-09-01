Chelan County

July 1

Central Washington Health Services Association, 933 Red Apple Road, Suite 100, $3,887,197, ophthalmology center build-out

Cherry Hill Orchards Wenatchee, 915 Walla Walla Ave., $102,500, retaining wall

Alta Wenatchee Property LLC, Albertsons Companies, 1128 N. Miller St., $3,500, install walls for pharmacy room

Shelly R. and Gordon B. Seslar, 1509 Woodhaven Place, $14,500, new HVAC system

Peter F. Munro, 701 S. Mission St., no valuation, re-roof

Drew Enloe, 10250 Suncrest Drive, Leavenworth, $57,459, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Serious Fun Studio, 262 Cooper Creek Road, Manson, $11,206, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Goldenstone Excavation & Septic LLC, 9300 Highway 97A, no valuation, mobile home

Lopez Design, LLC, 991 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson, $106,260, accessory structure

July 6

Kathryn Broadbent, 1210 Fourth St., $19,985, kitchen/dining/bathroom expansion

Francisco E. and Marcia J. Blas, 500 Yakima St., $4,000, replace and extend porch cover

Natalie A. Richmond Trustee, 329 Methow St., $6,461, basement remodel

Josh Mitchell, 1111 Rosewood Ave., $500, irrigation backflow

Complete Design, 16234 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $501,978, single-family residence

Harmony Creek LLC, 5050 Manson Blvd., Manson, $172,132, single-family residence

Kirk Kilgore Construction LLC, 6414 Forest Ridge Drive, $574,122, single-family residence

Aaron G. and Jane E. Davis, 239 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $415,721, single-family residence

Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 754 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $334,870, single-family residence

Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 150 Pine Crest Place, Manson, $83,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Robert and Lynda Jammerman, 120 E. Mountain Brook Lane, no valuation, residential — mechanical

John E. Scott, 7615 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, no valuation, demolition

John E. Scott, 7615 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, no valuation, demolition

July 7

Mark Hebert Construction, 624 Wild Rose Lane, Leavenworth, $183,267, accessory dwelling unit

Lopez Design LLC, 624 Majestic View Drive, $540,945, single-family residence

July 8

Willem and Sharyn Alma, 225 Princeton Ave., $7,500, HVAC replacement

Andy M. Peart and Jasmine N. Hall, 2 S. Emerson Ave., $9,000, HVAC replacement

David P. and Kami Summers, 12591 Wilson St., Leavenworth, $488,710, single-family residence

Complete Design, 12220 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, $393,051, single-family residence

Jacob Andersen, 138 Coles View Lane, Chelan, $251,019, single-family residence

Chelan County c/o Expo Center, 5700 Wescott Drive, Cashmere, no valuation, demolition

Jie Wei and George Lorr, 645 Clark Road, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical

July 9

Samir Y. Khadra, 208 Second St., $7,328, replacing furnace and A/C unit

Michael and Tamera Smith, 541 Cedar Wood Lane, $9,391, replace backyard deck/pour concrete patio

Real Homes, 21 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $259,154, single-family residence

Travis M. and Jessica L. Kovacevich, 825 Autumn Crest Drive, no valuation, pool/spa

Rudy and Bethany Joya, 5900 Webster Way, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa

Mitchell G. Thompson, 77 Golden Hills Lane, $6,955, single-family residence — addition/alteration

McCue Construction LLC, 3050 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

July 10

John and Laurie Baltera, 1610 Madison St., $8,948, carport rebuild

Terri L. Simpson, 5650 Squilchuck Road, $15,000, accessory structure

Syndicate Smith LLC, 1543 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, $401,205, single-family residence

Syndicate Smith LLC, 1543 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, $55,255, accessory structure

Lauren J. Bear, 9510 Plateau Road, Cashmere, $634,795, single-family residence

Simplicity Homes LLC, 50 Kyner Lane, Cashmere, $298,711, single-family residence

Flake Construction LLC, 36 Campione Lane, Manson, $585,268, single-family residence

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool, Inc., 149 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Michael S. and Kailen J. Duffield, 154 Russell Lane, Leavenworth, $432, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Icicle Properties LLC, Property ID 29939, Leavenworth, no valuation, commercial mechanical

July 13

Bradley and Teena Hauck, 1921 Emerald Place, $24,839, rebuilding existing deck

Andrew J. and Leslie M. Gale, 1307 Springwater Ave., $10,000, HVAC replacement

Stephen Meher, 16 S. Wilson St., $10,000, HVAC replacement

Complete Design, 52 Mike Keys Road, Manson, $83,462, accessory structure

Michael Alan and Susan Jane Gibb, 116 Coyote Hill Road, Manson, $135,568, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Randy R. and Karen E. Becker, 1000 Highway 150 Space 34, Manson, no valuation, mobile home

Western Ranch Buildings, LLC 4325 Hamlin Road, Malaga, $231,244, single-family residence

Samuel Parish, 2401 Salal Drive, Leavenworth, $9,612, single-family residence — addition/alteration

July 14

Joshua Myrmoe and Dawn Heagley, 1525 Skyline Drive, $15,310, master bath remodel

Frances and Vernon Varga, 1022 Dakota St., no valuation, residential re-roof

Jeffrey W. and Julie A. Brummel, 1323 Rosewood Ave., $3,300, gas line and appliance

Borealis Builders LLC, 203 Sanford Hills Road, $247,961, single-family residence

General Dynamics Wireless Services, 135 Lone Horse Road, Manson, no valuation, commercial mechanical

July 15

John and Laurie Baltera, 1610 Madison St., $9,000, interior renovations

William J. Murray, 1028 Washington St., no valuation, HVAC replacement

Travis L. Dolge, 1225 Poplar Ave., $8,650, HVAC replacement

Wessman Construction LLC, 4598 Kelly Road, Cashmere, $181,566, accessory dwelling unit

Custom Construction & Cabinetry By Shane Covey, 250 Open Lane, Chelan, $82,201, single-family residence

July 16

Robert and Gail Hoxworth, 1245 Eighth St., $8,050, HVAC replacement

Ignacio Primitivo et al, 920 Monroe St., no valuation, demolish patio cover built without permit

Jacob D. and Mallory A. Kragt, 495 Balsamroot Lane, Cashmere, $626,062, single-family residence

July 17

Adelina A. Hernandez and Douglas H. Stroop, 1838 Jefferson St., $10,278, deck and cover

Monika K. Christensen, 1214 Crawford Ave., no valuation, HVAC replacement

Frances and Vernon Varga, 1022 Dakota St., no valuation, HVAC replacement

Crown Castle, 34460 Highway 2, Stevens Pass, $20,000, addition/alteration

Dena L. and Robert A. Wiseman, 68 Eagle Bluff Lane, Chelan, $109,480, accessory dwelling unit

Syndicate Smith LLC, 18775 Little Chumstick Creek Road, Leavenworth, $188,248, single-family residence

Syndicate Smith LLC, 18775 Little Chumstick Creek Road, Leavenworth, $20,093, accessory structure

Michael R. and Brenda L. Ramsey, 3035 Memory Lane, Leavenworth, $125,918, accessory structure

Brian and Stephanie George, 15990 River Road, Leavenworth, $278,867, single-family residence

Guy and Sally A. Harper, 425 Highland Haven Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home

July 20

Thomas R. Lindell, 353 Canyon Creek Drive, $228,091, single-family residence

Martin Garibay et al, 784 Monroe St., $6,730, new covered porch

Complete Design, 1453 Pitcher Canyon Road, $303,015, single-family residence

Daniel L. Miner, 145 Pinewood Drive, Chelan, no valuation, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool, Inc., 2901 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

KGPCO, 9063 Deadman Hill Road, Cashmere, no valuation, commercial mechanical

July 21

Le Conte Properties LLC, 28 N. Wenatchee Ave., $25,000, interior modifications

City of Wenatchee, 1455 Skyline Drive, $20,000, Skyline Valve building

Hamilton Investment Group LLC, 11 Spokane St., $10,000, building partition walls for offices

Nikolaus and Korrine Moushon, 1205 Fuller St. Unit A and B, $323,786, duplex

Donald and Linda McGahuey, 327 Deer Haven Lane, $215,276, single-family residence

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 23 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $224,578, single-family residence

McCue Construction, LLC, 272 Burch Hollow Lane, no valuation, pool/spa

July 22

Ware Family Irrevocable Trust, 25402 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, $5,796, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Ware Family Irrevocable Trust, 25402 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mobile home

Daniel W. and Laura L. Clark, 395 Sun Mountain Lane, Manson, $115,920, accessory structure

Complete Design, 369 Hidden Lane, $459,309, single-family residence

Steel Structures America, Inc., 4660 Brisky Canyon Road, Cashmere, $34,776, accessory structure

K & L Homes, LLC, 361 Bright Court, Manson, $291,914, single-family residence

Trout Unlimited, 7185 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $271,251, new construction

July 23

First Church of the Nazarene, 1011 S. Miller St., $41,405, flood remediation/insurance repairs

Joyce Hoover, 752 Monroe St., $3,750, HVAC replacement

Syndicate Smith LLC, 1793 Eagle Ridge Road, Leavenworth, $25,696, accessory structure

July 24

FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave., no valuation, retaining walls

Cherry Lane Homeowners Association, 1601 Maiden Lane Building C, $4,000, replacing joist on deck

Roy Miller and Eugenia Trust, 1628 Overlook Drive, $4,050, HVAC replacement

Thomas W. Clark Trust c/o Twinpeaks Manor, 1708 Clark Drive, $6,250, HVAC replacement

Flake Construction LLC, 38 Campione Lane, Manson, $122,069, accessory dwelling unit

Joe P. and Shari M. Neuenschwander, 93 Bacchus Lane, Manson, $301,884, single-family residence

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool, Inc., 127 Margaux Loop, Malaga, no valuation, pool/spa

July 27

Riverside and Ninth Apartments LLC, 749 Riverside Drive, no valuation, projecting sign

Cascadian Apartments LLC, 100 N. Wenatchee Ave., $7,000, HVAC replacement

Chelan County PUD, 5689 Highway 97A Bldg. CM11, $408,950, addition/alteration

Chelan County PUD, 5689 Highway 97A Bldg. CM13, $1,346,975, addition/alteration

Chelan County PUD, 5695 Highway 97A, $3,021,208, addition/alteration

Marc Flack, 167 Shales Lane, Leavenworth, $528,254, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 8825 Derby Canyon Road, Peshastin, $17,726, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Steven C. Bozorth et al, 36 Cowin Lane, Leavenworth, $69,552, accessory structure

Eckert Construction Inc., 3326 Ohme Road, $377,636, single-family residence

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 96 Starlight Ave., no valuation, pool/spa

Construction Consulting LLC, 3409 Squilchuck Road, no valuation, residential mechanical

Construction Consulting LLC, 3409 Squilchuck Road, no valuation, residential plumbing

July 28

Adolfo Rodriguez, 1000 Fuller St., no valuation, residential backflow

Dale R. Peterson, 29 Apple Box Lane, Manson, $62,726, accessory dwelling unit

Harmony Creek LLC, 4870 Manson Blvd. #A-C, Manson, $175,000, mulit-unit building

Harmony Creek LLC, 4872 Manson Blvd. #D-F, Manson, $175,000, mulit-unit building

Harmony Creek LLC, 4874 Manson Blvd. #G-I, Manson, $175,000, mulit-unit building

July 29

Syndicate Smith LLC, 137 Danna Lane, Leavenworth, $315,405, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 62 Bonham Lane, Leavenworth, $232,375, single-family residence

Rick Jones & Associates, 212 Shypoke Place, Entiat, $445,164, single-family residence

Michael W. and Theresa L. Koens, 234 Windy Ridge Lane, Chelan, $40,000, accessory structure

Jeffrey and Linda Kyllo, 14281 Idlewild Road, Leavenworth, $40,572, accessory structure

Lopez Design LLC, 45 Lemmy Lane, Leavenworth, $91,287, accessory structure

Michael S. and Kailen J . Duffield, 154 Russell Lane, Leavenworth, $41,731, accessory structure

July 30

City of Wenatchee, 129 S. Chelan Ave., no valuation, wall sign

Sparks Construction LLC, 10 S. Madeline Road #5, Manson, $168,000, new construction

Sparks Construction LLC, 10 S. Madeline Road #6, Manson, $192,000, new construction

Sparks Construction LLC, 10 S. Madeline Road #8, Manson, $180,000, new construction

Sparks Construction LLC, 10 S. Madeline Road #9, Manson, $180,000, new construction

Sparks Construction LLC, 10 S. Madeline Road #10, Manson, $108,000, new construction

SD Construction, 435 McClosky Drive, Chelan, $410,741, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 120 Lakeview Lane, Manson, $421,514, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 898 Autumn Crest Drive, $569,855, single-family residence

Brian R. McKillop, 18285 W. Dardanells Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

July 31

Real Homes, 146 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $170,240, single-family residence

Douglas County

July 1

John Spencer, 58 Wolf Holler Road, Waterville, $27,767, 28 X 24 pole building

Brett Reasor, 1150 S. Quincy Ave., $80,000, inground heated pool

July 2

Pine Canyon Land Co. LLC, 4 Orondo Loop Road, Orondo, $499,678, new office

Howard R. and Dawn Carlson, 128 McNeil Canyon Road, Orondo, $182,224, addition to existing shop

Chad M. Poole, 1943 Soden St. S.E., $15,077, covered patio

Conor and Shelby Jorgensen, 149 Road O N.E., Coulee City, $284,741, single-family residence

July 6

Patrick and Leah Diane Kraft, 121 Weimer Road, Orondo, $196,270, steel frame storage building

July 7

Ashley-Jo Armstrong Pflueger, 210 33rd St. N.W., $42,323, addition to existing home

July 8

Double D Vineyards LLC, 39 Danielle Drive, Orondo, $508,122, winery expansion

Jeffrey and Sheena Miller, 265 23rd St. N.E., $800, heated inground pool with autocover

Sage Homes LLC, 2287 S. Mystical Loop, $172,546, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2281 S. Mystical Loop, $200,364, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2273 S. Mystical Loop, $186,727, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2269 S. Mystical Loop, $196,961, single-family residence

July 9

Jessica Rakos, 166 Rock Court, Ephrata, $79,160, single-family residence

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 221 Solomon Loop N.W., $189,192, zero lot line single-family residence

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 225 Solomon Loop N.W., $189,192, zero lot line single-family residence

July 13

Porfirio and Linda Covarrubias, 8 21st St. N.W., $400,354, single-family residence

July 14

Jaice Campos, 1993 Peach Haven Court, $390,564, single-family residence

Robert and Terry Huntley, 260 Lakeview Place, Orondo, $129,706, single-family residence

July 15

Toby Downey, 1226 N. Ashland Ave., no valuation, demolition of swimming pool

John Neimeyer, 12 Grant Road, $316,182, new Wendy’s Restaurant

Grant Road Syndicate LLC, 220 Grant Road, $82,000, install two new Wayne Helix fuel dispensers for Ag Supply Co.

Curtis Gilman, 420 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $6,000, deck railing replacement

Raul Reynaga Gonzalez, 2370 Bentley Court, $224,181, single-family residence

July 16

50 14th St. LLC, 50 14th St. N.E., $1,681,921, complex A; 10 units

July 17

Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, $469,286, community building

Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop #111-132, $751,862, six-unit apartment building

Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop #211-232, $751,862, six-unit apartment building

Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop #311-334, $1,551,610, 12-unit apartment building

Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop #A213-A223, $195,132, manager’s apartment/maintenance building

Sage Homes LLC, 2263 S. Mystical Loop, $165,526, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2259 S. Mystical Loop, $197,821, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2255 S. Mystical Loop, $186,727, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2251 S. Mystical Loop, $196,961, single-family residence

July 20

CMH Homes Inc., 2401 New Penfold Court, $19,882, manufactured home

Richard L. and Karen E. Rogers, 2257 Fancher Heights Blvd., $13,254, roof addition over patio

July 22

Walker Family Holdings, 230 Grant Road, Suite B-27, no valuation, signage for physical therapy

John Neimeyer, 12 Grant Road, no valuation, signage for Wendy’s Restaurant

July 23

Jeffrey B. and Tracy Hammond, 910 Palisades Road, Palisades, $179,324, single-family residence

Christian Michael and Brianne Dalring Davis, 765 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $508,717, single-family residence

July 24

Robert and Kiran Mayle, 34 Tyee View Loop Road, Waterville, $15,867, pole barn

Glen E. and Martha J. Tibbs, 69 Springhill Drive, $3,000, LPG line and appliance

July 27

John R. Sandberg, 2131 N.W. Cascade Ave., no valuation, oil tank decommission

Ajbinder and Mendeep Sandhu, 4718 N.W. Cascade Ave., $182,182, garage/shop

July 28

Ronald C. and Jenny L. Clack, 2014 Valley View Blvd., $26,860, cover carport

Michael and Bridget Johnson, 76 S. Meadowbrook Lane, $10,769, new covered deck

Randy and Wendy May, 2361 6th St. S.E., $35,787, post-frame building

July 29

HIK Enterprises LLC, 5545 Nelpar Drive, no valuation, fire alarm expansion

Mark and Karen Smith, 6109 Battermann Road, $31,065, new deck

