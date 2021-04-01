Chelan County

Feb. 1

Agustin De La Paz and Linda Blanco c/o W.H. and J.A. Cooper, 1012 Methow St., no valuation demolition

Titan Roofing CW LLC, 1112 Appleland Drive, $10,000, reroof

Outdoor Elements Northwest LLC, 7375 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $47,920, new construction

Larry E. Hibbard, 428 Kutil Place, Manson, $340,050, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 48 Wells Ave., Manson, $273,128, single-family residence

Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 19 Bay View Lane, Manson, $273,128, single-family residence

Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 51 Bay View Lane, Manson, $468,143, single-family residence

Grette Associates LLC, 508 Loop Ave., Manson, $19,900, dock

Jason and Janna Lux, 35 Yokesil Lane, Manson, $490,389, single-family residence

Grette Associates LLC, 19 Getaway Lane, Manson, $36,850, dock

Grette Associates LLC, 50 Rutherford Lane, Manson, $25,000, dock

Feb. 2

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 111 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $279,606, single-family residence

Gary and Betty High, 120 Pine View Drive, Manson, $318,242, single-family residence

Joel D. Spencer, 3790 Strutzel Road, Cashmere, $242,154, single-family residence

Joel D. Spencer, 3786 Strutzel Road, Cashmere, $168,865, accessory dwelling unit

Grette Associates LLC, 78 Clearwater Lane, Manson, $52,508, dock

Feb. 3

Washington State DOT North Central Region, $37,000, tenant improvement

Feb. 4

Chim Chimney Fireplace & Spa, 2136 Sunrise Circle, $15,000, fuel line and appliance

Larrie L. And Georgea L. Dovich, 2777 Debord Drive, $147,428, accessory dwelling unit

Gus H. White, 15971 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $10,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Feb. 5

David A. and Lisa J. Nelson, 2260 Ashley Brooke, $10,224, addition/alteration

Feb. 8

Complete Design Inc., 360 Terminal Ave. Units A-E, $287,557, multi-family dwelling

Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 1006 W. Park St., $13,000, mechanical

Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 123 N. Franklin Ave., $13,000, mechanical

Bremmer Construction Inc., 1305 McKittrick St., no valuation, demolition

Steel Structures America Inc., 60 Highway 150, Chelan, $83,674, new construction

Jerry W. Lindquist, 12875 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $156,492, accessory structure

Gann Construction LLC, 49 Adriana Lane, $631,215, single-family residence

Gann Construction LLC, 49 Adriana Lane, $88,872, accessory structure

Feb. 9

Sean Church, 1130 Glenwood Ave., no valuation, fuel line and appliance

Syndicate Smith LLC, 18176 River Road, Leavenworth, $10,000, accessory structure

Feb. 10

Martin J. Schafer Trustee, 115 N. Emerson Ave., $59,923, addition/alteration

Michael E. and Jennifer L. Noyd, 816 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $275,350, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Our Silver Lining LLC, 19634 Highway 207, Leavenworth, $57,960, accessory structure

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 234 Windy Ridge Lane, Chelan, $121,330, accessory structure

Feb. 11

Lopez Design LLC, 17361 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $144,244, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Feb. 12

Gary and Jennifer Pearson, 390 Shooting Star Lane, Chelan, $331,608, single-family residence

Coulter Architects PLLC, 67 Conor Lane, Manson, $311,982, single-family residence

Feb. 16

DOH Associates PS, 4 Fifth St. Unit B, $110,510, tenant improvement

Lopez Design LLC, 9062 Deadman Hill Road, Cashmere, $228,068, single-family residence

Timberwood Homes LLC, 295 Burch Hollow Lane, $442,771, single-family residence

Complete Design, 4630 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $478,548, single-family residence

Doug and Heather Wadsworth, 10953 Wending Lane, Leavenworth, $111,541, single-family residence

Feb. 17

Adolfo Rodriguez and Eloina Martinez, 1000 Fuller St., $5,000, patio

Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, no valuation, sign

Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 303 N. Garfield Ave., $13,000, mechanical

M.J. Neal Associates, 972 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $686,762, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Feb. 18

Graybeal Signs, 116 N. Chelan Ave., no valuation, sign

Moon Security Services Inc., 338 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign

Chim Chimney, 1001 Spring Mountain Drive, $1, fuel line and appliance

Chelan County PUD No. 1, parcel number 232021400000, Horan Road, no valuation, demolition

3rd Rock LLC, 1842 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, demolition

Feb. 19

Complete Handyman LLC, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave., $10,000, tenant improvement

Jose A. and Kayla L. Villa Casillas, 930 Orondo Ave., $37,847, addition/alteration

Miter Masters Inc., 102 S. Harris Ave., Manson, $443,873, single-family residence

Real Homes, 22 Frankie Lane, Malaga, $321,933, single-family residence

Real Homes, 11 Frankie Lane, Malaga, $291,367, single-family residence

Mulhall Design & Consulting, 459 Margaux Loop A and B, $362,527, duplex

Real Homes, 235 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $323,838, single-family residence

9917 Saunders Road LLC, 9895 Dog House Road, Peshastin, no valuation, demolition

Kelly and Renee Moore, 22601 Corral St., Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Stephen M. and Carolyn S. Conforti, 10245 Highway 97A, no valuation, residential mechanical

Feb. 22

Lince Family Construction LLC, 2234 Stephanie Brooke, $50,000, addition/alteration

Brandon L. and Amber L. Miller, 610 Chinook Drive, no valuation, fuel line and appliance

Canvasback Contracting LLC, 21722 Palomino Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Feb. 23

