Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.
City of Wenatchee
Aug. 2
Stemilt Industrial Development LLC, Berry Construction, 1614 N. Miller St., $1,400,000, tenant improvement for Diamond Foundry
James D. Frey, France & Co., 1731 Vista Linda Terrace, $3,000, addition/alteration
Aug. 3
Gordon H. Congdon, Turner Restoration, 1017 Tyler St., $25,000, addition/alteration
Aug. 5
The River Academy, 650 Crawford Ave., $30,000, adding three portable classrooms
Aug. 6
Evan Plews Chim Chimney Fireplace & Spa, 1832 Garnet Place, $81,000, pool
Two Bros LLC, Mastec Network Solutions Inc., 2055 Duncan Road, $20,000, communication tower
Aug. 9
Darren M. Raven, 903 Methow St., no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Alisha G. and William J. Tuthill, Star Construction LLC, 1117 Seventh St., no valuation, misc
Aug. 10
Huston Rose LLC, Gibbs Graphics, 16 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign for Epoch Game Lounge
Aug. 11
Wenatchee School District, 1201 Millerdale Ave., $50,000, replace existing greenhouse
Mathew and Melissa Wisen, 1829 Castlerock Ave., $14,711, patio cover
Stemilt Industrial Development LLC, Berry Construction, 1610 N Miller St., $525,000, tenant improvement for Diamond Foundry
Andrew & Anne J. Kimbrel, Chim Chimney Fireplace & Spa, 1526 Washington St., no valuation, gas line and appliance
Aug. 12
Elvira Pasciuto, 500 Redwood St., $43,952, addition/alteration
Steven and Alicia Schwilke, 12 Summercreek Place, $10,592, patio cover
Wenatchee Ave Properties LLC, Avara Construction Inc., 733 S. Wenatchee Ave., $29,839, stucco facade alteration for Stan's Merry Mart
Aug. 18
Robert H. Godfrey, Sunset Roofing LLC, 914 Idaho St., $16,100, changing wood shake roof to composite roof
Aug. 19
Kellogg Valley North Properties LLC et al, Mustang Signs, 1300 N. Miller St., no valuation, signs for Taco Bell as part of remodel.
Aug. 20
Wenatchee School District No. 246, Graybeal Signs, 1101 Millerdale Ave., no valuation, sign for James Elwyn Aquatic Center
Summit Lake Investment LLC, Lange Construction LLC, 1324 Rosewood Ave., $3,500, residing of existing home
Aug. 24
Circle K stores LLC, TLM Petro Labor Force Inc., 1405 N. Wenatchee Ave., $15,000, tenant improvement
Sidney David and Georgetta Sleeman, France & Company, 400 Ridgeview Loop Drive, no valuation, demolition of burned house and detached garage
Daane A. Dunlap, Guardian Roofing and Exteriors, 1601 Russell St., no valuation, reroof and re-side of existing home
Aug. 25
Ronald F. Griffith, Central Washington General Construction, 316 Whitebirch Place, $10,000, addition/alteration
Future Jet Properties LLC, Central Washington Heating, 106 Okanogan Ave., $33,820, replace two roof-top units
Ismal A. and Rosa Govea Avila, 301 S. Western Ave., no valuation, residential reroof
Ga One Properties LLC et al, R&B Investments Unlimited LLC, 516 First St. Unit 1, no valuation, siding and windows
Allen E. Anderson, Titan Roofing CW LLC, 1414 Welch Ave., $5,900, residential reroof
Aug. 26
Anne Wallace Lloyd, Rosales Landscaping, 1104 Glenwood Ave., no valuation, backflow
Aug. 27
Elena M. Cardenas, Roof to Wall, 714 Cashmere St., $1,000, reroof and siding
Aug. 30
Gene E. Anderson, 1704 Rainier St., no valuation, elevation certificate
Chelan County
Aug. 2
Tessie Watkins and Robert F. Ferrel, 6089 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, no valuation, demo
Aug. 3
John and Brooke Berry, Berry Construction, 4094 Knowles Road, $526,076, single-family residence
Darrin M. Lyon, HCI Steel Buildings LLC, 633 Easy St., $379,357, single-family residence
Charles and Lisa Hagensen, Construction Consulting LLC, 19927 S. Shugart Flats Road, Leavenworth, $459,309, single-family residence
Upper Columbia Corp of Seventh-day Adventists, Graybeal Signs Inc., 1212 Easy St., no valuation, sign
Shaun M. and Terra D. Taylor, 746 Green Ave., East Wenatchee, no valuation, demo
Aug. 4
Coleman McElroy and Sydney Green, Lopez Design LLC, 882 Willems Road, Cashmere, $506,026, single-family residence
Greggory G. and Faith E. Richards, Sanders Construction, 4156 Jagla Road, $344,651, single-family residence
