Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.
City of Wenatchee
Oct. 4
William L and Pamela R. Cronrath Trustees, One-Way Construction NW, 2015 Maiden Lane, $10,395, patio
Lynn M. Crowell, I & C Construction, 415 Castlewood Place, $10,461, patio
Jonathan Clark et al, 1726 Springwater Ave., $100,000, interior remodel
Oct. 5
Eider Properties LLC, Eider Construction, 425 Ohme Garden Road, three buildings for Eider Business Park, each valued at $333,000
Kevin B. and Gina M. Mulhall, 600 Ramona Ave. Unit B, $90,000, additional dwelling unit
Nancy J. Coolidge, 1009 Monroe St., no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Oct. 6
Stemilt Industrial Development LLC, Berry Construction, 1614 N. Miller St., $930,000, addition/alteration for Diamond Foundry
Javier J. Carbajal and Alma C. Garibay Vega, 1835 Jefferson St., $6,538, patio
Jeff and Stacy Cowen, 2109 Sunrise Circle, no valuation, demolition
Square Foot Management LLC, 500 Surry Road Building A, no valuation, reroof
Greg S. Parks, 534 Douglas St. Unit 1, no valuation, reroof
Oct. 7
Wilbert G. Ochoa, 600 S. Miller St., $10,000, addition/alteration
Oct. 8
Cashmere Valley Bank Accounting Department, 124 Penny Road, $107,000, addition/alteration
Oct. 11
Fred and Patricia Waunch Trustees, 1119 Kittitas St., no valuation, demolition
Danielle Marie Gamache Trust, 808 Willowbrook Drive, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Oct. 12
Randy Embernate, 7 N. Worthen St. Suite W7, $85,000, tenant improvement for Hellbent Brewing at Pybus Market
William M. Burwell, 617 Chinook Drive, no valuation, elevation certification
Oct. 13
821 Wenatchee Avenue LLC, 821 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, new flag pole for Riverway Family Dental
Adolfo Melendrez-Tovar et al, 1261 Millerdale Ave., $4,000, addition/alteration
Peter Super, 2110 Sage Grouse Road, no valuation, elevation certification
Kellogg Valley North Properties LLC et al, Living Color Landscape, 1300 N. Miller St., no valuation, backflow
Oct. 14
Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Building A, no valuation, retaining wall
Oct. 18
REB LLC, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 84 E. Ninth St., $66,898, addition/alteration
Itza Z. Luquin et al, 1035 Dakota St., no valuation, demolition
Oct. 19
Midtown Ventures, 29 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, demolition
Oct. 20
Shon D. and Janeen D. Smith, Graybeal Signs, 108 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign for The 108
Roberts Construction LLC, 1002 Racine Springs Drive, $238,765, single-family residence
Roberts Construction LLC, 990 Racine Springs Drive, $237,536, single-family residence
Oct. 21
Carina Rios and Luis C. Lozano, 1014 Spring Mountain Drive, $7,000, retaining wall
Telenna Peterson, 1335 Monitor Ave., $29,287, addition/alteration
Oct. 22
First Church of the Nazarene, Veksel Consulting and Contracting LLC, 1011 S. Miller St., $50,000, new stage and lighting
Ryan Rush et al, Rookard Custom Pools LLC, 429 Lars Lane, no valuation, inground pool
Oct. 25
Rosa Mora, Dava Construction, 1121 Kittitas St., no valuation, demolition
Oct. 26
Blanksma Chiropractic Clinic, 320 N. Chelan Ave., $52,098, add/alteration
Eliazar Ramos Mendoza, 1313 9th St. Apt. A2, $6,000, addition/alteration
Adriana Aguilara, Lopez Design, 1348 Monitor Ave., $67,994, addition/alteration
Wenatchee Productions Inc., Alpine Aire Heating & Cooling Inc., 11 S. Mission St., $53,000, mechanical
Oct. 28
Salvador Martinez, 1006 Spring Mountain Drive, $223,854, single-family residence
Francisco Cuevas-Suarez and Kim J. Cuevas, 1010 Spring Mountain Drive, $215,127, single-family residence
New Vintage Properties LLC, Douglas B. Hiller, 101 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite B, $4,000, tenant improvement, convert space to salon
Central Washington Health Services Association, Rimmer & Roeter Construction, 1201 S. Miller St., $429,255, tenant improvement, equipment replacemet, fluoroscopy room
