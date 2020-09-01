Chelan County
July 1
Central Washington Health Services Association, 933 Red Apple Road, Suite 100, $3,887,197, ophthalmology center build-out
Cherry Hill Orchards Wenatchee, 915 Walla Walla Ave., $102,500, retaining wall
Alta Wenatchee Property LLC, Albertsons Companies, 1128 N. Miller St., $3,500, install walls for pharmacy room
Shelly R. and Gordon B. Seslar, 1509 Woodhaven Place, $14,500, new HVAC system
Peter F. Munro, 701 S. Mission St., no valuation, re-roof
Drew Enloe, 10250 Suncrest Drive, Leavenworth, $57,459, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Serious Fun Studio, 262 Cooper Creek Road, Manson, $11,206, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Goldenstone Excavation & Septic LLC, 9300 Highway 97A, no valuation, mobile home
Lopez Design, LLC, 991 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson, $106,260, accessory structure
July 6
Kathryn Broadbent, 1210 Fourth St., $19,985, kitchen/dining/bathroom expansion
Francisco E. and Marcia J. Blas, 500 Yakima St., $4,000, replace and extend porch cover
Natalie A. Richmond Trustee, 329 Methow St., $6,461, basement remodel
Josh Mitchell, 1111 Rosewood Ave., $500, irrigation backflow
Complete Design, 16234 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $501,978, single-family residence
Harmony Creek LLC, 5050 Manson Blvd., Manson, $172,132, single-family residence
Kirk Kilgore Construction LLC, 6414 Forest Ridge Drive, $574,122, single-family residence
Aaron G. and Jane E. Davis, 239 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $415,721, single-family residence
Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 754 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $334,870, single-family residence
Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 150 Pine Crest Place, Manson, $83,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Robert and Lynda Jammerman, 120 E. Mountain Brook Lane, no valuation, residential — mechanical
John E. Scott, 7615 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, no valuation, demolition
July 7
Mark Hebert Construction, 624 Wild Rose Lane, Leavenworth, $183,267, accessory dwelling unit
Lopez Design LLC, 624 Majestic View Drive, $540,945, single-family residence
July 8
Willem and Sharyn Alma, 225 Princeton Ave., $7,500, HVAC replacement
Andy M. Peart and Jasmine N. Hall, 2 S. Emerson Ave., $9,000, HVAC replacement
David P. and Kami Summers, 12591 Wilson St., Leavenworth, $488,710, single-family residence
Complete Design, 12220 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, $393,051, single-family residence
Jacob Andersen, 138 Coles View Lane, Chelan, $251,019, single-family residence
Chelan County c/o Expo Center, 5700 Wescott Drive, Cashmere, no valuation, demolition
Jie Wei and George Lorr, 645 Clark Road, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical
July 9
Samir Y. Khadra, 208 Second St., $7,328, replacing furnace and A/C unit
Michael and Tamera Smith, 541 Cedar Wood Lane, $9,391, replace backyard deck/pour concrete patio
Real Homes, 21 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $259,154, single-family residence
Travis M. and Jessica L. Kovacevich, 825 Autumn Crest Drive, no valuation, pool/spa
Rudy and Bethany Joya, 5900 Webster Way, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
Mitchell G. Thompson, 77 Golden Hills Lane, $6,955, single-family residence — addition/alteration
McCue Construction LLC, 3050 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
July 10
John and Laurie Baltera, 1610 Madison St., $8,948, carport rebuild
Terri L. Simpson, 5650 Squilchuck Road, $15,000, accessory structure
Syndicate Smith LLC, 1543 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, $401,205, single-family residence
Syndicate Smith LLC, 1543 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, $55,255, accessory structure
Lauren J. Bear, 9510 Plateau Road, Cashmere, $634,795, single-family residence
Simplicity Homes LLC, 50 Kyner Lane, Cashmere, $298,711, single-family residence
Flake Construction LLC, 36 Campione Lane, Manson, $585,268, single-family residence
