City of Wenatchee
May 3
Berry Construction, 29 Dana St., no valuation, demolition
May 5
G. L. White Construction Inc., 108-110 N. Wenatchee Ave., $37,000, addition/alteration
Hugh C. Carr, 1020 Joni Lane, $6,000, addition/alteration
Bear Signs & Graphics, 1311 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign
Dick's Heating & A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 427 Orondo Ave., $8,250, mechanical
May 6
Forte Architects Inc., 118 N. Wenatchee Ave., $75,000, tenant improvement
May 7
Eric and Jennifer Christensen, 2027 No. 2 Canyon Road, $54,600, pool
Crown Castle on Behalf of Dish Wireless LLC, 2055 Duncan Road, $30,000, communication tower
May 10
Chim Chimney Fireplace & Spa, 1214 Jefferson St., $50,000, pool
May 11
Roberts Construction LLC, 1011 Racine Springs Drive, $211,755, single-family residence
Roberts Construction LLC, 1006 Racine Springs Drive, $254,319, single-family residence
May 12
Lawrence W. Nicholas, 337 Methow St., $22,600, addition/alteration
Lopez Design, 29 Dana St., $113,315, addition/alteration
May 13
Devin R. Gooch, 1806 Valleyvue Road, $288,274, single-family residence
May 14
Dick's Heating & A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1020 First St., $9,850, mechanical
May 17
Mark Morris, 303 N. Garfield Ave., no valuation, plumbing
Center Investments Inc., 212 Fifth St., Suite 9, $30,000, tenant improvement
Ronald L. Gault, 412 S. Wilson St., $10,000, addition/alteration
Louis D. and Shelli J. Schlotfeldt, 2259 Ashley Brooke, $28,857, addition/alteration
Ismael M. Tovar et al, 858 1/2 Kittitas St., no valuation, demolition
May 18
Saw and Hammer Construction LLC, 519 Crawford Ave., $51,164, garage
Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1424 N Wenatchee Ave $8,950, mechanical
Lina F. Reyes, 1008 S. Chelan Ave., no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Construction Solutions USA LLC, 1300 N. Miller St., no valuation, demolition
May 19
Titan Roofing CW, LLC, 329 Fuller St., $6,000, reroof
May 20
DJML LLC, 1710 Springwater Ave., no valuation, demolition
May 21
Primitivo Ignacio et al, 920 Monroe St., $2,354, addition/alteration
May 24
Toribio Rodriguez, 1006 Methow St., no valuation, miscellaneous
May 25
Complete Design Inc., 928 Millerdale Heights Drive, $284,328, single-family residence
Debra J. Linn, 1814 Mulberry Lane, $48,385, garage
Rimmer & Roeter Construction, 3715 Highway 97A, $61,985, mechanical
BT Buildingworks LLC, 2017 Center Court Drive, $42,176, addition/alteration
May 27
VK Powell Construction LLC, 820 N. Chelan Ave., $300,000, tenant improvement
Steel Structures America, Inc., 1116 Cherry St., $39,231, garage
Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1232 Gossman Lane, $9,150, mechanical
Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1001 Cornell Ave., $10,550, mechanical
May 28
Kevin & Joan L. Rimes, 332 Whitebirch Place, $2,094,093, miscellaneous
Chelan County
May 3
McCue Construction, 289 Burch Hollow Lane LLC, no valuation, pool/spa
Ras Construction Inc., 126 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Mccue Construction LLC, 2960 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Wagner Family Revocable Trust c/o Michael and Margaret Trustees, 923 First St., no valuation, pool/spa
Timberwood Construction Inc., 6370 Flowery Divide Road, Cashmere, no valuation, residential
May 4
McCue Construction LLC, 418 State Route 150, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
May 5
David and Marcia Flake, 36 Campione Lane, Manson, $60,000, dock
May 6
Micheal H. and Suzanne M. Bracher, 3638 School St., $346,037, single-family residence
Caris Sell Homes Inc., 962 Matthews Road, $46,368, accessory structure
Patrick R. Ryan, 2740 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $60,000, single-family residence addition/alteration
France & Co, 15263 N. Shore Drive #A, Leavenworth, $30,000, addition/alteration
Rodney R. & Vicki J. Sigvartson, 2884 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $1,800, accessory structure
Syndicate Smith LLC, 4905 Butler Road, no valuation, modification
Michelle Hatch, 16675 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential
Dave and Darlene Sowers et al, 22127 Appaloosa Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential
Charles and Jackie Wotipka, 2478 Salal Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential
May 7
Louisa Case, 337 Boetzkes Ave., no valuation, mobile home
Louisa Case, 337 Boetzkes Ave., $24,923, accessory structure
PBW Architects, 13562 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $9,000, accessory structure
May 10
Jon E. Torrence, 6108 Turkey Shoot Road, Cashmere, $74,768, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Kathryn A. Branch and Matthew C. Gannaway, 25 Ustah St., Manson, $52,352, single-family residence addition/alteration
