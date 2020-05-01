Chelan County
March 2
John Ford Jr. and Wynell Ford, 52 Luther Court, Malaga, $360,153, single-family residence
Peter A. and Mary C. Beaumont, 12148 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $19,320, accessory structure
Grette Associates LLC, 10072 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $40,500, accessory structure
Willard D. Aldridge, 300 Okanogan Ave., $12,000, interior modifications
March 3
Ramirez Properties LLC, 850 Methow St., no valuation, install a sink
Gordon W. and Nancy E. Albert, 2107 Sage Grouse Road, no valuation, elevation certificate
March 4
Equilus Capital Partners LLC, 1680 Methow St. Units A-G, $1,108,000, seven townhouses
Bahoshy & Ross at Walnut Street LLC, 1306 Walnut St., $10,000, interior restroom addition
Craftsman 706 LLC, 714 N. Chelan Ave., no valuation, wall sign
Scott and Kelly Thompson, 2018 Broadway North, $321,626, single-family residence
Kathy Lingo, 2 N. Delaware Ave., $20,577, basement remodel
March 5
Axelson Construction LLC, 16051 River Road, Leavenworth, $136,455, single-family residence
Trevor H. Morse, 2221 Sleepy Hollow Road, $83,076, accessory structure
Grette Associates LLC, 403 Hidden Lane, Chelan, no valuation, dock accessory
Grette Associates LLC, 369 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $72,500, dock
Grette Associates LLC, 523 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $79,500, dock
Grette Associates LLC, 557 Hidden Lane, Chelan, no valuation, dock accessory
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 149 Manzanita Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
City of Wenatchee, 1203 Cashmere St., $2,400,000, 21-unit apartment facility
Wenatchee Valley Clinic, 820 N. Chelan Ave., $1,199,945, urology department remodel
Cheryl M. and Brandon C. Gabel, 1226 Pershing St., $2,000, residential re-roof
Marcelino Gonzalez, 505 Cedar Wood Lane, no valuation elevation certificate
March 6
Joseph W. and Lisa A. Barker, 241 N. Chelan Ave., $15,000, HVAC replacement
Felipe F. Flores, 930 Malaga Ave., no valuation, demolish single-family residence
Craig M. and Patricia Sayler, 1108 Okanogan Ave., no valuation, accessibility ramp at front entrance
March 9
Complete Design, 1122 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $237,380, single-family residence
Alan P. and Barbara F. Gann Trustees, 878 Autumn Crest Drive, $384,425, single-family residence
Racquet Club Homeowners Association, 1818 Skyline Drive, $50,000, exterior stairway replacement
Susan L. Risinger, 1831 Rocklund Drive, $500, garage repair
March 10
DPK Services Inc., 6650 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $72,673, accessory structure
Real Homes, 424 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $181,786, single-family residence
Mikhail Stepanov, 160 Minneapolis Beach Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition
Christopher Gabrielli, 506 Malaga Ave., $3,000, interior bathroom addition
March 11
Greg Prentice et al, 12147 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, $38,143, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Myers, Myers & Myers LLC, 149 Easy Way, no valuation, mobile sales office
March 12
Jose F. and Vera H. Salas, 180 Terminal Ave. #A-C, $360,000, triplex
March 13
D. Susan Marker Trustee, 150 Makai Road, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical
Walker Family Holdings LLC, 1028 S. Columbia St., no valuation, three wall signs
Roberts Construction LLC, 1002 Spring Mountain Drive, $30,000, two lot retaining wall
March 16
Munson Engineers, 6836 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $90,200, accessory structure
Diede Holdings LLC, 174 Diede Hills Lane, $265,536, single-family residence
Ralph and Ann M. Myers, 11650 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $203,986, single-family residence
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 4960 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
Prestigious Patios LLC, 765 American Fruit Road, no valuation, pool/spa
Grette Associates LLC, 40 Rutherford Lane, Chelan, $8,628, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Grette Associates LLC, 50 Rutherford Lane, Chelan, $17,530, accessory structure
Grette Associates LLC, 152 Waterfront Terrace Lane, Manson, $36,950, dock
Scott H. Rice, 1513 Pershing St., $6,859, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Alfredo and Maria Martinez, 1704 S. Mission St., no valuation, demolition
Wilfred English, 10 S. Cove Ave. Unit 8, $22,000, commercial re-roof
Robert W. and Jennene Ring, 10 S. Cove Ave. Unit 10, $22,000, commercial re-roof
March 17
Nick and Lisa Stanton, 6200 Stemilt Creek Road, $370,377, single-family residence
Gill and Rhonda Walsh, 1788 Wilderness Ridge Road, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical
El Patron Rosales LLC, 1218 Red Apple Road, $10,000, residential re-roof
March 18
BT Buildingworks, LLC, 9014 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $88,667, single-family residence
JWS Designs Inc., 100 Wall St., Manson, $501,400, single-family residence
549 Wealth Trust c/o Matt Flynn and Beth Johnson, 421 S. Mission St., $31,839, commercial alterations
Mission Street Plaza LLC, 317 N. Mission St., no valuation, wall sign
Chris Loeken et al, 1290 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, wall sign
Bobette D. Bush, 8 Brandi Lane, $50,000, inground pool
March 19
