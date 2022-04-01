Purchase Access

Business license information includes the business name, owner (if available), location and description of the business. Those without addresses are home-based businesses or out of town.

City of East Wenatchee

B & C Yard Service LLC: Jose Linares and Carlos Espana, East Wenatchee; yard services

H & G Bakes: Beverly K. Warman, East Wenatchee, retail bakery

LD Roofing LLC: Jose Lozano, Cristian Lozano and Jose Tamayo Frias, East Wenatchee; construction, roofing

Makeupmayra: Mayra Mendoza, East Wenatchee; beauty salon

Film Runners LLC: Dustin Spengler, East Wenatchee; data processing, hosting, related services

All Out Organizing: Kiennah Jade Blair, East Wenatchee; janitorial services

On The Spot: Mikayla K. Rivera, East Wenatchee; janitorial services

Maan Holding LLC: Ramon Perez, East Wenatchee; holding company, real property investment

CW Engineering Consultation and Project Management Solutions LLC: Charlie Whitney, East Wenatchee; administrative management and general management consulting services

L and L Designs LLC: Holly Leach and Earl Leach, East Wenatchee; retail

E&M Framing Construction LLC: Eliazar Diaz Fernandez, East Wenatchee; construction

J&J Designs: Ariana Ruby Martinez, East Wenatchee; independent artists, writers and performers

Tania Preciado LLC: Tania Preciado, East Wenatchee; furniture store, home furnishings merchant wholesaler

Summa Lux Electric Company: Mathew Cox and Erin Cox, East Wenatchee; construction, retail

The Fixer LLC: Josiah Graham, East Wenatchee; construction

Jo Remarcable Painting: Jesus Alvarado-Orozco, East Wenatchee; painting

VG Collectables LLC: Genevieve Wilson, East Wenatchee; retailer

Arc-Angel Electric: Nicholas Craig, East Wenatchee; electrical contractor

Nomadic Medstaff: Rommel Lagasca, East Wenatchee; employment placement agency

Cuidado De Ninos Figueroa: Maria Figueroa, East Wenatchee; child day care services

Studio on Wheels: Andrea Kay Rogers, East Wenatchee; independent artists, writers and performers; fine arts schools

Mcpete LLC: Vivian McAbee, 503 Grant Road, Suite B, East Wenatchee; real estate office

PNW Limitless Builders LLP: Joshua Campbell, Katherine Young, East Wenatchee; single-family housing construction

City of Wenatchee

The following licenses were issued in January and February

Community Glass Co. Inc.: Lisa Turner and Travis Turner, 606 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee; construction, glass and glazing

Laustin Legacy Custom Homes: Braydon Janacek, Wenatchee; new single-family housing construction

Adame Flooring Construction Inc.: Silvano Adame Cervantes, Wenatchee; new single-family housing construction

Creative Spaces: Daren Lyle Schober, Wenatchee; new single-family housing construction

Barnett Contracting & Development LLC: Joshua Barnett, Wenatchee; new single-family housing construction

Gomez Construction: Juvenal Chavez Gomez, Wenatchee; new single-family housing construction

Columbia Line Striping LLC: Avery Fry, Wenatchee; highway, street and bridge construction

Jays Heating and Air Conditioning LLC: Jay Stewart, Wenatchee; plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors

Gardner Plumbing Services: Tyler Gardner, Wenatchee; plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors

Pool Refinishing Services LLC: Everett Gahringer, Wenatchee; specialty trade contractors

Maravillas Housekeeping LLC: Ariana Hernandez Munoz and Alejandro Santana, Wenatchee; housekeeping

Los Guys: Loreto Vazquez, Wenatchee; specialty trade contractors

Saddlerock Soapery: Jennifer Berger; soap and other detergent manufacturing

Prescription Supply Inc.: Randy Buck; drugs and druggists' sundries merchant wholesalers

G. S. Long Co. Inc., Gary Long, 1012 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee; farm supplies merchant wholesalers

