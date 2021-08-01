City of Wenatchee
June 1
Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St. Suite 9, no valuation, sign
Debra Holland, 1043 Monroe St., $600, reroof
June 2
Arc Architects, 301 Yakima St., $7,150,000, tenant improvement
STA Architecture, 124 S. Franklin Ave., $29,385, addition/alteration
Paul and Jennifer McNeil, 1535 Elmwood St., $20,000, pool
June 3
MJ Neal and Associates, 1535 Castlerock Ave., Unit 1, $8,000, addition/alteration
June 4
Jacob M. and Emily L. Campbell, 1112 Cedar St., no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Zoila M. and Andrew P. Gonzalez, 410 Pioneer Dr., no valuation, miscellaneous
June 7
Ascendent LLC, 1551 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, demolition
June 8
H Drafting & Design, 576 Saddle Rock Loop, $17,435, addition/alteration
Dish Wireless LLC, 1509 Ninth St., $30,000, communication tower
Burke Apartments LLC, 119 Okanogan Ave., $15,800, retaining wall
Dick’s Heating & A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1015 Kittitas St., $8,800, mechanical
June 11
Calvary Crossroads Church of East Wenatchee, 1301 Maple St., $68,000, tenant improvement
June 14
Terrence D. Mclver, 303 S. Western Ave., $10,000, addition/alteration
June 15
Forte Architects Inc., 11 Chehalis St., $100,000, tenant improvement
Cody Scmidt, 1255 Millerdale Ave., $1,143, addition/alteration
Graybeal Signs, 409 N. Mission St., no valuation, sign
Graybeal Signs, 1230 McKittrick St., no valuation, sign
June 16
DOH Associates PS, 1427 McKittrick St., $45,231, garage
Kellog Valley North Properties LLC et al, 1380 N. Miller St., $1,000,000, addition/alteration
135 Holdings LLC, 137 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign
Micah A. and Kari A. Vacatio, 1920 Hideaway Place, $50,000, retaining wall
Rimmer & Roeter Construction Inc., 820 N. Chelan Ave., $12,000, tenant improvement
Jerri R. Barkley, 930 Washington St., no valuation, fuel line and appliance
June 17
Chelan County PUD, no valuation, demolition
Chelan County PUD, no valuation, demolition
June 18
The DOH Associates PS, 1610 N. Miller St., $620,000, addition/alteration
June 22
Graybeal Signs Inc., 710 N. Miller St., no valuation, sign
MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions, 1300 Fifth St., $45,000, plumbing
Sky Hawk Excavation, 300 S. Elliot Ave. Unit 19, no valuation, reroofing
June 23
Michael S. Clark, 921 Bryan St., no valuation, miscellaneous
June 24
DOH Associates PS, 401 Washington St., $7,500, addition/alteration
June 28
Forte Architects Inc., 301 Yakima St., $15,000, tenant improvement
Ruth Cabrera de Alpire and Daniel O. Vega Alpire, 427 Orondo Ave., $1,800, addition/alteration
June 29
Bear Signs & Graphics, 6 Fifth St., no valuation, sign
Clearway Signs, 1380 N. Miller St., no valuation, sign
Mike Conley Construction, 1605 Orchard Ave., $37,662, garage
Fernando C. Tellez, 312 N. Garfield Ave., no valuation, miscellaneous
June 30
The DOH Associates PS, 1043 Linwood Ave., $126,192, addition/alteration
James D. Tarrant, 234 N. Miller St., Unit A, no valuation, miscellaneous
Chelan County
June 1
Steven E. and Chelcie R. Strode, 20643 Miracle Mile, Leavenworth, $359,974, single-family residence
Gann Construction LLC, 49 Adriana Lane, no valuation, pool/spa
June 2
Harvey Development LLC, 54 Ward Lane, East Wenatchee, $346,460, single-family residence
Dorette Banghart, 75 Lookout Ridge Lane, Manson, $135,240, accessory structure
Robert Webb, 70 Holiday Lane, $265,616, accessory dwelling unit
Bruce McWhirter, 10310 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $23,076, addition/alteration
Mulhall Construction Inc., 241 Reserve Lane, Manson, $6,000, accessory structure
A Plus Construction LLC, 78 Travis Sehorn Lane, Entiat, no valuation, mobile home
Debra and Jay A. Bertram, 223 Goose Rock Lane, Malaga, $123,072, accessory structure
Mark A. and Jill L. Michael, 5643 Locust Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, demolition
June 3
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 9329 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $76,920, accessory structure
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 9381 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $36,922, accessory structure
Grette Associates LLC, 48888 N. Water Way, Stehekin, $106,779, dock
June 7
Reed Evans, 1100 Azwell Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Alan M. and Elizabeth A. Sanders, 21 Miller Road, Chelan, $6,000, accessory structure
