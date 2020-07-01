Chelan County

May 1

Kate T. Tomlinson and Micah Roberson, 127 View Ridge Circle, $32,458, accessory structure

U.S. Forest Service, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, no valuation, demolition

Cedarwood Wenatchee 120 LLC, 1400 Central Ave. Building 100, $11,000, re-roof

Cedarwood Wenatchee 120 LLC, 1400 Central Ave. Building 200, $11,000, re-roof

Cedarwood Wenatchee 120 LLC, 1400 Central Ave. Building 300, $11,000, re-roof

May 4

Paul J. and Jennifer L. Scott, 7896 Stine Hill Road, Cashmere, $36,900, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Steel Structures America Inc., 50 Coyote Trail Road, Manson, $69,552, accessory structure

Steel Structures America Inc., 3053 Katya Lane, Chelan, $81,144, accessory structure

Saw and Hammer Construction LLC, 12245 S. Lakeshore Road #6, Chelan, $93,379, single-family residence

Steel Structures America Inc., 6166 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $154,560, accessory structure

Blake Shelper, 8935 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Michael T. and Marie M. West, 1914 Northfield Place, $8,050, HVAC replacement

May 5

FCS International Inc., 1529 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $157,234, single-family residence

McCue Construction LLC, 512 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 A S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, interior demolition

May 6

Grette Associates LLC, address unknown, $49,000, dock

Wenatchee Heights LLC, 224 Aria Lane Unit A & B, $335,324, single-family residence

Eckert Construction Inc., 3322 Ohme Road, $379,831, single-family residence

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 119 Starlight Ave., $309,422, single-family residence

Real Homes, 392 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $170,240, single-family residence

BT Buildingworks LLC, 24208 Morgan St., Leavenworth, $145,093, single-family residence

May 7

Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 5285 Patrick Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa

Christy A. Riehle, 1508 Tacoma St., $275,446, single-family residence

May 8

HCD Homes LLC, 3030 Riverview Lane, Malaga, $155,784, single-family residence

Stefan Swoboda, 22409 Shetland Road, Leavenworth, $235,553, single-family residence

FNWD Brookstone 3 LLC, 1684 Stella Ave., $314,791, convert warehouse to five-unit apartment complex

May 11

One-Way Construction N.W., Inc., 813 Easy St., $296,449, single-family residence

Paul Heeren, 9014 Foster Road, Cashmere, $57,767, accessory structure

Mike and Cindy Hendricks, 154 Coopers Hawk Lane, Leavenworth, $384,222, single-family residence

Mike and Cindy Hendricks, 156 Coopers Hawk Lane, Leavenworth, $131,294, accessory dwelling unit

Complete Design, 581 Meeks Road, $456,929, single-family residence

RAS Construction Inc., 290 Paradise Way, Chelan, $206,199, single-family residence

RAS Construction Inc., 290 Paradise Way, Chelan, $45,000, dock

Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 290 Summerset Blvd., Manson, $404,362, single-family residence

Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 290 Summerset Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Kate T. Tomlinson and Micah Roberson, 127 View Ridge Circle, $97,234, single-family residence — addition/alteration

May 12

Wenatchee Heights LLC, 142 Aria Lane, $321,319, single-family residence

Real Homes, 408 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $220,052, single-family residence

Chad J. and Sarah R. Smith, 409 Highway 150, Chelan, no valuation, dock accessory

Richard G. McClean, 508 Loop Ave., Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical

Deborah J. Shemorry Living Trust, Ernest L. Thesman Trustee, 5865 Mountain Lane Road, Peshastin, no valuation, residential mechanical

Robert and Lynda Jammerman, 120 E. Mountain Brook Lane, no valuation, residential mechanical

Karen K. Canaday, 4302 Joe Miller Road, Malaga, no valuation, residential mechanical

Heather J. Massey, 1905 Wellington Place, $4,500, one egress window

May 13

Meranto, 18756 Fir Loop, Leavenworth, $346,975, single-family residence

One-Way Construction N.W., Inc., 895 Willems Road, Cashmere, $394,022, single-family residence

Christopher R. and Kenzie A.R. Hanson, 4355 Saturday Ave., Malaga, $239,500, single-family residence

Wenatchee Heights LLC, 50 Aria Lane, $177,797, single-family residence

Wenatchee Heights LLC, 52 Aria Lane, $100,610, accessory dwelling unit

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 3564 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $57,477, accessory structure

