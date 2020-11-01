Chelan County
Sept. 1
Wenatchee SNF Ventures LLC, 625 Okanogan Ave., $9,250, HVAC replacement
Juan and Filomena Reyes, 360 Stevens St., $2,500, new deck
Barry Kling, 812 Kristi Court, $12,000, HVAC replacement
Wayne L. Golden, 1908 Linville Drive, no valuation, elevation certificate
James Waters, 1008 Bryan Terrace, no valuation, gas line and appliance
Lopez Design LLC, 155 Clos Chelvalle Road, Chelan, $601,640, single-family residence
BT Buildingworks LLC, 17722 River Road, Leavenworth, $118,331, accessory dwelling unit
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 5352 Binder Road, Cashmere, $27,048, accessory structure
Lopez Design LLC, 289 Burch Hollow Lane, $46,368, accessory structure
Sept. 2
Kevin New, 722 Highland Drive, $49,130, two new bedroom additions
Sofia Velazquez, 522 Malaga Ave., $2,000, two egress windows
Angela K. and Roland D. Matson, 145 Downie Canyon Road, Chelan, $61,920, accessory structure
Michael S. and Kailen J. Duffield, 192 Russel Lane, Leavenworth, $331,908, single-family residence
Michael S. and Kailen J. Duffield, 154 Russel Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit
Sept. 3
Wenatchee Valley Clinic, 820 N. Chelan Ave., $115,000, walk-in clinic relocation/remodel
Mervin D. Odaffer and Sara Bartrum Revocable Living Trust, 1513 Madison St. #B, $41,636, accessory dwelling unit
Real Homes, 3828 Sky Crest Lane, $455,254, single-family residence
JLS Custom Construction, 10370 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $26,565, accessory structure
Gann Construction LLC, 43 Adriana Lane, $368,046, single-family residence
Patio Pools of Chelan LLC, 2880 Stemilt Creek Road, no valuation, pool/spa
Gary W. and Kimberly A. Dobish, 6166 Entiat River Road, Entiat, no valuation, residential plumbing
Sept. 4
Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth St., $400,000, HVAC equipment
Design Build Associates, 19 Wedge Mountain Estates Road, Peshastin, $287,094, single-family residence
Lopez Design LLC, 15635 Coyote Falls Road, Entiat, $167,349, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Sept. 8
Chris Loeken et al, 1211 N. Wenatchee Ave., $86,758, restaurant buildout
Chiwawa Communities Association Inc., 2651 Cottonwood Lane, Leavenworth, $13,524, addition/alteration
Chiwawa Communities Association Inc., 2651 Cottonwood Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, commercial mechanical
Charles A. McKee, 9534 Saunders Road, Peshastin, no valuation, residential mechanical
Sept. 9
Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, $997,151, atrium addition
Rich & Patti LLC, 2131 N. Wenatchee Ave., $30,000, construct new interior wall
Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 9567 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa
Sept. 10
Valley North Center LLC c/o Target Store #1064, 1102 Springwater Ave., $85,000, replace and remove eight remote terminal units
Marcus Seal, 317 Pioneer Drive B, $124,151, accessory dwelling unit and garage
Ricardo D. Carcamo and Carolina T. Del Campo, 2154 Sunrise Circle, $1,500, gas line and two appliances
Sept. 11
Stemilt Growers LLC, 2833 Euclid Ave., $17,180, temporary mobile office trailer
MJ Neal Associates, 9500 Jeske Road, Peshastin, $257,630, single-family residence
Sept. 14
Cascadian Apartments LLC, 102 N. Wenatchee Ave., $40,000, modify three antennas
Roberts Construction LLC, parcel number 222005120100 Racine Springs Drive, $194,122, single-family residence
Sarah J. Bumps, 115 S. Emerson Ave., $23,858, detached garage
Sept. 15
ACI Real Estate SPE 135 LLC c/o Albertsons Companies, 2000 N. Wenatchee Ave., $20,000, updates to sporting goods area
Scott L. Renick, 202 Pearl St., $7,831, detached patio cover
Leroy Farmer and Sandie Switzer-Farmer, 55 Lake Cortez Lane, Malaga, $72,568, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Forte Architects Inc., 178 Hawks Lane, Manson, $270,422, single-family residence
A Plus Construction LLC, 11105 Wending Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, mobile home
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 9916 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $75,638, accessory structure
Springwater Homes LLC, 3782 Buck Haven Lane, $406,813, single-family residence
Sept. 16
KRJ Estates LLC, 516 First St., $1,000, replace front and side steps
Dianna and Roland Wheeler, 2017 Maple St., $312,891, single-family residence
Kirk W. Hudson, 1438 Somerset Drive, $7,342, new patio cover
Patricia K. Webb, 1209 Summer Hill Place, $11,000, HVAC replacement
Dennis J. McMahan and Amanda D. Coble, 429 S. Miller St., $11,000, HVAC replacement
Laura Stellman et al, 517 Castlewood Place, $12,000, HVAC replacement