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool, Inc., 149 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Michael S. and Kailen J. Duffield, 154 Russell Lane, Leavenworth, $432, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Icicle Properties LLC, Property ID 29939, Leavenworth, no valuation, commercial mechanical
July 13
Bradley and Teena Hauck, 1921 Emerald Place, $24,839, rebuilding existing deck
Andrew J. and Leslie M. Gale, 1307 Springwater Ave., $10,000, HVAC replacement
Stephen Meher, 16 S. Wilson St., $10,000, HVAC replacement
Complete Design, 52 Mike Keys Road, Manson, $83,462, accessory structure
Michael Alan and Susan Jane Gibb, 116 Coyote Hill Road, Manson, $135,568, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Randy R. and Karen E. Becker, 1000 Highway 150 Space 34, Manson, no valuation, mobile home
Western Ranch Buildings, LLC 4325 Hamlin Road, Malaga, $231,244, single-family residence
Samuel Parish, 2401 Salal Drive, Leavenworth, $9,612, single-family residence — addition/alteration
July 14
Joshua Myrmoe and Dawn Heagley, 1525 Skyline Drive, $15,310, master bath remodel
Frances and Vernon Varga, 1022 Dakota St., no valuation, residential re-roof
Jeffrey W. and Julie A. Brummel, 1323 Rosewood Ave., $3,300, gas line and appliance
Borealis Builders LLC, 203 Sanford Hills Road, $247,961, single-family residence
General Dynamics Wireless Services, 135 Lone Horse Road, Manson, no valuation, commercial mechanical
July 15
John and Laurie Baltera, 1610 Madison St., $9,000, interior renovations
William J. Murray, 1028 Washington St., no valuation, HVAC replacement
Travis L. Dolge, 1225 Poplar Ave., $8,650, HVAC replacement
Wessman Construction LLC, 4598 Kelly Road, Cashmere, $181,566, accessory dwelling unit
Custom Construction & Cabinetry By Shane Covey, 250 Open Lane, Chelan, $82,201, single-family residence
July 16
Robert and Gail Hoxworth, 1245 Eighth St., $8,050, HVAC replacement
Ignacio Primitivo et al, 920 Monroe St., no valuation, demolish patio cover built without permit
Jacob D. and Mallory A. Kragt, 495 Balsamroot Lane, Cashmere, $626,062, single-family residence
July 17
Adelina A. Hernandez and Douglas H. Stroop, 1838 Jefferson St., $10,278, deck and cover
Monika K. Christensen, 1214 Crawford Ave., no valuation, HVAC replacement
Frances and Vernon Varga, 1022 Dakota St., no valuation, HVAC replacement
Crown Castle, 34460 Highway 2, Stevens Pass, $20,000, addition/alteration
Dena L. and Robert A. Wiseman, 68 Eagle Bluff Lane, Chelan, $109,480, accessory dwelling unit
Syndicate Smith LLC, 18775 Little Chumstick Creek Road, Leavenworth, $188,248, single-family residence
Syndicate Smith LLC, 18775 Little Chumstick Creek Road, Leavenworth, $20,093, accessory structure
Michael R. and Brenda L. Ramsey, 3035 Memory Lane, Leavenworth, $125,918, accessory structure
Brian and Stephanie George, 15990 River Road, Leavenworth, $278,867, single-family residence
Guy and Sally A. Harper, 425 Highland Haven Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home
July 20
Thomas R. Lindell, 353 Canyon Creek Drive, $228,091, single-family residence
Martin Garibay et al, 784 Monroe St., $6,730, new covered porch
Complete Design, 1453 Pitcher Canyon Road, $303,015, single-family residence
Daniel L. Miner, 145 Pinewood Drive, Chelan, no valuation, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool, Inc., 2901 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
KGPCO, 9063 Deadman Hill Road, Cashmere, no valuation, commercial mechanical
July 21
Le Conte Properties LLC, 28 N. Wenatchee Ave., $25,000, interior modifications
City of Wenatchee, 1455 Skyline Drive, $20,000, Skyline Valve building
Hamilton Investment Group LLC, 11 Spokane St., $10,000, building partition walls for offices
Nikolaus and Korrine Moushon, 1205 Fuller St. Unit A and B, $323,786, duplex
Donald and Linda McGahuey, 327 Deer Haven Lane, $215,276, single-family residence
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 23 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $224,578, single-family residence
McCue Construction, LLC, 272 Burch Hollow Lane, no valuation, pool/spa
July 22
Ware Family Irrevocable Trust, 25402 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, $5,796, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Ware Family Irrevocable Trust, 25402 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mobile home
Daniel W. and Laura L. Clark, 395 Sun Mountain Lane, Manson, $115,920, accessory structure
