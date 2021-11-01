Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.
City of Wenatchee
Sept. 1
Kellogg Valley North Properties LLC, Columbia Bells LLC, 1300 N. Miller St., $550,000, tenant improvement for Taco Bell, interior and exterior remodel, signs, ADA upgrade
John R. Bailey, 1303 Princeton Ave., no valuation, reroofing
Sept. 2
Kellogg Valley North Properties LLC, Professional Quality Roofing LLC, 1300 N. Miller St., $29,200, reroof for Taco Bell
City of Wenatchee, Hellbent Brewing LLC, 7 N. Worthen St., no value listed for concrete floor removal
Sept. 3
Scott and Haley Simmons, Patriot Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1921 Hideaway Place, $12,000, mechanical
Stanley and Carol Liebing, Patriot Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1344 Oak St., $10,300, mechanical
Sept. 7
Sienna 41 LLC, Acme Homes LLC, 10 new single-family houses in 100 block of Sienna Road, valued from $263,502 to $304,328.
Mooney Building LLC, 19 N. Wenatchee Ave., $150,000, tenant improvement
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, DOH Associates PS, 285 Technology Center Way Suite 101, no valuation, demolition and restoration of suite
Sept. 8
FNWD Deer Haven LLC, Epic Construction Management, 1705 Stella Ave., no valuation, demolition of house
John F. Bayne et al, Mouw Glenn, 1818 No. 2 Canyon Road, no valuation, elevation certificate
Sept. 9
Kellogg Valley North Properties LLC, Philip Koumvakalis, 1380 N. Miller St., $10,000, wall-mounted rack system at Burlington Stores
Eduardo and Marilu Muniz, E & S Home Builders LLC, 502 Ramona Ave., $13,000, patio
Sept. 10
James M. and Joy R. Vanassche, Vanassche Inc., 2026 Broadhurst Place, $604,705, single-family residence
LocalTel Federal Building LLC, Forte Architects Inc., 301 Yakima St., $840,000, loading dock enclosure
Central Washington Health Services Assox., VK Powell Construction LLC, 1201 S. Miller St., $6,200,000, tenant improvement, conversion of ICU to PACU
Sept. 13
Burke Apartments LLC, 119 Okanogan Ave., $2,500, HVAC inspection, elevator door
Sept. 14
Gesa Credit Union, The Sign Post, Graybeal Signs, 1005 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, electronic messaging center installation
Sept. 15
Wade Pellatt, Widener Construction LLC, 2067 Maiden Lane, no valuation, addition/alteration
Ken and Jeanell Climer, Patriot Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1119 Washington St., $10,000, mechanical
Gregory Larsen, Patriot Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1419 Dogwood Lane, $13,000, mechanical
TCB Partnership, Granger Carmen, 1112 N. Wenatchee Ave., $8,500, tenant improvement at Buzz Inn Steakhouse
Matthew Huston and Kelsey Schrempp, Patriot Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1816 Castlerock Ave., $10,000, mechanical
Timothy Lamb, Patriot Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 609 Marian Ave., $10,000, mechanical
Jonathan Clark et al, Great Northern Plumbing Service, 1726 Springwater Ave., no valuation, plumbing
Sept. 16
Ashley Betancourt et al, Western Ranch Buildings, 1310 Millerdale Ave., $25,108, garage
Sept. 20
City of Wenatchee, 1410 S. Mission St., $2,700,000, new restrooms, stage, picnic structures at Lincoln Park
David J. Dorsey, Dick's Heating & A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 1517 First St., $8,250, mechanical
Beth Stipe, 1208 Madison St., $15,000, addition/alteration
Santa Cruz Farms LLC, 515 S. Mission St., no valuation, demolition interior walls
Alejandra Rodriguez, 338 Roosevelt Ave., no valuation, reroof
Sept. 21
FNWD Deer Haven LLC, Graybeal Signs, 1705 Stella Ave., no valuation, sign for apartments
John D. and Shelley A. Lisk, Risen Construction LLC, 1225 Ormiston St., $10,000, deck rebuild
Arlene Trotter, Alpine Roofing, 530 Highland Drive, no valuation, reroof
Sept. 22
GBS Holdings East LLC, Selland Construction Inc., 1285 S. Wenatchee Ave., $5,000, new flagpole