Off Camber Powersports LLC: Donna Wynne and Scott Wynne; 110 Chehalis St., Wenatchee; automotive parts and accessories stores

Loranger Farms LLC: Cindy Loranger and Grant Loranger, Wenatchee; furniture stores

Yokai Glassworks: Shelby Nicole Saddler; all other home furnishings stores

Onlygodoutfitters: Casey Valladolid, 22 N. Wenatchee Ave., family clothing stores

Tavernacle Enterprises: Timothy Little, Timothy McMaster, Melissa Sussman, Wenatchee, family clothing stores

Krafty and Knotty Sisters: Susy Galarza, Wenatchee; other clothing stores

Fantome Faire: Robin Longerbeam, Wenatchee; jewelry stores

Leading Edge Athletics & Fitness (Leaf): Kav Holdings LLC, Kyle Vierck, 525 Piere St., Wenatchee; sporting goods stores

Nerdlings: Kaitlyn Vanweerdhuizen, Wenatchee; hobby, toy and game stores

Emergency Printing: My Gamesmith LLC, Brandon Smith, 1630 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee; hobby, toy and game stores

The Barefoot Florists: Macy Marguerite Harris, Wenatchee; florists

John Kevin Bromiley, 227 Ohme Garden Road, gift, novelty, and souvenir stores

All Good Things Crystals, Rocks And More: Annalee Pauli, 1630 N. Wenatchee Ave., miscellaneous store retailers

Fresh Karma Solutions: Daria Land, 2095 Sleepy Hollow Heights, Wenatchee; miscellaneous store retailers

Ramon Cegarra Rivero, 895 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee; miscellaneous store retailers

Natures De Lights LLC: Shelby Peterson, Wenatchee; miscellaneous store retailers

Truck Boss LLC: Johnatan Smith Castro Cruz, 710 Schons Place; Wenatchee; general freight trucking, long-distance, truckload

Dimick Lane Press: Alyssa Sue Bones, 746 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee; book publishers

Ragnarok Inc.: Steven Aldrich, Wenatchee; software publishers

Total Control Telecommunications LLC: Nicholas Abel and William Mattson, Wenatchee; internet publishing and broadcasting and web search portals

Western Ave. 2021 LLC: Chad Miller, 510 S. Western Ave., Wenatchee; lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)

Wenatchee Express LLC: Fred Crase and Michael Sherry, 1730 McKittrick St., Wenatchee; lessors of mini warehouses and self-storage units

A Central Temp Fence: A.L. Central LLC and TDM Corporation/Wenatchee, 1409 1st St., Wenatchee, consumer goods rental

47 North LLC: 47 North Aviation LLC, Gianni Borrelli and Kelsie McRoy, Wenatchee; commercial air, rail, and water transportation equipment rental and leasing

Volyn Law Office: Jonathan Volyn, 23 S. Mission St., Wenatchee; offices of lawyers

Cozart Law Office PLLC: Arianna Cozart, 330 King St., Wenatchee; offices of lawyers

Raquel L. Schroeder, Washington Notary Public: Raquel Schroeder, 1737 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee; all other legal services

Cascade Consulting: Joshua E. Westlund, Wenatchee; other accounting services

Cascade Architecture and Design: Kirsten E. Ehrhardt, Wenatchee; architectural services

JBE Marketing Group LLC: Jennifer Bushong, 285 Technology Way, Wenatchee; administrative management and general management consulting services

Margaret Reich, Wenatchee; administrative management and general management consulting services

Curiosities and Coffee: Angela Jade Tuetken; administrative management and general management consulting services

RMB Consulting LLC: Regan Babst, Wenatchee; administrative management and general management consulting services

Doug Jacobson Marketing: Douglas Bruce Jacobson, Wenatchee; marketing consulting services

Edward Hall, Wenatchee; marketing consulting services

Rad Moments: Danielle Evans, Wenatchee; photography studios, portrait

Balsamroot Creative Studio LLC: Abbygale Bedson, Rachel Linderman and Mistie McLaughlin, 206 Second St., Wenatchee; photography studios, portrait

