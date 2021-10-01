Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.

City of Wenatchee

Aug. 2

Stemilt Industrial Development LLC, Berry Construction, 1614 N. Miller St., $1,400,000, tenant improvement for Diamond Foundry

James D. Frey, France & Co., 1731 Vista Linda Terrace, $3,000, addition/alteration

Aug. 3

Gordon H. Congdon, Turner Restoration, 1017 Tyler St., $25,000, addition/alteration

Aug. 5

The River Academy, 650 Crawford Ave., $30,000, adding three portable classrooms

Aug. 6

Evan Plews Chim Chimney Fireplace & Spa, 1832 Garnet Place, $81,000, pool

Two Bros LLC, Mastec Network Solutions Inc., 2055 Duncan Road, $20,000, communication tower

Aug. 9

Darren M. Raven, 903 Methow St., no valuation, fuel line and appliance

Alisha G. and William J. Tuthill, Star Construction LLC, 1117 Seventh St., no valuation, misc

Aug. 10

Huston Rose LLC, Gibbs Graphics, 16 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign for Epoch Game Lounge

Aug. 11

Wenatchee School District, 1201 Millerdale Ave., $50,000, replace existing greenhouse

Mathew and Melissa Wisen, 1829 Castlerock Ave., $14,711, patio cover

Stemilt Industrial Development LLC, Berry Construction, 1610 N Miller St., $525,000, tenant improvement for Diamond Foundry

Andrew & Anne J. Kimbrel, Chim Chimney Fireplace & Spa, 1526 Washington St., no valuation, gas line and appliance

Aug. 12

Elvira Pasciuto, 500 Redwood St., $43,952, addition/alteration

Steven and Alicia Schwilke, 12 Summercreek Place, $10,592, patio cover

Wenatchee Ave Properties LLC, Avara Construction Inc., 733 S. Wenatchee Ave., $29,839, stucco facade alteration for Stan's Merry Mart

Aug. 18

Robert H. Godfrey, Sunset Roofing LLC, 914 Idaho St., $16,100, changing wood shake roof to composite roof

Aug. 19

Kellogg Valley North Properties LLC et al, Mustang Signs, 1300 N. Miller St., no valuation, signs for Taco Bell as part of remodel.

Aug. 20

Wenatchee School District No. 246, Graybeal Signs, 1101 Millerdale Ave., no valuation, sign for James Elwyn Aquatic Center

Summit Lake Investment LLC, Lange Construction LLC, 1324 Rosewood Ave., $3,500, residing of existing home

Aug. 24

Circle K stores LLC, TLM Petro Labor Force Inc., 1405 N. Wenatchee Ave., $15,000, tenant improvement

Sidney David and Georgetta Sleeman, France & Company, 400 Ridgeview Loop Drive, no valuation, demolition of burned house and detached garage

Daane A. Dunlap, Guardian Roofing and Exteriors, 1601 Russell St., no valuation, reroof and re-side of existing home

Aug. 25

Ronald F. Griffith, Central Washington General Construction, 316 Whitebirch Place, $10,000, addition/alteration

Future Jet Properties LLC, Central Washington Heating, 106 Okanogan Ave., $33,820, replace two roof-top units

Ismal A. and Rosa Govea Avila, 301 S. Western Ave., no valuation, residential reroof

Ga One Properties LLC et al, R&B Investments Unlimited LLC, 516 First St. Unit 1, no valuation, siding and windows

Allen E. Anderson, Titan Roofing CW LLC, 1414 Welch Ave., $5,900, residential reroof

Aug. 26

Anne Wallace Lloyd, Rosales Landscaping, 1104 Glenwood Ave., no valuation, backflow

Aug. 27

Elena M. Cardenas, Roof to Wall, 714 Cashmere St., $1,000, reroof and siding

Aug. 30

Gene E. Anderson, 1704 Rainier St., no valuation, elevation certificate

Chelan County

Aug. 2

Tessie Watkins and Robert F. Ferrel, 6089 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, no valuation, demo

Aug. 3

John and Brooke Berry, Berry Construction, 4094 Knowles Road, $526,076, single-family residence

