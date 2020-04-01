Chelan County
Feb. 3
Ohme Garden Business Park LLC, 123 Ohme Garden Road, $10,000, office renovations
Feb. 4
Tadeusz and Joy Markow, 9576 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $219,518, single-family residence
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 720 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, $36,372, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Mark R. and Susan A. Braseth, 50 Rutherford Lane, Manson, no valuation, demolition
Cam A. and Susan M. McNeill, 1134 Pershing St., $1,000, two appliances and new gas line
Feb. 5
FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave. Building A, $14,046,284, new multi-family development
FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave. Building B, $1,773,087, new multi-family development
FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave. Building C, $1,773,087, new multi-family development
FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave. Building D, $2,014,237, new multi-family development
FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave. Building E, $1,394,013, new multi-family development
FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave. Building F, $2,198,593, new multi-family development
FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave. Building G, $3,120,180, new multi-family development
William C. And Christine M. Phillips, 2002 North Road, $326,161, single-family residence
Lee Ann Matson, 1601 Maiden Lane Unit C204, $10,000, HVAC replacement
Regan M. and Sterling C. Doyle, 1601 Maiden Lane Unit C203, $10,000, HVAC replacement
Richard E. Dickson, 403 Marilyn Ave., $10,000, HVAC replacement
Pixieann G. Kalcic, 1336 Fairhaven Ave., $10,000, HVAC replacement
Zachary J. Baker and Megan Willis, 314 Sunset Ave., $10,000, HVAC replacement
Feb. 6
Mark A. and Susan R. Hebert, 12184 Allen Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential plumbing
Mark A. and Susan R. Hebert, 12184 Allen Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Community Resource Group, 640 S. Mission St., $314,245, tenant improvement
Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth St., $30,000, cell tower modification
Feb. 7
John and Sallie Sandstrom, 145 Monticello Lane, Manson, $254,844, single-family residence
Bryan G. and Lois A. Friedrich, 3820 Jim Smith Road, $9,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Lopez Design LLC, 20319 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, $27,821, accessory structure
Mark and Sonya Briley, 1453 Okanogan Ave., $47,716, detached shop
Feb. 10
James Curtis McClellan, 2955 Manson Blvd., Manson, $61,920, accessory structure
Eider Properties LLC, 3895 Malaga Ave., Malaga, $107,348, single-family residence
Eider Properties LLC, 3116 Rock St., Malaga, $107,348, single-family residence
Springwater One LLC, 1050 N. Miller St., $350,000, RTU replacement
Springwater Ventures, 1048 Springwater Ave., $296,874, office buildout
Feb. 11
Dawn P. Vyvyan, 11658 River Bend Drive, $4,378, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Cruz Services LLC, 2120 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $7,290, accessory structure
Kurtis L. Wyant, 790 Upper Trails Road, Manson, $80,000, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Bethlehem Construction Inc., 16055 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $1,408,222, single-family residence
Cruz Services LLC, 5285 Patrick Lane, Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical
Barton H. and Sheila E. Clennon, 39 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, wall sign
Midtown Ventures, 37 S. Wenatchee Ave., $7,000, elevator control room alteration
Om Sai Baba LLC, 1640 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, hotel and single-family residence demolition
Emma L. Denney, 425 Orondo Ave., $2,400, residential re-roof
Feb. 12
Habrehab LLC, 124 Summer Breeze Road, $136,162, single-family residence
A Home Doctor Inc., 421 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $209,506, duplex
Real Homes, 73 Rams Lane, $504,182, single-family residence
Feb. 13
One-Way Construction NW Inc., 8300 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $31,711, accessory structure
Keffeler Properties LLC, 210 Willow Point Road, Manson, $85,008, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Brett W. and Hannah E. Schneider, 2775 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, no valuation, mobile home
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 132 Diede Hills Lane, no valuation, pool/spa
Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St. Suite 10, no valuation, wall sign
Richard E. Dickson, 403 Marilyn Ave., $1,200, interior wall alteration for galley window
Feb. 14
Theodore C. Alway, 66 Pflugrath Lane, Peshastin, $31,144, accessory structure
Western Ranch Buildings, LLC, 6011 Goodwin Road, Cashmere, $131,268, new construction
Feb. 18
Gary F. Beck and Fukuko Mitsuhara, 1724 Windsor Court, $10,000, HVAC replacement
Tracy Ponce and Norma Cervantes, 901 Okanogan Ave., $10,000, HVAC replacement
Thomas N. Tyrrell, 1001 Okanogan Ave., $10,000, new skylight and re-roof
Feb. 19
A Home Doctor Inc., 82 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $168,838, single-family residence
Real Homes, 45 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $169,288, single-family residence
Stevan Frederickson, 22731 Brown Road, Leavenworth, $20,286, accessory structure
Ismael M. Tovar et al, 858 ½ Kittitas St., $15,310, interior remodel
