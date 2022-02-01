Purchase Access

Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.

City of Wenatchee

Dec. 1

Christian Chapel of Wenatchee, Crafton Communications, 1621 Methow St., $25,000, Verizon cell tower

Zoe Homes LLC, Lyons Construction and Roofing LLC, 128 N. Chelan Ave., no valuation, commercial reroof

Dec. 2

Shreve Properties LLC, Oscar O'keefe Architect, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit A, $75,000, tenant improvement for Chicken Shack

Mac H. and Sabrina T. Lloyd, 1904 Wellington Place, no valuation, plumbing

Matthew and Brianna Shales, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 16 Summercreek Place, $10,300, mechanical

Dec. 3

Fincarr Properties LLC, Angel Avelar, 147 Easy Way Suite 110, no valuation, interior demolition

Dec. 6

Roberts Construction LLC, 901 Racine Springs Drive, $220,640, single-family residence

Dec. 7

Douglas L. Edler Investments LLC, Eagle Signs, 1231 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite A, no valuation, wall sign

Teresa A. and David M. Shahbaghlian, 12 N. Emerson Ave., no valuation, fuel line and appliance

Dec. 8

Eider Properties LLC, Forte Architects Inc., 1417 Fifth St., no valuation, site plan permit for Upper Fifth Street Townhomes

Eider Properties LLC, Forte Architects Inc., 1417 Fifth St. Units 1-5, $810,640, townhouse

Eider Properties LLC, Forte Architects Inc., 1417 Fifth St. Units 6-10, $810,640, townhouse

Eider Properties LLC, Forte Architects Inc., 1417 Fifth St. Units 11-14, $648,512, townhouse

Zoe Homes LLC, Lyons Construction and Roofing LLC, 132 N. Chelan Ave., no valuation, reroof

Dec. 9

Great Northern Eagle Partners LLC, Graybeal Signs, 4 Kittitas St., no valuation, wall sign

Dec. 14

Start Again LLC, 201 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite A, $25,000, tenant improvement for Luana Beauty LLC

Roberts Construction LLC, 905 Racine Springs Drive, $223,640, single-family residence

Dec. 16

Camerino Rosales, 307 Marilyn Ave., $10,000, pool

Jean M. Mullins, Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 520 Douglas St., $8,500, mechanical

Porters Real Estate 1 LLC, Yesco LLC, 153 Easy St., no valuation, convert Shell signage to Circle K

Scott and Haley Simmons, CS Valley Construction LLC, 1921 Hideaway Place, $10,000, patio

Dec. 20

Wenatchee 8 LLC, Legacy Builders Inc., 91 E. Ninth St., no valuation, retaining wall

Dec. 21

Wenatchee Valley Medical Center, PS, Graybeal Signs, 1000 A N. Miller St., no valuation, wall sign for Confluence Health Sleep Center

American Legion Post No. 10, Graybeal Signs, 208 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, wall sign

Dec. 28

Matthew and Darcy Bruggman, 1115 A Walla Walla Ave., $10,000, tenant improvement

Dec. 30

135 Holdings LLC, Graybeal Signs, 133 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, projecting sign for Spruce and Willow Home

Start Again LLC, Graybeal Signs, 201 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, wall sign for Luana Beauty LLC

Travis Cluckey and Lydia Oaks Cluckey, 1133 Washington St., no valuation, miscellaneous

Chelan County

Dec. 1

Ann F. Dean et al, Lopez Design LLC, 21828 Pinto Lane, Leavenworth, $97,637, accessory structure

Sean and Avanie Trovato, McCue Construction LLC, 294 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Daniel and Amy Stachelski, McCue Construction LLC, 279 Mike Keys Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

John B. Yale, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 3235 Squilchuck Road, $22,153, accessory structure-addition/alteration

John T. and Jan M. Little Trustees, 24415 U.S. Highway 97, $15,000, new commercial project

Dec. 2

Gregory and Christine Stokes Trust, M.J. Neal Associates Architects PLLC, 408 Dusty Lane, Malaga, $510,081, single-family residence

Juan J. Munoz-Olivares and Alicia D.C. Munoz, 3700 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $228,835, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Adams Tri-Cities Enterprises Inc., Grette Associates LLC, 60 Awesome Lane, Chelan, no valuation, dock

