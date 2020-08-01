Chelan County

June 1

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, parcel number 211926000000, $625,000, new construction

Syndicate Smith LLC, 12375 W. Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $77,280, accessory structure

City of Wenatchee, 720 S. Worthen St., $175,000, park restroom

June 2

David L. and Dianne L. Mirabell, 17778 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $249,066, single-family residence

David L. and Dianne L. Mirabell, 17778 N. Shore Drive, Leavenworth, $32,458, accessory structure

Lopez Design LLC, 11500 Freund Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $20,000, single-family residence—addition/alteration

Complete Design, 9615 North Road, Peshastin, $543,418, single-family residence

Complete Design, 9615 North Road, Peshastin, $46,368, accessory structure

Complete Design, 9611 North Road, Peshastin, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Lopez Design LLC, 51 Voila Lane, Cashmere, $346,193, single-family residence

Forte Architects Inc., 409 Lower Sunnyslope Road, $3,000, single-family residence—addition/alteration

Allen Construction Inc., 95 Conor Lane, Manson, $40,000, new construction

Steven Rierson and T. Carey Rigel, 12623 Spring St., Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Pinnacle View LLC, 6672 Pinnacle View Road, Cashmere, no valuation, demolition

Tadeusz and Joy Markow, 9576 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, demolition

Scott Mason, 150 Marr St., $41,550, warehouse addition

FADVZ Real Estate LLC, 124 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, projecting sign

Michael Ray and Emma Rae Carr, 1112 Madison St., $33,896, basement remodel

Francisco E. and Marcia J. Blas, 500 Yakima St., no valuation, demolition of concrete front steps

June 3

Syndicate Smith LLC, 106 Snowshoe Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $269,265, single-family residence

Chelan County PUD, 555 1st St., Chelan Falls, $150,000, dock

Leslie Wilson-Wright, 413 Palouse St., $13,000, residential re-roof

June 4

Timberwood Homes LLC, 95 Lone Ram Lane, $420,762, single-family residence

Grette Associates LLC, 6672 Pinnacle View Road, Cashmere, $519,753, single-family residence

Pool to Spa Services LLC, 5865 Mountain Lane Road, Peshastin, no valuation, pool/spa

Syndicate Smith LLC, 10627 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $224,248, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Kenneth and Janelle Brown, 20687 Miracle Mile, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Wenatchee Valley Clinic, 820 N. Chelan Ave., $100,000, podiatry renovations

Elisa and Diego Sanchez and Tinajero Ramirez, 1123 Seventh St., $145,099, accessory dwelling unit and garage

Thomas F. Leonard, 2211 Sandy Brooke, $25,023, deck addition/new roof cover over deck

June 5

Lopez Design LLC, 3061 Tahoe St., Malaga, $48,686, accessory structure

Lisa K. Sweem and Adam M. Howard, 1201 Orchard Ave., no valuation, backflow device

Regine H. Hunt, 628 Chinook Drive, no valuation, HVAC replacement

Jonathan B. Butler, 2110 Yarrow Road, no valuation, elevation certificate

June 8

Steve and Karen Keller, 746 Sines Lane, Entiat, $63,225, accessory structure

Lopez Design LLC, 4336 Anna Lane, $372,406, single-family residence

Barn Pros Construction, LLC, 11900 Shugart Flats Road, Leavenworth, $69,552, accessory structure

Chad Noah, 520 Meeks Road, $330,028, single-family residence

Castlerock Ventures LLC, 1450 Castlerock Ave., no valuation, backflow replacement

Lawrence R. and Linda H. Black, 2033 Linville Drive, $9,450, HVAC replacement

June 9

Lopez Design LLC, 7915 N. Dryden Road, Cashmere, $63,404, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 32 Pippin Lane, Manson, $300,661, single-family residence

Keith R. and Tracy Ann Mehus, 122 Shypoke Place, Entiat, $584,274, single-family residence

Kenneth M. and Bobbe M. Frederick, 189 Pinot Noir Lane, Manson, $152,586, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 1655 Hawks Meadow Road, Chelan, $138,428, accessory structure

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 39 Pippin Lane, Manson, $228,985, single-family residence

Jamin S. Litzenberg, 22 S. Wilson St., $16,198, basement buildout

Casey E. and Stephanie E. Karins, 629 Chinook Drive, $2,500, two gas appliances and line

June 10

BT Buildingworks LLC, 16631 River Road, Leavenworth, $74,805, accessory structure

BT Buildingworks LLC, 396 Rusty Spur Lane, Cashmere, $235,971, single-family residence

