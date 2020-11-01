Chelan County

Sept. 1

Wenatchee SNF Ventures LLC, 625 Okanogan Ave., $9,250, HVAC replacement

Juan and Filomena Reyes, 360 Stevens St., $2,500, new deck

Barry Kling, 812 Kristi Court, $12,000, HVAC replacement

Wayne L. Golden, 1908 Linville Drive, no valuation, elevation certificate

James Waters, 1008 Bryan Terrace, no valuation, gas line and appliance

Lopez Design LLC, 155 Clos Chelvalle Road, Chelan, $601,640, single-family residence

BT Buildingworks LLC, 17722 River Road, Leavenworth, $118,331, accessory dwelling unit

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 5352 Binder Road, Cashmere, $27,048, accessory structure

Lopez Design LLC, 289 Burch Hollow Lane, $46,368, accessory structure

Sept. 2

Kevin New, 722 Highland Drive, $49,130, two new bedroom additions

Sofia Velazquez, 522 Malaga Ave., $2,000, two egress windows

Angela K. and Roland D. Matson, 145 Downie Canyon Road, Chelan, $61,920, accessory structure

Michael S. and Kailen J. Duffield, 192 Russel Lane, Leavenworth, $331,908, single-family residence

Michael S. and Kailen J. Duffield, 154 Russel Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, accessory dwelling unit

Sept. 3

Wenatchee Valley Clinic, 820 N. Chelan Ave., $115,000, walk-in clinic relocation/remodel

Mervin D. Odaffer and Sara Bartrum Revocable Living Trust, 1513 Madison St. #B, $41,636, accessory dwelling unit

Real Homes, 3828 Sky Crest Lane, $455,254, single-family residence

JLS Custom Construction, 10370 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $26,565, accessory structure

Gann Construction LLC, 43 Adriana Lane, $368,046, single-family residence

Patio Pools of Chelan LLC, 2880 Stemilt Creek Road, no valuation, pool/spa

Gary W. and Kimberly A. Dobish, 6166 Entiat River Road, Entiat, no valuation, residential plumbing

Sept. 4

Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth St., $400,000, HVAC equipment

Design Build Associates, 19 Wedge Mountain Estates Road, Peshastin, $287,094, single-family residence

Lopez Design LLC, 15635 Coyote Falls Road, Entiat, $167,349, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Sept. 8

Chris Loeken et al, 1211 N. Wenatchee Ave., $86,758, restaurant buildout

Chiwawa Communities Association Inc., 2651 Cottonwood Lane, Leavenworth, $13,524, addition/alteration

Chiwawa Communities Association Inc., 2651 Cottonwood Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, commercial mechanical

Charles A. McKee, 9534 Saunders Road, Peshastin, no valuation, residential mechanical

Sept. 9

Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, $997,151, atrium addition

Rich & Patti LLC, 2131 N. Wenatchee Ave., $30,000, construct new interior wall

Rookard Custom Pool LLC, 9567 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa

Sept. 10

Valley North Center LLC c/o Target Store #1064, 1102 Springwater Ave., $85,000, replace and remove eight remote terminal units

Marcus Seal, 317 Pioneer Drive B, $124,151, accessory dwelling unit and garage

Ricardo D. Carcamo and Carolina T. Del Campo, 2154 Sunrise Circle, $1,500, gas line and two appliances

Sept. 11

Stemilt Growers LLC, 2833 Euclid Ave., $17,180, temporary mobile office trailer

MJ Neal Associates, 9500 Jeske Road, Peshastin, $257,630, single-family residence

Sept. 14

Cascadian Apartments LLC, 102 N. Wenatchee Ave., $40,000, modify three antennas

Roberts Construction LLC, parcel number 222005120100 Racine Springs Drive, $194,122, single-family residence

Sarah J. Bumps, 115 S. Emerson Ave., $23,858, detached garage

Sept. 15

ACI Real Estate SPE 135 LLC c/o Albertsons Companies, 2000 N. Wenatchee Ave., $20,000, updates to sporting goods area

Scott L. Renick, 202 Pearl St., $7,831, detached patio cover

Leroy Farmer and Sandie Switzer-Farmer, 55 Lake Cortez Lane, Malaga, $72,568, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Forte Architects Inc., 178 Hawks Lane, Manson, $270,422, single-family residence

A Plus Construction LLC, 11105 Wending Lane, Leavenworth, no valuation, mobile home

Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 9916 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $75,638, accessory structure

Springwater Homes LLC, 3782 Buck Haven Lane, $406,813, single-family residence

Sept. 16

KRJ Estates LLC, 516 First St., $1,000, replace front and side steps

Dianna and Roland Wheeler, 2017 Maple St., $312,891, single-family residence

Kirk W. Hudson, 1438 Somerset Drive, $7,342, new patio cover

Patricia K. Webb, 1209 Summer Hill Place, $11,000, HVAC replacement

Dennis J. McMahan and Amanda D. Coble, 429 S. Miller St., $11,000, HVAC replacement

