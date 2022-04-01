Business license information includes the business name, owner (if available), location and description of the business. Those without addresses are home-based businesses or out of town.
City of East Wenatchee
B & C Yard Service LLC: Jose Linares and Carlos Espana, East Wenatchee; yard services
H & G Bakes: Beverly K. Warman, East Wenatchee, retail bakery
LD Roofing LLC: Jose Lozano, Cristian Lozano and Jose Tamayo Frias, East Wenatchee; construction, roofing
Makeupmayra: Mayra Mendoza, East Wenatchee; beauty salon
Film Runners LLC: Dustin Spengler, East Wenatchee; data processing, hosting, related services
All Out Organizing: Kiennah Jade Blair, East Wenatchee; janitorial services
On The Spot: Mikayla K. Rivera, East Wenatchee; janitorial services
Maan Holding LLC: Ramon Perez, East Wenatchee; holding company, real property investment
CW Engineering Consultation and Project Management Solutions LLC: Charlie Whitney, East Wenatchee; administrative management and general management consulting services
L and L Designs LLC: Holly Leach and Earl Leach, East Wenatchee; retail
E&M Framing Construction LLC: Eliazar Diaz Fernandez, East Wenatchee; construction
J&J Designs: Ariana Ruby Martinez, East Wenatchee; independent artists, writers and performers
Tania Preciado LLC: Tania Preciado, East Wenatchee; furniture store, home furnishings merchant wholesaler
Summa Lux Electric Company: Mathew Cox and Erin Cox, East Wenatchee; construction, retail
The Fixer LLC: Josiah Graham, East Wenatchee; construction
Jo Remarcable Painting: Jesus Alvarado-Orozco, East Wenatchee; painting
VG Collectables LLC: Genevieve Wilson, East Wenatchee; retailer
Arc-Angel Electric: Nicholas Craig, East Wenatchee; electrical contractor
Nomadic Medstaff: Rommel Lagasca, East Wenatchee; employment placement agency
Cuidado De Ninos Figueroa: Maria Figueroa, East Wenatchee; child day care services
Studio on Wheels: Andrea Kay Rogers, East Wenatchee; independent artists, writers and performers; fine arts schools
Mcpete LLC: Vivian McAbee, 503 Grant Road, Suite B, East Wenatchee; real estate office
PNW Limitless Builders LLP: Joshua Campbell, Katherine Young, East Wenatchee; single-family housing construction
City of Wenatchee
The following licenses were issued in January and February
Community Glass Co. Inc.: Lisa Turner and Travis Turner, 606 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee; construction, glass and glazing
Laustin Legacy Custom Homes: Braydon Janacek, Wenatchee; new single-family housing construction
Adame Flooring Construction Inc.: Silvano Adame Cervantes, Wenatchee; new single-family housing construction
Creative Spaces: Daren Lyle Schober, Wenatchee; new single-family housing construction
Barnett Contracting & Development LLC: Joshua Barnett, Wenatchee; new single-family housing construction
Gomez Construction: Juvenal Chavez Gomez, Wenatchee; new single-family housing construction
Columbia Line Striping LLC: Avery Fry, Wenatchee; highway, street and bridge construction
Jays Heating and Air Conditioning LLC: Jay Stewart, Wenatchee; plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
Gardner Plumbing Services: Tyler Gardner, Wenatchee; plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
Pool Refinishing Services LLC: Everett Gahringer, Wenatchee; specialty trade contractors
Maravillas Housekeeping LLC: Ariana Hernandez Munoz and Alejandro Santana, Wenatchee; housekeeping
Los Guys: Loreto Vazquez, Wenatchee; specialty trade contractors
Saddlerock Soapery: Jennifer Berger; soap and other detergent manufacturing
Prescription Supply Inc.: Randy Buck; drugs and druggists' sundries merchant wholesalers
