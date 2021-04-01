Chelan County
Feb. 1
Agustin De La Paz and Linda Blanco c/o W.H. and J.A. Cooper, 1012 Methow St., no valuation demolition
Titan Roofing CW LLC, 1112 Appleland Drive, $10,000, reroof
Outdoor Elements Northwest LLC, 7375 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $47,920, new construction
Larry E. Hibbard, 428 Kutil Place, Manson, $340,050, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 48 Wells Ave., Manson, $273,128, single-family residence
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 19 Bay View Lane, Manson, $273,128, single-family residence
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 51 Bay View Lane, Manson, $468,143, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 508 Loop Ave., Manson, $19,900, dock
Jason and Janna Lux, 35 Yokesil Lane, Manson, $490,389, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 19 Getaway Lane, Manson, $36,850, dock
Grette Associates LLC, 50 Rutherford Lane, Manson, $25,000, dock
Feb. 2
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 111 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $279,606, single-family residence
Gary and Betty High, 120 Pine View Drive, Manson, $318,242, single-family residence
Joel D. Spencer, 3790 Strutzel Road, Cashmere, $242,154, single-family residence
Joel D. Spencer, 3786 Strutzel Road, Cashmere, $168,865, accessory dwelling unit
Grette Associates LLC, 78 Clearwater Lane, Manson, $52,508, dock
Feb. 3
Washington State DOT North Central Region, $37,000, tenant improvement
Feb. 4
Chim Chimney Fireplace & Spa, 2136 Sunrise Circle, $15,000, fuel line and appliance
Larrie L. And Georgea L. Dovich, 2777 Debord Drive, $147,428, accessory dwelling unit
Gus H. White, 15971 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $10,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Feb. 5
David A. and Lisa J. Nelson, 2260 Ashley Brooke, $10,224, addition/alteration
Feb. 8
Complete Design Inc., 360 Terminal Ave. Units A-E, $287,557, multi-family dwelling
Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 1006 W. Park St., $13,000, mechanical
Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 123 N. Franklin Ave., $13,000, mechanical
Bremmer Construction Inc., 1305 McKittrick St., no valuation, demolition
Steel Structures America Inc., 60 Highway 150, Chelan, $83,674, new construction
Jerry W. Lindquist, 12875 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $156,492, accessory structure
Gann Construction LLC, 49 Adriana Lane, $631,215, single-family residence
Gann Construction LLC, 49 Adriana Lane, $88,872, accessory structure
Feb. 9
Sean Church, 1130 Glenwood Ave., no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Syndicate Smith LLC, 18176 River Road, Leavenworth, $10,000, accessory structure
Feb. 10
Martin J. Schafer Trustee, 115 N. Emerson Ave., $59,923, addition/alteration
Michael E. and Jennifer L. Noyd, 816 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $275,350, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Our Silver Lining LLC, 19634 Highway 207, Leavenworth, $57,960, accessory structure
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 234 Windy Ridge Lane, Chelan, $121,330, accessory structure
Feb. 11
Lopez Design LLC, 17361 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $144,244, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Feb. 12
Gary and Jennifer Pearson, 390 Shooting Star Lane, Chelan, $331,608, single-family residence
Coulter Architects PLLC, 67 Conor Lane, Manson, $311,982, single-family residence
Feb. 16
DOH Associates PS, 4 Fifth St. Unit B, $110,510, tenant improvement
Lopez Design LLC, 9062 Deadman Hill Road, Cashmere, $228,068, single-family residence
Timberwood Homes LLC, 295 Burch Hollow Lane, $442,771, single-family residence
Complete Design, 4630 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $478,548, single-family residence
Doug and Heather Wadsworth, 10953 Wending Lane, Leavenworth, $111,541, single-family residence
Feb. 17
Adolfo Rodriguez and Eloina Martinez, 1000 Fuller St., $5,000, patio
Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, no valuation, sign
Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 303 N. Garfield Ave., $13,000, mechanical
M.J. Neal Associates, 972 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $686,762, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Feb. 18
Graybeal Signs, 116 N. Chelan Ave., no valuation, sign
Moon Security Services Inc., 338 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign
Chim Chimney, 1001 Spring Mountain Drive, $1, fuel line and appliance
Chelan County PUD No. 1, parcel number 232021400000, Horan Road, no valuation, demolition
3rd Rock LLC, 1842 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, demolition
Feb. 19
Complete Handyman LLC, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave., $10,000, tenant improvement
Jose A. and Kayla L. Villa Casillas, 930 Orondo Ave., $37,847, addition/alteration
Miter Masters Inc., 102 S. Harris Ave., Manson, $443,873, single-family residence
Real Homes, 22 Frankie Lane, Malaga, $321,933, single-family residence
Real Homes, 11 Frankie Lane, Malaga, $291,367, single-family residence
Mulhall Design & Consulting, 459 Margaux Loop A and B, $362,527, duplex
Real Homes, 235 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $323,838, single-family residence
9917 Saunders Road LLC, 9895 Dog House Road, Peshastin, no valuation, demolition
Kelly and Renee Moore, 22601 Corral St., Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Stephen M. and Carolyn S. Conforti, 10245 Highway 97A, no valuation, residential mechanical
Feb. 22
Lince Family Construction LLC, 2234 Stephanie Brooke, $50,000, addition/alteration
