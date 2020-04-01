Issued by City of Wenatchee in January
Butte Construction: Butte Construction LLC, 1613 First St., new single-family housing construction
BCK New Homes LLC: BCK New Homes LLC, 305 N. Western Ave., new single-family housing construction
Scott Properties: Scott Dinham, 210 N. Miller St., new single-family housing construction
Brutus Construction: Caleb Robert Durkee, 3025 Eastview Lane, new single-family housing construction
Turner Restoration LLC: Turner Restoration LLC, 1115 A Walla Walla Ave., residential remodelers
Wenatchee Valley Handyman Services LLC: Wenatchee Valley Handyman Services LLC, 1582 Carson Court, residential remodelers
Silverback Painting LLC: Silverback Painting LLC, 1919 Wellington Place, painting and wall covering contractors
DR Creations: Dan A. Riggers, 1208 Fifth St., painting and wall covering contractors
Skaar Nutrition: Skaar Nutrition LLC, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., drugs and druggist sundries merchant wholesalers
Foodie: Foodie LLC, 1920 Fifth St., specialty food store
Quail Run Jewelry and Gifts LLC: Quail Run Jewelry and Gifts LLC, 940 Princeton Ave. N., jewelry store
Yarn Bird: Yarn Bird LLC, 1209 N. Wenatchee Ave., sewing, needlework and piece goods store
Full Bloom Flowers and Plants: Full Bloom Wenatchee LLC, 1 S. Wenatchee Ave., miscellaneous store retailers
Hometown K9: Erin Kelly Adams, 632 Sage Hills Drive, pet and pet supplies store
Stained Glass Design: Danielle Lyndell Everson, 3 N. Worthen St., retail store
Halverson Enterprises LLC: Halverson Enterprises LLC, 1163 S. Wenatchee Ave., lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Maple Street Mini-Storage: Maple Street Mini-Storage, LLC, 1220 Maple St., lessors of self-storage units
Sunnyslope Vista LLC: Sunnyslope Vista, LLC, 2918 School St., residential property managers
Phoenix Services: Arciga & Lozano LLC, 35 N. Chelan Ave., tax preparation services
HR/PR Admin LLC: HR/PR Admin, LLC, 11 Diede Hills Lane, accounting services
Icicle River Consulting: Alan Lee Nuckolls, 421 W. Rolling Hills Lane, administrative management and general management consulting services
Jennifer Korfiatis Marketing: Jennifer Korfiatis Marketing LLC, 103 Palouse St., marketing consulting services
Alanna Maria Photography: Alanna Maria Taylor, 1050 Pitcher Canyon Road, portrait photography studio
Katelynn Marie Photography: Katelynn Marie English, 1519 Fourth St., portrait photography studio
Charles Cockburn Photography: Charley D. Cockburn, 4090 W. Eaglerock Drive, portrait photography studio
Mythic Games LLC: Mythic Games LLC, 219 N. Garfield Ave., document preparation services
Just Go, Travel By Chelsea LLC: Just Go, Travel By Chelsea LLC, 1802 Skyline Drive, travel agency
Cometa Janitorial Service: Juvenal Chavez, 1200 Columbine St., janitorial services
F & B Saddlerock Cleaning Services: Francisco Mejia, 332 Terminal Ave., janitorial services
Alanna Collins — Skating Instruction: Alanna Cathleen Collins, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., sports and recreation instruction
Monica Pappe: Monica Jean Pappe, 201 S. Wenatchee Ave., miscellaneous school and/or instruction
Focalpoint LLC: Focalpoint LLC, 113 Second St., miscellaneous school and/or instruction
Elite Chiropractic and Wellness: Elite Chiropractic and Wellness, PS, 18 N. Worthen St., chiropractor office
New Leaf Nutrition Consulting: Nancy Scott Eastman, 5224 Squilchuck Road, health practitioner
Luna Bella Massage Studio: Mayra Ivette Gutierrez, 116 S. Wilson St., health practitioner
Gracious Hearts Adult Family Home LLC: Gracious Hearts Adult Family Home LLC, 33 Furney St., assisted living facility for the elderly
Chelan-Douglas County CASA/Gal Program: Chelan-Douglas County CASA/Gal Program, 431 Douglas St., individual/family services
John W. Laughlin, MS, PA: John William Laughlin, 238 N. Chelan Ave., individual/family services
Esmelda’s Daycare: Esmelda Zarate, 1013 Monitor St., child day care services
Castle Quest Enterprises: Cynthia Anne Castle, 4121 Jagla Road, independent artist, writer or performer
Northwest Precision Rifle League LLC: Northwest Precision Rifle League LLC, 2430 Halvorson Canyon Road, amusement or recreation industry
