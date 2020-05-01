Chelan County

March 2

John Ford Jr. and Wynell Ford, 52 Luther Court, Malaga, $360,153, single-family residence

Peter A. and Mary C. Beaumont, 12148 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $19,320, accessory structure

Grette Associates LLC, 10072 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $40,500, accessory structure

Willard D. Aldridge, 300 Okanogan Ave., $12,000, interior modifications

March 3

Ramirez Properties LLC, 850 Methow St., no valuation, install a sink

Gordon W. and Nancy E. Albert, 2107 Sage Grouse Road, no valuation, elevation certificate

March 4

Equilus Capital Partners LLC, 1680 Methow St. Units A-G, $1,108,000, seven townhouses

Bahoshy & Ross at Walnut Street LLC, 1306 Walnut St., $10,000, interior restroom addition

Craftsman 706 LLC, 714 N. Chelan Ave., no valuation, wall sign

Scott and Kelly Thompson, 2018 Broadway North, $321,626, single-family residence

Kathy Lingo, 2 N. Delaware Ave., $20,577, basement remodel

March 5

Axelson Construction LLC, 16051 River Road, Leavenworth, $136,455, single-family residence

Trevor H. Morse, 2221 Sleepy Hollow Road, $83,076, accessory structure

Grette Associates LLC, 403 Hidden Lane, Chelan, no valuation, dock accessory

Grette Associates LLC, 369 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $72,500, dock

Grette Associates LLC, 523 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $79,500, dock

Grette Associates LLC, 557 Hidden Lane, Chelan, no valuation, dock accessory

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 149 Manzanita Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

City of Wenatchee, 1203 Cashmere St., $2,400,000, 21-unit apartment facility

Wenatchee Valley Clinic, 820 N. Chelan Ave., $1,199,945, urology department remodel

Cheryl M. and Brandon C. Gabel, 1226 Pershing St., $2,000, residential re-roof

Marcelino Gonzalez, 505 Cedar Wood Lane, no valuation elevation certificate

March 6

Joseph W. and Lisa A. Barker, 241 N. Chelan Ave., $15,000, HVAC replacement

Felipe F. Flores, 930 Malaga Ave., no valuation, demolish single-family residence

Craig M. and Patricia Sayler, 1108 Okanogan Ave., no valuation, accessibility ramp at front entrance

March 9

Complete Design, 1122 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $237,380, single-family residence

Alan P. and Barbara F. Gann Trustees, 878 Autumn Crest Drive, $384,425, single-family residence

Racquet Club Homeowners Association, 1818 Skyline Drive, $50,000, exterior stairway replacement

Susan L. Risinger, 1831 Rocklund Drive, $500, garage repair

March 10

DPK Services Inc., 6650 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $72,673, accessory structure

Real Homes, 424 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $181,786, single-family residence

Mikhail Stepanov, 160 Minneapolis Beach Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition

Christopher Gabrielli, 506 Malaga Ave., $3,000, interior bathroom addition

March 11

Greg Prentice et al, 12147 Bretz Drive, Leavenworth, $38,143, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Myers, Myers & Myers LLC, 149 Easy Way, no valuation, mobile sales office

March 12

Jose F. and Vera H. Salas, 180 Terminal Ave. #A-C, $360,000, triplex

March 13

D. Susan Marker Trustee, 150 Makai Road, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical

Walker Family Holdings LLC, 1028 S. Columbia St., no valuation, three wall signs

Roberts Construction LLC, 1002 Spring Mountain Drive, $30,000, two lot retaining wall

March 16

Munson Engineers, 6836 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $90,200, accessory structure

Diede Holdings LLC, 174 Diede Hills Lane, $265,536, single-family residence

Ralph and Ann M. Myers, 11650 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $203,986, single-family residence

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 4960 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa

Prestigious Patios LLC, 765 American Fruit Road, no valuation, pool/spa

Grette Associates LLC, 40 Rutherford Lane, Chelan, $8,628, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Grette Associates LLC, 50 Rutherford Lane, Chelan, $17,530, accessory structure

Grette Associates LLC, 152 Waterfront Terrace Lane, Manson, $36,950, dock

Scott H. Rice, 1513 Pershing St., $6,859, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Alfredo and Maria Martinez, 1704 S. Mission St., no valuation, demolition

Wilfred English, 10 S. Cove Ave. Unit 8, $22,000, commercial re-roof

Robert W. and Jennene Ring, 10 S. Cove Ave. Unit 10, $22,000, commercial re-roof

March 17

Nick and Lisa Stanton, 6200 Stemilt Creek Road, $370,377, single-family residence

Gill and Rhonda Walsh, 1788 Wilderness Ridge Road, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical

El Patron Rosales LLC, 1218 Red Apple Road, $10,000, residential re-roof

March 18

BT Buildingworks, LLC, 9014 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $88,667, single-family residence

JWS Designs Inc., 100 Wall St., Manson, $501,400, single-family residence

549 Wealth Trust c/o Matt Flynn and Beth Johnson, 421 S. Mission St., $31,839, commercial alterations

Mission Street Plaza LLC, 317 N. Mission St., no valuation, wall sign

Chris Loeken et al, 1290 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, wall sign

Bobette D. Bush, 8 Brandi Lane, $50,000, inground pool

March 19

Allison Miller Architect LLC, 10200 High St., Peshastin, $20,624, accessory structure

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 1065 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $185,472, accessory structure

