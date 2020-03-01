Issued by City of Wenatchee
A list of business licenses issued by the City of Wenatchee in January was not available by the publication deadline.
Issued by City of East Wenatchee
Construction Consulting LLC: East Wenatchee, 679-3878, assist with project management services and consulting services
Valley Builders: Jacob Winton Sayan, Orondo, 664-1140, contractor
Advanced Air Compressor Services LLC: Selah, 930-8182, service and repair for air compressors and equipment
Villa Mobil Set Up: Jesus C. Villa, Moses Lake, taking apart and reassembling mobile homes
Cashmere Heating and Cooling LLC: Cashmere, 387-5403, heating and cooling repair and installation
Barron Transport Propane LLC: 220 S. Van Well Ave., 669-6366, transporting bulk propane
Visual Pavement Rating Services LLC: Spokane, 496-7950, provide visual pavement rating services to agencies in Washington state
Rebekah’s Photography: Rebekah Ann Morrison, East Wenatchee, photography services, photo shoots
Restoration 1 of Central Washington: Centawa LLC, Spokane Valley, 293-5500, water damage and mold remediation restoration services
Redbox Automated Retail LLC: East Wenatchee, (630) 756-8112, video rentals
MetroPCS California LLC: Bellevue, (630) 857-2106, wireless communications services
Medical Billing Administration: Christine R. Martin, East Wenatchee, 670-0890, medical billing
ABL Construction LLC: East Wenatchee, 885-3715, tile and granite construction
City Locksmith: Issaquah, (206) 651-0060, locksmith
Pet Stop of Eastern Washington LLC: Leavenworth, 885-0934, sales and repairs of electronic pet fencing systems
Ruth Macias: Ruth Macias, East Wenatchee, 393-9988, sales of vitamins and food supplements
Kasco LLC: East Wenatchee, (314) 771-1550, service and repair of food and floor care equipment
Forgotten Souls Hobby Shop: Casmer Joseph Volk, Ellensburg, 607-9761, consignment store
Smile of Washington P.C.: Lynnwood, (615) 601-3477
Shree Krishna Inc., East Wenatchee, (785) 851-0978, management company, management consultant
Corner Piece Home Inspection LLC, East Wenatchee, 842-8515, home inspections
Selina Elayne Fleshman: Selina Elayne Fleshman, East Wenatchee, (909) 306-4606, child monitor
Modern Medika PLLC: 630 Valley Mall Parkway, (801) 513-9162, medical consultant
Steam Brothers LLC: Post Falls, Idaho, (208) 515-9615, hood and duct cleaning service
Simply Microgreens: Unframed Ideas LLC, East Wenatchee, (425) 445-3240, nursery retailer, wholesaler
Mauricerenteria: Maurice R. Renteria, East Wenatchee, 264-5010, contractor, construction
Checklist Services Inc.: Wenatchee, 764-4910, contractor, construction
US Foods Inc.: Fife, (480) 766-5896, retail/wholesale food and food service distribution
Tienda La Bendicion LLC: East Wenatchee, 415-8369, fresh produce, food, drinks and accessories
1st Choice Restoration Inc.: Kennewick, 734-7737, home and business restoration from fire, casualty, water smoke and mold damage
Evergreen Memorial Park LLC: East Wenatchee, 669-3290, cemetery
Diamondback Northwest LLC: East Wenatchee, 293-2468, fire equipment sales
Wineabout LLC: Wenatchee, (731)695-7277, internet marketing
Erik David Maldonado: Erik David Maldonado, College Place, (406) 260-6811, radio station
All Things Diverse LLC: Jacksonville, Fla., (619) 669-8689, educational consulting
Qwikwit Games: Chelan, 699-0540, games and supplies
Best Buy Health Inc.: Novi, Mich., (612) 291-1000, remote health services
Oversite LLC: East Wenatchee, (206) 250-6655, photographer, draftsman, video production
