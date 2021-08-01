City of Wenatchee

June 1

Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St. Suite 9, no valuation, sign

Debra Holland, 1043 Monroe St., $600, reroof

June 2

Arc Architects, 301 Yakima St., $7,150,000, tenant improvement

STA Architecture, 124 S. Franklin Ave., $29,385, addition/alteration

Paul and Jennifer McNeil, 1535 Elmwood St., $20,000, pool

June 3

MJ Neal and Associates, 1535 Castlerock Ave., Unit 1, $8,000, addition/alteration

June 4

Jacob M. and Emily L. Campbell, 1112 Cedar St., no valuation, fuel line and appliance

Zoila M. and Andrew P. Gonzalez, 410 Pioneer Dr., no valuation, miscellaneous

June 7

Ascendent LLC, 1551 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, demolition

June 8

H Drafting & Design, 576 Saddle Rock Loop, $17,435, addition/alteration

Dish Wireless LLC, 1509 Ninth St., $30,000, communication tower

Burke Apartments LLC, 119 Okanogan Ave., $15,800, retaining wall

Dick’s Heating & A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1015 Kittitas St., $8,800, mechanical

June 11

Calvary Crossroads Church of East Wenatchee, 1301 Maple St., $68,000, tenant improvement

June 14

Terrence D. Mclver, 303 S. Western Ave., $10,000, addition/alteration

June 15

Forte Architects Inc., 11 Chehalis St., $100,000, tenant improvement

Cody Scmidt, 1255 Millerdale Ave., $1,143, addition/alteration

Graybeal Signs, 409 N. Mission St., no valuation, sign

Graybeal Signs, 1230 McKittrick St., no valuation, sign

June 16

DOH Associates PS, 1427 McKittrick St., $45,231, garage

Kellog Valley North Properties LLC et al, 1380 N. Miller St., $1,000,000, addition/alteration

135 Holdings LLC, 137 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign

Micah A. and Kari A. Vacatio, 1920 Hideaway Place, $50,000, retaining wall

Rimmer & Roeter Construction Inc., 820 N. Chelan Ave., $12,000, tenant improvement

Jerri R. Barkley, 930 Washington St., no valuation, fuel line and appliance

June 17

Chelan County PUD, no valuation, demolition

Chelan County PUD, no valuation, demolition

June 18

The DOH Associates PS, 1610 N. Miller St., $620,000, addition/alteration

June 22

Graybeal Signs Inc., 710 N. Miller St., no valuation, sign

MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions, 1300 Fifth St., $45,000, plumbing

Sky Hawk Excavation, 300 S. Elliot Ave. Unit 19, no valuation, reroofing

June 23

Michael S. Clark, 921 Bryan St., no valuation, miscellaneous

June 24

DOH Associates PS, 401 Washington St., $7,500, addition/alteration

June 28

Forte Architects Inc., 301 Yakima St., $15,000, tenant improvement

Ruth Cabrera de Alpire and Daniel O. Vega Alpire, 427 Orondo Ave., $1,800, addition/alteration

June 29

Bear Signs & Graphics, 6 Fifth St., no valuation, sign

Clearway Signs, 1380 N. Miller St., no valuation, sign

Mike Conley Construction, 1605 Orchard Ave., $37,662, garage

Fernando C. Tellez, 312 N. Garfield Ave., no valuation, miscellaneous

June 30

The DOH Associates PS, 1043 Linwood Ave., $126,192, addition/alteration

James D. Tarrant, 234 N. Miller St., Unit A, no valuation, miscellaneous

Chelan County

June 1

Steven E. and Chelcie R. Strode, 20643 Miracle Mile, Leavenworth, $359,974, single-family residence

Gann Construction LLC, 49 Adriana Lane, no valuation, pool/spa

June 2

Harvey Development LLC, 54 Ward Lane, East Wenatchee, $346,460, single-family residence

Dorette Banghart, 75 Lookout Ridge Lane, Manson, $135,240, accessory structure

Robert Webb, 70 Holiday Lane, $265,616, accessory dwelling unit

Bruce McWhirter, 10310 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $23,076, addition/alteration

Mulhall Construction Inc., 241 Reserve Lane, Manson, $6,000, accessory structure

A Plus Construction LLC, 78 Travis Sehorn Lane, Entiat, no valuation, mobile home