G. S. Long Co. Inc., Gary Long, 1012 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee; farm supplies merchant wholesalers
Off Camber Powersports LLC: Donna Wynne and Scott Wynne; 110 Chehalis St., Wenatchee; automotive parts and accessories stores
Loranger Farms LLC: Cindy Loranger and Grant Loranger, Wenatchee; furniture stores
Yokai Glassworks: Shelby Nicole Saddler; all other home furnishings stores
Onlygodoutfitters: Casey Valladolid, 22 N. Wenatchee Ave., family clothing stores
Tavernacle Enterprises: Timothy Little, Timothy McMaster, Melissa Sussman, Wenatchee, family clothing stores
Krafty and Knotty Sisters: Susy Galarza, Wenatchee; other clothing stores
Fantome Faire: Robin Longerbeam, Wenatchee; jewelry stores
Leading Edge Athletics & Fitness (Leaf): Kav Holdings LLC, Kyle Vierck, 525 Piere St., Wenatchee; sporting goods stores
Nerdlings: Kaitlyn Vanweerdhuizen, Wenatchee; hobby, toy and game stores
Emergency Printing: My Gamesmith LLC, Brandon Smith, 1630 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee; hobby, toy and game stores
The Barefoot Florists: Macy Marguerite Harris, Wenatchee; florists
John Kevin Bromiley, 227 Ohme Garden Road, gift, novelty, and souvenir stores
All Good Things Crystals, Rocks And More: Annalee Pauli, 1630 N. Wenatchee Ave., miscellaneous store retailers
Fresh Karma Solutions: Daria Land, 2095 Sleepy Hollow Heights, Wenatchee; miscellaneous store retailers
Ramon Cegarra Rivero, 895 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee; miscellaneous store retailers
Natures De Lights LLC: Shelby Peterson, Wenatchee; miscellaneous store retailers
Truck Boss LLC: Johnatan Smith Castro Cruz, 710 Schons Place; Wenatchee; general freight trucking, long-distance, truckload
Dimick Lane Press: Alyssa Sue Bones, 746 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee; book publishers
Ragnarok Inc.: Steven Aldrich, Wenatchee; software publishers
Total Control Telecommunications LLC: Nicholas Abel and William Mattson, Wenatchee; internet publishing and broadcasting and web search portals
Western Ave. 2021 LLC: Chad Miller, 510 S. Western Ave., Wenatchee; lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)
Wenatchee Express LLC: Fred Crase and Michael Sherry, 1730 McKittrick St., Wenatchee; lessors of mini warehouses and self-storage units
A Central Temp Fence: A.L. Central LLC and TDM Corporation/Wenatchee, 1409 1st St., Wenatchee, consumer goods rental
47 North LLC: 47 North Aviation LLC, Gianni Borrelli and Kelsie McRoy, Wenatchee; commercial air, rail, and water transportation equipment rental and leasing
Volyn Law Office: Jonathan Volyn, 23 S. Mission St., Wenatchee; offices of lawyers
Cozart Law Office PLLC: Arianna Cozart, 330 King St., Wenatchee; offices of lawyers
Raquel L. Schroeder, Washington Notary Public: Raquel Schroeder, 1737 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee; all other legal services
Cascade Consulting: Joshua E. Westlund, Wenatchee; other accounting services
Cascade Architecture and Design: Kirsten E. Ehrhardt, Wenatchee; architectural services
JBE Marketing Group LLC: Jennifer Bushong, 285 Technology Way, Wenatchee; administrative management and general management consulting services
Margaret Reich, Wenatchee; administrative management and general management consulting services
Curiosities and Coffee: Angela Jade Tuetken; administrative management and general management consulting services
RMB Consulting LLC: Regan Babst, Wenatchee; administrative management and general management consulting services
Doug Jacobson Marketing: Douglas Bruce Jacobson, Wenatchee; marketing consulting services
Edward Hall, Wenatchee; marketing consulting services
Rad Moments: Danielle Evans, Wenatchee; photography studios, portrait
