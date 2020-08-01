Chelan County
June 1
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, parcel number 211926000000, $625,000, new construction
Syndicate Smith LLC, 12375 W. Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $77,280, accessory structure
City of Wenatchee, 720 S. Worthen St., $175,000, park restroom
June 2
David L. and Dianne L. Mirabell, 17778 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $249,066, single-family residence
David L. and Dianne L. Mirabell, 17778 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $32,458, accessory structure
Lopez Design LLC, 11500 Freund Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $20,000, single-family residence—addition/alteration
Complete Design, 9615 North Road, Peshastin, $543,418, single-family residence
Complete Design, 9615 North Road, Peshastin, $46,368, accessory structure
Complete Design, 9611 North Road, Peshastin, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Lopez Design LLC, 51 Voila Lane, Cashmere, $346,193, single-family residence
Forte Architects Inc., 409 Lower Sunnyslope Road, $3,000, single-family residence—addition/alteration
Allen Construction Inc., 95 Conor Lane, Manson, $40,000, new construction
Steven Rierson and T. Carey Rigel, 12623 Spring St., Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Pinnacle View LLC, 6672 Pinnacle View Road, Cashmere, no valuation, demolition
Tadeusz and Joy Markow, 9576 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition
Scott Mason, 150 Marr St., $41,550, warehouse addition
FADVZ Real Estate LLC, 124 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, projecting sign
Michael Ray and Emma Rae Carr, 1112 Madison St., $33,896, basement remodel
Francisco E. and Marcia J. Blas, 500 Yakima St., no valuation, demolition of concrete front steps
June 3
Syndicate Smith LLC, 106 Snowshoe Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $269,265, single-family residence
Chelan County PUD, 555 1st St., Chelan Falls, $150,000, dock
Leslie Wilson-Wright, 413 Palouse St., $13,000, residential re-roof
June 4
Timberwood Homes LLC, 95 Lone Ram Lane, $420,762, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 6672 Pinnacle View Road, Cashmere, $519,753, single-family residence
Pool to Spa Services LLC, 5865 Mountain Lane Road, Peshastin, no valuation, pool/spa
Syndicate Smith LLC, 10627 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $224,248, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Kenneth and Janelle Brown, 20687 Miracle Mile, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Wenatchee Valley Clinic, 820 N. Chelan Ave., $100,000, podiatry renovations
Elisa and Diego Sanchez and Tinajero Ramirez, 1123 Seventh St., $145,099, accessory dwelling unit and garage
Thomas F. Leonard, 2211 Sandy Brooke, $25,023, deck addition/new roof cover over deck
June 5
Lopez Design LLC, 3061 Tahoe St., Malaga, $48,686, accessory structure
Lisa K. Sweem and Adam M. Howard, 1201 Orchard Ave., no valuation, backflow device
Regine H. Hunt, 628 Chinook Drive, no valuation, HVAC replacement
Jonathan B. Butler, 2110 Yarrow Road, no valuation, elevation certificate
June 8
Steve and Karen Keller, 746 Sines Lane, Entiat, $63,225, accessory structure
Lopez Design LLC, 4336 Anna Lane, $372,406, single-family residence
Barn Pros Construction, LLC, 11900 Shugart Flats Road, Leavenworth, $69,552, accessory structure
Chad Noah, 520 Meeks Road, $330,028, single-family residence
Castlerock Ventures LLC, 1450 Castlerock Ave., no valuation, backflow replacement
Lawrence R. and Linda H. Black, 2033 Linville Drive, $9,450, HVAC replacement
June 9
Lopez Design LLC, 7915 N. Dryden Road, Cashmere, $63,404, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 32 Pippin Lane, Manson, $300,661, single-family residence
Keith R. and Tracy Ann Mehus, 122 Shypoke Place, Entiat, $584,274, single-family residence
Kenneth M. and Bobbe M. Frederick, 189 Pinot Noir Lane, Manson, $152,586, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 1655 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, $138,428, accessory structure
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 39 Pippin Lane, Manson, $228,985, single-family residence
Jamin S. Litzenberg, 22 S. Wilson St., $16,198, basement buildout
Casey E. and Stephanie E. Karins, 629 Chinook Drive, $2,500, two gas appliances and line
June 10
BT Buildingworks LLC, 16631 River Road, Leavenworth, $74,805, accessory structure
