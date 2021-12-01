Purchase Access

Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.

City of Wenatchee

Oct. 4

William L and Pamela R. Cronrath Trustees, One-Way Construction NW, 2015 Maiden Lane, $10,395, patio

Lynn M. Crowell, I & C Construction, 415 Castlewood Place, $10,461, patio

Jonathan Clark et al, 1726 Springwater Ave., $100,000, interior remodel

Oct. 5

Eider Properties LLC, Eider Construction, 425 Ohme Garden Road, three buildings for Eider Business Park, each valued at $333,000

Kevin B. and Gina M. Mulhall, 600 Ramona Ave. Unit B, $90,000, additional dwelling unit

Nancy J. Coolidge, 1009 Monroe St., no valuation, fuel line and appliance

Oct. 6

Stemilt Industrial Development LLC, Berry Construction, 1614 N. Miller St., $930,000, addition/alteration for Diamond Foundry

Javier J. Carbajal and Alma C. Garibay Vega, 1835 Jefferson St., $6,538, patio

Jeff and Stacy Cowen, 2109 Sunrise Circle, no valuation, demolition

Square Foot Management LLC, 500 Surry Road Building A, no valuation, reroof

Greg S. Parks, 534 Douglas St. Unit 1, no valuation, reroof

Oct. 7

Wilbert G. Ochoa, 600 S. Miller St., $10,000, addition/alteration

Oct. 8

Cashmere Valley Bank Accounting Department, 124 Penny Road, $107,000, addition/alteration

Oct. 11

Fred and Patricia Waunch Trustees, 1119 Kittitas St., no valuation, demolition

Danielle Marie Gamache Trust, 808 Willowbrook Drive, no valuation, fuel line and appliance

Oct. 12

Randy Embernate, 7 N. Worthen St. Suite W7, $85,000, tenant improvement for Hellbent Brewing at Pybus Market

William M. Burwell, 617 Chinook Drive, no valuation, elevation certification

Oct. 13

821 Wenatchee Avenue LLC, 821 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, new flag pole for Riverway Family Dental

Adolfo Melendrez-Tovar et al, 1261 Millerdale Ave., $4,000, addition/alteration

Peter Super, 2110 Sage Grouse Road, no valuation, elevation certification

Kellogg Valley North Properties LLC et al, Living Color Landscape, 1300 N. Miller St., no valuation, backflow

Oct. 14

Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Building A, no valuation, retaining wall

Oct. 18

REB LLC, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 84 E. Ninth St., $66,898, addition/alteration

Itza Z. Luquin et al, 1035 Dakota St., no valuation, demolition

Oct. 19

Midtown Ventures, 29 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, demolition

Oct. 20

Shon D. and Janeen D. Smith, Graybeal Signs, 108 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign for The 108

Roberts Construction LLC, 1002 Racine Springs Drive, $238,765, single-family residence

Roberts Construction LLC, 990 Racine Springs Drive, $237,536, single-family residence

Oct. 21

Carina Rios and Luis C. Lozano, 1014 Spring Mountain Drive, $7,000, retaining wall

Telenna Peterson, 1335 Monitor Ave., $29,287, addition/alteration

Oct. 22

First Church of the Nazarene, Veksel Consulting and Contracting LLC, 1011 S. Miller St., $50,000, new stage and lighting

Ryan Rush et al, Rookard Custom Pools LLC, 429 Lars Lane, no valuation, inground pool

Oct. 25

Rosa Mora, Dava Construction, 1121 Kittitas St., no valuation, demolition

Oct. 26

Blanksma Chiropractic Clinic, 320 N. Chelan Ave., $52,098, add/alteration

Eliazar Ramos Mendoza, 1313 9th St. Apt. A2, $6,000, addition/alteration

Adriana Aguilara, Lopez Design, 1348 Monitor Ave., $67,994, addition/alteration

Wenatchee Productions Inc., Alpine Aire Heating & Cooling Inc., 11 S. Mission St., $53,000, mechanical

Oct. 28

Salvador Martinez, 1006 Spring Mountain Drive, $223,854, single-family residence

Francisco Cuevas-Suarez and Kim J. Cuevas, 1010 Spring Mountain Drive, $215,127, single-family residence

New Vintage Properties LLC, Douglas B. Hiller, 101 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite B, $4,000, tenant improvement, convert space to salon