Dec. 6

Gerald and Denise Winters, Helton Builders Inc., 3576 Crestview Road, Orondo, $575,417, single-family residence

DK Baker Holdings LLC, 21120 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock

Corbin Bohart, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 87 Brunner Lane, Cashmere, $41,024, accessory structure

Dec. 7

Sandeep Phadke and Shilpa Ranganathan, Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 169 Rocky Point Lane, Manson, no valuation, mechanical-residential

Dec. 8

Chad L. and Melissa L. Nelson, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 166 Mad River Road, Entiat, $260,308, single-family residence

Leland A. Smith, 7886 1/2 Stine Hill Road, Cashmere, no valuation, mechanical-residential

William Buckley and Tammy O'Connor, G.L. White Construction Inc., 3780 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $619,738, single-family residence

Dr. Grant R. Lohse and Dr. Liza K. Partlow, Prestigious Patios LLC, 8 Washut Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Somewhere Hot Trust, Grette Associates LLC, 2750 S.R. 150, no valuation, dock

Dec. 9

Jon Courtright and Christine Kenck, Steel Structures America Inc., 150 Banks Ave., Manson, $30,768, accessory structure, and $15,384, accessory structure-addition/alteration

Dec. 10

Tyler B. and Abbie Gunderson, Berggren's Backyard Oasis Pool Construction, 960 Kookaburro Run, no valuation, pool/spa

Thomas and Jerri L. Neely, After Hours Plumbing & Heating Inc., 3647 Ridgeview Blvd., no valuation, mechanical-residential

Dec. 13

Michael and Theresa Koens, Jones Brothers Construction LLC, 234 Windy Ridge Lane, Chelan, $452,282, single-family residence

Huber Homes of Wenatchee LLC, 872 Autumn Crest Drive, $353,620, single-family residence

Dec. 14

Steve S. and Tarri L. Edmonson, 10383 Mud Creek Road, Entiat, $469,571, single-family residence

Eutimio and Ofelia Tovar, Construction Consulting LLC, 5353 Majeska Lane #B, Cashmere, $218,232, additional dwelling unit

Peter Dykes and Rachel Blyth, 109 Chelsie Lane, Leavenworth, $301,259, single-family residence

Haus Am Fluss Rentals LLC, 8920 Canal Road, Leavenworth, $4,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Dec. 15

Andrew and Sara Tempelis, Grette Associates LLC, 11990 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock/accessory structure

Dr. Grant Lohse and Dr. Liza K. Partlow, Grette Associates LLC, 8 Washut Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock/accessory structure

Jonathan and Jena Bolles, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4323 Anna Lane, $30,768, accessory structure

Tyler J. and Ashley N. Eldred, 143 Starlight Ave., $57,434, accessory structure

Kenneth M. and Bobbe M. Frederick, 189 Pinot Noir Lane, Manson, no valuation, mechanical-residential

Dec. 16

Jeffrey and Charu Bogdan, Prestigious Patios LLC, 12 Washut Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Dec. 20

Michael and Lynda McIntosh, 2852 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Ryan and Shannon Seagondollar, 1185 Chukar Hills Drive, $417,097, single-family residence

Dec. 21

John W. Davisson, The Fireplace Guy LLC, 951 Gehr St., no valuation, mechanical-residential

Dec. 22

Stuart and Shaye Elliott, Risen Construction LLC, 3805 Hamlin Road, Malaga, $45,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Joey and Anita Johanson, Hiline Homes, 547 Chase Ave., $347,901, single-family residence

Dec. 23

School District No. 19, HB Hansen Construction, 140 Hill St., Manson, $1,260,000, new commercial structure, and $10,000, commercial accessory.

Dec. 27

Manson School District No. 19, Wells & Wade Mechanical, 140 Hill St., Manson, no valuation, mechanical-commercial

Manson School District No. 19, Ascent Mechanical & Plumbing Inc., 140 Hill St., Manson, no valuation, plumbing-commercial

Dec. 28

Martin J. and Susan J. Schmoker, 12220 Spromberg Canyon Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mobile home

Dec. 29

Dennis W. Tarbert, 3750 Number 1 Canyon Road, $110,765, accessory structure

RRJ Real Properties LLC, Harkley Construction & Development Inc., 4205 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $44,306, accessory structure

Dec. 30

Marc Borges, 11155 Railroad Creek Road, Holden Village, $10,000, commercial addition/alteration