Darrin M. Lyon, HCI Steel Buildings LLC, 633 Easy St., $379,357, single-family residence

Charles and Lisa Hagensen, Construction Consulting LLC, 19927 S. Shugart Flats Road, Leavenworth, $459,309, single-family residence

Upper Columbia Corp of Seventh-day Adventists, Graybeal Signs Inc., 1212 Easy St., no valuation, sign

Shaun M. and Terra D. Taylor, 746 Green Ave., East Wenatchee, no valuation, demo

Aug. 4

Coleman McElroy and Sydney Green, Lopez Design LLC, 882 Willems Road, Cashmere, $506,026, single-family residence

Greggory G. and Faith E. Richards, Sanders Construction, 4156 Jagla Road, $344,651, single-family residence

Brian D. and April A. Parsley, 17631 Winton Road, Leavenworth, $467,689, single-family residence

Douglas A. Corulli, 275 Easy St., $104,497, accessory structure

Shanan M. and Christopher Jr. Fazzino et al, 1230 Riverview Cemetery Road, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home

Sage Homes LLC, 12 Emma Drive, $249,991, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 24 Emma Drive, $275,802, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 30 Emma Drive, $269,447, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 42 Emma Drive, $284,580, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 56 Emma Drive, $264,868, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 64 Emma Drive, $284,580, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 72 Emma Drive, $275,802, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 88 Emma Drive, $269,447, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 94 Emma Drive, $303,518, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 106 Emma Drive, $250,946, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 11 Emma Drive, $250,946, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 23 Emma Drive, $284,580, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 29 Emma Drive, $264,868, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 41 Emma Drive, $284,580, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 55 Emma Drive, $275,802, single-family residence

Aug. 5

Nicholas J. and Tyree R. Fender, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 12765 Ranger Road, Leavenworth, $337,227, single-family residence

Teresa A. Hambelton, 43 Paramont Ridge Lane, Manson, $14,625, accessory structure

Jacob D. and Mallory A. Kragt, G.L. White Construction Inc., 495 Balsamroot Lane, Cashmere, $601,008, accessory structure

Aug. 6

Steelhead Construction LLC, 6520 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $162,763, single-family residence

Ronald M. Gibbs, 115 N. Harris Ave., Manson $108,773, single-family residence addition/alteration

Scott D. Jones, 4027 Eels Road, Cashmere, $359,111, single-family residence

Scott D. Jones, 4035 Eels Road, Cashmere, no valuation, additional dwelling unit

Kurtis L. Wyant, 2294 Washington St., Manson, $242,093, accessory structure

Ronald M. Gibbs, 117 N. Harris Ave., Manson, $68,594, additional dwelling unit

Aug. 9

Cary J. Ecker, 15271 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $542,932, single-family residence

Alf and Deborah Tomson, 22703 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $350,870, single-family residence

Michael J. and Sara L. Bainter, 9300 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $78,681, accessory structure

Sirius Builders, 8544 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $61,536, accessory structure

Steel Structures America Inc., 4660 Brisky Canyon Road, Cashmere, $123,072, accessory structure

Jack and Deborah L. Hawes, 1859 Little Butte Ranch Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Aug. 10

Timberwood Homes LLC, 241 Burch Hollow Lane, $491,746, single-family residence

Bt Buildingworks LLC, 12441 Hill St., Leavenworth, $68,972, accessory structure addition/alteration

Lopez Design LLC, 6652 Forest Ridge Drive, $413,205, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 63 Emma Drive, $284,580, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 71 Emma Drive, $303,518, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 89 Emma Drive, $264,868, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 95 Emma Drive, $284,580, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 107 Emma Drive, $249,991, single-family residence

Briana M. Clark, McCue Construction LLC, 1944 Swartout Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Seasonally Living, 703 American Fruit Road, no valuation, pool/spa

Amy L. Lyons, Anytime Restoration LLC, 3104 School St., $237,000, single-family residence

Aug. 11

Property Trio LLC, 2687 Cedar Crest, Leavenworth $420,887, single-family residence