Howard and Luella Syria Trustees, Bollinger Custom Home Builders, 1323 and 1327 Fifth St., no valuation, demolition
Phoebe D. St. Dennis, Greystone Exteriors, 414 S. Chelan Ave., no valuation, reroof
Sept. 23
Seth Murray, Patriot Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 522 Kittitas St., $15,000, mechanical
Sept. 24
Hub and Spoke Holdings LLC, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., $20,000, tenant improvement at Mercantile
Sept. 27
Alan C. Smith, Prestigious Patios LLC, 620 Meadows Drive, $99,000, pool
Sept. 30
YWCA, 212 First St., no valuation, demolition of shed
Chelan County
Sept. 2
Stefan Swoboda, 18549 Hazel St., Leavenworth, $205,968, additional dwelling unit
Keith W. and Lisa J. Goehner, 6391 Goehner Road, Cashmere, $28,205, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Trevor H. Morse, 2221 Sleepy Hollow Road, $52,232, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Sparks Construction LLC, 4259 Jim Smith Road, $127,174, accessory structure
Sept. 3
Larrie L. and Georgea L. Dovich, 2775 Debord Drive, $264,471, single-family residence
Dan Samson and Charmaine Hechanova, Lopez Design LLC, Twin Peaks Construction, 177 Mad River Road, Entiat, $289,724, single-family residence
Douglas and Tracey Hepner, One-Way Construction NW Inc., 157 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $702,100, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Joseph M. Harris, Zervas Architects, 244 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan $1,373,101, single-family residence
Sunitsch Canyon LLC, Borealis Builders LLC, 11880 Sunitsch Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $238,657, single-family residence
Sunitsch Canyon LLC, Borealis Builders LLC, 11876 Sunitsch Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $137,022, single-family residence
Grindstone Properties LLC, Bartanen Construction, 10225 County Shop Road #A-H, Leavenworth, $406,836, new commercial structure
Sept. 7
Wessman Construction LLC, Lopez Design LLC, 127 Elizabeth Court, $611,834, single-family residence
Andrew and Virginia Read, Nash and Associates Architects, 24 Mela Lane, Manson, $495,030, single-family residence
Kathleen Wolf and Philip Blumhagen, Stefan Swoboda, 19948 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $728,477, single-family residence
A Home Doctor Inc., Real Homes, 320 Margaux Loop, $295,418, single-family residence
A Home Doctor Inc., Real Homes, 52 Truest Lane, $231,826, single-family residence
Jeffrey S. Pierce, Modform LLC, 4100 Jim Smith Road, $357,983, single-family residence
Kathleen R. Clementson, DD Enterprises LLC, Craftncast LLC, 56 S.R. 150, no valuation, sign
Sept. 8
Brad and Lisa Wahlberg, 327 Hidden Lane, $701,156, single-family residence
Eider Construction LLC, Forte Architects Inc., 378 Sabio Way, Chelan, $528,252, single-family residence
Erik L. and Catherine E. Torset, 661 Cooper Gulch Road, Chelan, $381,654, single-family residence
Samuel and Colleen Crossett, BT Buildingworks LLC, 457 Connery Road, $222,313, additional dwelling unit
Michael and Monica Rucker, JWS Designs, Inc., 93 Parkhill Drive, Manson, $529,401, single-family residence
Thomas and Cindy Kahler Co-trustees, Lopez Design LLC, 9347 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $580,902, single-family residence
Greer and Jana Smith, Complete Design, 93 Driftwood Lane, $31,500, pool/spa
Sage Homes LLC, six new single-family houses in the 100 block of Emma Drive, value ranging from $269,447 to $284,580
Keely Reinhard et al, Prestigious Patios LLC, 725 Rosemary Court, Chelan Falls, no valuation, pool/spa
Pete Hedman, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 5266 Squilchuck Road, $222,884, single-family residence
Rodney L. and Gail K. Lapasin, 313 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $20,000, accessory structure
Sept. 9
Christopher and Theresa Platz, BT Buildingworks LLC, 2509 Kinnikinnick Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $338,389, single-family residence
