Chelan County
May 1
Kate T. Tomlinson and Micah Roberson, 127 View Ridge Circle, $32,458, accessory structure
U.S. Forest Service, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, no valuation, demolition
Cedarwood Wenatchee 120 LLC, 1400 Central Ave. Building 100, $11,000, re-roof
Cedarwood Wenatchee 120 LLC, 1400 Central Ave. Building 200, $11,000, re-roof
Cedarwood Wenatchee 120 LLC, 1400 Central Ave. Building 300, $11,000, re-roof
May 4
Paul J. and Jennifer L. Scott, 7896 Stine Hill Road, Cashmere, $36,900, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Steel Structures America Inc., 50 Coyote Trail Road, Manson, $69,552, accessory structure
Steel Structures America Inc., 3053 Katya Lane, Chelan, $81,144, accessory structure
Saw and Hammer Construction LLC, 12245 S. Lakeshore Road #6, Chelan, $93,379, single-family residence
Steel Structures America Inc., 6166 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $154,560, accessory structure
Blake Shelper, 8935 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Michael T. and Marie M. West, 1914 Northfield Place, $8,050, HVAC replacement
May 5
FCS International Inc., 1529 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $157,234, single-family residence
McCue Construction LLC, 512 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 A S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, interior demolition
May 6
Grette Associates LLC, address unknown, $49,000, dock
Wenatchee Heights LLC, 224 Aria Lane Unit A & B, $335,324, single-family residence
Eckert Construction Inc., 3322 Ohme Road, $379,831, single-family residence
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 119 Starlight Ave., $309,422, single-family residence
Real Homes, 392 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $170,240, single-family residence
BT Buildingworks LLC, 24208 Morgan St., Leavenworth, $145,093, single-family residence
May 7
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 5285 Patrick Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
Christy A. Riehle, 1508 Tacoma St., $275,446, single-family residence
May 8
HCD Homes LLC, 3030 Riverview Lane, Malaga, $155,784, single-family residence
Stefan Swoboda, 22409 Shetland Road, Leavenworth, $235,553, single-family residence
FNWD Brookstone 3 LLC, 1684 Stella Ave., $314,791, convert warehouse to five-unit apartment complex
May 11
One-Way Construction N.W., Inc., 813 Easy St., $296,449, single-family residence
Paul Heeren, 9014 Foster Road, Cashmere, $57,767, accessory structure
Mike and Cindy Hendricks, 154 Coopers Hawk Lane, Leavenworth, $384,222, single-family residence
Mike and Cindy Hendricks, 156 Coopers Hawk Lane, Leavenworth, $131,294, accessory dwelling unit
Complete Design, 581 Meeks Road, $456,929, single-family residence
RAS Construction Inc., 290 Paradise Way, Chelan, $206,199, single-family residence
RAS Construction Inc., 290 Paradise Way, Chelan, $45,000, dock
Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 290 Summerset Blvd., Manson, $404,362, single-family residence
Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 290 Summerset Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Kate T. Tomlinson and Micah Roberson, 127 View Ridge Circle, $97,234, single-family residence — addition/alteration
May 12
Wenatchee Heights LLC, 142 Aria Lane, $321,319, single-family residence
Real Homes, 408 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $220,052, single-family residence
Chad J. and Sarah R. Smith, 409 Highway 150, Chelan, no valuation, dock accessory
Richard G. McClean, 508 Loop Ave., Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical
Deborah J. Shemorry Living Trust, Ernest L. Thesman Trustee, 5865 Mountain Lane Road, Peshastin, no valuation, residential mechanical
Robert and Lynda Jammerman, 120 E. Mountain Brook Lane, no valuation, residential mechanical
Karen K. Canaday, 4302 Joe Miller Road, Malaga, no valuation, residential mechanical
Heather J. Massey, 1905 Wellington Place, $4,500, one egress window
May 13
Meranto, 18756 Fir Loop, Leavenworth, $346,975, single-family residence
One-Way Construction N.W., Inc., 895 Willems Road, Cashmere, $394,022, single-family residence
