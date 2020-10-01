Chelan County

Aug. 4

Real Homes, 143 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $220,052, single-family residence

Beaver Creek Custom Construction, 13555 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $342,125, single-family residence

Prestigious Patios LLC, 50 Rutherford Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 30 Windy Ridge Lane, Chelan, $57,960, accessory structure

Aug. 5

Start Again LLC, 201 S. Wenatchee Ave., $40,000, replace roof top units

Javier G. and Yolanda Alejandrez, 1110 Millerdale Ave., $10,000, new covered porch

Donald W. Stone, 900 Westmorland Drive, $207,296, living space and deck addition

Saddle Rock Logistics LLC, 226 S. Mission St., $28,568, interior remodel

Chelan Valley Builders Inc., 106 Piper Lane, Manson, $290,409, single-family residence

Andrea D. and Christopher H. Brixey, 78 Cross Creek Lane, Leavenworth, $133,674, accessory dwelling unit

Alvah R. and Tammy Brown, 22490 Humphreys Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $549,116, single-family residence

Robert P. Whitaker and Nancy J. Raley, 7826 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $142,206, accessory dwelling unit

Robert and Barbara Eldred, 155 Starlight Ave., no valuation, pool/spa

Samuel W. and Roxanne Bryant, 4136 Eeels Road, Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical

Aug. 6

Kurtis L. Wyant, 241 Reserve Lane, Manson, $465,209, single-family residence

Chelan County Fire District No. 5, 2010 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $150,000, addition/alteration

Christopher R. H. and Laura F. Sires, 11 Sires Lane, Leavenworth, $245,245, single-family residence

JWS Designs Inc., 462 Dove Hollow Road, Chelan, $166,638, accessory dwelling unit

John S. D’Antoni, 3110 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, no valuation, dock accessory

Eric S. and Kyra L. Davis, 2974 E. Richared Drive, Monitor, $21,638, accessory structure

Aug. 7

Hugh C. Carr, 1020 Joni Lane, $54,967, new garage with above living unit

Lynn M. Armstrong, 8002 Old Bridge Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Richard C. and Shawn M. Andersen, 154 Coles View Lane, Chelan, $158,424, accessory structure

Whitebirch Construction LLC, 1640 Mulberry Lane, $14,573, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Enrique Rosales, 5261 Hughes Road, Cashmere, no valuation, residential mechanical

Louis E. and Jennifer S. Bunkelman, 2525 Kinnikinnick Drive, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Aug. 10

William H. Timmermans, 1301 N. Wenatchee Ave., $15,000, salon buildout

ACI Real Estate SPE 135 LLC c/o Albertsons Companies, 501 N. Miller St., no valuation, one wall sign

Zufall Investments LLC, 1111 N. Mission St. Unit A, no valuation, one wall sign

Desert Sheep LLC, 3028 GS Center Road, $10,500, HVAC replacement

Element Homes LLC, 1012 Methow St., $26,751, bedroom/bathroom addition

Phanmaha Vonghalath, 1330 Monitor Ave., $5,000, re-roof

BT Buildingworks LLC, 864 Sage Crest Drive, $18,644, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Robert and Barbara Eldred, 155 Starlight Ave., $78,742, single-family residence — additon/alteration

James and Lucinda Uhrich Trust, 2685 Winesap Ave., Manson, no valuation, residential mechanical

ASAP Plumbing Inc., 1219 American Fruit Road, no valuation, residential plumbing

Aug. 11

Kellogg Valley North Properties LLC et al, 1306 N. Miller St., $15,000, remove, relocate and install new kitchen equipment

Ruben Sauceda, 657 Crawford Ave., $29,618, convert shop to residential addition

Real Homes, 161 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $258,055, single-family residence

Real Homes, 162 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $255,061, single-family residence

Anderson Residential Design, 91 Murphy Highlands, Leavenworth, $7,776, accessory structure — addition/alteration

Aug. 12

Angela Coleman and Shawn T. Reed, 4 D S. Western Ave., no valuation, tiny home removal