Noyd Rentals and Management Co. LLC, 1842 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, free-standing sign for Department of Corrections
Oct. 29
Alex Herzog, Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 812 Cashmere St., $14,000, mechanical
Michael A. McKee, 1406 Millerdale Ave., $3,355, fuel line and appliance
Chelan County
Oct. 1
Larry Logue, Erik Mueller Contracting Inc., 18000 River Road, Leavenworth, $323,590 single-family residence and $47,998 accessory structure
Real Homes, 220 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $356,045 single-family residence and $42,665 accessory structure
Taylor and Lindsay Boyd, Syndicate Smith LLC, 103 Cross Creek Lane, $358,696, single-family residence addition/alteration
Oct. 4
Sunitsch Canyon LLC, Syndicate Smith LLC, 12000 Sunitsch Canyon Road #A, Leavenworth, $714,755, new commercial structure
Oct. 5
Keith W. Wall, 28 Fall Creek Lane, $38,357, accessory structure
Jeffrey Kirksey, Prestigious Patios LLC, 281 Burch Hollow Lane, no valuation, pool/spa
Oct. 6
Deborah Garrard et al, Lopez Design LLC, 359 Klate Road, Manson, $544,817, single-family residence
Joseph Harris, Zervas Architects, 244 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Oct. 7
James B. Joslin and Virginia Emery, 51 Oxbow Lane, $88,635, additional dwelling unit
Greensmartfarms Inc., Turner Restoration LLC, 4454 Old Monitor Road, Cashmere, $235,000, single-family residence addition/alteration
Adams Tri-Cities Enterprises Inc., Grette Associates LLC, 49 Blessin Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock
Oct. 8
Brandon J. Baarstad, Lopez Design LLC, 920 Tennant Lane, Chelan, $310,444, single-family residence
Oct. 11
Gregg D. and Jenny R. Smith, Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 19 Lopes Lane, $439,206, single-family residence
Cashmere Assembly of God, Graybeal Signs Inc., 5800 Kimber Road, Cashmere, no valuation, sign
Graham Real Estate One LLC, Pace Engineers, 10 S. Madeline Road, Manson, $70,000 addition/alteration and $40,000 addition/alteration
Oct. 12
Jammerman Living Trust, Chim Chimney Fireplace and Spa, 120 E. Mountain Brook Lane, no valuation, pool/spa
Oct. 13
Magic Earth LLC, 218 Griffith Ranch Road, Manson, $68,938, single-family residence
Oct. 14
Amber Bollinger, 6780 Forest Ridge Drive, $807,773, single-family residence
Ryan E. and Abby M. Mitchell, 3079 Conarty Road, Malaga, $483,876, single-family residence
Charles and Terri Doremus, Steel Structures America Inc., 11690 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $102,560, accessory structure
Oct. 15
Pamela A. Humble, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 3212 Jagla Lane, $222,591, single-family residence
Oct. 18
Jeffrey Gilbert, Syndicate Smith LLC, 350 Wapato Way, Manson, $308,609, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 218 Salmon Drive, $249,991, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 199 Emma Drive, $247,351, single-family residence
Oct. 19
Paul E. Strutzel, 5385 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, $81,228, accessory structure
HB Homes Inc., 3019 Monterey Drive, Malaga, $254,063, single-family residence
William MacLellan and Lindsey Cameron, Apex Building Services LLC, 278 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $884,359, single-family residence
Troy E. and Dana D. Davis, 607 Edgemont Drive, $89,227, accessory structure
Jeremy and Stephani Smith, 96 Tanager Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
Oct. 20
Harry Crawford, Lopez Design LLC, 3053 Katya Lane, Chelan, $463,333, single-family residence
Ricardo and Kelsey Chavez, 224 Wapato Way, Manson, no valuation, onsite construction contractor
Derek and Lana Carlson, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 346 King Blossom Lane, $147,686, accessory structure
Kevin and Jessica Hughes, Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 4923 Blair Slack Road, no valuation, pool/spa
