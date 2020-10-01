Chelan County
Aug. 4
Real Homes, 143 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $220,052, single-family residence
Beaver Creek Custom Construction, 13555 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $342,125, single-family residence
Prestigious Patios LLC, 50 Rutherford Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 30 Windy Ridge Lane, Chelan, $57,960, accessory structure
Aug. 5
Start Again LLC, 201 S. Wenatchee Ave., $40,000, replace roof top units
Javier G. and Yolanda Alejandrez, 1110 Millerdale Ave., $10,000, new covered porch
Donald W. Stone, 900 Westmorland Drive, $207,296, living space and deck addition
Saddle Rock Logistics LLC, 226 S. Mission St., $28,568, interior remodel
Chelan Valley Builders Inc., 106 Piper Lane, Manson, $290,409, single-family residence
Andrea D. and Christopher H. Brixey, 78 Cross Creek Lane, Leavenworth, $133,674, accessory dwelling unit
Alvah R. and Tammy Brown, 22490 Humphreys Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $549,116, single-family residence
Robert P. Whitaker and Nancy J. Raley, 7826 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $142,206, accessory dwelling unit
Robert and Barbara Eldred, 155 Starlight Ave., no valuation, pool/spa
Samuel W. and Roxanne Bryant, 4136 Eeels Road, Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical
Aug. 6
Kurtis L. Wyant, 241 Reserve Lane, Manson, $465,209, single-family residence
Chelan County Fire District No. 5, 2010 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $150,000, addition/alteration
Christopher R. H. and Laura F. Sires, 11 Sires Lane, Leavenworth, $245,245, single-family residence
JWS Designs Inc., 462 Dove Hollow Road, Chelan, $166,638, accessory dwelling unit
John S. D’Antoni, 3110 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, no valuation, dock accessory
Eric S. and Kyra L. Davis, 2974 E. Richared Drive, Monitor, $21,638, accessory structure
Aug. 7
Hugh C. Carr, 1020 Joni Lane, $54,967, new garage with above living unit
Lynn M. Armstrong, 8002 Old Bridge Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Richard C. and Shawn M. Andersen, 154 Coles View Lane, Chelan, $158,424, accessory structure
Whitebirch Construction LLC, 1640 Mulberry Lane, $14,573, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Enrique Rosales, 5261 Hughes Road, Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical
Louis E. and Jennifer S. Bunkelman, 2525 Kinnikinnick Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Aug. 10
William H. Timmermans, 1301 N. Wenatchee Ave., $15,000, salon buildout
ACI Real Estate SPE 135 LLC c/o Albertsons Companies, 501 N. Miller St., no valuation, one wall sign
Zufall Investments LLC, 1111 N. Mission St. Unit A, no valuation, one wall sign
Desert Sheep LLC, 3028 GS Center Road, $10,500, HVAC replacement
Element Homes LLC, 1012 Methow St., $26,751, bedroom/bathroom addition
Phanmaha Vonghalath, 1330 Monitor Ave., $5,000, re-roof
BT Buildingworks LLC, 864 Sage Crest Drive, $18,644, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Robert and Barbara Eldred, 155 Starlight Ave., $78,742, single-family residence — additon/alteration
James and Lucinda Uhrich Trust, 2685 Winesap Ave., Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical
ASAP Plumbing Inc., 1219 American Fruit Road, no valuation, residential plumbing
Aug. 11
Kellogg Valley North Properties LLC et al, 1306 N. Miller St., $15,000, remove, relocate and install new kitchen equipment
Ruben Sauceda, 657 Crawford Ave., $29,618, convert shop to residential addition
Real Homes, 161 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $258,055, single-family residence
Real Homes, 162 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $255,061, single-family residence
Anderson Residential Design, 91 Murphy Highlands, Leavenworth, $7,776, accessory structure — addition/alteration