Lopez Design LLC, 947 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $429,527, single-family residence

Aug. 13

Byung M. Whang, 307 Ferry St., no valuation, one wall sign

Western American Contracting, 11550 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $63,897, accessory structure — addition/alteration

A S Contractors, 8416 Entiat River Road, Entiat, no valuation, mobile home

Aug. 14

A Home Doctor Inc., 563 Sebastian Way, $4,772, front porch deck

Sofia Velazquez, 522 Malaga Ave., $850, gas line and one appliance

BT Buildingworks LLC, 12550 Spring St., Leavenworth, $342,623, single-family residence

Grette Associates LLC, 15860 Cedar Brae Road, Leavenworth, $44,000, dock

Jesse Goltz, 2921 Sierra Blvd., Malaga, $81,965, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Aug. 17

ACI Real Estate SPE 135 LLC c/o Albertsons Companies, 501 N. Miller St., $7,500, floral sink replacement and hub drain adjustment

Jon and Laurie Baltera, 1610 Madison St., $11,250, HVAC replacement

Timberwood Homes LLC, 281 Burch Hollow Lane, $446,538, single-family residence

Jonny N. and Denise F. Landro, 289 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $319,338, single-family residence

Jonny N. and Denise F. Landro, 289 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $36,225, accessory structure

Steel Structures America Inc., 8660 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $69,552, accessory structure

Monaco Design, 6209 Crum Canyon Road, Entiat, $72,450, accessory structure

Lopez Design LLC, 74 Bonham Lane, Leavenworth, $227,521, single-family residence

Aug. 18

Roberts Construction LLC, parcel number 222001520100, $248,309, single-family residence

Dante G. and Leurisa G. Zamora, 1034 Rosewood Ave., no valuation, gas line and one appliance

John and Joann Flick, 1535 Castlerock Ave. Unit 45, $7,000, HVAC replacement

Chelan County PUD, 5689 Highway 97A, $20,089,435, new construction

Forte Architects Inc., 3327 Ohme Road, $240,000, new construction

Aug. 19

Cascadian Apartments LLC, 102 N. Wenatchee Ave., $25,000, upgrade radio equipment/new racks

Last Minute LLC, 1 Oneonta Drive, no valuation, one monument and two wall signs

Aaron B. Davis and D. Lynn Ward-Davis, 1600 N. Western Ave. Unit A and B, $77,593, convert single-family residence to duplex

John J. Boersema, 2 S. Cleveland Ave., $2,500, install a separation wall in basement/garage

Glacier Industries LLC, 7557 Swakane Canyon Road, $88,000, new construction

Michael Doyle, 874 Tennant Lane, Chelan, $37,191, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 32 Honeycrisp Lane, Manson, $222,866, single-family residence

Aug. 20

Washington Federal N.A., 830 N. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, two wall signs and one freestanding sign

Wenatchee SNF Ventures LLC, 625 Okanogan Ave., $5,925, replace type 1 grease fan

21 N. Buchanan LLC, 21 N. Buchanan Ave., no valuation, add exterior door

Kirk Kilgore Construction LLC, 3108 Tamarack Place, $308,707, single-family residence

Aug. 21

Jeffrey S. and Renee Wilkens, 109 Pickens St., $11,318, patio cover

Roy Littler, 804 Kittitas St., no valuation, one egress window

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 62 Shadow Creek Lane, Cashmere, $99,399, accessory dwelling unit

HCD Homes LLC, 894 Autumn Crest Drive, $398,347, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 442 W. Rolling Hills Lane, $505,912, single-family residence

Robert D. Holloway III and Donnarae Holloway, 19791 Beaver Valley Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Aug. 24

Barton H. and Sheila E. Clennon, 37 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite C, $30,000, new office space

Michael S. Clark, 921 Bryan St., $13,115, kitchen addition and remodel

Steel Structures America Inc., 3443 Casandra Drive, no valuation, residential plumbing

