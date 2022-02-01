Business license information includes the business name, owner (if available), location and description of the business. Those without addresses are home-based businesses or out of town.
City of East Wenatchee
Rachelle Haney Jewelry Designs: Rachelle Lee Haney, jewelry design, jewelry making
Spine LLC: Nmeeta Singh, chiropractor
Ifiber LLC: Michael Davis, fiber optics
Mail It Your Way: Mail It LLC, Allie O'Bryan and Christina O'Bryan, 595 Grant Road, mail service, envelopes, retailer
Plumb Level & True Construction: Anthony Quinn Consiglio, construction
Specialty Contractor LLC: Andrew Galloway, Kolin Oliveira, Zach Southwick, construction
S&A Cleaning Services: Santiago Romay, janitorial, house cleaning, janitorial, commercial
Craftsmanship Construction: Riley Korf, construction/remodel of residential projects including but not limited to bathrooms and kitchens
Celina's Cleaning: Celina Guzman, janitorial, house cleaning, cleaning service
AAA Insurance: Cascadia Financial Corporation, Eric and Kari Mikkelsen, insurance
Stully's Guide Service: Nathan Allen Stull, fishing guide license
Adi's Daycare: Adilene Guerra, child care services for infant and toddler
Jacob Yu Photography: Lingfeng Yu, photographer, video production, picture framing, photographer - aerial
West Coast Woodworks Construction LLC: Zobeida Flores Mendez, construction.
Apple Blossom Construction: Seth Melvin Harder, remodeling, builder, construction, finish carpentry, contractor, construction
City of Wenatchee
HC7 Construction LLC: Claudia Z Valdovinos Mendoza, new single-family housing construction
SH Communications LLC: Bartolome Carrera, 817 S. Wenatchee Ave., other building equipment contractors
Eighty-Two Beverages: Kendra Macon and Joel Martin, breweries
Lombard's Hardwood Supply: Arlt-Smith Woodworking LLC, Eric Arlt and Kaden Smith, 3411 School St., other building material dealers
Axysfam LLC: Alma Araceli Aguilar and Priscyla Aracely Carrillo, family clothing store
Winter Blues LLC: Maria Ebgert, 213 Easy St., family clothing stores
Ezbaby LLC: Myron Katsapas, general merchandise stores
NCW Transport LLC: Randy Lee Weaver, specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, long-distance
JEC Coastal Investments Inc. PC, doing business as JEC Coastal Investments: James Cumalander, investment advice
Scott Rice Architects: Scott Howard Rice, 1513 Pershing St., architectural services
Green Leaf Consulting: Christine Shearer, administrative management and general management consulting services
Cappelli Technology Consulting: James Clinton Stotz, administrative management and general management consulting services
ACS Online LLC: Adam Snyder, administrative management and general management consulting services
Sunday Brunch Photography: Siri Rose Lowry, photography studios, portrait
Seven Sages LLC: James and Yuan Wood, offices of other holding companies
Sparklean Cleaning Services: Susan Neva Timpe, janitorial services
Create Love: Alicia Belle Werth, janitorial services
Sunrise Medical Consultants LLC: Sunrise Medical Consultants LLC, 18 N. Worthen St., health care
Golden Years: Golden Years Adult Family Home LLC, 613 Royal Anne Drive, assisted living facilities for the elderly
JDM Transportation LLC: Brandon Martin, individual and family services
Thompson Transportation LLC: Brandon Thompson, individual and family services
New Beginnings Supervised Visit LLC: Deanne Blum, individual and family services
Dalmatian Day Care & Preschool LLC: Linda R. Deliyiannis, child care services
Fraley, Peter Allen: Cindy and Peter Fraley, 1528 Walnut Court, rental, traveler accommodation
The Wurst LLC: Tomas Calixto, 5 S. Wenatchee Ave., limited-service restaurants
Honey Crisp Crafters: Christopher Keith Houts, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment (except automotive and electronic) repair and maintenance
City of Wenatchee, licenses issued May-August
The following is a partial list of business licenses issued by the city of Wenatchee in May, June, July and August. This list will continue to be updated as information becomes available.
Wenatchee Rentals LLC: Teresa Bendito, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Northwood Townhouses LLC: Carol Dull, 1421 Seattle Ave., lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
Lane Etheridge Real Estate LLC: Lane Etheridge, 61 Joshua Lane, real estate agents and brokers
Joshi's Bouncy Castles: Diana Isidro-Devora, consumer goods rental
Black Watercraft Rentals: Cory Robert Jacques, 40 E. Hawley St., commercial air, rail and water transportation equipment rental and leasing
Z's Water Sport Rentals: Cruz Alberto Vargas, 1307 McKittrick St., other commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental and leasing
Paradise Parties LLC: Daniel and Kristen Heneghen, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental and leasing
Hankins Tibbits Law Firm PLLC: Nicole Hankins, Clarke Tibbits, 1 S. Chelan Ave., offices of lawyers
Real Accounting and Taxes LLC: Lany and Luis Alvarez, tax preparation services
Tamayo's Bookkeeping: Belinda Tamayo Sanchez, 703 S. Wenatchee Ave., other accounting services