Laura Stellman et al, 517 Castlewood Place, $12,000, HVAC replacement

Outdoor Elements Northwest LLC, 7375 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, pool/spa

Sept. 17

YMCA, 217 Orondo Ave., $80,000, locker room repair

Sandra L. Sturtz, 1918 Northfield Place, $7,750, HVAC replacement

Jerry and Lori Parker, 1000 Highway 150 Space 49, Manson, $63,723, accessory structure

Impel Construction Company Inc., 140 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $458,642, single-family residence

R & J MacPherson Trust, 1256 Fish Pond Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $25,116, accessory structure

R & J MacPherson Trust, 1256 Fish Pond Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $48,155, accessory structure

Steel Structures America Inc., 274 Reflection Lane, Chelan, $69,552, accessory structure

Jonathan L. and Fay E. Swift, 20063 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, residential plumbing

Sept. 18

Karl A. Specht, 822 Cascade St., $12,248, accessory dwelling unit remodel

Lexar Homes Wenatchee, 2918 E. Richared Drive, Monitor, $335,164, single-family residence

Western Ranch Buildings, LLC, 420 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $28,980, accessory structure

Sept. 21

Blair McHaney and Jacqueline M. Thomas, 1415 First St., $99,312, residential remodel

Billi G. Snook, 632 Meadows Drive, no valuation, elevation certificate

The DOH Associates, 9255 Foster Road, Cashmere, $362,521, addition/alteration

Lopez Design LLC, 17556 River Road, Leavenworth, $224,098, single-family residence

Kevin and Sandra L. Bowen Trust, 47 Pleasant View Lane, Manson, $35,000, accessory structure

Jesse R. and Cami S. Pearson, 1497 Pitcher Canyon Road, no valuation, residential mechanical

Sept. 22

Luis A. Nunez, 420 Douglas St., $48,865, convert house to commercial business

Lopez Design LLC, 25714 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, $1,739, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Sept. 23

Larry E. Hibbard, 12770 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $76,750, single-family residence — addition/alteration

James C. and Marcie A. Fosse, 960 Sage Crest Drive, $2,270, single-family residence — addition/alteration

Sept. 24

Bill A. Lolos, 142 Easy St., $19,739, commercial re-roof

Bradley and Leslie Hersel, 2254 Stephanie Brooke, $53,086, accessory dwelling unit

Alan C. Smith, 620 Meadows Drive, $1,500, gas line and three appliances

Sept. 25

Syndicate Smith LLC, 18176 River Road, Leavenworth, $81,144, accessory structure

Syndicate Smith LLC, 18176 River Road, Leavenworth, $472,873, single-family residence

Grette Associates LLC, 8216 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, no valuation, dock accessory

Complete Design, 405 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $237,260, single-family residence

Gary A. and Mindy S. Waunch, 111 Turkey Point Lane, Dryden, $402,856, single-family residence

Steel Structures America Inc., 820 Loop Ave., Manson, no valuation, residential plumbing

Ronnie and Wanda Etheridge, 102 S. Harris Ave., Manson, no valuation, demolition

Sept. 28

Roberts Construction LLC, parcel number 222005120100 Racine Springs Drive, $268,749, single-family residence

Eva Lauve, 1238 Hill St., $6,500, awning addition

Teddy W. and Janet Hazen, 2242 Stephanie Brooke, no valuation, relocate propane tank

Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, 7646 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $23,240, new construction

Story Construction LLC, 14668 Fish Lake Road, Leavenworth, $15,000, single-family residence — addition/alteration

BT Buildingworks LLC, 1449 Watchman Lane, $149,826, single-family residence

Dean S. and Kristin L. Miller, 300 Loop Ave., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Patio Pools of Chelan LLC, 525 Rosemary Court, Chelan Falls, no valuation, pool/spa

Patio Pools of Chelan LLC, 435 Division St., Manson, no valuation, pool/spa

Dennis M. Broughton, 17170 Butcher Creek Road, Leavenworth, no valuation, residential mechanical

Sept. 29

Limerick LLC, 17 S. Wenatchee Ave., $8,500, install a 3-hour fire door

Patrick Schroeder, 604 Marian Ave., no valuation, gas line extension

Harmon Construction, 300 Tye Lane, Monitor, $415,943, single-family residence

Grette Associates LLC, 4354 Highway 97A, Chelan, $112,000, accessory structure

Grette Associates LLC, 4392 Highway 97A, Chelan, $112,000, accessory structure

Mark Hebert Construction, 628 Wild Rose Lane, Leavenworth, $48,686, accessory structure

Lord Acres Farm LLC, 46 Dietrich Road, Chelan, no valuation, residential mechanical

Sept. 30

Triple L Investments LLC, 1465 S. Wenatchee Ave., no valuation, new cell tower

Fromm Izzy Barth, 515 Legacy Ranch Lane, Chelan, $27,628, accessory structure

Boyer Mountain Door & Pool Inc., 147 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $48,525, accessory structure

Lopez Design LLC, 3012 Memory Lane, Leavenworth, $49,459, accessory structure

Prestigious Patios LLC, 3611 Crestview Road, no valuation, pool/spa

Chelan County Fire District No. 5, 56 Firwood Lane, Manson, no valuation, demolition

