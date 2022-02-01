Purchase Access

Business license information includes the business name, owner (if available), location and description of the business. Those without addresses are home-based businesses or out of town.

City of East Wenatchee 

Rachelle Haney Jewelry Designs: Rachelle Lee Haney, jewelry design, jewelry making

Spine LLC: Nmeeta Singh, chiropractor

Ifiber LLC: Michael Davis, fiber optics

Mail It Your Way: Mail It LLC, Allie O'Bryan and Christina O'Bryan, 595 Grant Road, mail service, envelopes, retailer

Plumb Level & True Construction: Anthony Quinn Consiglio, construction

Specialty Contractor LLC: Andrew Galloway, Kolin Oliveira, Zach Southwick, construction

S&A Cleaning Services: Santiago Romay, janitorial, house cleaning, janitorial, commercial

Craftsmanship Construction: Riley Korf,  construction/remodel of residential projects including but not limited to bathrooms and kitchens

Celina's Cleaning: Celina Guzman, janitorial, house cleaning, cleaning service

AAA Insurance: Cascadia Financial Corporation, Eric and Kari Mikkelsen, insurance

Stully's Guide Service: Nathan Allen Stull, fishing guide license

Adi's Daycare: Adilene Guerra, child care services for infant and toddler

Jacob Yu Photography: Lingfeng Yu, photographer, video production, picture framing, photographer - aerial

West Coast Woodworks Construction LLC: Zobeida Flores Mendez, construction.

Apple Blossom Construction: Seth Melvin Harder, remodeling, builder, construction, finish carpentry, contractor, construction

City of Wenatchee

HC7 Construction LLC: Claudia Z Valdovinos Mendoza, new single-family housing construction

SH Communications LLC: Bartolome Carrera, 817 S. Wenatchee Ave., other building equipment contractors

Eighty-Two Beverages: Kendra Macon and Joel Martin, breweries

Lombard's Hardwood Supply: Arlt-Smith Woodworking LLC, Eric Arlt and Kaden Smith, 3411 School St., other building material dealers

Axysfam LLC: Alma Araceli Aguilar and Priscyla Aracely Carrillo, family clothing store

Winter Blues LLC: Maria Ebgert, 213 Easy St., family clothing stores

Ezbaby LLC: Myron Katsapas, general merchandise stores

NCW Transport LLC: Randy Lee Weaver, specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, long-distance

JEC Coastal Investments Inc. PC, doing business as JEC Coastal Investments: James Cumalander, investment advice

Scott Rice Architects: Scott Howard Rice, 1513 Pershing St., architectural services

Green Leaf Consulting: Christine Shearer, administrative management and general management consulting services

Cappelli Technology Consulting: James Clinton Stotz, administrative management and general management consulting services

ACS Online LLC: Adam Snyder, administrative management and general management consulting services

Sunday Brunch Photography: Siri Rose Lowry, photography studios, portrait

Seven Sages LLC: James and Yuan Wood, offices of other holding companies

Sparklean Cleaning Services: Susan Neva Timpe, janitorial services

Create Love: Alicia Belle Werth, janitorial services

Sunrise Medical Consultants LLC: Sunrise Medical Consultants LLC, 18 N. Worthen St., health care

Golden Years: Golden Years Adult Family Home LLC, 613 Royal Anne Drive, assisted living facilities for the elderly

JDM Transportation LLC: Brandon Martin, individual and family services

Thompson Transportation LLC: Brandon Thompson, individual and family services

New Beginnings Supervised Visit LLC: Deanne Blum, individual and family services

Dalmatian Day Care & Preschool LLC: Linda R. Deliyiannis, child care services

Fraley, Peter Allen: Cindy and Peter Fraley, 1528 Walnut Court, rental, traveler accommodation

The Wurst LLC: Tomas Calixto, 5 S. Wenatchee Ave., limited-service restaurants

Honey Crisp Crafters: Christopher Keith Houts, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment (except automotive and electronic) repair and maintenance

City of Wenatchee, licenses issued May-August

The following is a partial list of business licenses issued by the city of Wenatchee in May, June, July and August. This list will continue to be updated as information becomes available.

Wenatchee Rentals LLC: Teresa Bendito, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings

Northwood Townhouses LLC: Carol Dull, 1421 Seattle Ave., lessors of residential buildings and dwellings

Lane Etheridge Real Estate LLC: Lane Etheridge, 61 Joshua Lane, real estate agents and brokers

Joshi's Bouncy Castles: Diana Isidro-Devora, consumer goods rental

Black Watercraft Rentals: Cory Robert Jacques, 40 E. Hawley St., commercial air, rail and water transportation equipment rental and leasing

Z's Water Sport Rentals: Cruz Alberto Vargas, 1307 McKittrick St., other commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental and leasing

Paradise Parties LLC: Daniel and Kristen Heneghen, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental and leasing

Hankins Tibbits Law Firm PLLC: Nicole Hankins, Clarke Tibbits, 1 S. Chelan Ave., offices of lawyers

Real Accounting and Taxes LLC: Lany and Luis Alvarez, tax preparation services

Tamayo's Bookkeeping: Belinda Tamayo Sanchez, 703 S. Wenatchee Ave., other accounting services

