Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.
City of Wenatchee
Nov. 1
Russell R. Miller et al, 2123 Duncan Road, $108,288, tenant improvement
North Cascade Heating and Air Conditioning, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., $44,460, mechanical
North Cascade Heating and Air Conditioning, 1002 Springwater Ave., $35,864, mechanical
Nov. 3
Roberts Construction LLC, 994 Racine Springs Drive, $234,611, single-family residence
Nov. 4
Roberts Construction LLC, 998 Racine Springs Drive, $269,607, single-family residence
Hankins Tibbits Law Firm PLLC, 1 S. Chelan Ave., $100,000, tenant improvement
Nov. 5
Hugh C. Carr, 1020 Joni Lane, no valuation, reroof
Nov. 8
Sandra V. and Antonio Ruiz Aguilar, 319 Pennsylvania Ave., $206,000, addition/alteration
Timothy R. and Vanessa D. McCreary, 1411 Benoy Ave., fuel line and appliance
Nov. 9
Domingo Reyes et al, 929 Walker Ave., no valuation, miscellaneous
Nov. 10
Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Bldg H, $21,125, new
Digital Design, 600 S. Mission St., no valuation, sign
Eric L. and Gwen K. Berggren, 1520 Seneca Place, no valuation, fuel line and appliance
Nov. 12
Forte Architects, Inc., 16 S. Wenatchee Ave., $100,000, tenant improvement
Luke P. Evans, 815 Yakima St., $10,000, addition/alteration
Lyons Construction and Roofing LLC, 740 Walker Ave., no valuation, miscellaneous
Nov. 15
Justin Clare, 1245 Ninth St., $18,535, patio
Dava Construction, 1121 Kittitas St., $187,000, addition/alteration
Oxarc Inc., 1603 N. Miller St., no valuation, plumbing
Nov. 17
Steve D. and Leigh J. Smith, 1806 Rocklund Drive, $12,358, addition/alteration
Steve D. and Jessica L. Smith, 1810 Rocklund Drive, $12,358, addition/alteration
Plumb Perfect/Bruggman Mech. Inc., 1234 Millerdale Ave., $800, fuel line and appliance
Nov. 18
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 1716 Fifth St., $12,749, garage
Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 601 Okanogan Ave., no valuation, plumbing
Nov. 23
FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave., $317,582, addition/alteration
Nov. 24
Robert L. and Catherine L. Sandidge, 117 N. Delaware Ave., $5,000, addition/alteration
Nov. 29
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4580 U.S. Hwy 97A, $429,696, new
Nov. 30
SNJ Construction Remodeling and Design LLC, 1260 Lorena Place, $35,000, patio
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 1601 Russell St., $37,662, garage
Eider Properties LLC c/o Palm Tree Rentals, 1417 5th St., no valuation, demolition
Ramon Flores Gomez et al, 1016 W. Park St., no valuation, reroofing
Chelan County
Nov. 1
Mulhall Construction, Inc., 94 Wapato Point Pkwy #A-D, Manson, $300,000, new
Gregg D. and Jenny R. Smith, 47 Lopes Lane, $299,196, single-family residence
Real Homes, 304 Margaux Loop, $242,203, single-family residence
Real Homes, 304 Margaux Loop, $37,332, accessory structure
Grette AssociatesLLC, 4176 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock
Nov. 4
Roderick Collins, 9480 Derby Canyon Road, Peshastin, $61,536, accessory structure
Nov. 5
Kurtis L. Wyant, 873 Boetskes Ave., Manson, $608,092, single-family residence
Mikhail Stepanov and Lauren Traub, 2442 Union Valley Road, Chelan, $34,460, accessory structure
Kent E. Foust, 19851 Beaver Valley Road, Leavenworth, $55,998, accessory structure
Nov. 8
Harvey K. Nanto, 2965 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $223,931, single-family residence
Shugart Wasse Workshop, 480 Cottontail Lane, Chelan, $198,321, single-family residence
Adler Holdings LLC, 11775 U.S. Highway 2, $87,000, addition/alteration
1453 Pitcher Canyon Road #A and #B, $525,071, single-family residence
Nov. 10
SKB Architects, Inc., 333 Willow Point Road, Manson, $1,000,000, single-family residence addition/alteration
Nov. 12
Kurtis L. Wyant, 10740 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $14,326, single-family residence addition/alteration
France and Co., 200 Rolling Hills Lane, $70,000, single-family residence addition/alteration
SD+D, 305 Chatham Hill Road, $106,868, accessory structure
Gerardo Lopez Moreno, 1720 Stella Ave., $2,700, single-family residence addition/alteration
Nov. 15
Frank and Sharon Baker, 4524 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa
Nicholson Orchards Inc., 6793 Campbell Road, Peshastin, $80,304, accessory structure
Nov. 16
Lopez Design LLC, 458 Moe Ridge Road, Ardenvoir, $761,119, single-family residence
Austin and Aubrey Reynolds, 10989 Wending Lane, Leavenworth, $75,385, single-family residence
McCue Construction LLC, 21 Miller Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa
McCue Construction LLC, 3691 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Nov. 17
Sage Homes LLC, 270 Emma Drive, $240,515, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 18684 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock
Sage Homes LLC, 34 Stellar Lane, $240,515, single-family residence
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 35 Stellar Lane, $240,515, single-family residence
Nov. 18
Homes by JJ, 288 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $551,643, single-family residence
Kurtis L. Wyant, 188 Sun Bay Lane, Manson, $40,000, single-family residence addition/alteration