Thomas and Cathryn Osgood, 1434 Appleridge St., $24,000, two HVAC units
Feb. 20
Lee P. Duncan, 5579 Big Springs Ranch Road, no valuation, commercial
Feb. 21
Wenatchee Valley Clinic, 820 N. Chelan Ave., $245,000, create new lab in basement
Zufall Investments LLC, 1111 N. Mission St., no valuation, wall sign
John B. Yale, 1126 N. Cleveland Ave., $9,000, residential re-roof
Feb. 25
Axelson Construction LLC, 2106 Chiwawa Loop Road, Leavenworth, $16,512, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Grette Associates, LLC, 11150 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,000,000, dock
Jessup Home Design, Inc., 243 Juniper Lane, $203,448, accessory dwelling unit
Tadeusz and Joy Markow, 9574 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan $163,484, accessory structure
Michael K. Brunelle, 22555 Alpine Drive, Leavenworth, $61,438, accessory structure
General Dynamics Wireless Services, 2615 Jagla Road, $20,000, addition/alteration
Leavenworth Plumbing, Inc., 25704 Bridle Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential plumbing
City of Wenatchee, 1551 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, free standing sign
Flint and Jamie Hartwig, 108 Island View St., $6,000, cover over existing gazebo
Feb. 26
Chelan County PUD, 201 Mill Road, Manson, $446,080, dock
Collins Construction Company, 415 Totem Pole Road, Manson, $29,412, accessory structure
Berggren’s Backyard Oasis Pool Construction, 593 Hidden Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Corbaley Construction, 10425 Fox Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Myers, Myers & Myers LLC, 149 Easy Way, $41,904, installing storage racks
Barbara Smith, 394 Lars Lane, $8,000, HVAC replacement
Feb. 27
Syndicate Smith LLC, 127 View Ridge Circle, $295,412, single-family residence
Michael R. Tutino II, 7638 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $417,696, single-family residence
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 3564 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $41,731, accessory structure
Corbaley Construction, 40 Fox Hollow Road, Leavenworth, $45,402, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Feb. 28
Christian and Barbara Jensen, 146 Mirabella Drive, Chelan, $472,505, single-family residence
Syndicate Smith LLC, 13390 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $5,500, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Tekni-Plex Inc., 1121 S. Columbia St., $69,166, reroof
John W. Cochran and Mary M. Downey, 102 N. Franklin Ave., $12,248, new basement accessory dwelling unit
Douglas County
Feb. 3
Maryhill Plaza Apartments LLC, 2272 S. Nevada Court, Building I, $105,013, Maryhill clubhouse
Bobby J. Ashbrook, 479 N. Kent Terrace, no valuation, residential demolition
Shane A. and Anika J. Atkins, 225 Turtle Rock Road, $592,455, single-family residence renewal permit
Feb. 4
Brent D. and Kelly M. Allen, 7 Willwood Drive, $35,124, joint use dock
Sayed Shafie Ayar et al, 175 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $216,789, single-family residence
Jerald P. and Ann M. Sargent, 6 Tieton Place, Orondo, $605,194, single-family residence
Feb. 5
Erick Peterson, 6180 Terrace Place, $133,640, heated inground pool
Erick Peterson, 6180 Terrace Place, $12,285, retaining wall
Daniel Gordon and Patricia Lyn O’Neal, 9 Cloud Nine Lane, Orondo, $60,000, residential inground pool
Justin H. and Sarah M. Wilkinson, 2335 N. Baker Ave., $60,000, heated inground pool
Feb. 7
Dale G. and Carol A. Faw, 1087 S. Webb Place, $65,244, detached accessory shop
Miguel and Nereida M. Farias, 2533 N.E. Noble Loop, $11,598, replace and expand existing deck
Bob Ashbrook, 479 N. Kent Terrace, no valuation, demolish manufactured home
Feb. 10
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 245 21st St. N.W., $256,556, single-family residence
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 249 21st St. N.W., $256,556, single-family residence
Feb. 11
DPE Properties LLC, 986 Highline Drive, $7,290, deck rebuild
DMH Properties LLC, 2480 8th St. S.E., $13,689, retaining wall
Feb. 12
Richard B. and Andre F. Peters, 11 Willwood Drive, $11,018, dock replacement
Daniel Givan, 216 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $39,763, joint use dock
Casey and Lisa Dougherty, 25 Evenhus Lane, Rock Island, $82,840, steel frame residential garage
Feb. 19
Peter F. and Lindre M. Brant, 62 Orchard Drive, Orondo, $42,920, swimming pool
Element Homes LLC, 2524 Vasi Court, $250,713, single-family residence
Feb. 20
Alex and Mikenna Scott, 6673 Keane Grade Road, Rock Island, $348,128, single-family residence
Michael Martinson, 1525 5th St. N.E., no valuation, plumbing permit
Don Seabrook, 270 12th Place, no valuation, plumbing permit
Feb. 21
Timothy Bennett, 100 E. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $261,783, single-family residence
Peter and Tatyana Kobzar, 453 S. Mason Ave., $253,253, single-family residence
Feb. 25
Scott M. Kane, 18 Lindwood St. N.E., $5,000, reroof and sheathing
Lance Joseph Merz, 903 Highline Drive, $7,000, restroom plumbing change
Simon Street Building LLC, 300 Simon St., $6,240, tenant improvements
Feb. 26
Mary Williamson, 291 N. Iowa Ave., $500, bathroom addition
Feb. 27
Brian and Lorna Worley, 1850 1st St. S.E., $196,519, single-family residence
Feb. 28
Corey and Lindsay Kane, 713 S. Perry Ave., $331,778, single-family residence
Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., no valuation, monument sign
Liquor Before Law LLC, 630 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, wall sign for Brangwin & Bratton PLLC