Aug. 12
Angela Coleman and Shawn T. Reed, 4 D S. Western Ave., no valuation, tiny home removal
Lopez Design LLC, 947 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $429,527, single-family residence
Aug. 13
Byung M. Whang, 307 Ferry St., no valuation, one wall sign
Western American Contracting, 11550 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $63,897, accessory structure — addition/alteration
A S Contractors, 8416 Entiat River Road, Entiat, no valuation, mobile home
Aug. 14
A Home Doctor Inc., 563 Sebastian Way, $4,772, front porch deck
Sofia Velazquez, 522 Malaga Ave., $850, gas line and one appliance
BT Buildingworks LLC, 12550 Spring St., Leavenworth, $342,623, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 15860 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $44,000, dock
Jesse Goltz, 2921 Sierra Blvd., Malaga, $81,965, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Aug. 17
ACI Real Estate SPE 135 LLC c/o Albertsons Companies, 501 N. Miller St., $7,500, floral sink replacement and hub drain adjustment
Jon and Laurie Baltera, 1610 Madison St., $11,250, HVAC replacement
Timberwood Homes LLC, 281 Burch Hollow Lane, $446,538, single-family residence
Jonny N. and Denise F. Landro, 289 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $319,338, single-family residence
Jonny N. and Denise F. Landro, 289 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $36,225, accessory structure
Steel Structures America Inc., 8660 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $69,552, accessory structure
Monaco Design, 6209 Crum Canyon Road, Entiat, $72,450, accessory structure
Lopez Design LLC, 74 Bonham Lane, Leavenworth, $227,521, single-family residence
Aug. 18
Roberts Construction LLC, parcel number 222001520100, $248,309, single-family residence
Dante G. and Leurisa G. Zamora, 1034 Rosewood Ave., no valuation, gas line and one appliance
John and Joann Flick, 1535 Castlerock Ave. Unit 45, $7,000, HVAC replacement
Chelan County PUD, 5689 Highway 97A, $20,089,435, new construction
Forte Architects Inc., 3327 Ohme Road, $240,000, new construction
Aug. 19
Cascadian Apartments LLC, 102 N. Wenatchee Ave., $25,000, upgrade radio equipment/new racks
Last Minute LLC, 1 Oneonta Drive, no valuation, one monument and two wall signs
Aaron B. Davis and D. Lynn Ward-Davis, 1600 N. Western Ave. Unit A and B, $77,593, convert single-family residence to duplex
John J. Boersema, 2 S. Cleveland Ave., $2,500, install a separation wall in basement/garage
Glacier Industries LLC, 7557 Swakane Canyon Road, $88,000, new construction
Michael Doyle, 874 Tennant Lane, Chelan, $37,191, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 32 Honeycrisp Lane, Manson, $222,866, single-family residence
Aug. 20
Washington Federal N.A., 830 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, two wall signs and one freestanding sign
Wenatchee SNF Ventures LLC, 625 Okanogan Ave., $5,925, replace type 1 grease fan
21 N. Buchanan LLC, 21 N. Buchanan Ave., no valuation, add exterior door
Kirk Kilgore Construction LLC, 3108 Tamarack Place, $308,707, single-family residence
Aug. 21
Jeffrey S. and Renee Wilkens, 109 Pickens St., $11,318, patio cover
Roy Littler, 804 Kittitas St., no valuation, one egress window
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 62 Shadow Creek Lane, Cashmere, $99,399, accessory dwelling unit
HCD Homes LLC, 894 Autumn Crest Drive, $398,347, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 442 W. Rolling Hills Lane, $505,912, single-family residence
Robert D. Holloway III and Donnarae Holloway, 19791 Beaver Valley Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Aug. 24
Barton H. and Sheila E. Clennon, 37 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite C, $30,000, new office space
Michael S. Clark, 921 Bryan St., $13,115, kitchen addition and remodel
Steel Structures America Inc., 3443 Casandra Drive, no valuation, residential plumbing
