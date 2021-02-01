Chelan County
Dec. 1
Santiago and Feather Olivares, 1307 Walnut St., no valuation, chimney removal adding sliding door
Lopez Design LLC, 86 Bonham Lane, Leavenworth, $32,747, accessory structure
Whitebirch Construction LLC, 1640 Mulberry Lane, no valuation, residential mechanical
Dec. 2
Svensson Investments LLC, 4 Fifth St. Unit A, $230,000, shell and core upgrades
K & L Homes LLC, 37 Capri Road, Manson, $360,796, single-family residence
Bradley A. and Jodel McDowell, 16048 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $9,206, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Bradley A. and Jodel McDowell, 16048 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $31,250, accessory structure
Mulhall Design & Consulting, 2259 Washington St., Manson, $677,568, single-family residence
Aaron J. and Desiree I. Jones, 1711 Easy St., $338,302, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Mulhall Design & Consulting, 2673 Sumac Lane, Leavenworth, $28,980, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Infinigy, 151 Balsamroot Lane, Cashmere, $20,000, addition/alteration
Mulhall Construction Inc., 111 Moonlight Bay Lane, Manson, $100,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Moses F. Garcia and Dana R. Anderson Trustees, 449 Reserve Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Dec. 3
GC Building Inc., 25 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit 102, $15,000, pre-sink for small kitchen remodel
ARB Property LLC, 3031 GS Center Road, $19,593, engineered carport
Chris Loeken et al, 1211 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, one wall sign
Washington Waste Hauling, 1421 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, framing repairs
Lopez Design LLC, 843 Matthews Road, $20,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Real Homes, 213 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $222,030, single-family residence
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 1564 Swartout Road, Manson, $468,143, single-family residence
Real Homes, 10 Frankie Lane, Malaga, $239,938, single-family residence
Trever and Heather Irelan, 65 Raptor Lane, Dryden, $180,409, accessory dwelling unit
Prestigious Patios LLC, 4050 Crestview Road, no valuation, pool/spa
Michael Wheat, 935 River Rock Lane, Chelan Falls, no valuation, residential mechanical
Dec. 4
Chris Loeken et al, 1201 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, one wall sign
Black and Fir LLC, 17 Chelsie Lane, Leavenworth, $4,200, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Tyler W. Chambers, 1828 Kristina Lane, $208,737, single-family residence
John J. Fragnito Jr., 142 Fragnito Lane A and B, Chelan, $145,488, duplex
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 17 Pippin Lane, Manson, $241,971, single-family residence
Real Homes, 227 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $171,701, single-family residence
Mariette and Eric J. Jacobson, 23 Mela Lane, Manson, $105,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Mariette and Eric J. Jacobson, 1695 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, residential plumbing
Mariette and Eric J. Jacobson, 1695 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical
Forte Architects Inc., 15251 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $40,132, addition/alteration
Dec. 7
Chelan County, 400 Douglas St. Suite 201, $133,000, interior renovations/improvements
Roberts Construction LLC, 1022 Racine Springs Drive, $265,975, single-family residence
John and Phoebe Muir, 2525 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $53,000, dock
Monica M. Matt, Anne M. Matt and Michael E. and Theresa M. Pinneo, 10 Merritt Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $211,493, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 92 Broken O Lane, Leavenworth, $44,298, accessory structure
Steel Structures America Inc., 274 Reflection Lane, Chelan, no valuation, accessory structure — addition/alteration
John H. and Kelly M. Huff, 113 View Ridge Circle, no valuation, residential mechanical
The Fireplace Guy LLC, 9640 Hill St., Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Dec. 8
Brett M. Bickford and Karyn D. Bickford, 14650 Morning Sun Drive, Chelan, $25,000, accessory structure
Dec. 9
Square Foot Management LLC, 500 Surry Road #B, $116,575, accessory dwelling unit
Stefan Swoboda, 11017 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $541,504, single-family residence