Allison Miller Architect LLC, 10200 High St., Peshastin, $20,624, accessory structure
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 1065 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $185,472, accessory structure
Springwater Homes LLC, 3833 Buck Haven Lane, $330,510, single-family residence
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 223 Meraki Lane, Manson, $159,390, accessory structure
David and Rebecca Torey Trustees, 10788 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $19,320, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Jose Alcorta, 3500 Marlette Place, Malaga, no valuation, residential mechanical
March 20
Grette Associates LLC, 16578 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $55,700, dock
McCue Construction LLC, 2953 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 205 Coral St., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Real Homes, 118 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $12,751, single-family residence — addition/alteration
MRT Properties LLC, 200 S. Columbia St., $90,000, creating office space
FNWD Brookstone LLC, 1686 Stella Ave., $8,118, new storage shed
Candise C. Manke, 2141 Sunrise Circle, no valuation, gas line and appliance
March 23
Jonathan E. and Susan Marie Torrence, 58 Substation Road, Chelan, $70,325, mobile home
Michelle Ann Lafayette, 913 Westmorland Drive, $444,037, single-family residence
Joel R. Frank, 1427 McKittrick St., $22,025, rebuild existing deck
Daniel Shaw, 1512 Third St., $19,467, new garage/shop
Vernon L. Smith, 808 Walker Ave., $12,000, HVAC replacement
Luke P. Evans, 815 Yakima St., $5,000, gas line and F/P insert
March 24
John Hoyt, 10230 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $24,000, accessory structure
TQH Holdings LLC, 121 N. Mission St., no valuation, ductless mini-split unit
March 25
Danette Ross, 460 Laughing Bear Lane, Chelan, $209,480, single-family residence
McCue Construction LLC, 2580 Tuscany Lane, Malaga, no valuation, pool/spa
March 27
Abel E. Guzman, 1003 Yale Ave., $18,596, convert deck into bedroom
March 30
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business c/o Walmart Stores #01 2187, $12,832, access gates at front entrance
March 31
Real Homes, 127 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $247,135, single-family residence
Real Homes, 57 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $36,418, accessory structure
Grette Associates, LLC, 12508 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $62,550, dock
Douglas County
March 2
Orondo School District No. 13, 100 Orondo School Road, Orondo, $56,000, miscellaneous
Juan Fregozo, 952 N. Alvin Court, $142,885, residential addition
March 3
Richard Montoya, McElmurry Lane N.E., $32,643, commercial retaining wall
Jeffrey W. and Suzanne K. Davis, 854 North Manchester Place, $5,000, remodel
Connie Lamkin, 208 S. Houston Ave., no valuation, plumbing permit
March 4
G.B. and Marie I. Overton, 609 N. Nester Court, $49,000, pool
Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, 54 Pilot Rock Road, Coulee City, $49,584, accessory structure
William A. Lange Turst, 1922 Sunset Highway, $15,431, remodel
East Wenatchee Investments LLC, 270 9th St. N.E., no valuation, mechanical permit
March 6
Terri P. Brandt, 1675 Road 4 N.W., Waterville, $131,580, accessory structure
March 9
David B. and Tamara R. Holm, 13 Willwood Drive, $493,600, single-family residence
David B. and Tamara R. Holm, 13 Willwood Drive, $31,811, garage
March 10
Marian L. Halverson, 476 Hawthorne Court N.W., $14,911, patio
Blue Heron Orchard LLC, 4450 N.W. Cascade Ave., no valuation, demolition
Tony Larimer, 771 N. Gale Place, $5,760, accessory building
March 11
Ray Perez, 209 Standerfer St., $22,000, porch and bathroom addition and remodel
March 13
Timberwood Homes LLC, 836 S. Lamplight Lane, $327,347, single-family residence
Timberwood Homes LLC, 721 S. Perry Ave., $295,489, single-family residence
March 16
Benjamin W. and Suzanne M. Graden, 2322 Grand Ave., $41,586, deck
March 17
Kevin P. and Kerrie A. Nygard, 2310 8th St. S.E., $109,900, pool
DK Baker Holdings LLC, 520 11th St. N.W. #23, $6,000, replace bearing wall with support beam
March 18
Garrison Homes, 131 Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $358,434, single-family residence
Eastmont School District, 1430 1st St. S.E., no valuation, decommission tank
March 19
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 207 Solomon Loop, $192,496, single-family residence
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 211 Solomon Loop, $192,496, single-family residence
March 20
Matthew Kilgore, 40 13th St. S.E., $216,233, single-family residence
James and Barbara Brazill, 590 Genesis Lane, $8,000, carport
Cashmere Valley Bank, 199 Valley Mall Parkway, $77,957, addition to bank
March 23
Kathy Troglia, 650 Highline Drive, $18,664, remodel
Gary E. and Connie J. Goehner, 401 Entiat Place, Orondo, $296,893, single-family residence
March 24
DPE Properties LLC, 982 Highline Drive, $9,941, deck
March 25
T-Mobile, 4405 Grant Road, Building A, $591,708, tenant improvement
Element Homes LLC, 2506 Vasi Court, $198,564, single-family residence
Brian E. Nelson, 206 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $387,182, single-family residence
Brian E. Nelson, 206 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $66,000, pool
March 27
Roy Gideon Jr. and Tamara L. Nelson, 451 N. Nile Ave., $57,988, accessory structure
March 31
Northern Fruit Co. Inc., 4577 Grant Road, $44,113, tenant improvement