Complete Design, 369 Hidden Lane, $459,309, single-family residence
Steel Structures America, Inc., 4660 Brisky Canyon Road, Cashmere, $34,776, accessory structure
K & L Homes, LLC, 361 Bright Court, Manson, $291,914, single-family residence
Trout Unlimited, 7185 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $271,251, new construction
July 23
First Church of the Nazarene, 1011 S. Miller St., $41,405, flood remediation/insurance repairs
Joyce Hoover, 752 Monroe St., $3,750, HVAC replacement
Syndicate Smith LLC, 1793 Eagle Ridge Road, Leavenworth, $25,696, accessory structure
July 24
FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave., no valuation, retaining walls
Cherry Lane Homeowners Association, 1601 Maiden Lane Building C, $4,000, replacing joist on deck
Roy Miller and Eugenia Trust, 1628 Overlook Drive, $4,050, HVAC replacement
Thomas W. Clark Trust c/o Twinpeaks Manor, 1708 Clark Drive, $6,250, HVAC replacement
Flake Construction LLC, 38 Campione Lane, Manson, $122,069, accessory dwelling unit
Joe P. and Shari M. Neuenschwander, 93 Bacchus Lane, Manson, $301,884, single-family residence
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool, Inc., 127 Margaux Loop, Malaga, no valuation, pool/spa
July 27
Riverside and Ninth Apartments LLC, 749 Riverside Drive, no valuation, projecting sign
Cascadian Apartments LLC, 100 N. Wenatchee Ave., $7,000, HVAC replacement
Chelan County PUD, 5689 Highway 97A Bldg. CM11, $408,950, addition/alteration
Chelan County PUD, 5689 Highway 97A Bldg. CM13, $1,346,975, addition/alteration
Chelan County PUD, 5695 Highway 97A, $3,021,208, addition/alteration
Marc Flack, 167 Shales Lane, Leavenworth, $528,254, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 8825 Derby Canyon Road, Peshastin, $17,726, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Steven C. Bozorth et al, 36 Cowin Lane, Leavenworth, $69,552, accessory structure
Eckert Construction Inc., 3326 Ohme Road, $377,636, single-family residence
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 96 Starlight Ave., no valuation, pool/spa
Construction Consulting LLC, 3409 Squilchuck Road, no valuation, residential mechanical
Construction Consulting LLC, 3409 Squilchuck Road, no valuation, residential plumbing
July 28
Adolfo Rodriguez, 1000 Fuller St., no valuation, residential backflow
Dale R. Peterson, 29 Apple Box Lane, Manson, $62,726, accessory dwelling unit
Harmony Creek LLC, 4870 Manson Blvd. #A-C, Manson, $175,000, mulit-unit building
Harmony Creek LLC, 4872 Manson Blvd. #D-F, Manson, $175,000, mulit-unit building
Harmony Creek LLC, 4874 Manson Blvd. #G-I, Manson, $175,000, mulit-unit building
July 29
Syndicate Smith LLC, 137 Danna Lane, Leavenworth, $315,405, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 62 Bonham Lane, Leavenworth, $232,375, single-family residence
Rick Jones & Associates, 212 Shypoke Place, Entiat, $445,164, single-family residence
Michael W. and Theresa L. Koens, 234 Windy Ridge Lane, Chelan, $40,000, accessory structure
Jeffrey and Linda Kyllo, 14281 Idlewild Road, Leavenworth, $40,572, accessory structure
Lopez Design LLC, 45 Lemmy Lane, Leavenworth, $91,287, accessory structure
Michael S. and Kailen J . Duffield, 154 Russell Lane, Leavenworth, $41,731, accessory structure
July 30
City of Wenatchee, 129 S. Chelan Ave., no valuation, wall sign
Sparks Construction LLC, 10 S. Madeline Road #5, Manson, $168,000, new construction
Sparks Construction LLC, 10 S. Madeline Road #6, Manson, $192,000, new construction
Sparks Construction LLC, 10 S. Madeline Road #8, Manson, $180,000, new construction
Sparks Construction LLC, 10 S. Madeline Road #9, Manson, $180,000, new construction
Sparks Construction LLC, 10 S. Madeline Road #10, Manson, $108,000, new construction
SD Construction, 435 McClosky Drive, Chelan, $410,741, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 120 Lakeview Lane, Manson, $421,514, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 898 Autumn Crest Drive, $569,855, single-family residence
Brian R. McKillop, 18285 W. Dardanells Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
July 31
Real Homes, 146 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $170,240, single-family residence
Douglas County
July 1
John Spencer, 58 Wolf Holler Road, Waterville, $27,767, 28 X 24 pole building