Ramon Arteaga Cruz and Leonarda Carreon Farias, 844 Cashmere St., $2,612, patio

Anne Wallace Lloyd, 1104 Glenwood Ave., $1,150, addition/alteration

Dick’s Heating & A/C, 2012 Broadview North, $10,050, mechanical

Dick’s Heating & A/C, 1333 S. Hills Drive, $9,550, mechanical

Dick’s Heating & A/C, 1510 Songbird Lane, $10,750, mechanical

Randall D. and Kellie R. Martin, 9340 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $16,000, dock

Lopez Design LLC, 395 Harvest Point Lane, Manson, $536,143, single-family residence

Stephenson Design Collective, 2673 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $272,278, single-family residence

Lakeside Heating and Air Conditioning And Hearth Products, Inc., 4335 Sunnybank Drive, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical

Feb. 24

I & C Construction, 2213 Lark Brooke, $20,000, patio

Woollen Studio, 9920 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $236,895, single-family residence

Twin Peaks Construction, 3076 Monterey Drive, Malaga, $203,679, single-family residence

J & K Wood & Pellet Stove Installation & Chimney, 1407 Coyote Trail Road, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical

The Salcido Connection, 12230 Ski View Lane, no valuation, residential mechanical

Feb. 25

Ronald G. and Kimberly M. Fila, 12 N. Delaware Ave. Unit A & B, $439,955, single-family residence

Graybeal Signs, 1640 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign

Technology Associates, 2615 Jagla Road, $25,000, addition/alteration

Feb. 26

Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road, no valuation, site plan

John and Wendy Arnott, 90 Kage Lane, Manson, $539,841, single-family residence

Syndicate Smith LLC, 417 Bayshore Lane, Manson, $248,786, single-family residence

Craig S. and Dawn D. Olson, 1000 Highway 150 Space 3, Manson, no valuation, mobile home

Michael E. and Jennifer L. Noyd, 816 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $137,500, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Eider Properties LLC, 317 Easy St., no valuation, demolition

Grette Associates LLC, 4266 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $40,275, dock

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool, Inc., 30 Harris Row, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Grette Associates LLC, 20 Roses Lake Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock accessory

Grette Associates LLC, 3988 Highway 150, Manson, no valuation, dock accessory

Ridgeline Custom Builders LLC, 1650 Horse Lake Road, no valuation, demolition

Grette Associates LLC, 115 Bella Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Bradley D. Nelson, 41 Kokanee Lane, Manson, no valuation, demolition

Douglas County

Feb. 2

Mark and Deborah McManigal, 2592 Paisley St. S.E., $26,547, shop

Lesia Curtis, 568 Rolfs Place, $32,650, convert garage into bedroom

Feb. 3

Jessica Julia and Jorge A. Jimenez, 2112 S. Melody Lane, $5,344, remodel

Feb. 4

Town Toyota Group, 490 3rd St. S.E., $54,581, truck center remodel

Feb. 11

Jeffrey and Ramona Guentzel, 7010 Battermann Road, Rock Island, $15,616, retaining wall

Dale D. and Suellen M. Roberts, 79 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $368,400, single-family residence

Feb. 12

Roy M. Gunsolus IV and Jill A. Gonsolus, 39 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $79,000, heated inground pool

Roy M. Gunsolus IV and Jill A. Gonsolus, 39 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $393,632, single-family residence

Jeffry and Ramona Guentzel, 7010 Battermann Road, Rock Island, $494,200, single-family residence

Feb. 16

DJ Custom Homes Inc., 2660 Patriot Way S.E., $297,566, single-family residence

Feb. 18

Olson’s Construction, 2935 N. Breckenridge Drive, $276,914, single-family residence

Phitsamay Maytrychit, 855 S. Mary Ave., $599,354, single-family residence

Feb. 19

Sage Homes LLC, 2371 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $165,314, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2419 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $179,704, single-family residence

Feb. 22

Douglas and Barbara Heinle, 68 Van Winkle Road, Orondo, $92,957, garage and accessory dwelling unit addition

Matthew E. Forsell and Amanda L. Rose, 171 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $550,070, single-family residence

Feb. 23

Microsoft Corporation, parcel number 22210920004, Urban Industrial Way, $404,650, four Allan Block modular retaining walls

Feb. 24

Edgar and Yovanna Baltazar, 2331 N.W. Columbia Ave., $3,000, garage demolition

Edgar and Yovanna Baltazar, 2331 N.W. Columbia Ave., $56,481, residential remodel

High River Bank LLC, 36 Bundy Place, Orondo, $437,247, single-family residence

Shawn Evenhus, 364 S. Partridge Lane, $501,597, single-family residence

Feb. 25

Miguel and Maria E. Cendejas, 2630 Fancher Landing, $11,283, covered patio

Kenneth Gordon, 44 Wagon Road, Palisades, $222,234, single-family residence

Kate Farnes, 2535 N.W. Boston Ave., $368,176, single-family residence

J & A Investments, 87 9th St., $2,000, sign

Feb. 26

Laren E. and Jacqualine Lamb, 3337 Sunset Highway, $33,184, metal RV carport

Waite Living Trust, 5 E. Shore Court, Orondo, $73,150, in-ground heated pool

Mikhail N. and Yuiya F. Stepanov, 303 Sagebrush Hill Road, $205,250, single-family residence

Greg Ezzy, 1352 Eastmont Ave., $1,000, opening partition wall

Juan Barboza, 69 N. Joseph Ave., $24,134, kitchen addition

Dustin Riibe, 343 N. Kansas Ave., $38,250, detached shop/garage addition

Bill Tackitt, 280 Grant Road, $38,840, game room

