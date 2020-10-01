City of Wenatchee
Mauricerenteria: Maurice R. Renteria, 702 Gellatly St., new single-family housing construction
Joshua Philip Olson: 510 Hawthorne St., new single-family housing construction
10 Penny Construction: Jason Forrest Smythe, 3618 Burchvale Road, new single-family housing construction
Rochlan Investments: Rochlan Investments LLC, 1227 Fifth St., residential remodelers
Custom Irrigation: Jagla Construction LLC, 400 S. Miller St., water and sewer line and related structures construction
Nancy Quilts: Nancy Banister, 2324 Fifth St., curtain or linen mills
Tacoma Screw Products Inc.: 1420 N. Miller St., industrial supplies merchant wholesalers
Grandstar Distribution: Josiah Lloyd, 21 S. Wenatchee Ave., beer or ale merchant wholesaler
Rosali Ranch Designs: Teresa A. Shahbaghlian, 12 N. Emerson Ave., home furnishing store
Cellco Partnership: 1134 N. Miller St., electronics store
Et Voila French Macarons: Jessica P. Banks, 1025 Glenwood Ave., specialty food store
Confetti Teas: Confetti Teas LLC, 6 S. Wenatchee Ave., specialty food store
Rust & Tweed: Rust & Tweed LLC, 6 S. Wenatchee Ave., general merchandise store
Ionia Blue: Ionia Blue LLC, 6 S. Wenatchee Ave., general merchandise store
Hugo’s Trucking: Hugo Montijo Yepiz, 2087 S. Methow St., general freight trucking
Law Office of Tony Ditommaso PS, 23 S. Wenatchee Ave., law office
Michael Neshem LLC: 33 Harrison St., consulting services
E.A. Degman Wildlife Services: Eric Allen Degman, 3605 Burchvale Road, exterminating or pest control service
Dave’s Carpet Cleaning: David Frank Dvorak, 1024 Crestwood St., carpet cleaning
National Center for Suicide Survivors PLLC: 330 King St., physician office
Jeannie Jones LMT: Jeannie Jones, 15 Second St., health practitioner office
FHBZ 1031 LLC: 124 N. Wenatchee Ave., individual or family services
AM Positive Counseling Services: Alma Delia Navarret, 1732 Lincoln Park Circle, individual or family services
Summer Sky Learning: Kathryn C. Lease, 831 Riverside Drive, child day care service
Wok N Roll Asian Express Foods: 212 Fifth St., limited service restaurant
Unique Automotive: 934 S. Mission St., general automotive repair
Holmes Technology Services: Michael Holmes, 1020 Millerdale Ave., computer and office machine repair and maintenance
Beauty By Jess LLC: 735 N. Wenatchee Ave., beauty salon
Hair By Krystal: Krystal Marie Gibson, 25 N. Wenatchee Ave., beauty salon
My Little Valley Customs & Tattoos LLC: 1415 S. Wenatchee Ave., personal care service
Country K9 Clips: Breanna Larae Shales, 222 S. Columbia St., pet care services
City of East Wenatchee
Inside Edge Properties LLC: East Wenatchee, general contractor building and selling spec homes
Cold Blast Cleaning: American Quality Coatings Ltd., East Wenatchee, dry ice blasting
Aaron D. Bessonette: Aaron Denon Bessonette, 667 Grant Road, providing investment advice and selling stocks, bonds, mutual funds and insurance products
Johnny’s Empire Club and Pub: Johnny’s LLC, 845 Valley Mall Parkway, bar and grill
New Style Contracting LLC: East Wenatchee, contracting, general business
Bouwers Construccion LLC: East Wenatchee, real property
Bronson Holland: 100 Eastmont Ave., massage therapist
DLT Consulting: Eliseo De La Torre, East Wenatchee, consultant
TLC Senior Services: Tamara Louise Steffen, East Wenatchee, consulting services
Sparkling Clean: Kayla Ann Leighton, East Wenatchee, cleaning service