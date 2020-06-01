Issued by City of Wenatchee
Amezcua’s Orchard LLC: 1501 Malaga Highway, apple orchards
Ogle Farms LLC: 2023 Broadway North, crop farming
Baker Farm Gate LLC, 1006 Princeton Ave. N., crop farming
Morrell Orchard LLC: 5295 Squilchuck Road, crop farming
Eagle Rock Ranch: Fadich Enterprises LLC, 4101 April Drive, beef cattle ranching or farming
Anchorhead Construction & Maintenance LLC: 1300 Poe St., new single-family housing construction
Rimbey Solutions LLC: 730 Okanogan Ave., plumbing, heating, or air-conditioning contractor
Plumb Pros Washington LLC: 601 S. Wenatchee Ave., plumbing, heating, or air-conditioning contractor
Strong Balance: Strong Balance PS, 755 S. Chelan Ave., retail bakery
Transamerican Inc.: 204 Antles Ave., wholesale trade agent or broker
Island Time Holdings LLC: 817 Benton Way, wholesale trade agent or broker
Arod Shop LLC: 1102 Crescent St., automotive parts and accessories store
Methow Market: Salvador Rios Mendoza, 617 Methow St., convenience store
Cured By Visconti LLC: 1501 N. Miller St., meat market
Idea Board Shop: Idea Board Shop LLC, 1110 N. Miller St., sporting goods store
Boho Bum: Ivy Bailey, 242 N. Franklin Ave., general merchandise store
Sweet Posy Flower Farm: Melanie Doubroff, 1217 Pershing St., florist
Earthwise Pet: Bidu LLC, 212 Fifth St., pet or pet supply store
Washington Bully Co.: Alexander Ruben Betancourt, 1609 Mulberry Lane, pet or pet supply store
Pear Media & Events: Rafael Aguilar, 768 S. Mission St., radio station
Irongate Partners Inc.: 7 N. Wenatchee Ave., investment advice
Thomas H. Dye, Trustee: Thomas H. Dye, 681 Okanogan Ave., trust, fiduciary or custody activity
Sunflower Homes: Derek Moeller, 21 Pennsylvania Ave., lessor of residential buildings or dwellings
William Albert Gould: 5200 Whispering Ridge Drive, lessor of residential buildings or dwellings
Abundant Bookkeeping Solutions LLC: 2210 Stephanie Brooke, accounting services
Sarah Armour Consulting, LLC: 907 N. Elliott Ave., administrative management or general management consulting services
Urethane Connections: John J. Barry, 20 Harrison St., telemarketing bureau or other contact center
GC Industries: Kevin A. Gomez, 610 S. Western Ave., janitorial services
Bella S. Cleaning Services: Irene Lopez, 617 Marjo St., janitorial services
Bailey’s Pro Landscaping, Inc.: 242 N. Franklin Ave., landscaping services
Technical Decontamination Specialists: Firehouse Productions LLC, 1614 Walnut St., remediation services
Joseph S. Cox: 1027 Vista Place, miscellaneous school or instruction
Radiant Path Psychiatry PLLC: 330 King St., physician office
Cynthia Buckley Counseling LLC: 113 Second St., mental health practitioner office
Saddle Rock Virtual Psychiatry: Albert Comroe Wertz, 1025 Canal Blvd., mental health practitioner office
Thompson and Sons: Brandon William Thompson, 1011 N. Western Ave., individual or family services
Children’s Gate Montessori School: Children’s Gate Montessori School LLC, 1425 Cherry St., child day care services
Happy Place Day Care: Flor Maria Zamora Sanchez, 511 Sunset Ave., child day care services
Lupita’s Homecare: Maria Guadalupe Suarez, 2371 Lower Chatham Hill Road, child day care services
Abstracts of the Heart: Dean Douglas Adams, 20 N. Emerson Ave., independent artist, writer or performer
Able Abode: Aubra Brianne Vertrees, 1505 Madison St., traveler accommodation
Taqueria La Cihualteca LLC: 1211 N. Wenatchee Ave., full-service restaurant
Draft: Draft LLC, 3 N. Worthen St., full-service restaurant
Charity Glidewell: Charity Ann Glidewell, 212 Fifth St., beauty salon
Flawless Skin & Waxing: Kassidy Adele Simmons, 415 N. Mission St., nail salon
Christ Gospel Wenatchee Mission Church: 736 Walker Ave., religious organization
Krygyz-Washington Sister Region Organization: 5317 Big Springs Ranch Road, grantmaking or giving service
Issued by City of East Wenatchee
No business licenses were issued by the City of East Wenatchee during April.