Chelan County
April 1
William Peare, 1021 Amherst Ave., no valuation, backflow
Daniel W. and Julie A. Cripe, 5529 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $320,848, single-family residence
David Claughton, 480 Picken Lane, Manson, $274,064, single-family residence
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 296 Rolling Hills Lane, no valuation, pool/spa
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 32 Honeycrisp Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Christopher T. and Rachel L. Miller, 575 Rosemary Court, Chelan Falls, no valuation, pool/spa
McCue Construction, LLC, 624 Majestic View Drive, no valuation, pool/spa
Ras Construction Inc., 12 Karma Kanyon Drive, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
April 2
J.D. Howe LLC, 950 A Purtleman Gulch Road, Chelan, $65,000, accessory dwelling unit
Richard G. McClean, 508 Loop Ave., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Grette Associates LLC, 9400 S. Lakeshore Road, no valuation, dock accessory
Jason and Janna Lux, 35 Yokesil Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock accessory
April 5
Roberts Construction LLC, 1010 Racine Springs Drive, $257,686, single-family residence
Roberts Construction LLC, 1019 Racine Springs Drive, $201,761, single-family residence
Roberts Construction LLC, 1007 Racine Springs Drive, $201,761, single-family residence
Syndicate Smith LLC, 127 Dorothy Lane, Leavenworth, $177,685, single-family residence
Chris Currier et al, 12115 Titus Place, Leavenworth, $361,952, single-family residence
Chelan Investments Waterfront LLC, 12290 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $15,000, dock
WA Sunnyslope Apartments LLC, 3272 School St., no valuation, demolition
April 6
Richard M. Waller, 1017 First St., $10,000, addition/alteration
Signature Plumbing, 1560 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, plumbing
Jonathan Clark, 1726 Springwater Ave., no valuation, demolition
Van Lith Developments & Excavation Inc., 4524 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $557,948, single-family residence
Teresa A. Hambelton, 43 Paramont Ridge Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Teresa A. Hambelton, 43 Paramont Ridge Lane, Manson, $4,600, accessory structure
Richard K. Knoll, 8416 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $29,537, accessory structure
Richard S. Finger and Melissa G. Asher, 9864 Derby Canyon Road, Peshastin, no valuation, demolition
April 7
Acme Homes LLC, 215 Sienna Road, $225,435, single-family residence
Acme Homes LLC, 211 Sienna Road, $263,502, single-family residence
Acme Homes LLC, 207 Sienna Road, $283,922, single-family residence
Acme Homes LLC, 203 Sienna Road, $263,502, single-family residence
Acme Homes LLC, 240 Sienna Road, $304,328, single-family residence
Acme Homes LLC, 236 Sienna Road, $283,922, single-family residence
Dan and Vicki Selin, 689 Madrona Lane, Chelan, $475,768, single-family residence
Dan and Vicki Selin, 689 Madrona Lane, Chelan, $82,761, accessory structure
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4780 Red Apple Road, Cashmere, $57,960, accessory structure
Mirror Image Builders LLC, 2501 Lemaister Ave., $2,500, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Greg and Kim Lindgren, 4062 Knowles Road, $8,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Craig Sorensen, 8210 Highway 2, Peshastin, no valuation, sign
April 8
Mulhall Design & Consulting, 8216 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $417,099, single-family residence
Bishop’s Orchards Inc., 1411 Howard Flats Road, Chelan, $77,280, accessory structure
Steel Structures America Inc., 10640 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $73,416, accessory structure
Steel Structures America Inc., 1989 Sleepy Hollow Road, $64,613, accessory structure
Steel Structures America Inc., 11965 Spromberg Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $106,662, accessory structure
Bruce McWhirter, 10310 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Grand River Lodge LLC, 9515 Lone Pine Orchards Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
April 9
Mulhall Design & Consulting, 475 Margaux Loop A and B, Malaga, $362,527, duplex
Mulhall Design & Consulting, 467 Margaux Loop A and B, Malaga, $362,527, duplex
Mulhall Design & Consulting, 491 Margaux Loop A and B, Malaga, $362,527, duplex
Gailanne Molver, 627 Chelan Ranch Road, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical
Psymuhnys LLC, 18970 Highway 2, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
April 12