Knutson Builders, 4364 Anna Lane, $24,150, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Alan C. Smith, 620 Meadows Drive, $16,654, family room addition

Kenneth S. Tucker, 930 Monroe St., $15,310, residential remodel

Wenatchee School District No. 246, 1611 Okanogan Ave., no valuation, residential structure demolition

June 11

Complete Design, 960 Kookaburro Run, $87,906, accessory structure

Rookard Custom Pool, LLC, 2001 Summit Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Steel Structures America, Inc., 17041 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $111,283, accessory structure

Jon K. Anderson and Wendy L. Living Trust, 115 Bella Lane, Manson, no valuation, demolition

Alturas Mission Village LLC, 212 Fifth St. #9A, $35,000, retail space remodel

Springwater Plaza LLC, 1004 Springwater Ave., $33,000, hair salon buildout

First Free Methodist Church of North America, 1601 Fifth St., $750,000, campus modernization

June 12

Joe Davis, 892 Lower Sunnyslope Road, $234,461, single-family residence

Erica Erb and Levi Carroll, 4989 Joe Miller Road, $376,467, single-family residence

Marc S. Gartin, 53 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, commercial plumbing

B3D LLC, 1630 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit 1, $3,000, interior remodel

Shawn and Haley Cummins, 1419 Saddlerock Drive, $3,500, kitchen remodel, wall removal

Anastasia Fuller, 410 Lars Lane, no valuation, elevation certificate

June 15

Daniel A. and Amber L. Fouts, 24408 Saddle St., Leavenworth, $247,866, single-family residence

Finishing My Coffee LLC, 624 Nighthawk Ridge Lane, Leavenworth, $287,373, single-family residence

Todd J. and Jessica L. Perkins, 26325 White River Road, Leavenworth, $223,908, single-family residence

Serana Homes LLC, 58 Merlot Lane, Manson, $629,395, single-family residence

Steven P. Carman, 1320 Greens Landing Road, Manson, $86,940, accessory structure

Andrew and Lisa Woods, 7870 Stine Hill Road, Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical

Ian Hunt and Jessica K. Walker, 76 Hilly Lane, Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical

Ricardo L. and Maria R. Valdez, 3522 Highway 97A, $13,512, awning upgrade

Miguel A. Castillo Jr., 1132 Fuller St., no valuation, HVAC replacement

Mary H. Parrish, 1329 S. Hills Drive, no valuation, HVAC replacement

June 16

Real Homes, 20 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $235,653, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 7008 Burch Mountain Road, $193,352, single-family residence

Le Conte Properties LLC, 28 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, one wall-mounted sign

Frances and Christopher M. Smith, 903 Lambert St., $7,500, new HVAC system

Jason S. and Tiffany K. Munson, 1825 Jefferson St., no valuation, HVAC replacement

Jay and Laura Fulbright, 2054 Maiden Lane, no valuation, gas line to appliance

June 17

Larry J. and Theresa A. Houser, 99 Kraus Road, Peshastin, $9,563, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Rocklund J. and Christina A. Libby, 4 Keller Park Drive, Stehekin, $117,770, single-family residence

Thrifty Builders Supply, 3628 Highway 97A, $225,200, storage building

Lingel Holdings LLC, 835 N. Miller St., $15,000, janitor’s closet/entry way modifications

Phillip N. Dormaier, 1821 Horse Lake Road, $17,000, new HVAC system

June 18

Todd and Kristin Glandon, 16087 River Road, Leavenworth, $331,735, single-family residence

Robert and Valerie Stahnke, 442 Totem Pole Road, Manson, no valuation, mobile home

Robert and Valerie Stahnke, 442 Totem Pole Road, Manson, $17,581, accessory structure

First Presbyterian Church of Wenatchee, 1400 S. Miller St., no valuation, demolition of concrete pad

June 19

Steel Structures America, Inc., 5885 Kimber Road, Cashmere, $125,580, accessory structure

John Ondriezek, 2440 Summit Blvd., Manson, $13,283, single-family residence — additon/alteration

Garret G. Zimmerman, 1527 Cherry St., $27,456, new metal garage

Adrian and Zoila Deines, 932 Corbaley Place, $123,763, accessory dwelling unit and master bathroom addition

June 22

Steel Structures America, Inc., 11501 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $175,812, accessory structure

Steel Structures America, Inc., 820 Loop Ave., Manson, $79,985, accessory structure