Finish Line Gutters: Chad Lane Jacobs, East Wenatchee, 423-6537, gutter cleaning, gutter installation and repair
High Desert Drywall LLC: Kennewick, 308-6489, drywall contractor services
Catlin Electric Inc.: Ellensburg, 925-4460, electrical work
Biz-Eby: Devin Kermit Eby, East Wenatchee, 699-1523, yard maintenance
Aurelio Flores Photo: Anna Services LLC, Snohomish, (210) 250-0060, artwork and handicraft, international trade
Osorio’s Quality Landscaping & Tree Service LLC: Wenatchee, 669-0587, landscaping services
Randall A. Cooper: East Wenatchee, 884-6048, hiring a domestic employee (does not sell products or provide services)
Cometa Janitorial Service: Juvenal Chavez, Wenatchee, (425) 224-9184, commercial and residential cleaning service
BCK Construction LLC: Wenatchee, 699-0160, contractor construction
SNJ Construction, Remodeling and Design LLC: East Wenatchee, (206)909-1597, general construction
Veteto Productions: Seth Veteto, East Wenatchee, 393-9666, video editing and production
Mitzy Crissler: Mitzy Crissler, East Wenatchee, 679-9271, cosmetology
Pipone Nutrition: Maria Esther Castaneda, 814 Valley Mall Parkway, will prepare shakes, teas
Beauty by Yessica: Yessica Paulina Ramirez, 1051 Valley Mall Parkway, 881-9078, barber
Kossian’s Home Inspection: Caleb Kossian, Wenatchee, 415-8460, home inspector
West Coast Sign Spinning: Uriah Ove, Rock Island, (208) 659-6604, advertising
Wenatchee River General Contractor LLC: East Wenatchee, 387-2574, construction
Verizon Wireless: Cellco Partnership, Bedminster, New Jersey, (908) 559-3117, cellular telephone communication carrier
Nido Aguila Club America Seattle: Lakewood, (253) 625-0660, sports coaching and sports camps
Brender Construction LLC: East Wenatchee, 670-9680, tile setting, floor installation, remodeling, finish carpentry
Jitterbug: Greatcall Inc., San Diego, California, (858) 720-7342, telecommunications
Eviroblasting LLC: Bremerton, (360) 649-9176, dustless blasting
Ruby Blue Design: Kelley Lynn Trim, East Wenatchee, (503) 522-7653, graphic design
Tall Fir Tree Experts LLC: Carbonado, (253) 267-4915, tree removal service
Carmonas Construction: Benito Carmona, Moses Lake, 431-3043, general contractor
Turner Restoration LLC: Wenatchee, 881-0856, contractor
Waste Management of Washington Inc.: Seattle, (206) 247-4324, waste management
Beaded Skai: Matia Lee Sax, East Wenatchee, 699-6884, jewelry making
Val Tech: Megan Lynn Swenson, Yakima, 901-6733, computer services, security systems installation and repair
Sage Hill Garage Doors LLC: Ephrata, 797-1407, installation and repair of garage doors
Wenatchee Valley Handyman Services LLC: Wenatchee, 699-3124, handyman
Simplevoip LLC: Lonwood, Florida., (407) 260-1011, telecommunications resellers
Brisky Canyon Mercantile LLC: Cashmere, 630-9778, candle making
Immaculate Shine: Bianca Jane Hillock, Peshastin, 679-1108, cleaning service, commercial cleaning
Flacos Tacos: Jose David Lopez Lopez, Seattle, 398-0588, food vendor
BCK New Homes LLC: Wenatchee, 699-0160, builder and contractor
BTL Welds: Brian Thomas Lumsden: Wenatchee, 679-6259, welding, metal signs
Go Sushi: Baoli Liang, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, 554-7358, first aid instructor
Pro Services LLC: Cashmere, 679-8047, debris cleanup, garbage hauling
Shopping For You By Marina: Marina Dawn Covey, Chelan, 630-7147, shopping service
Evergreen Landscaping & Tree Service LLC: East Wenatchee, 679-6976, landscaping
Wenatchee’s Best Christmas Trees LLC: East Wenatchee, 670-3095, Christmas trees