Debra’s Rentals LLC: Debra’s Rentals LLC, 210 Methow St., traveler accommodation
Casa Columbia LLC: Casa Columbia, LLC, 301 River Park Ave., traveler accommodation
Gelbco: Tracy Donald Gelb, 1708 Skyline Drive, traveler accommodation
Butter Bean: Butter Bean LLC, 120 N. Wenatchee Ave., full-service restaurant
Good Timez LLC: Good Timez LLC, 200 S. Columbia St., full-service restaurant
Sew Rite Alterations LLC: Sew Rite Alterations LLC, 929 Kittitas St., tailor
Studio 204: Kristen Elaine Decoteau, 204 Second St., beauty salon
H&C Co.: Bronzed H&C Co., 705 Riverside Drive #F371, personal care services
Island Glow Tanning Co.: I Island Glow Tanning Company LLC, 1002 Springwater Ave., personal care services
Hummingbird House Sitting & Cleaning Service: Jill D. Kramar, 3780 School St., personal services
Issued by City of Wenatchee in February
The Highland Partnership III, Inc.: The Highland Partnership III Inc., 620 N. Emerson Ave., miscellaneous crop farming
Fidelis Farms: Fidelis Farms LLC, 1509 Alexandria Court, miscellaneous crop farming
Crystal View Estates Joint Venture: Crystal View Estates Joint Venture, 135 N. Wenatchee Ave., land subdivision
Xtreme Heating and Cooling: Extreme LLC, 1900 S. Wenatchee Ave., plumbing, heating and/or air conditioning contractor
V & C Professional Painting LLC: V & C Professional Painting LLC, 516 Palouse St., plumbing, heating and/or air conditioning contractor
Davinci Painting: Davinci Painting LLC, 2055 Silver Lane, plumbing, heating and/or air conditioning contractor
AKM Construction LLC: AKM Construction LLC, 1215 Cherry St., site preparation contractor
Sheds by CCA: Vernon Christopher Gurnard, 1311 Westwood Ave., specialty trade contractor
Daniel Hachez, Luthier Inc.: Daniel Hachez, Luthier, Inc., 1002 Gellatly St., musical instrument manufacturing
Eastern Washington Auto Sales LLC: Eastern Washington Auto Sales LLC, 1625 N. Wenatchee Ave., new car dealers
ES CLO Sivas Gupita: Maria Guadalupe Sandoval, 19B N. Wenatchee Ave., home furnishing store
Ferry Market: Mejia Enterprises LLC, 850 Methow St., grocery store
Violet Cosmetics: Samantha Marie Montoya, 1252 Lorena Place, cosmetics
Bling Outlet, LLC: Bling Outlet LLC, 1022 N. Wenatchee Ave., clothing store
Crowned Crafters: Adrienne Wolfe, 1010 Amherst Ave., gift, novelty or souvenir store
Lynnart Gardens: Lynnart Gardens LLC, 302 N. Miller St., art dealer
Purple Gypsy Creations: Jessica Ryan Shaub, 1250 Central Ave., art dealer
Cascade Pedicab: Cascade Pedicab LLC, 926 Idaho St., ground passenger transportation
Charter Boat Excursions: Wiley Thomas Heller, 10 S. Buchanan Ave., scenic and sightseeing transportation
Tire Storage Solutions: Chad Bryan Holaday, 79 Thurston St., general warehousing and storage
Tilia Fiduciary Partners, Inc.: Tilia Fiduciary Partners, Inc., 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., investment advice
Trygen Capital LLC: Trygen Capital LLC, 817 Benton Way, investment advice
Re/Max Advantage: Real Estate at the Lake LLC, 317 N. Mission St., office of real estate agents and brokers
Indigo and Orion: Bailey Schoessler, 319 Whitebirch Place, graphic design services
Tensegrity Computing: Tensegrity Computing Inc., custom computer programming services
Wen-Valley Hy’droz: Anthony Levelle Williams, 1039 Fuller St., custom computer programming services
Angela Nicole Block: 2059 Lasso Drive, administration management or general management consulting services
Intuitions Media: Instuitions Media LLC, administration management or general management consulting services
GLT Services: Scott Palmer Griffith, 1407 N. Tacoma Ave., administration management or general management consulting services
Julie Ellington: 786 Queens Court, scientific or technical consulting services
Tyee Tile: Ben E. Holten, commercial photography
Ingrid’s Interpreting: Ingrid Alexa Vargas, 147 Burns St., translation and interpretation services
J and K Services: Krissy Richerson, 1416 N. Tacoma Ave., janitorial services
Samuel Osorio Lawncare: Samuel Osorio Rodriguez, 1125 McKittrick St., landscaping services
A & B Lawncare & More: Luis Enriquez Aguirre, 304 River Park Ave., landscaping services
Silvers Yardwork: Silverio Nava Sandoval, 1655 Ridgeview Loop Drive, landscaping services