Debra and Jay A. Bertram, 223 Goose Rock Lane, Malaga, $123,072, accessory structure

Mark A. and Jill L. Michael, 5643 Locust Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, demolition

June 3

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 9329 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $76,920, accessory structure

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 9381 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $36,922, accessory structure

Grette Associates LLC, 48888 N. Water Way, Stehekin, $106,779, dock

June 7

Reed Evans, 1100 Azwell Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Alan M. and Elizabeth A. Sanders, 21 Miller Road, Chelan, $6,000, accessory structure

June 8

Smith Syndicate LLC, 4705 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $773,751, single-family residence

Smith Syndicate LLC, 4705 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $70,920, accessory structure

Smith Syndicate LLC, 4705 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $188,514, accessory structure

Steel Structures America Inc., 4640 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $61,536, accessory structure

Chad J. Rankin, 4276 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $165,567, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 20785 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, $239,041, single-family residence

June 9

BT Buildingworks LLC, 17103 River Road, Leavenworth, $260,705, single-family residence

Ravinn A. and Inez M. Johnson, 7045 School St., Cashmere, no valuation, demolition

Ravinn A. and Inez M. Johnson, 7045 School St., Cashmere, $8,000, accessory structure

Palazzo Ponds & Waterfalls LLC, 110 Pine View Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

June 10

Complete Design, 11848 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $435,017, single-family residence

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 29 Honeycrisp Lane, Manson, $274,659, single-family residence

Prestigious Patios LLC, 313 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

June 11

Antonio Nunez Bustos and Alejandrina Cabrera De Nunez, 407 Lakeshore Dr., Manson, $353,300, single-family residence

Melody Lane Center LLC, 215 Melody Lane, $5,600,000, addition/alteration

June 14

Aubrey Dickinson, 7546 U.S. Highway 97, Chelan, no valuation, new

Mirau Investments LLC, 7550 U.S. Highway 97, Chelan, $3,111, change of use

June 15

All Star Pool & Spa Inc., 145 Monticello Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 14 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $243,839, single-family residence

Prestigious Patios LLC, 1290 Mowrey Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

June 16

Ronald S. and Shauna R. Ventimiglia, 161 Howser Hill Lane, Malaga, $100,000, new

Lopez Design LLC, 182 Sun Bay Lane, Manson, $326,450, single-family residence

Jessie D. Nick, 6845 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $100,057, single-family residence, addition/alteration

David Gilchrist Architect LLC, 12 Washut Lane, Manson, $787,508, single-family residence

David Gilchrist Architect LLC, 12 Washut Lane, Manson, $6,000, accessory structure

Tyler W. Chambers, 1840 Kristina Lane, $224,400, single-family residence

June 17

Salvador R. Martinez, 5017 Old Monitor Road, Cashmere, $654,879, single-family residence

Daryn M. Wilbur and Joni O Neal, 25202 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $18,934, accessory structure, addition/alteration

One-Way Construction NW Inc., 106 Sun Hills Lane, Manson, $299,304, single-family residence

Timberwood Homes LLC, 247 Burch Hollow Lane, $480,464, single-family residence

June 18

Kenneth B. and Lyndsie M. Zener, 1107 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $570,522, single-family residence

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 23 Manzanita Dr., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

June 21

Lopez Design LLC, 12450 Bergstrasse Road, Leavenworth, $225,487, single-family residence

TNT Stepanov LLC, 11700 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $80,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Grette Associates LLC, 15500 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $67,173, dock

June 22

Mark J. and Laurie G. Neal, 122 Mackenzie Way, East Wenatchee, $295,313, single-family residence

Complete Design, 1285 Lakeshore Dr., Manson, $838,837, single-family residence

Davide C. Schlosser, 16811 Brown Road, Leavenworth, $189,515, single-family residence

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 4074 Pioneer Way, Monitor, no valuation, pool/spa

Cutu Living Trust, Craig and Theresa Ungerecht trustees, 512 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $3,500, addition/alteration

June 23

Chad M. and Jeana M. Steiner, 2389 Green Ave., Manson, $60,000, new

Forte Architects Inc., 355 Sabio Way, Chelan, $565,201, single-family residence

Palazzo Ponds & Waterfalls LLC, 4795 Chelan Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Palazzo Ponds & Waterfalls LLC, 299 Highpoint Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Tyler W. Chambers, 1837 Kristina Lane, $224,400, single-family residence