Jason and Kelly Undersood, Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 1427 Love Lane, no valuation, pool/spa
Oct. 21
Michael W. Marsha J. McComas, Canvasback Contracting LLC, 23750 Little Wenatchee Road, Leavenworth, $540,907, single-family residence
David Garrison and Janet Berwick, Otis Childers Construction, 155 Snowshoe Lane, Leavenworth, $71,382, accessory structure
Oct. 22
George and Lisa Westover, Mulhall Construction Inc., 146 Mirabella Drive, Chelan, $474,080, single-family residence
Jeremy Britten and Evan Brohavn-Britten, Rl Rogers Construction LLC, 729 Bjork Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $17,486, single-family residence addition/alteration
Leif and Danica Clarke, SD+D, 10695 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $62,678, accessory structure and no valuation for pool/spa
Oct. 25
Intrum LLC, 244 Swartout Road, Manson, $1,033,672, single-family residence
John R. Walton, 12240 Mule Tail Flats Road, Leavenworth, $18,871, single-family residence addition/alteration
Theresa Sikes, Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 115 Lakeview Lane, Manson, $240,282, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 258 Emma Drive, $250,946, single-family residence
Oct. 26
Tim Praino and Benedict Maren, Lopez Design LLC, 12218 Allen Road, Plain, $294,774, single-family residence
Richard A. and Kristy J. Nelson, 167 Sandstone Ridge Lane, Leavenworth, $577,418, single-family residence
Intrum LLC, 244 Swartout Road, Manson, $9,846, accessory structure
Oct. 27
Nicholas and Mackenzie Norris, Lopez Design LLC, 39 Bonanza Lane, Wenatchee, $259,256, single-family residence
Jake and Sandra Stern, General Solutions, 565 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, mobile home
Oct. 28
Christopher and Katie Meehan, 20707 Pelton Place, Leavenworth, $383,366 single-family residence and $24,820 accessory structure
Swinputt Holdings LLC, One-Way Construction NW Inc., 14514 Morning Sun Drive, Chelan, $61,536, single-family residence addition/alteration
James D. Jr. and Andrea L. Watson, 16430 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $62,678, additional dwelling unit and $25,000, single-family residence addition/alteration
HandB Harvey Family LLC, 88 Grammas Lane, no valuation, mobile home
Alison and Sam Williams III, The Dock Company LLC, 442 S.R. 150, no valuation, dock accessory structure
David C. Elkins, 19559 State Road, Leavenworth, $53,331, accessory structure
Sage Homes LLC, 282 Emma Drive, $249,991, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 11 Stellar Lane, $251,456, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 23 Stellar Lane, $251,456, single-family residence
Oct. 29
Kazem and Georgia L. Mashayekh, 1325 Swartout Road, Manson, $74,459, accessory structure
City of East Wenatchee
Oct. 1
Kyle and Taylor Dockins, 1044 Corum Circle, $20,000, building/inground shotcrete swimming pool
Victoria Rivera, 1556 Huntwood Lane, $20,000, building/inground shotcrete swimming pool
Oct. 7
Jose Angel Lopez, 1725 Sunset Highway, $3,000, reroofing
Oct. 12
Tehilla BenGershom, 375 S. Highline Drive, $444,708, breakroom mezzanine addition
Oct. 18
Maria R. Mederos, 785 Eastmont Ave., $46,000, remodel main dwelling unit and basement
Alfonso Melendrez, 926 N. Jennifer Lane, $21,000, addition to existing house
Juan A. Charco, 213 Ridgemont Drive, $2,000, room additions to existing house
Oct. 20
John L. and Joice D. Lozier, 1453 Copper Loop, no valuation, mechanical/two gas outlets
Douglas County
Oct. 1
Adam and Jeanne Braden, 501 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $468,650, single-family residence
Oct. 5
Nicole Leann and Miguel Angel Ramos Espinoza, 2990 N. Breckenridge Drive, $17,025, retaining wall
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 886 N. Newport Loop, $272,742 single-family residence and $24,512 garage
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 846 N. Newport Loop, $281,596, single-family residence and $42,255, garage
