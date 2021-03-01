City of Wenatchee
MTE Orchards LLC: 2680 Easy St., miscellaneous crop farming
Elemental Earthworks: Christian Shannon McPherson, 1018 Dakota St., new single-family housing construction
College Terrace, Incorporated: 2012 Linville Drive, land subdivision
Phil’s Heating & Air Conditioning: Philip Bozick, 309 Mills Ave., heating and air conditioning contractor
Ruiz Drywall LLC by Antonio: 319 Pennsylvania Ave., drywall and insulation contractor
VanAssche Homes: Van Assche Inc., North Road, specialty trade contractor
Watercore Cider: Watercore Cider, LLC, 623 Kenaston Drive, wineries
Boulder Ben Glassworks: Creo Glass Corp., 3 N. Worthen St., glassware manufacturing
John Thang LLC: 1340 N. Wenatchee Ave., grocery store
Winco Foods #164: Winco Foods LLC, 1340 N. Wenatchee Ave., grocery store
Winco Holdings Inc.: 1340 N. Wenatchee Ave., grocery store
Hard Hat: Slone Du Vin LLC, 1 Fifth St., beer, wine and/or liquor store
CBJ Art: Blake Hoffman, 1607 Alderwood Drive, art dealer
Gayle Brask Multimedia Arts: Gayle Brask, 895 Riverside Drive, art dealer
Lanacie: Mary Ann Hart, 1688 Stella Ave., retail store
Crea-Tech: 2149 Citation Loop, retail store
Alya Digital Services: Alya Digital Services LLC, 109 S. Franklin Ave., retail store
Avatar Ice Melt Inc.: 1110 Walla Walla Ave., retail store
Streamline Fulfillment: Streamline Fulfillment LLC, 3000 Martin Place, general warehousing and storage
Pizzy Visuals LLC: 128 E. Mountain Brook Lane, motion picture and video production
Easy Street Studio: Roy Leon Bradford Petit, 2265 Easy St., sound recording studio
Lola Digital Media: Lola Digital Media LLC, 1509 Anton St., news syndicates
Timecapsules LLC: 2013 Maple St., internet publishing and broadcasting
Annex Apartments: FNWD Brookstone 3 LLC, 1684 Stella Ave., apartment rental
Northwest Self Storage I LLC: 2012 Linville Drive, rental of self-storage units
Wenatchee Valley Properties LLC: 1705 Lincoln Park Circle, real estate agency
Ridgeline Realty LLC: 1111 N. Mission St., real estate agency
Stehekin Vans: Stehekin Vans LLC, 1009 Canyonside Road, vehicle rental
Fitsch Rentals LLC: 1619 Lower Monitor Road, vehicle rental
Premium Rock Inc.: 4801 Contractors Drive, rental center
Iron Mugs LLC: 1715 Lexington Place, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental
Stockwell Custom Landscaping LLC: 1717 Maiden Lane, landscape architectural services
Sage Hills Orthotics LLC: 2027 Broadway N., engineering services
Therapy Solutions NW Staffing LLC: 2067 Maiden Lane, temporary help services
Top Exhaust Hood Cleaning LLC: 1436 Crescent St., janitorial services
Scherting Lawn and Irrigation: Tony A. Scherting, 1412 Somerset Drive, landscaping services
Regnier Psychological Services PLLC: 808 Poplar Ave., mental health specialists
Moonchild Massage PLLC: 23 S. Wenatchee Ave., massage practitioner
Hightower Digital Media: Brandi N. Hightower, 1737 N. Wenatchee Ave., digital media
Om at Home Care Services LLC: 103 Palouse St., home health care services
Sage Hills Church: 1601 Fifth St., snack and beverage bar
E’s Fresh Fades Barbershop: Erick Sanchez, 1004 Springwater Ave., barbershop
Hair By Tere: Teresita Shawn Schwind, 217 First St., beauty salon
Viva Lash Lounge & Academy LLC: 5 S. Wenatchee Ave., beauty salon
Tan Republic Wenatchee West: Altitude 360 LLC, 212 Fifth St., personal care services
Mobile Meals: 1201 S. Miller St., grantmaking foundation
Wenatchee Wild Hockey Booster Club: 1300 Walla Walla Ave., civic organization
City of East Wenatchee
Jessup Home Design Inc.: East Wenatchee, remodeling
Community Choice: East Wenatchee, integrated health care delivery system
Cellustra: Hyperblade LLC, 602 Clarissa Lane, online retail sales
Bella Medspa: Bella Medspa PLLC, East Wenatchee, cosmetology
Randy Thatcher: Randy R. Thatcher, East Wenatchee, hair products
William D. Morger Realty LLC: East Wenatchee, real estate broker
Ace’s Bookkeeping & Consulting LLC: East Wenatchee, bookkeeping, business consulting
JC Renovations: Jose G. Cortes, East Wenatchee, home remodels and renovations, handyman services
Patricia Jones Caregiver LLC: East Wenatchee, caregiving company
Gidget’s Creations: Gidget’s Creations LLC, East Wenatchee, soap and candle making, essential oils and lotions
Blue Skies Food Shack LLC: East Wenatchee, food truck
The Freckled Fae: The Freckled Fae LLC, East Wenatchee, plant sales