Tyler W. Chambers, 1831 Kristina Lane, $224,400, single-family residence

Anthony M. Moreira and Donna J. Miller et al, 10150 Maxfield Canyon Road, Peshastin, $196,191, single-family residence

Grette Associates LLC, 3794 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, no valuation, dock, accessory structure

June 24

Huber Homes of Wenatchee LLC, 40 Adriana Lane, $72,692, accessory structure

Roman and Liliya Avramenko, 36 Fall Creek Lane, $356,768, single-family residence

Yuriy and Inna V. Nefedov, 17356 N. Shore Dr., Leavenworth, $4,830, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Jerry’s Custom Homes LLC, 1704 S. Mission St., $3,500, accessory structure

Richard C. and Julie A. Boss, 1724 Stella Ave., $3,770, single-family residence, addition/alteration

June 28

Lopez Design LLC, 16710 Lakeview Dr., $306,854, single-family residence

Outdoor Elements Northwest LLC, 12215 Emig Dr., Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa

Steven R. and Inger A. Herman, 1543 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Evelyn Arrigoni-Armstrong, 1173 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $9,750, accessory structure

June 29

Lopez Design LLC, 194 Steinbach Road, $238,417, single-family residence

Real Homes, 198 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $42,665, accessory structure

Thomas and Raci Spaulding, 2520 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $5,000, dock

Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 532 Highpoint Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Matthew and Brittany Jesus, 126 Coles View Lane, Orondo, no valuation, pool/spa

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 302 Little Butte Rance Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

France & Co, 4124 Lakeview Place, Chelan, $65,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Eric and Colleen Malmassari, 7247 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $13,385, accessory structure

June 30

Element Homes LLC, 3618 Burchvale Road, $75,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Prestigious Patios LLC, 381 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Smith Syndicate LLC, 3565 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $97,329, accessory structure

Prestigious Patios LLC, 4907 Butler Road, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa

City of East Wenatchee

June 2

Karon Barrera, 808 N. Iowa, $5,000, building/replacing retaining wall

June 7

Anahi Lopez Gomez, 530 Valley Mall Parkway, $1,200, building/remove interior wall

Quinn Hold, 201 Valley Mall Parkway, $15,000, demolition/interior selective demolition, tenant improvement

June 22

Wade Scott, 1430 8th St. N.E., $54,845, building/reroof/kitchen and bathroom addition/bedroom expansion

June 23

Ronald J. and Kaye Craig, 1023 N. Denis Court, $10,000, building/addition

Douglas County PUD, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, $4,800, building/East Wenatchee headquarters building

June 24

Mackenzie Afdem, 375 Highline Dr. S., no valuation, mechanical

June 28

Victoria Fox, 1320 Dale St. S.E., $5,000, building/remodel and structural floor support

Douglas County

June 1

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2439 Neighbor Place N.E., $263,674, single-family residence

Scott and Jacqueline Adamek, 405 S. Partridge Lane, $451,208, single-family residence

C&C Investment Properties LLC, 231 21st St. N.W., $287,888, single-family residence

C&C Investment Properties LLC, 225 21st St. N.W., $287,888, single-family residence

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2455 Neighbor Place N.E., $261,352, single-family residence

Joseph Faeh, 86 Zanol Loop Road, Orondo, $140,229, single-family residence

BB Homes LLC DBA Bellanca Homes, 3005 N. Breckenridge Dr., $320,879, single-family residence

BB Homes LLC DBA Bellanca Homes, 2991 N. Breckenridge Dr., $320,879, single-family residence

BB Homes LLC DBA Bellanca Homes, 3019 N. Breckenridge Dr., $320,879, single-family residence

Jense and Lauralee Flaherty, John and Rose Flaherty, 86 Orchard Place, Orondo, $993,618, single-family residence

June 2

Johanna Leigh and Kelly Ryan Carveth Reed, 1210 Juno St. S.E., $14,385, deck

Ruth Carpenter, 2350 8th St. S.E., $60,254, retaining wall

June 8

David S. and Joanne A. Hambidge, 642 Road N. N.E., Waterville, $188,393, single-family residence

Ryan S. and Tennille A. Vickery, 40 Yote Road, $86,000, pool

Brian D. and Tanya L. Scott, 2024 1st St. N.E., $82,048, accessory structure

June 9

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2455 Neighbor Place N.E., $43,998, garage