Oct. 6
Matthew R. and Darcy J. Bruggman, 1324 Pear Lane, Rock Island, $755,595, single-family residence
Public Utility District No. 1 Of Douglas County, 174 Hydrogen Way, $78,434, Lincoln Rock switchyard control enclosure
Roy's Lawn and Snow, 4968 Contractors Drive, $1,500, sign
Mike Kummer, 330 S Partridge Lane, $326,595, garage
Oct. 7
Charles Hillis, 234 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $43,471, accessory structure
East Wenatchee Water District, 120 Sand Canyon Road, $1,050,000, 1 million-gallon water reservoir
Ryan S. and Tennille A. Vickery, 40 Yote Road, $37,656, accessory structure
Fed Ex, 5823 Nelpar Drive, $6,500, fire alarm enhancements
Oct. 8
Ernesto and Jennifer L. Tapia, 2498 Fancher Landing, $2,500, remodel
Oct. 11
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2079 Legacy Place S.E., $271,458, single-family residence
Double D Vineyards LLC, 11 Twin W. Road, Orondo, $15,000, relocate manufactured home
Oct. 12
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 231 Solomon Loop N.W., $236,658, single-family residence
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 235 Solomon Loop N.W., $236,658, single-family residence
Shirley and Leonard Oswald, 2549 Paisley St. S.E., $315,419, single-family residence
Michael D. Bendtsen, 2136 N. River Drive, $97,021 garage and $41,066 accessory structure
Kevin C. Hill, 116 Freese Road, Rock Island, $25,654, patio
Oct. 13
Good Life Enterprises LLC, 425 S. Jameson Lake Road, Waterville, $311,808, rebuild fire-damaged restaurant and store
Leonard E. and Katie Handley, 3100 Ridgeway Road, $132,180, garage
Tom R. Burnett, 211 Goldcrest St., $24,922, garage
Oct. 14
Gar and Hatt LLC, 3835 N. Clemons St., $3,820,497, commercial addition
Thomas Barros, 4250 Highway 28, Rock Island, $302,199, accessory structure
Kerry P. and Barbara R. Mahon, 310 S. Nevada Ave., $500, fuel tank
Oct. 18
Ruth Estabaya Goade Jr., Jerold Joseph, 14 Cydnee Place, $573,704, single-family residence
Cody Konarek, 15 E. Shore Court, Orondo, $7,330, deck
Oct. 19
Salvador Martinez Rico, 909 Palisades Road, Palisades, $188,006, accessory structure
Jason Michael and Christian B, Russell, 433 S. Kansas Loop, $6,604, miscellaneous
Trent L. and Christina J. Holobaugh, 212 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $65,000, pool
Jose Ariel and Lorena Lozano, 1271 S. Quincy Ave., $78,766, accessory structure
Micah H. and Cara J. Smith, 5990 Penn Ave., Rock Island, $51,736, garage
Oct. 20
Amy and Randall Grams, 1909 N.W. Bates Ave., $28,728, remodel
Sarah B. Troutman, 2655 Road H N.E., Orondo, $64,670, garage
Oct. 21
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2606 Paisley St. S.E., $361,648, single-family residence
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2091 Legacy Place S.E., $319,097, single-family residence
Roman Renderfrance, 2603 N.W. Columbia Ave., $58,965, remodel
Oct. 22
Brent Rodgers and David E. Rodgers, 851 Rock Island Road, Rock Island, $47,662, remodel
Oct. 25
Gerardo Lopez, 2466 Berkley Loop, $409,990, single-family residence
Oct. 26
Nathan Harmon, 265 N.W. Chinook Way, $310,714, single-family residence
Katherine Mason and Anthony Clinton Arkwright, 135 Ohme View N.W., $21,000, wood burning fireplace
Oct. 28
Matthew and Jessica Bradshaw, 2471 Neighbor Place N.E., $404,429, single-family residence
Gordon and Shannon Stanfield, 101 Stanfield Lane, $800, fuel line
Oct. 29
Nile and Second Street LLC, 2515 and 2517 1st St. S.E., $268,538, single-family residence
Nile and Second Street LLC, 2525 and 2527 1st St. S.E., $354,765, single-family residence
Nile and Second Street LLC, 2545 1st St. S.E., $201,628, single-family residence
Nile and Second Street LLC, 2555 and 2557 1st St. S.E., $280,785, single-family residence
Paul and Lois and Davies, 13997 A Highway 2, Orondo, $59,998, garage
Fed Ex, 5823 Nelpar Drive, $29,414, dock door, outdoor loading dock