Christopher R. and Kenzie A.R. Hanson, 4355 Saturday Ave., Malaga, $239,500, single-family residence
Wenatchee Heights LLC, 50 Aria Lane, $177,797, single-family residence
Wenatchee Heights LLC, 52 Aria Lane, $100,610, accessory dwelling unit
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 3564 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $57,477, accessory structure
Lola C. Elliott, 1552 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, pole sign relocation
May 14
Allison Miller Architect LLC, 17285 North Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $3,974, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Jeffrey T. and Renee M. Monson, 13390 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $2,000, dock accessory
May 15
William McDonnell, 243 Shales Lane, Leavenworth, $140,380, accessory structure
Paul D. Darrow Jr., 18610 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $160,598, accessory structure
Design Build Associates, 8896 Canal Road, Leavenworth, $272,056, single-family residence
J W S Designs Inc., 50 Rutherford Lane, Manson, $845,956, single-family residence
John Drake, 9950 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition
May 18
Adam Rasmussen, 1480 Green Ave., Manson, $33,210, accessory structure
Bollinger Construction LLC, 1114 Blazing Star Lane, Chelan, $429,790, single-family residence
Real Homes, 389 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $220,052, single-family residence
Eric V. Schaller and Katrina L. Smyly, 11157 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $162,288, accessory structure
Syndicate Smith LLC, 11504 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $215,977, single-family residence—addition/alteration
Tramp Investments Sleep Inn LLC, 235 E. Penny Road, no valuation, four wall-mounted signs
Hospitality House and Nutrition Center, 1450 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, replace roof
Camila Diloreto, 2120 Sunrise Circle, $10,000, new window opening
Dorothy M. Thompson, 2507 No. 1 Canyon Road, $13,500, HVAC replacement
May 19
Ross and Sarah Brown, 24634 Highway 97, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical
Susan E. Pettit and Dale F. Smith, 10 Hope Lane, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical
Cascadian Fruit Shippers Inc., 2701 Euclid Ave., no valuation, three wall signs and one monument sign
Jeff Dimke and Erica Taecker, 1420 First St., $1,500, egress window and well
Tanya M. Chavez, 1646 Ridgeview Lane, no valuation, residential demolition
May 20
Jesse R. and Cami S. Pearson, 1497 Pitcher Canyon Road, $465,162, single-family residence
Kenneth West, 12590 Spring St., Leavenworth, $33,259, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Steven C. and Beth A. Beck Trust, 5930 Locust Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical
SNJ Construction Remodeling & Design LLC, 132 S. Emerson Ave., $21,434, interior alterations
John D. Betzing, 210 Marie Ave., no valuation, elevation certificate
May 21
Steel Structures America, Inc., 4136 Eels Road, Cashmere, $125,580, accessory structure
Stefan Swoboda, 8450 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $6,521, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Roger C. Heller, 1802 Academy St., $110,799, accessory dwelling unit above garage
Jeffrey Pratt and Shane R. Schoengarth, 1018 Westmorland Drive, $9,972, extend patio (new pergola)
Charles E. and Carlee D. Atkinson, 215 N. Garfield Ave., $1,000, HVAC replacement
May 22
Barton H. and Sheila E. Clennon, 10 Orondo Ave., $15,000, interior alterations, walls and new bathroom
City of Wenatchee, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., $150,000, HVAC replacement
David Ryles, 4 C S. Western Ave., $44,734, accessory storage structure
May 26
Tim Mead, 939 River Rock Lane, Chelan Falls, $100,000, dock
Prestigious Patios, LLC, 223 Meraki Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Hunterwood Orchard LLC, 146 Hillcreek Lane, $379,226, single-family residence
Hunterwood Orchard LLC, 146 Hillcreek Lane, $41,055, accessory structure
Baldwin Sign Company, 275 S. Quetilquasoon Road, Manson, no valuation, sign
Christopher R. and Kenzie A.R. Hanson, 4357 Saturday Ave., Malaga, $122,732, accessory dwelling unit