Mark and Debbie Ossewaarde, Complete Design, 40 Sackett Glen Lane, Chelan, $66,664, accessory structure
Sept. 10
Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 149 Milan Drive, Manson, $503,018, single-family residence
William C. and Tara M. Miller, 350 Highpoint Lane, Chelan, $520,136 for single-family residence and $59,075 for accessory structure
Jerry R. Bowers and Cynthia M. Davis Bowers, Wessman Construction LLC, 5205 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $23,504, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Sept. 13
Rocky and Cheryl Yunge, Axelson Construction LLC, 2549 Sumac Lane #B, Leavenworth, $208,390, additional dwelling unit
Michael Wheat, 937 River Rock Lane, Chelan Falls, 125,302, additional dwelling unit
Jason Roberts, Borealis Builders LLC, 167 Big Jim Lane, Plain, $340,298, single-family residence
Chelan County PUD, 7512 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $45,942, addition/alteration
William and Kathleen Lilleness, Mulhall Construction Inc., 271 Reserve Lane, Mason, $899,007 for single-family residence, and $218,210 for additional dwelling unit
Steven and Cathy Hilde, K & L Homes LLC, 199 Milan Drive, Manson, $412,206, single-family residence
Sept. 14
Stuart and Jenee Hughes, JWS Designs Inc., 1294 Mowery Road, Chelan, $245,482, additional dwelling unit
Jason Gaul, Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 9889 Highway 97A, Entiat, no valuation, pool/spa
Christopher and Laura Sires, Otis Childers Construction, 128 Sires Lane, Leavenworth, $197,673, additional dwelling unit
Pascale and Joseph Boukhalil et al, A Plus Construction LLC, 89 Ascend Lane, Chelan, no valuation, mobile home
Pascale and Joseph Boukhalil et al, A Plus Construction LLC, 93 Ascend Lane, Chelan, no valuation, additional dwelling unit
Carrisa and James Blair, Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 181 Burch View Lane, Wenatchee, no valuation, pool/spa
Paul E. Smith, 24395 Highway 97, Chelan, $46,152, accessory structure
Christopher A. and Lynda D. Kennedy, Rocky Butte Construction LLC, 210 Bandera Way, Chelan, $11,794, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Terrie Lynn and Cara Christine Scenard, Rayfield Brothers Excavating Inc., 12825 Bayne Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, demolition
Sept. 15
Timberwood Homes LLC, 301 Burch Hollow Lane, $508,620, single-family residence
Floyd J. Jr. and Martha R. Erickson, 8396 Taber Road, Cashmere, $410,806, single-family residence
Floyd J. Jr. and Martha R. Erickson, 8400 Taber Road, Cashmere, no valuation, accessory structure
Sept. 16
Lindell Family Investments LLC, Lopez Design LLC, 13052 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $237,869, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Justin and Malea Pulliam, Construction Consulting LLC, 4005 Stiss Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $185,907, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Kathleen Judd and Colleen Kennedy, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 10563 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $289,146, single-family residence
Michael and Cassandra Kerr, Annex Design Services LLC, 13536 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $167,304, single-family residence
Michael and Monica Rucker, Steel Structures America Inc., 2408 S.R. 150, $94,765, accessory structure
Diede Holdings LLC, Greenleaf Earthwork-Maint Inc., 174 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $49,680, accessory structure
Dr. Grant R. Lohse and Dr. Liza K. Partlow, McDonald Building LLC, 8 Washut Lane, Manson, $168,219, accessory structure
Sept. 17
Tyler and Gina Long, BT Buildingworks LLC, 120 Towhee Lane, Peshastin, $125,378, single-family residence
Kalpana Narayanaswamy, Homes by JJ, 2599 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $246,663, single-family residence