Balsamroot Creative Studio LLC: Abbygale Bedson, Rachel Linderman and Mistie McLaughlin, 206 Second St., Wenatchee; photography studios, portrait
Bryce Davisson DVM: Bryce Willard Davisson, Wenatchee; veterinary services
DH Adventures: Dawn E. Webber, Wenatchee, office administrative services
Blanca Estela Madrigal, Wenatchee; janitorial services
Fulton Cleaning Services: Sherry Santos, Wenatchee; janitorial services
Hood Clean LLC: Melinda White, Wenatchee; janitorial services
Quality Cleaning Connection LLC: Beatriz Amezcua, Wenatchee; janitorial services
LJ Cleaning Services: Jesus Alejandro Bastidas, 920 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee; janitorial services
Always Shine Cleaning Services LLC: Norma Rodriguez Patino, Wenatchee, janitorial services
Beary Clean LLC: Atilegna Perez, Wenatchee; janitorial services
NC Landscape and Maintenance: Cifuentes and Cifuentes, Wenatchee; landscaping services
Johnny's Quality Lawn Service: Jose Manuel Guzman, Wenatchee; landscaping services
Moongate Landscaping and Construction LLC: Alexander Silva Guerrero and Adriana Valladares, Wenatchee; landscaping services
J & K Herrick Enterprises Inc.; John Herrick, 236 W. Penny Road, Wenatchee; services to buildings and dwellings
Responsive Feeding Pro LLC: Douglas Kassebaum and Katja Rowell, Wenatchee; professional and management development training
Organic Inceptions: Jeri Renae Sandoval, Wenatchee; offices of physicians
Bodyworks Therapeutic Massage: Nola K. Smart, 11 Spokane St., Wenatchee; offices of physical, occupational and speech therapists and audiologists
Wildflower Wellness: Kilery Womack, 103 Palouse St., Wenatchee; health practitioner
Advanced Hospice: Wenatchee Hospice Holdings LLC, Stride Health Care LLC, 285 Technology Center Way, Wenatchee; home health care services
YWCA North Central Washington: Rachel Todd, 212 First St., Wenatchee; individual and family services
Integrative Counseling and Wellness LLC: Tara Clark, 1601 Fifth St. Wenatchee; individual and family services
Ruby's Daycare: Maria Ruvicelia Ledesma Garcia, Wenatchee; child day care services
Story Time Daycare LLC: Berenice Perez, Wenatchee; child day care services
Mi Casita Daycare: Maribel Avila, Wenatchee; child day care services
Happy Little Kids Daycare LLC: Maira Tiznado Aguilar, Wenatchee; child day care services
Ty'lee LLC: James Bailey and Lisa Bailey, 5890 Squilchuck Road; traveler accommodation
Bomb Burritos LLC: Angel Avelar, 147 Easy Way, Wenatchee; full-service restaurants
Steam Boy: M & C Sun Enterprise LLC, Yilin Su, Yiying Sun, 104 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee; full-service restaurant
Tacos Pipu: Javier LLC, Javier Cacho, 613 S. Mission St., Wenatchee; full-service restaurant
DVO Espresso LLC: Daniel Gonzale Robles, 701 N. Mission St., Wenatchee; snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
Blue Spoon: Cody King LLC, 1134 N. Miller St., Wenatchee; snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
Bonita Beauty Bar LLC: Gladys Villanueva, 103 Palouse St., Wenatchee; beauty salon
Hair by Tessa Lane LLC: Tessa McDonald, 103 Palouse St., Wenatchee; beauty salon
Skin Alchemy: Kenia Moreno, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave., beauty salon
Brad’s Place: Brad Hauck LLC, Wenatchee; beauty salon
Liliana's Beauty Salon LLC: Bertha Granados-Calvillo, 21 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee; beauty salon
Andrews Timothy, 4 Kittitas St., Wenatchee; personal care services
Hope Church Wenatchee: David Kaylor, 1410 Maple St., Wenatchee; religious organizations
Angelina LLC, Angelina Sanchez; Wenatchee; civic and social organizations
Service Community Coordination and Outreach: Mark Newman Tomaro, 211 First St., Wenatchee; administration of housing programs