Springwater Homes LLC, 3833 Buck Haven Lane, $330,510, single-family residence

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 223 Meraki Lane, Manson, $159,390, accessory structure

David and Rebecca Torey Trustees, 10788 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $19,320, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Jose Alcorta, 3500 Marlette Place, Malaga, no valuation, residential mechanical

March 20

Grette Associates LLC, 16578 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $55,700, dock

McCue Construction LLC, 2953 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 205 Coral St., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Real Homes, 118 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $12,751, single-family residence — addition/alteration

MRT Properties LLC, 200 S. Columbia St., $90,000, creating office space

FNWD Brookstone LLC, 1686 Stella Ave., $8,118, new storage shed

Candise C. Manke, 2141 Sunrise Circle, no valuation, gas line and appliance

March 23

Jonathan E. and Susan Marie Torrence, 58 Substation Road, Chelan, $70,325, mobile home

Michelle Ann Lafayette, 913 Westmorland Drive, $444,037, single-family residence

Joel R. Frank, 1427 McKittrick St., $22,025, rebuild existing deck

Daniel Shaw, 1512 Third St., $19,467, new garage/shop

Vernon L. Smith, 808 Walker Ave., $12,000, HVAC replacement

Luke P. Evans, 815 Yakima St., $5,000, gas line and F/P insert

March 24

John Hoyt, 10230 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $24,000, accessory structure

TQH Holdings LLC, 121 N. Mission St., no valuation, ductless mini-split unit

March 25

Danette Ross, 460 Laughing Bear Lane, Chelan, $209,480, single-family residence

McCue Construction LLC, 2580 Tuscany Lane, Malaga, no valuation, pool/spa

March 27

Abel E. Guzman, 1003 Yale Ave., $18,596, convert deck into bedroom

March 30

Wal-Mart Real Estate Business c/o Walmart Stores #01 2187, $12,832, access gates at front entrance

March 31

Real Homes, 127 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $247,135, single-family residence

Real Homes, 57 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $36,418, accessory structure

Grette Associates, LLC, 12508 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $62,550, dock

Douglas County

March 2

Orondo School District No. 13, 100 Orondo School Road, Orondo, $56,000, miscellaneous

Juan Fregozo, 952 N. Alvin Court, $142,885, residential addition

March 3

Richard Montoya, McElmurry Lane N.E., $32,643, commercial retaining wall

Jeffrey W. and Suzanne K. Davis, 854 North Manchester Place, $5,000, remodel

Connie Lamkin, 208 S. Houston Ave., no valuation, plumbing permit

March 4

G.B. and Marie I. Overton, 609 N. Nester Court, $49,000, pool

Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, 54 Pilot Rock Road, Coulee City, $49,584, accessory structure

William A. Lange Turst, 1922 Sunset Highway, $15,431, remodel

East Wenatchee Investments LLC, 270 9th St. N.E., no valuation, mechanical permit

March 6

Terri P. Brandt, 1675 Road 4 N.W., Waterville, $131,580, accessory structure

March 9

David B. and Tamara R. Holm, 13 Willwood Drive, $493,600, single-family residence

David B. and Tamara R. Holm, 13 Willwood Drive, $31,811, garage

March 10

Marian L. Halverson, 476 Hawthorne Court N.W., $14,911, patio

Blue Heron Orchard LLC, 4450 N.W. Cascade Ave., no valuation, demolition

Tony Larimer, 771 N. Gale Place, $5,760, accessory building

March 11

Ray Perez, 209 Standerfer St., $22,000, porch and bathroom addition and remodel

March 13

Timberwood Homes LLC, 836 S. Lamplight Lane, $327,347, single-family residence

Timberwood Homes LLC, 721 S. Perry Ave., $295,489, single-family residence

March 16

Benjamin W. and Suzanne M. Graden, 2322 Grand Ave., $41,586, deck

March 17

Kevin P. and Kerrie A. Nygard, 2310 8th St. S.E., $109,900, pool

DK Baker Holdings LLC, 520 11th St. N.W. #23, $6,000, replace bearing wall with support beam

March 18

Garrison Homes, 131 Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $358,434, single-family residence

Eastmont School District, 1430 1st St. S.E., no valuation, decommission tank

March 19

C&C Investment Properties LLC, 207 Solomon Loop, $192,496, single-family residence

C&C Investment Properties LLC, 211 Solomon Loop, $192,496, single-family residence

March 20

Matthew Kilgore, 40 13th St. S.E., $216,233, single-family residence

James and Barbara Brazill, 590 Genesis Lane, $8,000, carport

Cashmere Valley Bank, 199 Valley Mall Parkway, $77,957, addition to bank

March 23

Kathy Troglia, 650 Highline Drive, $18,664, remodel

Gary E. and Connie J. Goehner, 401 Entiat Place, Orondo, $296,893, single-family residence

March 24

DPE Properties LLC, 982 Highline Drive, $9,941, deck

March 25

T-Mobile, 4405 Grant Road, Building A, $591,708, tenant improvement

Element Homes LLC, 2506 Vasi Court, $198,564, single-family residence

Brian E. Nelson, 206 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $387,182, single-family residence

Brian E. Nelson, 206 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $66,000, pool

March 27

Roy Gideon Jr. and Tamara L. Nelson, 451 N. Nile Ave., $57,988, accessory structure

March 31

Northern Fruit Co. Inc., 4577 Grant Road, $44,113, tenant improvement