Rookard Custom Pool, LLC, 186 Shypoke Place, Entiat, no valuation, pool/spa
Wenatchee School District No. 246, 1101 Millerdale Ave., $50,000, interior entry vestibules
La Vie En Coffee Shop, 35 S. Wenatchee Ave., $63,777, tenant improvement
Wenatchee School District No. 246, 1911 N. Wenatchee Ave., $1,500, entry canopy
Matthew and Darcy Bruggman, 1115 A Walla Walla Ave., $11,500, HVAC replacement
Jorge Betancourt, 932 Orondo Ave., no valuation, demolish house
May 27
MacPherson Construction & Design LLC, 160 Minneapolis Beach Road, Chelan, $822,764, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 15380 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $49,827, dock
Aaron H. and Michelle R. Cartozian, 1723 Lexington Place, $40,000, in-ground pool
Yale Investments LLC, 525 Cascade St., $6,200, two egress windows and one non-egress window
May 28
Syndicate Smith LLC, 12375 W. Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $261,089, single-family residence
Michael P. and Leanne M. Emerson, 8213 Williams Canyon Road, Cashmere, $262,053, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 676 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $25,688, dock
Grette Associates LLC, 690 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $25,688, dock
Ralph E. Zufall et al, 1114 N. Mission St. Unit A, $8,000, HVAC replacement
BNSF Railway Company, 409 S. Columbia St., no valuation, demolition of sand tower and compressor building
May 29
Steven Swoboda, 21119 Lariat Road, Leavenworth, $313,664, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Daniel L. Miner, 374 Homesteader Lane, Chelan, $115,920, accessory structure
Steel Structures America, Inc., 2620 Lester Road, $72,450, accessory structure
Barton H. and Sheila E. Clennon, 10 Orondo Ave. Suite A, $10,000, interior updates
Central Washington Health Services Association, 1201 S. Miller St., no valuation, laundry room fire damper
Lauribel Harrison Trust, 115 ½ N. Chelan Ave., $2,500, residential re-roof
Douglas County
May 1
DJ Custom Homes Inc., 765 S. Perry Ave., $267,831, single-family residence
Jason D. and Kirsten A. Mittelstaedt, 48 13th St. S.E., $437,120, single-family residence
Ann Gordillo Velazquez and Luis Alberto Moreno Pascacio, 320 Cross St., Brewster, $17,635, addition
May 4
Ryan W. and Holly Bringman Fancher, 22 Cyndee Place, Orondo, $80,000, pool
Intergate Columbia I LLC, 4405 Grant Road Building A, $1,100,100, miscellaneous
May 7
Dirk and Jennifer Lewallen, 5 Ohrazda Lane, $88,094, addition
May 8
William Swatzky, 1610 1st St. S.E., $5,000, new roof on existing home
May 11
Double M Ranch, 1680 Sunset Highway, $1,396,630, single-family residence
May 13
Alexander Lange, 2736 S.E. Falcon View Drive, $342,041, single-family residence
May 15
Ronald C. and Jenny L. Clack, 2014 Valley View Blvd., $58,600, pool
Mario and Jodee Brown, 69 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $283,306, single-family residence
Sourika and Brenda Maytrychit, 3119 Martin Place, $50,000, pool
May 18
Juan M. and Francesca Jimenez, 440 Edson St., Brewster, $82,640, garage
May 19
Rodger Johnson, 116 Fir Ave., Brewster, $41,379, carport
Michael and Lisa Young, 2020 Valley View Blvd., $4,000, miscellaneous
May 20
Daniel Butler, 116 Freese Road, Quincy, $210,436, single-family residence
Michael Neff, 1706 Country Club Drive, $6,400, expand roof over existing deck
May 21
John J. and Virginia M. Fraley, 77 Road O N.W., Waterville, $295,673, single-family residence
Austin Sweeney, 2555 6th St. S.E., $61,980, accessory structure
Austin Sweeney, 2585 6th St. S.E., $285,053, single-family residence
DPE Properties LLC, 988 Highline Drive, $4,970, deck
Thomas and Amy Ovenell, 2893 N. Breckenridge Drive, retaining wall relocation
Courtney Moses and Emily S. Harmon, 263 42nd Court N.W., $1,200, LP gas line and appliance
John and Lisa Howgate, 180 W. Marine View Place, Orondo, $3,000, LP gas line extension and appliance
May 22
Ronald and Susan McGhee, 125 W. Marine View Place, Orondo, $138,508, garage
May 27
Ramiro Avilez Gonzalez, 2403 N. Anita Place, $500, LP gas line and appliance
May 28
Kyle Duane and Heather Lynn Kuhlmann, 49 13th St. S.E., $306,336, single-family residence
Eleanor K. Sellers, 3700 N.W. Cascade Ave., $8,900, remodel