Lola C. Elliott, 1552 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, pole sign relocation

May 14

Allison Miller Architect LLC, 17285 North Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $3,974, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Jeffrey T. and Renee M. Monson, 13390 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $2,000, dock accessory

May 15

William McDonnell, 243 Shales Lane, Leavenworth, $140,380, accessory structure

Paul D. Darrow Jr., 18610 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $160,598, accessory structure

Design Build Associates, 8896 Canal Road, Leavenworth, $272,056, single-family residence

J W S Designs Inc., 50 Rutherford Lane, Manson, $845,956, single-family residence

John Drake, 9950 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition

May 18

Adam Rasmussen, 1480 Green Ave., Manson, $33,210, accessory structure

Bollinger Construction LLC, 1114 Blazing Star Lane, Chelan, $429,790, single-family residence

Real Homes, 389 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $220,052, single-family residence

Eric V. Schaller and Katrina L. Smyly, 11157 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $162,288, accessory structure

Syndicate Smith LLC, 11504 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $215,977, single-family residence—addition/alteration

Tramp Investments Sleep Inn LLC, 235 E. Penny Road, no valuation, four wall-mounted signs

Hospitality House and Nutrition Center, 1450 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, replace roof

Camila Diloreto, 2120 Sunrise Circle, $10,000, new window opening

Dorothy M. Thompson, 2507 No. 1 Canyon Road, $13,500, HVAC replacement

May 19

Ross and Sarah Brown, 24634 Highway 97, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical

Susan E. Pettit and Dale F. Smith, 10 Hope Lane, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical

Cascadian Fruit Shippers Inc., 2701 Euclid Ave., no valuation, three wall signs and one monument sign

Jeff Dimke and Erica Taecker, 1420 First St., $1,500, egress window and well

Tanya M. Chavez, 1646 Ridgeview Lane, no valuation, residential demolition

May 20

Jesse R. and Cami S. Pearson, 1497 Pitcher Canyon Road, $465,162, single-family residence

Kenneth West, 12590 Spring St., Leavenworth, $33,259, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Steven C. and Beth A. Beck Trust, 5930 Locust Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical

SNJ Construction Remodeling & Design LLC, 132 S. Emerson Ave., $21,434, interior alterations

John D. Betzing, 210 Marie Ave., no valuation, elevation certificate

May 21

Steel Structures America, Inc., 4136 Eels Road, Cashmere, $125,580, accessory structure

Stefan Swoboda, 8450 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $6,521, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Roger C. Heller, 1802 Academy St., $110,799, accessory dwelling unit above garage

Jeffrey Pratt and Shane R. Schoengarth, 1018 Westmorland Drive, $9,972, extend patio (new pergola)

Charles E. and Carlee D. Atkinson, 215 N. Garfield Ave., $1,000, HVAC replacement

May 22

Barton H. and Sheila E. Clennon, 10 Orondo Ave., $15,000, interior alterations, walls and new bathroom

City of Wenatchee, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., $150,000, HVAC replacement

David Ryles, 4 C S. Western Ave., $44,734, accessory storage structure

May 26

Tim Mead, 939 River Rock Lane, Chelan Falls, $100,000, dock

Prestigious Patios, LLC, 223 Meraki Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Hunterwood Orchard LLC, 146 Hillcreek Lane, $379,226, single-family residence

Hunterwood Orchard LLC, 146 Hillcreek Lane, $41,055, accessory structure

Baldwin Sign Company, 275 S. Quetilquasoon Road, Manson, no valuation, sign

Christopher R. and Kenzie A.R. Hanson, 4357 Saturday Ave., Malaga, $122,732, accessory dwelling unit

Rookard Custom Pool, LLC, 186 Shypoke Place, Entiat, no valuation, pool/spa

Wenatchee School District No. 246, 1101 Millerdale Ave., $50,000, interior entry vestibules

La Vie En Coffee Shop, 35 S. Wenatchee Ave., $63,777, tenant improvement

Wenatchee School District No. 246, 1911 N. Wenatchee Ave., $1,500, entry canopy

Matthew and Darcy Bruggman, 1115 A Walla Walla Ave., $11,500, HVAC replacement

Jorge Betancourt, 932 Orondo Ave., no valuation, demolish house

May 27

MacPherson Construction & Design LLC, 160 Minneapolis Beach Road, Chelan, $822,764, single-family residence