BT Buildingworks LLC, 396 Rusty Spur Lane, Cashmere, $235,971, single-family residence
Knutson Builders, 4364 Anna Lane, $24,150, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Alan C. Smith, 620 Meadows Drive, $16,654, family room addition
Kenneth S. Tucker, 930 Monroe St., $15,310, residential remodel
Wenatchee School District No. 246, 1611 Okanogan Ave., no valuation, residential structure demolition
June 11
Complete Design, 960 Kookaburro Run, $87,906, accessory structure
Rookard Custom Pool, LLC, 2001 Summit Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Steel Structures America, Inc., 17041 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $111,283, accessory structure
Jon K. Anderson and Wendy L. Living Trust, 115 Bella Lane, Manson, no valuation, demolition
Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St. #9A, $35,000, retail space remodel
Springwater Plaza LLC, 1004 Springwater Ave., $33,000, hair salon buildout
First Free Methodist Church of North America, 1601 Fifth St., $750,000, campus modernization
June 12
Joe Davis, 892 Lower Sunnyslope Road, $234,461, single-family residence
Erica Erb and Levi Carroll, 4989 Joe Miller Road, $376,467, single-family residence
Marc S. Gartin, 53 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, commercial plumbing
B3D LLC, 1630 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit 1, $3,000, interior remodel
Shawn and Haley Cummins, 1419 Saddlerock Drive, $3,500, kitchen remodel, wall removal
Anastasia Fuller, 410 Lars Lane, no valuation, elevation certificate
June 15
Daniel A. and Amber L. Fouts, 24408 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $247,866, single-family residence
Finishing My Coffee LLC, 624 Nighthawk Ridge Lane, Leavenworth, $287,373, single-family residence
Todd J. and Jessica L. Perkins, 26325 White River Road, Leavenworth, $223,908, single-family residence
Serana Homes LLC, 58 Merlot Lane, Manson, $629,395, single-family residence
Steven P. Carman, 1320 Greens Landing Road, Manson, $86,940, accessory structure
Andrew and Lisa Woods, 7870 Stine Hill Road, Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical
Ian Hunt and Jessica K. Walker, 76 Hilly Lane, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical
Ricardo L. and Maria R. Valdez, 3522 Highway 97A, $13,512, awning upgrade
Miguel A. Castillo Jr., 1132 Fuller St., no valuation, HVAC replacement
Mary H. Parrish, 1329 S. Hills Drive, no valuation, HVAC replacement
June 16
Real Homes, 20 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $235,653, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 7008 Burch Mountain Road, $193,352, single-family residence
Le Conte Properties LLC, 28 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, one wall-mounted sign
Frances and Christopher M. Smith, 903 Lambert St., $7,500, new HVAC system
Jason S. and Tiffany K. Munson, 1825 Jefferson St., no valuation, HVAC replacement
Jay and Laura Fulbright, 2054 Maiden Lane, no valuation, gas line to appliance
June 17
Larry J. and Theresa A. Houser, 99 Kraus Road, Peshastin, $9,563, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Rocklund J. and Christina A. Libby, 4 Keller Park Drive, Stehekin, $117,770, single-family residence
Thrifty Builders Supply, 3628 Highway 97A, $225,200, storage building
Lingel Holdings LLC, 835 N. Miller St., $15,000, janitor’s closet/entry way modifications
Phillip N. Dormaier, 1821 Horse Lake Road, $17,000, new HVAC system
June 18
Todd and Kristin Glandon, 16087 River Road, Leavenworth, $331,735, single-family residence
Robert and Valerie Stahnke, 442 Totem Pole Road, Manson, no valuation, mobile home
Robert and Valerie Stahnke, 442 Totem Pole Road, Manson, $17,581, accessory structure
First Presbyterian Church of Wenatchee, 1400 S. Miller St., no valuation, demolition of concrete pad
June 19
Steel Structures America, Inc., 5885 Kimber Road, Cashmere, $125,580, accessory structure
John Ondriezek, 2440 Summit Blvd., Manson, $13,283, single-family residence — additon/alteration
Garret G. Zimmerman, 1527 Cherry St., $27,456, new metal garage
Adrian and Zoila Deines, 932 Corbaley Place, $123,763, accessory dwelling unit and master bathroom addition
June 22
Steel Structures America, Inc., 11501 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $175,812, accessory structure
Steel Structures America, Inc., 820 Loop Ave., Manson, $79,985, accessory structure
June 23
Marcela Ayala, 207 Hillcreek Lane, $585,019, single-family residence
