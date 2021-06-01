Chelan County

April 1

William Peare, 1021 Amherst Ave., no valuation, backflow

Daniel W. and Julie A. Cripe, 5529 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $320,848, single-family residence

David Claughton, 480 Picken Lane, Manson, $274,064, single-family residence

Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 296 Rolling Hills Lane, no valuation, pool/spa

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 32 Honeycrisp Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Christopher T. and Rachel L. Miller, 575 Rosemary Court, Chelan Falls, no valuation, pool/spa

McCue Construction, LLC, 624 Majestic View Drive, no valuation, pool/spa

Ras Construction Inc., 12 Karma Kanyon Drive, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

April 2

J.D. Howe LLC, 950 A Purtleman Gulch Road, Chelan, $65,000, accessory dwelling unit

Richard G. McClean, 508 Loop Ave., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Grette Associates LLC, 9400 S. Lakeshore Road, no valuation, dock accessory

Jason and Janna Lux, 35 Yokesil Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock accessory

April 5

Roberts Construction LLC, 1010 Racine Springs Drive, $257,686, single-family residence

Roberts Construction LLC, 1019 Racine Springs Drive, $201,761, single-family residence

Roberts Construction LLC, 1007 Racine Springs Drive, $201,761, single-family residence

Syndicate Smith LLC, 127 Dorothy Lane, Leavenworth, $177,685, single-family residence

Chris Currier et al, 12115 Titus Place, Leavenworth, $361,952, single-family residence

Chelan Investments Waterfront LLC, 12290 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $15,000, dock

WA Sunnyslope Apartments LLC, 3272 School St., no valuation, demolition

April 6

Richard M. Waller, 1017 First St., $10,000, addition/alteration

Signature Plumbing, 1560 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, plumbing

Jonathan Clark, 1726 Springwater Ave., no valuation, demolition

Van Lith Developments & Excavation Inc., 4524 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $557,948, single-family residence

Teresa A. Hambelton, 43 Paramont Ridge Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Teresa A. Hambelton, 43 Paramont Ridge Lane, Manson, $4,600, accessory structure

Richard K. Knoll, 8416 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $29,537, accessory structure

Richard S. Finger and Melissa G. Asher, 9864 Derby Canyon Road, Peshastin, no valuation, demolition

April 7

Acme Homes LLC, 215 Sienna Road, $225,435, single-family residence

Acme Homes LLC, 211 Sienna Road, $263,502, single-family residence

Acme Homes LLC, 207 Sienna Road, $283,922, single-family residence

Acme Homes LLC, 203 Sienna Road, $263,502, single-family residence

Acme Homes LLC, 240 Sienna Road, $304,328, single-family residence

Acme Homes LLC, 236 Sienna Road, $283,922, single-family residence

Dan and Vicki Selin, 689 Madrona Lane, Chelan, $475,768, single-family residence

Dan and Vicki Selin, 689 Madrona Lane, Chelan, $82,761, accessory structure

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4780 Red Apple Road, Cashmere, $57,960, accessory structure

Mirror Image Builders LLC, 2501 Lemaister Ave., $2,500, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Greg and Kim Lindgren, 4062 Knowles Road, $8,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Craig Sorensen, 8210 Highway 2, Peshastin, no valuation, sign

April 8

Mulhall Design & Consulting, 8216 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $417,099, single-family residence

Bishop’s Orchards Inc., 1411 Howard Flats Road, Chelan, $77,280, accessory structure

Steel Structures America Inc., 10640 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $73,416, accessory structure

Steel Structures America Inc., 1989 Sleepy Hollow Road, $64,613, accessory structure

Steel Structures America Inc., 11965 Spromberg Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $106,662, accessory structure

Bruce McWhirter, 10310 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Grand River Lodge LLC, 9515 Lone Pine Orchards Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

April 9

Mulhall Design & Consulting, 475 Margaux Loop A and B, Malaga, $362,527, duplex

Mulhall Design & Consulting, 467 Margaux Loop A and B, Malaga, $362,527, duplex

Mulhall Design & Consulting, 491 Margaux Loop A and B, Malaga, $362,527, duplex

Gailanne Molver, 627 Chelan Ranch Road, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical

Psymuhnys LLC, 18970 Highway 2, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

April 12

Forte Architects Inc., 127 S. Mission St., $205,750, tenant improvement

DOH Associates PS, 1100 Vista Place Unit M, $18,000, addition/alteration

Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 45 Pinot Noir Lane, Manson, $259,779, single-family residence