Thomas E. and Heidi L. Aasen Trust, 5308 Wohlers Road, Cashmere, $61,536, accessory structure

Real Homes, 22 Frankie Lane, $6,154, single-family residence addition/alteration

Real Homes, 320 Margaux Loop, $37,332, accessory structure

Robb L. and Cindy L. Swenson, 12335 W. Emig Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, single-family residence addition/alteration

Aug. 12

Chad J. Minnick and Julie A. Bragonier Minnick, 4795 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $767,025, single-family

Cary L. and David A. Sandvig, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4165 Crestview Road, $129,226, accessory structure

WA State Dept. Fish & Wildlife Real Estate Services, 2570 Green Ave., Manson, $186,400, dock

Aug. 13

Denise K. Baach and Boyd C. Nichols, 8809 Josephine Ave., Dryden, no valuation, demolition

Brian S. and Jamie L. Penrod, 873 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, no valuation, demolition

Mary N. Scheibler, 12632 Wilson St., Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition

Aug. 16

Brock W. and Erica K. Lindsay, 391 Bud Break Lane, $108,411, accessory dwelling unit

Juan E. Valle and Maria Y. Sanchez, 1237 Green Ave., Manson, $33,229, accessory structure

Lake Chelan Trailer Trash LLC, 43 Ariel Lane, Manson, $185,946, accessory dwelling unit

Aug. 17

Robert and Karen Lowry, 5082 Squilchuck Road, $535,966, single-family residence

Robert and Karen Lowry, 5084 Squilchuck Road, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Columbia River Ranch LLC, Lenssen Construction LLC, 671 Ravens Home Lane, Malaga, $389,230, single-family residence

Columbia River Ranch LLC, Lenssen Construction LLC, 671 Ravens Home Lane, Malaga, $46,152, accessory structure

Scott Jackson and Patricia A. Beares, Beazley Construction, 451 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Mark S. Griffith, 289 Cloudless Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Ferrand R. Beutler and Christine A. Bowlen, 15090 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $18,000, accessory structure

Benjamin and Shauna Hawthorne, 238 Chicken Farm Lane, Cashmere, $27,999, accessory structure

Aug. 18

Gary and Tome Kangas, Denali Construction, 12145 W. Shugart Flats Road, Leavenworth, $264,926, single-family residence

David V. and Barbara G. Walters, 4195 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga, $306,095, single-family residence

Andrew R. and Suzanne H. Toner, Prestigious Patios LLC, 272 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Michael and Colette Massarelli, 1277 Cranmer Road, no valuation, single-family residence

Aug. 19

Shirlely J. Dickerman and Brent R. Olson, Patriot Custom Homes Inc., 4867 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $371,648, single-family residence

Sarah and Brent Craig, 132 Carousel Lane, $384,159, single-family residence

Sarah and Brent Craig, 132 Carousel Lane, $35,691, accessory structure

Aug. 20

David Y. Belmont and Tiffany M. Mausser, 17973 River Road, Leavenworth, $501,879, single-family residence

Edward B. and Denise K. Williamson, Chidester Construction Company LLC, 2684 Cedar Crest, $14,102, single-family residence addition/alteration

Richard A. and Cindy L. Reishus, Gilbertson Construction, 22507 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $40,160, single-family residence addition/alteration

Susan Dodge, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 8450 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $123,072, accessory structure

Aug. 23

Wayne W. Kenoyer et al, JLS Custom Construction, 48 Dual Peaks Lane, $231,019, accessory structure

Japa Properties LLC, R&B Investments Unlimited LLC, 17731 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $419,713, single-family residence

Chelan County PUD, 6865 Forest Ridge Drive, $47,667, addition/alteration

Chelan County PUD, 871 Upper Ridge Road, Chelan, $44,792, addition/alteration

Chelan County PUD, 591 Gorge Road, Chelan Falls, $54,441, addition/alteration

Chelan County PUD, 1305 Cranmer Road, $51,060, addition/alteration

Mike Pottorff, 3580 Bainard Road, Malaga, $237,936, single-family residence

Wiest Living Trust et al, The Dock Company LLC, 17867 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, dock