June 23

Marcela Ayala, 207 Hillcreek Lane, $585,019, single-family residence

Ramiro Sanchez-Montes, 1010 Methow St., $20,818, residential addition/alteration

John Shattuck, 1039 First St., $15,295, new deck

June 24

Jeff and Michelle Morgan, 3328 Burch Mountain Road, $23,642, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Syndicate Smith LLC, 6648 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $410,459, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Susan M. and Doug Fuller, 20603 S. Shugart Flats Road, Leavenworth, $135,240, accessory structure

Warman Adventures LLC, 6650 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, no valuation, residential plumbing

Zufall Investments LLC, 1111 N. Mission St. A & B, $25,000, office renovation

June 25

Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 534 Village Drive, Manson, $288,620, single-family residence

Syndicate Smith LLC, 9510 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $171,173, single-family residence

Steel Structures America Inc., 3443 Cassandra Drive, $57,960, accessory structure

Steel Structures America Inc., 4586 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $97,373, accessory structure

JWS Designs Inc., 4190 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $189,590, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Trevor M. Fitzgerald, 239 Rolling Hills Lane, no valuation, residential mechanical

McDonald’s Corp. 046/0037 C/P Palouse Empire Food Services, 1024 N. Mission St., $16,151, replacing two RTUs

Richard L. Evans, 1900 Broadway Place, $10,000, foundation repair

June 26

Jerry’s Custom Homes LLC, 1704 S. Mission St., $419,724, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Grette Associates LLC, 10072 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $26,175, accessory structure

Derek and Lana E. Carlson, 343 King Blossom Lane, no valuation, new construction

Kurtis L. Wyant, 829 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $270,447, single-family residence

Niche Construction & Consulting LLC, 6044 N. Cashmere Road, Cashmere, $11,592, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Grette Associates LLC, 115 Bella Lane, Manson, $51,384, dock

Lopez Design LLC, 624 Majestic View Drive, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Lopez Design LLC, 991 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Lopez Design LLC, 148 Copper Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Cowell Custom Design & Construction LLC, 1705 Summit Blvd., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Infinigy, 4520 Butcher Creek Road, Lake Wenatchee, $20,000, addition/alteration

Grette Associates LLC, 4102 Highway 97 A, Chelan, $30,000, dock

Mc Cue Construction LLC, 878 Sage Crest Drive, no valuation, pool/spa

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 20 Manzanita Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

A Central LLC, 45 Sunshine Lane, Entiat, no valuation, demolition

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 A S. Wenatchee Ave., $800,000, interior remodel

Stephen P. Black, 2116 No. 2 Canyon Road, $12,177, garage addition

June 29

General Solutions, 327 Glory View Lane, Manson, $384,929, single-family residence

Solid Structures LLC, 17875 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $20,866, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Robert Shane, 4510 Crown Lane, Malaga, $57,960, accessory structure

David L. and Anja Celli, 17909 River Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Clearview Plumbing Inc, 5720 Vale Road, Cashmere, no valuation, commercial mechanical

Curtis L. and Colleen M. Foster, 750 First Creek Road, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical

Stemilt Growers LLC, 1603 N. Miller St., no valuation, add gas line

Dante G. and Leurisa G. Zamora, 1034 Rosewood Ave., $10,000, kitchen remodel

Marco and Victoria Ramirez, 601 Highland Drive, $6,250, HVAC replacement

June 30

Scott L. Renick, 202 Pearl St., no valuation, inground pool

Rod J. Martin, 1509 McKittrick St., no valuation, HVAC replacement

Douglas County

June 1

Daniel and Maxima Azucena Lopez, 22306 Highway 97, Orondo, $380,778, single-family residence

June 2

Frederick O. Walk, 2054 Autumn Drive, $6,917, residential deck

June 3

Legacy LLC, 72 N. Adventure Point, $468,040, single-family residence

June 4

Paul Melton, 206 S. Houston Ave., $2,400, reroof

Savannah Melton, 100 Sagebrush Road, $50,000, moving motor home

Ackerman Construction Inc., 625 S. Perry Ave., $265,025, single-family residence

June 5

Erik Peterson/SP & GP Properties LLC, 6180 Terrace Place, $20,556, pool house with bathroom

Michael and Carol Schultz, 236 25th St. N.E., $231,070, garage and accessory dwelling

Daniel Paskins, 2376 Bentley Court, $16,568, patio cover

June 8

Tonia Lightwine, 169 Banks Lake View Road, Coulee City, $111,409, single-family residence

June 9

Larry Logsdon, 341 N. Kansas Ave., $204,000, garage/shop

Jeff and Heli Wittenberg, 560 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $262,434, single-family residence