Brandon L. and Amber L. Miller, 610 Chinook Drive, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Canvasback Contracting LLC, 21722 Palomino Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Feb. 23
Ramon Arteaga Cruz and Leonarda Carreon Farias, 844 Cashmere St., $2,612, patio
Anne Wallace Lloyd, 1104 Glenwood Ave., $1,150, addition/alteration
Dick’s Heating & A/C, 2012 Broadview North, $10,050, mechanical
Dick’s Heating & A/C, 1333 S. Hills Drive, $9,550, mechanical
Dick’s Heating & A/C, 1510 Songbird Lane, $10,750, mechanical
Randall D. and Kellie R. Martin, 9340 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $16,000, dock
Lopez Design LLC, 395 Harvest Point Lane, Manson, $536,143, single-family residence
Stephenson Design Collective, 2673 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $272,278, single-family residence
Lakeside Heating and Air Conditioning And Hearth Products, Inc., 4335 Sunnybank Drive, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical
Feb. 24
I & C Construction, 2213 Lark Brooke, $20,000, patio
Woollen Studio, 9920 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $236,895, single-family residence
Twin Peaks Construction, 3076 Monterey Drive, Malaga, $203,679, single-family residence
J & K Wood & Pellet Stove Installation & Chimney, 1407 Coyote Trail Road, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical
The Salcido Connection, 12230 Ski View Lane, no valuation, residential mechanical
Feb. 25
Ronald G. and Kimberly M. Fila, 12 N. Delaware Ave. Unit A & B, $439,955, single-family residence
Graybeal Signs, 1640 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, sign
Technology Associates, 2615 Jagla Road, $25,000, addition/alteration
Feb. 26
Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road, no valuation, site plan
John and Wendy Arnott, 90 Kage Lane, Manson, $539,841, single-family residence
Syndicate Smith LLC, 417 Bayshore Lane, Manson, $248,786, single-family residence
Craig S. and Dawn D. Olson, 1000 Highway 150 Space 3, Manson, no valuation, mobile home
Michael E. and Jennifer L. Noyd, 816 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $137,500, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Eider Properties LLC, 317 Easy St., no valuation, demolition
Grette Associates LLC, 4266 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $40,275, dock
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool, Inc., 30 Harris Row, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Grette Associates LLC, 20 Roses Lake Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock accessory
Grette Associates LLC, 3988 Highway 150, Manson, no valuation, dock accessory
Ridgeline Custom Builders LLC, 1650 Horse Lake Road, no valuation, demolition
Grette Associates LLC, 115 Bella Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Bradley D. Nelson, 41 Kokanee Lane, Manson, no valuation, demolition
Douglas County
Feb. 2
Mark and Deborah McManigal, 2592 Paisley St. S.E., $26,547, shop
Lesia Curtis, 568 Rolfs Place, $32,650, convert garage into bedroom
Feb. 3
Jessica Julia and Jorge A. Jimenez, 2112 S. Melody Lane, $5,344, remodel
Feb. 4
Town Toyota Group, 490 3rd St. S.E., $54,581, truck center remodel
Feb. 11
Jeffrey and Ramona Guentzel, 7010 Battermann Road, Rock Island, $15,616, retaining wall
Dale D. and Suellen M. Roberts, 79 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $368,400, single-family residence
Feb. 12
Roy M. Gunsolus IV and Jill A. Gonsolus, 39 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $79,000, heated inground pool
Roy M. Gunsolus IV and Jill A. Gonsolus, 39 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $393,632, single-family residence
Jeffry and Ramona Guentzel, 7010 Battermann Road, Rock Island, $494,200, single-family residence
Feb. 16
DJ Custom Homes Inc., 2660 Patriot Way S.E., $297,566, single-family residence
Feb. 18
Olson’s Construction, 2935 N. Breckenridge Drive, $276,914, single-family residence
Phitsamay Maytrychit, 855 S. Mary Ave., $599,354, single-family residence
Feb. 19
Sage Homes LLC, 2371 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $165,314, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2419 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $179,704, single-family residence
Feb. 22
Douglas and Barbara Heinle, 68 Van Winkle Road, Orondo, $92,957, garage and accessory dwelling unit addition
Matthew E. Forsell and Amanda L. Rose, 171 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $550,070, single-family residence
Feb. 23
Microsoft Corporation, parcel number 22210920004, Urban Industrial Way, $404,650, four Allan Block modular retaining walls
Feb. 24
Edgar and Yovanna Baltazar, 2331 N.W. Columbia Ave., $3,000, garage demolition
Edgar and Yovanna Baltazar, 2331 N.W. Columbia Ave., $56,481, residential remodel
High River Bank LLC, 36 Bundy Place, Orondo, $437,247, single-family residence
Shawn Evenhus, 364 S. Partridge Lane, $501,597, single-family residence
Feb. 25
Miguel and Maria E. Cendejas, 2630 Fancher Landing, $11,283, covered patio
Kenneth Gordon, 44 Wagon Road, Palisades, $222,234, single-family residence
Kate Farnes, 2535 N.W. Boston Ave., $368,176, single-family residence
J & A Investments, 87 9th St., $2,000, sign
Feb. 26
Laren E. and Jacqualine Lamb, 3337 Sunset Highway, $33,184, metal RV carport
Waite Living Trust, 5 E. Shore Court, Orondo, $73,150, in-ground heated pool
Mikhail N. and Yuiya F. Stepanov, 303 Sagebrush Hill Road, $205,250, single-family residence
Greg Ezzy, 1352 Eastmont Ave., $1,000, opening partition wall
Juan Barboza, 69 N. Joseph Ave., $24,134, kitchen addition
Dustin Riibe, 343 N. Kansas Ave., $38,250, detached shop/garage addition
Bill Tackitt, 280 Grant Road, $38,840, game room