Aug. 24

Glenn S. and Karen J. Fisher, 12346 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $123,889, single-family residence

Bradley D. Nelson and Aimee Sheridan, 41 Kokanee Lane, Manson, $271,372, single-family residence

David B. and Karen M. Nodolf, 41 Broken O Lane, $336,341, single-family residence

Stephen P. and Kathleen J. Carie, 97 Acres Lane, $490,005, single-family residence

Aug. 25

Flint and Jamie Hartwig, 4707 US Hwy 97A, $186,819, accessory dwelling unit

Steven and Rhonda Wilkinson, Mulhall Design and Consulting, 170 Goat Trail Lane, $28,000, accessory structure

Aug. 26

Graham Customs Homes LLC, 16059 Cedar Brae Road, $274,949, single-family residence

Kevin G. and Kimberly A. Schmidt, 8075 Icicle Road, $117,944, accessory structure

Scott Jackson and Patricia A. Beares, Beazley Construction, 453 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $72,087, accessory dwelling unit

Gerardo Lopez Moreno, 1720 Stella Ave., $2,700, single-family residence addition/alteration

Aug. 27

Joseph L. and Tracy E. Dickinson, Chelan Valley Builders Inc., 533 Village Drive, Manson, $363,844, single-family residence

Aug. 30

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St. #A, $2,950,000, multibuilding

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $450,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St. #B, $2,950,000, multibuilding

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St. #C, $2,300,000, multibuilding

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St. #D, $2,890,000, multibuilding

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St. #E, $2,010,000, multibuilding

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $25,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $25,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $25,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $25,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $25,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $15,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $10,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $15,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $10,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $20,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $10,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $10,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $10,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $10,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $10,000, new

Molitor Development LLC, 3272 School St., $30,000, new

James Alexander, Borealis Builders LLC, 34293 S. Nason Road, Leavenworth, $218,118, single-family residence

Daniel J. and Amy J. Stachelski, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 279 Mike Keys Road, Manson, $153,840, accessory structure

Ferrand R. Beutler and Christine A. Bowlen, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 15090 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $92,304, accessory structure

Julio and Maria Montoya-Ramirez Gallegos, 80 Viewdale Ave., $46,152, accessory structure

John L. and Jennifer M. Fitzsimmons, Hiline Homes, 271 Diede Hills Lane, $534,862, single-family residence

Steven and Rhonda Wilkinson, The Dock Company LLC, 170 Goat Trail Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock

Aug. 31

Reed Evans, 1100 Azwell Road, Chelan, $123,072, accessory structure

Steven J. Schwartz Sr., 80 Batchelor Lane, Manson, $55,382, accessory structure

Karl and Debra Hermanns, 797 Nighthawk Ridge Lane, $214,966, single-family residence

Jeffrey and Leanna Krupuis, Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 1541 Pitcher Canyon Road, $1,124,234, single-family residence

Casey C. and Kristi L. Collins, Bill Jarrell Construction Inc., 236 Sugarbee Lane, $515,655, single-family residence

Larry E. Hibbard, 145 Wapato Way, Manson, $32,500, addition/alteration

Tall Timber Ranch, 27875 White River Road, Leavenworth, $120,000, new construction

Sage Homes LLC, 130 Emma Drive, $249,991, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 144 Emma Drive, $264,868, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 156 Emma Drive, $275,802, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 168 Emma Drive, $284,580, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 182 Emma Drive, $250,946, single-family residence

Anderson Landscaping, 4337 Anna Lane, no valuation, pool/spa

City of East Wenatchee

Aug. 4

Ron Griffin, 540 19th St. N.E., no valuation, mechanical/install underground natural gas line

Aug. 9

Daniel Bellin, 100 Eastmont Ave., no valuation, mechanical/replace like-for-like rooftop unit

Aug. 10

Bernardo Willis Architects, 201 Valley Mall Parkway Suite 3, no valuation, building/tenant improvements