Douglas County

Sept. 1

Verizon Wireless/Ryka Consulting/Jeff Smith, 144 S. Nile Ave., $150,000, 60-foot wireless communication tower

Robert and Deborah Brownell, 2976 Martin Place, $74,376, 45 X 40 frame shop

Sean Farmer and Michelle Welton, 1801 Soden St. S.E., $92,168, post frame garage

Jeremy and Shawna Farrington, 2496 Road Y N.E., Mansfield, $262,294, single-family residence

Randy and Sharon Watson, 26 & 28 13th St. S.E., $357,944, single-family residence

Sept. 2

Sage Homes LLC, 78 S. Millbrook Loop, $242,639, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 104 S. Millbrook Loop, $230,073, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 92 S. Millbrook Loop, $196,951, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 82 S. Millbrook Loop, $205,797, single-family residence

Cheryl Duncan, 1500 Country Club Drive, $166,200, addition

Sept. 3

Sara E. Bull, 809 Navajo Lane, $181,548, shop with attached accessory dwelling unit

Joe M. and Jena L. Davis Gwinn, 2601 Fancher Heights Blvd., $56,900, inground pool

Steve and Patricia Garcia, 1979 N. Devon Ave., $51,700, heated inground swimming pool

Sage Homes LLC, 114 S. Millbrook Loop, $196,961, single-family residence

The Arbors LLC, 443 Hemlock Court N.W., $303,205, single-family residence

Robert Anderson, 90 N. Kansas Ave., $12,447, enclose back patio

Ryan Thompson, 510 15th St. N.E., $12,096, concrete patio and pergola

Sept. 8

D & D Investments Washington LLC, 630 Rock Island Road, $280,000, modular mini-storage complex

Sage Homes LLC, 96 S. Millbrook Loop, $235,370, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 70 S. Millbrook Loop, $229,535, single-family residence

Garrison Homes, 29 Syrah Lane, Rock Island, $302,489, single-family residence

Sept. 10

Crystal C. Patty, 19 S. Roland Ave., $19,882, 24’ X 20’ metal carport

Ackerman Construction Inc., 649 S. Perry Ave., $268,266, single-family residence

Sept. 11

Aaron G. and Lori J. Beidler, 410 Wild Turkey Road, $19,882, 16’ X 30’ deck with roof

Sept. 15

Karen T. Wielick, 23207 Columbia Pointe Lane, Orondo, no valuation, relocate tank and add line

Sage Homes LLC, 66 S. Millbrook Loop, $208,973, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 52 S. Millbrook Loop, $196,961, single-family residence

Craig Field, 1804 Briarwood Place, $640,216, single-family residence

Sept. 16

Donald L. and Renae R. Shurtz, 816 N. Lyle Ave., $86,908, garage, bathroom and deck addition

Sage Homes LLC, 56 S. Millbrook Loop, $229,535, single-family residence

HCD Homes LLC, 1451 N. Devon Ave., $167,269, single-family residence

Sept. 18

Jeffrey S. and Heather L. Stiver, 2575 Aviation Drive, $52,769, residential deck

Timberwood Homes LLC, 745 S. Perry Ave., $295,489, single-family residence

Sept. 21

Dan R. and Joan L. Stanfield, 2150 8th St. S.E., no valuation, remove detached garage

Timothy R. and Lisa M. Engman, 26 Corral Creek Drive, Orondo, $351,139, single-family residence

Sept. 22

Micah Cawdery, 860 N. Devon Ave., no valuation, swimming pool

Sept. 23

Annette Waldbjorn, 214 Cascade View Court, $32,722, deck remodel

Veatriz Bernal, 111 S. Texas Ave., $17,065, deck cover

Humberto and Araceli Bedolla, 5060 Basin View Drive, Rock Island, $367,236, single-family residence

Sept. 25

Ron McDonell and Lorie Tibbetts, 219 Ridge Road, Orondo, $124,158, shop with accessory dwelling unit

Julio C. Tapia, 1820 Carl St. N.E., $19,882, convert carport to garage

Sept. 28

Clifton A. and Lisa M. Tedrick, 280 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $24,438, new covered deck

Timothy H. and Karen R. Sheppard, 1168 Jupiter St. S.E., $5,000, foundation repair

Sage Homes LLC, 74 S. Millbrook Loop, $190,754, single-family residence

Dennis R. and Carmen B. Weber, 23 Elk View Drive, Orondo, $351,139, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 48 S. Millbrook Loop, $214,996, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 39 S. Millbrook Loop, $163,734, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 55 S. Millbrook Loop, $214,996, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 59 S. Millbrook Loop, $229,493, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2164 Millbrook Lane S.E., $229,493, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 2148 Millbrook Lane S.E., $230,073, single-family residence

Sage Homes LLC, 35 S. Millbrook Loop, $196,961, single-family residence

Sept. 30

Colton and Jenaya Riblett, 1111 S. Perry Ave., $15,000, manufactured home