June 8
Smith Syndicate LLC, 4705 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $773,751, single-family residence
Smith Syndicate LLC, 4705 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $70,920, accessory structure
Smith Syndicate LLC, 4705 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $188,514, accessory structure
Steel Structures America Inc., 4640 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $61,536, accessory structure
Chad J. Rankin, 4276 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $165,567, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 20785 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, $239,041, single-family residence
June 9
BT Buildingworks LLC, 17103 River Road, Leavenworth, $260,705, single-family residence
Ravinn A. and Inez M. Johnson, 7045 School St., Cashmere, no valuation, demolition
Ravinn A. and Inez M. Johnson, 7045 School St., Cashmere, $8,000, accessory structure
Palazzo Ponds & Waterfalls LLC, 110 Pine View Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
June 10
Complete Design, 11848 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $435,017, single-family residence
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 29 Honeycrisp Lane, Manson, $274,659, single-family residence
Prestigious Patios LLC, 313 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
June 11
Antonio Nunez Bustos and Alejandrina Cabrera De Nunez, 407 Lakeshore Dr., Manson, $353,300, single-family residence
Melody Lane Center LLC, 215 Melody Lane, $5,600,000, addition/alteration
June 14
Aubrey Dickinson, 7546 U.S. Highway 97, Chelan, no valuation, new
Mirau Investments LLC, 7550 U.S. Highway 97, Chelan, $3,111, change of use
June 15
All Star Pool & Spa Inc., 145 Monticello Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 14 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $243,839, single-family residence
Prestigious Patios LLC, 1290 Mowrey Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
June 16
Ronald S. and Shauna R. Ventimiglia, 161 Howser Hill Lane, Malaga, $100,000, new
Lopez Design LLC, 182 Sun Bay Lane, Manson, $326,450, single-family residence
Jessie D. Nick, 6845 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $100,057, single-family residence, addition/alteration
David Gilchrist Architect LLC, 12 Washut Lane, Manson, $787,508, single-family residence
David Gilchrist Architect LLC, 12 Washut Lane, Manson, $6,000, accessory structure
Tyler W. Chambers, 1840 Kristina Lane, $224,400, single-family residence
June 17
Salvador R. Martinez, 5017 Old Monitor Road, Cashmere, $654,879, single-family residence
Daryn M. Wilbur and Joni O Neal, 25202 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $18,934, accessory structure, addition/alteration
One-Way Construction NW Inc., 106 Sun Hills Lane, Manson, $299,304, single-family residence
Timberwood Homes LLC, 247 Burch Hollow Lane, $480,464, single-family residence
June 18
Kenneth B. and Lyndsie M. Zener, 1107 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $570,522, single-family residence
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 23 Manzanita Dr., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
June 21
Lopez Design LLC, 12450 Bergstrasse Road, Leavenworth, $225,487, single-family residence
TNT Stepanov LLC, 11700 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $80,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Grette Associates LLC, 15500 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $67,173, dock
June 22
Mark J. and Laurie G. Neal, 122 Mackenzie Way, East Wenatchee, $295,313, single-family residence
Complete Design, 1285 Lakeshore Dr., Manson, $838,837, single-family residence
Davide C. Schlosser, 16811 Brown Road, Leavenworth, $189,515, single-family residence
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 4074 Pioneer Way, Monitor, no valuation, pool/spa
Cutu Living Trust, Craig and Theresa Ungerecht trustees, 512 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $3,500, addition/alteration
June 23
Chad M. and Jeana M. Steiner, 2389 Green Ave., Manson, $60,000, new
Forte Architects Inc., 355 Sabio Way, Chelan, $565,201, single-family residence
Palazzo Ponds & Waterfalls LLC, 4795 Chelan Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Palazzo Ponds & Waterfalls LLC, 299 Highpoint Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Tyler W. Chambers, 1837 Kristina Lane, $224,400, single-family residence