Aug. 11

William H Schneider, 1451 N.E. 3rd St., no valuation, demolition

Aug. 13

Lower Valley Credit Union, 478 2nd St. S.E., no valuation, sign

Aug. 17

Melissa Kenady, 304 Grant Ave., no valuation, building/tenant improvements

Aug. 24

April D. Rendon, 930 N. Baker Ave., no valuation, building/addition of a garage

Aug. 26

Rachel J. West, 200 S. Iowa Ave., no valuation, fire damage reconstruction

Muriel Van Housen, 351 19th St. N.E., no valuation, mechanical

Brian S. and Heather R. Harper, 1065/1067 N. Alvin Ct., building/new duplex

Aug. 27

Dez Weigand, 636 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, sign

Douglas County

Aug. 2

Douglas County PUD, 1485 10th St. N.E. Building #D, $2,105, backup control center

Thomas S. and Jo L. Jackson, 101 Lupine Way, $245,927, detached garage with loft

Aug. 3

Stanley and Colleen M. Price, 1417 S. Tyee Ave., $42,331, detached garage

RL Rogers Construction LLC, 2521 Fancher Field Road, $19,833, addition

Timberwood Homes LLC, 2068 Legacy Place S.E., $415,062, single-family residence

Aug. 4

Lillian Bailor Hulligan, 2720 N. Baker Ave., $17,262, carport

Roger L. and Jodi K. Strohm, 228 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $550,565, single-family residence

Aug. 6

BHH Land, 11 Orondo Spur Road, Orondo, $65,383, accessory structure

Pugsley Place Project LLC, Legacy Landing Lot 16, $14,794, retaining wall

Aug. 9

Paul R. and Anna A. Bergman, 526 Nahalee Road, $500, remodel

Aug. 10

R. David and Tracie Manning, 2168 10th St. N.E., $113,162, pool

Aug. 12

Brecken R. LLC dba Bellanca Homes, 3069 N. Breckenridge Drive, $339,416, single-family residence

Aug. 13

Michael R. and Rosalee J. Rourke, 5005 N.W. Cascade Ave., $92,000, pool

Whitney and Kristeena Spence, 930 S. Nile Ave., $32,050, retaining wall

Aug. 14

Brecken R. LLC dba Bellanca Homes, 3061 N. Breckenridge Drive, $320,879, single-family residence

Brecken R. LLC dba Bellanca Homes, 2977 N. Breckenridge Drive, $336,588, single-family residence

Aug. 19

Michael N. and Maurya A. Broadsword, 89 N. Shore Drive, $357,312, single-family residence

Yerlin and Reyna Cruz, 20 Peaceful Pine Lane, $855,518, single-family residence

Cortlin S. Martin, 203 Sunset Way, $86,150, garage

Aug. 20

Nathan and Jaclyn M. Harmon, 271 N.W. Chinook Way, $248,460, single-family residence

Ray H. Yarnell, 7 Glendale St. N.E., $3,487, deck

Aug. 23

Joel E. and Magaly T. Perez, 420 Rock Island Road, $107,773, accessory structure

Mark E. Mclean, 1807 Manhattan Drive, $3,917, remodel

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 962 N. Newport Loop, $235,448, single-family residence

Vera Rae Porcella, 1751 Riverside Drive, Rock Island, $33,845, garage

Vera Rae Porcella, 1751 Riverside Drive, Rock Island, $46,748, remodel

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2484 Neighbor Place N.E., $343,821, single-family residence

Vera Rae Porcella, 1751 Riverside Drive, Rock Island, $17,230, accessory structure

Aug. 24

Brecken R. LLC dba Bellanca Homes, 2907 N. Breckenridge Drive, $339,416, single-family residence

Aug. 25

Aaron G. and Lori J. Beidler, 410 Wild Turkey Road, $123,072, accessory structure

Aug. 26

Donald D. Zender, 12 Twin W. Road, Orondo 366,153, accessory structure

Selland Construction, 2348 S. Skyline Lane, $158,455, retaining wall

Aug. 30

Sean D. and Tina M. Cresap, 2736 S.E. Falcon View Drive, $22,000, pool

Aug. 31

James E. Danielson, 550 Rd 2 N.W., Waterville, $206,761, accessory structure