Central Washington Health Services Association, Rimmer & Roeter Construction, 1201 S. Miller St., $429,255, tenant improvement, equipment replacemet, fluoroscopy room

Noyd Rentals and Management Co. LLC, 1842 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, free-standing sign for Department of Corrections

Oct. 29

Alex Herzog, Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 812 Cashmere St., $14,000, mechanical

Michael A. McKee, 1406 Millerdale Ave., $3,355, fuel line and appliance

Chelan County

Oct. 1

Larry Logue, Erik Mueller Contracting Inc., 18000 River Road, Leavenworth, $323,590 single-family residence and $47,998 accessory structure

Real Homes, 220 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $356,045 single-family residence and $42,665 accessory structure

Taylor and Lindsay Boyd, Syndicate Smith LLC, 103 Cross Creek Lane, $358,696, single-family residence addition/alteration

Oct. 4

Sunitsch Canyon LLC, Syndicate Smith LLC, 12000 Sunitsch Canyon Road #A, Leavenworth, $714,755, new commercial structure

Oct. 5

Keith W. Wall, 28 Fall Creek Lane, $38,357, accessory structure

Jeffrey Kirksey, Prestigious Patios LLC, 281 Burch Hollow Lane, no valuation, pool/spa

Oct. 6

Deborah Garrard et al, Lopez Design LLC, 359 Klate Road, Manson, $544,817, single-family residence

Joseph Harris, Zervas Architects, 244 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Oct. 7

James B. Joslin and Virginia Emery, 51 Oxbow Lane, $88,635, additional dwelling unit

Greensmartfarms Inc., Turner Restoration LLC, 4454 Old Monitor Road, Cashmere, $235,000, single-family residence addition/alteration

Adams Tri-Cities Enterprises Inc., Grette Associates LLC, 49 Blessin Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock

Oct. 8

Brandon J. Baarstad, Lopez Design LLC, 920 Tennant Lane, Chelan, $310,444, single-family residence

Oct. 11

Gregg D. and Jenny R. Smith, Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 19 Lopes Lane, $439,206, single-family residence

Cashmere Assembly of God, Graybeal Signs Inc., 5800 Kimber Road, Cashmere, no valuation, sign

Graham Real Estate One LLC, Pace Engineers, 10 S. Madeline Road, Manson, $70,000 addition/alteration and $40,000 addition/alteration

Oct. 12

Jammerman Living Trust, Chim Chimney Fireplace and Spa, 120 E. Mountain Brook Lane, no valuation, pool/spa

Oct. 13

Magic Earth LLC, 218 Griffith Ranch Road, Manson, $68,938, single-family residence

Oct. 14

Amber Bollinger, 6780 Forest Ridge Drive, $807,773, single-family residence

Ryan E. and Abby M. Mitchell, 3079 Conarty Road, Malaga, $483,876, single-family residence

Charles and Terri Doremus, Steel Structures America Inc., 11690 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $102,560, accessory structure

Oct. 15

Pamela A. Humble, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 3212 Jagla Lane, $222,591, single-family residence

Oct. 18

Jeffrey Gilbert, Syndicate Smith LLC, 350 Wapato Way, Manson, $308,609, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 218 Salmon Drive, $249,991, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 199 Emma Drive, $247,351, single-family residence

Oct. 19

Paul E. Strutzel, 5385 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, $81,228, accessory structure

HB Homes Inc., 3019 Monterey Drive, Malaga, $254,063, single-family residence

William MacLellan and Lindsey Cameron, Apex Building Services LLC, 278 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $884,359, single-family residence

Troy E. and Dana D. Davis, 607 Edgemont Drive, $89,227, accessory structure

Jeremy and Stephani Smith, 96 Tanager Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa

Oct. 20

Harry Crawford, Lopez Design LLC, 3053 Katya Lane, Chelan, $463,333, single-family residence

Ricardo and Kelsey Chavez, 224 Wapato Way, Manson, no valuation, onsite construction contractor

Derek and Lana Carlson, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 346 King Blossom Lane, $147,686, accessory structure

Kevin and Jessica Hughes, Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 4923 Blair Slack Road, no valuation, pool/spa

Jason and Kelly Undersood, Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 1427 Love Lane, no valuation, pool/spa