Brian D. and April A. Parsley, 17631 Winton Road, Leavenworth, $467,689, single-family residence
Douglas A. Corulli, 275 Easy St., $104,497, accessory structure
Shanan M. and Christopher Jr. Fazzino et al, 1230 Riverview Cemetery Road, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home
Sage Homes LLC, 12 Emma Drive, $249,991, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 24 Emma Drive, $275,802, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 30 Emma Drive, $269,447, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 42 Emma Drive, $284,580, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 56 Emma Drive, $264,868, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 64 Emma Drive, $284,580, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 72 Emma Drive, $275,802, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 88 Emma Drive, $269,447, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 94 Emma Drive, $303,518, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 106 Emma Drive, $250,946, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 11 Emma Drive, $250,946, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 23 Emma Drive, $284,580, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 29 Emma Drive, $264,868, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 41 Emma Drive, $284,580, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 55 Emma Drive, $275,802, single-family residence
Aug. 5
Nicholas J. and Tyree R. Fender, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 12765 Ranger Road, Leavenworth, $337,227, single-family residence
Teresa A. Hambelton, 43 Paramont Ridge Lane, Manson, $14,625, accessory structure
Jacob D. and Mallory A. Kragt, G.L. White Construction Inc., 495 Balsamroot Lane, Cashmere, $601,008, accessory structure
Aug. 6
Steelhead Construction LLC, 6520 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $162,763, single-family residence
Ronald M. Gibbs, 115 N. Harris Ave., Manson $108,773, single-family residence addition/alteration
Scott D. Jones, 4027 Eels Road, Cashmere, $359,111, single-family residence
Scott D. Jones, 4035 Eels Road, Cashmere, no valuation, additional dwelling unit
Kurtis L. Wyant, 2294 Washington St., Manson, $242,093, accessory structure
Ronald M. Gibbs, 117 N. Harris Ave., Manson, $68,594, additional dwelling unit
Aug. 9
Cary J. Ecker, 15271 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $542,932, single-family residence
Alf and Deborah Tomson, 22703 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $350,870, single-family residence
Michael J. and Sara L. Bainter, 9300 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $78,681, accessory structure
Sirius Builders, 8544 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $61,536, accessory structure
Steel Structures America Inc., 4660 Brisky Canyon Road, Cashmere, $123,072, accessory structure
Jack and Deborah L. Hawes, 1859 Little Butte Ranch Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Aug. 10
Timberwood Homes LLC, 241 Burch Hollow Lane, $491,746, single-family residence
Bt Buildingworks LLC, 12441 Hill St., Leavenworth, $68,972, accessory structure addition/alteration
Lopez Design LLC, 6652 Forest Ridge Drive, $413,205, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 63 Emma Drive, $284,580, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 71 Emma Drive, $303,518, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 89 Emma Drive, $264,868, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 95 Emma Drive, $284,580, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 107 Emma Drive, $249,991, single-family residence
Briana M. Clark, McCue Construction LLC, 1944 Swartout Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Seasonally Living, 703 American Fruit Road, no valuation, pool/spa
Amy L. Lyons, Anytime Restoration LLC, 3104 School St., $237,000, single-family residence
Aug. 11
Property Trio LLC, 2687 Cedar Crest, Leavenworth $420,887, single-family residence
Thomas E. and Heidi L. Aasen Trust, 5308 Wohlers Road, Cashmere, $61,536, accessory structure