Outdoor Elements Northwest LLC, 7375 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa
Sept. 17
YMCA, 217 Orondo Ave., $80,000, locker room repair
Sandra L. Sturtz, 1918 Northfield Place, $7,750, HVAC replacement
Jerry and Lori Parker, 1000 Highway 150 Space 49, Manson, $63,723, accessory structure
Impel Construction Company Inc., 140 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $458,642, single-family residence
R & J MacPherson Trust, 1256 Fish Pond Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $25,116, accessory structure
R & J MacPherson Trust, 1256 Fish Pond Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $48,155, accessory structure
Steel Structures America Inc., 274 Reflection Lane, Chelan, $69,552, accessory structure
Jonathan L. and Fay E. Swift, 20063 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, residential plumbing
Sept. 18
Karl A. Specht, 822 Cascade St., $12,248, accessory dwelling unit remodel
Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 2918 E. Richared Drive, Monitor, $335,164, single-family residence
Western Ranch Buildings, LLC, 420 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $28,980, accessory structure
Sept. 21
Blair McHaney and Jacqueline M. Thomas, 1415 First St., $99,312, residential remodel
Billi G. Snook, 632 Meadows Drive, no valuation, elevation certificate
The DOH Associates, 9255 Foster Road, Cashmere, $362,521, addition/alteration
Lopez Design LLC, 17556 River Road, Leavenworth, $224,098, single-family residence
Kevin and Sandra L. Bowen Trust, 47 Pleasant View Lane, Manson, $35,000, accessory structure
Jesse R. and Cami S. Pearson, 1497 Pitcher Canyon Road, no valuation, residential mechanical
Sept. 22
Luis A. Nunez, 420 Douglas St., $48,865, convert house to commercial business
Lopez Design LLC, 25714 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, $1,739, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Sept. 23
Larry E. Hibbard, 12770 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $76,750, single-family residence — addition/alteration
James C. and Marcie A. Fosse, 960 Sage Crest Drive, $2,270, single-family residence — addition/alteration
Sept. 24
Bill A. Lolos, 142 Easy St., $19,739, commercial re-roof
Bradley and Leslie Hersel, 2254 Stephanie Brooke, $53,086, accessory dwelling unit
Alan C. Smith, 620 Meadows Drive, $1,500, gas line and three appliances
Sept. 25
Syndicate Smith LLC, 18176 River Road, Leavenworth, $81,144, accessory structure
Syndicate Smith LLC, 18176 River Road, Leavenworth, $472,873, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 8216 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock accessory
Complete Design, 405 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $237,260, single-family residence
Gary A. and Mindy S. Waunch, 111 Turkey Point Lane, Dryden, $402,856, single-family residence
Steel Structures America Inc., 820 Loop Ave., Manson, no valuation, residential plumbing
Ronnie and Wanda Etheridge, 102 S. Harris Ave., Manson, no valuation, demolition
Sept. 28
Roberts Construction LLC, parcel number 222005120100 Racine Springs Drive, $268,749, single-family residence
Eva Lauve, 1238 Hill St., $6,500, awning addition
Teddy W. and Janet Hazen, 2242 Stephanie Brooke, no valuation, relocate propane tank
Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, 7646 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $23,240, new construction
Story Construction LLC, 14668 Fish Lake Road, Leavenworth, $15,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration
BT Buildingworks LLC, 1449 Watchman Lane, $149,826, single-family residence
Dean S. and Kristin L. Miller, 300 Loop Ave., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Patio Pools of Chelan LLC, 525 Rosemary Court, Chelan Falls, no valuation, pool/spa
Patio Pools of Chelan LLC, 435 Division St., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa
Dennis M. Broughton, 17170 Butcher Creek Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical
Sept. 29
Limerick LLC, 17 S. Wenatchee Ave., $8,500, install a 3-hour fire door
Patrick Schroeder, 604 Marian Ave., no valuation, gas line extension
Harmon Construction, 300 Tye Lane, Monitor, $415,943, single-family residence
Grette Associates LLC, 4354 Highway 97A, Chelan, $112,000, accessory structure
Grette Associates LLC, 4392 Highway 97A, Chelan, $112,000, accessory structure
Mark Hebert Construction, 628 Wild Rose Lane, Leavenworth, $48,686, accessory structure
Lord Acres Farm LLC, 46 Dietrich Road, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical
Sept. 30
Triple L Investments LLC, 1465 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, new cell tower
Fromm Izzy Barth, 515 Legacy Ranch Lane, Chelan, $27,628, accessory structure
Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 147 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $48,525, accessory structure
Lopez Design LLC, 3012 Memory Lane, Leavenworth, $49,459, accessory structure
Prestigious Patios LLC, 3611 Crestview Road, no valuation, pool/spa
Chelan County Fire District No. 5, 56 Firwood Lane, Manson, no valuation, demolition
Douglas County
Sept. 1
Verizon Wireless/Ryka Consulting/Jeff Smith, 144 S. Nile Ave., $150,000, 60-foot wireless communication tower
Robert and Deborah Brownell, 2976 Martin Place, $74,376, 45 X 40 frame shop
Sean Farmer and Michelle Welton, 1801 Soden St. S.E., $92,168, post frame garage
Jeremy and Shawna Farrington, 2496 Road Y N.E., Mansfield, $262,294, single-family residence
Randy and Sharon Watson, 26 & 28 13th St. S.E., $357,944, single-family residence
Sept. 2
Sage Homes LLC, 78 S. Millbrook Loop, $242,639, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 104 S. Millbrook Loop, $230,073, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 92 S. Millbrook Loop, $196,951, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 82 S. Millbrook Loop, $205,797, single-family residence
Cheryl Duncan, 1500 Country Club Drive, $166,200, addition
Sept. 3
Sara E. Bull, 809 Navajo Lane, $181,548, shop with attached accessory dwelling unit
Joe M. and Jena L. Davis Gwinn, 2601 Fancher Heights Blvd., $56,900, inground pool
Steve and Patricia Garcia, 1979 N. Devon Ave., $51,700, heated inground swimming pool
Sage Homes LLC, 114 S. Millbrook Loop, $196,961, single-family residence
The Arbors LLC, 443 Hemlock Court N.W., $303,205, single-family residence
Robert Anderson, 90 N. Kansas Ave., $12,447, enclose back patio
Ryan Thompson, 510 15th St. N.E., $12,096, concrete patio and pergola
Sept. 8
D & D Investments Washington LLC, 630 Rock Island Road, $280,000, modular mini-storage complex
Sage Homes LLC, 96 S. Millbrook Loop, $235,370, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 70 S. Millbrook Loop, $229,535, single-family residence
Garrison Homes, 29 Syrah Lane, Rock Island, $302,489, single-family residence
Sept. 10
Crystal C. Patty, 19 S. Roland Ave., $19,882, 24’ X 20’ metal carport
Ackerman Construction Inc., 649 S. Perry Ave., $268,266, single-family residence
Sept. 11
Aaron G. and Lori J. Beidler, 410 Wild Turkey Road, $19,882, 16’ X 30’ deck with roof
Sept. 15
Karen T. Wielick, 23207 Columbia Pointe Lane, Orondo, no valuation, relocate tank and add line
Sage Homes LLC, 66 S. Millbrook Loop, $208,973, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 52 S. Millbrook Loop, $196,961, single-family residence
Craig Field, 1804 Briarwood Place, $640,216, single-family residence
Sept. 16
Donald L. and Renae R. Shurtz, 816 N. Lyle Ave., $86,908, garage, bathroom and deck addition
Sage Homes LLC, 56 S. Millbrook Loop, $229,535, single-family residence
HCD Homes LLC, 1451 N. Devon Ave., $167,269, single-family residence
Sept. 18
Jeffrey S. and Heather L. Stiver, 2575 Aviation Drive, $52,769, residential deck
Timberwood Homes LLC, 745 S. Perry Ave., $295,489, single-family residence
Sept. 21
Dan R. and Joan L. Stanfield, 2150 8th St. S.E., no valuation, remove detached garage
Timothy R. and Lisa M. Engman, 26 Corral Creek Drive, Orondo, $351,139, single-family residence
Sept. 22
Micah Cawdery, 860 N. Devon Ave., no valuation, swimming pool
Sept. 23
Annette Waldbjorn, 214 Cascade View Court, $32,722, deck remodel
Veatriz Bernal, 111 S. Texas Ave., $17,065, deck cover
Humberto and Araceli Bedolla, 5060 Basin View Drive, Rock Island, $367,236, single-family residence
Sept. 25
Ron McDonell and Lorie Tibbetts, 219 Ridge Road, Orondo, $124,158, shop with accessory dwelling unit
Julio C. Tapia, 1820 Carl St. N.E., $19,882, convert carport to garage
Sept. 28
Clifton A. and Lisa M. Tedrick, 280 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $24,438, new covered deck
Timothy H. and Karen R. Sheppard, 1168 Jupiter St. S.E., $5,000, foundation repair
Sage Homes LLC, 74 S. Millbrook Loop, $190,754, single-family residence
Dennis R. and Carmen B. Weber, 23 Elk View Drive, Orondo, $351,139, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 48 S. Millbrook Loop, $214,996, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 39 S. Millbrook Loop, $163,734, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 55 S. Millbrook Loop, $214,996, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 59 S. Millbrook Loop, $229,493, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2164 Millbrook Lane S.E., $229,493, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 2148 Millbrook Lane S.E., $230,073, single-family residence
Sage Homes LLC, 35 S. Millbrook Loop, $196,961, single-family residence
Sept. 30
Colton and Jenaya Riblett, 1111 S. Perry Ave., $15,000, manufactured home