Tyler W. Chambers, 1831 Kristina Lane, $224,400, single-family residence
Anthony M. Moreira and Donna J. Miller et al, 10150 Maxfield Canyon Road, Peshastin, $196,191, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 3794 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, no valuation, dock, accessory structure
June 24
Huber Homes of Wenatchee LLC, 40 Adriana Lane, $72,692, accessory structure
Roman and Liliya Avramenko, 36 Fall Creek Lane, $356,768, single-family residence
Yuriy and Inna V. Nefedov, 17356 N. Shore Dr., Leavenworth, $4,830, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Jerry’s Custom Homes LLC, 1704 S. Mission St., $3,500, accessory structure
Richard C. and Julie A. Boss, 1724 Stella Ave., $3,770, single-family residence, addition/alteration
June 28
Lopez Design LLC, 16710 Lakeview Dr., $306,854, single-family residence
Outdoor Elements Northwest LLC, 12215 Emig Dr., Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa
Steven R. and Inger A. Herman, 1543 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Evelyn Arrigoni-Armstrong, 1173 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $9,750, accessory structure
June 29
Lopez Design LLC, 194 Steinbach Road, $238,417, single-family residence
Real Homes, 198 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $42,665, accessory structure
Thomas and Raci Spaulding, 2520 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $5,000, dock
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 532 Highpoint Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Matthew and Brittany Jesus, 126 Coles View Lane, Orondo, no valuation, pool/spa
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 302 Little Butte Rance Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
France & Co, 4124 Lakeview Place, Chelan, $65,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Eric and Colleen Malmassari, 7247 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $13,385, accessory structure
June 30
Element Homes LLC, 3618 Burchvale Road, $75,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Prestigious Patios LLC, 381 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Smith Syndicate LLC, 3565 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $97,329, accessory structure
Prestigious Patios LLC, 4907 Butler Road, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
City of East Wenatchee
June 2
Karon Barrera, 808 N. Iowa, $5,000, building/replacing retaining wall
June 7
Anahi Lopez Gomez, 530 Valley Mall Parkway, $1,200, building/remove interior wall
Quinn Hold, 201 Valley Mall Parkway, $15,000, demolition/interior selective demolition, tenant improvement
June 22
Wade Scott, 1430 8th St. N.E., $54,845, building/reroof/kitchen and bathroom addition/bedroom expansion
June 23
Ronald J. and Kaye Craig, 1023 N. Denis Court, $10,000, building/addition
Douglas County PUD, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, $4,800, building/East Wenatchee headquarters building
June 24
Mackenzie Afdem, 375 Highline Dr. S., no valuation, mechanical
June 28
Victoria Fox, 1320 Dale St. S.E., $5,000, building/remodel and structural floor support
Douglas County
June 1
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2439 Neighbor Place N.E., $263,674, single-family residence
Scott and Jacqueline Adamek, 405 S. Partridge Lane, $451,208, single-family residence
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 231 21st St. N.W., $287,888, single-family residence
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 225 21st St. N.W., $287,888, single-family residence
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2455 Neighbor Place N.E., $261,352, single-family residence
Joseph Faeh, 86 Zanol Loop Road, Orondo, $140,229, single-family residence
BB Homes LLC DBA Bellanca Homes, 3005 N. Breckenridge Dr., $320,879, single-family residence
BB Homes LLC DBA Bellanca Homes, 2991 N. Breckenridge Dr., $320,879, single-family residence
BB Homes LLC DBA Bellanca Homes, 3019 N. Breckenridge Dr., $320,879, single-family residence
Jense and Lauralee Flaherty, John and Rose Flaherty, 86 Orchard Place, Orondo, $993,618, single-family residence
June 2
Johanna Leigh and Kelly Ryan Carveth Reed, 1210 Juno St. S.E., $14,385, deck
Ruth Carpenter, 2350 8th St. S.E., $60,254, retaining wall
June 8
David S. and Joanne A. Hambidge, 642 Road N. N.E., Waterville, $188,393, single-family residence