Bryce Davisson DVM: Bryce Willard Davisson, Wenatchee; veterinary services

DH Adventures: Dawn E. Webber, Wenatchee, office administrative services

Blanca Estela Madrigal, Wenatchee; janitorial services

Fulton Cleaning Services: Sherry Santos, Wenatchee; janitorial services

Hood Clean LLC: Melinda White, Wenatchee; janitorial services

Quality Cleaning Connection LLC: Beatriz Amezcua, Wenatchee; janitorial services

LJ Cleaning Services: Jesus Alejandro Bastidas, 920 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee; janitorial services

Always Shine Cleaning Services LLC: Norma Rodriguez Patino, Wenatchee, janitorial services

Beary Clean LLC: Atilegna Perez, Wenatchee; janitorial services

NC Landscape and Maintenance: Cifuentes and Cifuentes, Wenatchee; landscaping services

Johnny's Quality Lawn Service: Jose Manuel Guzman, Wenatchee; landscaping services

Moongate Landscaping and Construction LLC: Alexander Silva Guerrero and Adriana Valladares, Wenatchee; landscaping services

J & K Herrick Enterprises Inc.; John Herrick, 236 W. Penny Road, Wenatchee; services to buildings and dwellings

Responsive Feeding Pro LLC: Douglas Kassebaum and Katja Rowell, Wenatchee; professional and management development training

Organic Inceptions: Jeri Renae Sandoval, Wenatchee; offices of physicians

Bodyworks Therapeutic Massage: Nola K. Smart, 11 Spokane St., Wenatchee; offices of physical, occupational and speech therapists and audiologists

Wildflower Wellness: Kilery Womack, 103 Palouse St., Wenatchee; health practitioner

Advanced Hospice: Wenatchee Hospice Holdings LLC, Stride Health Care LLC, 285 Technology Center Way, Wenatchee; home health care services

YWCA North Central Washington: Rachel Todd, 212 First St., Wenatchee; individual and family services

Integrative Counseling and Wellness LLC: Tara Clark, 1601 Fifth St. Wenatchee; individual and family services

Ruby's Daycare: Maria Ruvicelia Ledesma Garcia, Wenatchee; child day care services

Story Time Daycare LLC: Berenice Perez, Wenatchee; child day care services

Mi Casita Daycare: Maribel Avila, Wenatchee; child day care services

Happy Little Kids Daycare LLC: Maira Tiznado Aguilar, Wenatchee; child day care services

Ty'lee LLC: James Bailey and Lisa Bailey, 5890 Squilchuck Road; traveler accommodation

Bomb Burritos LLC: Angel Avelar, 147 Easy Way, Wenatchee; full-service restaurants

Steam Boy: M & C Sun Enterprise LLC, Yilin Su, Yiying Sun, 104 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee; full-service restaurant

Tacos Pipu: Javier LLC, Javier Cacho, 613 S. Mission St., Wenatchee; full-service restaurant

DVO Espresso LLC: Daniel Gonzale Robles, 701 N. Mission St., Wenatchee; snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars

Blue Spoon: Cody King LLC, 1134 N. Miller St., Wenatchee; snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars

Bonita Beauty Bar LLC: Gladys Villanueva, 103 Palouse St., Wenatchee; beauty salon

Hair by Tessa Lane LLC: Tessa McDonald, 103 Palouse St., Wenatchee; beauty salon

Skin Alchemy: Kenia Moreno, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave., beauty salon

Brad’s Place: Brad Hauck LLC, Wenatchee; beauty salon

Liliana's Beauty Salon LLC: Bertha Granados-Calvillo, 21 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee; beauty salon

Andrews Timothy, 4 Kittitas St., Wenatchee; personal care services

Hope Church Wenatchee: David Kaylor, 1410 Maple St., Wenatchee; religious organizations

Angelina LLC, Angelina Sanchez; Wenatchee; civic and social organizations

Service Community Coordination and Outreach: Mark Newman Tomaro, 211 First St., Wenatchee; administration of housing programs