Oct. 21

Michael W. Marsha J. McComas, Canvasback Contracting LLC, 23750 Little Wenatchee Road, Leavenworth, $540,907, single-family residence

David Garrison and Janet Berwick, Otis Childers Construction, 155 Snowshoe Lane, Leavenworth, $71,382, accessory structure

Oct. 22

George and Lisa Westover, Mulhall Construction Inc., 146 Mirabella Drive, Chelan, $474,080, single-family residence

Jeremy Britten and Evan Brohavn-Britten, Rl Rogers Construction LLC, 729 Bjork Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $17,486, single-family residence addition/alteration

Leif and Danica Clarke, SD+D, 10695 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $62,678, accessory structure and no valuation for pool/spa

Oct. 25

Intrum LLC, 244 Swartout Road, Manson, $1,033,672, single-family residence

John R. Walton, 12240 Mule Tail Flats Road, Leavenworth, $18,871, single-family residence addition/alteration

Theresa Sikes, Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 115 Lakeview Lane, Manson, $240,282, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 258 Emma Drive, $250,946, single-family residence

Oct. 26

Tim Praino and Benedict Maren, Lopez Design LLC, 12218 Allen Road, Plain, $294,774, single-family residence

Richard A. and Kristy J. Nelson, 167 Sandstone Ridge Lane, Leavenworth, $577,418, single-family residence

Intrum LLC, 244 Swartout Road, Manson, $9,846, accessory structure

Oct. 27

Nicholas and Mackenzie Norris, Lopez Design LLC, 39 Bonanza Lane, Wenatchee, $259,256, single-family residence

Jake and Sandra Stern, General Solutions, 565 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, mobile home

Oct. 28

Christopher and Katie Meehan, 20707 Pelton Place, Leavenworth, $383,366 single-family residence and $24,820 accessory structure

Swinputt Holdings LLC, One-Way Construction NW Inc., 14514 Morning Sun Drive, Chelan, $61,536, single-family residence addition/alteration

James D. Jr. and Andrea L. Watson, 16430 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $62,678, additional dwelling unit and $25,000, single-family residence addition/alteration

HandB Harvey Family LLC, 88 Grammas Lane, no valuation, mobile home

Alison and Sam Williams III, The Dock Company LLC, 442 S.R. 150, no valuation, dock accessory structure

David C. Elkins, 19559 State Road, Leavenworth, $53,331, accessory structure

Sage Homes LLC, 282 Emma Drive, $249,991, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 11 Stellar Lane, $251,456, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 23 Stellar Lane, $251,456, single-family residence

Oct. 29

Kazem and Georgia L. Mashayekh, 1325 Swartout Road, Manson, $74,459, accessory structure

City of East Wenatchee

Oct. 1

Kyle and Taylor Dockins, 1044 Corum Circle, $20,000, building/inground shotcrete swimming pool

Victoria Rivera, 1556 Huntwood Lane, $20,000, building/inground shotcrete swimming pool

Oct. 7

Jose Angel Lopez, 1725 Sunset Highway, $3,000, reroofing

Oct. 12

Tehilla BenGershom, 375 S. Highline Drive, $444,708, breakroom mezzanine addition

Oct. 18

Maria R. Mederos, 785 Eastmont Ave., $46,000, remodel main dwelling unit and basement

Alfonso Melendrez, 926 N. Jennifer Lane, $21,000, addition to existing house

Juan A. Charco, 213 Ridgemont Drive, $2,000, room additions to existing house

Oct. 20

John L. and Joice D. Lozier, 1453 Copper Loop, no valuation, mechanical/two gas outlets

Douglas County

Oct. 1

Adam and Jeanne Braden, 501 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $468,650, single-family residence

Oct. 5

Nicole Leann and Miguel Angel Ramos Espinoza, 2990 N. Breckenridge Drive, $17,025, retaining wall

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 886 N. Newport Loop, $272,742 single-family residence and $24,512 garage

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 846 N. Newport Loop, $281,596, single-family residence and $42,255, garage

Oct. 6

Matthew R. and Darcy J. Bruggman, 1324 Pear Lane, Rock Island, $755,595, single-family residence

Public Utility District No. 1 Of Douglas County, 174 Hydrogen Way, $78,434, Lincoln Rock switchyard control enclosure