Stefan Swoboda, 11015 Titus Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Lopez Design LLC, 530 Village Drive, Manson, $297,921, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 1409 Pitcher Canyon Road, $82,690, accessory structure
Building Northwest, 18275 Sunland Drive, Leavenworth, $14,549, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 3450 Stemilt Creek Road, $57,960, accessory structure
Dec. 10
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business c/o Walmart Stores #01 2187, 2000 N. Wenatchee Ave., $22,648, remote terminal unit replacement
Janine G. Davis, 10 N. Wenatchee Ave., $5,000, juice bar
Grette Associates LLC, 9400 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $18,500, dock
Marc Flack, 18851 Pine Loop, Leavenworth, $53,613, accessory structure
Dec. 11
K & B Real Estate Investments LLC, 3907 Highway 97A, $200,000, new offices, bathrooms and mezzanine
Amber Bollinger, 823 Orondo Ave. Unit B and C, $386,244, new duplex unit
Roberts Construction LLC, 1014 Racine Springs Drive, $287,696, single-family residence
BT Buildingworks LLC, 18725 River Road, Leavenworth, $52,360, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Mulhall Design & Consulting, 2453 Salal Drive A, Leavenworth, $203,448, accessory dwelling unit
Lopez Design LLC, 40 Buck Run Lane, Cashmere, $136,252, accessory dwelling unit
Dec. 14
Tropicana Inn-vestments 2.0 LLC, 1905 N. Wenatchee Ave., $90,000, commercial re-roof
David and Gretchen Mann, 8 Summercreek Place, no valuation, HVAC replacement
Complete Design, 609 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $644,497, single-family residence
Complete Design, 609 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $13,800, accessory structure
Dec. 15
Michael Parrish and Melissa Bohart, 14 Summercreek Place, no valuation, new LPG lines
Laura R. Jaeks, 402 Castleview Place, no valuation, gas line and appliance
Blue Eyed Merle LLC, 8056 Bayne Road, Leavenworth, $68,958, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 316 Village Drive, Manson, $322,495, single-family residence
Serious Fun Studio, 17060 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $753,005, single-family residence
Rodney L. and Gail K. Lapasin, 313 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $407,224, single-family residence
Complete Design, 83 Helios Hills Lane, Manson, no valuation, demolition
Dec. 16
James W. Corcoran, 610 N. Mission St., $2,500, enlarging bathroom to meet ADA standards
Big Stick LLC, 159 S. Worthen St. Suite 100, no valuation, one wall sign
Huber Homes of Wenatchee LLC, 36 Adriana Lane, $364,551, single-family residence
Dec. 17
Hub and Spoke Holdings LLC, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., $8,000, adding office walls
State of Washington, 1300 Fifth St., $835,400, mechanical equipment upgrades across campus
Van Assche Inc., 171 Verona Lane, Chelan, $626,341, single-family residence
Syndicate Smith LLC, 18176 River Road, Leavenworth, $59,892, accessory structure
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 9409 Lone Pine Orchards Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa
Dec. 18
Carol J. Eldred, 608 S. Elliott Ave., no valuation, gas line and appliance
Real Homes, 275 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $267,986, single-family residence
Peter G. and Julie M. Sanderson, 7000 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $17,002, accessory structure
Christopher R. Bekel, 850 N. Bradley St., Chelan, $363,812, single-family residence
Dec. 21
Zufall Investments LLC, 1104 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, demolish commercial building
Lucerna R. and Travis L. Weedman et al, 1804 Cumbo Court, no valuation, elevation certificate
Gregory E. Forinash, 3549 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $32,458, accessory structure
Sign Associates Inc., 9255 Foster Road, Cashmere, no valuation, sign
Dec. 22
Fernando V. and Margarita Rosas, 1594 Pacific Lane, no valuation, elevation certificate
Marc Flack, 8950 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $30,284, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Quinn K. and Erin L. Warren, 2673 S. Lakeshore Drive, Chelan, $20,000, accessory structure
Dec. 23
Wenatchee Valley Clinic, 820 N. Chelan Ave., $14,000, construct walls to create intermediate distribution frame closet
Brian and Stacia McInnes, 2027 Broadway North, no valuation, install a single-zone ductless mini-split
Gary S. and Sarah A. Breiler, 189 Sunny Meadows Loop, $72,450, accessory structure
Gregg Smith, 5659 Locust Lane, Cashmere, $66,521, accessory dwelling unit
Dec. 24