Forte Architects Inc., 127 S. Mission St., $205,750, tenant improvement
DOH Associates PS, 1100 Vista Place Unit M, $18,000, addition/alteration
Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 45 Pinot Noir Lane, Manson, $259,779, single-family residence
April 13
Complete Design Inc., 249 N. Chelan Ave., $47,000, tenant improvement
Clarence L. Smart, 130 Lost Spoke Lane, $293,796, single-family residence
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 50 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Sage Homes LLC, 9889 Highway 97A, $42,504, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Grette Associates LLC, 4028 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $44,415, dock
Grette Associates LLC, 110 S. Bennett Road, Manson, $64,730, dock
Chelan County Fire District No. 9, 19015 Beaver Valley Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, commercial mechanical
Chelan County, 2327 Pine Tree Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, commercial mechanical
April 14
Gary Isaacson, 701 Poplar Ave. Unit A, $20,000, retaining wall
DOH Associates PS, 1610 N. Miller St., $310,000, addition/alteration
Laurie Rios and Nancy Worley, 514 Marjo St., no valuation, backflow
Lopez Design, LLC, 7031 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $47,434, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Jeff D. and Yana S. Pearson, 18195 Nason Ridge Road, Leavenworth, $97,245, single-family residence
April 15
Pinnacles Prep Charter School, 504 S. Chelan Ave., $400,000, addition/alteration
Kenia Lara Ramirez, 1000 Cashmere St., $3,000, addition/alteration
Jose Gonzales, 421 Orondo Ave., $25,000, addition/alteration
Kristen Cameron, 939 Highland Drive, $75,000, addition/alteration
April 16
Sandra V. Aguilar and Antonio Ruiz, 319 Pennsylvania Ave., no valuation, demolition
Tony and Jane Loomis, 14192 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, $371,804, single-family residence
Antonio Nunez Bustos and Alejandrina Cabrera De Nunez, 527 Village Drive, Manson, $279,407, single-family residence
Jeffrey and Kimberly Kimbell, 4277 April Drive, $18,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Lopez Design LLC, 17357 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $13,179, single-family residence — addition/alteration
John and Diane Tryon, 126 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $52,511, accessory structure
April 19
Jim Miller, 16977 Casey Lane, Entiat, $144,396, single-family residence
Alison Miller Architect LLC, 16520 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $214,583, single-family residence
I & C Construction, 5230 Squilchuck Road, $29,705, single-family residence—addition/alteration
Danielle Gibbs, 11685 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $70,000, addition/alteration
Atchison Construction, 7755 Smith Road, Cashmere, $38,460, accessory structure
Marita Properties LLC, 331 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition
Marita Properties LLC, 333 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition
Alan and Therese Rhen, 2088 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical
April 20
Complete Design Inc., 2129 Sunrise Circle, $15,000, addition/alteration
Skya Beauty & Spa LLC, 1008 Springwater Ave., no valuation, sign
HCD Homes LLC, 3020 Riverview Lane, Malaga, $381,771, single-family residence
Gary and Diane Owen, 15970 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition
April 21
Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Bldg. C, $5,245,461, new construction
Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Bldg. D, $2,705,394, new construction
Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Bldg. E, $1,875,024, new construction
Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Bldg. F, $336,875, new construction
Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Bldg. G, $3,437,690, new construction
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 87 Lost Spoke Lane, $325,220, single-family residence
April 22
Aaron Jones Construction LLC, 187 Pershing Circle, $197,704, single-family residence
Steven L. and Becky A. Heist, 1028 Crawford Ave., $13,320, addition/alteration
Western Ranch Building LLC, 1107 Walla Walla Ave., $30,000, tenant improvement
Mason Roofing & Construction Inc., 317 E. Penny Road, $5,000, addition/alteration
Dick’s Heating & Air Conditioning of Wenatchee Inc., 124 S. Delaware Ave., $13,850, mechanical
Lisa L. West, 1100 Vista Place Unit A, $8,700, mechanical
Dick’s Heating & Air Conditioning, 222 N. Mission St. Unit A, $14,250, mechanical