Aug. 25

Northwest HC Columbia Heights Owner NT-HCI LLC, 1550 Cherry St. Apt. 101, $37,000, replace two rooftop units

Chelan County PUD, 5689 Highway 97A Bldg CM4, $250,000, addition/alteration

Courtney M. and Dan Taylor, 192 Windy Willow Lane #B, $146,952, single-family residence—addition/alteration

Huber Homes of Wenatchee LLC, 40 Adriana Lane, $334,137, single-family residence

Patio Pools of Chelan LLC, 100 Wall St., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Lee M. Lambert and Adrienne Thompson, 21704 Colt Road, Leavenworth, $23,426, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Caris-Sell Homes Inc., 962 Matthews Road, no valuation, mobile home

Aug. 26

Three Feathers LLC, 1313 Walla Walla Ave., no valuation, two monument signs and three wall signs

Washington West Homeowners Association, 10 S. Cove, $8,850, re-roof carports

Jerry L. and Traci M. Bishop, 1284 Homesteader Lane, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Gene M. and Linda L. Kinder, Trustees of the Kinder Family Trust, 12276 Ski View Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Aug. 27

James and Renee Cope, 565 Swakane Canyon Road, $173,880, accessory structure

Real Homes, 143 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $8,694, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Complete Design, 4173 Joe Miller Road, Malaga, $114,220, accessory structure

Patriot Plumbing Heating & Cooling, 10090 Main St., Peshastin, no valuation, commercial plumbing

Aug. 28

Kevin E. and Elyse M. Krueger, 1609 Quail Hollow Lane, $20,000, inground pool

Karen K. Stallings, 309 Alaska St., no valuation, new gas line and appliance

Nicole M. Buak, 1505 Medina Place, $8,050, HVAC replacement

Darren C. and Kelly L. Williams, 2685 Cedar Crest, Leavenworth, $81,144, accessory structure

David J. and Kelly A. Hudgins, 28 Campione Lane, Manson, $426,525, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 289 Burch Hollow Lane, $517,315, single-family residence

S & H Manufactured Homes Inc., 1088 Roses Ave., Manson, no valuation, mobile home

Brixey Build & Repair LLC, 10559 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $7,759, single-family residence—addition/alteration

David and Sharon Phillips, 5885 Kimber Road, Cashmere, no valuation, residential plumbing

Aug. 31

Stemilt Growers LLC, 1603 N. Miller St., $2,500, cider facility

ACI Real Estate SPE 135 LLC c/o Albertsons Companies, 501 N. Miller St., $248,000, 35 condensing cases

Powys Gadd, 119 N. Franklin Ave., $9,000, HVAC replacement

Stephen J. and Angela M. Ford, 11393 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $327,110, single-family residence

Complete Design, 40 Sackett Glen Lane, Chelan, $402,812, single-family residence

Brandon James Schuh, 103 Headwater Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $56,705, single-family residence

Brandon James Schuh, 101 Headwater Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $56,705, single-family residence

Brandon James Schuh, 99 Headwater Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $56,705, single-family residence

Brandon James Schuh, 97 Headwater Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $56,705, single-family residence

Brandon James Schuh, 95 Headwater Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $56,705, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 52 Howling Moon Lane, Chelan, $322,997, single-family residence

Kevin and Robin Mooney, 48 Howling Moon Lane, Chelan, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, 7544 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $142,900, dock

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, 7544 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $127,000, dock

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, 7544 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $127,000, dock

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, 7544 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $127,000, dock

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, 7544 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $127,000, dock

MD7, LLC, 21400 Chelan Butte Lookout Road, Chelan, $25,000, addition/alteration

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 147 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 21 Hutton Lane, Manson, $46,368, accessory structure—addition/alteration

Patio Pools of Chelan LLC, 170 Manzanita Drive, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Daniel L. Miner, 145 Pinewood Drive, Chelan, no valuation, residential plumbing