Walker Family Holdings, Knutson General Contracting LLC, 38 Hurds River Ranch Lane Building B, Malaga, $300,000, new commercial structure
Scott and Alicia Volyn, 109 E. Mountain Brook Lane, $36,716, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Matthew Axelson, Mulhall Design and Consulting, 22729 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Lake Wentchee, $34,460, accessory structure
Sept. 20
Humberto and Leonor Ramirez, 257 Substation Road, Chelan, $112,732, accessory structure
Brian and Jeneen Nixon, Alison Miller Architect LLC, 12654 Icicle Place, Leavenworth, $55,434, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Shawn and Mary O'Rourke, 2876 Green Ave., Manson, $99,096, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Gunnar and Heidi Ildhuso, Mulhall Design & Consulting, 278 Wapato Way #A-D, Manson, $300,000, new commercial structure
Susan and David Maricle, 2513 Kinnikinnick Drive, Leavenworth, $73,843, accessory structure
Yanis Plakos and Oneida Duran, Pilar LLC, 12557 Wilson St., $109,275, additional dwelling unit
Petes Place Orchard LLC, Jerry's Custom Homes LLC, 954 Moonshiners Lane, Wenatchee, $234,905, single-family residence
John J. and Mary L. Henri, 9211 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $25,000, additional dwelling unit
Sept. 21
Littrell Commercial Investments LLC, 86 Blossom Lane, $648,893, single-family residence
Kelli E. and Chad W. Coltman et al c/o Malcolm K. and Barbara A. Wallace, Paul Scott Construction LLC, 1065 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $668,833, single-family residence
Evan Ingram, West Coast Metal Buildings Inc., 21009 Stirrup Road, Leavenworth, $41,537, accessory structure
Sept. 22
Christopher and Sonja Sohn, Axelson Construction LLC, 8175 Williams Canyon Road, Cashmere, $133,714, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Timothy V. and Arlene Corbaley, 5652 Weatherend Drive, Cashmere, $123,226, single-family residence
Sept. 23
Michael and Brenda Lindstrom, 6408 Forest Ridge Drive, $25,640, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Chad and Teresa Gallaher, 911 Wapato Way, Manson, $78,851, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Sept. 27
Frank and Sharon Baker, Van Lith Developments & Excavation Inc., 4524 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $61,536, accessory structure
Michael and Ann Marie Johnson, Syndicate Smith LLC, 17019 North Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $268,390, single-family residence, addition/alteration
Shaun M. and Terra D. Taylor, 73 Manson Bay Lane, Manson, $262,948, additional dwelling unit
Sept. 28
Kevin W. and Michelle Arnold, Hiline Homes, 67 Dinkelman Lane, Entiat, $433,346, single-family residence
Michele Mottaz, 15975 River Road, Plain, $187,719, additional dwelling unit
Sept. 29
Jerry Hargrove, Lexar Homes, 5549 Pine Flats Loop Road, Dryden, $347,053, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, six new single family houses on Emma Drive, all in the $250,000 range
Bishop's Orchards Inc., Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 1411 Howard Flats Road, Chelan, $82,048, modification
Sept. 30
Kimberly Skelding and Kollin Harmon, Van Lith Developments & Excavation Inc., 3900 Sky Crest Lane, $953,182, single-family residence
Serana LLC, Sanda Inc., 111 Merlot Lane, Manson, $429,998, single-family residence
Scott and Annette Sanders, Aaron Jones Construction LLC, 1700 Lower Monitor Road, $370,021, additional dwelling unit
City of East Wenatchee
Sept. 2
Deborah Jordan, 889 N. Devon, no valuation, sign, new wall sign
Sept. 9
Rocio and Jose Gonzalez, 1635 1st St. S.E., no valuation, building/addition of roofed deck, and basement window and door
Sept. 16
Connie Lamkin, 208 S. Houston Ave., no valuation, building/exterior landing in front of window to lower deck area
Martin Mendez, 30 Rock Island Road, no valuation, building/tenant improvements
Kristina Ballasiotes, 201 Valley Mall Pkwy, no valuation, sign/new wall sign