Aug. 25
Northwest HC Columbia Heights Owner NT-HCI LLC, 1550 Cherry St. Apt. 101, $37,000, replace two rooftop units
Chelan County PUD, 5689 Highway 97A Bldg CM4, $250,000, addition/alteration
Courtney M. and Dan Taylor, 192 Windy Willow Lane #B, $146,952, single-family residence—addition/alteration
Huber Homes of Wenatchee LLC, 40 Adriana Lane, $334,137, single-family residence
Patio Pools of Chelan LLC, 100 Wall St., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Lee M. Lambert and Adrienne Thompson, 21704 Colt Road, Leavenworth, $23,426, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Caris-Sell Homes Inc., 962 Matthews Road, no valuation, mobile home
Aug. 26
Three Feathers LLC, 1313 Walla Walla Ave., no valuation, two monument signs and three wall signs
Washington West Homeowners Association, 10 S. Cove, $8,850, re-roof carports
Jerry L. and Traci M. Bishop, 1284 Homesteader Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Gene M. and Linda L. Kinder, Trustees of the Kinder Family Trust, 12276 Ski View Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Aug. 27
James and Renee Cope, 565 Swakane Canyon Road, $173,880, accessory structure
Real Homes, 143 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $8,694, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Complete Design, 4173 Joe Miller Road, Malaga, $114,220, accessory structure
Patriot Plumbing Heating & Cooling, 10090 Main St., Peshastin, no valuation, commercial plumbing
Aug. 28
Kevin E. and Elyse M. Krueger, 1609 Quail Hollow Lane, $20,000, inground pool
Karen K. Stallings, 309 Alaska St., no valuation, new gas line and appliance
Nicole M. Buak, 1505 Medina Place, $8,050, HVAC replacement
Darren C. and Kelly L. Williams, 2685 Cedar Crest, Leavenworth, $81,144, accessory structure
David J. and Kelly A. Hudgins, 28 Campione Lane, Manson, $426,525, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 289 Burch Hollow Lane, $517,315, single-family residence
S & H Manufactured Homes Inc., 1088 Roses Ave., Manson, no valuation, mobile home
Brixey Build & Repair LLC, 10559 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $7,759, single-family residence—addition/alteration
David and Sharon Phillips, 5885 Kimber Road, Cashmere, no valuation, residential plumbing
Aug. 31
Stemilt Growers LLC, 1603 N. Miller St., $2,500, cider facility
ACI Real Estate SPE 135 LLC c/o Albertsons Companies, 501 N. Miller St., $248,000, 35 condensing cases
Powys Gadd, 119 N. Franklin Ave., $9,000, HVAC replacement
Stephen J. and Angela M. Ford, 11393 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $327,110, single-family residence
Complete Design, 40 Sackett Glen Lane, Chelan, $402,812, single-family residence
Brandon James Schuh, 103 Headwater Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $56,705, single-family residence
Brandon James Schuh, 101 Headwater Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $56,705, single-family residence
Brandon James Schuh, 99 Headwater Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $56,705, single-family residence
Brandon James Schuh, 97 Headwater Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $56,705, single-family residence
Brandon James Schuh, 95 Headwater Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $56,705, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 52 Howling Moon Lane, Chelan, $322,997, single-family residence
Kevin and Robin Mooney, 48 Howling Moon Lane, Chelan, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, 7544 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $142,900, dock
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, 7544 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $127,000, dock
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, 7544 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $127,000, dock
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, 7544 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $127,000, dock
