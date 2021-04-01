City of Wenatchee
Ortiz Construction LLC: 934 Plum St., new single-family housing construction
Johnsons Property Service LLC: 1706 Walnut St., residential remodeler
High Tech Irrigation LLC: 729 Kittitas St., water and sewer line and related structures construction
3Bros Junk Removal: David Rodriguez, 139 Boodry St., specialty trade contractor
Gregory Leichner: 1835 Falcon Point Lane, retail bakery
ecoATM, LLC: 1128 N. Miller St., electronics store
ecoATM, LLC: 501 N. Miller St., electronics store
ENS Group LLC: 895 Riverside Drive, cosmetics, beauty supplies and/or perfume store
Central Cascade Boardshop: Central Cascade Boardshop LLC, 1202 N. Wenatchee Ave., sporting goods store
Penney OPCO LLC: 1300 N. Miller St., department store
Wenatchee Card Connection LLLP: 202 S. Wenatchee Ave., general merchandise store
Clever Chick Creations: Sandra Lynne Schmidt, 1105 Splett St., art dealer
The Collective Menu: Gypsy Chey Steel, 3417 School St., miscellaneous retail store
USA Rescue Lovers Community: USA Dog Rescue LLC, 1130 Maple St., periodical publisher
Kevin M. Sweepe: 1711 and 1717 Springwater Ave., lessor of residential buildings and dwellings
Wenatchee Pina Loca Tax Service LLC: Esmeralda Pulido Vaca, 202 N. Mission St., tax preparation services
THGE — Wenatchee LLC: 1229 Walla Walla Ave., payroll services
Cascade Engineering: Lawrence Miller Glickfeld, 1907 Northfield Place, engineering services
AAR Testing and Inspection Inc.: 112 Olds Station Road Unit 101, testing laboratory
Wilson Graphics: Shaun Wilson, 1709 Jefferson St., graphic design services
M.O.V.E. Boxing Club: Outwork Athletics Academy LLC, 79 Thurston St., sports and recreation instruction
516 N. Chelan Street: Confluence Health, 516 N. Chelan Ave., office of physicians
Sustainable Life PLLC, 330 King St., office of miscellaneous health practitioners
David James Life Coaching: David James Kopp, 3625 School St., individual and family services
Mini Treasures Child Care: Michell Daisy Lopez-Leon, 1011 Vassar Ave., child day care services
Crossfit Covey: Wenatchee Fitness Cooperative, 151 Easy Way, fitness and/or recreational sports center
David Jacob Yonaka: 288 Lure Lane, RV Park and/or campground
The Lunch Box: Camtez Kitchens LLC, 527 Yakima St., mobile food services
Nova Bar LLC: 212 S. Wenatchee Ave., alcoholic beverages
Wenatchee DQ: White Pass Investors LLC, 835 N. Miller St., limited-service restaurant
The Chicken Shack: Meta NCW LLC, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., limited-service restaurant
Dwayne’s Detailing: From Scratch by Us LLC, 1605 Britini Drive, cafeteria, grill buffet and or buffet
Maxwell Automotive LLC: 1630 N. Wenatchee Ave., general automotive repair
Rojos Auto Repair LLC: 1451 N. Wenatchee Ave., automotive repair and or maintenance
Paige Marie Duvall: 4 Kittitas St., beauty salon
Tessa McDonald: Tessa Lane McDonald, 103 Palouse St., beauty salon
LKT Lash: Ta Linh Ngoc Thi, 1634 Kayla Way, beauty salon
Tara Johnson Hair Design LLC: 1207 B N. Wenatchee Ave., beauty salon
Aimee Lowe-Crisman: 921 Gellatly St., beauty salon
Jour Beauty Permanent Cosmetics: Jour Beauty Permanent Cosmetics LLC, 1022 N. Chelan Ave. #108, personal care services
Engine 6 Foundation: 1919 Leavenworth Place, grant-making foundation
City of East Wenatchee
Directed Media Incorporated: East Wenatchee, instructional materials
D & M Developments RVT LLC: East Wenatchee, real estate construction and development
D & M Developments RVR1 LLC: East Wenatchee, real estate construction and development
McLean’s Janitorial & Maintenance Services: Andrea Nicole McGaughey, East Wenatchee, cleaning services
Cesar Padilla: East Wenatchee, consultant
Argelia’s Daycare: Argelia Garnica, East Wenatchee, in-home daycare
D & M Developments RVR2 Inc.: East Wenatchee, real estate holding company
Silver Lining Services LLC: East Wenatchee, bookkeeping
Coco’s Super Burgers & Desserts: Jorge Rodriguez, East Wenatchee, fast food restaurant