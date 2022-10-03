Business license information includes the business name, owner (if available), location and description of the business. Those without addresses are home-based businesses or out of town. *Licensed in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee
City of Wenatchee
Juanito's Junk Removal: Gabriel Morales-Cruz, Wenatchee, construction contractor*
Yarrow Valley Homes LLC: Felix Coria and Carlos Madrigal, construction contractor*
R&R Construction Specialists: Jesse Robbins and Brittany Roberson, construction contractor*
The Green Ladder LLC: Michael Ellis, residential remodeler
Platinum Plumbing & Pumps LLC: Brad Williams, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors*
Bit Fabrication LLC: Jerry Mulhall and James Thommes, 4 Fifth St., specialty trade contractors
TDL Industries LLC: William Jones, Cody Sandland and Holly Thorpe, metal coating, engraving (except jewelry and silverware), and allied services to manufacturers
Cafe Vista Bella LLC: Maria Garcia-Hernandez and Jesus Hernandez, specialty food retailers
SJS Wine and Spirits LLC: Jacob and Sabrina Strieck, beer, wine and liquor retailers
Fae's Fabulous Finds: Lorna Randall, general merchandise retailers
The Farias Family Farm LLC: Emily Alvarez, miscellaneous retailers
Advanced Roadside Solutions: Trevor Moon, support activities for road transportation*
Altitude Computing: Dylan Honig, computer programming, software publishers
Woolett Wealth Advisory: Callahan Woolett, 316 Fifth St., portfolio management and investment advice
Sunnyslope Vista LLC: Ryan Ochoa, residential property manager
Two Rivers Vans: Joseph Chavez, passenger car rental
Math Anex LLC: Patrick Callahan, administrative management and general management consulting services
Mlrose LLC: Megan Rose, administrative management and general management consulting services
Barkley Marketing: Jerri R. Barkley, marketing consulting services
Collective Betterment Environmental: Gregory Stewart, environmental consulting services
Gemini Security Services LLC: Monserrat Chavarria Sanchez, security guard and patrol services
Father and Son Landscape LLC: Aldair and Sergio Acevedo, 2806 Easy St., landscaping services
Nathan's Junk Removal and Services LLC: Nathan Raul Mendez, other waste collection
Wind Walking Aviation LLC: Christopher Fezer, flight training*
Anchored Psychiatry PLLC: Ashley Cummings and Karlyle Galen Cummings, mental health practitioner
Fit Nutrition 4U: Brianda Zuleika Rivera, 1720 Fifth St., miscellaneous health practitioner
Sound Family Services: Irene Sanchez Mendoza, individual and family services
Everclear Counseling: Crystal Dawn Morrell, individual and family services
Janessa Garcia LLC: Janessa Garcia, other individual and family services
Mimis Time: Noemi Cortes Zavala, child care services
Princeton Family Childcare LLC: Tashna Powell, child care services
Yolitas Daycare: Yolanda Ruiz Vidal, child care services
Rivers Edge Disc Dyeing: Steven Bradley Hauge, independent artists, writers, and performers
Fierce, Not Fragile LLC: Amber Grimmett, fitness and recreational sports centers
Joy Timoshuk: Joy Maria Timoshuk, hotels (except casino hotels) and motels
La Pâtisserie Éphémère LLC: Simone Crane and Sophie Crane, caterers*
Sophias Kitchen: Ji Ying Wang Lee, mobile food services
Jilligan S. Island: Jillian Christine Gilbert-Rodig, mobile food services
Tamale To Go: Gina Alvarez and Sean Ray Garrick, mobile food services*
Palms Salon LLC: Alma Negrete, 537 Orondo Ave., beauty salons
Beauty Inks Permanent Cosmetics LLC: Yvette Jimenez, other personal care services
Aphrodite Ink: Kathleen Renee Jeffery, 1207B N. Wenatchee Ave., other personal care services
Readings by Lori: Lori Scarlet Adams, 662 N. Miller St., all other personal services
City of East Wenatchee
Columbia River General Construction: Marcos H. Melgoza, construction contractor*
JVC Construction LLC: Joel Villa Casillas, construction contractor*
J P Johnston Construction LLC: J.P. Johnston, framing contractors*
Plumber Boys LLC: Cameron Bailes, Ana Paz and Maurilio Rios, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
L & M Fencing LLC: Sara Maria Escalara and Carlos Alberto Morelos Blanco, specialty trade contractors*
Valvoline Instant Oil Change: Nicolas Schmelzer, 159 Valley Mall Parkway, automotive parts and accessories retailers
Home of The Gnome LLC: Jennifer Williamson, all other general merchandise retailers
Cuevas Jr. Trucking LLC: Cesar Cuevas Peregrino, 1430 Grant Road, specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, long-distance
Super Dave Transportation LLC: Richard Clune, 2353 Veedol Drive, specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, long-distance
Selling NCW with Brittnie LLC: Brittnie Golden, 1720 1st St. S.E., offices of real estate agents and brokers
Lancer Properties: Jerome Howe, residential property managers
A&K Rentals LLC: Armando and Kelsey Farias, residential property managers
Priority Landscape: Jose Elias Mejia, landscape architectural services
Young Consulting LLC: Gerould Young, administrative management and general management consulting services
SVO Consulting Services: Sandra Lee Van Osten, administrative management and general management consulting services
Wiser Driver: Kristina Jane Wylie, advertising agencies
Ridge to River Photography: Daniel Lee Collier, photography studios, portrait
Luna S Daycare: Carmina Garcia, child care services
KJG Properties: Barb and Gary Gudmundson, other traveler accommodation
R&R Auto Service: Roque A. Raya, general automotive repair
Mitchs Metal Works: Mitchell A. Bryan, 75 29th St. N.W., commercial and industrial machinery and equipment (except automotive and electronic) repair and maintenance
Pins & Needles: Carl Knowles and Jessica Knowles, personal and household goods repair and maintenance
Rosa Mendoza: Rosa Mendoza, 530 Valley Mall Parkway, beauty salons
Beauty by Jazlynn: Jazlyn Bedolla, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, beauty salons
Two Hearts K9 Training LLC: Margaret Tippins, pet care (except veterinary) services
Loving Paws LLC: Cathy Stockton, pet care (except veterinary) services
Jangelicas Foundation Corporation: Yeral Cortes, Jasmany Naranjo, Fidel Reyna, Heredia Salvador, grantmaking foundations