Chelan County

Dec. 1

Santiago and Feather Olivares, 1307 Walnut St., no valuation, chimney removal adding sliding door

Lopez Design LLC, 86 Bonham Lane, Leavenworth, $32,747, accessory structure

Whitebirch Construction LLC, 1640 Mulberry Lane, no valuation, residential mechanical

Dec. 2

Svensson Investments LLC, 4 Fifth St. Unit A, $230,000, shell and core upgrades

K & L Homes LLC, 37 Capri Road, Manson, $360,796, single-family residence

Bradley A. and Jodel McDowell, 16048 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $9,206, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Bradley A. and Jodel McDowell, 16048 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $31,250, accessory structure

Mulhall Design & Consulting, 2259 Washington St., Manson, $677,568, single-family residence

Aaron J. and Desiree I. Jones, 1711 Easy St., $338,302, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Mulhall Design & Consulting, 2673 Sumac Lane, Leavenworth, $28,980, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Infinigy, 151 Balsamroot Lane, Cashmere, $20,000, addition/alteration

Mulhall Construction Inc., 111 Moonlight Bay Lane, Manson, $100,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Moses F. Garcia and Dana R. Anderson Trustees, 449 Reserve Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Dec. 3

GC Building Inc., 25 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit 102, $15,000, pre-sink for small kitchen remodel

ARB Property LLC, 3031 GS Center Road, $19,593, engineered carport

Chris Loeken et al, 1211 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, one wall sign

Washington Waste Hauling, 1421 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, framing repairs

Lopez Design LLC, 843 Matthews Road, $20,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Real Homes, 213 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $222,030, single-family residence

Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 1564 Swartout Road, Manson, $468,143, single-family residence

Real Homes, 10 Frankie Lane, Malaga, $239,938, single-family residence

Trever and Heather Irelan, 65 Raptor Lane, Dryden, $180,409, accessory dwelling unit

Prestigious Patios LLC, 4050 Crestview Road, no valuation, pool/spa

Michael Wheat, 935 River Rock Lane, Chelan Falls, no valuation, residential mechanical

Dec. 4

Chris Loeken et al, 1201 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, one wall sign

Black and Fir LLC, 17 Chelsie Lane, Leavenworth, $4,200, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Tyler W. Chambers, 1828 Kristina Lane, $208,737, single-family residence

John J. Fragnito Jr., 142 Fragnito Lane A and B, Chelan, $145,488, duplex

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 17 Pippin Lane, Manson, $241,971, single-family residence

Real Homes, 227 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $171,701, single-family residence

Mariette and Eric J. Jacobson, 23 Mela Lane, Manson, $105,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Mariette and Eric J. Jacobson, 1695 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, residential plumbing

Mariette and Eric J. Jacobson, 1695 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical

Forte Architects Inc., 15251 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $40,132, addition/alteration

Dec. 7

Chelan County, 400 Douglas St. Suite 201, $133,000, interior renovations/improvements

Roberts Construction LLC, 1022 Racine Springs Drive, $265,975, single-family residence

John and Phoebe Muir, 2525 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $53,000, dock

Monica M. Matt, Anne M. Matt and Michael E. and Theresa M. Pinneo, 10 Merritt Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $211,493, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 92 Broken O Lane, Leavenworth, $44,298, accessory structure

Steel Structures America Inc., 274 Reflection Lane, Chelan, no valuation, accessory structure — addition/alteration

John H. and Kelly M. Huff, 113 View Ridge Circle, no valuation, residential mechanical

The Fireplace Guy LLC, 9640 Hill St., Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Dec. 8

Brett M. Bickford and Karyn D. Bickford, 14650 Morning Sun Drive, Chelan, $25,000, accessory structure

Dec. 9

Square Foot Management LLC, 500 Surry Road #B, $116,575, accessory dwelling unit

Stefan Swoboda, 11017 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $541,504, single-family residence

Stefan Swoboda, 11015 Titus Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Lopez Design LLC, 530 Village Drive, Manson, $297,921, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 1409 Pitcher Canyon Road, $82,690, accessory structure

Building Northwest, 18275 Sunland Drive, Leavenworth, $14,549, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 3450 Stemilt Creek Road, $57,960, accessory structure

Dec. 10

Wal-Mart Real Estate Business c/o Walmart Stores #01 2187, 2000 N. Wenatchee Ave., $22,648, remote terminal unit replacement

Janine G. Davis, 10 N. Wenatchee Ave., $5,000, juice bar

Grette Associates LLC, 9400 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $18,500, dock