Grette Associates LLC, 15380 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $49,827, dock

Aaron H. and Michelle R. Cartozian, 1723 Lexington Place, $40,000, in-ground pool

Yale Investments LLC, 525 Cascade St., $6,200, two egress windows and one non-egress window

May 28

Syndicate Smith LLC, 12375 W. Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $261,089, single-family residence

Michael P. and Leanne M. Emerson, 8213 Williams Canyon Road, Cashmere, $262,053, single-family residence

Grette Associates LLC, 676 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $25,688, dock

Grette Associates LLC, 690 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $25,688, dock

Ralph E. Zufall et al, 1114 N. Mission St. Unit A, $8,000, HVAC replacement

BNSF Railway Company, 409 S. Columbia St., no valuation, demolition of sand tower and compressor building

May 29

Steven Swoboda, 21119 Lariat Road, Leavenworth, $313,664, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Daniel L. Miner, 374 Homesteader Lane, Chelan, $115,920, accessory structure

Steel Structures America, Inc., 2620 Lester Road, $72,450, accessory structure

Barton H. and Sheila E. Clennon, 10 Orondo Ave. Suite A, $10,000, interior updates

Central Washington Health Services Association, 1201 S. Miller St., no valuation, laundry room fire damper

Lauribel Harrison Trust, 115 ½ N. Chelan Ave., $2,500, residential re-roof

Douglas County

May 1

DJ Custom Homes Inc., 765 S. Perry Ave., $267,831, single-family residence

Jason D. and Kirsten A. Mittelstaedt, 48 13th St. S.E., $437,120, single-family residence

Ann Gordillo Velazquez and Luis Alberto Moreno Pascacio, 320 Cross St., Brewster, $17,635, addition

May 4

Ryan W. and Holly Bringman Fancher, 22 Cyndee Place, Orondo, $80,000, pool

Intergate Columbia I LLC, 4405 Grant Road Building A, $1,100,100, miscellaneous

May 7

Dirk and Jennifer Lewallen, 5 Ohrazda Lane, $88,094, addition

May 8

William Swatzky, 1610 1st St. S.E., $5,000, new roof on existing home

May 11

Double M Ranch, 1680 Sunset Highway, $1,396,630, single-family residence

May 13

Alexander Lange, 2736 S.E. Falcon View Drive, $342,041, single-family residence

May 15

Ronald C. and Jenny L. Clack, 2014 Valley View Blvd., $58,600, pool

Mario and Jodee Brown, 69 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $283,306, single-family residence

Sourika and Brenda Maytrychit, 3119 Martin Place, $50,000, pool

May 18

Juan M. and Francesca Jimenez, 440 Edson St., Brewster, $82,640, garage

May 19

Rodger Johnson, 116 Fir Ave., Brewster, $41,379, carport

Michael and Lisa Young, 2020 Valley View Blvd., $4,000, miscellaneous

May 20

Daniel Butler, 116 Freese Road, Quincy, $210,436, single-family residence

Michael Neff, 1706 Country Club Drive, $6,400, expand roof over existing deck

May 21

John J. and Virginia M. Fraley, 77 Road O N.W., Waterville, $295,673, single-family residence

Austin Sweeney, 2555 6th St. S.E., $61,980, accessory structure

Austin Sweeney, 2585 6th St. S.E., $285,053, single-family residence

DPE Properties LLC, 988 Highline Drive, $4,970, deck

Thomas and Amy Ovenell, 2893 N. Breckenridge Drive, retaining wall relocation

Courtney Moses and Emily S. Harmon, 263 42nd Court N.W., $1,200, LP gas line and appliance

John and Lisa Howgate, 180 W. Marine View Place, Orondo, $3,000, LP gas line extension and appliance

May 22

Ronald and Susan McGhee, 125 W. Marine View Place, Orondo, $138,508, garage

May 27

Ramiro Avilez Gonzalez, 2403 N. Anita Place, $500, LP gas line and appliance

May 28

Kyle Duane and Heather Lynn Kuhlmann, 49 13th St. S.E., $306,336, single-family residence

Eleanor K. Sellers, 3700 N.W. Cascade Ave., $8,900, remodel

