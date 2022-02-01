Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.
City of Wenatchee
Dec. 1
Christian Chapel of Wenatchee, Crafton Communications, 1621 Methow St., $25,000, Verizon cell tower
Zoe Homes LLC, Lyons Construction and Roofing LLC, 128 N. Chelan Ave., no valuation, commercial reroof
Dec. 2
Shreve Properties LLC, Oscar O'keefe Architect, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit A, $75,000, tenant improvement for Chicken Shack
Mac H. and Sabrina T. Lloyd, 1904 Wellington Place, no valuation, plumbing
Matthew and Brianna Shales, Dick's Heating and A/C of Wenatchee Inc., 16 Summercreek Place, $10,300, mechanical
Dec. 3
Fincarr Properties LLC, Angel Avelar, 147 Easy Way Suite 110, no valuation, interior demolition
Dec. 6
Roberts Construction LLC, 901 Racine Springs Drive, $220,640, single-family residence
Dec. 7
Douglas L. Edler Investments LLC, Eagle Signs, 1231 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite A, no valuation, wall sign
Teresa A. and David M. Shahbaghlian, 12 N. Emerson Ave., no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Dec. 8
Eider Properties LLC, Forte Architects Inc., 1417 Fifth St., no valuation, site plan permit for Upper Fifth Street Townhomes
Eider Properties LLC, Forte Architects Inc., 1417 Fifth St. Units 1-5, $810,640, townhouse
Eider Properties LLC, Forte Architects Inc., 1417 Fifth St. Units 6-10, $810,640, townhouse
Eider Properties LLC, Forte Architects Inc., 1417 Fifth St. Units 11-14, $648,512, townhouse
Zoe Homes LLC, Lyons Construction and Roofing LLC, 132 N. Chelan Ave., no valuation, reroof
Dec. 9
Great Northern Eagle Partners LLC, Graybeal Signs, 4 Kittitas St., no valuation, wall sign
Dec. 14
Start Again LLC, 201 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite A, $25,000, tenant improvement for Luana Beauty LLC
Roberts Construction LLC, 905 Racine Springs Drive, $223,640, single-family residence
Dec. 16
Camerino Rosales, 307 Marilyn Ave., $10,000, pool
Jean M. Mullins, Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 520 Douglas St., $8,500, mechanical
Porters Real Estate 1 LLC, Yesco LLC, 153 Easy St., no valuation, convert Shell signage to Circle K
Scott and Haley Simmons, CS Valley Construction LLC, 1921 Hideaway Place, $10,000, patio
Dec. 20
Wenatchee 8 LLC, Legacy Builders Inc., 91 E. Ninth St., no valuation, retaining wall
Dec. 21
Wenatchee Valley Medical Center, PS, Graybeal Signs, 1000 A N. Miller St., no valuation, wall sign for Confluence Health Sleep Center
American Legion Post No. 10, Graybeal Signs, 208 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, wall sign
Dec. 28
Matthew and Darcy Bruggman, 1115 A Walla Walla Ave., $10,000, tenant improvement
Dec. 30
135 Holdings LLC, Graybeal Signs, 133 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, projecting sign for Spruce and Willow Home
Start Again LLC, Graybeal Signs, 201 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, wall sign for Luana Beauty LLC
Travis Cluckey and Lydia Oaks Cluckey, 1133 Washington St., no valuation, miscellaneous
Chelan County
Dec. 1
Ann F. Dean et al, Lopez Design LLC, 21828 Pinto Lane, Leavenworth, $97,637, accessory structure
Sean and Avanie Trovato, McCue Construction LLC, 294 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Daniel and Amy Stachelski, McCue Construction LLC, 279 Mike Keys Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
John B. Yale, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 3235 Squilchuck Road, $22,153, accessory structure-addition/alteration
John T. and Jan M. Little Trustees, 24415 U.S. Highway 97, $15,000, new commercial project
Dec. 2
Gregory and Christine Stokes Trust, M.J. Neal Associates Architects PLLC, 408 Dusty Lane, Malaga, $510,081, single-family residence