April 23
H Drafting & Design, 127 Easy St., $7,500, tenant improvement
Complete Design, 93 Driftwood Lane, Chelan, $415,457, single-family residence
Complete Design, 95 Driftwood Lane, Chelan, $107,693, accessory dwelling unit
Go Fisch Construction, 4249 April Drive, $28,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Quality Renovation & Repair, 91 Holiday Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $50,818, single-family residence — addition/alteration
April 26
Ohme Garden Business Park LLC, 123 Ohme Garden Road Suite 5, $2,166, mechanical
Candelario Valdovines, 948 Red Apple Road, $2,000, miscellaneous
Robert D. Hemmerling, 243 Antles Ave., no valuation, demolition
Michael W. Sims, 3576 Bridge St., Cashmere, $326,934, single-family residence
SCR Architects, 15316 Martin Christensen Drive, Leavenworth, $117,214, accessory dwelling unit
Mulhall Design & Consulting, 22729 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Leavenworth, $268,724, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 16349 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $27,295, dock
April 27
City of Wenatchee, 201 N. Worthen St., no valuation, mobile office trailer
Greater Wenatchee Regional Events Center Public Facilities District, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., no valuation, sign
April 28
Randolph W. Shull, 1404 N. Western Ave., no valuation, miscellaneous
Pawel and Hanna Krupa, 9175 Derby Canyon Road, Peshastin, $359,507, single-family residence
Ras Construction Inc., 2860 S. Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $258,977, single-family residence
Ras Construction Inc., 2860 S. Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $52,744, accessory structure
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 9215 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $114,761, accessory structure
Aaron E. Rosenberg and Elisa E. Turner, 3724 School St., no valuation, residential mechanical
April 29
Lopez Design, LLC, 65 Roses Lake Lane, Manson, $409,948, single-family residence
April 30
Nicholas Gavin et al, 2057 Broadcrest Court, $10,000, retaining wall
Kelly and Kirk Moore, 609 S. Franklin Ave., no valuation, demolition
Pilar LLC, 20 Adler Bach Lane, Leavenworth, $8,114, accessory dwelling unit
James and Ursula Panagiotou, 4120 April Drive, $213,145, accessory structure
Outdoor Elements Northwest, LLC, 729 Bjork Canyon Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa
Kory L. and Wendy L. Mears, 1449 Watchman Lane, no valuation, residential mechanical
Douglas County
April 1
Drew and Christa Blake, 40 N. James Ave., $1,000, garage remodels
Jared and Nichole Shepard, 1707 N. Aurora Ave., $2,000, carport enclosure
Bruce and Mary Lynn Davis, 34 Mini Farm Lane, Brewster, $123,960, equipment storage building
Cendie and Joseph Dietrich, 37 Red Tail Drive, Orondo, $308,761, single-family residence
April 2
Jim Deisler, parcel number 25212910003, East Wenatchee, $1, demolition of home and sheds
Ricky A. and Debra K. Dameron Uhl, 70 Buckingham Aly, Brewster, $82,960, accessory storage
Jason and Deanna French, 7 E. Shore Court, Orondo, $438,967, single-family residence
David and Laurie Willett, 169 Banks Lake View Road, Coulee City, $133,693, single-family residence
April 6
Everardo Sanchez, 840 1st Place S.E., $1,000, re-doing deck
Christina Escalera et al, 3200 Rock Island Road, $87,108, detached garage/shop
Christina Escalera et al, 3200 Rock Island Road, $26,858, existing barn, no permit
Cameron J. Dubois, 607 S. Lawler Ave., $7,000, LPG line, tank and appliance
April 7
Jenny Nguyen, 636 Valley Mall Parkway #200, $22,034, tenant improvements
KTS Development, 4535 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $265,336, single-family residence
KTS Development, 404 S. Partridge Lane, $265,336, single-family residence
April 8
Lucky’s Mini Mart LLC, 13228 Highway 2, $20,000, tank to island product line replacement
Aaron R. and Shelley T. Metcalf, 57 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $119,000, inground heated pool
Alexander Lange, 2736 S.E. Falcon View Drive, $14,871, retaining wall
Richard Allen and Lisa Jo Walker, 400 Desert View Place, Orondo, $417,805, single-family residence
Michael C. and Laura A. Papritz, 9 Eagles Nest Road, Orondo, $178,562, single-family residence and accessory dwelling unit
April 9
Lennart and Carrie Sundstrom, 6 Ivy Lane, Orondo, $202,417, garage with accessory dwelling unit
Kellie R. and Dennis C. Prey, 1520 Ohio St., Rock Island, $227,181, single-family residence
Debra Hansen, 5582 Nature Shores Drive, Rock Island, $345,818, single-family residence
