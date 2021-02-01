City of Wenatchee
Epic Orchards LLC: 504 Highland Drive, apple orchards
Creekside Orchards LLC: 5295 Squilchuck Road, apple orchards
Aurora Aki Shibas: Janice Lynne Barclay, 1055 Ridge Crest Drive, animal production
Sienna 41 LLC: Canal Street, new single-family housing construction
Sure to Rise Bakery: Sure to Rise LLC, 759 Riverside Drive, retail bakery
The Coffee Lab: Coffee with a Mission LLC, 2321 Riter St., coffee manufacturing
Luna Sandals LLC: 4 Fifth St., footwear manufacturing
Poverty Peak Orchards: Jack Norman Davis, 298 Connery Road, fresh fruit and vegetable wholesaler
Leaf Organics LLC: 1410 Westpoint Place, specialty food store
Audiology Products LLC: 4369 Anna Lane, personal care store
Nerve Trac: Hyperblade LLC, 1401 N. Miller St., general merchandise store
AC Checker Taxi: Hometown Destinations LLC, 8 Fifth St., taxi service
Duo Taxes: Duo Services LLC, 33 N. Mission St., tax preparation services
Hannah Fletcher: 1817 Orchard Ave., other accounting services
Natural Healing for Chronic Conditions: Joy Sarah Marquez, 511 Yakima St., consulting services
Steve Scott Voice Actor: Steven Niles Scott, 1705 Washington St., professional services
EAS LLC: Everyday Administrative Solutions LLC, 1028 N. Wenatchee Ave., office administrative services
Maid of Honor: Maid of Honor LLC, 702 Gellatly St., janitorial services
Candace Satterfield LLC: 226 Pershing Circle, janitorial services
Clemson University: 1513 Maple St., university
Life Devine PLLP: 103 Palouse St., mental health specialist
Carlota’s Childcare: Carlota Cortes, 1609 Madison St., child day care service
Martha’s Daycare Center: Martha A. Cuevas, 1552 Cashmere St., child day care service
Bertha Oropeza: 1241 Susan Place, child day care service
Cecilia’s Child Daycare: Cecilia Navarro, 1790 Duke St., child day care service
GT’s Barbecue & Catering: Gary Taylor, 108 N. Western Ave., caterer
Squilchuck Saddlery: John Francis Lehmkuhl, 3742 Squilchuck Road Unit 4, footwear and leather goods repair
City of East Wenatchee
Temp-Control Mechanical Corporation: Monsey, New York, mechanical contractor
Woods Metals: Ryan R. Woods, 595 Grant Road, casting and metal fabrication services
The Dawn Vercher Company: East Wenatchee, clinical research monitoring services
Lawncrafters: Anita J. Poortinga, East Wenatchee, mowing, aerating, thatching lawns and edging sidewalks
P5 Group Inc.: East Wenatchee, marketing communications and product management services
Arseneault Automation LLC: East Wenatchee, audio and video distribution, home theaters, smart home control, security cameras
El Porton Mexican Restaurant: La Carreta Inc., Yakima, Mexican food and beverages, including beer, wine and liquor
North Central Washington Thermography LLC: East Wenatchee, thermography services
Anastasia Penelope Voice LLC: East Wenatchee, actress
Riverview Drywall and Construction LLC: East Wenatchee, construction
Toxicas Cosmetics: East Wenatchee, wholesale cosmetics
Apple Valley Maids: Patty Sue Davis, East Wenatchee, cleaning service
Beauty by Lucy: Lucero Cuevas, 1430 Grant Road, beauty supplies, cosmetics
WTC Wend: Burger Management Systems Washington Inc., Nashville, Tennessee, fast food restaurant
Pacific Process LLC: 93 Eastmont Ave., process server
True Power Electrical Services LLC: East Wenatchee, electrical contractor
Northwest Refrigeration Services LLC: Richland, heating, ventilation and air conditioning
Positive Repairs LLC: Chad Morris, Walla Walla, handyman
Charley’s Cleaning LLC: East Wenatchee, cleaning service for home rentals and laundry rooms