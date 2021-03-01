City of Wenatchee

MTE Orchards LLC: 2680 Easy St., miscellaneous crop farming

Elemental Earthworks: Christian Shannon McPherson, 1018 Dakota St., new single-family housing construction

College Terrace, Incorporated: 2012 Linville Drive, land subdivision

Phil’s Heating & Air Conditioning: Philip Bozick, 309 Mills Ave., heating and air conditioning contractor

Ruiz Drywall LLC by Antonio: 319 Pennsylvania Ave., drywall and insulation contractor

VanAssche Homes: Van Assche Inc., North Road, specialty trade contractor

Watercore Cider: Watercore Cider, LLC, 623 Kenaston Drive, wineries

Boulder Ben Glassworks: Creo Glass Corp., 3 N. Worthen St., glassware manufacturing

John Thang LLC: 1340 N. Wenatchee Ave., grocery store

Winco Foods #164: Winco Foods LLC, 1340 N. Wenatchee Ave., grocery store

Winco Holdings Inc.: 1340 N. Wenatchee Ave., grocery store

Hard Hat: Slone Du Vin LLC, 1 Fifth St., beer, wine and/or liquor store

CBJ Art: Blake Hoffman, 1607 Alderwood Drive, art dealer

Gayle Brask Multimedia Arts: Gayle Brask, 895 Riverside Drive, art dealer

Lanacie: Mary Ann Hart, 1688 Stella Ave., retail store

Crea-Tech: 2149 Citation Loop, retail store

Alya Digital Services: Alya Digital Services LLC, 109 S. Franklin Ave., retail store

Avatar Ice Melt Inc.: 1110 Walla Walla Ave., retail store

Streamline Fulfillment: Streamline Fulfillment LLC, 3000 Martin Place, general warehousing and storage

Pizzy Visuals LLC: 128 E. Mountain Brook Lane, motion picture and video production

Easy Street Studio: Roy Leon Bradford Petit, 2265 Easy St., sound recording studio

Lola Digital Media: Lola Digital Media LLC, 1509 Anton St., news syndicates

Timecapsules LLC: 2013 Maple St., internet publishing and broadcasting

Annex Apartments: FNWD Brookstone 3 LLC, 1684 Stella Ave., apartment rental

Northwest Self Storage I LLC: 2012 Linville Drive, rental of self-storage units

Wenatchee Valley Properties LLC: 1705 Lincoln Park Circle, real estate agency

Ridgeline Realty LLC: 1111 N. Mission St., real estate agency

Stehekin Vans: Stehekin Vans LLC, 1009 Canyonside Road, vehicle rental

Fitsch Rentals LLC: 1619 Lower Monitor Road, vehicle rental

Premium Rock Inc.: 4801 Contractors Drive, rental center

Iron Mugs LLC: 1715 Lexington Place, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental

Stockwell Custom Landscaping LLC: 1717 Maiden Lane, landscape architectural services

Sage Hills Orthotics LLC: 2027 Broadway N., engineering services

Therapy Solutions NW Staffing LLC: 2067 Maiden Lane, temporary help services

Top Exhaust Hood Cleaning LLC: 1436 Crescent St., janitorial services

Scherting Lawn and Irrigation: Tony A. Scherting, 1412 Somerset Drive, landscaping services

Regnier Psychological Services PLLC: 808 Poplar Ave., mental health specialists

Moonchild Massage PLLC: 23 S. Wenatchee Ave., massage practitioner

Hightower Digital Media: Brandi N. Hightower, 1737 N. Wenatchee Ave., digital media

Om at Home Care Services LLC: 103 Palouse St., home health care services

Sage Hills Church: 1601 Fifth St., snack and beverage bar

E’s Fresh Fades Barbershop: Erick Sanchez, 1004 Springwater Ave., barbershop

Hair By Tere: Teresita Shawn Schwind, 217 First St., beauty salon

Viva Lash Lounge & Academy LLC: 5 S. Wenatchee Ave., beauty salon

Tan Republic Wenatchee West: Altitude 360 LLC, 212 Fifth St., personal care services

Mobile Meals: 1201 S. Miller St., grantmaking foundation

Wenatchee Wild Hockey Booster Club: 1300 Walla Walla Ave., civic organization

City of East Wenatchee 

Jessup Home Design Inc.: East Wenatchee, remodeling

Community Choice: East Wenatchee, integrated health care delivery system

Cellustra: Hyperblade LLC, 602 Clarissa Lane, online retail sales

Bella Medspa: Bella Medspa PLLC, East Wenatchee, cosmetology

Randy Thatcher: Randy R. Thatcher, East Wenatchee, hair products

William D. Morger Realty LLC: East Wenatchee, real estate broker

Ace’s Bookkeeping & Consulting LLC: East Wenatchee, bookkeeping, business consulting

JC Renovations: Jose G. Cortes, East Wenatchee, home remodels and renovations, handyman services

Patricia Jones Caregiver LLC: East Wenatchee, caregiving company

Gidget’s Creations: Gidget’s Creations LLC, East Wenatchee, soap and candle making, essential oils and lotions

Blue Skies Food Shack LLC: East Wenatchee, food truck

The Freckled Fae: The Freckled Fae LLC, East Wenatchee, plant sales