Ramiro Sanchez-Montes, 1010 Methow St., $20,818, residential addition/alteration
John Shattuck, 1039 First St., $15,295, new deck
June 24
Jeff and Michelle Morgan, 3328 Burch Mountain Road, $23,642, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Syndicate Smith LLC, 6648 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $410,459, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Susan M. and Doug Fuller, 20603 S. Shugart Flats Road, Leavenworth, $135,240, accessory structure
Warman Adventures LLC, 6650 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, no valuation, residential plumbing
Zufall Investments LLC, 1111 N. Mission St. A & B, $25,000, office renovation
June 25
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 534 Village Drive, Manson, $288,620, single-family residence
Syndicate Smith LLC, 9510 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $171,173, single-family residence
Steel Structures America Inc., 3443 Cassandra Drive, $57,960, accessory structure
Steel Structures America Inc., 4586 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $97,373, accessory structure
JWS Designs Inc., 4190 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $189,590, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Trevor M. Fitzgerald, 239 Rolling Hills Lane, no valuation, residential mechanical
McDonald’s Corp. 046/0037 C/P Palouse Empire Food Services, 1024 N. Mission St., $16,151, replacing two RTUs
Richard L. Evans, 1900 Broadway Place, $10,000, foundation repair
June 26
Jerry’s Custom Homes LLC, 1704 S. Mission St., $419,724, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Grette Associates LLC, 10072 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $26,175, accessory structure
Derek and Lana E. Carlson, 343 King Blossom Lane, no valuation, new construction
Kurtis L. Wyant, 829 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $270,447, single-family residence
Niche Construction & Consulting LLC, 6044 N. Cashmere Road, Cashmere, $11,592, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Grette Associates LLC, 115 Bella Lane, Manson, $51,384, dock
Lopez Design LLC, 624 Majestic View Drive, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Lopez Design LLC, 991 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Lopez Design LLC, 148 Copper Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Cowell Custom Design & Construction LLC, 1705 Summit Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Infinigy, 4520 Butcher Creek Road, Lake Wenatchee, $20,000, addition/alteration
Grette Associates LLC, 4102 Highway 97 A, Chelan, $30,000, dock
Mc Cue Construction LLC, 878 Sage Crest Drive, no valuation, pool/spa
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 20 Manzanita Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
A Central LLC, 45 Sunshine Lane, Entiat, no valuation, demolition
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 A S. Wenatchee Ave., $800,000, interior remodel
Stephen P. Black, 2116 No. 2 Canyon Road, $12,177, garage addition
June 29
General Solutions, 327 Glory View Lane, Manson, $384,929, single-family residence
Solid Structures LLC, 17875 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $20,866, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Robert Shane, 4510 Crown Lane, Malaga, $57,960, accessory structure
David L. and Anja Celli, 17909 River Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Clearview Plumbing Inc, 5720 Vale Road, Cashmere, no valuation, commercial mechanical
Curtis L. and Colleen M. Foster, 750 First Creek Road, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical
Stemilt Growers LLC, 1603 N. Miller St., no valuation, add gas line
Dante G. and Leurisa G. Zamora, 1034 Rosewood Ave., $10,000, kitchen remodel
Marco and Victoria Ramirez, 601 Highland Drive, $6,250, HVAC replacement
June 30
Scott L. Renick, 202 Pearl St., no valuation, inground pool
Rod J. Martin, 1509 McKittrick St., no valuation, HVAC replacement
Douglas County
June 1
Daniel and Maxima Azucena Lopez, 22306 Highway 97, Orondo, $380,778, single-family residence
June 2
Frederick O. Walk, 2054 Autumn Drive, $6,917, residential deck
June 3
Legacy LLC, 72 N. Adventure Point, $468,040, single-family residence
June 4
Paul Melton, 206 S. Houston Ave., $2,400, reroof
Savannah Melton, 100 Sagebrush Road, $50,000, moving motor home
Ackerman Construction Inc., 625 S. Perry Ave., $265,025, single-family residence
June 5