Real Homes, 22 Frankie Lane, $6,154, single-family residence addition/alteration
Real Homes, 320 Margaux Loop, $37,332, accessory structure
Robb L. and Cindy L. Swenson, 12335 W. Emig Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, single-family residence addition/alteration
Aug. 12
Chad J. Minnick and Julie A. Bragonier Minnick, 4795 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $767,025, single-family
Cary L. and David A. Sandvig, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4165 Crestview Road, $129,226, accessory structure
WA State Dept. Fish & Wildlife Real Estate Services, 2570 Green Ave., Manson, $186,400, dock
Aug. 13
Denise K. Baach and Boyd C. Nichols, 8809 Josephine Ave., Dryden, no valuation, demolition
Brian S. and Jamie L. Penrod, 873 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, no valuation, demolition
Mary N. Scheibler, 12632 Wilson St., Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition
Aug. 16
Brock W. and Erica K. Lindsay, 391 Bud Break Lane, $108,411, accessory dwelling unit
Juan E. Valle and Maria Y. Sanchez, 1237 Green Ave., Manson, $33,229, accessory structure
Lake Chelan Trailer Trash LLC, 43 Ariel Lane, Manson, $185,946, accessory dwelling unit
Aug. 17
Robert and Karen Lowry, 5082 Squilchuck Road, $535,966, single-family residence
Robert and Karen Lowry, 5084 Squilchuck Road, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Columbia River Ranch LLC, Lenssen Construction LLC, 671 Ravens Home Lane, Malaga, $389,230, single-family residence
Columbia River Ranch LLC, Lenssen Construction LLC, 671 Ravens Home Lane, Malaga, $46,152, accessory structure
Scott Jackson and Patricia A. Beares, Beazley Construction, 451 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Mark S. Griffith, 289 Cloudless Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Ferrand R. Beutler and Christine A. Bowlen, 15090 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $18,000, accessory structure
Benjamin and Shauna Hawthorne, 238 Chicken Farm Lane, Cashmere, $27,999, accessory structure
Aug. 18
Gary and Tome Kangas, Denali Construction, 12145 W. Shugart Flats Road, Leavenworth, $264,926, single-family residence
David V. and Barbara G. Walters, 4195 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga, $306,095, single-family residence
Andrew R. and Suzanne H. Toner, Prestigious Patios LLC, 272 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Michael and Colette Massarelli, 1277 Cranmer Road, no valuation, single-family residence
Aug. 19
Shirlely J. Dickerman and Brent R. Olson, Patriot Custom Homes Inc., 4867 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $371,648, single-family residence
Sarah and Brent Craig, 132 Carousel Lane, $384,159, single-family residence
Sarah and Brent Craig, 132 Carousel Lane, $35,691, accessory structure
Aug. 20
David Y. Belmont and Tiffany M. Mausser, 17973 River Road, Leavenworth, $501,879, single-family residence
Edward B. and Denise K. Williamson, Chidester Construction Company LLC, 2684 Cedar Crest, $14,102, single-family residence addition/alteration
Richard A. and Cindy L. Reishus, Gilbertson Construction, 22507 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $40,160, single-family residence addition/alteration
Susan Dodge, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 8450 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $123,072, accessory structure
Aug. 23
Wayne W. Kenoyer et al, JLS Custom Construction, 48 Dual Peaks Lane, $231,019, accessory structure
Japa Properties LLC, R&B Investments Unlimited LLC, 17731 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $419,713, single-family residence
Chelan County PUD, 6865 Forest Ridge Drive, $47,667, addition/alteration
Chelan County PUD, 871 Upper Ridge Road, Chelan, $44,792, addition/alteration
Chelan County PUD, 591 Gorge Road, Chelan Falls, $54,441, addition/alteration
Chelan County PUD, 1305 Cranmer Road, $51,060, addition/alteration
Mike Pottorff, 3580 Bainard Road, Malaga, $237,936, single-family residence
Wiest Living Trust et al, The Dock Company LLC, 17867 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, dock
