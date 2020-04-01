Chelan County

Feb. 3

Ohme Garden Business Park LLC, 123 Ohme Garden Road, $10,000, office renovations

Feb. 4

Tadeusz and Joy Markow, 9576 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $219,518, single-family residence

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 720 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, $36,372, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Mark R. and Susan A. Braseth, 50 Rutherford Lane, Manson, no valuation, demolition

Cam A. and Susan M. McNeill, 1134 Pershing St., $1,000, two appliances and new gas line

Feb. 5

FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave. Building A, $14,046,284, new multi-family development

FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave. Building B, $1,773,087, new multi-family development

FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave. Building C, $1,773,087, new multi-family development

FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave. Building D, $2,014,237, new multi-family development

FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave. Building E, $1,394,013, new multi-family development

FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave. Building F, $2,198,593, new multi-family development

FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave. Building G, $3,120,180, new multi-family development

William C. And Christine M. Phillips, 2002 North Road, $326,161, single-family residence

Lee Ann Matson, 1601 Maiden Lane Unit C204, $10,000, HVAC replacement

Regan M. and Sterling C. Doyle, 1601 Maiden Lane Unit C203, $10,000, HVAC replacement

Richard E. Dickson, 403 Marilyn Ave., $10,000, HVAC replacement

Pixieann G. Kalcic, 1336 Fairhaven Ave., $10,000, HVAC replacement

Zachary J. Baker and Megan Willis, 314 Sunset Ave., $10,000, HVAC replacement

Feb. 6

Mark A. and Susan R. Hebert, 12184 Allen Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential plumbing

Mark A. and Susan R. Hebert, 12184 Allen Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Community Resource Group, 640 S. Mission St., $314,245, tenant improvement

Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth St., $30,000, cell tower modification

Feb. 7

John and Sallie Sandstrom, 145 Monticello Lane, Manson, $254,844, single-family residence

Bryan G. and Lois A. Friedrich, 3820 Jim Smith Road, $9,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Lopez Design LLC, 20319 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, $27,821, accessory structure

Mark and Sonya Briley, 1453 Okanogan Ave., $47,716, detached shop

Feb. 10

James Curtis McClellan, 2955 Manson Blvd., Manson, $61,920, accessory structure

Eider Properties LLC, 3895 Malaga Ave., Malaga, $107,348, single-family residence

Eider Properties LLC, 3116 Rock St., Malaga, $107,348, single-family residence

Springwater One LLC, 1050 N. Miller St., $350,000, RTU replacement

Springwater Ventures, 1048 Springwater Ave., $296,874, office buildout

Feb. 11

Dawn P. Vyvyan, 11658 River Bend Drive, $4,378, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Cruz Services LLC, 2120 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $7,290, accessory structure

Kurtis L. Wyant, 790 Upper Trails Road, Manson, $80,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Bethlehem Construction Inc., 16055 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $1,408,222, single-family residence

Cruz Services LLC, 5285 Patrick Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical

Barton H. and Sheila E. Clennon, 39 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, wall sign

Midtown Ventures, 37 S. Wenatchee Ave., $7,000, elevator control room alteration

Om Sai Baba LLC, 1640 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, hotel and single-family residence demolition

Emma L. Denney, 425 Orondo Ave., $2,400, residential re-roof

Feb. 12

Habrehab LLC, 124 Summer Breeze Road, $136,162, single-family residence

A Home Doctor Inc., 421 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $209,506, duplex

Real Homes, 73 Rams Lane, $504,182, single-family residence

Feb. 13

One-Way Construction NW Inc., 8300 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $31,711, accessory structure

Keffeler Properties LLC, 210 Willow Point Road, Manson, $85,008, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Brett W. and Hannah E. Schneider, 2775 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, no valuation, mobile home

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 132 Diede Hills Lane, no valuation, pool/spa

Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St. Suite 10, no valuation, wall sign

Richard E. Dickson, 403 Marilyn Ave., $1,200, interior wall alteration for galley window

Feb. 14

Theodore C. Alway, 66 Pflugrath Lane, Peshastin, $31,144, accessory structure

Western Ranch Buildings, LLC, 6011 Goodwin Road, Cashmere, $131,268, new construction

Feb. 18

Gary F. Beck and Fukuko Mitsuhara, 1724 Windsor Court, $10,000, HVAC replacement

Tracy Ponce and Norma Cervantes, 901 Okanogan Ave., $10,000, HVAC replacement

Thomas N. Tyrrell, 1001 Okanogan Ave., $10,000, new skylight and re-roof

Feb. 19

A Home Doctor Inc., 82 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $168,838, single-family residence

Real Homes, 45 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $169,288, single-family residence

Stevan Frederickson, 22731 Brown Road, Leavenworth, $20,286, accessory structure

Ismael M. Tovar et al, 858 ½ Kittitas St., $15,310, interior remodel

Thomas and Cathryn Osgood, 1434 Appleridge St., $24,000, two HVAC units

Feb. 20

Lee P. Duncan, 5579 Big Springs Ranch Road, no valuation, commercial

Feb. 21

Wenatchee Valley Clinic, 820 N. Chelan Ave., $245,000, create new lab in basement