April 13

Complete Design Inc., 249 N. Chelan Ave., $47,000, tenant improvement

Clarence L. Smart, 130 Lost Spoke Lane, $293,796, single-family residence

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 50 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Sage Homes LLC, 9889 Highway 97A, $42,504, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Grette Associates LLC, 4028 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $44,415, dock

Grette Associates LLC, 110 S. Bennett Road, Manson, $64,730, dock

Chelan County Fire District No. 9, 19015 Beaver Valley Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, commercial mechanical

Chelan County, 2327 Pine Tree Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, commercial mechanical

April 14

Gary Isaacson, 701 Poplar Ave. Unit A, $20,000, retaining wall

DOH Associates PS, 1610 N. Miller St., $310,000, addition/alteration

Laurie Rios and Nancy Worley, 514 Marjo St., no valuation, backflow

Lopez Design, LLC, 7031 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $47,434, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Jeff D. and Yana S. Pearson, 18195 Nason Ridge Road, Leavenworth, $97,245, single-family residence

April 15

Pinnacles Prep Charter School, 504 S. Chelan Ave., $400,000, addition/alteration

Kenia Lara Ramirez, 1000 Cashmere St., $3,000, addition/alteration

Jose Gonzales, 421 Orondo Ave., $25,000, addition/alteration

Kristen Cameron, 939 Highland Drive, $75,000, addition/alteration

April 16

Sandra V. Aguilar and Antonio Ruiz, 319 Pennsylvania Ave., no valuation, demolition

Tony and Jane Loomis, 14192 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, $371,804, single-family residence

Antonio Nunez Bustos and Alejandrina Cabrera De Nunez, 527 Village Drive, Manson, $279,407, single-family residence

Jeffrey and Kimberly Kimbell, 4277 April Drive, $18,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Lopez Design LLC, 17357 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $13,179, single-family residence — addition/alteration

John and Diane Tryon, 126 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $52,511, accessory structure

April 19

Jim Miller, 16977 Casey Lane, Entiat, $144,396, single-family residence

Alison Miller Architect LLC, 16520 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $214,583, single-family residence

I & C Construction, 5230 Squilchuck Road, $29,705, single-family residence—addition/alteration

Danielle Gibbs, 11685 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $70,000, addition/alteration

Atchison Construction, 7755 Smith Road, Cashmere, $38,460, accessory structure

Marita Properties LLC, 331 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition

Marita Properties LLC, 333 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition

Alan and Therese Rhen, 2088 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical

April 20

Complete Design Inc., 2129 Sunrise Circle, $15,000, addition/alteration

Skya Beauty & Spa LLC, 1008 Springwater Ave., no valuation, sign

HCD Homes LLC, 3020 Riverview Lane, Malaga, $381,771, single-family residence

Gary and Diane Owen, 15970 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition

April 21

Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Bldg. C, $5,245,461, new construction

Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Bldg. D, $2,705,394, new construction

Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Bldg. E, $1,875,024, new construction

Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Bldg. F, $336,875, new construction

Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Bldg. G, $3,437,690, new construction

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 87 Lost Spoke Lane, $325,220, single-family residence

April 22

Aaron Jones Construction LLC, 187 Pershing Circle, $197,704, single-family residence

Steven L. and Becky A. Heist, 1028 Crawford Ave., $13,320, addition/alteration

Western Ranch Building LLC, 1107 Walla Walla Ave., $30,000, tenant improvement

Mason Roofing & Construction Inc., 317 E. Penny Road, $5,000, addition/alteration

Dick’s Heating & Air Conditioning of Wenatchee Inc., 124 S. Delaware Ave., $13,850, mechanical

Lisa L. West, 1100 Vista Place Unit A, $8,700, mechanical

Dick’s Heating & Air Conditioning, 222 N. Mission St. Unit A, $14,250, mechanical

April 23

H Drafting & Design, 127 Easy St., $7,500, tenant improvement

Complete Design, 93 Driftwood Lane, Chelan, $415,457, single-family residence

Complete Design, 95 Driftwood Lane, Chelan, $107,693, accessory dwelling unit

Go Fisch Construction, 4249 April Drive, $28,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Quality Renovation & Repair, 91 Holiday Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $50,818, single-family residence — addition/alteration