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, 7544 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $127,000, dock
MD7, LLC, 21400 Chelan Butte Lookout Road, Chelan, $25,000, addition/alteration
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 147 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 21 Hutton Lane, Manson, $46,368, accessory structure—addition/alteration
Patio Pools of Chelan LLC, 170 Manzanita Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Daniel L. Miner, 145 Pinewood Drive, Chelan, no valuation, residential plumbing
Douglas County
Aug. 3
Timberwood Homes LLC, 773 S. Perry Ave., $295,489, single-family residence
Timberwood Homes LLC, 733 S. Perry Ave., $296,559, single-family residence
Cameron Owen, 775 Rock Island Road, $79,112, garage
Kirk D. Berg, 4075 N.W. Cascade Ave., $10,287, addition
Aug. 4
Stephen Parkhill, 114 N. Georgia Ave., $120,000, new antenna array on existing monopole
Christine Johnson, 904 12th St. N.E., no valuation, gas fireplace
Jesus and Celia De La Cruz Rumbo, 5158 Basin View Drive, Rock Island, $30,000, pool
Aug. 5
Darren Estes, 845 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, signage for Johnny’s Empire Club & Pub
Marquis Holdings LLC, 93 Eastmont Ave., $5,000, bathroom remodel
Eric C. and Barbara S. Lundstrom, 899 S. Nile Ave., $69,418, accessory structure
Ackerman Construction Inc., 637 S. Perry Ave., $270,127, single-family residence
Aug. 6
Eric Soehren, 467 and 469 Lower Daniels Drive, $396,674, single-family residence
James S. Alexander, 263 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $185,840, accessory structure
Richard and Helen Cano, 2810 N. Breckenridge Drive, $80,000, pool
James and Denise Alexander, 263 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $432,297, single-family residence
Michael R. and Tricia N. Graham, 16 Galbraith Road, Brewster, $16,528, accessory structure
Rio Vista Enterprises, Crescent Bar Road, Trinidad, $60,509, retaining walls
Aug. 10
Jeffrey and Margaret Brown, 2365 Fancher Field Road, $7,456, deck
Richard Coon, 2310 Catalina Drive, $4,473, deck
Aug. 11
Blue Sky Enterprises, 838 Valley Mall Parkway, $40,000, install new windows/door openings
Element Homes LLC, 2450 Berkley Loop, $376,827, single-family residence
Dennis and Lisa Snyder, 2990 Cascade Ridge, $72,683, addition
Carlos Marin-Padron, 600 Mountjoy Square, $22,925, remodel
Aug. 12
Graham A. Grant, 426 Julia Court, $15,408, accessory structure
Benjamin and Suzanne Carter, 582 Muledeer Road, $43,386, addition
Evan and Petra McCauley, 2406 Catalina Drive, $18,255, accessory structure
Aug. 13
Phillip W. and Leslie Pearsall, 739 Highline Drive, $250,000, manufactured home
Aug. 17
Wayne Lee and Tiffany Kaydine Porter and Kevin Lane and Tania Renee Mellinger, 340 Entiat Place, Orondo, $222,842, single-family residence
Peter S. and Tonya R. Doman, Trustees of Doman Family Revocable Living Trust, 12 Ivy Lane, Orondo, $47,105, accessory structure
Aug. 18
James E. Bryant, 2723 Angel Lane, $73,562, garage
Aug. 19
Garrison Homes, 119 Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $310,528, single-family residence
Mario and Jodee Brown, 69 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $25,000, pool
Nile & Second Street LLC, 141 S. Nile Ave., no valuation, demolition
Aug. 24
Natalie K. Williams, 2727 S.E. Falcon View Drive, $34,253, addition
Aug. 26
Roberto and Susanne Morales, 14 Arden Ave., Brewster, $6,627, patio
Marcus and Amanda Pearcy, 202 Chipmunk Trail Road, $130,898, single-family residence
Aug. 27
Bremmer Construction Inc., parcel number 22212230015, Riverview Subdivision, $15,000, fence
Grant Road Syndicate LLC, 220 Grant Road, no valuation, signage for Ace Hardware
Aug. 28
Chay Stojowski, 233 13th St. N.E., $6,000, truss design
Ted G. Mitchell, 13690 Highway 21, $47,270, accessory structure
Juan M. and Maria A. Sanchez, 4455 N.W. Cascade Ave., $476,683, single-family residence