Marc Flack, 18851 Pine Loop, Leavenworth, $53,613, accessory structure

Dec. 11

K & B Real Estate Investments LLC, 3907 Highway 97A, $200,000, new offices, bathrooms and mezzanine

Amber Bollinger, 823 Orondo Ave. Unit B and C, $386,244, new duplex unit

Roberts Construction LLC, 1014 Racine Springs Drive, $287,696, single-family residence

BT Buildingworks LLC, 18725 River Road, Leavenworth, $52,360, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Mulhall Design & Consulting, 2453 Salal Drive A, Leavenworth, $203,448, accessory dwelling unit

Lopez Design LLC, 40 Buck Run Lane, Cashmere, $136,252, accessory dwelling unit

Dec. 14

Tropicana Inn-vestments 2.0 LLC, 1905 N. Wenatchee Ave., $90,000, commercial re-roof

David and Gretchen Mann, 8 Summercreek Place, no valuation, HVAC replacement

Complete Design, 609 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $644,497, single-family residence

Complete Design, 609 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $13,800, accessory structure

Dec. 15

Michael Parrish and Melissa Bohart, 14 Summercreek Place, no valuation, new LPG lines

Laura R. Jaeks, 402 Castleview Place, no valuation, gas line and appliance

Blue Eyed Merle LLC, 8056 Bayne Road, Leavenworth, $68,958, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 316 Village Drive, Manson, $322,495, single-family residence

Serious Fun Studio, 17060 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $753,005, single-family residence

Rodney L. and Gail K. Lapasin, 313 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $407,224, single-family residence

Complete Design, 83 Helios Hills Lane, Manson, no valuation, demolition

Dec. 16

James W. Corcoran, 610 N. Mission St., $2,500, enlarging bathroom to meet ADA standards

Big Stick LLC, 159 S. Worthen St. Suite 100, no valuation, one wall sign

Huber Homes of Wenatchee LLC, 36 Adriana Lane, $364,551, single-family residence

Dec. 17

Hub and Spoke Holdings LLC, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., $8,000, adding office walls

State of Washington, 1300 Fifth St., $835,400, mechanical equipment upgrades across campus

Van Assche Inc., 171 Verona Lane, Chelan, $626,341, single-family residence

Syndicate Smith LLC, 18176 River Road, Leavenworth, $59,892, accessory structure

Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 9409 Lone Pine Orchards Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa

Dec. 18

Carol J. Eldred, 608 S. Elliott Ave., no valuation, gas line and appliance

Real Homes, 275 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $267,986, single-family residence

Peter G. and Julie M. Sanderson, 7000 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $17,002, accessory structure

Christopher R. Bekel, 850 N. Bradley St., Chelan, $363,812, single-family residence

Dec. 21

Zufall Investments LLC, 1104 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, demolish commercial building

Lucerna R. and Travis L. Weedman et al, 1804 Cumbo Court, no valuation, elevation certificate

Gregory E. Forinash, 3549 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $32,458, accessory structure

Sign Associates Inc., 9255 Foster Road, Cashmere, no valuation, sign

Dec. 22

Fernando V. and Margarita Rosas, 1594 Pacific Lane, no valuation, elevation certificate

Marc Flack, 8950 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $30,284, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Quinn K. and Erin L. Warren, 2673 S. Lakeshore Drive, Chelan, $20,000, accessory structure

Dec. 23

Wenatchee Valley Clinic, 820 N. Chelan Ave., $14,000, construct walls to create intermediate distribution frame closet

Brian and Stacia McInnes, 2027 Broadway North, no valuation, install a single-zone ductless mini-split

Gary S. and Sarah A. Breiler, 189 Sunny Meadows Loop, $72,450, accessory structure

Gregg Smith, 5659 Locust Lane, Cashmere, $66,521, accessory dwelling unit

Dec. 24

Michael Ogle, 5197 Lehman Road, no valuation, mobile home

Dec. 28

Manuel D. and Maria Rivas, 416 Douglas St., $6,000, convert porch into closet and closet into bathroom

Dec. 29

Central Washington Health Services Association, 1201 S. Miller St., $71,000, new equipment installation

Dec. 30

J W S Designs Inc., 142 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $390,874, single-family residence

Douglas County

Dec. 1

Bryan and Krista Beckstead, 3198 2nd St. S.E., $172,983, garage with accessory dwelling unit

Bryan and Krista Beckstead, 3194 2nd St. S.E., $65,000, heated inground pool with auto cover

Bryan and Krista Beckstead, 3194 2nd St. S.E., $461,415, single-family residence

Curtis Gray, 1441 Easthills Terrace, $17,241, pole building

The Trust for Public Land, 1011 N. Denis Court, no valuation, decommission oil tank