April 26

Ohme Garden Business Park LLC, 123 Ohme Garden Road Suite 5, $2,166, mechanical

Candelario Valdovines, 948 Red Apple Road, $2,000, miscellaneous

Robert D. Hemmerling, 243 Antles Ave., no valuation, demolition

Michael W. Sims, 3576 Bridge St., Cashmere, $326,934, single-family residence

SCR Architects, 15316 Martin Christensen Drive, Leavenworth, $117,214, accessory dwelling unit

Mulhall Design & Consulting, 22729 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Leavenworth, $268,724, single-family residence

Grette Associates LLC, 16349 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $27,295, dock

April 27

City of Wenatchee, 201 N. Worthen St., no valuation, mobile office trailer

Greater Wenatchee Regional Events Center Public Facilities District, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., no valuation, sign

April 28

Randolph W. Shull, 1404 N. Western Ave., no valuation, miscellaneous

Pawel and Hanna Krupa, 9175 Derby Canyon Road, Peshastin, $359,507, single-family residence

Ras Construction Inc., 2860 S. Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $258,977, single-family residence

Ras Construction Inc., 2860 S. Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $52,744, accessory structure

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 9215 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $114,761, accessory structure

Aaron E. Rosenberg and Elisa E. Turner, 3724 School St., no valuation, residential mechanical

April 29

Lopez Design, LLC, 65 Roses Lake Lane, Manson, $409,948, single-family residence

April 30

Nicholas Gavin et al, 2057 Broadcrest Court, $10,000, retaining wall

Kelly and Kirk Moore, 609 S. Franklin Ave., no valuation, demolition

Pilar LLC, 20 Adler Bach Lane, Leavenworth, $8,114, accessory dwelling unit

James and Ursula Panagiotou, 4120 April Drive, $213,145, accessory structure

Outdoor Elements Northwest, LLC, 729 Bjork Canyon Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa

Kory L. and Wendy L. Mears, 1449 Watchman Lane, no valuation, residential mechanical

Douglas County

April 1

Drew and Christa Blake, 40 N. James Ave., $1,000, garage remodels

Jared and Nichole Shepard, 1707 N. Aurora Ave., $2,000, carport enclosure

Bruce and Mary Lynn Davis, 34 Mini Farm Lane, Brewster, $123,960, equipment storage building

Cendie and Joseph Dietrich, 37 Red Tail Drive, Orondo, $308,761, single-family residence

April 2

Jim Deisler, parcel number 25212910003, East Wenatchee, $1, demolition of home and sheds

Ricky A. and Debra K. Dameron Uhl, 70 Buckingham Aly, Brewster, $82,960, accessory storage

Jason and Deanna French, 7 E. Shore Court, Orondo, $438,967, single-family residence

David and Laurie Willett, 169 Banks Lake View Road, Coulee City, $133,693, single-family residence

April 6

Everardo Sanchez, 840 1st Place S.E., $1,000, re-doing deck

Christina Escalera et al, 3200 Rock Island Road, $87,108, detached garage/shop

Christina Escalera et al, 3200 Rock Island Road, $26,858, existing barn, no permit

Cameron J. Dubois, 607 S. Lawler Ave., $7,000, LPG line, tank and appliance

April 7

Jenny Nguyen, 636 Valley Mall Parkway #200, $22,034, tenant improvements

KTS Development, 4535 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $265,336, single-family residence

KTS Development, 404 S. Partridge Lane, $265,336, single-family residence

April 8

Lucky’s Mini Mart LLC, 13228 Highway 2, $20,000, tank to island product line replacement

Aaron R. and Shelley T. Metcalf, 57 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $119,000, inground heated pool

Alexander Lange, 2736 S.E. Falcon View Drive, $14,871, retaining wall

Richard Allen and Lisa Jo Walker, 400 Desert View Place, Orondo, $417,805, single-family residence

Michael C. and Laura A. Papritz, 9 Eagles Nest Road, Orondo, $178,562, single-family residence and accessory dwelling unit

April 9

Lennart and Carrie Sundstrom, 6 Ivy Lane, Orondo, $202,417, garage with accessory dwelling unit

Kellie R. and Dennis C. Prey, 1520 Ohio St., Rock Island, $227,181, single-family residence

Debra Hansen, 5582 Nature Shores Drive, Rock Island, $345,818, single-family residence

Lennart and Carrie Sundstrom, 4 Ivy Lane, Orondo, $309,925, single-family residence