Eastern WA Construction Inc., 51 Phoebe Lane, Manson, $40,000, accessory structure

Nikolay and Natalya Zhuk, 150 Pine Crest Place, Manson, $29,128, single-family residence-addition/alteration

Heather and Brandon Schuh, Prestigious Patios LLC, 2687 Cedar Crest, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa

City of East Wenatchee

Dec. 1

Chris Hanson, 624 Briarwood Drive, $320,000, new single family residence

Dec. 3

Edwin Eaton, 180 Rock Island Road, $10,000, tenant improvements, interior remodel

Krueger Properties LLC, 1500 Sunset Highway, $45,361, interior tenant improvements, ADA accessibility, parking

Dec. 20

Arturo Franco, 684 2nd St N.E., $34,000, new garage

Dec. 23

Jose Carreon, 1561 Grant Road, $1,300, covered porch

Joshua Hasenyager, 1430 5th St. N.E., $76,000, addition of shop/garage

Douglas County

Dec. 1

Gregory J. Werner Living Trust, 5002 Hurst Landing Road, Rock Island, $426,271, single-family residence

Dec. 2

Humberto and Araceli Bedolla, 225 N.W. Chinook Way, $329,151, single-family residence

Briggs and Rebecca Helton, 2462 Neighbor Place N.E., $494,646, single-family residence

Dec. 3

Marian Rettig, 4108 12th St. S.E., $188,381, single-family residence

Bradley C. and Betty A. Cheek, 374 S. Partridge Lane, $626,752, single-family residence

Tyler and Rachel McCall, 43 Fisher Lane, $310,029, single-family residence

Dec. 6

Timothy R. and Lisa M. Engman, 26 Corral Creek Drive, $62,767, accessory structure

Dec. 7

Billingsley Ranch LLC, 1843 Palisades Road, Palisades, $102,827, garage

Stephen F. Bradford, 19 Peaceful Pine Lane, $6,000, miscellaneous

Randy H. and Renee Sexauer, 13773 U.S. 2, $595,987, single-family residence

Dec. 8

Lake Entiat Lodge Association, Lake Entiat Lodge Lake Front Drive, $11,487, community park restroom

Roger D. and Mary Ellen Gill, 3030 N.W. Cascade Ave., $18,731, deck

Brecken R. LLC DBA Bellanca Homes, 3069 N. Breckenridge Drive, $14,358, retaining wall

Dynalectric Company, 875 A. Urban Industrial Way, $10,000, miscellaneous

Matt Runnels and Anna Bosler, 129 Ridge Road, $23,845, accessory structure

David A. Renken and Carla L. Ziebell, 2440 Harvester Loop, $16,492, deck

Gerardo Lopez, 2908 N. Breckenridge Road, $46,972, retaining wall

DJ Reichert Properties LLC, 433 Urban Industrial Way, $200,000, foundation

Dec. 9

Douglas Drescher Skeat Orchards, 13 W. Rocky Road Drive, $50,000, pool

Dec. 10

Alejandro Valdovinos and Elvia Vazquez Elvia Vazquez, 27 Mccormack St., $3,000, manual

Alejandro Valdovinos and Elvia Vazquez Elvia Vazquez, 27 E. McCormick St., $58,585, accessory structure

Dec. 14

Gary E. and Connie J. Goehner, 401 Entiat Place, Orondo, $6,855, remodel

Dec. 15

Rafael Bravo Mendoza and Elva Bravo Elva Bravo, 125 Pine St., Manson, $20,000, manufactured home replacement

Timberwood Homes LLC, 2092 Legacy Place S.E., $366,456, single-family residence

Rodney A. and Bonnie M. Jacobs, 2080 Legacy Place, S.E. $366,456, single-family residence

Dec. 16

Megan and Mitchell Langley, 112 Davis Ave., $31,257, accessory structure

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2311 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $180,164, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2307 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $180,164, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2286 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $190,098, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2296 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $190,098, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2276 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $180,164, single-family residence

Dec. 17

Billy A. Nelson, 2 Nelson Siding Road, Rock Island, $23,540, addition

Dec. 20

Rebecca M. and William C. Mattson, 2131 N.W. Cascade Ave., $106,106, accessory structure

Dec. 29

Gerardo Lopez, 2908 N. Breckenridge Drive, $717,043, single-family residence