Juan J. Munoz-Olivares and Alicia D.C. Munoz, 3700 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $228,835, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Adams Tri-Cities Enterprises Inc., Grette Associates LLC, 60 Awesome Lane, Chelan, no valuation, dock
Dec. 6
Gerald and Denise Winters, Helton Builders Inc., 3576 Crestview Road, Orondo, $575,417, single-family residence
DK Baker Holdings LLC, 21120 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock
Corbin Bohart, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 87 Brunner Lane, Cashmere, $41,024, accessory structure
Dec. 7
Sandeep Phadke and Shilpa Ranganathan, Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 169 Rocky Point Lane, Manson, no valuation, mechanical-residential
Dec. 8
Chad L. and Melissa L. Nelson, Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 166 Mad River Road, Entiat, $260,308, single-family residence
Leland A. Smith, 7886 1/2 Stine Hill Road, Cashmere, no valuation, mechanical-residential
William Buckley and Tammy O'Connor, G.L. White Construction Inc., 3780 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $619,738, single-family residence
Dr. Grant R. Lohse and Dr. Liza K. Partlow, Prestigious Patios LLC, 8 Washut Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Somewhere Hot Trust, Grette Associates LLC, 2750 S.R. 150, no valuation, dock
Dec. 9
Jon Courtright and Christine Kenck, Steel Structures America Inc., 150 Banks Ave., Manson, $30,768, accessory structure, and $15,384, accessory structure-addition/alteration
Dec. 10
Tyler B. and Abbie Gunderson, Berggren's Backyard Oasis Pool Construction, 960 Kookaburro Run, no valuation, pool/spa
Thomas and Jerri L. Neely, After Hours Plumbing & Heating Inc., 3647 Ridgeview Blvd., no valuation, mechanical-residential
Dec. 13
Michael and Theresa Koens, Jones Brothers Construction LLC, 234 Windy Ridge Lane, Chelan, $452,282, single-family residence
Huber Homes of Wenatchee LLC, 872 Autumn Crest Drive, $353,620, single-family residence
Dec. 14
Steve S. and Tarri L. Edmonson, 10383 Mud Creek Road, Entiat, $469,571, single-family residence
Eutimio and Ofelia Tovar, Construction Consulting LLC, 5353 Majeska Lane #B, Cashmere, $218,232, additional dwelling unit
Peter Dykes and Rachel Blyth, 109 Chelsie Lane, Leavenworth, $301,259, single-family residence
Haus Am Fluss Rentals LLC, 8920 Canal Road, Leavenworth, $4,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Dec. 15
Andrew and Sara Tempelis, Grette Associates LLC, 11990 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock/accessory structure
Dr. Grant Lohse and Dr. Liza K. Partlow, Grette Associates LLC, 8 Washut Lane, Manson, no valuation, dock/accessory structure
Jonathan and Jena Bolles, Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4323 Anna Lane, $30,768, accessory structure
Tyler J. and Ashley N. Eldred, 143 Starlight Ave., $57,434, accessory structure
Kenneth M. and Bobbe M. Frederick, 189 Pinot Noir Lane, Manson, no valuation, mechanical-residential
Dec. 16
Jeffrey and Charu Bogdan, Prestigious Patios LLC, 12 Washut Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Dec. 20
Michael and Lynda McIntosh, 2852 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Ryan and Shannon Seagondollar, 1185 Chukar Hills Drive, $417,097, single-family residence
Dec. 21
John W. Davisson, The Fireplace Guy LLC, 951 Gehr St., no valuation, mechanical-residential
Dec. 22
Stuart and Shaye Elliott, Risen Construction LLC, 3805 Hamlin Road, Malaga, $45,000, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Joey and Anita Johanson, Hiline Homes, 547 Chase Ave., $347,901, single-family residence
Dec. 23
School District No. 19, HB Hansen Construction, 140 Hill St., Manson, $1,260,000, new commercial structure, and $10,000, commercial accessory.