Roy's Lawn and Snow, 4968 Contractors Drive, $1,500, sign

Mike Kummer, 330 S Partridge Lane, $326,595, garage

Oct. 7

Charles Hillis, 234 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $43,471, accessory structure

East Wenatchee Water District, 120 Sand Canyon Road, $1,050,000, 1 million-gallon water reservoir

Ryan S. and Tennille A. Vickery, 40 Yote Road, $37,656, accessory structure

Fed Ex, 5823 Nelpar Drive, $6,500, fire alarm enhancements

Oct. 8

Ernesto and Jennifer L. Tapia, 2498 Fancher Landing, $2,500, remodel

Oct. 11

Timberwood Homes LLC, 2079 Legacy Place S.E., $271,458, single-family residence

Double D Vineyards LLC, 11 Twin W. Road, Orondo, $15,000, relocate manufactured home

Oct. 12

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 231 Solomon Loop N.W., $236,658, single-family residence

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 235 Solomon Loop N.W., $236,658, single-family residence

Shirley and Leonard Oswald, 2549 Paisley St. S.E., $315,419, single-family residence

Michael D. Bendtsen, 2136 N. River Drive, $97,021 garage and $41,066 accessory structure

Kevin C. Hill, 116 Freese Road, Rock Island, $25,654, patio

Oct. 13

Good Life Enterprises LLC, 425 S. Jameson Lake Road, Waterville, $311,808, rebuild fire-damaged restaurant and store

Leonard E. and Katie Handley, 3100 Ridgeway Road, $132,180, garage

Tom R. Burnett, 211 Goldcrest St., $24,922, garage

Oct. 14

Gar and Hatt LLC, 3835 N. Clemons St., $3,820,497, commercial addition

Thomas Barros, 4250 Highway 28, Rock Island, $302,199, accessory structure

Kerry P. and Barbara R. Mahon, 310 S. Nevada Ave., $500, fuel tank

Oct. 18

Ruth Estabaya Goade Jr., Jerold Joseph, 14 Cydnee Place, $573,704, single-family residence

Cody Konarek, 15 E. Shore Court, Orondo, $7,330, deck

Oct. 19

Salvador Martinez Rico, 909 Palisades Road, Palisades, $188,006, accessory structure

Jason Michael and Christian B, Russell, 433 S. Kansas Loop, $6,604, miscellaneous

Trent L. and Christina J. Holobaugh, 212 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $65,000, pool

Jose Ariel and Lorena Lozano, 1271 S. Quincy Ave., $78,766, accessory structure

Micah H. and Cara J. Smith, 5990 Penn Ave., Rock Island, $51,736, garage

Oct. 20

Amy and Randall Grams, 1909 N.W. Bates Ave., $28,728, remodel

Sarah B. Troutman, 2655 Road H N.E., Orondo, $64,670, garage

Oct. 21

Timberwood Homes LLC, 2606 Paisley St. S.E., $361,648, single-family residence

Timberwood Homes LLC, 2091 Legacy Place S.E., $319,097, single-family residence

Roman Renderfrance, 2603 N.W. Columbia Ave., $58,965, remodel

Oct. 22

Brent Rodgers and David E. Rodgers, 851 Rock Island Road, Rock Island, $47,662, remodel

Oct. 25

Gerardo Lopez, 2466 Berkley Loop, $409,990, single-family residence

Oct. 26

Nathan Harmon, 265 N.W. Chinook Way, $310,714, single-family residence

Katherine Mason and Anthony Clinton Arkwright, 135 Ohme View N.W., $21,000, wood burning fireplace

Oct. 28

Matthew and Jessica Bradshaw, 2471 Neighbor Place N.E., $404,429, single-family residence

Gordon and Shannon Stanfield, 101 Stanfield Lane, $800, fuel line

Oct. 29

Nile and Second Street LLC, 2515 and 2517 1st St. S.E., $268,538, single-family residence

Nile and Second Street LLC, 2525 and 2527 1st St. S.E., $354,765, single-family residence

Nile and Second Street LLC, 2545 1st St. S.E., $201,628, single-family residence

Nile and Second Street LLC, 2555 and 2557 1st St. S.E., $280,785, single-family residence

Paul and Lois and Davies, 13997 A Highway 2, Orondo, $59,998, garage

Fed Ex, 5823 Nelpar Drive, $29,414, dock door, outdoor loading dock