Aug. 24
Glenn S. and Karen J. Fisher, 12346 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $123,889, single-family residence
Bradley D. Nelson and Aimee Sheridan, 41 Kokanee Lane, Manson, $271,372, single-family residence
David B. and Karen M. Nodolf, 41 Broken O Lane, $336,341, single-family residence
Stephen P. and Kathleen J. Carie, 97 Acres Lane, $490,005, single-family residence
Aug. 25
Flint and Jamie Hartwig, 4707 US Hwy 97A, $186,819, accessory dwelling unit
Steven and Rhonda Wilkinson, Mulhall Design and Consulting, 170 Goat Trail Lane, $28,000, accessory structure
Aug. 26
Graham Customs Homes LLC, 16059 Cedar Brae Road, $274,949, single-family residence
Kevin G. and Kimberly A. Schmidt, 8075 Icicle Road, $117,944, accessory structure
Scott Jackson and Patricia A. Beares, Beazley Construction, 453 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $72,087, accessory dwelling unit
Gerardo Lopez Moreno, 1720 Stella Ave., $2,700, single-family residence addition/alteration
Aug. 27
Joseph L. and Tracy E. Dickinson, Chelan Valley Builders Inc., 533 Village Drive, Manson, $363,844, single-family residence
Aug. 30
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St. #A, $2,950,000, multibuilding
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $450,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St. #B, $2,950,000, multibuilding
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St. #C, $2,300,000, multibuilding
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St. #D, $2,890,000, multibuilding
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St. #E, $2,010,000, multibuilding
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $25,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $25,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $25,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $25,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $25,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $15,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $10,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $15,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $10,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $20,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $10,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $10,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $10,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $10,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $10,000, new
Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $30,000, new
James Alexander, Borealis Builders LLC, 34293 S. Nason Road, Leavenworth, $218,118, single-family residence
Daniel J. and Amy J. Stachelski, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 279 Mike Keys Road, Manson, $153,840, accessory structure
Ferrand R. Beutler and Christine A. Bowlen, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 15090 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $92,304, accessory structure
Julio and Maria Montoya-Ramirez Gallegos, 80 Viewdale Ave., $46,152, accessory structure
John L. and Jennifer M. Fitzsimmons, Hiline Homes, 271 Diede Hills Lane, $534,862, single-family residence
Steven and Rhonda Wilkinson, The Dock Company LLC, 170 Goat Trail Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock
Aug. 31
Reed Evans, 1100 Azwell Road, Chelan, $123,072, accessory structure
Steven J. Schwartz Sr., 80 Batchelor Lane, Manson, $55,382, accessory structure
Karl and Debra Hermanns, 797 Nighthawk Ridge Lane, $214,966, single-family residence
Jeffrey and Leanna Krupuis, Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 1541 Pitcher Canyon Road, $1,124,234, single-family residence
Casey C. and Kristi L. Collins, Bill Jarrell Construction Inc., 236 Sugarbee Lane, $515,655, single-family residence
Larry E. Hibbard, 145 Wapato Way, Manson, $32,500, addition/alteration
Tall Timber Ranch, 27875 White River Road, Leavenworth, $120,000, new construction
