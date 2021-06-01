City of Wenatchee
Cronnoss Construction: Vazquez Villatoro R. Yeison, 1323 Fifth St., new single-family housing construction
Silverado Homes LLC: 2134 Honeysett Road, new single-family housing construction
Damarq Construction LLC: 411 Spokane St., new single-family housing construction
Double D Construction LLC: 427 Kittitas St., new single-family housing construction
LEC Constructs LLC, 320 N. Elliott Ave., residential remodelers
Ridge of Glass: Priscilla Madison, 5985 Squilchuck Road, land subdivision
Apple Siding LLC: 156 Terminal Ave., siding contractor
AJ Drywall Specialists LLC: 1450 Castlerock Ave. Apt. 22, drywall contractor
MM Custom Painting: Miguel Enrique Martinez, 907 S. Chelan Ave., painting contractor
Sal Garage Door Repair: Sal Locksmith and Garage Doors LLC, 705 Riverside Drive Unit F374, garage door repair
Freund Pastry Company: Kadi Marie Freund, 2605 No. 2 Canyon Road, retail bakery
Timberloom — Wenatchee: Spirit in the Wood LLC, 200 S. Columbia St., wood household furniture manufacturing
Greenhaus Candle Co. LLC: 320 S. Franklin Ave., candle manufacturing
Mattress by Appointment Wenatchee: Wekings Group LLC, 4 Fifth St. Unit D, furniture store
Sunshine Lumber LLC: 725 S. Columbia St., building material dealer
Brito Ramirez Mary Kay: Artelia Brito, 1613 Mulberry Lane, cosmetics
Vanity Studio LLC: 15 Palouse St. Suite 102, beauty supply store
Black Anvil Armory: Black Anvil Armory LLC, 1924 Grandview Loop, sporting goods store
Eco-Friendly Gift Baskets: Marjorie Harrington, 10 S. Cove Ave. Apt. 25, general merchandise store
The Time Capsule: Retro Media LLC, 23 Orondo Ave., general merchandise store
Wenatchee Floral: Terri Jo Meenach, 616 Chinook Drive, florist
Zion Designs & Awards: David Juan Sanchez, 735 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite B, retail store
PNW Equipment Finance LLC: 307 Kray Ike Court, consumer lending
Immaterial Consulting: Bradley Joseph Posenjak, 2020 Linville Drive, investment advice
Wenatchee Home Buyers: Flip Wenatchee LLC, 1414 Ninth St., real estate
Byron’s: Byron Natanael Vazquez Dominguez, 3012 School St. Apt. B, specialized design services
3 Pillars Ag Research & Consulting: 3 Pillars Ag Research & Consulting LLC, 864 Sage Crest Drive, research and development
Macy Jadyn Photography: Macy Jadyn Lowe, 3711 Sky Crest Lane, photography studio
Max Definition Kydex: Max Custom LLC, 220 W. Peters St., business support services
Sindy Sagarnaga: 26 S. Emerson Ave., janitorial services
Legit Cleaning Services LLC: 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave. Bldg. H Suite H, janitorial services
Ramiro Villanueva: 110 Charles St., landscaping services
Heaven’s Best: A & M Endeavors LLC, 2544 Lemaister Ave., carpet and upholstery cleaning services
Heart Spring Counseling Services LLC: Heart Spring Counseling Services LLC, 123 Ohme Garden Road Suite A1, mental health practitioners
Better Hearing Clinic: Harbor Audiology & Hearing Services Inc., 1556 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite D, hearing clinic
Genex Services LLC: Objective Medical Assessments Corporation, 620 N. Emerson Ave. Suite 302, ambulatory health care services
Transformative Therapy LLC: 2818 Easy St., individual and family services
Lina’s Daycare: Lina Padilla, 1008 S. Chelan Ave., child day care services
Barbie’s Daycare: Alma Lilia Robles, 314 Malaga Ave., child day care services
Karin’s Cohosting Services: Karin Marie Pfister, 1407 Castlerock Ave., traveler accommodation
Epoch: Weird Goose LLC, 16 S. Wenatchee Ave., alcoholic beverages
Wenatchee Tasting Room Services LLC: 124 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite A, full-service restaurant
Northwest Vending and Sales LLC: 207 River Park Unit A-6, snacks and beverages
Bombers Coffee Co.: 1110 Walla Walla Ave., coffee bar
A & E Auto Glass LLC: 149 Fuller St., automotive glass replacement shop
Blade & Brow: Blade & Brow LLC, 123 Ohme Garden Road Suite D, personal care services
Blair Chymburjehle: 14 S. Franklin Ave., personal services
Class with Glasses: Classes with Glasses LLC, 134 N. Mission St., personal services
City of East Wenatchee
Central Washington School of Dental Assisting: Central Washington School of Dental Assisting LLC, 210 Valley Mall Parkway, professional school
Ortega Painting and Siding LLC: East Wenatchee, siding
WA Detail Pros LLC: 599 Eastmont Ave., car cleaning
Youngin’ Boutique: Caitlin Rose Carson, 1022 Eastmont Ave., clothing store
Shawn Nickles: East Wenatchee, fishing guide
King’s Den Corp.: 443 Valley Mall Parkway, barber shop, barber school
Mary’s Daycare E, LLC: East Wenatchee, child care facility
Miracle Shack: Miracle Shack LLC, East Wenatchee, retailer of children’s books and toys
Jenny’s Nails: Nguyentran Wenatchee, LLC, 636 Valley Mall Parkway, nail salon
Corrales Flooring & Carpet Installation LLC: East Wenatchee, floor installation
Wenatchee Woods Gifts: Debra L. Hey, East Wenatchee, gift shop
Norsewest Art: Tim Alan Gansereit, East Wenatchee, artist
Vern’s Hulk Hauling: Vern Lee Huson, East Wenatchee, junk cars
Furballs Grooming LLC: East Wenatchee, animal groomer, dog kennel
Seniors Delight AFH Oasis LLC: East Wenatchee, adult family home
La Hacienda “Don Juan” Event LLC: East Wenatchee, venue rental
Cyin: Jason Rual Shuffield, East Wenatchee, freelance writer, video producer
Service Driven Access LLC: 636 Valley Mall Parkway, interstate trucking
Help123 Consulting: Nubia Elena Franco, 176 Eastmont Ave., office guidance/consulting, training
Dirty Birds: Dirty Birds LLC, East Wenatchee, construction, landscaping and remodeling
H & A Venture Holdings: H & A Venture Holdings LLC, East Wenatchee, holding company