Building permits include property owner, contractor (when available), project address and description. Information provided by city and county records.

City of Wenatchee

Nov. 1

Russell R. Miller et al, 2123 Duncan Road, $108,288, tenant improvement

North Cascade Heating and Air Conditioning, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., $44,460, mechanical

North Cascade Heating and Air Conditioning, 1002 Springwater Ave., $35,864, mechanical

Nov. 3

Roberts Construction LLC, 994 Racine Springs Drive, $234,611, single-family residence

Nov. 4

Roberts Construction LLC, 998 Racine Springs Drive, $269,607, single-family residence

Hankins Tibbits Law Firm PLLC, 1 S. Chelan Ave., $100,000, tenant improvement

Nov. 5

Hugh C. Carr, 1020 Joni Lane, no valuation, reroof

Nov. 8

Sandra V. and Antonio Ruiz Aguilar, 319 Pennsylvania Ave., $206,000, addition/alteration

Timothy R. and Vanessa D. McCreary, 1411 Benoy Ave., fuel line and appliance

Nov. 9

Domingo Reyes et al, 929 Walker Ave., no valuation, miscellaneous

Nov. 10

Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County, 203 Olds Station Road Bldg H, $21,125, new

Digital Design, 600 S. Mission St., no valuation, sign

Eric L. and Gwen K. Berggren, 1520 Seneca Place, no valuation, fuel line and appliance

Nov. 12

Forte Architects, Inc., 16 S. Wenatchee Ave., $100,000, tenant improvement

Luke P. Evans, 815 Yakima St., $10,000, addition/alteration

Lyons Construction and Roofing LLC, 740 Walker Ave., no valuation, miscellaneous

Nov. 15

Justin Clare, 1245 Ninth St., $18,535, patio

Dava Construction, 1121 Kittitas St., $187,000, addition/alteration

Oxarc Inc., 1603 N. Miller St., no valuation, plumbing

Nov. 17

Steve D. and Leigh J. Smith, 1806 Rocklund Drive, $12,358, addition/alteration

Steve D. and Jessica L. Smith, 1810 Rocklund Drive, $12,358, addition/alteration

Plumb Perfect/Bruggman Mech. Inc., 1234 Millerdale Ave., $800, fuel line and appliance

Nov. 18

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 1716 Fifth St., $12,749, garage

Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 601 Okanogan Ave., no valuation, plumbing

Nov. 23

FNWD Deer Haven LLC, 1705 Stella Ave., $317,582, addition/alteration

Nov. 24

Robert L. and Catherine L. Sandidge, 117 N. Delaware Ave., $5,000, addition/alteration

Nov. 29

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 4580 U.S. Hwy 97A, $429,696, new

Nov. 30

SNJ Construction Remodeling and Design LLC, 1260 Lorena Place, $35,000, patio

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 1601 Russell St., $37,662, garage

Eider Properties LLC c/o Palm Tree Rentals, 1417 5th St., no valuation, demolition

Ramon Flores Gomez et al, 1016 W. Park St., no valuation, reroofing

Chelan County

Nov. 1

Mulhall Construction, Inc., 94 Wapato Point Pkwy #A-D, Manson, $300,000, new

Gregg D. and Jenny R. Smith, 47 Lopes Lane, $299,196, single-family residence

Real Homes, 304 Margaux Loop, $242,203, single-family residence

Real Homes, 304 Margaux Loop, $37,332, accessory structure

Grette AssociatesLLC, 4176 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock

Nov. 4

Roderick Collins, 9480 Derby Canyon Road, Peshastin, $61,536, accessory structure

Nov. 5

Kurtis L. Wyant, 873 Boetskes Ave., Manson, $608,092, single-family residence

Mikhail Stepanov and Lauren Traub, 2442 Union Valley Road, Chelan, $34,460, accessory structure

Kent E. Foust, 19851 Beaver Valley Road, Leavenworth, $55,998, accessory structure

Nov. 8

Harvey K. Nanto, 2965 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $223,931, single-family residence

Shugart Wasse Workshop, 480 Cottontail Lane, Chelan, $198,321, single-family residence

Adler Holdings LLC, 11775 U.S. Highway 2, $87,000, addition/alteration

1453 Pitcher Canyon Road #A and #B, $525,071, single-family residence

Nov. 10

SKB Architects, Inc., 333 Willow Point Road, Manson, $1,000,000, single-family residence addition/alteration

Nov. 12

Kurtis L. Wyant, 10740 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $14,326, single-family residence addition/alteration

France and Co., 200 Rolling Hills Lane, $70,000, single-family residence addition/alteration

SD+D, 305 Chatham Hill Road, $106,868, accessory structure

Gerardo Lopez Moreno, 1720 Stella Ave., $2,700, single-family residence addition/alteration

Nov. 15

Frank and Sharon Baker, 4524 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, no valuation, pool/spa

Nicholson Orchards Inc., 6793 Campbell Road, Peshastin, $80,304, accessory structure

Nov. 16

Lopez Design LLC, 458 Moe Ridge Road, Ardenvoir, $761,119, single-family residence

Austin and Aubrey Reynolds, 10989 Wending Lane, Leavenworth, $75,385, single-family residence

McCue Construction LLC, 21 Miller Road, Chelan, no valuation, pool/spa

McCue Construction LLC, 3691 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Nov. 17

Sage Homes LLC, 270 Emma Drive, $240,515, single-family residence

Grette Associates LLC, 18684 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock

Sage Homes LLC, 34 Stellar Lane, $240,515, single-family residence

Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 35 Stellar Lane, $240,515, single-family residence