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool, 7375 Navarre Drive, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Lopez Design LLC, 22672 Alpine Drive, Leavenworth, $645,329, single-family residence
May 11
Northwest Handling Systems Inc., 1476 Rock Island Dam Road, Building C19, Rock Island, $45,166, addition/alteration
Steel Structures America Inc., 3410 Wapato Lake Road #C, Manson, $146,742, new
Lopez Design LLC, 1604 Walnut Place, $125,418, accessory structure
Serious Fun Studio, 294 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, 415,100, single-family residence
Richard J. and Laura J. Bingle, 68 Misty Meadow Lane, Leavenworth, $18,248, single-family residence addition/alteration
May 12
David and Marcia Flake, 36 Campione Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Marc Flack, 16916 Brown Road, Leavenworth, $274,218, single-family residence
Bradley D. Nelson, 41 Kokanee Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Grette Associates LLC, 22636 Alpine Drive, Leavenworth, $60,000, dock
May 13
Martin D. and Susan K. Fox, 56 Firwood Lane, Manson, $652,371, single-family residence
Halme Builders Inc., 375 Azwell Road, Chelan, $120,000, new commercial structure
May 14
Lopez Design LLC, 1859 Little Butte Ranch Road, Chelan, $492,146, single-family residence
Alison Miller Architect LLC, 54 Cross Creek Lane, Leavenworth, $158,194, single-family residence addition/alteration
Graybeal Signs Inc., 155 State Route 150, Manson, no valuation, sign
May 17
Mark Stansfield, 10759 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth $396,449, single-family residence
Mark Stansfield, 10757 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth $247,445, accessory dwelling unit
Joseph P. and Brandy E. Nicolas, 70 Trestle View Lane, Cashmere, $661,552, single-family residence
Larry E. Hibbard, 18625 Beaver Valley Road, Leavenworth, $222,566, accessory structure
Westgard LLC, 11375 Highway 2, Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition
May 18
Stefan Swoboda, 12708 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $30,000, addition/alteration
May 19
Lopez Design LLC, 1409 Pitcher Canyon Road, $444,639, single-family residence
Anna L. and Ian A. Mantyla, 16899 Fir Drive, Leavenworth, $192,606, single-family residence addition/alteration
May 20
Gann Construction LLC, 862 Autumn Crest Drive, $507,389, single-family residence
H&B Harvey Family LLC, 85 Grammas Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home
May 21
Alexander and Alison Allen et al, 12479 Bretz Road, Leavenworth, $241,316, accessory dwelling unit
Mulhall Design & Consulting, 78 Wilcox Lane, Plain, $392,339, single-family residence
Joseph J. and Gretta Davis, 892 Lower Sunnyslope Road, no valuation, residential
May 24
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 18595 Karl Road, Leavenworth, $17,388, accessory structure
May 25
Stephenson Design Collective, 1370 Cottontail Lane, Chelan, $440,945, single-family residence
Stephenson Design Collective, 1370 Cottontail Lane, Chelan, $51,826, accessory structure
May 26
Mirau Investments LLC, 7550 Highway 97, Peshastin, no valuation, sign
Cowell Custom Design & Construction LLC, 228 Bandera Way, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Cowell Custom Design & Construction LLC, 228 Bandera Way, Chelan, $40,000, accessory structure
May 27
Land Liaison LLC, 72 Capri Road, Manson, $379,020, single-family residence
Lake Chelan Yacht Club, 12245 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, #6, $35,896, accessory structure addition/alteration
Syndicate Smith LLC, 22684 Alpine Drive, Leavenworth, $14,769, single-family residence addition/alteration
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 259 Corrigan Road, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
Jacob Andersen, 138 Coles View Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
May 28
Syndicate Smith LLC, 12022 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $239,792, single-family residence
Syndicate Smith LLC, 12020 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $133,418, accessory structure
Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 100 Grandview Lane, Chelan, $600,910, single-family residence
Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 100 Grandview Lane, Chelan, $49,459, accessory structure
Martin & Martina Machacek, 12574 Shore St., Leavenworth, $4,615, single-family residence addition/alteration
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 17065 River Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 96 Division St., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 5465 Binder Road, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