June 10

David A. and Terri J. Jones, 170 Orchard Way, Orondo, $288,943, single-family residence

David A. and Terri J. Jones, 170 Orchard Way, Orondo, no valuation, demolition

June 11

Fausto Jr. and Aurelia Gomez, 3090 N.W. Empire Ave., $65,000, pool

Nathan C. and Jaqueline S. Squires, 2364 Fancher Field Road, $19,092, deck

June 14

Sage Homes LLC, 11 Riverside Place, Rock Island, $223,930, adwell

Lawrence L. and Holly A. Lehman Jr., 1175 S. Quincy Ave., $56,000, pool

June 15

Juan M. and Maria A. Sanchez, 4455 N.W. Cascade Ave., $85,000, pool

Nilsson Homes LLC, 96 Orchard Place, Orondo, $105,637, accessory structure

Ruth Carpenter, 2350 8th St. S.E., $77,200, pool

June 16

Dennis J. Long SR, 445 S. Jameson Lake Road, Waterville, $250,000, manu

Taber J. and Lisa Murphy, 15515 Badger Mountain Road, $24,999, addition

June 18

Mark A. and Linda R. Richards, 66 Grange Road, Brewster, $40,934, addition

Ackerman Construction Inc., 2613 Patriot Way S.E., $313,239, single-family residence

Ackerman Construction Inc., 2637 7th St. S.E., $295,292, single-family residence

June 21

Raymond E. Glenn Living Trust and Deborah Kaye Edmondson Andre, 163 N. Shore Dr., Orondo, $54,000, pool

Matthew E. Forsell and Amanda L. Rose, 171 N. Shore Dr., Orondo, $134,000, pool

School District #13, 100 Orondo School Road, Orondo, $354,000, miscellaneous

June 23

John and Lisa Howgate, 180 W. Marine View Place, Orondo, $20,000, deck

Tiburcio Mendoza, 35 Marmel Road, $49,229, accessory structure

Jerry G. Zook, 2033 Autumn Drive, $17,845, retaining wall

June 24

Actapio Inc., 207 N. United Sakura Dr., $591,910, tenant improvement

Herman and Veronica Jones, 2541 Fancher Heights Blvd., $24,874, addition

June 25

Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. and 3750 N. Clemons St. #A, $312,284, office, caretaker uit and site development for mini storage.

Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #1, $184,383, storage unit/factory permit

Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #2, $382,840, storage unit/factory permit

Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #3, $458,845, storage unit/factory permit

Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #4, $292,760, storage unit/factory permit

Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #5, $268,833, storage unit/factory permit

Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #6, $318,095, storage unit/factory permit

Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #7, $277,278, storage unit/factory permit

Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #8, $135,120, storage unit/factory permit

Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #9, $281,500, storage unit/factory permit

Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #10, $270,240, storage unit/factory permit

Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3788 Clemons St., $168,900, storage unit/factory permit

Battermann Ventures LLC, 3750 N. Clemons St., $10,100, sign

Jerald P. and Ann M. Sargent, 6 Tieton Place, Orondo, $25,000, pool

Gerardo Lopez, 2466 Berkley Loop, $409,990, single-family residence

Patricia Muniz Guzman and Jaime Garibay Garibay, 1171 S. Nile Ave., $5,580, deck

East Wenatchee Ventures LLC, 589 Highline Dr., $5,400, sign

Aric and Lindsey Westman, 2628 7th St. S.E., $55,000, pool

June 28

Lew and Kim Hatfield, 220 Edgewater Dr., Orondo, $557,791, single-family residence

Lew and Kim Hatfield, 220 Edgewater Dr., Orondo, $30,000, accessory structure

Lew and Kim Hatfield, 220 Edgewater Dr., Orondo, $85,000, pool

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1121 S. New Oak Lane, $184,279, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 111 S. New Oak Lane, $157,373, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1107 S. New Oak Lane, $157,808, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1099 S. New Oak Lane, $157,373, single-family residence

June 29

Teresa Marshall and David and Colleen Miller, 2416 8th St. S.E., $14,933, carport

Ackerman Construction Inc., 2623 7th St. N.E., $312,517, single-family residence

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, 3796 Airport Way, $12,000, miscellaneous

June 30

Darrin and Paul Clarin, 14600 Badger Mountain Road, $43,075, accessory structure