Nov. 18

Homes by JJ, 288 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $551,643, single-family residence

Kurtis L. Wyant, 188 Sun Bay Lane, Manson, $40,000, single-family residence addition/alteration

Nov. 22

Joseph W. and Deanna C. Walter, 172 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $466,276, single-family residence

Nov. 23

Outdoor Elements Northwest LLC, 50 Mela Lane, Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Nov. 30

Kaas Living Trust, 4092 Old Monitor Road, Cashmere, $20,893, single-family residence addition/alteration

Syndicate Smith LLC, 7001 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $146,732, accessory structure

Jason and Cassy Bartel, 2690 Methow St. #B, no valuation, addition dwelling unit

City of East Wenatchee

Nov. 12

PB&J Invest. LLC., 474 Grant Road, $36,940, building/patio addition with pergola

Pamela Tupling, 704 Clarissa Lane, no valuation, mechanical/gas outlet for cooking stove

Tanya L. Fike, 770 8th St., $2,000, building/ re-roofing

Nov. 14

Jaice Campos, 1993 Peach Haven Court, $390,564, single family residence

Nov. 16

Albertsons Companies, 510 Grant Road, no valuation, plumbing / new hand & prep sink, relocate hub drains for new refrigerated case layout

Albertsons Companies, 510 Grant Road, no valuation, mechanical/ install (29) new refrigerated cases and relocate (2) existing refrigerated cases

Nov. 29

Nathaniel C. Anderson, 476 1st St. S.E., $2,000, re-roofing

KRH LLC., 505 Grant Road, $5,000, sign/ one new sign for Papa Murphy's

Douglas County

Nov. 2

Habitat for Humanity/Greater Wenatchee of Greater Wenatchee Area, 1190 New Penfold Court, $166,487, single-family residence

James S. and Denise J. Alexander, 263 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $107,239, pool

Karina Medina, 365 S. Kentucky Ave., $5,701, deck

Nov. 3

Cris L. and Joe S. Sears, 125 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $43,564, addition

Springwater Homes, Matt Bergey, 2269 Brinley Court, Wenatchee, $254,824, single-family residence

Springwater Homes, Matt Bergey, 2265 Brinley Court, Wenatchee, $261,491, single-family residence

River Valley Development LLC, 2262 Brinley Court, Wenatchee, $352,899, single-family residence

River Valley Development LLC, 2531 Plateau Drive, $311,508, single-family residence

Wenatchee Property Investments LLC, 9 Willwood Drive, $16,746, patio

Robert D. Koenig, 2710 8th St. N.E., $6,108, patio

Nov. 4

Alfredo Marin, 41 B Riggs Road, $82,048, accessory structure

Goodspeed and Fryer, 120 E. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $156,742, addition

Microsoft Corporation One, 875 A Urban Industrial Way Suite #101 - #102, Wenatchee, $960,013, fire safety system

Nov. 5

Nicole Leann and Miguel Angel Ramos Espinoza, 2990 N. Breckenridge Drive, $514,065, single-family residence

Michael D. Bendtsen, 2136 N. River Drive, $449,516, single-family residence

Darin and Amanda Konarek, 87 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $483,374, single-family residence

Nov. 10

Linda M. Del Duca, 22 Storerosa Road, $466,940, single-family residence

Michael Knopf, 2625 26th Court N.E., $35,783, deck

Douglas County Fire District #4, 23422 U.S. Highway 97, $111,400, utilities

Don E. and Retha A. Petty, 2029 Sunset Highway, $8,500, fuel storage

Nov. 12

Steven L. and Mary M. Winter, 123 N. Shore Drive, Orondo, $520,145, single-family residence

Terrence and Nellius Stern, 2273 S. Mystical Loop, Wenatchee, $5,090, adult family home

Nov. 16

Jose De Jesus Aguilar, 29 S. Lee Court, $98,977, remodel

Nov. 17

Colin G. and Andra R. Mancer, 2574 Parkette St. S.E., $528,143, single-family residence

DD Vineyards A LLC, 22464 U.S. Highway 97, $50,000, sign

Howard and Roxann Huffer, 150 Manhattan Square, $3,600, fuel storage

Nov. 18

Susan A. Droz, 2373 Mountain View Drive, $5,000, fuel storage

Marie Rose and Emilio David Vela and Vincent William Slusser, 1970 Soden St. S.E., $800, fuel storage

Nov. 22

Jiraporn T. Ingram, 1938 Valley View Blvd. #A, $27,295, accessory dwelling unit

Nov. 24

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2280 S.E. Marlette Road, $208,934, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2268 S.E. Marlette Road, $206,304, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2246 S.E. Marlette Road, $192,156, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2273 S.E. Marlette Road, $206,319, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2265 S.E. Marlette Road, $188,030, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2243 S.E. Marlette Road, $188,841, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2219 S.E. Marlette Road, $203,064, single-family residence

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2205 S.E. Marlette Road, $188,030, single-family residence

Anthony E. and Tamra L. Meade, 1225 S. Stark Ave., $44,306, accessory structure

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 866 N. Newport Loop, $328,547, single-family residence

Nov. 29

Aaron Jones Construction LLC, 2580 7th St. S.E., $387,980, single-family residence

Bill and Faye Burton, 4085 N.W. Cascade Ave., $238,741, accessory dwelling unit

Holaday Parks Inc., 1 S. Campbell Parkway, $100,000, heating, air conditioning upgrade

Lynn and Diane R. Morgan, 100 Van Winkle Road #A, Orondo, $28,911, dock

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2438 Neighbor Place N.E., $282,145, single-family residence