Zufall Investments LLC, 1111 N. Mission St., no valuation, wall sign

John B. Yale, 1126 N. Cleveland Ave., $9,000, residential re-roof

Feb. 25

Axelson Construction LLC, 2106 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, $16,512, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Grette Associates, LLC, 11150 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,000,000, dock

Jessup Home Design, Inc., 243 Juniper Lane, $203,448, accessory dwelling unit

Tadeusz and Joy Markow, 9574 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan $163,484, accessory structure

Michael K. Brunelle, 22555 Alpine Drive, Leavenworth, $61,438, accessory structure

General Dynamics Wireless Services, 2615 Jagla Road, $20,000, addition/alteration

Leavenworth Plumbing, Inc., 25704 Bridle Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential plumbing

City of Wenatchee, 1551 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, free standing sign

Flint and Jamie Hartwig, 108 Island View St., $6,000, cover over existing gazebo

Feb. 26

Chelan County PUD, 201 Mill Road, Manson, $446,080, dock

Collins Construction Company, 415 Totem Pole Road, Manson, $29,412, accessory structure

Berggren’s Backyard Oasis Pool Construction, 593 Hidden Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Corbaley Construction, 10425 Fox Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Myers, Myers & Myers LLC, 149 Easy Way, $41,904, installing storage racks

Barbara Smith, 394 Lars Lane, $8,000, HVAC replacement

Feb. 27

Syndicate Smith LLC, 127 View Ridge Circle, $295,412, single-family residence

Michael R. Tutino II, 7638 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $417,696, single-family residence

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 3564 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $41,731, accessory structure

Corbaley Construction, 40 Fox Hollow Road, Leavenworth, $45,402, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Feb. 28

Christian and Barbara Jensen, 146 Mirabella Drive, Chelan, $472,505, single-family residence

Syndicate Smith LLC, 13390 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $5,500, single-family residence, addition/alteration

Tekni-Plex Inc., 1121 S. Columbia St., $69,166, reroof

John W. Cochran and Mary M. Downey, 102 N. Franklin Ave., $12,248, new basement accessory dwelling unit

Douglas County

Feb. 3

Maryhill Plaza Apartments LLC, 2272 S. Nevada Court, Building I, $105,013, Maryhill clubhouse

Bobby J. Ashbrook, 479 N. Kent Terrace, no valuation, residential demolition

Shane A. and Anika J. Atkins, 225 Turtle Rock Road, $592,455, single-family residence renewal permit

Feb. 4

Brent D. and Kelly M. Allen, 7 Willwood Drive, $35,124, joint use dock

Sayed Shafie Ayar et al, 175 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $216,789, single-family residence

Jerald P. and Ann M. Sargent, 6 Tieton Place, Orondo, $605,194, single-family residence

Feb. 5

Erick Peterson, 6180 Terrace Place, $133,640, heated inground pool

Erick Peterson, 6180 Terrace Place, $12,285, retaining wall

Daniel Gordon and Patricia Lyn O’Neal, 9 Cloud Nine Lane, Orondo, $60,000, residential inground pool

Justin H. and Sarah M. Wilkinson, 2335 N. Baker Ave., $60,000, heated inground pool

Feb. 7

Dale G. and Carol A. Faw, 1087 S. Webb Place, $65,244, detached accessory shop

Miguel and Nereida M. Farias, 2533 N.E. Noble Loop, $11,598, replace and expand existing deck

Bob Ashbrook, 479 N. Kent Terrace, no valuation, demolish manufactured home

Feb. 10

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 245 21st St. N.W., $256,556, single-family residence

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 249 21st St. N.W., $256,556, single-family residence

Feb. 11

DPE Properties LLC, 986 Highline Drive, $7,290, deck rebuild

DMH Properties LLC, 2480 8th St. S.E., $13,689, retaining wall

Feb. 12

Richard B. and Andre F. Peters, 11 Willwood Drive, $11,018, dock replacement

Daniel Givan, 216 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $39,763, joint use dock

Casey and Lisa Dougherty, 25 Evenhus Lane, Rock Island, $82,840, steel frame residential garage

Feb. 19

Peter F. and Lindre M. Brant, 62 Orchard Drive, Orondo, $42,920, swimming pool

Element Homes LLC, 2524 Vasi Court, $250,713, single-family residence

Feb. 20

Alex and Mikenna Scott, 6673 Keane Grade Road, Rock Island, $348,128, single-family residence

Michael Martinson, 1525 5th St. N.E., no valuation, plumbing permit

Don Seabrook, 270 12th Place, no valuation, plumbing permit

Feb. 21

Timothy Bennett, 100 E. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $261,783, single-family residence

Peter and Tatyana Kobzar, 453 S. Mason Ave., $253,253, single-family residence

Feb. 25

Scott M. Kane, 18 Lindwood St. N.E., $5,000, reroof and sheathing

Lance Joseph Merz, 903 Highline Drive, $7,000, restroom plumbing change

Simon Street Building LLC, 300 Simon St., $6,240, tenant improvements

Feb. 26

Mary Williamson, 291 N. Iowa Ave., $500, bathroom addition

Feb. 27

Brian and Lorna Worley, 1850 1st St. S.E., $196,519, single-family residence

Feb. 28

Corey and Lindsay Kane, 713 S. Perry Ave., $331,778, single-family residence

Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., no valuation, monument sign

Liquor Before Law LLC, 630 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, wall sign for Brangwin & Bratton PLLC