Douglas County

Aug. 3

Timberwood Homes LLC, 773 S. Perry Ave., $295,489, single-family residence

Timberwood Homes LLC, 733 S. Perry Ave., $296,559, single-family residence

Cameron Owen, 775 Rock Island Road, $79,112, garage

Kirk D. Berg, 4075 N.W. Cascade Ave., $10,287, addition

Aug. 4

Stephen Parkhill, 114 N. Georgia Ave., $120,000, new antenna array on existing monopole

Christine Johnson, 904 12th St. N.E., no valuation, gas fireplace

Jesus and Celia De La Cruz Rumbo, 5158 Basin View Drive, Rock Island, $30,000, pool

Aug. 5

Darren Estes, 845 Valley Mall Parkway, no valuation, signage for Johnny’s Empire Club & Pub

Marquis Holdings LLC, 93 Eastmont Ave., $5,000, bathroom remodel

Eric C. and Barbara S. Lundstrom, 899 S. Nile Ave., $69,418, accessory structure

Ackerman Construction Inc., 637 S. Perry Ave., $270,127, single-family residence

Aug. 6

Eric Soehren, 467 and 469 Lower Daniels Drive, $396,674, single-family residence

James S. Alexander, 263 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $185,840, accessory structure

Richard and Helen Cano, 2810 N. Breckenridge Drive, $80,000, pool

James and Denise Alexander, 263 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $432,297, single-family residence

Michael R. and Tricia N. Graham, 16 Galbraith Road, Brewster, $16,528, accessory structure

Rio Vista Enterprises, Crescent Bar Road, Trinidad, $60,509, retaining walls

Aug. 10

Jeffrey and Margaret Brown, 2365 Fancher Field Road, $7,456, deck

Richard Coon, 2310 Catalina Drive, $4,473, deck

Aug. 11

Blue Sky Enterprises, 838 Valley Mall Parkway, $40,000, install new windows/door openings

Element Homes LLC, 2450 Berkley Loop, $376,827, single-family residence

Dennis and Lisa Snyder, 2990 Cascade Ridge, $72,683, addition

Carlos Marin-Padron, 600 Mountjoy Square, $22,925, remodel

Aug. 12

Graham A. Grant, 426 Julia Court, $15,408, accessory structure

Benjamin and Suzanne Carter, 582 Muledeer Road, $43,386, addition

Evan and Petra McCauley, 2406 Catalina Drive, $18,255, accessory structure

Aug. 13

Phillip W. and Leslie Pearsall, 739 Highline Drive, $250,000, manufactured home

Aug. 17

Wayne Lee and Tiffany Kaydine Porter and Kevin Lane and Tania Renee Mellinger, 340 Entiat Place, Orondo, $222,842, single-family residence

Peter S. and Tonya R. Doman, Trustees of Doman Family Revocable Living Trust, 12 Ivy Lane, Orondo, $47,105, accessory structure

Aug. 18

James E. Bryant, 2723 Angel Lane, $73,562, garage

Aug. 19

Garrison Homes, 119 Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $310,528, single-family residence

Mario and Jodee Brown, 69 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $25,000, pool

Nile & Second Street LLC, 141 S. Nile Ave., no valuation, demolition

Aug. 24

Natalie K. Williams, 2727 S.E. Falcon View Drive, $34,253, addition

Aug. 26

Roberto and Susanne Morales, 14 Arden Ave., Brewster, $6,627, patio

Marcus and Amanda Pearcy, 202 Chipmunk Trail Road, $130,898, single-family residence

Aug. 27

Bremmer Construction Inc., parcel number 22212230015, Riverview Subdivision, $15,000, fence

Grant Road Syndicate LLC, 220 Grant Road, no valuation, signage for Ace Hardware

Aug. 28

Chay Stojowski, 233 13th St. N.E., $6,000, truss design

Ted G. Mitchell, 13690 Highway 21, $47,270, accessory structure

Juan M. and Maria A. Sanchez, 4455 N.W. Cascade Ave., $476,683, single-family residence