April 12

Grant Missionary Baptist Church, 125 S. Kentucky Ave., $15,000, garage

April 13

Terrence Thompson, 1351 Eastmont Ave., $8,440, remodeling carport

Kathy Troglia, 650 Highline Drive, $9,126, covered deck

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 226 21st St. N.W., $228,656, single-family residence zero lot line

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 220 21st St. N.W., $228,656, single-family residence zero lot line

April 14

A & G Brothers General Construction LLC, parcel number 23201420001, N.E. Cascade Ave., $13,254, rock retaining wall

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 952 N. Newport Loop, $35,839, detached garage

Tyler and Jamie Hotchkiss, 825 Navajo Lane, $77,110, swimming pool

James Douglas Schmidt, 295 W. Beach Drive, Orondo, $9,230, retaining wall

Pacha Uma LLC, 23151 Highway 97, Orondo, $929,363, single-family residence

Scott R. Smith, 100 Danielle Drive, Orondo, $374,159, single-family residence

April 15

Double D Vineyards LLC, 401 Pond Lane, Orondo, $23,892, Rocky Pond wedding gazebo

Natalie K. Williams, 2727 S.E. Falcon View Drive, $50,000, swim spa

Trent L. and Christina J. Holobaugh, 212 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $374,083, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2288 S.E. Marlette Road, $168,368, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2314 S.E. Marlette Road, $168,368, single-family residence

April 16

Benjamin L. and Lori E. Galbraith, 2312 Herndon Drive, $4,000, tank and two lines

John A. and Sharon J. Crosetto, 188 Ridge Road, Orondo, $390,506, single-family residence

April 19

Robert G. and Joyce M. Hilliard, 2482 Aviation Drive, $10,619, patio cover

April 20

Mary Kay Page, 1441 1st St. S.E., no valuation, decommission oil tank

Roberto C. and Laura L. Dearie, 1744 Riverside Drive, Rock Island, $154,057, accessory storage/shop

Adam Brizendine, 11 Riverside Place, Rock Island, $10,000, demolition of home and detached garage

George A. and Tina J. Musgrove, 3192 Martin Place, $72,590, garage/shop

Charles A. and Michelle Carey, 2858 N. Breckenridge Drive, $479,279, single-family residence

April 21

North Face Properties LLC, 291 Urban Industrial Way Suite A and B, $673,226, tractor and equipment rental facility

Barry Allen Speegle, 104 Hummingbird Road, no valuation, manufactured home demolition

April 22

Bandersnatch LLC, 5875 Nelpar Drive, $1,567,673, pump and motor fabrication facility

Benjamin L. and Lori E. Galbraith, 2312 Herndon Drive, $10,200, deck

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 916 N. Newport Loop, $263,674, single-family residence

April 23

Rick A. and Heidi K. Gauthier, 22 Bundy Place, Orondo, $382,320, single-family residence

April 26

Larry and Sandy Miller, 2902 N. Brysen Drive, $29,202, retaining wall

KTS Development, 4657 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $268,652, single-family residence

April 27

James David Smith, 18 Elk View Drive, Quincy, $54,173, pool house and retaining wall

Richard H. and Elizabeth A. Van Dam, 425 W. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $32,106, deck replacement, patio and golf cart storage

James David Smith, 18 Elk View Drive, $30,000, swimming pool

Steven Wickel, 960 N. Newport Loop, $264,275, single-family residence

April 28

Sperline Living Trust, 1836 4th St. S.E., $25,220, manufactured home with garage and porch

Brian and Lisa Bauer, 2569 Fancher Heights Blvd., $17,436, patio cover

Jeffrey and Loretta Susan Kerr, 170 Mountain Spring Road, Orondo, $123,916, single-family residence

Michael and Corina Tipps, 41 Pilot Rock Road, Coulee City, $317,103, single-family residence

James and Kathy Nosek, 2610 Patriot Way S.E., $671,933, single-family residence

April 29

Sage Homes LLC, 1115 S. Newberry Lane, $158,026, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 1114 S. Newberry Lane, $143,682, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 1106 S. Newberry Lane, $184,279, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 1096 S. Newberry Lane, $166,897, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 1092 S. Newberry Lane, $189,829, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 1084 S. Newberry Lane, $157,988, single-family residence

Casey Dougherty, 25 Evenhus Lane, Rock Island, $456,361, single-family residence

April 30

Kevin R. Kent, 11 N. Gun Club Road, Brewster, $198,316, garage with loft

Jeff Barker, 395 McNeil Canyon Road, Orondo, $159,438, accessory dwelling with garage