Sage Homes LLC, 130 Emma Drive, $249,991, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 144 Emma Drive, $264,868, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 156 Emma Drive, $275,802, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 168 Emma Drive, $284,580, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 182 Emma Drive, $250,946, single-family residence
Anderson Landscaping, 4337 Anna Lane, no valuation, pool/spa
City of East Wenatchee
Aug. 4
Ron Griffin, 540 19th St. N.E., no valuation, mechanical/install underground natural gas line
Aug. 9
Daniel Bellin, 100 Eastmont Ave., no valuation, mechanical/replace like-for-like rooftop unit
Aug. 10
Bernardo Willis Architects, 201 Valley Mall Parkway Suite 3, no valuation, building/tenant improvements
Aug. 11
William H Schneider, 1451 N.E. 3rd St., no valuation, demolition
Aug. 13
Lower Valley Credit Union, 478 2nd St. S.E., no valuation, sign
Aug. 17
Melissa Kenady, 304 Grant Ave., no valuation, building/tenant improvements
Aug. 24
April D. Rendon, 930 N. Baker Ave., no valuation, building/addition of a garage
Aug. 26
Rachel J. West, 200 S. Iowa Ave., no valuation, fire damage reconstruction
Muriel Van Housen, 351 19th St. N.E., no valuation, mechanical
Brian S. and Heather R. Harper, 1065/1067 N. Alvin Ct., building/new duplex
Aug. 27
Dez Weigand, 636 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, sign
Douglas County
Aug. 2
Douglas County PUD, 1485 10th St. N.E. Building #D, $2,105, backup control center
Thomas S. and Jo L. Jackson, 101 Lupine Way, $245,927, detached garage with loft
Aug. 3
Stanley and Colleen M. Price, 1417 S. Tyee Ave., $42,331, detached garage
RL Rogers Construction LLC, 2521 Fancher Field Road, $19,833, addition
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2068 Legacy Place S.E., $415,062, single-family residence
Aug. 4
Lillian Bailor Hulligan, 2720 N. Baker Ave., $17,262, carport
Roger L. and Jodi K. Strohm, 228 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $550,565, single-family residence
Aug. 6
BHH Land, 11 Orondo Spur Road, Orondo, $65,383, accessory structure
Pugsley Place Project LLC, Legacy Landing Lot 16, $14,794, retaining wall
Aug. 9
Paul R. and Anna A. Bergman, 526 Nahalee Road, $500, remodel
Aug. 10
R. David and Tracie Manning, 2168 10th St. N.E., $113,162, pool
Aug. 12
Brecken R. LLC dba Bellanca Homes, 3069 N. Breckenridge Drive, $339,416, single-family residence
Aug. 13
Michael R. and Rosalee J. Rourke, 5005 N.W. Cascade Ave., $92,000, pool
Whitney and Kristeena Spence, 930 S. Nile Ave., $32,050, retaining wall
Aug. 14
Brecken R. LLC dba Bellanca Homes, 3061 N. Breckenridge Drive, $320,879, single-family residence
Brecken R. LLC dba Bellanca Homes, 2977 N. Breckenridge Drive, $336,588, single-family residence
Aug. 19
Michael N. and Maurya A. Broadsword, 89 N. Shore Drive, $357,312, single-family residence
Yerlin and Reyna Cruz, 20 Peaceful Pine Lane, $855,518, single-family residence
Cortlin S. Martin, 203 Sunset Way, $86,150, garage
Aug. 20
Nathan and Jaclyn M. Harmon, 271 N.W. Chinook Way, $248,460, single-family residence
Ray H. Yarnell, 7 Glendale St. N.E., $3,487, deck
Aug. 23
Joel E. and Magaly T. Perez, 420 Rock Island Road, $107,773, accessory structure
Mark E. Mclean, 1807 Manhattan Drive, $3,917, remodel
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 962 N. Newport Loop, $235,448, single-family residence
Vera Rae Porcella, 1751 Riverside Drive, Rock Island, $33,845, garage
Vera Rae Porcella, 1751 Riverside Drive, Rock Island, $46,748, remodel
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2484 Neighbor Place N.E., $343,821, single-family residence
Vera Rae Porcella, 1751 Riverside Drive, Rock Island, $17,230, accessory structure
Aug. 24
Brecken R. LLC dba Bellanca Homes, 2907 N. Breckenridge Drive, $339,416, single-family residence
Aug. 25
Aaron G. and Lori J. Beidler, 410 Wild Turkey Road, $123,072, accessory structure
Aug. 26
Donald D. Zender, 12 Twin W. Road, Orondo 366,153, accessory structure
Selland Construction, 2348 S. Skyline Lane, $158,455, retaining wall
Aug. 30
Sean D. and Tina M. Cresap, 2736 S.E. Falcon View Drive, $22,000, pool
Aug. 31
James E. Danielson, 550 Rd 2 N.W., Waterville, $206,761, accessory structure