Curt’s Hauling and Cleanup: Curtis Leslie White, 3318 Burch Mountain Road, solid waste collection
Wendy Marie Ptolemy: 619 Royal Anne Drive, elementary and secondary schools
Serenity Counseling LLC: Serenity Counseling LLC, 123 Ohme Garden Road, office of mental health practitioner
Warm Springs Acupuncture: Warm Springs Acupuncture LLC, 103 Palouse St., acupuncture office
Confluence Health — Central Washington Hospital & Clinics: Central Washington Health Services Association, 1000 N. Miller St., general medical and surgical hospitals
Morenos Daycare: Ines A. Moreno, 645 Crawford Ave., child day care services
Mike Bills: Mike Perry Bills, 385 Inks Road, musical group or artist
Thirsty Cat Studio: Betsy Ann Dudash, 309 Okanogan Ave., independent artist, writer and/or performer
Planet Fitness: Wenatchee PF LLC, 149 Easy Way, fitness center
Dawn Lisa Jensen-Nobile: Dawn Lisa Jensen-Nobile, 1760 S. Methow St., traveler accommodation
John Black: 4753 Whispering Ridge Drive, traveler accommodation
The Wienery & Brews: Gail Ann Brittingham, 7 N. Worthen St., full-service restaurant
Miller Street Kitchen: Visconti’s Italian Restaurants Inc., 1501 N. Miller St., full-service restaurant
La Isla: La Isla I LLC, 845 S. Mission St., full-service restaurant
Wenatchee Dairy Queen: J.T. Enterprises Inc., 835 N. Miller St., limited-service restaurant
The Alignment Shop LLC: The Alignment Shop, LLC, 1205 Walnut St., general automotive repair
Auto Glass Co.: Emmanuel Guerra, 149 Fuller St., automotive glass replacement shop
George M. Kelly Jr., Barber LLC: George M. Kelly Jr., Barber LLC, 204 S. Wenatchee Ave., barber shop
Level Headed Hair: Andrea Megan Shewfelt, 1231 Ninth St., beauty salon
The Wildflower Hair Studio PNW: Chelsea Kay Ruiz, 10 Orondo Ave., beauty salon
The Arch: The Arch, 7 N. Wenatchee Ave., personal care service
Paris Beauty LLC: Paris Beauty LLC, 1213 N. Wenatchee Ave., personal service
Issued by City of East Wenatchee in February
Cascade Natural Gas Corporation: Wenatchee, 783-7361, natural gas utility company
AMC USA LLC: Salt Lake City, Utah, (801) 364-0233, wholesale distribution of chemicals and other products; equipment and tools rental
JC Juniro Construction LLC: Jose Cervantes, East Wenatchee, 763-7869, drywall installation
Frullato Fresh LLC: David Perez, East Wenatchee, 630-5317, juice bar, coffee shop
Invincible Identity: Chris Peterson, East Wenatchee, 630-4463, clothing, apparel
Kyle’s Gutters and Paint: Kyle Lopez, Loomis, Calif., (916) 807-4561, painting and other construction
Sheds by CCA: Vernon Gurnard, Wenatchee, 679-2755, shed building installation and sales
D Official: Darren Herman, Kennewick, 947-4917, officiating high school and youth lacrosse
Ashley D. Scheider Photography: Ashley Scheider, Hobart, (206) 853-5974, photographer
Talents Squared Construction Inc.: Bellevue, (206) 713-8078, landscaping, water lines, irrigation
Aesthetics by K: Phung Kim Ppnguyen, 636 Valley Mall Parkway, (425) 559-0079, lashing, facials and aesthetics
Calicomae Creations: Ellensburg, (406) 381-3381, craft/art sales and instruction, video production
Red Barn Coffee Co.: Bethany Dorey, Wenatchee, (909) 747-2404, espresso catering
Amber Smelser Hair Corporation: East Wenatchee, 881-5078, cosmetology, manicurist
By the Moon Gardens LLC: Cory Darrow, East Wenatchee, (253) 709-0699, farming
Really Live Wellness LLC: 881-4152, biofeedback for stress reduction
Tellez Transport LLC: Pablo Tellez, East Wenatchee, 433-4590, short haul trucking
Outwork Athletics: Susanna White, East Wenatchee, (702) 466-7467, sports instructor, fitness training
Selah Vivienda LLC: Joel Perez, East Wenatchee, 630-5317, adult family home, vacation home rental
Yesco LLC: Las Vegas, Nev., (503) 612-6672, specialty sign and lighting contractor
That Girl Answers: Anastasia Yorga, East Wenatchee, 699-3267, computer consulting
30 Second Trailer: Lori Grimmer, Silverton, Ore., (503) 881-6423, internet advising
Meredith Carpentry: Wenatchee, 860-3652, home renovation, cabinet and millwork installation
Knutson General Contracting LLC: Mike Knutson, Quincy, 398-7312, construction services
C & E Landscaping LLC: Jorge Cervantes, Wenatchee, 264-7825, landscaping, water lines, irrigation