Dec. 27
Manson School District No. 19, Wells & Wade Mechanical, 140 Hill St., Manson, no valuation, mechanical-commercial
Manson School District No. 19, Ascent Mechanical & Plumbing Inc., 140 Hill St., Manson, no valuation, plumbing-commercial
Dec. 28
Martin J. and Susan J. Schmoker, 12220 Spromberg Canyon Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, mobile home
Dec. 29
Dennis W. Tarbert, 3750 Number 1 Canyon Road, $110,765, accessory structure
RRJ Real Properties LLC, Harkley Construction & Development Inc., 4205 U.S. Highway 97A, Chelan, $44,306, accessory structure
Dec. 30
Marc Borges, 11155 Railroad Creek Road, Holden Village, $10,000, commercial addition/alteration
Eastern WA Construction Inc., 51 Phoebe Lane, Manson, $40,000, accessory structure
Nikolay and Natalya Zhuk, 150 Pine Crest Place, Manson, $29,128, single-family residence-addition/alteration
Heather and Brandon Schuh, Prestigious Patios LLC, 2687 Cedar Crest, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa
City of East Wenatchee
Dec. 1
Chris Hanson, 624 Briarwood Drive, $320,000, new single family residence
Dec. 3
Edwin Eaton, 180 Rock Island Road, $10,000, tenant improvements, interior remodel
Krueger Properties LLC, 1500 Sunset Highway, $45,361, interior tenant improvements, ADA accessibility, parking
Dec. 20
Arturo Franco, 684 2nd St N.E., $34,000, new garage
Dec. 23
Jose Carreon, 1561 Grant Road, $1,300, covered porch
Joshua Hasenyager, 1430 5th St. N.E., $76,000, addition of shop/garage
Douglas County
Dec. 1
Gregory J. Werner Living Trust, 5002 Hurst Landing Road, Rock Island, $426,271, single-family residence
Dec. 2
Humberto and Araceli Bedolla, 225 N.W. Chinook Way, $329,151, single-family residence
Briggs and Rebecca Helton, 2462 Neighbor Place N.E., $494,646, single-family residence
Dec. 3
Marian Rettig, 4108 12th St. S.E., $188,381, single-family residence
Bradley C. and Betty A. Cheek, 374 S. Partridge Lane, $626,752, single-family residence
Tyler and Rachel McCall, 43 Fisher Lane, $310,029, single-family residence
Dec. 6
Timothy R. and Lisa M. Engman, 26 Corral Creek Drive, $62,767, accessory structure
Dec. 7
Billingsley Ranch LLC, 1843 Palisades Road, Palisades, $102,827, garage
Stephen F. Bradford, 19 Peaceful Pine Lane, $6,000, miscellaneous
Randy H. and Renee Sexauer, 13773 U.S. 2, $595,987, single-family residence
Dec. 8
Lake Entiat Lodge Association, Lake Entiat Lodge Lake Front Drive, $11,487, community park restroom
Roger D. and Mary Ellen Gill, 3030 N.W. Cascade Ave., $18,731, deck
Brecken R. LLC DBA Bellanca Homes, 3069 N. Breckenridge Drive, $14,358, retaining wall
Dynalectric Company, 875 A. Urban Industrial Way, $10,000, miscellaneous
Matt Runnels and Anna Bosler, 129 Ridge Road, $23,845, accessory structure
David A. Renken and Carla L. Ziebell, 2440 Harvester Loop, $16,492, deck
Gerardo Lopez, 2908 N. Breckenridge Road, $46,972, retaining wall
DJ Reichert Properties LLC, 433 Urban Industrial Way, $200,000, foundation
Dec. 9
Douglas Drescher Skeat Orchards, 13 W. Rocky Road Drive, $50,000, pool
Dec. 10
Alejandro Valdovinos and Elvia Vazquez Elvia Vazquez, 27 Mccormack St., $3,000, manual
Alejandro Valdovinos and Elvia Vazquez Elvia Vazquez, 27 E. McCormick St., $58,585, accessory structure
Dec. 14
Gary E. and Connie J. Goehner, 401 Entiat Place, Orondo, $6,855, remodel
Dec. 15
Rafael Bravo Mendoza and Elva Bravo Elva Bravo, 125 Pine St., Manson, $20,000, manufactured home replacement
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2092 Legacy Place S.E., $366,456, single-family residence
Rodney A. and Bonnie M. Jacobs, 2080 Legacy Place, S.E. $366,456, single-family residence
Dec. 16
Megan and Mitchell Langley, 112 Davis Ave., $31,257, accessory structure
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2311 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $180,164, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2307 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $180,164, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2286 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $190,098, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2296 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $190,098, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2276 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, $180,164, single-family residence
Dec. 17
Billy A. Nelson, 2 Nelson Siding Road, Rock Island, $23,540, addition
Dec. 20
Rebecca M. and William C. Mattson, 2131 N.W. Cascade Ave., $106,106, accessory structure
Dec. 29
Gerardo Lopez, 2908 N. Breckenridge Drive, $717,043, single-family residence