City of East Wenatchee
May 4
Thuylinh Le, 209 Standerfer St., Icicle River Company LLC, $ 9,331, 2 wall signs
May 11
Robert Graham, 287 N. James Ave., Anytime Restoration LLC, $ 22,543, fire damage restoration
Rey Pulido, 145 13th St., $ 5,000.00, redoing deck
May 18
McDonald’s Real Estate Co., 201 Valley Mall Parkway Suite 1, $62,250, remodel
May 24
Third Street Mini Storage LLC, 3rd St., Graybeal Signs, $60,570.49, sign
May 25
Ronald Griffin, J Walker Construction LLC, 540 19th Street N.E., $68,900, pool
KRH LLC, Graybeal Signs, 505 A Grant Road, $330, sign
50 14th St. LLC, C & C Investment Properties LLC, 50 14th St. N.E., $1,681,921, Complex B 10 units
Country Inn Restaurant, Jeff Linterman, 620 Valley Mall Parkway, $6,480, outdoor sitting area, fencing, BBQ cookout area, purgula, décor
May 26
Brittany Washburn, 287 N. Iowa Ave., $7,608, remodel building for home occupation — add water, sewage and electric
Douglas County
May 3
David & Sheryl Hunter, 13399 WA-17, Bridgeport, $11,000, garage
May 4
Element Homes LLC, 11 E. Shore Court, Orondo, $266,799, single-family residence
Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County, 173 Chief Joseph Substation Road, Chelan, $76,000, utility work
Darrin J. and Molly M. Nelson, 325 S. Partridge Lane, $278,219, single-family residence
May 5
Thomas D. Laughery and Sharon Ann Greenside, 106 Banks Lake View Road, Coulee City, $89,597, accessory structure
Sage Homes LLC, 1109 S. Newberry Lane, $166,897, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1101 S Newberry Lane, $158,026, single-family residence
Jeffrey and Kellie Jorgensen, 145 Lakeview Ave., Orondo, $286,448, single-family residence
B.T.O Construction, 11 Bailey Way, Brewster, $74,362, no valuation, addition
May 10
Hal and Michelle Signett, 3180 2nd St. SE., $22,581, remodel
Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County, 13226 Highway 2, $80,188, retaining wall
May 11
Scott and Daneen Sturgeon, 151 Ridge Road, Kingston, $374,781, single-family residence
Scott and Daneen Sturgeon, 163 Ridge Road, Kingston, $53,998, garage
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 916 N. Newport Loop, $41,291, garage
May 12
Patrick N. and Emily C. K. Mclean, 532 33rd St N.W., $51,000, pool
Sage Homes LLC, 1086 S. New Oak Lane, $184,105, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1090 S. New Oak Lane $166,723, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1098 S. New Oak Lane, $190,353, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1104 S. New Oak Lane, $190,353, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1087 S. Newberry Lane, $167,769, single-family residence
May 13
Ne Balaji and Jennifer Newton Laxmanan, 536 23rd St., $725,704, single-family residence
Lilly Property Management LLC, 185 Dezellem Hill Road, Brewster, $187,604, single-family residence
Miguel P. and Naborina Cruz, 21315 Highway 97, Orondo, $21,264, accessory structure
Michael K. and Vickie M. Short, 3978 N.E. Blueridge Drive, $35,329, remodel
May 14
Sage Homes LLC, 1110 S. New Oak Lane, $166,897, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1091 S. Newberry Lane, $190,353, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 1093 S. New Oak Lane, $157,373, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2328 SE. Marlette Road, $166,897, single-family residence
May 17
Jason and Stacey Holeman, 3074 N. Breckenridge Drive, $501,936, single-family residence
Jason and Stacey Holeman, 3074 N. Breckenridge Drive $26,508, retaining wall
Jack J. and Jodi R. Nebel, 2500 N.W. Boston Ave., $10,256, retaining wall
May 19
Aldon Clifford Pagio, 88 Cliff Edge Road, Waterville, $19,853, accessory structure
Microsoft Corporation, 875-A Urban Industrial Way Suite #101-102, Redmond, $38,863,660, commercial structure
Melissa Turtel and Christopher Drynan, 6827 Montgomery Springs Road, Rock Island, $36,000, remodel
May 20
Sage Homes LLC, 2322 SE. Marlette Road, Malaga, $166,758, single-family residence
May 21
Thomas E. and Karen Aumell, 2620 2nd St. S.E., $62,220, accessory structure
R. David and Tracie Manning, 2168 10th St N.E., $32,819, accessory structure
May 24
Trustin S. and Lindsey A. Litzenberg, 3822 Sunset Highway, $60,656, addition
May 25
Greg and Tammy Opheim, 30 Cydnee Place, Kent, $83,000, pool
Clifford Nystrom, 996 S. Webb Place, $40,000, accessory structure
May 26
Ron McDonell and Lorie Tibbetts, 209 Ridge Road, Orondo, $26,452, accessory structure
May 27
Ross and Jenny Workman, 36 Wild Turkey Road, $49,704, carport
Dennis K. and Linda J. Johns, 2601 Gun Club Road, $72,050, pool
May 28
Microsoft Corporation, Brien Waldron, 875 Urban Industrial Way, $8,000, sign