Ryan S. and Tennille A. Vickery, 40 Yote Road, $86,000, pool
Brian D. and Tanya L. Scott, 2024 1st St. N.E., $82,048, accessory structure
June 9
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2455 Neighbor Place N.E., $43,998, garage
June 10
David A. and Terri J. Jones, 170 Orchard Way, Orondo, $288,943, single-family residence
David A. and Terri J. Jones, 170 Orchard Way, Orondo, no valuation, demolition
June 11
Fausto Jr. and Aurelia Gomez, 3090 N.W. Empire Ave., $65,000, pool
Nathan C. and Jaqueline S. Squires, 2364 Fancher Field Road, $19,092, deck
June 14
Sage Homes LLC, 11 Riverside Place, Rock Island, $223,930, adwell
Lawrence L. and Holly A. Lehman Jr., 1175 S. Quincy Ave., $56,000, pool
June 15
Juan M. and Maria A. Sanchez, 4455 N.W. Cascade Ave., $85,000, pool
Nilsson Homes LLC, 96 Orchard Place, Orondo, $105,637, accessory structure
Ruth Carpenter, 2350 8th St. S.E., $77,200, pool
June 16
Dennis J. Long SR, 445 S. Jameson Lake Road, Waterville, $250,000, manu
Taber J. and Lisa Murphy, 15515 Badger Mountain Road, $24,999, addition
June 18
Mark A. and Linda R. Richards, 66 Grange Road, Brewster, $40,934, addition
Ackerman Construction Inc., 2613 Patriot Way S.E., $313,239, single-family residence
Ackerman Construction Inc., 2637 7th St. S.E., $295,292, single-family residence
June 21
Raymond E. Glenn Living Trust and Deborah Kaye Edmondson Andre, 163 N. Shore Dr., Orondo, $54,000, pool
Matthew E. Forsell and Amanda L. Rose, 171 N. Shore Dr., Orondo, $134,000, pool
School District #13, 100 Orondo School Road, Orondo, $354,000, miscellaneous
June 23
John and Lisa Howgate, 180 W. Marine View Place, Orondo, $20,000, deck
Tiburcio Mendoza, 35 Marmel Road, $49,229, accessory structure
Jerry G. Zook, 2033 Autumn Drive, $17,845, retaining wall
June 24
Actapio Inc., 207 N. United Sakura Dr., $591,910, tenant improvement
Herman and Veronica Jones, 2541 Fancher Heights Blvd., $24,874, addition
June 25
Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. and 3750 N. Clemons St. #A, $312,284, office, caretaker uit and site development for mini storage.
Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #1, $184,383, storage unit/factory permit
Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #2, $382,840, storage unit/factory permit
Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #3, $458,845, storage unit/factory permit
Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #4, $292,760, storage unit/factory permit
Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #5, $268,833, storage unit/factory permit
Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #6, $318,095, storage unit/factory permit
Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #7, $277,278, storage unit/factory permit
Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #8, $135,120, storage unit/factory permit
Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #9, $281,500, storage unit/factory permit
Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3750 N. Clemons St. Bldg. #10, $270,240, storage unit/factory permit
Wheatland Self Storage/John Battermann, 3788 Clemons St., $168,900, storage unit/factory permit
Battermann Ventures LLC, 3750 N. Clemons St., $10,100, sign
Jerald P. and Ann M. Sargent, 6 Tieton Place, Orondo, $25,000, pool
Gerardo Lopez, 2466 Berkley Loop, $409,990, single-family residence
Patricia Muniz Guzman and Jaime Garibay Garibay, 1171 S. Nile Ave., $5,580, deck
East Wenatchee Ventures LLC, 589 Highline Dr., $5,400, sign
Aric and Lindsey Westman, 2628 7th St. S.E., $55,000, pool
June 28
Lew and Kim Hatfield, 220 Edgewater Dr., Orondo, $557,791, single-family residence
Lew and Kim Hatfield, 220 Edgewater Dr., Orondo, $30,000, accessory structure
Lew and Kim Hatfield, 220 Edgewater Dr., Orondo, $85,000, pool
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1121 S. New Oak Lane, $184,279, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 111 S. New Oak Lane, $157,373, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1107 S. New Oak Lane, $157,808, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1099 S. New Oak Lane, $157,373, single-family residence
June 29
Teresa Marshall and David and Colleen Miller, 2416 8th St. S.E., $14,933, carport
Ackerman Construction Inc., 2623 7th St. N.E., $312,517, single-family residence
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, 3796 Airport Way, $12,000, miscellaneous
June 30
Darrin and Paul Clarin, 14600 Badger Mountain Road, $43,075, accessory structure