Erik Peterson/SP & GP Properties LLC, 6180 Terrace Place, $20,556, pool house with bathroom
Michael and Carol Schultz, 236 25th St. N.E., $231,070, garage and accessory dwelling
Daniel Paskins, 2376 Bentley Court, $16,568, patio cover
June 8
Tonia Lightwine, 169 Banks Lake View Road, Coulee City, $111,409, single-family residence
June 9
Larry Logsdon, 341 N. Kansas Ave., $204,000, garage/shop
Jeff and Heli Wittenberg, 560 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $262,434, single-family residence
June 10
Sage Homes LLC, 2232 2nd St. S.E., $208,973, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2224 2nd St. S.E., $230,073, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2216 2nd St. S.E., $188,342, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2208 2nd St. S.E., $197,127, single-family residence
June 11
Legacy LLC, 74 N. Adventure Point, $107,528, accessory dwelling
Travis S. and Shellee L. Fetzer, 413 Stoneridge Drive, $53,000, fiberglass inground heated pool
Kevin A. and Tammy K. Kalberg, 260 E. Marine View Place, Orondo, $77,000, inground heated pool
Kevin A. and Tammy K. Kalberg, 260 E. Marine View Place, Orondo, $8,034, retaining wall around pool
Sage Homes LLC, 2205 2nd St. S.E., $199,618, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2213 2nd St. S.E., $208,973, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2223 2nd St. S.E., $199,618, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2231 2nd St. S.E., $196,868, single-family residence
June 15
Chelan County PUD #1, 23459 Highway 97, Orondo, $93,568, Beebe Park two docks replacement
Timothy A. and Sandra K. Hubbard, 2642 7th St. S.E., $72,967, heated inground pool with auto cover
June 16
Jose and Mayra Cortez-Lemus, 482 N. Kent Terrace, $28,500, garage
Randy Johnston, 1360 Sunset Highway, no valuation, plumbing
Brian H. and Niki K. Pyle, 67 Mountain Spring Road, $2,190, LPS gas line, appliance and tank
Jeffrey Erwin, 235 McCauley Court, $15,905, heated above ground pool, deck, fence, brick seating and pergola
John W. and Elizabeth Ann Botts, 179 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $315,467, single-family residence
June 17
Tiana Francis, 921 11th St. N.E., $2,000, remodel
William Catlett, 1530 N. Ashland Ave., $126,618, master suite addition
Joshua Kaminoff, 1311 6th Place N.E., $16,164, post frame building
Timothy A. and Sandra K. Hubbard, 2642 7th St. S.E., $16,859, accessory storage building
Jon Picard and Donald B. Myers, 2616 N.W. Cascade Ave., no valuation, decommission of oil storage tank
Evan and Petra McCauley, 2406 Catalina Drive, $13,000, block retaining wall
June 18
Terrt Dittrich, 1624 Hannah Way, no valuation, custom swimming pool
Fernando Rojas and Carmen Santos, 212 Jones Lane N.W., $14,497, deck rebuild
June 19
Rick Gauthier, 20 Bundy Place, Orondo, $186,787, garage with accessory dwelling
June 22
Day Wireless Systems, 1326 Husky Run Road, $120,000, Day wireless tower/Ski Badger
Day Wireless Systems, 2301 Road 7.5 S.W., $120,000, Day wireless/Road 7.5 S.W.
Inland Cellular, 10244 Highway 17, Coulee City, $280,000, 280’ guyed cell tower
Humberto and Araceli Bedolla, 5066 Basin View Drive, Rock Island, $59,645, shop/carport
June 24
Ralph Davis, 1503 Eastmont Ave., no valuation, mechanical
Charles Cary, 2610 Fancher Landing, $5,000, LPG tank, line and appliance
Michael J. and Janelle R. Norris, 27 13th St. S.E., $418,178, single-family residence
June 25
DK Baker Holdings LLC, 520 11th St. N.W. #15, $6,000, replace bearing wall with support beam
Matthew T. and Colleen M. Simpson, 1870 10th St. N.E., $15,867, pole horse stall
Greg Opheim, 30 Cydnee Place, Orondo, $359,718, single-family residence
Omar and Elbia Mora, 2442 Berkley Loop, $267,738, single-family residence
June 26
Moody Family Property LLC/Intermountain West Inc., 3795 N. George St., $160,000, warehouse with office foundation only
June 29
Third Street Mini Storage LLC, 237 3rd St. S.E., $518,518, professional office building for Rock Island Ministorage
Third Street Mini Storage LLC, 239 3rd St. S.E., $479,539, Rock Island Marijuana Processing
Third Street Mini Storage LLC, 237 3rd St. S.E., $650,000, ministorage buildings for Rock Island Ministorage
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Rocky Reach Trail, $15,790, shelter and bike rack
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Rocky Reach Trail, $36,492, shelter and bike rack
June 30
David Wakefield Family LLC, 3857 N. George St., $160,000, foundation for steel frame processing facility