Lennart and Carrie Sundstrom, 4 Ivy Lane, Orondo, $309,925, single-family residence
April 12
Grant Missionary Baptist Church, 125 S. Kentucky Ave., $15,000, garage
April 13
Terrence Thompson, 1351 Eastmont Ave., $8,440, remodeling carport
Kathy Troglia, 650 Highline Drive, $9,126, covered deck
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 226 21st St. N.W., $228,656, single-family residence zero lot line
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 220 21st St. N.W., $228,656, single-family residence zero lot line
April 14
A & G Brothers General Construction LLC, parcel number 23201420001, N.E. Cascade Ave., $13,254, rock retaining wall
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 952 N. Newport Loop, $35,839, detached garage
Tyler and Jamie Hotchkiss, 825 Navajo Lane, $77,110, swimming pool
James Douglas Schmidt, 295 W. Beach Drive, Orondo, $9,230, retaining wall
Pacha Uma LLC, 23151 Highway 97, Orondo, $929,363, single-family residence
Scott R. Smith, 100 Danielle Drive, Orondo, $374,159, single-family residence
April 15
Double D Vineyards LLC, 401 Pond Lane, Orondo, $23,892, Rocky Pond wedding gazebo
Natalie K. Williams, 2727 S.E. Falcon View Drive, $50,000, swim spa
Trent L. and Christina J. Holobaugh, 212 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $374,083, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2288 S.E. Marlette Road, $168,368, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2314 S.E. Marlette Road, $168,368, single-family residence
April 16
Benjamin L. and Lori E. Galbraith, 2312 Herndon Drive, $4,000, tank and two lines
John A. and Sharon J. Crosetto, 188 Ridge Road, Orondo, $390,506, single-family residence
April 19
Robert G. and Joyce M. Hilliard, 2482 Aviation Drive, $10,619, patio cover
April 20
Mary Kay Page, 1441 1st St. S.E., no valuation, decommission oil tank
Roberto C. and Laura L. Dearie, 1744 Riverside Drive, Rock Island, $154,057, accessory storage/shop
Adam Brizendine, 11 Riverside Place, Rock Island, $10,000, demolition of home and detached garage
George A. and Tina J. Musgrove, 3192 Martin Place, $72,590, garage/shop
Charles A. and Michelle Carey, 2858 N. Breckenridge Drive, $479,279, single-family residence
April 21
North Face Properties LLC, 291 Urban Industrial Way Suite A and B, $673,226, tractor and equipment rental facility
Barry Allen Speegle, 104 Hummingbird Road, no valuation, manufactured home demolition
April 22
Bandersnatch LLC, 5875 Nelpar Drive, $1,567,673, pump and motor fabrication facility
Benjamin L. and Lori E. Galbraith, 2312 Herndon Drive, $10,200, deck
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 916 N. Newport Loop, $263,674, single-family residence
April 23
Rick A. and Heidi K. Gauthier, 22 Bundy Place, Orondo, $382,320, single-family residence
April 26
Larry and Sandy Miller, 2902 N. Brysen Drive, $29,202, retaining wall
KTS Development, 4657 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $268,652, single-family residence
April 27
James David Smith, 18 Elk View Drive, Quincy, $54,173, pool house and retaining wall
Richard H. and Elizabeth A. Van Dam, 425 W. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $32,106, deck replacement, patio and golf cart storage
James David Smith, 18 Elk View Drive, $30,000, swimming pool
Steven Wickel, 960 N. Newport Loop, $264,275, single-family residence
April 28
Sperline Living Trust, 1836 4th St. S.E., $25,220, manufactured home with garage and porch
Brian and Lisa Bauer, 2569 Fancher Heights Blvd., $17,436, patio cover
Jeffrey and Loretta Susan Kerr, 170 Mountain Spring Road, Orondo, $123,916, single-family residence
Michael and Corina Tipps, 41 Pilot Rock Road, Coulee City, $317,103, single-family residence
James and Kathy Nosek, 2610 Patriot Way S.E., $671,933, single-family residence
April 29
Sage Homes LLC, 1115 S. Newberry Lane, $158,026, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1114 S. Newberry Lane, $143,682, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1106 S. Newberry Lane, $184,279, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1096 S. Newberry Lane, $166,897, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1092 S. Newberry Lane, $189,829, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1084 S. Newberry Lane, $157,988, single-family residence
Casey Dougherty, 25 Evenhus Lane, Rock Island, $456,361, single-family residence
April 30
Kevin R. Kent, 11 N. Gun Club Road, Brewster, $198,316, garage with loft
Jeff Barker, 395 McNeil Canyon Road, Orondo, $159,438, accessory dwelling with garage