Dan Rookard, 1816 Briarwood Place, no valuation, building/inground shotcrete swimming pool
Sept. 27
Steven & Paula Huylar, 850 Amy Court, no valuation, mechanical/gas logs for fireplace
Walker Family Holdings LLC, 230 Grant Road, no valuation, building/sleeping rooms and kitchen alterations
Sept. 28
Jordan Ueker, 1325 N Arbor Terrace, no valuation, building/new single family residence
Craig M. Becker, 826 N. Jennifer Lane, no valuation, building/shop/garage
Douglas County
Sept. 1
Richard A. and Janine L. Krebs, 11 Sandcastle Drive, Orondo, $430,716, single-family residence
Christopher and Melanie Anderson, 233 Willow View Drive, Orondo, $406,978, single-family residence
Sept. 3
Wade Troutman and Jane Whiddon, 660 Old Highland Orchard Road, Bridgeport, $271,933, single-family residence
Sept. 7
Scott and Daneen Sturgeon, 151 Ridge Road, $39,490, accessory structure
Jerry Ulmer, 325 Road 1 S.W., $382,453, single-family residence
Gregory C. and Christine A. Klingel, 2370 8th St. S.E., $129,000, pool
KRR Twin W. LLC, 85 Orchard Place, Orondo, $644,600, single-family residence
Scott and Lynda McDougall, 72 N. Adventure Point, $98,000, pool
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2067 Legacy Place S.E., $319,097, single-family residence
Ackerman Construction Inc., 683 S. Perry Ave., Wenatchee, $288,576, single-family residence
Joseph and Darlene Will, 2141 N. River Drive, $11,500, miscellaneous
Sept. 8
Mitchell Hill, $290,672, single-family residence
Timothy Ayers, 2795 Palomino Loop, $17,230, accessory structure
Sept. 9
Robert M. and Rosalie A. Kimbrell, 2401 Plateau Drive, $13,949, deck
Sept. 10
Philipp Buterbaugh, 1759 and 1761 Grant Road, $388,681, duplex
Philipp Buterbaugh, 1763 and 1766 Grant Road, $388,681, duplex
Stuart R. and Catherine L. Sankey, 21715 US 97, Orondo, $100,000, pool
Silver Spur Homeowners Association c/o A-G Sod Company, 18 Galbraith Road, $52,308, patio
Sept. 13
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2558 Parkette St S.E., $314,725, single-family residence
Sept. 14
Jesus I. and Dineli Vazquez, 1121 S. Mary Ave., $47,009, remodel
Nicholas and Mary L. Ceto III, 81 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $502,355, single-family residence
Element Homes LLC, 919 N. Newport Loop, $321,590, single-family residence
Evans Lease Inc., 2626 Gun Club Road, $143,960, addition
Florence Zanol, 21363B US 97 #B, Chelan, $4,000, demolition
Sept. 15
Grant Missionary Baptist Church, 125 S. Kentucky Ave., $42,106, walkway cover
Sept. 17
Sagebrook LRR LLC, six new single-family houses in the 2300 block of Marlette Road, value range from $168,563 to $206,166
Sept. 20
Jeffrey A. and Therese M. Litton, 62 Shore Drive, $645,667, single-family residence
Jeffrey A. and Therese M. Litton, 62 Shore Drive, $119,790, accessory structure
Robin Spisak, 206 Falcon Ridge Road, $17,230, accessory structure
Element Homes LLC, 2450 Berkley Loop, $16,987, retaining wall
Sept. 22
Kevin M. and Kym A. Sweepe, 9 Orondo Loop, Orondo, $420,187, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2354 S.E. Marlette Road, $206,166, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1163 S. New Oak Lane, $156,962, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1173 S. New Oak Lane, $156,962, single-family residence
Sept. 23
Stanley L. and Vicki L. Anderson, 25 Fredrick Court, $390,147, single-family residence
Randall and Liza Watkins, 68 Corral Creek Drive, $227,739, add well
Anne B. Smith, 77 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $662,107, single-family residence
Sept. 24
Bradley R. and Brenda K. Maas Smith, 22841 US 97, Orondo, $66,540, pool
Robert S. and Susan A. Floyd, 324 Stoneridge Drive, $13,163, addition
Sept. 29
Mike Kummer, 330 S. Partridge Lane, $70,000, pool
Sept. 30
Longitude 120 LLC/Schmitt Electric, 13 Pangborn Drive, $992,544, commercial warehouse
Brandon Parker, 2840 Mikayla Lane, $6,900, fuel tank
Darlene Jones, Serviceberry Lane, Orondo, $7,358, fuel tank