Dec. 2

Christian Dore, 760 S. Perry Ave., $316,725, single-family residence

Dec. 4

Maryhill Plaza Apartments LLC, 2240 S. Nevada Court, $5,200, single face post and panel sign

Dec. 7

Timberwood Homes LLC, 2652 Paisley St. S.E., $380,158, single-family residence

Dec. 8

Jason Pettit, 201 W. Marine View Place, Orondo, $298,857, single-family residence

Dec. 9

Shannon Allison and Triston James Novak, 2269 Sunrise Place, $5,000, gas line replacement

Cole B. and Maylen C. Jessup, 2122 Inglewood Drive, $81,000, inground heated swimming pool

Julio Paredes, 3008 N.W. Delcon Drive, $50,000, unheated inground pool

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2611 Paisley St. S.E., $292,323, single-family residence

Jerry Farley, 1617 Hannah Way, $48,690, swimming pool

Chelan Douglas Community Action Council, 1864 N. Aurora Ave., no valuation, signage for Sunset Ridge Apartments

Ivan Cazares, 1111 2nd St. S.E., $3,000, kitchen remodel

Joshua Velazquez, 319 N. Keller Ave., $800, bathroom remodel

Dec. 10

Michael E. and Jackie L. Tupling, 1251 Road F N.E., Mansfield, $3,500 LPG fireplace insert

Jack C. and Lynda T. Pheasant, 2610 N. Baker Ave., $434,775, single-family residence

Luna Wang, 185 Stinar Road, Waterville, $99,839, single-family residence

Dec. 11

Ruth Estabaya, 14 Cydnee Place, Orondo, $31,253, cabana

Ruth Estabaya, 14 Cydnee Place, Orondo, $80,000, inground heated pool with auto cover

Ruth Estabaya, 14 Cydnee Place, Orondo, $567,612, single-family residence

Stephen B. and Pamela S. Merchant, 2440 Bridgeport Hill Road, Bridgeport, $79,541, steel frame residential garage/shop

Luis E. Ocampo, 700 S. Kentucky Ave., $7,964, deck with roof

A & E Investors Group LLC, 545 S. Kentucky Ave., $35,000, accessory dwelling unit remodel

Gregory W. and Erika L. Olson, 2550 Fancher Landing, $303,469, single-family residence

Dec. 15

AT&T Wireless/Smartlink LLC, 2124 Grant Road, $150,000, 50-foot cell tower and associated equipment

Dec. 16

Michael and Connie Milliken, 373 21st St. N.E., $148,178, single-family residence

Dec. 17

Lee and Nancy Munson, 2415 3rd St. N.E., $19,834, open lean-to added to existing post frame building

Tonya and Chad Kruger, 3488 10th St. S.E., $79,334, pole building shop

Jesus and Celia De La Cruz Rumbo, 5152 Basin View Drive, Rock Island, $149,241, shop with loft

James and Jennifer Blake, 210 Chipmunk Trail Road A, $182,160, garage with apartment

Andrew J. and Rhonda L. Mesler, 516 N. Lyle Ave., $153,646, remodel to dwelling and accessory dwelling

Dec. 18

Michael G. and Denise A. Lee, 180 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $5,000, LPG line tank and appliance

Dec. 21

Linda C. Pattison/Sheppard, 1195 Whitehall Road, Waterville, $71,070, accessory dwelling

Jason D. and Kirsten A. Mittelstaedt, 48 13th St. S.E., $32,000, inground fiberglass solar heated pool

A & G Brothers General Construction, 2458 Berkley Loop, $16,514, two retaining walls

Element Homes LLC, 2518 Vasi Court, $210,990, single-family residence

Dec. 22

Melanie Wilhoite and Sally Ann Lancaster, 18 Lancaster Lane, Orondo, $29,866, post frame building

Julie Simmons, 211 Wilshire St. N.W., $66,902, post frame building

Dec. 23

Bradley H. Sourbeer and Heidi M. Brown, 406 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $10,307, concrete masonry unit wall

Dec. 28

David Wakefield Family LLC, 3857 N. George St., $2,471,400, cannabis oil processing facility

Clifford Nystrom, 996 S. Webb Place, $98,000, inground heated pool with auto cover

Dec. 29

Jeff and Nounsi Carpenter, 45 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $277,758, single-family residence

Dec. 31

Dane S. and Lisa K. Keane, 7975 Keane Grade Road, Rock Island, $316,302, single-family residence — fire loss replacement