Nov. 22
Joseph W. and Deanna C. Walter, 172 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $466,276, single-family residence
Nov. 23
Outdoor Elements Northwest LLC, 50 Mela Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Nov. 30
Kaas Living Trust, 4092 Old Monitor Road, Cashmere, $20,893, single-family residence addition/alteration
Syndicate Smith LLC, 7001 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $146,732, accessory structure
Jason and Cassy Bartel, 2690 Methow St. #B, no valuation, addition dwelling unit
City of East Wenatchee
Nov. 12
PB&J Invest. LLC., 474 Grant Road, $36,940, building/patio addition with pergola
Pamela Tupling, 704 Clarissa Lane, no valuation, mechanical/gas outlet for cooking stove
Tanya L. Fike, 770 8th St., $2,000, building/ re-roofing
Nov. 14
Jaice Campos, 1993 Peach Haven Court, $390,564, single family residence
Nov. 16
Albertsons Companies, 510 Grant Road, no valuation, plumbing / new hand & prep sink, relocate hub drains for new refrigerated case layout
Albertsons Companies, 510 Grant Road, no valuation, mechanical/ install (29) new refrigerated cases and relocate (2) existing refrigerated cases
Nov. 29
Nathaniel C. Anderson, 476 1st St. S.E., $2,000, re-roofing
KRH LLC., 505 Grant Road, $5,000, sign/ one new sign for Papa Murphy's
Douglas County
Nov. 2
Habitat for Humanity/Greater Wenatchee of Greater Wenatchee Area, 1190 New Penfold Court, $166,487, single-family residence
James S. and Denise J. Alexander, 263 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $107,239, pool
Karina Medina, 365 S. Kentucky Ave., $5,701, deck
Nov. 3
Cris L. and Joe S. Sears, 125 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $43,564, addition
Springwater Homes, Matt Bergey, 2269 Brinley Court, Wenatchee, $254,824, single-family residence
Springwater Homes, Matt Bergey, 2265 Brinley Court, Wenatchee, $261,491, single-family residence
River Valley Development LLC, 2262 Brinley Court, Wenatchee, $352,899, single-family residence
River Valley Development LLC, 2531 Plateau Drive, $311,508, single-family residence
Wenatchee Property Investments LLC, 9 Willwood Drive, $16,746, patio
Robert D. Koenig, 2710 8th St. N.E., $6,108, patio
Nov. 4
Alfredo Marin, 41 B Riggs Road, $82,048, accessory structure
Goodspeed and Fryer, 120 E. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $156,742, addition
Microsoft Corporation One, 875 A Urban Industrial Way Suite #101 - #102, Wenatchee, $960,013, fire safety system
Nov. 5
Nicole Leann and Miguel Angel Ramos Espinoza, 2990 N. Breckenridge Drive, $514,065, single-family residence
Michael D. Bendtsen, 2136 N. River Drive, $449,516, single-family residence
Darin and Amanda Konarek, 87 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $483,374, single-family residence
Nov. 10
Linda M. Del Duca, 22 Storerosa Road, $466,940, single-family residence
Michael Knopf, 2625 26th Court N.E., $35,783, deck
Douglas County Fire District #4, 23422 U.S. Highway 97, $111,400, utilities
Don E. and Retha A. Petty, 2029 Sunset Highway, $8,500, fuel storage
Nov. 12
Steven L. and Mary M. Winter, 123 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $520,145, single-family residence
Terrence and Nellius Stern, 2273 S. Mystical Loop, Wenatchee, $5,090, adult family home
Nov. 16
Jose De Jesus Aguilar, 29 S. Lee Court, $98,977, remodel
Nov. 17
Colin G. and Andra R. Mancer, 2574 Parkette St. S.E., $528,143, single-family residence
DD Vineyards A LLC, 22464 U.S. Highway 97, $50,000, sign
Howard and Roxann Huffer, 150 Manhattan Square, $3,600, fuel storage
Nov. 18
Susan A. Droz, 2373 Mountain View Drive, $5,000, fuel storage
Marie Rose and Emilio David Vela and Vincent William Slusser, 1970 Soden St. S.E., $800, fuel storage
Nov. 22
Jiraporn T. Ingram, 1938 Valley View Blvd. #A, $27,295, accessory dwelling unit
Nov. 24
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2280 S.E. Marlette Road, $208,934, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2268 S.E. Marlette Road, $206,304, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2246 S.E. Marlette Road, $192,156, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2273 S.E. Marlette Road, $206,319, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2265 S.E. Marlette Road, $188,030, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2243 S.E. Marlette Road, $188,841, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2219 S.E. Marlette Road, $203,064, single-family residence
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2205 S.E. Marlette Road, $188,030, single-family residence
Anthony E. and Tamra L. Meade, 1225 S. Stark Ave., $44,306, accessory structure
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 866 N. Newport Loop, $328,547, single-family residence
Nov. 29
Aaron Jones Construction LLC, 2580 7th St. S.E., $387,980, single-family residence
Bill and Faye Burton, 4085 N.W. Cascade Ave., $238,741, accessory dwelling unit
Holaday Parks Inc., 1 S. Campbell Parkway, $100,000, heating, air conditioning upgrade
Lynn and Diane R. Morgan, 100 Van Winkle Road #A, Orondo, $28,911, dock
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2438 Neighbor Place N.E., $282,145, single-family residence