Michael Ogle, 5197 Lehman Road, no valuation, mobile home
Dec. 28
Manuel D. and Maria Rivas, 416 Douglas St., $6,000, convert porch into closet and closet into bathroom
Dec. 29
Central Washington Health Services Association, 1201 S. Miller St., $71,000, new equipment installation
Dec. 30
J W S Designs Inc., 142 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $390,874, single-family residence
Douglas County
Dec. 1
Bryan and Krista Beckstead, 3198 2nd St. S.E., $172,983, garage with accessory dwelling unit
Bryan and Krista Beckstead, 3194 2nd St. S.E., $65,000, heated inground pool with auto cover
Bryan and Krista Beckstead, 3194 2nd St. S.E., $461,415, single-family residence
Curtis Gray, 1441 Easthills Terrace, $17,241, pole building
The Trust for Public Land, 1011 N. Denis Court, no valuation, decommission oil tank
Dec. 2
Christian Dore, 760 S. Perry Ave., $316,725, single-family residence
Dec. 4
Maryhill Plaza Apartments LLC, 2240 S. Nevada Court, $5,200, single face post and panel sign
Dec. 7
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2652 Paisley St. S.E., $380,158, single-family residence
Dec. 8
Jason Pettit, 201 W. Marine View Place, Orondo, $298,857, single-family residence
Dec. 9
Shannon Allison and Triston James Novak, 2269 Sunrise Place, $5,000, gas line replacement
Cole B. and Maylen C. Jessup, 2122 Inglewood Drive, $81,000, inground heated swimming pool
Julio Paredes, 3008 N.W. Delcon Drive, $50,000, unheated inground pool
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2611 Paisley St. S.E., $292,323, single-family residence
Jerry Farley, 1617 Hannah Way, $48,690, swimming pool
Chelan Douglas Community Action Council, 1864 N. Aurora Ave., no valuation, signage for Sunset Ridge Apartments
Ivan Cazares, 1111 2nd St. S.E., $3,000, kitchen remodel
Joshua Velazquez, 319 N. Keller Ave., $800, bathroom remodel
Dec. 10
Michael E. and Jackie L. Tupling, 1251 Road F N.E., Mansfield, $3,500 LPG fireplace insert
Jack C. and Lynda T. Pheasant, 2610 N. Baker Ave., $434,775, single-family residence
Luna Wang, 185 Stinar Road, Waterville, $99,839, single-family residence
Dec. 11
Ruth Estabaya, 14 Cydnee Place, Orondo, $31,253, cabana
Ruth Estabaya, 14 Cydnee Place, Orondo, $80,000, inground heated pool with auto cover
Ruth Estabaya, 14 Cydnee Place, Orondo, $567,612, single-family residence
Stephen B. and Pamela S. Merchant, 2440 Bridgeport Hill Road, Bridgeport, $79,541, steel frame residential garage/shop
Luis E. Ocampo, 700 S. Kentucky Ave., $7,964, deck with roof
A & E Investors Group LLC, 545 S. Kentucky Ave., $35,000, accessory dwelling unit remodel
Gregory W. and Erika L. Olson, 2550 Fancher Landing, $303,469, single-family residence
Dec. 15
AT&T Wireless/Smartlink LLC, 2124 Grant Road, $150,000, 50-foot cell tower and associated equipment
Dec. 16
Michael and Connie Milliken, 373 21st St. N.E., $148,178, single-family residence
Dec. 17
Lee and Nancy Munson, 2415 3rd St. N.E., $19,834, open lean-to added to existing post frame building
Tonya and Chad Kruger, 3488 10th St. S.E., $79,334, pole building shop
Jesus and Celia De La Cruz Rumbo, 5152 Basin View Drive, Rock Island, $149,241, shop with loft
James and Jennifer Blake, 210 Chipmunk Trail Road A, $182,160, garage with apartment
Andrew J. and Rhonda L. Mesler, 516 N. Lyle Ave., $153,646, remodel to dwelling and accessory dwelling
Dec. 18
Michael G. and Denise A. Lee, 180 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $5,000, LPG line tank and appliance
Dec. 21
Linda C. Pattison/Sheppard, 1195 Whitehall Road, Waterville, $71,070, accessory dwelling
Jason D. and Kirsten A. Mittelstaedt, 48 13th St. S.E., $32,000, inground fiberglass solar heated pool
A & G Brothers General Construction, 2458 Berkley Loop, $16,514, two retaining walls
Element Homes LLC, 2518 Vasi Court, $210,990, single-family residence
Dec. 22
Melanie Wilhoite and Sally Ann Lancaster, 18 Lancaster Lane, Orondo, $29,866, post frame building
Julie Simmons, 211 Wilshire St. N.W., $66,902, post frame building
Dec. 23
Bradley H. Sourbeer and Heidi M. Brown, 406 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $10,307, concrete masonry unit wall
Dec. 28
David Wakefield Family LLC, 3857 N. George St., $2,471,400, cannabis oil processing facility
Clifford Nystrom, 996 S. Webb Place, $98,000, inground heated pool with auto cover
Dec. 29
Jeff and Nounsi Carpenter, 45 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $277,758, single-family residence
Dec. 31
Dane S. and Lisa K. Keane, 7975 Keane Grade Road, Rock Island, $316,302, single-family residence — fire loss replacement