June 10

Sage Homes LLC, 2232 2nd St. S.E., $208,973, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2224 2nd St. S.E., $230,073, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2216 2nd St. S.E., $188,342, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2208 2nd St. S.E., $197,127, single-family residence

June 11

Legacy LLC, 74 N. Adventure Point, $107,528, accessory dwelling

Travis S. and Shellee L. Fetzer, 413 Stoneridge Drive, $53,000, fiberglass inground heated pool

Kevin A. and Tammy K. Kalberg, 260 E. Marine View Place, Orondo, $77,000, inground heated pool

Kevin A. and Tammy K. Kalberg, 260 E. Marine View Place, Orondo, $8,034, retaining wall around pool

Sage Homes LLC, 2205 2nd St. S.E., $199,618, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2213 2nd St. S.E., $208,973, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2223 2nd St. S.E., $199,618, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2231 2nd St. S.E., $196,868, single-family residence

June 15

Chelan County PUD #1, 23459 Highway 97, Orondo, $93,568, Beebe Park two docks replacement

Timothy A. and Sandra K. Hubbard, 2642 7th St. S.E., $72,967, heated inground pool with auto cover

June 16

Jose and Mayra Cortez-Lemus, 482 N. Kent Terrace, $28,500, garage

Randy Johnston, 1360 Sunset Highway, no valuation, plumbing

Brian H. and Niki K. Pyle, 67 Mountain Spring Road, $2,190, LPS gas line, appliance and tank

Jeffrey Erwin, 235 McCauley Court, $15,905, heated above ground pool, deck, fence, brick seating and pergola

John W. and Elizabeth Ann Botts, 179 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $315,467, single-family residence

June 17

Tiana Francis, 921 11th St. N.E., $2,000, remodel

William Catlett, 1530 N. Ashland Ave., $126,618, master suite addition

Joshua Kaminoff, 1311 6th Place N.E., $16,164, post frame building

Timothy A. and Sandra K. Hubbard, 2642 7th St. S.E., $16,859, accessory storage building

Jon Picard and Donald B. Myers, 2616 N.W. Cascade Ave., no valuation, decommission of oil storage tank

Evan and Petra McCauley, 2406 Catalina Drive, $13,000, block retaining wall

June 18

Terrt Dittrich, 1624 Hannah Way, no valuation, custom swimming pool

Fernando Rojas and Carmen Santos, 212 Jones Lane N.W., $14,497, deck rebuild

June 19

Rick Gauthier, 20 Bundy Place, Orondo, $186,787, garage with accessory dwelling

June 22

Day Wireless Systems, 1326 Husky Run Road, $120,000, Day wireless tower/Ski Badger

Day Wireless Systems, 2301 Road 7.5 S.W., $120,000, Day wireless/Road 7.5 S.W.

Inland Cellular, 10244 Highway 17, Coulee City, $280,000, 280’ guyed cell tower

Humberto and Araceli Bedolla, 5066 Basin View Drive, Rock Island, $59,645, shop/carport

June 24

Ralph Davis, 1503 Eastmont Ave., no valuation, mechanical

Charles Cary, 2610 Fancher Landing, $5,000, LPG tank, line and appliance

Michael J. and Janelle R. Norris, 27 13th St. S.E., $418,178, single-family residence

June 25

DK Baker Holdings LLC, 520 11th St. N.W. #15, $6,000, replace bearing wall with support beam

Matthew T. and Colleen M. Simpson, 1870 10th St. N.E., $15,867, pole horse stall

Greg Opheim, 30 Cydnee Place, Orondo, $359,718, single-family residence

Omar and Elbia Mora, 2442 Berkley Loop, $267,738, single-family residence

June 26

Moody Family Property LLC/Intermountain West Inc., 3795 N. George St., $160,000, warehouse with office foundation only

June 29

Third Street Mini Storage LLC, 237 3rd St. S.E., $518,518, professional office building for Rock Island Ministorage

Third Street Mini Storage LLC, 239 3rd St. S.E., $479,539, Rock Island Marijuana Processing

Third Street Mini Storage LLC, 237 3rd St. S.E., $650,000, ministorage buildings for Rock Island Ministorage

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Rocky Reach Trail, $15,790, shelter and bike rack

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Rocky Reach Trail, $15,790, shelter and bike rack

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Rocky Reach Trail, $36,492, shelter and bike rack

June 30

David Wakefield Family LLC, 3857 N. George St., $160,000, foundation for steel frame processing facility