Brett Reasor, 1150 S. Quincy Ave., $80,000, inground heated pool
July 2
Pine Canyon Land Co. LLC, 4 Orondo Loop Road, Orondo, $499,678, new office
Howard R. and Dawn Carlson, 128 McNeil Canyon Road, Orondo, $182,224, addition to existing shop
Chad M. Poole, 1943 Soden St. S.E., $15,077, covered patio
Conor and Shelby Jorgensen, 149 Road O N.E., Coulee City, $284,741, single-family residence
July 6
Patrick and Leah Diane Kraft, 121 Weimer Road, Orondo, $196,270, steel frame storage building
July 7
Ashley-Jo Armstrong Pflueger, 210 33rd St. N.W., $42,323, addition to existing home
July 8
Double D Vineyards LLC, 39 Danielle Drive, Orondo, $508,122, winery expansion
Jeffrey and Sheena Miller, 265 23rd St. N.E., $800, heated inground pool with autocover
Sage Homes LLC, 2287 S. Mystical Loop, $172,546, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2281 S. Mystical Loop, $200,364, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2273 S. Mystical Loop, $186,727, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2269 S. Mystical Loop, $196,961, single-family residence
July 9
Jessica Rakos, 166 Rock Court, Ephrata, $79,160, single-family residence
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 221 Solomon Loop N.W., $189,192, zero lot line single-family residence
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 225 Solomon Loop N.W., $189,192, zero lot line single-family residence
July 13
Porfirio and Linda Covarrubias, 8 21st St. N.W., $400,354, single-family residence
July 14
Jaice Campos, 1993 Peach Haven Court, $390,564, single-family residence
Robert and Terry Huntley, 260 Lakeview Place, Orondo, $129,706, single-family residence
July 15
Toby Downey, 1226 N. Ashland Ave., no valuation, demolition of swimming pool
John Neimeyer, 12 Grant Road, $316,182, new Wendy’s Restaurant
Grant Road Syndicate LLC, 220 Grant Road, $82,000, install two new Wayne Helix fuel dispensers for Ag Supply Co.
Curtis Gilman, 420 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $6,000, deck railing replacement
Raul Reynaga Gonzalez, 2370 Bentley Court, $224,181, single-family residence
July 16
50 14th St. LLC, 50 14th St. N.E., $1,681,921, complex A; 10 units
July 17
Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop, $469,286, community building
Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop #111-132, $751,862, six-unit apartment building
Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop #211-232, $751,862, six-unit apartment building
Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop #311-334, $1,551,610, 12-unit apartment building
Sutton Apartments LLC, 407 S. Kansas Loop #A213-A223, $195,132, manager’s apartment/maintenance building
Sage Homes LLC, 2263 S. Mystical Loop, $165,526, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2259 S. Mystical Loop, $197,821, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2255 S. Mystical Loop, $186,727, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2251 S. Mystical Loop, $196,961, single-family residence
July 20
CMH Homes Inc., 2401 New Penfold Court, $19,882, manufactured home
Richard L. and Karen E. Rogers, 2257 Fancher Heights Blvd., $13,254, roof addition over patio
July 22
Walker Family Holdings, 230 Grant Road, Suite B-27, no valuation, signage for physical therapy
John Neimeyer, 12 Grant Road, no valuation, signage for Wendy’s Restaurant
July 23
Jeffrey B. and Tracy Hammond, 910 Palisades Road, Palisades, $179,324, single-family residence
Christian Michael and Brianne Dalring Davis, 765 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $508,717, single-family residence
July 24
Robert and Kiran Mayle, 34 Tyee View Loop Road, Waterville, $15,867, pole barn
Glen E. and Martha J. Tibbs, 69 Springhill Drive, $3,000, LPG line and appliance
July 27
John R. Sandberg, 2131 N.W. Cascade Ave., no valuation, oil tank decommission
Ajbinder and Mendeep Sandhu, 4718 N.W. Cascade Ave., $182,182, garage/shop
July 28
Ronald C. and Jenny L. Clack, 2014 Valley View Blvd., $26,860, cover carport
Michael and Bridget Johnson, 76 S. Meadowbrook Lane, $10,769, new covered deck
Randy and Wendy May, 2361 6th St. S.E., $35,787, post-frame building
July 29
HIK Enterprises LLC, 5545 Nelpar Drive, no valuation, fire alarm expansion
Mark and Karen Smith, 6109 Battermann Road, $31,065, new deck